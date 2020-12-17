covid daily 12.17.20

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 2,975 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths statewide, according to the Oklahoma State Department on Thursday.

The 1.2% increase in cases brings the overall statewide total to 248,204, with 31,770 active, a single-day decrease of 424, and 214,290 recovered, a single-day increase of 3,383, the OSDH reported on Thursday.

There have been 2,144 deaths reported in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of the 16 deaths, 13 were in the 65 and older age group: one man in Beckham County, four men in Custer County, one man in Greer County, one woman in Muskogee County, one woman and two men in Oklahoma County and two women and one man in Tulsa County. The other three deaths were in the 50-64 age group: three men from Oklahoma County.

In Enid Thursday, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17 COVID-19-positive patients, and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 16 patients positive for the virus.

Garfield County gained 15 new cases Thursday for a total of 4,749, with 469 active and 4,239 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those cases, 4,270 have been in Enid, with 407 active and 3,824 recovered.

Northwest Oklahoma county increases on Thursday also included 13 in Woodward, 12 in Kingfisher, 19 in Noble, one in Woods, three in Major, 11 in Alfalfa, three in Blaine and three in Grant.

State update

There have been 130,605 Oklahoma women and 116,282 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Thursday. There were 117 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,570 in the 0-4 age group, 26,149 in the 5-17 age group, 80,226 in the 18-35 age group, 54,059 in the 36-49 age group, 47,364 in the 50-64 age group and 35,811 in the 65 and older age group. There were 25 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,144 deaths in the state, 1,728 have been 65 and older and 328 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.9% of the total. There have been 68 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 19 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,200, than women, 944, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.

Data shows deaths in 74 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 389 in Oklahoma; 331 in Tulsa; 141 in Cleveland; 77 in Rogers; 57 in Creek; 52 in Washington; 50 in Comanche; 49 in McCurtain; 45 in Canadian and Muskogee; 42 in Delaware; 41 each in Wagoner and Garfield; 37 in Caddo; 35 in Jackson; 33 in Grady; 30 in Lincoln; 28 in LeFlore; 27 in Kay; 26 each in Bryan and Pottawatomie; 25 each in Ottawa, Custer and Okmulgee; 24 in Payne; 23 in Pittsburg; 22 in Mayes; 21 in Osage; 20 each in McClain and Stephens; 19 each in Beckham; 18 in Garvin; 16 each in Carter, Pontotoc and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee, Texas and Seminole; 14 each in McIntosh and Cherokee; 13 in Adair; 10 in Kiowa; nine in Pawnee and Greer; eight each in Hughes, Tillman, Kingfisher and Woodward; seven each in Cotton, Nowata and Haskell; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston, Logan and Noble; four each in Craig, Latimer, Major and Marshall; three each in Coal, Washita, Harper and Woods; two each in Atoka, Alfalfa, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Jefferson; and one in Love.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,216 cases, 2,047 recovered, 161 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,159 cases, 1,041 recovered, 110 active and eight deaths.

• Noble with 803 cases, 643 recovered, 155 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 733 cases, 654 recovered, 76 active and three deaths from Alva.

• Major with 632 cases, 587 recovered, 41 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 816 cases, 563 recovered, 251 active and two deaths, one from Aline and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.

• Blaine with 551 cases, 478 recovered, 71 active and two deaths, both from Canton.

• Grant with 302 cases, 242 recovered, 55 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,006 cases, with 1,796 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,208 cases, with 1,981 recovered and 13 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 28 cases with 25 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.united stateszip codes.org/.

There have been 41 deaths in Garfield County, with 39 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

DOC Update

The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 295 Thursday, with 102 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.

