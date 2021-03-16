covid daily 3.16.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and Northwest Oklahoma counties didn't see any deaths in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, based on death certificates, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 7,568, and increase of 13 since Monday and 261 since last Tuesday, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

The Provisional Death Count is OSDH’s primary reported number. OSDH released its weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Tuesday. ADS shows Oklahoma has 4,788 confirmed deaths, an increase of 87 since last week.

The increase in cases brought the cumulative total of positive cases to 433,025, with 11,401 active, a single-day decrease of 464, and 416,604 recovered, including 377 since Monday’s report, according to OSDH.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 24,711 Tuesday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 254 currently were hospitalized, with 66 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Tuesday afternoon.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had one COVID-19 patient and no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it had two patients and also no deaths.

The total number of cases in Garfield County stood at 7,656 — an increase of 35 in the past week — with 157 active and 7,417, or 96.9%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases, 6,773, or 88.5%, have been in Enid, which reported 149 active cases and 6,550 recovered.

Of the county’s 82 deaths, 74 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 73 deaths.

There have been 2,969 cases, with 2,848 recovered and 39 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,713 cases, with 3,618 recovered and 34 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tues. There were 41 cases with 39 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest County weekly increases included 16 in Woodward, seven each in Blaine, Kingfisher and Major, four in Noble, three each in Grant and Woods and one in Alfalfa.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,114 cases, 3,022 recovered, 72 active and 20 deaths, 13 from Woodward, four from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,004 cases, 1,950 recovered, 28 active and 26 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, eight from Hennessey, four from Okarche, two from Dover and one not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,362 cases, 1,300 recovered, 48 active and 14 deaths, including nine from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,192 cases, 1,163 recovered, 18 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,150 cases, 1,136 recovered, nine active and five deaths, with city data listing two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,012 cases, 965 recovered, 39 active and eight deaths, two from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 948 cases, 913 recovered, 23 active and 12 deaths, eight from Fairview, one each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 543 cases, 529 recovered, seven active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 03.16.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, March 16, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 82710 810 79674 2021-03-16
