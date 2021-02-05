ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 2,662 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths on Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
According to Friday’s OSDH report, 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which OSDH releases every Friday, and one county, Cimarron, is in the low, or “yellow,” risk level. Two weeks ago, Cimarron County was in the new normal, or "green,” risk level, but bumped back up last week to "orange."
The state's 0.7% increase in overall cases Friday brought the total to 399,727, with 26,739 active, a single-day decrease of 196, and 369,278 recovered, including 2,829 since Thursday's report.
Statewide, there have been 3,710 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 29 deaths reported Thursday, 24 were in the 65 and older age group: three men and four women in Oklahoma County, two men and two women in Tulsa County, two Canadian County men, two Ottawa County women, one man each in Garvin, Grady, McClain and Stephens counties and one woman each in Caddo, Delaware, Le Flore, Pontotoc and Rogers counties.
Two men in Cleveland and Lincoln counties were in the 50-64 age group, and the other three deaths were a Delaware County man and two women in Lincoln and Rogers counties in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 22,453, according to OSDH on Friday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating eight COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it had 13 patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Friday increased by 36 for a total of 7,171, with 419 active and 6,689, or 93.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,331, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 395 active cases and 5,878 recovered. Of the county’s 63 deaths, 58 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Friday included 14 in Noble, nine in Woodward, eight in Major, seven in Blaine and six each in Alfalfa, Kingfisher and Woods. No cases were reported in Grant County
State update
There have been 211,601 Oklahoma women and 188,110 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Friday. There were 16 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,599 in the 0-4 age group, 44,466 in the 5-17 age group, 125,475 in the 18-35 age group, 86,429 in the 36-49 age group, 77,805 in the 50-64 age group and 57,894 in the 65 and older age group. There were 59 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,710 deaths in the state, 2,938 have been 65 and older and 596 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 142 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,111, than women, 1,599, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 610 in Tulsa; 606 in Oklahoma; 232 in Cleveland; 115 in Comanche; 105 in Rogers; 101 in Creek; 84 in Muskogee; 77 in Washington; 72 each in Canadian and Wagoner; 63 in Garfield; 60 each in Custer, Grady and Kay; 58 in McCurtain; 57 each in Delaware and Pottawatomie; 53 in Stephens; 50 each in Bryan and Caddo; 45 in Lincoln; 43 each in McClain and Payne; 41 each in Jackson and Le Flore; 39 each in Okmulgee, Osage and Pontotoc; 37 in Ottawa; 36 in Carter; 35 in Cherokee; 34 in Mayes; 33 in Garvin; 32 in Pittsburg; 31 in Beckham; 29 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 27 in Sequoyah; 25 in Pawnee; 23 in Logan; 21 in Texas; 20 in Adair; 19 in Kingfisher; 17 each in Johnston and Murray; 16 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Hughes, Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Greer and Kiowa; 12 each in Marshall and Pushmataha; 10 each in Atoka, Coal and Craig; eight each in Haskell, Latimer, Love, Noble and Woods; seven each in Jefferson and Washita; six each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; five in Alfalfa; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,028 cases, 2,897 recovered, 117 active and 14 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two from Fort Supply and one each from Mooreland and Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,884 cases, 1,778 recovered, 87 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,278 cases, 1,166 recovered, 104 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,162 cases, 1,115 recovered, 39 active and eight deaths, seven from Alva and one not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,114 cases, 1,068 recovered, 41 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee.
• Blaine with 938 cases, 820 recovered, 112 active and six deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and three not listed by town.
