ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and Northwest Oklahoma counties didn't see any deaths in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, based on death certificates, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 7,568, and increase of 13 since Monday and 261 since last Tuesday, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
The Provisional Death Count is OSDH’s primary reported number. OSDH released its weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Tuesday. ADS shows Oklahoma has 4,788 confirmed deaths, an increase of 87 since last week.
The increase in cases brought the cumulative total of positive cases to 433,025, with 11,401 active, a single-day decrease of 464, and 416,604 recovered, including 377 since Monday’s report, according to OSDH.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 24,711 Tuesday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 254 currently were hospitalized, with 66 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Tuesday afternoon.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had one COVID-19 patient and no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it had two patients and also no deaths.
The total number of cases in Garfield County stood at 7,656 — an increase of 35 in the past week — with 157 active and 7,417, or 96.9%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases, 6,773, or 88.5%, have been in Enid, which reported 149 active cases and 6,550 recovered.
Of the county’s 82 deaths, 74 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 73 deaths.
There have been 2,969 cases, with 2,848 recovered and 39 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,713 cases, with 3,618 recovered and 34 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tues. There were 41 cases with 39 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest County weekly increases included 16 in Woodward, seven each in Blaine, Kingfisher and Major, four in Noble, three each in Grant and Woods and one in Alfalfa.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,114 cases, 3,022 recovered, 72 active and 20 deaths, 13 from Woodward, four from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,004 cases, 1,950 recovered, 28 active and 26 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, eight from Hennessey, four from Okarche, two from Dover and one not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,362 cases, 1,300 recovered, 48 active and 14 deaths, including nine from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,192 cases, 1,163 recovered, 18 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,150 cases, 1,136 recovered, nine active and five deaths, with city data listing two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,012 cases, 965 recovered, 39 active and eight deaths, two from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 948 cases, 913 recovered, 23 active and 12 deaths, eight from Fairview, one each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 543 cases, 529 recovered, seven active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 03.16.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|82710
