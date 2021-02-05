covid daily 2.5.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 2,662 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths on Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

According to Friday’s OSDH report, 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which OSDH releases every Friday, and one county, Cimarron, is in the low, or “yellow,” risk level. Two weeks ago, Cimarron County was in the new normal, or "green,” risk level, but bumped back up last week to "orange."

Download PDF Weekly COVID-19 Risk Assessment 02/05/2021

The state's 0.7% increase in overall cases Friday brought the total to 399,727, with 26,739 active, a single-day decrease of 196, and 369,278 recovered, including 2,829 since Thursday's report.

Statewide, there have been 3,710 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 29 deaths reported Thursday, 24 were in the 65 and older age group: three men and four women in Oklahoma County, two men and two women in Tulsa County, two Canadian County men, two Ottawa County women, one man each in Garvin, Grady, McClain and Stephens counties and one woman each in Caddo, Delaware, Le Flore, Pontotoc and Rogers counties.

Two men in Cleveland and Lincoln counties were in the 50-64 age group, and the other three deaths were a Delaware County man and two women in Lincoln and Rogers counties in the 36-49 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 22,453, according to OSDH on Friday.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating eight COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it had 13 patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County on Friday increased by 36 for a total of 7,171, with 419 active and 6,689, or 93.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,331, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 395 active cases and 5,878 recovered. Of the county’s 63 deaths, 58 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Friday included 14 in Noble, nine in Woodward, eight in Major, seven in Blaine and six each in Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Woods. No cases were reported in Grant County

State update

There have been 211,601 Oklahoma women and 188,110 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Friday. There were 16 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,599 in the 0-4 age group, 44,466 in the 5-17 age group, 125,475 in the 18-35 age group, 86,429 in the 36-49 age group, 77,805 in the 50-64 age group and 57,894 in the 65 and older age group. There were 59 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,710 deaths in the state, 2,938 have been 65 and older and 596 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 142 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,111, than women, 1,599, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 610 in Tulsa; 606 in Oklahoma; 232 in Cleveland; 115 in Comanche; 105 in Rogers; 101 in Creek; 84 in Muskogee; 77 in Washington; 72 each in Canadian and Wagoner; 63 in Garfield; 60 each in Custer, Grady and Kay; 58 in McCurtain; 57 each in Delaware and Pottawatomie; 53 in Stephens; 50 each in Bryan and Caddo; 45 in Lincoln; 43 each in McClain and Payne; 41 each in Jackson and Le Flore; 39 each in Okmulgee, Osage and Pontotoc; 37 in Ottawa; 36 in Carter; 35 in Cherokee; 34 in Mayes; 33 in Garvin; 32 in Pittsburg; 31 in Beckham; 29 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 27 in Sequoyah; 25 in Pawnee; 23 in Logan; 21 in Texas; 20 in Adair; 19 in Kingfisher; 17 each in Johnston and Murray; 16 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Hughes, Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Greer and Kiowa; 12 each in Marshall and Pushmataha; 10 each in Atoka, Coal and Craig; eight each in Haskell, Latimer, Love, Noble and Woods; seven each in Jefferson and Washita; six each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; five in Alfalfa; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,028 cases, 2,897 recovered, 117 active and 14 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two from Fort Supply and one each from Mooreland and Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,884 cases, 1,778 recovered, 87 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,278 cases, 1,166 recovered, 104 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,162 cases, 1,115 recovered, 39 active and eight deaths, seven from Alva and one not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,114 cases, 1,068 recovered, 41 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee.

• Blaine with 938 cases, 820 recovered, 112 active and six deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and three not listed by town.

