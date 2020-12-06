ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 3,241 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, with 22 new deaths, including one in Alva, reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.5% increase statewide took the overall total to 216,486 COVID-19 cases, with 31,648 of those active, an increase of 1,087, and 182,942 recovered, including 2,132 since Saturday's data, according to OSDH.
There have been 1,896 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Deaths reported by the OSDH on Sunday were 13 men and nine women, 20 in the 65 and older age group and two in the 50-64 age group. Counties of residence were 10 in Oklahoma, three in Tulsa, two in Muskogee and one each in Bryan, Comanche, Garvin, Kiowa, Okmulgee, Washington and Woods. OSDH does not designate age and gender per resident on the weekends.
Garfield County gained 48 new cases Sunday for a total of 4,274 with 564 active, an increase of five, and 3,673 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those, 3,864 cases have been in Enid, with 494 active, a single-day decrease of four, and 3,335 recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Sunday also included 28 in Kingfisher, 16 in Alfalfa, 14 in Noble, nine in Major, five each in Blaine sand Woodward, four in Grant and three in Woods, according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 113,814 Oklahoma women and 102,557 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Sunday. There were 115 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 3,966 in the 0-4 age group, 22,402 in the 5-17 age group, 70,841 in the 18-35 age group, 47,148 in the 36-49 age group, 40,973 in the 50-64 age group and 31,133 in the 65 and older age group. There were 23 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,896 deaths in the state, 1,534 have been 65 and older and 286 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 96% of the total. There have been 58 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 17 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,072, than women, 824, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 331 in Oklahoma; 289 in Tulsa; 131 in Cleveland; 68 in Rogers; 52 in Creek; 50 in Washington; 47 in McCurtain; 39 in Delaware; 38 each in Comanche and Wagoner; 37 in Garfield; 36 in Muskogee; 35 each in Canadian and Jackson; 34 in Caddo; 27 in LeFlore; 26 each in Kay and Lincoln; 25 each in Bryan and Ottawa; 24 in Okmulgee; 23 each in Grady and Pottawatomie; 22 in Payne; 21 each in Mayes and Pittsburg; 19 each in Osage and Stephens; 18 each in Custer, Garvin and McClaine; 17 in Beckham; 15 each in Carter and Pontotoc; 14 each in Okfuskee and Sequoyah; 13 each in Adair, McIntosh and Texas; 12 in Seminole; 11 in Cherokee; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer, Hughes, Kiowa and Woodward; seven each in Haskell, Kingfisher and Tillman; six each in Murray and Pushmataha; five each in Grant, Johnston, Nowata and Roger Mills; four each in Choctaw, Cotton, Latimer, Logan, Marshall, Major and Noble; three each in Craig and Woods; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Coal, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Dewey and Love.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Sunday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,043 cases, 1,836 recovered, 199 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 1,023 cases, 877 recovered, 139 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Woods with 666 cases, 505 recovered, 158 active and three deaths from Alva;
• Noble with 633 cases, 501 recovered, 128 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;
• Major with 572 cases, 461 recovered, 107 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town;
• Blaine with 472 cases, 362 recovered, 108 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 426 cases, 355 recovered and 70 active and one death, a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena;
• Grant with 235 cases, 201 recovered, 29 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,829 cases, with 1,601 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,987 cases, with 1,690 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Sunday. There were 25 cases with 22 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxom.