TULSA 72005 761 70089 2021-03-16
CLEVELAND 29247 290 28006 2021-03-16
CANADIAN 16254 102 15822 2021-03-16
COMANCHE 12535 146 11890 2021-03-16
ROGERS 10072 126 9690 2021-03-16
MUSKOGEE 9181 113 8669 2021-03-16
PAYNE 8494 50 8278 2021-03-16
POTTAWATOMIE 8044 83 7768 2021-03-16
WAGONER 7788 89 7542 2021-03-16
GARFIELD 7656 82 7417 2021-03-16
CREEK 6685 121 6431 2021-03-16
BRYAN 6006 57 5728 2021-03-16
CARTER 5825 65 5604 2021-03-16
GRADY 5739 81 5530 2021-03-16
CHEROKEE 5500 44 5215 2021-03-16
LE FLORE 5462 46 5304 2021-03-16
KAY 5134 84 4913 2021-03-16
MCCLAIN 5102 54 4886 2021-03-16
PONTOTOC 4999 49 4810 2021-03-16
WASHINGTON 4943 92 4735 2021-03-16
STEPHENS 4728 72 4567 2021-03-16
OSAGE 4538 56 4390 2021-03-16
PITTSBURG 4538 45 4357 2021-03-16
DELAWARE 4477 64 4293 2021-03-16
MAYES 4084 40 3896 2021-03-16
LOGAN 4076 34 3888 2021-03-16
CUSTER 4044 72 3897 2021-03-16
SEQUOYAH 4017 34 3863 2021-03-16
CADDO 3884 61 3690 2021-03-16
MCCURTAIN 3860 70 3610 2021-03-16
OTTAWA 3701 50 3569 2021-03-16
OKMULGEE 3657 51 3524 2021-03-16
GARVIN 3505 55 3348 2021-03-16
TEXAS 3473 25 3379 2021-03-16
ADAIR 3145 26 2980 2021-03-16
LINCOLN 3128 58 2990 2021-03-16
WOODWARD 3114 20 3022 2021-03-16
JACKSON 2973 46 2832 2021-03-16
BECKHAM 2819 39 2684 2021-03-16
SEMINOLE 2786 43 2646 2021-03-16
KINGFISHER 2004 26 1950 2021-03-16
MCINTOSH 1951 38 1818 2021-03-16
MURRAY 1942 23 1867 2021-03-16
CRAIG 1916 11 1844 2021-03-16
MARSHALL 1898 12 1847 2021-03-16
ATOKA 1831 15 1734 2021-03-16
OKFUSKEE 1773 21 1712 2021-03-16
PAWNEE 1743 34 1660 2021-03-16
CHOCTAW 1592 14 1509 2021-03-16
LOVE 1441 13 1399 2021-03-16
NOBLE 1362 14 1300 2021-03-16
JOHNSTON 1343 20 1271 2021-03-16
HASKELL 1235 11 1175 2021-03-16
WOODS 1192 11 1163 2021-03-16
HUGHES 1183 19 1111 2021-03-16
ALFALFA 1150 5 1136 2021-03-16
NOWATA 1119 16 1079 2021-03-16
WASHITA 1061 9 1022 2021-03-16
BLAINE 1012 8 965 2021-03-16
PUSHMATAHA 999 14 948 2021-03-16
MAJOR 948 12 913 2021-03-16
LATIMER 827 9 795 2021-03-16
KIOWA 804 16 751 2021-03-16
TILLMAN 762 16 722 2021-03-16
COAL 686 14 656 2021-03-16
JEFFERSON 675 12 650 2021-03-16
COTTON 659 14 613 2021-03-16
GREER 567 17 516 2021-03-16
GRANT 543 7 529 2021-03-16
DEWEY 538 6 520 2021-03-16
BEAVER 453 6 431 2021-03-16
HARPER 409 4 395 2021-03-16
ROGER MILLS 385 8 363 2021-03-16
ELLIS 353 3 341 2021-03-16
HARMON 294 3 272 2021-03-16
CIMARRON 203 1 197 2021-03-16
12 0 4 2021-03-16

Oklahoma per city 03.16.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, March 16, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 62913 646 60549 2021-03-16
TULSA 43051 508 41790 2021-03-16
EDMOND 16981 112 16449 2021-03-16
BROKEN ARROW 15793 146 15427 2021-03-16
NORMAN 13455 147 12910 2021-03-16
OTHER*** 10120 70 9728 2021-03-16
YUKON 8979 47 8759 2021-03-16
LAWTON 8157 119 7649 2021-03-16
ENID 6773 74 6550 2021-03-16
MOORE 6251 46 5985 2021-03-16
STILLWATER 6070 27 5922 2021-03-16
CLAREMORE 5802 87 5552 2021-03-16