• Major with 912 cases, 864 recovered, 44 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 504 cases, 483 recovered, 15 active and six deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
There have been 2,789 cases, with 2,585 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,461 cases, with 3,220 recovered and 24 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 35 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 32 Friday, with 100 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
The DOC showed Friday there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva and one at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No active cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center and William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 34, respectively, at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson, and one and 158 at James Crabtree.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma per city 02.05.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|58266
|481
|54305
|2021-02-05
|TULSA
|39492
|401
|36707
|2021-02-05
|EDMOND
|15576
|90
|14553
|2021-02-05
|BROKEN ARROW
|14608
|120
|13359
|2021-02-05
|NORMAN
|12576
|120
|11719
|2021-02-05
|OTHER***
|8942
|52
|8142
|2021-02-05
|YUKON
|8114
|28
|7658
|2021-02-05
|LAWTON
|7041
|90
|6199
|2021-02-05
|ENID
|6331
|58
|5878
|2021-02-05
|MOORE
|5769
|38
|5330
|2021-02-05
|STILLWATER
|5766
|21
|5409
|2021-02-05
|CLAREMORE
|5469
|75
|5001
|2021-02-05
|OWASSO
|4859
|32
|4513
|2021-02-05
|MUSKOGEE
|4816
|65
|4226
|2021-02-05
|SHAWNEE
|4515
|43
|4224
|2021-02-05
|ARDMORE
|3968
|26
|3527
|2021-02-05
|ADA
|3741
|32
|3431
|2021-02-05
|TAHLEQUAH
|3636
|25
|3321
|2021-02-05
|PONCA CITY
|3566
|33
|3314
|2021-02-05
|BARTLESVILLE
|3411
|63
|3064
|2021-02-05
|DURANT
|3240
|27
|2958
|2021-02-05
|BIXBY
|3175
|22
|2954
|2021-02-05
|SAND SPRINGS
|2958
|35
|2727
|2021-02-05
|MCALESTER
|2905
|23
|2736
|2021-02-05
|DUNCAN
|2772
|33
|2549
|2021-02-05
|SAPULPA
|2729
|40
|2460
|2021-02-05
|JENKS
|2629
|18
|2409
|2021-02-05
|GUYMON
|2500
|20
|2411
|2021-02-05
|MUSTANG
|2378
|19
|2241
|2021-02-05
|ALTUS
|2301
|38
|2144
|2021-02-05
|EL RENO
|2300
|17
|2192
|2021-02-05
|CHICKASHA
|2221
|35
|2031
|2021-02-05
|GUTHRIE
|2202
|17
|2012
|2021-02-05
|COLLINSVILLE
|2163
|14
|1996
|2021-02-05
|CHOCTAW
|2153
|15
|1981
|2021-02-05
|BLANCHARD
|2014
|12
|1834
|2021-02-05
|STILWELL
|2012
|16
|1712
|2021-02-05
|MIAMI
|1972
|22
|1870
|2021-02-05
|BETHANY
|1791
|14
|1674
|2021-02-05
|WOODWARD
|1755
|10
|1661
|2021-02-05
|WEATHERFORD
|1704
|20
|1604
|2021-02-05
|COWETA
|1703
|23
|1558
|2021-02-05
|CLINTON
|1647
|37
|1518
|2021-02-05
|ELK CITY
|1584
|16
|1433
|2021-02-05
|SKIATOOK
|1572
|8
|1416
|2021-02-05
|TAFT
|1565
|3
|1551
|2021-02-05
|POTEAU
|1475
|13
|1382
|2021-02-05
|GROVE
|1456
|35
|1351
|2021-02-05
|PRYOR CREEK
|1456
|17
|1352
|2021-02-05
|GLENPOOL
|1442
|13
|1328
|2021-02-05
|VINITA
|1430
|7
|1341
|2021-02-05
|OKMULGEE
|1414
|22
|1302
|2021-02-05
|SEMINOLE
|1391
|15
|1236
|2021-02-05
|TUTTLE
|1380
|10
|1294
|2021-02-05
|SALLISAW
|1377
|13
|1277
|2021-02-05
|PURCELL
|1341
|18
|1195
|2021-02-05
|WAGONER
|1327
|13
|1226
|2021-02-05
|ATOKA
|1290
|7
|1223
|2021-02-05
|CUSHING
|1284
|13
|1199
|2021-02-05
|ANADARKO
|1264
|17
|1148
|2021-02-05
|BROKEN BOW
|1251
|29
|1123
|2021-02-05
|PAULS VALLEY
|1181
|13
|1089
|2021-02-05
|NOBLE
|1169
|16
|1039
|2021-02-05
|SULPHUR
|1165
|12
|1032
|2021-02-05
|IDABEL
|1160
|14
|1064