In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 209 at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena and two at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center or at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 217 and 522, respectively, at James Crabtree and two and four at William S Key, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 12.17.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA 51120 389 43811 2020-12-17
TULSA 41196 331 35949 2020-12-17
CLEVELAND 16260 141 14149 2020-12-17
CANADIAN 9153 45 8072 2020-12-17
COMANCHE 6030 50 5347 2020-12-17
MUSKOGEE 5577 45 4621 2020-12-17
ROGERS 5391 77 4548 2020-12-17
PAYNE 5167 24 4591 2020-12-17
GARFIELD 4749 41 4239 2020-12-17
POTTAWATOMIE 4626 26 4020 2020-12-17
WAGONER 3597 41 3072 2020-12-17
BRYAN 3383 26 2926 2020-12-17
CREEK 3374 57 2904 2020-12-17
GRADY 3369 33 3046 2020-12-17
MCCLAIN 3078 20 2718 2020-12-17
CHEROKEE 3070 14 2414 2020-12-17
LE FLORE 3048 28 2700 2020-12-17
TEXAS 2764 15 2550 2020-12-17
WASHINGTON 2663 52 2300 2020-12-17
KAY 2605 27 2120 2020-12-17
CUSTER 2559 25 2271 2020-12-17
MCCURTAIN 2558 49 2274 2020-12-17
PONTOTOC 2542 16 2160 2020-12-17
OSAGE 2493 21 2186 2020-12-17
CADDO 2447 37 2125 2020-12-17
DELAWARE 2446 42 2046 2020-12-17
PITTSBURG 2404 23 2054 2020-12-17
STEPHENS 2350 20 1978 2020-12-17
CARTER 2231 16 1905 2020-12-17
OTTAWA 2216 25 1908 2020-12-17
WOODWARD 2216 8 2047 2020-12-17
JACKSON 2184 35 1982 2020-12-17
OKMULGEE 2175 25 1856 2020-12-17
SEQUOYAH 2135 16 1851 2020-12-17
LOGAN 2086 5 1756 2020-12-17
MAYES 2076 22 1704 2020-12-17
GARVIN 1928 18 1675 2020-12-17
LINCOLN 1793 30 1517 2020-12-17
BECKHAM 1676 19 1460 2020-12-17
ADAIR 1560 13 1218 2020-12-17
SEMINOLE 1523 15 1296 2020-12-17
CRAIG 1253 4 1030 2020-12-17
OKFUSKEE 1226 15 1064 2020-12-17
KINGFISHER 1159 8 1041 2020-12-17
ATOKA 1095 2 935 2020-12-17
MCINTOSH 1079 14 868 2020-12-17
MARSHALL 982 4 872 2020-12-17
MURRAY 910 6 744 2020-12-17
CHOCTAW 875 6 764 2020-12-17
PAWNEE 834 9 673 2020-12-17
ALFALFA 816 2 563 2020-12-17
NOBLE 803 5 643 2020-12-17
LOVE 761 1 670 2020-12-17
HASKELL 734 7 644 2020-12-17
WOODS 733 3 654 2020-12-17
HUGHES 701 8 603 2020-12-17
JOHNSTON 689 5 569 2020-12-17
MAJOR 632 4 587 2020-12-17
WASHITA 615 3 508 2020-12-17
BLAINE 551 2 478 2020-12-17
NOWATA 544 7 451 2020-12-17
KIOWA 483 10 429 2020-12-17
PUSHMATAHA 483 6 439 2020-12-17
TILLMAN 461 8 397 2020-12-17
LATIMER 397 4 333 2020-12-17
COAL 388 3 322 2020-12-17
DEWEY 360 2 289 2020-12-17
COTTON 359 7 305 2020-12-17
JEFFERSON 337 2 278 2020-12-17
GREER 332 9 297 2020-12-17
HARPER 322 3 288 2020-12-17
GRANT 302 5 242 2020-12-17
ELLIS 283 0 243 2020-12-17
BEAVER 281 2 247 2020-12-17
ROGER MILLS 235 6 184 2020-12-17
HARMON 189 0 150 2020-12-17
CIMARRON 96 0 88 2020-12-17
86 0 32 2020-12-17