OWASSO 5213 48 5070 2021-03-16
MUSKOGEE 5129 87 4753 2021-03-16
SHAWNEE 4934 61 4774 2021-03-16
ARDMORE 4374 40 4219 2021-03-16
ADA 4108 39 3955 2021-03-16
BARTLESVILLE 3889 77 3717 2021-03-16
TAHLEQUAH 3866 31 3673 2021-03-16
PONCA CITY 3753 47 3609 2021-03-16
BIXBY 3545 24 3467 2021-03-16
DURANT 3537 31 3372 2021-03-16
SAND SPRINGS 3197 43 3104 2021-03-16
MCALESTER 3149 31 3021 2021-03-16
DUNCAN 3003 42 2898 2021-03-16
SAPULPA 2999 49 2894 2021-03-16
JENKS 2906 18 2857 2021-03-16
MUSTANG 2708 24 2623 2021-03-16
GUYMON 2576 24 2508 2021-03-16
ALTUS 2482 43 2368 2021-03-16
EL RENO 2451 22 2376 2021-03-16
GUTHRIE 2423 25 2293 2021-03-16
CHICKASHA 2369 48 2261 2021-03-16
COLLINSVILLE 2317 16 2262 2021-03-16
CHOCTAW 2302 22 2226 2021-03-16
BLANCHARD 2169 15 2086 2021-03-16
STILWELL 2118 20 1992 2021-03-16
MIAMI 2099 28 2028 2021-03-16
BETHANY 1952 20 1880 2021-03-16
WOODWARD 1823 13 1753 2021-03-16
WEATHERFORD 1806 22 1760 2021-03-16
COWETA 1800 27 1741 2021-03-16
CLINTON 1712 47 1619 2021-03-16
ELK CITY 1702 23 1616 2021-03-16
SKIATOOK 1670 11 1633 2021-03-16
PRYOR CREEK 1619 20 1562 2021-03-16
GLENPOOL 1575 17 1532 2021-03-16
TAFT 1575 3 1560 2021-03-16
POTEAU 1569 14 1528 2021-03-16
GROVE 1547 37 1486 2021-03-16
OKMULGEE 1500 29 1435 2021-03-16
VINITA 1492 8 1428 2021-03-16
SALLISAW 1486 16 1428 2021-03-16
SEMINOLE 1474 24 1403 2021-03-16
TUTTLE 1473 13 1428 2021-03-16
ATOKA 1434 11 1348 2021-03-16
PURCELL 1411 23 1334 2021-03-16
WAGONER 1407 18 1349 2021-03-16
CUSHING 1378 13 1342 2021-03-16
BROKEN BOW 1375 31 1286 2021-03-16
ANADARKO 1368 23 1299 2021-03-16
NOBLE 1313 17 1240 2021-03-16
PAULS VALLEY 1251 23 1202 2021-03-16
NEWCASTLE 1234 8 1195 2021-03-16
SULPHUR 1232 14 1193 2021-03-16
IDABEL 1230 19 1156 2021-03-16
LEXINGTON 1219 14 1131 2021-03-16
HARRAH 1199 13 1154 2021-03-16
TECUMSEH 1198 11 1155 2021-03-16
PIEDMONT 1165 6 1136 2021-03-16
FORT GIBSON 1152 13 1103 2021-03-16
MCLOUD 1125 5 1085 2021-03-16
MULDROW 1072 5 1032 2021-03-16
MADILL 1058 6 1042 2021-03-16
JAY 1025 12 976 2021-03-16
MARLOW 1003 14 973 2021-03-16
ALVA 995 9 974 2021-03-16
CHECOTAH 975 17 913 2021-03-16
MARIETTA 970 11 937 2021-03-16
FORT SUPPLY 928 2 922 2021-03-16
HUGO 925 11 870 2021-03-16
HENRYETTA 923 13 886 2021-03-16
BRISTOW 916 25 877 2021-03-16
EUFAULA 885 21 816 2021-03-16
SAYRE 853 14 815 2021-03-16
KINGSTON 829 6 793 2021-03-16
HOMINY 807 4 792 2021-03-16
KINGFISHER 801 11 775 2021-03-16
CLEVELAND 773 14 745 2021-03-16
STIGLER 764 10 721 2021-03-16
OKEMAH 761 8 735 2021-03-16
MANNFORD 753 14 728 2021-03-16
ELGIN 749 8 718 2021-03-16
CATOOSA 748 11 727 2021-03-16
LOCUST GROVE 732 1 691 2021-03-16
HELENA 728 2 720 2021-03-16
LINDSAY 724 11 693 2021-03-16
CALERA 717 6 696 2021-03-16
CHANDLER 698 17 662 2021-03-16
HOLDENVILLE 694 13 647 2021-03-16
SPIRO 685 1 672 2021-03-16
PERRY 684 9 650 2021-03-16
INOLA 684 6 668 2021-03-16
WEWOKA 684 10 645 2021-03-16
NOWATA 679 11 657 2021-03-16
HEAVENER 671 11 646 2021-03-16
MOUNDS 669 10 637 2021-03-16
CACHE 659 8 621 2021-03-16
BLACKWELL 658 19 613 2021-03-16
HENNESSEY 643 8 632 2021-03-16
DAVIS 641 7 611 2021-03-16
SALINA 619 5 582 2021-03-16
CHELSEA 611 11 578 2021-03-16