• Major with 912 cases, 864 recovered, 44 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 504 cases, 483 recovered, 15 active and six deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

There have been 2,789 cases, with 2,585 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,461 cases, with 3,220 recovered and 24 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 35 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 32 Friday, with 100 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

The DOC showed Friday there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva and one at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No active cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center and William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 34, respectively, at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson, and one and 158 at James Crabtree.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.05.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 58266 481 54305 2021-02-05
TULSA 39492 401 36707 2021-02-05
EDMOND 15576 90 14553 2021-02-05
BROKEN ARROW 14608 120 13359 2021-02-05
NORMAN 12576 120 11719 2021-02-05
OTHER*** 8942 52 8142 2021-02-05
YUKON 8114 28 7658 2021-02-05
LAWTON 7041 90 6199 2021-02-05
ENID 6331 58 5878 2021-02-05
MOORE 5769 38 5330 2021-02-05
STILLWATER 5766 21 5409 2021-02-05
CLAREMORE 5469 75 5001 2021-02-05
OWASSO 4859 32 4513 2021-02-05
MUSKOGEE 4816 65 4226 2021-02-05
SHAWNEE 4515 43 4224 2021-02-05
ARDMORE 3968 26 3527 2021-02-05
ADA 3741 32 3431 2021-02-05
TAHLEQUAH 3636 25 3321 2021-02-05
PONCA CITY 3566 33 3314 2021-02-05
BARTLESVILLE 3411 63 3064 2021-02-05
DURANT 3240 27 2958 2021-02-05
BIXBY 3175 22 2954 2021-02-05
SAND SPRINGS 2958 35 2727 2021-02-05
MCALESTER 2905 23 2736 2021-02-05
DUNCAN 2772 33 2549 2021-02-05
SAPULPA 2729 40 2460 2021-02-05
JENKS 2629 18 2409 2021-02-05
GUYMON 2500 20 2411 2021-02-05
MUSTANG 2378 19 2241 2021-02-05
ALTUS 2301 38 2144 2021-02-05
EL RENO 2300 17 2192 2021-02-05
CHICKASHA 2221 35 2031 2021-02-05
GUTHRIE 2202 17 2012 2021-02-05
COLLINSVILLE 2163 14 1996 2021-02-05
CHOCTAW 2153 15 1981 2021-02-05
BLANCHARD 2014 12 1834 2021-02-05
STILWELL 2012 16 1712 2021-02-05
MIAMI 1972 22 1870 2021-02-05
BETHANY 1791 14 1674 2021-02-05
WOODWARD 1755 10 1661 2021-02-05
WEATHERFORD 1704 20 1604 2021-02-05
COWETA 1703 23 1558 2021-02-05
CLINTON 1647 37 1518 2021-02-05
ELK CITY 1584 16 1433 2021-02-05
SKIATOOK 1572 8 1416 2021-02-05
TAFT 1565 3 1551 2021-02-05
POTEAU 1475 13 1382 2021-02-05
GROVE 1456 35 1351 2021-02-05
PRYOR CREEK 1456 17 1352 2021-02-05
GLENPOOL 1442 13 1328 2021-02-05
VINITA 1430 7 1341 2021-02-05
OKMULGEE 1414 22 1302 2021-02-05
SEMINOLE 1391 15 1236 2021-02-05