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per city 12.17.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 38683 309 33316 2020-12-17
TULSA 25068 213 22088 2020-12-17
EDMOND 9666 56 8257 2020-12-17
BROKEN ARROW 8556 72 7335 2020-12-17
NORMAN 8163 78 7205 2020-12-17
OTHER*** 5000 28 4295 2020-12-17
YUKON 4852 16 4238 2020-12-17
ENID 4270 39 3824 2020-12-17
LAWTON 4101 38 3609 2020-12-17
STILLWATER 3920 12 3548 2020-12-17
MOORE 3534 23 2996 2020-12-17
CLAREMORE 3319 62 2776 2020-12-17
SHAWNEE 2857 21 2466 2020-12-17
MUSKOGEE 2733 35 2137 2020-12-17
OWASSO 2715 9 2334 2020-12-17
TAHLEQUAH 2227 8 1735 2020-12-17
BARTLESVILLE 2143 45 1863 2020-12-17
ADA 2101 11 1788 2020-12-17
GUYMON 2071 15 1916 2020-12-17
DURANT 2008 14 1736 2020-12-17
PONCA CITY 1916 14 1565 2020-12-17
ALTUS 1845 33 1686 2020-12-17
BIXBY 1796 11 1560 2020-12-17
ARDMORE 1727 11 1466 2020-12-17
MCALESTER 1706 21 1463 2020-12-17
SAND SPRINGS 1653 16 1454 2020-12-17
EL RENO 1646 10 1500 2020-12-17
JENKS 1615 13 1449 2020-12-17
SAPULPA 1579 24 1381 2020-12-17
TAFT 1554 2 1503 2020-12-17
MUSTANG 1541 14 1356 2020-12-17
CHICKASHA 1494 19 1347 2020-12-17
DUNCAN 1466 12 1247 2020-12-17
GUTHRIE 1293 2 1062 2020-12-17
MIAMI 1262 17 1099 2020-12-17
BETHANY 1260 10 1070 2020-12-17
BLANCHARD 1248 7 1093 2020-12-17
CHOCTAW 1248 9 1073 2020-12-17
CLINTON 1208 12 1069 2020-12-17
COLLINSVILLE 1191 5 995 2020-12-17
WOODWARD 1089 5 954 2020-12-17
STILWELL 1069 11 808 2020-12-17
WEATHERFORD 1065 10 945 2020-12-17
VINITA 1004 3 847 2020-12-17
COWETA 973 15 802 2020-12-17
ELK CITY 973 8 823 2020-12-17
BROKEN BOW 925 27 820 2020-12-17
FORT SUPPLY 918 2 908 2020-12-17
GROVE 915 30 779 2020-12-17
POTEAU 902 7 808 2020-12-17
SKIATOOK 901 8 776 2020-12-17
IDABEL 887 14 786 2020-12-17
OKMULGEE 876 13 730 2020-12-17
SALLISAW 874 6 762 2020-12-17
GLENPOOL 866 8 745 2020-12-17
PURCELL 863 9 763 2020-12-17
ATOKA 853 1 744 2020-12-17
ANADARKO 849 14 726 2020-12-17
LEXINGTON 817 7 716 2020-12-17
TUTTLE 807 6 737 2020-12-17
SEMINOLE 799 9 681 2020-12-17
PRYOR CREEK 763 11 624 2020-12-17
NEWCASTLE 752 5 671 2020-12-17
TECUMSEH 685 1 591 2020-12-17
MCLOUD 678 3 618 2020-12-17
NOBLE 672 7 553 2020-12-17
PAULS VALLEY 667 5 572 2020-12-17
CUSHING 663 4 547 2020-12-17
ALVA 661 3 593 2020-12-17
PIEDMONT 641 5 553 2020-12-17
WAGONER 640 9 541 2020-12-17
MADILL 627 2 568 2020-12-17
HOMINY 615 2 574 2020-12-17
HELENA 610 1 389 2020-12-17
HENRYETTA 601 9 523 2020-12-17
HARRAH 600 5 486 2020-12-17