|810
|79674
|2021-03-16
|TULSA
|72005
|761
|70089
|2021-03-16
|CLEVELAND
|29247
|290
|28006
|2021-03-16
|CANADIAN
|16254
|102
|15822
|2021-03-16
|COMANCHE
|12535
|146
|11890
|2021-03-16
|ROGERS
|10072
|126
|9690
|2021-03-16
|MUSKOGEE
|9181
|113
|8669
|2021-03-16
|PAYNE
|8494
|50
|8278
|2021-03-16
|POTTAWATOMIE
|8044
|83
|7768
|2021-03-16
|WAGONER
|7788
|89
|7542
|2021-03-16
|GARFIELD
|7656
|82
|7417
|2021-03-16
|CREEK
|6685
|121
|6431
|2021-03-16
|BRYAN
|6006
|57
|5728
|2021-03-16
|CARTER
|5825
|65
|5604
|2021-03-16
|GRADY
|5739
|81
|5530
|2021-03-16
|CHEROKEE
|5500
|44
|5215
|2021-03-16
|LE FLORE
|5462
|46
|5304
|2021-03-16
|KAY
|5134
|84
|4913
|2021-03-16
|MCCLAIN
|5102
|54
|4886
|2021-03-16
|PONTOTOC
|4999
|49
|4810
|2021-03-16
|WASHINGTON
|4943
|92
|4735
|2021-03-16
|STEPHENS
|4728
|72
|4567
|2021-03-16
|OSAGE
|4538
|56
|4390
|2021-03-16
|PITTSBURG
|4538
|45
|4357
|2021-03-16
|DELAWARE
|4477
|64
|4293
|2021-03-16
|MAYES
|4084
|40
|3896
|2021-03-16
|LOGAN
|4076
|34
|3888
|2021-03-16
|CUSTER
|4044
|72
|3897
|2021-03-16
|SEQUOYAH
|4017
|34
|3863
|2021-03-16
|CADDO
|3884
|61
|3690
|2021-03-16
|MCCURTAIN
|3860
|70
|3610
|2021-03-16
|OTTAWA
|3701
|50
|3569
|2021-03-16
|OKMULGEE
|3657
|51
|3524
|2021-03-16
|GARVIN
|3505
|55
|3348
|2021-03-16
|TEXAS
|3473
|25
|3379
|2021-03-16
|ADAIR
|3145
|26
|2980
|2021-03-16
|LINCOLN
|3128
|58
|2990
|2021-03-16
|WOODWARD
|3114
|20
|3022
|2021-03-16
|JACKSON
|2973
|46
|2832
|2021-03-16
|BECKHAM
|2819
|39
|2684
|2021-03-16
|SEMINOLE
|2786
|43
|2646
|2021-03-16
|KINGFISHER
|2004
|26
|1950
|2021-03-16
|MCINTOSH
|1951
|38
|1818
|2021-03-16
|MURRAY
|1942
|23
|1867
|2021-03-16
|CRAIG
|1916
|11
|1844
|2021-03-16
|MARSHALL
|1898
|12
|1847
|2021-03-16
|ATOKA
|1831
|15
|1734
|2021-03-16
|OKFUSKEE
|1773
|21
|1712
|2021-03-16
|PAWNEE
|1743
|34
|1660
|2021-03-16
|CHOCTAW
|1592
|14
|1509
|2021-03-16
|LOVE
|1441
|13
|1399
|2021-03-16
|NOBLE
|1362
|14
|1300
|2021-03-16
|JOHNSTON
|1343
|20
|1271
|2021-03-16
|HASKELL
|1235
|11
|1175
|2021-03-16
|WOODS
|1192
|11
|1163
|2021-03-16
|HUGHES
|1183
|19
|1111
|2021-03-16
|ALFALFA
|1150
|5
|1136
|2021-03-16
|NOWATA
|1119
|16
|1079
|2021-03-16
|WASHITA
|1061
|9
|1022
|2021-03-16
|BLAINE
|1012
|8
|965
|2021-03-16
|PUSHMATAHA
|999
|14
|948
|2021-03-16
|MAJOR
|948
|12
|913
|2021-03-16
|LATIMER
|827
|9
|795
|2021-03-16
|KIOWA
|804
|16
|751
|2021-03-16
|TILLMAN
|762
|16
|722
|2021-03-16
|COAL
|686
|14
|656
|2021-03-16
|JEFFERSON
|675
|12
|650
|2021-03-16
|COTTON
|659
|14
|613
|2021-03-16
|GREER
|567
|17
|516
|2021-03-16
|GRANT
|543
|7
|529
|2021-03-16
|DEWEY
|538
|6
|520
|2021-03-16
|BEAVER
|453
|6
|431
|2021-03-16
|HARPER
|409
|4
|395
|2021-03-16
|ROGER MILLS
|385
|8
|363
|2021-03-16
|ELLIS
|353
|3
|341
|2021-03-16
|HARMON
|294
|3
|272
|2021-03-16
|CIMARRON
|203
|1
|197
|2021-03-16
|12
|0
|4
|2021-03-16
Oklahoma per city 03.16.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|62913
|646
|60549
|2021-03-16