TUTTLE 1380 10 1294 2021-02-05
SALLISAW 1377 13 1277 2021-02-05
PURCELL 1341 18 1195 2021-02-05
WAGONER 1327 13 1226 2021-02-05
ATOKA 1290 7 1223 2021-02-05
CUSHING 1284 13 1199 2021-02-05
ANADARKO 1264 17 1148 2021-02-05
BROKEN BOW 1251 29 1123 2021-02-05
PAULS VALLEY 1181 13 1089 2021-02-05
NOBLE 1169 16 1039 2021-02-05
SULPHUR 1165 12 1032 2021-02-05
IDABEL 1160 14 1064 2021-02-05
NEWCASTLE 1160 8 1083 2021-02-05
LEXINGTON 1129 12 1011 2021-02-05
TECUMSEH 1090 6 1010 2021-02-05
PIEDMONT 1065 6 1002 2021-02-05
HARRAH 1064 8 977 2021-02-05
FORT GIBSON 1059 11 903 2021-02-05
MCLOUD 1022 5 968 2021-02-05
MADILL 996 6 921 2021-02-05
ALVA 970 7 932 2021-02-05
JAY 964 10 896 2021-02-05
MARLOW 939 8 880 2021-02-05
MARIETTA 927 6 860 2021-02-05
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 918 2021-02-05
MULDROW 921 4 838 2021-02-05
HENRYETTA 882 11 827 2021-02-05
CHECOTAH 873 14 807 2021-02-05
HUGO 871 10 798 2021-02-05
BRISTOW 839 20 786 2021-02-05
EUFAULA 827 15 745 2021-02-05
SAYRE 791 13 748 2021-02-05
HOMINY 748 2 723 2021-02-05
KINGSTON 742 6 665 2021-02-05
KINGFISHER 742 8 692 2021-02-05
STIGLER 729 7 665 2021-02-05
OKEMAH 723 6 671 2021-02-05
HELENA 718 2 700 2021-02-05
LINDSAY 700 5 659 2021-02-05
CATOOSA 700 10 649 2021-02-05
MANNFORD 683 11 606 2021-02-05
ELGIN 683 8 624 2021-02-05
LOCUST GROVE 662 0 581 2021-02-05
WEWOKA 659 7 586 2021-02-05
HOLDENVILLE 650 8 584 2021-02-05
CHANDLER 644 15 585 2021-02-05
CLEVELAND 638 10 597 2021-02-05
HEAVENER 638 9 606 2021-02-05
NOWATA 636 9 561 2021-02-05
INOLA 635 6 599 2021-02-05
CALERA 630 5 592 2021-02-05
PERRY 629 4 562 2021-02-05
HENNESSEY 617 5 597 2021-02-05
BLACKWELL 604 14 543 2021-02-05
MOUNDS 599 8 546 2021-02-05
SPIRO 599 1 577 2021-02-05
CACHE 588 7 528 2021-02-05
DAVIS 582 4 530 2021-02-05
AFTON 581 3 551 2021-02-05
SPERRY 569 2 531 2021-02-05
CHELSEA 565 8 532 2021-02-05
BOLEY 559 7 544 2021-02-05
SALINA 546 3 473 2021-02-05
SPENCER 546 8 496 2021-02-05
TISHOMINGO 545 8 511 2021-02-05
WESTVILLE 538 4 499 2021-02-05
WARR ACRES 536 1 506 2021-02-05
PERKINS 531 4 481 2021-02-05
JONES 530 4 487 2021-02-05
COMANCHE 526 10 475 2021-02-05
PRAGUE 512 6 489 2021-02-05
MIDWEST CITY 498 12 450 2021-02-05
ANTLERS 496 8 459 2021-02-05
FAIRVIEW 495 2 471 2021-02-05
DEL CITY 492 6 444 2021-02-05
PAWNEE 489 12 434 2021-02-05
VIAN 488 5 449 2021-02-05
COALGATE 480 7 435 2021-02-05
HULBERT 479 4 442 2021-02-05
WYNNEWOOD 472 3 417 2021-02-05
PAWHUSKA 467 7 434 2021-02-05
DEWEY 466 5 422 2021-02-05
OOLOGAH 465 3 434 2021-02-05
COLCORD 459 3 427 2021-02-05
WILBURTON 458 6 414 2021-02-05
HASKELL 456 3 430 2021-02-05
HINTON 456 1 447 2021-02-05
MEEKER 441 14 406 2021-02-05
APACHE 440 4 403 2021-02-05
ROLAND 429 1 393 2021-02-05
CHOUTEAU 427 9 396 2021-02-05