SAYRE 589 10 539 2020-12-17
SULPHUR 588 5 491 2020-12-17
MARLOW 572 3 458 2020-12-17
HUGO 569 5 498 2020-12-17
JAY 560 3 469 2020-12-17
BOLEY 548 7 528 2020-12-17
MARIETTA 531 0 467 2020-12-17
CHECOTAH 515 6 426 2020-12-17
EUFAULA 510 8 393 2020-12-17
FORT GIBSON 500 7 383 2020-12-17
BRISTOW 493 11 405 2020-12-17
KINGFISHER 467 1 413 2020-12-17
STIGLER 461 6 397 2020-12-17
MULDROW 455 3 392 2020-12-17
HOLDENVILLE 439 4 393 2020-12-17
HEAVENER 431 8 372 2020-12-17
LINDSAY 427 4 376 2020-12-17
CATOOSA 423 6 363 2020-12-17
OKEMAH 421 5 322 2020-12-17
CHANDLER 421 12 359 2020-12-17
CALERA 415 1 359 2020-12-17
SPIRO 405 1 364 2020-12-17
WARR ACRES 397 1 339 2020-12-17
FAIRVIEW 389 2 368 2020-12-17
HENNESSEY 389 2 353 2020-12-17
WEWOKA 388 3 331 2020-12-17
SPENCER 380 5 318 2020-12-17
LOCUST GROVE 379 0 313 2020-12-17
AFTON 369 2 316 2020-12-17
ELGIN 366 4 325 2020-12-17
PERRY 366 3 253 2020-12-17
CLEVELAND 365 5 303 2020-12-17
MIDWEST CITY 364 9 306 2020-12-17
CACHE 359 2 318 2020-12-17
KINGSTON 345 2 297 2020-12-17
JONES 343 3 289 2020-12-17
PRAGUE 341 1 291 2020-12-17
HINTON 340 0 323 2020-12-17
MOUNDS 337 6 281 2020-12-17
CHELSEA 331 5 280 2020-12-17
MANNFORD 331 6 289 2020-12-17
TISHOMINGO 324 3 268 2020-12-17
MEEKER 320 13 267 2020-12-17
SPERRY 318 2 266 2020-12-17
SALINA 317 2 263 2020-12-17
DEL CITY 315 1 261 2020-12-17
NOWATA 314 5 266 2020-12-17
INOLA 314 3 257 2020-12-17
BLACKWELL 307 4 247 2020-12-17
VIAN 305 3 271 2020-12-17
FREDERICK 301 7 262 2020-12-17
PERKINS 297 3 245 2020-12-17
COALGATE 294 3 243 2020-12-17
WYNNEWOOD 288 2 232 2020-12-17
DAVIS 287 0 225 2020-12-17
CARNEGIE 282 5 228 2020-12-17
PAWHUSKA 281 3 240 2020-12-17
PAWNEE 279 1 216 2020-12-17
CHOUTEAU 278 7 229 2020-12-17
HULBERT 275 2 228 2020-12-17
WASHINGTON 269 0 254 2020-12-17
OOLOGAH 267 2 234 2020-12-17
ANTLERS 265 6 238 2020-12-17
DEWEY 260 2 233 2020-12-17
APACHE 260 2 205 2020-12-17
HASKELL 256 1 205 2020-12-17
WESTVILLE 254 2 220 2020-12-17
STRATFORD 245 0 221 2020-12-17
HOOKER 245 0 218 2020-12-17
NICHOLS HILLS 239 0 211 2020-12-17
ROLAND 235 1 213 2020-12-17
COMANCHE 232 4 196 2020-12-17
COLCORD 230 1 186 2020-12-17
MANGUM 230 9 208 2020-12-17
POCOLA 228 3 203 2020-12-17
TALIHINA 224 6 188 2020-12-17
STROUD 222 2 191 2020-12-17
NEWKIRK 220 1 181 2020-12-17
WISTER 220 1 196 2020-12-17
MORRIS 219 0 201 2020-12-17
BEGGS 216 3 183 2020-12-17
WATONGA 216 0 183 2020-12-17
KANSAS 210 5 167 2020-12-17
KONAWA 210 2 173 2020-12-17
VALLIANT 209 3 186 2020-12-17