AFTON 610 3 597 2021-03-16
SPERRY 599 2 591 2021-03-16
TISHOMINGO 593 9 566 2021-03-16
SPENCER 586 12 549 2021-03-16
WESTVILLE 582 4 567 2021-03-16
JONES 577 7 552 2021-03-16
WARR ACRES 575 1 552 2021-03-16
PERKINS 569 4 552 2021-03-16
BOLEY 567 8 550 2021-03-16
COMANCHE 546 14 522 2021-03-16
MIDWEST CITY 541 13 500 2021-03-16
DEL CITY 541 12 504 2021-03-16
PRAGUE 535 7 523 2021-03-16
ANTLERS 525 9 497 2021-03-16
DEWEY 520 6 506 2021-03-16
WYNNEWOOD 517 5 492 2021-03-16
HULBERT 511 4 483 2021-03-16
FAIRVIEW 507 8 485 2021-03-16
PAWNEE 507 14 472 2021-03-16
COLCORD 505 3 485 2021-03-16
ROLAND 504 2 493 2021-03-16
VIAN 503 7 479 2021-03-16
COALGATE 501 10 476 2021-03-16
PAWHUSKA 495 8 473 2021-03-16
OOLOGAH 495 4 481 2021-03-16
WILBURTON 491 7 474 2021-03-16
HASKELL 482 3 469 2021-03-16
APACHE 478 8 445 2021-03-16
CHOUTEAU 478 10 454 2021-03-16
HINTON 474 1 467 2021-03-16
MEEKER 467 19 444 2021-03-16
STRATFORD 443 6 427 2021-03-16
FREDERICK 439 12 415 2021-03-16
LONE GROVE 438 6 426 2021-03-16
WISTER 436 2 426 2021-03-16
NEWKIRK 430 3 413 2021-03-16
POCOLA 427 3 414 2021-03-16
CARNEGIE 416 9 387 2021-03-16
STROUD 416 5 401 2021-03-16
WILSON 415 9 396 2021-03-16
KANSAS 411 6 392 2021-03-16
WALTERS 407 4 384 2021-03-16
TALIHINA 405 10 389 2021-03-16
BEGGS 398 4 389 2021-03-16
NICHOLS HILLS 398 1 393 2021-03-16
WASHINGTON 396 4 380 2021-03-16
WATONGA 394 1 372 2021-03-16
LUTHER 391 8 377 2021-03-16
KONAWA 389 6 369 2021-03-16
COLBERT 374 9 352 2021-03-16
MANGUM 368 12 348 2021-03-16
VALLIANT 367 5 346 2021-03-16
TONKAWA 358 15 338 2021-03-16
HARTSHORNE 355 7 341 2021-03-16
WELLSTON 353 5 338 2021-03-16
MINCO 347 0 344 2021-03-16
COMMERCE 336 3 320 2021-03-16
MORRIS 335 5 328 2021-03-16
HOBART 333 9 311 2021-03-16
CADDO 331 2 315 2021-03-16
WYANDOTTE 330 4 318 2021-03-16
FLETCHER 330 2 319 2021-03-16
MEAD 329 3 315 2021-03-16
HOOKER 329 0 320 2021-03-16
NEW CORDELL 324 1 314 2021-03-16
HEALDTON 322 6 299 2021-03-16
DRUMRIGHT 321 7 302 2021-03-16
GORE 315 4 296 2021-03-16
ELMORE CITY 310 3 292 2021-03-16
PORTER 309 7 292 2021-03-16
PORUM 308 4 293 2021-03-16
QUAPAW 307 10 287 2021-03-16
HOWE 306 0 301 2021-03-16
FAIRLAND 297 3 291 2021-03-16
WARNER 290 2 272 2021-03-16
STONEWALL 289 2 280 2021-03-16
KIEFER 285 1 278 2021-03-16
ARCADIA 285 0 280 2021-03-16
BOKCHITO 275 2 263 2021-03-16
KELLYVILLE 273 4 263 2021-03-16
TALALA 272 3 264 2021-03-16
CRESCENT 269 3 260 2021-03-16
BARNSDALL 267 6 253 2021-03-16
ADAIR 265 3 255 2021-03-16
WAURIKA 263 6 254 2021-03-16
HOLLIS 263 3 241 2021-03-16
ALLEN 258 4 248 2021-03-16
RINGLING 258 1 249 2021-03-16
MAYSVILLE 252 8 235 2021-03-16
OKARCHE 247 4 241 2021-03-16
WAYNE 246 3 231 2021-03-16
EARLSBORO 245 2 234 2021-03-16
CASHION 243 0 235 2021-03-16
BOSWELL 239 1 229 2021-03-16
WATTS 235 1 225 2021-03-16
RUSH SPRINGS 232 3 224 2021-03-16
HYDRO 231 5 223 2021-03-16
CAMERON 229 0 225 2021-03-16
PADEN 229 2 220 2021-03-16
BLAIR 226 1 213 2021-03-16
WRIGHT CITY 226 2 204 2021-03-16
FORT COBB 224 2 215 2021-03-16
HAWORTH 223 3 208 2021-03-16
BEAVER 221 4 210 2021-03-16
YALE 218 5 207 2021-03-16
MOORELAND 218 4 206 2021-03-16
ROFF 217 1 205 2021-03-16
MAUD 217 0 208 2021-03-16
WAUKOMIS 213 0 210 2021-03-16