STRATFORD 420 3 396 2021-02-05
FREDERICK 418 10 388 2021-02-05
WISTER 413 2 367 2021-02-05
LONE GROVE 411 2 376 2021-02-05
NEWKIRK 400 3 365 2021-02-05
TALIHINA 397 9 359 2021-02-05
CARNEGIE 392 9 347 2021-02-05
STROUD 384 3 350 2021-02-05
WALTERS 379 3 333 2021-02-05
KONAWA 375 4 336 2021-02-05
KANSAS 375 6 353 2021-02-05
NICHOLS HILLS 374 0 354 2021-02-05
WASHINGTON 372 3 343 2021-02-05
POCOLA 368 3 343 2021-02-05
WATONGA 367 1 309 2021-02-05
BEGGS 367 4 343 2021-02-05
WILSON 355 2 322 2021-02-05
LUTHER 344 6 310 2021-02-05
TONKAWA 339 10 307 2021-02-05
MINCO 333 0 322 2021-02-05
HARTSHORNE 330 4 294 2021-02-05
MORRIS 325 2 308 2021-02-05
WELLSTON 322 3 302 2021-02-05
VALLIANT 321 4 296 2021-02-05
COLBERT 318 9 284 2021-02-05
HOOKER 317 0 304 2021-02-05
MANGUM 314 11 288 2021-02-05
WYANDOTTE 312 2 295 2021-02-05
COMMERCE 310 2 299 2021-02-05
NEW CORDELL 310 0 284 2021-02-05
FLETCHER 309 2 279 2021-02-05
GORE 305 4 275 2021-02-05
HOBART 300 7 282 2021-02-05
CADDO 295 1 275 2021-02-05
PORUM 294 2 258 2021-02-05
MEAD 292 3 264 2021-02-05
HOWE 292 0 283 2021-02-05
QUAPAW 290 7 275 2021-02-05
HEALDTON 289 4 231 2021-02-05
PORTER 285 6 255 2021-02-05
ELMORE CITY 281 3 254 2021-02-05
WARNER 278 1 252 2021-02-05
FAIRLAND 277 1 267 2021-02-05
ARCADIA 271 0 260 2021-02-05
TALALA 264 3 240 2021-02-05
BOKCHITO 256 2 232 2021-02-05
WAURIKA 256 3 244 2021-02-05
KELLYVILLE 255 3 244 2021-02-05
DRUMRIGHT 253 5 222 2021-02-05
ADAIR 253 2 229 2021-02-05
KIEFER 252 1 232 2021-02-05
STONEWALL 246 2 232 2021-02-05
CRESCENT 242 2 226 2021-02-05
BARNSDALL 242 4 212 2021-02-05
RINGLING 241 1 211 2021-02-05
MAYSVILLE 241 6 220 2021-02-05
WAYNE 237 2 217 2021-02-05
ALLEN 234 2 217 2021-02-05
CASHION 231 0 218 2021-02-05
OKARCHE 230 4 215 2021-02-05
EARLSBORO 229 0 217 2021-02-05
HOLLIS 228 1 213 2021-02-05
BOSWELL 225 1 207 2021-02-05
PADEN 224 0 213 2021-02-05
RUSH SPRINGS 220 3 205 2021-02-05
HYDRO 219 4 208 2021-02-05
BLAIR 215 1 201 2021-02-05
WRIGHT CITY 211 1 185 2021-02-05
FORT COBB 207 1 189 2021-02-05
WAUKOMIS 206 0 196 2021-02-05
MOORELAND 206 1 183 2021-02-05
BEAVER 203 2 189 2021-02-05
LAVERNE 202 1 194 2021-02-05
YALE 201 4 176 2021-02-05
HAWORTH 201 3 177 2021-02-05
BILLINGS 201 1 194 2021-02-05
CAMERON 200 0 192 2021-02-05
WATTS 199 0 182 2021-02-05
ROFF 199 1 170 2021-02-05
CHEROKEE 199 1 186 2021-02-05
PAOLI 197 2 167 2021-02-05
GERONIMO 197 2 170 2021-02-05
KEOTA 197 0 188 2021-02-05
BINGER 194 10 174 2021-02-05
CEMENT 192 0 170 2021-02-05
OKEENE 189 0 178 2021-02-05
WETUMKA 186 3 166 2021-02-05
BIG CABIN 184 2 175 2021-02-05
GLENCOE 181 2 161 2021-02-05
TEXHOMA 180 0 177 2021-02-05
QUINTON 180 1 157 2021-02-05
CYRIL 177 2 158 2021-02-05
BOKOSHE 176 0 161 2021-02-05
MAUD 175 0 165 2021-02-05
OCHELATA 175 3 163 2021-02-05