WALTERS 209 2 177 2020-12-17
GORE 204 3 156 2020-12-17
WILBURTON 199 2 159 2020-12-17
LUTHER 199 3 168 2020-12-17
COMMERCE 196 2 163 2020-12-17
MEAD 195 1 165 2020-12-17
HOBART 191 5 169 2020-12-17
MINCO 187 0 171 2020-12-17
WYANDOTTE 185 1 163 2020-12-17
CADDO 184 1 168 2020-12-17
NEW CORDELL 183 0 156 2020-12-17
LONE GROVE 181 1 159 2020-12-17
FAIRLAND 179 1 161 2020-12-17
TONKAWA 178 6 138 2020-12-17
COLBERT 178 7 145 2020-12-17
HOWE 177 0 160 2020-12-17
ARCADIA 175 0 144 2020-12-17
WELLSTON 173 0 148 2020-12-17
WARNER 171 0 118 2020-12-17
HARTSHORNE 166 0 143 2020-12-17
LAVERNE 166 1 148 2020-12-17
QUAPAW 165 2 133 2020-12-17
BILLINGS 164 1 161 2020-12-17
HOLLIS 164 0 129 2020-12-17
PORUM 162 2 119 2020-12-17
BOKCHITO 161 1 146 2020-12-17
BLAIR 158 0 141 2020-12-17
ELMORE CITY 158 3 138 2020-12-17
WAURIKA 158 0 126 2020-12-17
FLETCHER 156 2 135 2020-12-17
KIEFER 153 1 140 2020-12-17
WILSON 151 1 139 2020-12-17
MAYSVILLE 148 4 129 2020-12-17
ADAIR 146 1 112 2020-12-17
TALALA 146 1 113 2020-12-17
BEAVER 144 1 130 2020-12-17
TEXHOMA 144 0 135 2020-12-17
KELLYVILLE 144 2 121 2020-12-17
PORTER 143 1 119 2020-12-17
HYDRO 142 2 125 2020-12-17
OKARCHE 141 4 132 2020-12-17
HAWORTH 141 2 132 2020-12-17
KEOTA 141 0 130 2020-12-17
BARNSDALL 141 3 119 2020-12-17
PADEN 140 0 113 2020-12-17
DRUMRIGHT 139 2 112 2020-12-17
WAYNE 139 1 112 2020-12-17
SHATTUCK 138 0 123 2020-12-17
BINGER 137 10 116 2020-12-17
ALLEN 136 2 105 2020-12-17
CASHION 134 0 107 2020-12-17
EARLSBORO 134 0 114 2020-12-17
FORT COBB 133 0 123 2020-12-17
STONEWALL 132 1 113 2020-12-17
WRIGHT CITY 131 0 113 2020-12-17
GOODWELL 129 0 120 2020-12-17
CRESCENT 123 1 107 2020-12-17
MOORELAND 122 1 103 2020-12-17
BUFFALO 121 2 109 2020-12-17
RUSH SPRINGS 120 0 104 2020-12-17
CAMERON 119 0 110 2020-12-17
RED ROCK 119 1 105 2020-12-17
CYRIL 118 2 105 2020-12-17
WAUKOMIS 117 0 97 2020-12-17
YALE 116 3 94 2020-12-17
CEMENT 115 0 104 2020-12-17
BOSWELL 113 1 93 2020-12-17
SEILING 113 1 85 2020-12-17
BOKOSHE 111 0 97 2020-12-17
THOMAS 108 0 98 2020-12-17
BIG CABIN 107 2 85 2020-12-17
GERONIMO 106 1 88 2020-12-17
ROFF 105 1 93 2020-12-17
WETUMKA 105 1 84 2020-12-17
GEARY 104 0 97 2020-12-17
PAOLI 104 1 94 2020-12-17
WATTS 102 0 87 2020-12-17
QUINTON 102 0 92 2020-12-17
NINNEKAH 102 1 90 2020-12-17
WELCH 101 1 76 2020-12-17
SNYDER 101 4 91 2020-12-17
RINGWOOD 101 0 96 2020-12-17
GLENCOE 100 2 79 2020-12-17
ARAPAHO 99 2 89 2020-12-17
INDIAHOMA 98 1 90 2020-12-17
MEDFORD 98 1 71 2020-12-17