LAVERNE 211 1 203 2021-03-16
KEOTA 210 0 206 2021-03-16
PAOLI 210 2 205 2021-03-16
CHEROKEE 210 1 208 2021-03-16
CEMENT 206 0 199 2021-03-16
GERONIMO 204 2 193 2021-03-16
BILLINGS 204 1 198 2021-03-16
BINGER 202 10 184 2021-03-16
BOKOSHE 201 1 194 2021-03-16
OKEENE 201 0 198 2021-03-16
WETUMKA 198 3 186 2021-03-16
GLENCOE 198 2 192 2021-03-16
TEXHOMA 194 0 192 2021-03-16
JENNINGS 193 2 185 2021-03-16
QUINTON 193 1 179 2021-03-16
BIG CABIN 190 2 180 2021-03-16
RINGWOOD 189 1 183 2021-03-16
FAIRFAX 189 2 181 2021-03-16
CYRIL 185 2 175 2021-03-16
OCHELATA 185 3 177 2021-03-16
MORRISON 181 1 176 2021-03-16
ARAPAHO 179 4 175 2021-03-16
WELCH 176 2 172 2021-03-16
THOMAS 175 0 173 2021-03-16
NINNEKAH 174 2 167 2021-03-16
CHEYENNE 174 3 167 2021-03-16
SHATTUCK 173 1 168 2021-03-16
RED ROCK 171 2 162 2021-03-16
MEDFORD 171 1 170 2021-03-16
RAMONA 169 4 161 2021-03-16
GEARY 169 2 164 2021-03-16
RED OAK 169 0 160 2021-03-16
FORT TOWSON 167 0 161 2021-03-16
OKTAHA 167 1 160 2021-03-16
INDIAHOMA 166 1 160 2021-03-16
SHADY POINT 165 1 161 2021-03-16
GRANITE 162 5 131 2021-03-16
SEILING 161 2 159 2021-03-16
BUFFALO 160 3 155 2021-03-16
WELEETKA 160 3 151 2021-03-16
GOODWELL 160 1 156 2021-03-16
DEPEW 157 2 152 2021-03-16
THACKERVILLE 157 1 155 2021-03-16
PANAMA 156 1 149 2021-03-16
CALUMET 156 0 155 2021-03-16
SNYDER 156 5 146 2021-03-16
GRACEMONT 153 3 148 2021-03-16
CANTON 149 2 138 2021-03-16
BENNINGTON 148 2 140 2021-03-16
TERLTON 147 1 138 2021-03-16
COPAN 146 2 139 2021-03-16
KREBS 146 2 140 2021-03-16
BURNS FLAT 143 1 138 2021-03-16
CLAYTON 143 1 135 2021-03-16
UNION CITY 143 1 140 2021-03-16
MILBURN 142 3 128 2021-03-16
TEMPLE 142 9 124 2021-03-16
WANETTE 139 0 138 2021-03-16
POND CREEK 139 0 136 2021-03-16
BOISE CITY 137 0 135 2021-03-16
WEBBERS FALLS 136 1 125 2021-03-16
BLUEJACKET 136 1 133 2021-03-16
ARKOMA 136 1 133 2021-03-16
CANUTE 135 0 127 2021-03-16
VICI 134 1 129 2021-03-16
MANNSVILLE 133 3 127 2021-03-16
KIOWA 128 2 124 2021-03-16
GARBER 127 1 126 2021-03-16
SPAVINAW 126 1 117 2021-03-16
ALEX 126 5 116 2021-03-16
ASHER 126 0 121 2021-03-16
HAMMON 125 2 117 2021-03-16
GRANDFIELD 125 1 119 2021-03-16
MOUNTAIN VIEW 125 1 110 2021-03-16
LEEDEY 124 4 117 2021-03-16
LAHOMA 123 5 118 2021-03-16
TIPTON 122 3 117 2021-03-16
CHATTANOOGA 120 2 117 2021-03-16
ERICK 118 1 112 2021-03-16
AGRA 116 1 104 2021-03-16
DAVENPORT 116 0 112 2021-03-16
SOPER 116 1 109 2021-03-16
VELMA 114 2 112 2021-03-16
COUNCIL HILL 114 2 108 2021-03-16
MULHALL 110 0 107 2021-03-16
RYAN 110 1 106 2021-03-16
SENTINEL 110 1 107 2021-03-16
CANEY 109 1 106 2021-03-16
OAKS 107 2 103 2021-03-16
MILL CREEK 107 0 105 2021-03-16
TUPELO 106 2 104 2021-03-16
DELAWARE 106 2 103 2021-03-16
SASAKWA 105 0 103 2021-03-16
TYRONE 104 0 97 2021-03-16
WAYNOKA 103 0 100 2021-03-16
BRAGGS 103 1 99 2021-03-16
MCCURTAIN 101 1 97 2021-03-16
DOVER 99 2 96 2021-03-16
RATLIFF CITY 99 0 96 2021-03-16
BYARS 98 1 97 2021-03-16
OILTON 97 3 92 2021-03-16
GARVIN 97 0 93 2021-03-16
GANS 96 0 94 2021-03-16
VERDEN 95 1 92 2021-03-16
AMBER 95 3 92 2021-03-16
SPRINGER 91 2 85 2021-03-16
LOOKEBA 90 2 87 2021-03-16
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-03-16