THOMAS 174 0 172 2021-02-05
RINGWOOD 174 0 164 2021-02-05
MORRISON 172 1 155 2021-02-05
SHATTUCK 171 1 162 2021-02-05
CHEYENNE 170 1 154 2021-02-05
ARAPAHO 169 4 158 2021-02-05
FAIRFAX 169 1 154 2021-02-05
WELCH 169 2 159 2021-02-05
JENNINGS 167 1 148 2021-02-05
RED ROCK 163 2 152 2021-02-05
NINNEKAH 162 1 146 2021-02-05
MEDFORD 161 1 156 2021-02-05
GOODWELL 156 1 149 2021-02-05
RAMONA 155 4 137 2021-02-05
GEARY 155 0 138 2021-02-05
INDIAHOMA 154 1 134 2021-02-05
OKTAHA 153 0 139 2021-02-05
SEILING 152 1 149 2021-02-05
BUFFALO 151 2 146 2021-02-05
THACKERVILLE 151 1 147 2021-02-05
SHADY POINT 150 1 142 2021-02-05
WELEETKA 149 3 136 2021-02-05
CALUMET 148 0 141 2021-02-05
FORT TOWSON 146 0 137 2021-02-05
GRACEMONT 145 2 133 2021-02-05
SNYDER 143 5 126 2021-02-05
COPAN 140 1 129 2021-02-05
UNION CITY 140 1 137 2021-02-05
DEPEW 140 2 133 2021-02-05
BENNINGTON 139 2 124 2021-02-05
PANAMA 138 1 128 2021-02-05
CANTON 138 2 117 2021-02-05
BURNS FLAT 137 1 130 2021-02-05
RED OAK 137 0 127 2021-02-05
KREBS 136 2 122 2021-02-05
BLUEJACKET 135 1 128 2021-02-05
POND CREEK 135 0 132 2021-02-05
TEMPLE 133 9 116 2021-02-05
CLAYTON 131 1 121 2021-02-05
WEBBERS FALLS 129 0 115 2021-02-05
WANETTE 127 0 122 2021-02-05
CANUTE 127 0 114 2021-02-05
VICI 126 0 118 2021-02-05
GARBER 126 1 123 2021-02-05
GRANITE 126 2 118 2021-02-05
MILBURN 124 3 108 2021-02-05
MANNSVILLE 124 1 112 2021-02-05
HAMMON 123 2 109 2021-02-05
KIOWA 123 2 113 2021-02-05
ARKOMA 122 1 111 2021-02-05
LAHOMA 120 5 113 2021-02-05
LEEDEY 119 4 110 2021-02-05
ALEX 118 2 109 2021-02-05
MOUNTAIN VIEW 117 1 105 2021-02-05
TERLTON 116 1 104 2021-02-05
TIPTON 116 3 99 2021-02-05
SPAVINAW 116 1 104 2021-02-05
CHATTANOOGA 112 2 102 2021-02-05
DAVENPORT 111 0 105 2021-02-05
ERICK 110 1 97 2021-02-05
VELMA 109 2 102 2021-02-05
GRANDFIELD 108 1 97 2021-02-05
ASHER 108 0 97 2021-02-05
COUNCIL HILL 107 2 100 2021-02-05
RYAN 107 0 101 2021-02-05
CANEY 105 1 100 2021-02-05
MULHALL 105 0 100 2021-02-05
OAKS 105 1 94 2021-02-05
AGRA 104 1 84 2021-02-05
SOPER 103 1 95 2021-02-05
SENTINEL 102 1 98 2021-02-05
BRAGGS 100 1 92 2021-02-05
WAYNOKA 100 0 96 2021-02-05
DELAWARE 99 2 93 2021-02-05
TUPELO 98 1 88 2021-02-05
DOVER 97 2 90 2021-02-05
MCCURTAIN 97 1 87 2021-02-05
TYRONE 97 0 84 2021-02-05
BYARS 96 1 92 2021-02-05
OILTON 93 3 85 2021-02-05
SASAKWA 92 0 89 2021-02-05
RATLIFF CITY 90 0 78 2021-02-05
AMBER 88 2 83 2021-02-05
LOOKEBA 88 2 81 2021-02-05
VERDEN 87 1 74 2021-02-05
FOSS 87 0 83 2021-02-05
STRINGTOWN 83 1 79 2021-02-05
GANS 83 0 75 2021-02-05
GARVIN 83 0 81 2021-02-05
STERLING 82 1 67 2021-02-05
MILL CREEK 82 0 79 2021-02-05
SPRINGER 81 1 76 2021-02-05
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-02-05
CUSTER CITY 79 0 75 2021-02-05
