ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 2,975 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths statewide, according to the Oklahoma State Department on Thursday.
The 1.2% increase in cases brings the overall statewide total to 248,204, with 31,770 active, a single-day decrease of 424, and 214,290 recovered, a single-day increase of 3,383, the OSDH reported on Thursday.
There have been 2,144 deaths reported in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the 16 deaths, 13 were in the 65 and older age group: one man in Beckham County, four men in Custer County, one man in Greer County, one woman in Muskogee County, one woman and two men in Oklahoma County and two women and one man in Tulsa County. The other three deaths were in the 50-64 age group: three men from Oklahoma County.
In Enid Thursday, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17 COVID-19-positive patients, and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 16 patients positive for the virus.
Garfield County gained 15 new cases Thursday for a total of 4,749, with 469 active and 4,239 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those cases, 4,270 have been in Enid, with 407 active and 3,824 recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county increases on Thursday also included 13 in Woodward, 12 in Kingfisher, 19 in Noble, one in Woods, three in Major, 11 in Alfalfa, three in Blaine and three in Grant.
State update
There have been 130,605 Oklahoma women and 116,282 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Thursday. There were 117 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,570 in the 0-4 age group, 26,149 in the 5-17 age group, 80,226 in the 18-35 age group, 54,059 in the 36-49 age group, 47,364 in the 50-64 age group and 35,811 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,144 deaths in the state, 1,728 have been 65 and older and 328 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 68 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 19 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,200, than women, 944, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
Data shows deaths in 74 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 389 in Oklahoma; 331 in Tulsa; 141 in Cleveland; 77 in Rogers; 57 in Creek; 52 in Washington; 50 in Comanche; 49 in McCurtain; 45 in Canadian and Muskogee; 42 in Delaware; 41 each in Wagoner and Garfield; 37 in Caddo; 35 in Jackson; 33 in Grady; 30 in Lincoln; 28 in LeFlore; 27 in Kay; 26 each in Bryan and Pottawatomie; 25 each in Ottawa, Custer and Okmulgee; 24 in Payne; 23 in Pittsburg; 22 in Mayes; 21 in Osage; 20 each in McClain and Stephens; 19 each in Beckham; 18 in Garvin; 16 each in Carter, Pontotoc and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee, Texas and Seminole; 14 each in McIntosh and Cherokee; 13 in Adair; 10 in Kiowa; nine in Pawnee and Greer; eight each in Hughes, Tillman, Kingfisher and Woodward; seven each in Cotton, Nowata and Haskell; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston, Logan and Noble; four each in Craig, Latimer, Major and Marshall; three each in Coal, Washita, Harper and Woods; two each in Atoka, Alfalfa, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Jefferson; and one in Love.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,216 cases, 2,047 recovered, 161 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,159 cases, 1,041 recovered, 110 active and eight deaths.
• Noble with 803 cases, 643 recovered, 155 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 733 cases, 654 recovered, 76 active and three deaths from Alva.
• Major with 632 cases, 587 recovered, 41 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 816 cases, 563 recovered, 251 active and two deaths, one from Aline and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.
• Blaine with 551 cases, 478 recovered, 71 active and two deaths, both from Canton.
• Grant with 302 cases, 242 recovered, 55 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,006 cases, with 1,796 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,208 cases, with 1,981 recovered and 13 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 28 cases with 25 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.united stateszip codes.org/.
There have been 41 deaths in Garfield County, with 39 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC Update
The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 295 Thursday, with 102 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.