|TULSA
|43051
|508
|41790
|2021-03-16
|EDMOND
|16981
|112
|16449
|2021-03-16
|BROKEN ARROW
|15793
|146
|15427
|2021-03-16
|NORMAN
|13455
|147
|12910
|2021-03-16
|OTHER***
|10120
|70
|9728
|2021-03-16
|YUKON
|8979
|47
|8759
|2021-03-16
|LAWTON
|8157
|119
|7649
|2021-03-16
|ENID
|6773
|74
|6550
|2021-03-16
|MOORE
|6251
|46
|5985
|2021-03-16
|STILLWATER
|6070
|27
|5922
|2021-03-16
|CLAREMORE
|5802
|87
|5552
|2021-03-16
|OWASSO
|5213
|48
|5070
|2021-03-16
|MUSKOGEE
|5129
|87
|4753
|2021-03-16
|SHAWNEE
|4934
|61
|4774
|2021-03-16
|ARDMORE
|4374
|40
|4219
|2021-03-16
|ADA
|4108
|39
|3955
|2021-03-16
|BARTLESVILLE
|3889
|77
|3717
|2021-03-16
|TAHLEQUAH
|3866
|31
|3673
|2021-03-16
|PONCA CITY
|3753
|47
|3609
|2021-03-16
|BIXBY
|3545
|24
|3467
|2021-03-16
|DURANT
|3537
|31
|3372
|2021-03-16
|SAND SPRINGS
|3197
|43
|3104
|2021-03-16
|MCALESTER
|3149
|31
|3021
|2021-03-16
|DUNCAN
|3003
|42
|2898
|2021-03-16
|SAPULPA
|2999
|49
|2894
|2021-03-16
|JENKS
|2906
|18
|2857
|2021-03-16
|MUSTANG
|2708
|24
|2623
|2021-03-16
|GUYMON
|2576
|24
|2508
|2021-03-16
|ALTUS
|2482
|43
|2368
|2021-03-16
|EL RENO
|2451
|22
|2376
|2021-03-16
|GUTHRIE
|2423
|25
|2293
|2021-03-16
|CHICKASHA
|2369
|48
|2261
|2021-03-16
|COLLINSVILLE
|2317
|16
|2262
|2021-03-16
|CHOCTAW
|2302
|22
|2226
|2021-03-16
|BLANCHARD
|2169
|15
|2086
|2021-03-16
|STILWELL
|2118
|20
|1992
|2021-03-16
|MIAMI
|2099
|28
|2028
|2021-03-16
|BETHANY
|1952
|20
|1880
|2021-03-16
|WOODWARD
|1823
|13
|1753
|2021-03-16
|WEATHERFORD
|1806
|22
|1760
|2021-03-16
|COWETA
|1800
|27
|1741
|2021-03-16
|CLINTON
|1712
|47
|1619
|2021-03-16
|ELK CITY
|1702
|23
|1616
|2021-03-16
|SKIATOOK
|1670
|11
|1633
|2021-03-16
|PRYOR CREEK
|1619
|20
|1562
|2021-03-16
|GLENPOOL
|1575
|17
|1532
|2021-03-16
|TAFT
|1575
|3
|1560
|2021-03-16
|POTEAU
|1569
|14
|1528
|2021-03-16
|GROVE
|1547
|37
|1486
|2021-03-16
|OKMULGEE
|1500
|29
|1435
|2021-03-16
|VINITA
|1492
|8
|1428
|2021-03-16
|SALLISAW
|1486
|16
|1428
|2021-03-16
|SEMINOLE
|1474
|24
|1403
|2021-03-16
|TUTTLE
|1473
|13
|1428
|2021-03-16
|ATOKA
|1434
|11
|1348
|2021-03-16
|PURCELL
|1411
|23
|1334
|2021-03-16
|WAGONER
|1407
|18
|1349
|2021-03-16
|CUSHING
|1378
|13
|1342
|2021-03-16
|BROKEN BOW
|1375
|31
|1286
|2021-03-16
|ANADARKO
|1368
|23
|1299
|2021-03-16
|NOBLE
|1313
|17
|1240
|2021-03-16
|PAULS VALLEY
|1251
|23
|1202
|2021-03-16
|NEWCASTLE
|1234
|8
|1195
|2021-03-16
|SULPHUR
|1232
|14
|1193
|2021-03-16
|IDABEL
|1230
|19
|1156
|2021-03-16
|LEXINGTON
|1219
|14
|1131
|2021-03-16
|HARRAH
|1199
|13
|1154
|2021-03-16
|TECUMSEH
|1198
|11
|1155
|2021-03-16
|PIEDMONT
|1165
|6
|1136
|2021-03-16
|FORT GIBSON
|1152
|13
|1103
|2021-03-16
|MCLOUD
|1125
|5
|1085
|2021-03-16
|MULDROW
|1072
|5
|1032
|2021-03-16
|MADILL
|1058
|6
|1042
|2021-03-16
|JAY
|1025
|12
|976
|2021-03-16
|MARLOW
|1003
|14
|973
|2021-03-16
|ALVA
|995
|9
|974
|2021-03-16
|CHECOTAH
|975
|17
|913
|2021-03-16
|MARIETTA
|970
|11
|937
|2021-03-16
|FORT SUPPLY
|928
|2
|922
|2021-03-16
|HUGO
|925
|11
|870
|2021-03-16
|HENRYETTA
|923
|13
|886
|2021-03-16
|BRISTOW
|916
|25
|877
|2021-03-16
|EUFAULA