DEWAR 77 0 67 2021-02-05
RAVIA 76 2 70 2021-02-05
WANN 76 2 68 2021-02-05
RIPLEY 75 1 60 2021-02-05
OLUSTEE 74 0 68 2021-02-05
KINTA 74 0 65 2021-02-05
TRYON 72 0 62 2021-02-05
RATTAN 72 0 58 2021-02-05
SAVANNA 72 0 68 2021-02-05
CARNEY 69 1 62 2021-02-05
COVINGTON 69 0 68 2021-02-05
STUART 69 0 57 2021-02-05
PITTSBURG 68 0 63 2021-02-05
CORN 68 3 64 2021-02-05
COYLE 68 0 56 2021-02-05
CANADIAN 67 0 61 2021-02-05
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-02-05
POCASSET 66 1 63 2021-02-05
DUSTIN 66 1 62 2021-02-05
HAILEYVILLE 66 0 57 2021-02-05
LAMONT 65 1 64 2021-02-05
FARGO 65 0 63 2021-02-05
LONGDALE 63 0 56 2021-02-05
KREMLIN 62 0 61 2021-02-05
DRUMMOND 61 0 56 2021-02-05
DILL CITY 61 0 59 2021-02-05
MARBLE CITY 61 0 54 2021-02-05
ORLANDO 60 0 57 2021-02-05
NASH 59 1 54 2021-02-05
KAW CITY 59 1 56 2021-02-05
KETCHUM 58 1 54 2021-02-05
BOYNTON 58 0 57 2021-02-05
WAPANUCKA 57 1 45 2021-02-05
SAWYER 57 1 52 2021-02-05
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 54 2021-02-05
AMES 56 0 56 2021-02-05
CASTLE 56 0 46 2021-02-05
SHIDLER 56 0 55 2021-02-05
REYDON 56 0 52 2021-02-05
LENAPAH 55 0 53 2021-02-05
RANDLETT 55 1 51 2021-02-05
KENEFIC 54 1 48 2021-02-05
WHITEFIELD 53 0 52 2021-02-05
LANGLEY 53 0 48 2021-02-05
ALINE 51 2 46 2021-02-05
INDIANOLA 50 0 45 2021-02-05
LONE WOLF 50 0 48 2021-02-05
OKAY 50 1 42 2021-02-05
MARLAND 50 0 48 2021-02-05
CROWDER 50 0 47 2021-02-05
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-05
FAXON 50 0 44 2021-02-05
FAIRMONT 49 0 47 2021-02-05
LOCO 49 0 46 2021-02-05
LEHIGH 49 0 48 2021-02-05
CALVIN 49 1 45 2021-02-05
WYNONA 48 1 47 2021-02-05
CARTER 47 0 42 2021-02-05
PRUE 47 1 42 2021-02-05
GAGE 46 0 42 2021-02-05
TERRAL 46 2 43 2021-02-05
FORGAN 44 1 39 2021-02-05
ACHILLE 43 0 39 2021-02-05
MOUNTAIN PARK 43 0 40 2021-02-05
CARMEN 43 1 38 2021-02-05
WAKITA 43 2 41 2021-02-05
TALOGA 43 0 38 2021-02-05
HASTINGS 42 1 38 2021-02-05
RALSTON 42 1 39 2021-02-05
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-05
BURBANK 41 0 37 2021-02-05
ROOSEVELT 41 0 36 2021-02-05
BUTLER 40 0 37 2021-02-05
COLONY 40 0 39 2021-02-05
SPARKS 39 1 35 2021-02-05
LANGSTON 39 1 34 2021-02-05
SHARON 39 1 34 2021-02-05
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-05
JET 38 0 37 2021-02-05
GOLTRY 36 0 33 2021-02-05
FREEDOM 35 0 34 2021-02-05
GOLDSBY 35 0 33 2021-02-05
MARSHALL 34 0 34 2021-02-05
ROCKY 34 0 31 2021-02-05
FRANCIS 33 1 29 2021-02-05
EAKLY 33 0 25 2021-02-05
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-05
HARDESTY 33 0 33 2021-02-05
BERNICE 33 0 32 2021-02-05
DEER CREEK 33 1 28 2021-02-05
OSAGE 33 0 33 2021-02-05
DEVOL 32 0 31 2021-02-05
AVANT 30 0 29 2021-02-05
HANNA 30 0 28 2021-02-05
BESSIE 30 1 27 2021-02-05
WILLOW 29 0 26 2021-02-05