STERLING 86 1 81 2021-03-16
WANN 85 2 80 2021-03-16
STRINGTOWN 84 2 80 2021-03-16
STUART 84 0 82 2021-03-16
KINTA 83 0 76 2021-03-16
RATTAN 82 1 77 2021-03-16
RAVIA 81 2 76 2021-03-16
SAVANNA 81 0 79 2021-03-16
DEWAR 80 0 75 2021-03-16
COYLE 80 0 74 2021-03-16
OLUSTEE 80 0 77 2021-03-16
CUSTER CITY 80 0 80 2021-03-16
TRYON 79 0 77 2021-03-16
PITTSBURG 78 1 76 2021-03-16
RIPLEY 77 1 74 2021-03-16
CANADIAN 76 0 72 2021-03-16
CARNEY 74 2 71 2021-03-16
CORN 72 3 67 2021-03-16
LAMONT 71 1 69 2021-03-16
DUSTIN 70 1 68 2021-03-16
COVINGTON 70 1 69 2021-03-16
ARNETT 69 0 68 2021-03-16
FARGO 69 1 68 2021-03-16
HAILEYVILLE 69 1 67 2021-03-16
POCASSET 68 1 67 2021-03-16
DRUMMOND 67 0 64 2021-03-16
WAPANUCKA 66 1 60 2021-03-16
LONGDALE 66 0 64 2021-03-16
SAWYER 65 1 61 2021-03-16
DILL CITY 65 0 65 2021-03-16
ORLANDO 65 0 64 2021-03-16
KREMLIN 64 0 63 2021-03-16
MARBLE CITY 64 0 59 2021-03-16
NASH 64 1 61 2021-03-16
LENAPAH 63 0 62 2021-03-16
KETCHUM 63 1 60 2021-03-16
RANDLETT 63 1 60 2021-03-16
KAW CITY 62 2 60 2021-03-16
BOYNTON 61 0 59 2021-03-16
CASTLE 59 0 58 2021-03-16
CLEO SPRINGS 59 1 56 2021-03-16
KENEFIC 58 1 54 2021-03-16
AMES 58 0 58 2021-03-16
SHIDLER 58 0 57 2021-03-16
LANGLEY 57 0 54 2021-03-16
CROWDER 57 0 55 2021-03-16
REYDON 57 0 54 2021-03-16
WYNONA 55 2 53 2021-03-16
FAIRMONT 55 1 53 2021-03-16
INDIANOLA 55 0 54 2021-03-16
WHITEFIELD 55 0 55 2021-03-16
ALINE 54 2 51 2021-03-16
CALVIN 53 1 51 2021-03-16
OKAY 53 1 47 2021-03-16
CARTER 53 0 51 2021-03-16
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-03-16
LEHIGH 52 0 51 2021-03-16
LONE WOLF 52 0 51 2021-03-16
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-03-16
MENO 50 0 49 2021-03-16
LOCO 50 0 48 2021-03-16
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-03-16
FORGAN 48 1 47 2021-03-16
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-03-16
CARMEN 47 2 45 2021-03-16
ACHILLE 47 0 43 2021-03-16
TALOGA 47 0 46 2021-03-16
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-03-16
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-03-16
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 44 2021-03-16
HASTINGS 45 1 44 2021-03-16
BURBANK 44 0 43 2021-03-16
SHARON 43 1 40 2021-03-16
ROOSEVELT 43 0 40 2021-03-16
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-03-16
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-03-16
SPARKS 41 1 38 2021-03-16
BUTLER 41 0 39 2021-03-16
GOLTRY 40 0 38 2021-03-16
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-03-16
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-03-16
DEER CREEK 40 1 38 2021-03-16
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-03-16
JET 39 0 39 2021-03-16
OSAGE 39 0 39 2021-03-16
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-03-16
GOLDSBY 38 0 37 2021-03-16
DEVOL 38 0 37 2021-03-16
FRANCIS 37 1 35 2021-03-16
ROCKY 37 0 36 2021-03-16
FREEDOM 37 0 36 2021-03-16
HANNA 36 0 34 2021-03-16
BERNICE 36 0 35 2021-03-16
MARSHALL 36 0 36 2021-03-16
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-03-16
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-03-16
NICOMA PARK 33 1 31 2021-03-16
AVANT 32 0 30 2021-03-16
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-03-16