|885
|21
|816
|2021-03-16
|SAYRE
|853
|14
|815
|2021-03-16
|KINGSTON
|829
|6
|793
|2021-03-16
|HOMINY
|807
|4
|792
|2021-03-16
|KINGFISHER
|801
|11
|775
|2021-03-16
|CLEVELAND
|773
|14
|745
|2021-03-16
|STIGLER
|764
|10
|721
|2021-03-16
|OKEMAH
|761
|8
|735
|2021-03-16
|MANNFORD
|753
|14
|728
|2021-03-16
|ELGIN
|749
|8
|718
|2021-03-16
|CATOOSA
|748
|11
|727
|2021-03-16
|LOCUST GROVE
|732
|1
|691
|2021-03-16
|HELENA
|728
|2
|720
|2021-03-16
|LINDSAY
|724
|11
|693
|2021-03-16
|CALERA
|717
|6
|696
|2021-03-16
|CHANDLER
|698
|17
|662
|2021-03-16
|HOLDENVILLE
|694
|13
|647
|2021-03-16
|SPIRO
|685
|1
|672
|2021-03-16
|PERRY
|684
|9
|650
|2021-03-16
|INOLA
|684
|6
|668
|2021-03-16
|WEWOKA
|684
|10
|645
|2021-03-16
|NOWATA
|679
|11
|657
|2021-03-16
|HEAVENER
|671
|11
|646
|2021-03-16
|MOUNDS
|669
|10
|637
|2021-03-16
|CACHE
|659
|8
|621
|2021-03-16
|BLACKWELL
|658
|19
|613
|2021-03-16
|HENNESSEY
|643
|8
|632
|2021-03-16
|DAVIS
|641
|7
|611
|2021-03-16
|SALINA
|619
|5
|582
|2021-03-16
|CHELSEA
|611
|11
|578
|2021-03-16
|AFTON
|610
|3
|597
|2021-03-16
|SPERRY
|599
|2
|591
|2021-03-16
|TISHOMINGO
|593
|9
|566
|2021-03-16
|SPENCER
|586
|12
|549
|2021-03-16
|WESTVILLE
|582
|4
|567
|2021-03-16
|JONES
|577
|7
|552
|2021-03-16
|WARR ACRES
|575
|1
|552
|2021-03-16
|PERKINS
|569
|4
|552
|2021-03-16
|BOLEY
|567
|8
|550
|2021-03-16
|COMANCHE
|546
|14
|522
|2021-03-16
|MIDWEST CITY
|541
|13
|500
|2021-03-16
|DEL CITY
|541
|12
|504
|2021-03-16
|PRAGUE
|535
|7
|523
|2021-03-16
|ANTLERS
|525
|9
|497
|2021-03-16
|DEWEY
|520
|6
|506
|2021-03-16
|WYNNEWOOD
|517
|5
|492
|2021-03-16
|HULBERT
|511
|4
|483
|2021-03-16
|FAIRVIEW
|507
|8
|485
|2021-03-16
|PAWNEE
|507
|14
|472
|2021-03-16
|COLCORD
|505
|3
|485
|2021-03-16
|ROLAND
|504
|2
|493
|2021-03-16
|VIAN
|503
|7
|479
|2021-03-16
|COALGATE
|501
|10
|476
|2021-03-16
|PAWHUSKA
|495
|8
|473
|2021-03-16
|OOLOGAH
|495
|4
|481
|2021-03-16
|WILBURTON
|491
|7
|474
|2021-03-16
|HASKELL
|482
|3
|469
|2021-03-16
|APACHE
|478
|8
|445
|2021-03-16
|CHOUTEAU
|478
|10
|454
|2021-03-16
|HINTON
|474
|1
|467
|2021-03-16
|MEEKER
|467
|19
|444
|2021-03-16
|STRATFORD
|443
|6
|427
|2021-03-16
|FREDERICK
|439
|12
|415
|2021-03-16
|LONE GROVE
|438
|6
|426
|2021-03-16
|WISTER
|436
|2
|426
|2021-03-16
|NEWKIRK
|430
|3
|413
|2021-03-16
|POCOLA
|427
|3
|414
|2021-03-16
|CARNEGIE
|416
|9
|387
|2021-03-16
|STROUD
|416
|5
|401
|2021-03-16
|WILSON
|415
|9
|396
|2021-03-16
|KANSAS
|411
|6
|392
|2021-03-16
|WALTERS
|407
|4
|384
|2021-03-16
|TALIHINA
|405
|10
|389
|2021-03-16
|BEGGS
|398
|4
|389
|2021-03-16
|NICHOLS HILLS
|398
|1
|393
|2021-03-16
|WASHINGTON
|396
|4
|380
|2021-03-16
|WATONGA
|394
|1
|372
|2021-03-16
|LUTHER
|391
|8
|377
|2021-03-16
|KONAWA
|389
|6
|369
|2021-03-16
|COLBERT
|374
|9
|352
|2021-03-16
|MANGUM
|368
|12
|348
|2021-03-16
|VALLIANT
|367
|5
|346
|2021-03-16
|TONKAWA
|358
|15
|338
|2021-03-16
|HARTSHORNE
|355
|7
|341
|2021-03-16
|WELLSTON
|353
|5
|338
|2021-03-16
|MINCO
|347
|0
|344
|2021-03-16
|COMMERCE
|336
|3
|320
|2021-03-16
|MORRIS
|335
|5
|328
|2021-03-16
|HOBART
|333
|9
|311
|2021-03-16