WEBBERS FALLS 96 0 70 2020-12-17
JENNINGS 95 1 77 2020-12-17
FAIRFAX 94 1 76 2020-12-17
LEEDEY 94 1 81 2020-12-17
CANTON 93 2 74 2020-12-17
BLUEJACKET 93 1 65 2020-12-17
OCHELATA 93 1 74 2020-12-17
RINGLING 93 1 76 2020-12-17
OKTAHA 93 0 77 2020-12-17
MORRISON 92 0 77 2020-12-17
CHEROKEE 91 0 69 2020-12-17
ALEX 91 2 82 2020-12-17
WELEETKA 91 3 79 2020-12-17
HEALDTON 91 2 69 2020-12-17
POND CREEK 89 0 79 2020-12-17
TEMPLE 89 5 70 2020-12-17
CANUTE 88 0 75 2020-12-17
RAMONA 88 3 72 2020-12-17
SHADY POINT 87 0 74 2020-12-17
BENNINGTON 87 1 76 2020-12-17
MAUD 87 0 72 2020-12-17
CALUMET 85 0 79 2020-12-17
LAHOMA 84 3 73 2020-12-17
HAMMON 84 2 76 2020-12-17
PANAMA 84 1 79 2020-12-17
FORT TOWSON 83 0 77 2020-12-17
GRANITE 83 0 72 2020-12-17
GRACEMONT 83 1 74 2020-12-17
THACKERVILLE 82 0 73 2020-12-17
CHEYENNE 81 1 62 2020-12-17
TYRONE 81 0 72 2020-12-17
VICI 81 0 66 2020-12-17
OKEENE 80 0 76 2020-12-17
COPAN 76 1 66 2020-12-17
BURNS FLAT 76 1 62 2020-12-17
GARBER 74 0 65 2020-12-17
MOUNTAIN VIEW 74 1 62 2020-12-17
UNION CITY 71 0 61 2020-12-17
DEPEW 70 1 56 2020-12-17
DOVER 69 1 61 2020-12-17
BOISE CITY 69 0 67 2020-12-17
KIOWA 68 1 52 2020-12-17
ASHER 68 0 57 2020-12-17
CANEY 67 0 56 2020-12-17
SENTINEL 67 0 55 2020-12-17
RED OAK 66 0 57 2020-12-17
DELAWARE 66 1 57 2020-12-17
LOOKEBA 64 2 56 2020-12-17
KREBS 64 1 52 2020-12-17
ARKOMA 63 1 50 2020-12-17
COUNCIL HILL 63 1 51 2020-12-17
WANETTE 63 0 60 2020-12-17
DAVENPORT 63 0 58 2020-12-17
AMBER 63 0 61 2020-12-17
TIPTON 62 0 47 2020-12-17
ERICK 61 1 55 2020-12-17
SPAVINAW 60 0 42 2020-12-17
BRAGGS 60 1 47 2020-12-17
SOPER 59 0 52 2020-12-17
GRANDFIELD 59 1 55 2020-12-17
MANNSVILLE 59 0 51 2020-12-17
GARVIN 59 0 55 2020-12-17
SASAKWA 59 0 57 2020-12-17
CLAYTON 59 0 55 2020-12-17
TERLTON 59 1 52 2020-12-17
ARNETT 58 0 47 2020-12-17
VERDEN 58 1 51 2020-12-17
FARGO 57 0 52 2020-12-17
DEWAR 57 0 47 2020-12-17
CHATTANOOGA 56 1 52 2020-12-17
MCCURTAIN 56 1 50 2020-12-17
VELMA 55 1 50 2020-12-17
MILBURN 55 1 48 2020-12-17
OILTON 54 1 47 2020-12-17
RYAN 54 0 45 2020-12-17
FOSS 53 0 44 2020-12-17
OLUSTEE 53 0 48 2020-12-17
MILL CREEK 53 0 41 2020-12-17
STRINGTOWN 52 1 31 2020-12-17
AGRA 50 1 40 2020-12-17
BYARS 50 0 45 2020-12-17
TRYON 48 0 36 2020-12-17
GANS 47 0 43 2020-12-17
MULHALL 45 0 33 2020-12-17
DUSTIN 45 1 40 2020-12-17
REYDON 45 0 31 2020-12-17
SAVANNA 45 0 33 2020-12-17
RAVIA 44 0 35 2020-12-17
CARNEY 43 0 41 2020-12-17
RATTAN 43 0 40 2020-12-17
PITTSBURG 43 0 36 2020-12-17
CLEO SPRINGS 43 0 35 2020-12-17