DAVIDSON 31 0 28 2021-03-16
BESSIE 31 1 29 2021-03-16
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-03-16
WILLOW 30 0 30 2021-03-16
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-03-16
KEYES 30 0 28 2021-03-16
GOTEBO 30 0 30 2021-03-16
GOULD 29 0 28 2021-03-16
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-03-16
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-03-16
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-03-16
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-03-16
OPTIMA 26 0 26 2021-03-16
HITCHCOCK 25 0 25 2021-03-16
DIBBLE 25 0 25 2021-03-16
DISNEY 25 0 25 2021-03-16
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-03-16
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 23 2021-03-16
BRAMAN 22 1 20 2021-03-16
MARTHA 21 1 19 2021-03-16
FOYIL 21 1 19 2021-03-16
CROMWELL 20 1 17 2021-03-16
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-03-16
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-03-16
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-03-16
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-03-16
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 17 2021-03-16
ALDERSON 19 0 18 2021-03-16
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-03-16
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-03-16
FANSHAWE 14 0 13 2021-03-16
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-03-16
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-03-16
HALLETT 10 0 10 2021-03-16
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-03-16
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-03-16
VERA 9 0 9 2021-03-16
THE VILLAGE 8 0 8 2021-03-16
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-03-16
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-03-16
REDBIRD 6 0 5 2021-03-16
SLICK 6 0 5 2021-03-16
KEMP 5 0 5 2021-03-16
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-03-16
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-03-16
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-03-16
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-03-16
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-03-16
PINK 2 0 2 2021-03-16
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-03-16
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-03-16
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-03-16
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-03-16
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-03-16
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-03-16
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-03-16
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-03-16
ARMSTRONG 1 0 0 2021-03-16
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-03-16
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-03-16
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-03-16
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-03-16
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-03-16
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-03-16
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-03-16
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-03-16