|CADDO
|331
|2
|315
|2021-03-16
|WYANDOTTE
|330
|4
|318
|2021-03-16
|FLETCHER
|330
|2
|319
|2021-03-16
|MEAD
|329
|3
|315
|2021-03-16
|HOOKER
|329
|0
|320
|2021-03-16
|NEW CORDELL
|324
|1
|314
|2021-03-16
|HEALDTON
|322
|6
|299
|2021-03-16
|DRUMRIGHT
|321
|7
|302
|2021-03-16
|GORE
|315
|4
|296
|2021-03-16
|ELMORE CITY
|310
|3
|292
|2021-03-16
|PORTER
|309
|7
|292
|2021-03-16
|PORUM
|308
|4
|293
|2021-03-16
|QUAPAW
|307
|10
|287
|2021-03-16
|HOWE
|306
|0
|301
|2021-03-16
|FAIRLAND
|297
|3
|291
|2021-03-16
|WARNER
|290
|2
|272
|2021-03-16
|STONEWALL
|289
|2
|280
|2021-03-16
|KIEFER
|285
|1
|278
|2021-03-16
|ARCADIA
|285
|0
|280
|2021-03-16
|BOKCHITO
|275
|2
|263
|2021-03-16
|KELLYVILLE
|273
|4
|263
|2021-03-16
|TALALA
|272
|3
|264
|2021-03-16
|CRESCENT
|269
|3
|260
|2021-03-16
|BARNSDALL
|267
|6
|253
|2021-03-16
|ADAIR
|265
|3
|255
|2021-03-16
|WAURIKA
|263
|6
|254
|2021-03-16
|HOLLIS
|263
|3
|241
|2021-03-16
|ALLEN
|258
|4
|248
|2021-03-16
|RINGLING
|258
|1
|249
|2021-03-16
|MAYSVILLE
|252
|8
|235
|2021-03-16
|OKARCHE
|247
|4
|241
|2021-03-16
|WAYNE
|246
|3
|231
|2021-03-16
|EARLSBORO
|245
|2
|234
|2021-03-16
|CASHION
|243
|0
|235
|2021-03-16
|BOSWELL
|239
|1
|229
|2021-03-16
|WATTS
|235
|1
|225
|2021-03-16
|RUSH SPRINGS
|232
|3
|224
|2021-03-16
|HYDRO
|231
|5
|223
|2021-03-16
|CAMERON
|229
|0
|225
|2021-03-16
|PADEN
|229
|2
|220
|2021-03-16
|BLAIR
|226
|1
|213
|2021-03-16
|WRIGHT CITY
|226
|2
|204
|2021-03-16
|FORT COBB
|224
|2
|215
|2021-03-16
|HAWORTH
|223
|3
|208
|2021-03-16
|BEAVER
|221
|4
|210
|2021-03-16
|YALE
|218
|5
|207
|2021-03-16
|MOORELAND
|218
|4
|206
|2021-03-16
|ROFF
|217
|1
|205
|2021-03-16
|MAUD
|217
|0
|208
|2021-03-16
|WAUKOMIS
|213
|0
|210
|2021-03-16
|LAVERNE
|211
|1
|203
|2021-03-16
|KEOTA
|210
|0
|206
|2021-03-16
|PAOLI
|210
|2
|205
|2021-03-16
|CHEROKEE
|210
|1
|208
|2021-03-16
|CEMENT
|206
|0
|199
|2021-03-16
|GERONIMO
|204
|2
|193
|2021-03-16
|BILLINGS
|204
|1
|198
|2021-03-16
|BINGER
|202
|10
|184
|2021-03-16
|BOKOSHE
|201
|1
|194
|2021-03-16
|OKEENE
|201
|0
|198
|2021-03-16
|WETUMKA
|198
|3
|186
|2021-03-16
|GLENCOE
|198
|2
|192
|2021-03-16
|TEXHOMA
|194
|0
|192
|2021-03-16
|JENNINGS
|193
|2
|185
|2021-03-16
|QUINTON
|193
|1
|179
|2021-03-16
|BIG CABIN
|190
|2
|180
|2021-03-16
|RINGWOOD
|189
|1
|183
|2021-03-16
|FAIRFAX
|189
|2
|181
|2021-03-16
|CYRIL
|185
|2
|175
|2021-03-16
|OCHELATA
|185
|3
|177
|2021-03-16
|MORRISON
|181
|1
|176
|2021-03-16
|ARAPAHO
|179
|4
|175
|2021-03-16
|WELCH
|176
|2
|172
|2021-03-16
|THOMAS
|175
|0
|173
|2021-03-16
|NINNEKAH
|174
|2
|167
|2021-03-16
|CHEYENNE
|174
|3
|167
|2021-03-16
|SHATTUCK
|173
|1
|168
|2021-03-16
|RED ROCK
|171
|2
|162
|2021-03-16
|MEDFORD
|171
|1
|170
|2021-03-16
|RAMONA
|169
|4
|161
|2021-03-16
|GEARY
|169
|2
|164
|2021-03-16
|RED OAK
|169
|0
|160
|2021-03-16
|FORT TOWSON
|167
|0
|161
|2021-03-16
|OKTAHA
|167
|1
|160
|2021-03-16
|INDIAHOMA
|166
|1
|160
|2021-03-16
|SHADY POINT
|165
|1
|161
|2021-03-16
|GRANITE
|162
|5
|131
|2021-03-16
|SEILING
|161
|2
|159
|2021-03-16
|BUFFALO
|160
|3
|155
|2021-03-16
|WELEETKA
|160
|3
|151