OAKS 42 1 24 2020-12-17
CORN 41 1 34 2020-12-17
POCASSET 41 0 36 2020-12-17
LEHIGH 41 0 36 2020-12-17
CANADIAN 41 0 33 2020-12-17
STERLING 40 0 35 2020-12-17
RIPLEY 40 1 35 2020-12-17
GAGE 40 0 33 2020-12-17
WANN 39 1 31 2020-12-17
TUPELO 38 0 28 2020-12-17
SHIDLER 38 0 34 2020-12-17
RANDLETT 37 0 33 2020-12-17
KAW CITY 36 1 32 2020-12-17
STUART 36 0 32 2020-12-17
KETCHUM 36 0 24 2020-12-17
LONGDALE 35 0 30 2020-12-17
KINTA 35 0 29 2020-12-17
DILL CITY 34 0 24 2020-12-17
WAYNOKA 34 0 28 2020-12-17
CROWDER 34 0 27 2020-12-17
LANGLEY 34 0 29 2020-12-17
HAILEYVILLE 34 0 32 2020-12-17
ALINE 34 1 30 2020-12-17
WHITEFIELD 34 0 33 2020-12-17
NASH 33 0 22 2020-12-17
BOYNTON 33 0 29 2020-12-17
MENO 33 0 32 2020-12-17
SPRINGER 33 1 30 2020-12-17
MARBLE CITY 33 0 27 2020-12-17
INDIANOLA 33 0 30 2020-12-17
LENAPAH 33 0 24 2020-12-17
KENEFIC 33 0 30 2020-12-17
COYLE 33 0 29 2020-12-17
KREMLIN 33 0 28 2020-12-17
COVINGTON 32 0 27 2020-12-17
TALOGA 32 0 27 2020-12-17
BUTLER 32 0 30 2020-12-17
SPARKS 32 0 20 2020-12-17
LONE WOLF 31 0 26 2020-12-17
ORLANDO 31 0 28 2020-12-17
WAPANUCKA 31 1 22 2020-12-17
CALVIN 31 1 26 2020-12-17
DRUMMOND 31 0 25 2020-12-17
AMES 31 0 28 2020-12-17
RALSTON 30 1 17 2020-12-17
SAWYER 30 0 23 2020-12-17
ACHILLE 30 0 25 2020-12-17
CASTLE 29 0 23 2020-12-17
SCHULTER 29 0 21 2020-12-17
ELDORADO 29 0 25 2020-12-17
FORGAN 29 0 26 2020-12-17
MARLAND 29 0 25 2020-12-17
CUSTER CITY 28 0 25 2020-12-17
LOCO 28 0 25 2020-12-17
HARDESTY 28 0 27 2020-12-17
RATLIFF CITY 28 0 23 2020-12-17
ROOSEVELT 27 0 24 2020-12-17
GOLDSBY 27 0 26 2020-12-17
CARTER 27 0 22 2020-12-17
BURBANK 26 0 24 2020-12-17
LAMONT 26 1 19 2020-12-17
WAKITA 26 2 24 2020-12-17
GOULD 25 0 20 2020-12-17
FAXON 25 0 22 2020-12-17
WYNONA 25 0 17 2020-12-17
SHARON 24 0 22 2020-12-17
ROCKY 24 0 22 2020-12-17
MOUNTAIN PARK 24 0 24 2020-12-17
BERNICE 24 0 21 2020-12-17
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-17
FOSTER 24 0 21 2020-12-17
LANGSTON 24 0 23 2020-12-17
DAVIDSON 22 0 17 2020-12-17
JET 22 0 19 2020-12-17
DEER CREEK 22 1 18 2020-12-17
PRUE 22 0 19 2020-12-17
HANNA 22 0 21 2020-12-17
FAIRMONT 22 0 19 2020-12-17
DEVOL 21 0 21 2020-12-17
OKAY 21 0 14 2020-12-17
OSAGE 20 0 18 2020-12-17
TERRAL 20 1 19 2020-12-17
BURLINGTON 20 0 19 2020-12-17
GOLTRY 19 0 19 2020-12-17
MARSHALL 19 0 13 2020-12-17
COLONY 19 0 13 2020-12-17
AVANT 19 0 17 2020-12-17
FRANCIS 19 1 17 2020-12-17
NORTH MIAMI 17 0 16 2020-12-17
CARMEN 17 0 14 2020-12-17
HASTINGS 17 0 14 2020-12-17