In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 209 at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena and two at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center or at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 217 and 522, respectively, at James Crabtree and two and four at William S Key, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per county 12.17.20
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA
|51120
|389
|43811
|2020-12-17
|TULSA
|41196
|331
|35949
|2020-12-17
|CLEVELAND
|16260
|141
|14149
|2020-12-17
|CANADIAN
|9153
|45
|8072
|2020-12-17
|COMANCHE
|6030
|50
|5347
|2020-12-17
|MUSKOGEE
|5577
|45
|4621
|2020-12-17
|ROGERS
|5391
|77
|4548
|2020-12-17
|PAYNE
|5167
|24
|4591
|2020-12-17
|GARFIELD
|4749
|41
|4239
|2020-12-17
|POTTAWATOMIE
|4626
|26
|4020
|2020-12-17
|WAGONER
|3597
|41
|3072
|2020-12-17
|BRYAN
|3383
|26
|2926
|2020-12-17
|CREEK
|3374
|57
|2904
|2020-12-17
|GRADY
|3369
|33
|3046
|2020-12-17
|MCCLAIN
|3078
|20
|2718
|2020-12-17
|CHEROKEE
|3070
|14
|2414
|2020-12-17
|LE FLORE
|3048
|28
|2700
|2020-12-17
|TEXAS
|2764
|15
|2550
|2020-12-17
|WASHINGTON
|2663
|52
|2300
|2020-12-17
|KAY
|2605
|27
|2120
|2020-12-17
|CUSTER
|2559
|25
|2271
|2020-12-17
|MCCURTAIN
|2558
|49
|2274
|2020-12-17
|PONTOTOC
|2542
|16
|2160
|2020-12-17
|OSAGE
|2493
|21
|2186
|2020-12-17
|CADDO
|2447
|37
|2125
|2020-12-17
|DELAWARE
|2446
|42
|2046
|2020-12-17
|PITTSBURG
|2404
|23
|2054
|2020-12-17
|STEPHENS
|2350
|20
|1978
|2020-12-17
|CARTER
|2231
|16
|1905
|2020-12-17
|OTTAWA
|2216
|25
|1908
|2020-12-17
|WOODWARD
|2216
|8
|2047
|2020-12-17
|JACKSON
|2184
|35
|1982
|2020-12-17
|OKMULGEE
|2175
|25
|1856
|2020-12-17
|SEQUOYAH
|2135
|16
|1851
|2020-12-17
|LOGAN
|2086
|5
|1756
|2020-12-17
|MAYES
|2076
|22
|1704
|2020-12-17
|GARVIN
|1928
|18
|1675
|2020-12-17
|LINCOLN
|1793
|30
|1517
|2020-12-17
|BECKHAM
|1676
|19
|1460
|2020-12-17
|ADAIR
|1560
|13
|1218
|2020-12-17
|SEMINOLE
|1523
|15
|1296
|2020-12-17
|CRAIG
|1253
|4
|1030
|2020-12-17
|OKFUSKEE
|1226
|15
|1064
|2020-12-17
|KINGFISHER
|1159
|8
|1041
|2020-12-17
|ATOKA
|1095
|2
|935
|2020-12-17
|MCINTOSH
|1079
|14
|868
|2020-12-17
|MARSHALL
|982
|4
|872
|2020-12-17
|MURRAY
|910
|6
|744
|2020-12-17
|CHOCTAW
|875
|6
|764
|2020-12-17
|PAWNEE
|834
|9
|673
|2020-12-17
|ALFALFA
|816
|2
|563
|2020-12-17
|NOBLE
|803
|5
|643
|2020-12-17
|LOVE
|761
|1
|670
|2020-12-17
|HASKELL
|734
|7
|644
|2020-12-17
|WOODS
|733
|3
|654
|2020-12-17
|HUGHES
|701
|8
|603
|2020-12-17
|JOHNSTON
|689
|5
|569
|2020-12-17
|MAJOR
|632
|4
|587
|2020-12-17
|WASHITA
|615
|3
|508
|2020-12-17
|BLAINE
|551
|2
|478
|2020-12-17
|NOWATA
|544
|7
|451
|2020-12-17
|KIOWA
|483
|10
|429
|2020-12-17
|PUSHMATAHA
|483
|6
|439
|2020-12-17
|TILLMAN
|461
|8
|397
|2020-12-17
|LATIMER
|397
|4
|333
|2020-12-17
|COAL
|388
|3
|322
|2020-12-17
|DEWEY
|360
|2
|289
|2020-12-17
|COTTON
|359
|7
|305
|2020-12-17
|JEFFERSON
|337
|2
|278
|2020-12-17
|GREER
|332
|9
|297
|2020-12-17
|HARPER
|322
|3
|288
|2020-12-17
|GRANT
|302
|5
|242
|2020-12-17
|ELLIS
|283
|0
|243
|2020-12-17
|BEAVER
|281
|2
|247
|2020-12-17
|ROGER MILLS
|235
|6
|184
|2020-12-17
|HARMON
|189
|0
|150
|2020-12-17
|CIMARRON
|96
|0
|88
|2020-12-17
|86
|0
|32
|2020-12-17