|2021-03-16
|GOODWELL
|160
|1
|156
|2021-03-16
|DEPEW
|157
|2
|152
|2021-03-16
|THACKERVILLE
|157
|1
|155
|2021-03-16
|PANAMA
|156
|1
|149
|2021-03-16
|CALUMET
|156
|0
|155
|2021-03-16
|SNYDER
|156
|5
|146
|2021-03-16
|GRACEMONT
|153
|3
|148
|2021-03-16
|CANTON
|149
|2
|138
|2021-03-16
|BENNINGTON
|148
|2
|140
|2021-03-16
|TERLTON
|147
|1
|138
|2021-03-16
|COPAN
|146
|2
|139
|2021-03-16
|KREBS
|146
|2
|140
|2021-03-16
|BURNS FLAT
|143
|1
|138
|2021-03-16
|CLAYTON
|143
|1
|135
|2021-03-16
|UNION CITY
|143
|1
|140
|2021-03-16
|MILBURN
|142
|3
|128
|2021-03-16
|TEMPLE
|142
|9
|124
|2021-03-16
|WANETTE
|139
|0
|138
|2021-03-16
|POND CREEK
|139
|0
|136
|2021-03-16
|BOISE CITY
|137
|0
|135
|2021-03-16
|WEBBERS FALLS
|136
|1
|125
|2021-03-16
|BLUEJACKET
|136
|1
|133
|2021-03-16
|ARKOMA
|136
|1
|133
|2021-03-16
|CANUTE
|135
|0
|127
|2021-03-16
|VICI
|134
|1
|129
|2021-03-16
|MANNSVILLE
|133
|3
|127
|2021-03-16
|KIOWA
|128
|2
|124
|2021-03-16
|GARBER
|127
|1
|126
|2021-03-16
|SPAVINAW
|126
|1
|117
|2021-03-16
|ALEX
|126
|5
|116
|2021-03-16
|ASHER
|126
|0
|121
|2021-03-16
|HAMMON
|125
|2
|117
|2021-03-16
|GRANDFIELD
|125
|1
|119
|2021-03-16
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|125
|1
|110
|2021-03-16
|LEEDEY
|124
|4
|117
|2021-03-16
|LAHOMA
|123
|5
|118
|2021-03-16
|TIPTON
|122
|3
|117
|2021-03-16
|CHATTANOOGA
|120
|2
|117
|2021-03-16
|ERICK
|118
|1
|112
|2021-03-16
|AGRA
|116
|1
|104
|2021-03-16
|DAVENPORT
|116
|0
|112
|2021-03-16
|SOPER
|116
|1
|109
|2021-03-16
|VELMA
|114
|2
|112
|2021-03-16
|COUNCIL HILL
|114
|2
|108
|2021-03-16
|MULHALL
|110
|0
|107
|2021-03-16
|RYAN
|110
|1
|106
|2021-03-16
|SENTINEL
|110
|1
|107
|2021-03-16
|CANEY
|109
|1
|106
|2021-03-16
|OAKS
|107
|2
|103
|2021-03-16
|MILL CREEK
|107
|0
|105
|2021-03-16
|TUPELO
|106
|2
|104
|2021-03-16
|DELAWARE
|106
|2
|103
|2021-03-16
|SASAKWA
|105
|0
|103
|2021-03-16
|TYRONE
|104
|0
|97
|2021-03-16
|WAYNOKA
|103
|0
|100
|2021-03-16
|BRAGGS
|103
|1
|99
|2021-03-16
|MCCURTAIN
|101
|1
|97
|2021-03-16
|DOVER
|99
|2
|96
|2021-03-16
|RATLIFF CITY
|99
|0
|96
|2021-03-16
|BYARS
|98
|1
|97
|2021-03-16
|OILTON
|97
|3
|92
|2021-03-16
|GARVIN
|97
|0
|93
|2021-03-16
|GANS
|96
|0
|94
|2021-03-16
|VERDEN
|95
|1
|92
|2021-03-16
|AMBER
|95
|3
|92
|2021-03-16
|SPRINGER
|91
|2
|85
|2021-03-16
|LOOKEBA
|90
|2
|87
|2021-03-16
|FOSS
|86
|0
|84
|2021-03-16
|STERLING
|86
|1
|81
|2021-03-16
|WANN
|85
|2
|80
|2021-03-16
|STRINGTOWN
|84
|2
|80
|2021-03-16
|STUART
|84
|0
|82
|2021-03-16
|KINTA
|83
|0
|76
|2021-03-16
|RATTAN
|82
|1
|77
|2021-03-16
|RAVIA
|81
|2
|76
|2021-03-16
|SAVANNA
|81
|0
|79
|2021-03-16
|DEWAR
|80
|0
|75
|2021-03-16
|COYLE
|80
|0
|74
|2021-03-16
|OLUSTEE
|80
|0
|77
|2021-03-16
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|0
|80
|2021-03-16
|TRYON
|79
|0
|77
|2021-03-16
|PITTSBURG
|78
|1
|76
|2021-03-16
|RIPLEY
|77
|1
|74
|2021-03-16
|CANADIAN
|76
|0
|72
|2021-03-16
|CARNEY
|74
|2
|71
|2021-03-16
|CORN
|72
|3
|67
|2021-03-16
|LAMONT
|71
|1
|69
|2021-03-16
|DUSTIN
|70
|1
|68
|2021-03-16
|COVINGTON
|70
|1
|69
|2021-03-16
|ARNETT
|69
|0
|68