BESSIE 17 1 16 2020-12-17
MILLERTON 16 0 16 2020-12-17
DIBBLE 16 0 14 2020-12-17
GOTEBO 16 0 16 2020-12-17
WILLOW 16 0 15 2020-12-17
FOYIL 15 0 10 2020-12-17
NICOMA PARK 15 0 12 2020-12-17
FREEDOM 15 0 14 2020-12-17
KEYES 14 0 13 2020-12-17
MARTHA 14 1 12 2020-12-17
DISNEY 13 0 12 2020-12-17
LAMAR 13 0 8 2020-12-17
DACOMA 12 0 10 2020-12-17
ALDERSON 12 0 10 2020-12-17
FITZHUGH 12 0 12 2020-12-17
BRADLEY 12 0 11 2020-12-17
HUNTER 12 0 11 2020-12-17
CAMARGO 11 0 10 2020-12-17
EAKLY 11 0 11 2020-12-17
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 10 0 8 2020-12-17
WAINWRIGHT 10 0 5 2020-12-17
MEDICINE PARK 9 0 9 2020-12-17
HITCHCOCK 9 0 8 2020-12-17
BOWLEGS 9 0 9 2020-12-17
BROMIDE 9 0 8 2020-12-17
BRAMAN 9 0 7 2020-12-17
HILLSDALE 8 0 8 2020-12-17
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-17
CROMWELL 6 0 3 2020-12-17
ALBION 6 0 6 2020-12-17
ADDINGTON 5 0 5 2020-12-17
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-17
THE VILLAGE 4 0 4 2020-12-17
DOUGHERTY 4 0 3 2020-12-17
VERA 4 0 3 2020-12-17
REDBIRD 3 0 2 2020-12-17
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-17
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-17
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-17
HALLETT 3 0 3 2020-12-17
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-17
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-17
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-12-17
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-17
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 0 2020-12-17
KEMP 2 0 2 2020-12-17
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-17
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-17
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-17
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-17
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-17
TATUMS 1 0 0 2020-12-17
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-17
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-17
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-17
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2020-12-17
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-17
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-17
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-17
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-17
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-12-17

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you