BURLINGTON 29 0 27 2021-02-05
DAVIDSON 29 0 25 2021-02-05
NICOMA PARK 29 1 27 2021-02-05
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-05
CAMARGO 27 0 26 2021-02-05
DACOMA 27 0 25 2021-02-05
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 26 2021-02-05
GOTEBO 26 0 26 2021-02-05
FITZHUGH 26 0 25 2021-02-05
HUNTER 26 0 26 2021-02-05
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-02-05
BRADLEY 24 1 19 2021-02-05
DISNEY 24 0 22 2021-02-05
DIBBLE 22 0 20 2021-02-05
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-05
MILLERTON 21 2 19 2021-02-05
KEYES 21 0 19 2021-02-05
HITCHCOCK 20 0 15 2021-02-05
BRAMAN 20 0 19 2021-02-05
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-05
HILLSDALE 20 0 19 2021-02-05
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-05
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-02-05
CROMWELL 19 1 14 2021-02-05
BROMIDE 19 1 16 2021-02-05
ALDERSON 17 0 16 2021-02-05
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-02-05
DOUGHERTY 16 0 14 2021-02-05
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 13 2021-02-05
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-05
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-05
FANSHAWE 11 0 10 2021-02-05
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-05
PEORIA 10 0 10 2021-02-05
ADDINGTON 9 0 8 2021-02-05
VERA 7 0 7 2021-02-05
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-02-05
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-05
GENE AUTRY 6 0 6 2021-02-05
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-02-05
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-05
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-05
BLACKBURN 5 0 4 2021-02-05
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-05
TATUMS 4 0 2 2021-02-05
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-05
KEMP 3 0 2 2021-02-05
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-05
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-05
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-05
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-05
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-05
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-05
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-05
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-05
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-05
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-05
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-05
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-05
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-05
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-05
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-05