|2021-03-16
|FARGO
|69
|1
|68
|2021-03-16
|HAILEYVILLE
|69
|1
|67
|2021-03-16
|POCASSET
|68
|1
|67
|2021-03-16
|DRUMMOND
|67
|0
|64
|2021-03-16
|WAPANUCKA
|66
|1
|60
|2021-03-16
|LONGDALE
|66
|0
|64
|2021-03-16
|SAWYER
|65
|1
|61
|2021-03-16
|DILL CITY
|65
|0
|65
|2021-03-16
|ORLANDO
|65
|0
|64
|2021-03-16
|KREMLIN
|64
|0
|63
|2021-03-16
|MARBLE CITY
|64
|0
|59
|2021-03-16
|NASH
|64
|1
|61
|2021-03-16
|LENAPAH
|63
|0
|62
|2021-03-16
|KETCHUM
|63
|1
|60
|2021-03-16
|RANDLETT
|63
|1
|60
|2021-03-16
|KAW CITY
|62
|2
|60
|2021-03-16
|BOYNTON
|61
|0
|59
|2021-03-16
|CASTLE
|59
|0
|58
|2021-03-16
|CLEO SPRINGS
|59
|1
|56
|2021-03-16
|KENEFIC
|58
|1
|54
|2021-03-16
|AMES
|58
|0
|58
|2021-03-16
|SHIDLER
|58
|0
|57
|2021-03-16
|LANGLEY
|57
|0
|54
|2021-03-16
|CROWDER
|57
|0
|55
|2021-03-16
|REYDON
|57
|0
|54
|2021-03-16
|WYNONA
|55
|2
|53
|2021-03-16
|FAIRMONT
|55
|1
|53
|2021-03-16
|INDIANOLA
|55
|0
|54
|2021-03-16
|WHITEFIELD
|55
|0
|55
|2021-03-16
|ALINE
|54
|2
|51
|2021-03-16
|CALVIN
|53
|1
|51
|2021-03-16
|OKAY
|53
|1
|47
|2021-03-16
|CARTER
|53
|0
|51
|2021-03-16
|MARLAND
|52
|1
|50
|2021-03-16
|LEHIGH
|52
|0
|51
|2021-03-16
|LONE WOLF
|52
|0
|51
|2021-03-16
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-03-16
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-03-16
|LOCO
|50
|0
|48
|2021-03-16
|GAGE
|49
|1
|44
|2021-03-16
|FORGAN
|48
|1
|47
|2021-03-16
|PRUE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-03-16
|CARMEN
|47
|2
|45
|2021-03-16
|ACHILLE
|47
|0
|43
|2021-03-16
|TALOGA
|47
|0
|46
|2021-03-16
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|44
|2021-03-16
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|44
|2021-03-16
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|46
|1
|44
|2021-03-16
|HASTINGS
|45
|1
|44
|2021-03-16
|BURBANK
|44
|0
|43
|2021-03-16
|SHARON
|43
|1
|40
|2021-03-16
|ROOSEVELT
|43
|0
|40
|2021-03-16
|RALSTON
|43
|2
|41
|2021-03-16
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-03-16
|SPARKS
|41
|1
|38
|2021-03-16
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|39
|2021-03-16
|GOLTRY
|40
|0
|38
|2021-03-16
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|39
|2021-03-16
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-03-16
|DEER CREEK
|40
|1
|38
|2021-03-16
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-03-16
|JET
|39
|0
|39
|2021-03-16
|OSAGE
|39
|0
|39
|2021-03-16
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|39
|2021-03-16
|GOLDSBY
|38
|0
|37
|2021-03-16
|DEVOL
|38
|0
|37
|2021-03-16
|FRANCIS
|37
|1
|35
|2021-03-16
|ROCKY
|37
|0
|36
|2021-03-16
|FREEDOM
|37
|0
|36
|2021-03-16
|HANNA
|36
|0
|34
|2021-03-16
|BERNICE
|36
|0
|35
|2021-03-16
|MARSHALL
|36
|0
|36
|2021-03-16
|EAKLY
|34
|0
|33
|2021-03-16
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-03-16
|NICOMA PARK
|33
|1
|31
|2021-03-16
|AVANT
|32
|0
|30
|2021-03-16
|BURLINGTON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-03-16
|DAVIDSON
|31
|0
|28
|2021-03-16
|BESSIE
|31
|1
|29
|2021-03-16
|HUNTER
|30
|0
|30
|2021-03-16
|WILLOW
|30
|0
|30
|2021-03-16
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-03-16
|KEYES
|30
|0
|28
|2021-03-16
|GOTEBO
|30
|0
|30
|2021-03-16
|GOULD
|29
|0
|28
|2021-03-16
|MEDICINE PARK
|28
|0
|28
|2021-03-16
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-03-16
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|27
|2021-03-16
|MILLERTON
|26
|2
|24
|2021-03-16
|OPTIMA
|26
|0
|26
|2021-03-16
|HITCHCOCK
|25
|0
|25
|2021-03-16
|DIBBLE
|25
|0
|25
|2021-03-16
|DISNEY
|25
|0
|25
|2021-03-16
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|22
|2021-03-16
|NORTH MIAMI
|24
|0
|23
|2021-03-16
|BRAMAN
|22
|1
|20
|2021-03-16
|MARTHA
|21
|1
|19
|2021-03-16
|FOYIL
|21
|1
|19
|2021-03-16
|CROMWELL
|20
|1
|17
|2021-03-16
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-03-16
|BROMIDE
|20
|1
|18
|2021-03-16
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|20
|2021-03-16
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-03-16
|WAINWRIGHT
|19
|0
|17
|2021-03-16
|ALDERSON
|19
|0
|18
|2021-03-16
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|15
|2021-03-16
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-03-16
|FANSHAWE
|14
|0
|13
|2021-03-16
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|14
|1
|13
|2021-03-16
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-03-16
|HALLETT
|10
|0
|10
|2021-03-16
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-03-16
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-03-16
|VERA
|9
|0
|9
|2021-03-16
|THE VILLAGE
|8
|0
|8
|2021-03-16
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|7
|2021-03-16
|TATUMS
|6
|0
|6
|2021-03-16
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|5
|2021-03-16
|SLICK
|6
|0
|5
|2021-03-16
|KEMP
|5
|0
|5
|2021-03-16
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-03-16
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-03-16
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-03-16
|MOFFETT
|4
|0
|4
|2021-03-16
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-03-16
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-03-16
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-03-16
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-03-16
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-03-16
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-03-16
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-16
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-16
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-16
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-16
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|0
|0
|2021-03-16
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-16
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-16
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-16
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-16
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-16
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-16
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-16
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-03-16