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-05
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-05
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-05

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per county 02.05.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 76647 606 71522 2021-02-05
TULSA 66160 610 61360 2021-02-05
CLEVELAND 26900 232 24797 2021-02-05
CANADIAN 14724 72 13913 2021-02-05
COMANCHE 10884 115 9647 2021-02-05
ROGERS 9417 105 8680 2021-02-05
MUSKOGEE 8707 84 7838 2021-02-05
PAYNE 8030 43 7489 2021-02-05
POTTAWATOMIE 7328 57 6858 2021-02-05
WAGONER 7220 72 6494 2021-02-05
GARFIELD 7171 63 6689 2021-02-05
CREEK 6045 101 5494 2021-02-05
BRYAN 5427 50 4955 2021-02-05
GRADY 5379 60 4980 2021-02-05
CARTER 5267 36 4673 2021-02-05
CHEROKEE 5165 35 4708 2021-02-05
LE FLORE 5012 41 4686 2021-02-05
KAY 4847 60 4481 2021-02-05
MCCLAIN 4794 43 4377 2021-02-05
PONTOTOC 4537 39 4158 2021-02-05
STEPHENS 4410 53 4070 2021-02-05
WASHINGTON 4373 77 3940 2021-02-05
OSAGE 4206 39 3865 2021-02-05
PITTSBURG 4187 32 3898 2021-02-05
DELAWARE 4183 57 3858 2021-02-05
CUSTER 3852 60 3602 2021-02-05
LOGAN 3713 23 3409 2021-02-05
MAYES 3692 34 3368 2021-02-05
CADDO 3649 50 3336 2021-02-05
SEQUOYAH 3640 27 3346 2021-02-05
MCCURTAIN 3538 58 3203 2021-02-05
OTTAWA 3480 37 3313 2021-02-05
OKMULGEE 3448 39 3211 2021-02-05
TEXAS 3352 21 3224 2021-02-05
GARVIN 3303 33 3027 2021-02-05
WOODWARD 3028 14 2897 2021-02-05
ADAIR 2954 20 2581 2021-02-05
LINCOLN 2891 45 2650 2021-02-05
JACKSON 2759 41 2569 2021-02-05
SEMINOLE 2631 29 2351 2021-02-05
BECKHAM 2568 31 2353 2021-02-05
KINGFISHER 1884 19 1778 2021-02-05
CRAIG 1840 10 1730 2021-02-05
MURRAY 1808 17 1613 2021-02-05
MCINTOSH 1781 29 1630 2021-02-05
MARSHALL 1748 12 1594 2021-02-05
OKFUSKEE 1712 16 1609 2021-02-05
ATOKA 1676 10 1592 2021-02-05
PAWNEE 1525 25 1385 2021-02-05
CHOCTAW 1464 13 1348 2021-02-05
LOVE 1376 8 1282 2021-02-05
NOBLE 1278 8 1166 2021-02-05
JOHNSTON 1203 17 1095 2021-02-05
HASKELL 1173 8 1074 2021-02-05
WOODS 1162 8 1115 2021-02-05
ALFALFA 1114 5 1068 2021-02-05
HUGHES 1092 14 984 2021-02-05
NOWATA 1036 14 933 2021-02-05
WASHITA 1016 7 947 2021-02-05
BLAINE 938 6 820 2021-02-05
PUSHMATAHA 921 12 847 2021-02-05
MAJOR 912 4 864 2021-02-05
LATIMER 760 8 699 2021-02-05
KIOWA 741 13 683 2021-02-05
TILLMAN 716 14 649 2021-02-05
COAL 652 10 591 2021-02-05
JEFFERSON 647 7 599 2021-02-05
COTTON 606 13 535 2021-02-05
DEWEY 511 4 479 2021-02-05
GRANT 504 6 483 2021-02-05
GREER 475 13 438 2021-02-05
BEAVER 394 4 366 2021-02-05
HARPER 391 3 376 2021-02-05
ROGER MILLS 379 6 341 2021-02-05
ELLIS 339 1 322 2021-02-05
HARMON 257 1 241 2021-02-05
CIMARRON 123 1 115 2021-02-05
55 0 17 2021-02-05

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you