|2021-02-05
|NEWCASTLE
|1160
|8
|1083
|2021-02-05
|LEXINGTON
|1129
|12
|1011
|2021-02-05
|TECUMSEH
|1090
|6
|1010
|2021-02-05
|PIEDMONT
|1065
|6
|1002
|2021-02-05
|HARRAH
|1064
|8
|977
|2021-02-05
|FORT GIBSON
|1059
|11
|903
|2021-02-05
|MCLOUD
|1022
|5
|968
|2021-02-05
|MADILL
|996
|6
|921
|2021-02-05
|ALVA
|970
|7
|932
|2021-02-05
|JAY
|964
|10
|896
|2021-02-05
|MARLOW
|939
|8
|880
|2021-02-05
|MARIETTA
|927
|6
|860
|2021-02-05
|FORT SUPPLY
|927
|2
|918
|2021-02-05
|MULDROW
|921
|4
|838
|2021-02-05
|HENRYETTA
|882
|11
|827
|2021-02-05
|CHECOTAH
|873
|14
|807
|2021-02-05
|HUGO
|871
|10
|798
|2021-02-05
|BRISTOW
|839
|20
|786
|2021-02-05
|EUFAULA
|827
|15
|745
|2021-02-05
|SAYRE
|791
|13
|748
|2021-02-05
|HOMINY
|748
|2
|723
|2021-02-05
|KINGSTON
|742
|6
|665
|2021-02-05
|KINGFISHER
|742
|8
|692
|2021-02-05
|STIGLER
|729
|7
|665
|2021-02-05
|OKEMAH
|723
|6
|671
|2021-02-05
|HELENA
|718
|2
|700
|2021-02-05
|LINDSAY
|700
|5
|659
|2021-02-05
|CATOOSA
|700
|10
|649
|2021-02-05
|MANNFORD
|683
|11
|606
|2021-02-05
|ELGIN
|683
|8
|624
|2021-02-05
|LOCUST GROVE
|662
|0
|581
|2021-02-05
|WEWOKA
|659
|7
|586
|2021-02-05
|HOLDENVILLE
|650
|8
|584
|2021-02-05
|CHANDLER
|644
|15
|585
|2021-02-05
|CLEVELAND
|638
|10
|597
|2021-02-05
|HEAVENER
|638
|9
|606
|2021-02-05
|NOWATA
|636
|9
|561
|2021-02-05
|INOLA
|635
|6
|599
|2021-02-05
|CALERA
|630
|5
|592
|2021-02-05
|PERRY
|629
|4
|562
|2021-02-05
|HENNESSEY
|617
|5
|597
|2021-02-05
|BLACKWELL
|604
|14
|543
|2021-02-05
|MOUNDS
|599
|8
|546
|2021-02-05
|SPIRO
|599
|1
|577
|2021-02-05
|CACHE
|588
|7
|528
|2021-02-05
|DAVIS
|582
|4
|530
|2021-02-05
|AFTON
|581
|3
|551
|2021-02-05
|SPERRY
|569
|2
|531
|2021-02-05
|CHELSEA
|565
|8
|532
|2021-02-05
|BOLEY
|559
|7
|544
|2021-02-05
|SALINA
|546
|3
|473
|2021-02-05
|SPENCER
|546
|8
|496
|2021-02-05
|TISHOMINGO
|545
|8
|511
|2021-02-05
|WESTVILLE
|538
|4
|499
|2021-02-05
|WARR ACRES
|536
|1
|506
|2021-02-05
|PERKINS
|531
|4
|481
|2021-02-05
|JONES
|530
|4
|487
|2021-02-05
|COMANCHE
|526
|10
|475
|2021-02-05
|PRAGUE
|512
|6
|489
|2021-02-05
|MIDWEST CITY
|498
|12
|450
|2021-02-05
|ANTLERS
|496
|8
|459
|2021-02-05
|FAIRVIEW
|495
|2
|471
|2021-02-05
|DEL CITY
|492
|6
|444
|2021-02-05
|PAWNEE
|489
|12
|434
|2021-02-05
|VIAN
|488
|5
|449
|2021-02-05
|COALGATE
|480
|7
|435
|2021-02-05
|HULBERT
|479
|4
|442
|2021-02-05
|WYNNEWOOD
|472
|3
|417
|2021-02-05
|PAWHUSKA
|467
|7
|434
|2021-02-05
|DEWEY
|466
|5
|422
|2021-02-05
|OOLOGAH
|465
|3
|434
|2021-02-05
|COLCORD
|459
|3
|427
|2021-02-05
|WILBURTON
|458
|6
|414
|2021-02-05
|HASKELL
|456
|3
|430
|2021-02-05
|HINTON
|456
|1
|447
|2021-02-05
|MEEKER
|441
|14
|406
|2021-02-05
|APACHE
|440
|4
|403
|2021-02-05
|ROLAND
|429
|1
|393
|2021-02-05
|CHOUTEAU
|427
|9
|396
|2021-02-05
|STRATFORD
|420
|3
|396
|2021-02-05
|FREDERICK
|418
|10
|388
|2021-02-05
|WISTER
|413
|2
|367
|2021-02-05
|LONE GROVE
|411
|2
|376
|2021-02-05
|NEWKIRK
|400
|3
|365
|2021-02-05
|TALIHINA
|397
|9
|359
|2021-02-05
|CARNEGIE
|392
|9
|347
|2021-02-05
|STROUD
|384
|3
|350
|2021-02-05
|WALTERS
|379
|3
|333
|2021-02-05
|KONAWA
|375
|4
|336
|2021-02-05
|KANSAS
|375
|6
|353
|2021-02-05
|NICHOLS HILLS
|374
|0
|354
|2021-02-05
|WASHINGTON
|372
|3
|343
|2021-02-05
|POCOLA
|368
|3
|343
|2021-02-05
|WATONGA
|367
|1
|309
|2021-02-05
|BEGGS
|367
|4
|343
|2021-02-05
|WILSON
|355
|2
|322
|2021-02-05
|LUTHER
|344
|6
|310
|2021-02-05
|TONKAWA
|339
|10
|307
|2021-02-05
|MINCO
|333
|0
|322
|2021-02-05
|HARTSHORNE
|330
|4
|294
|2021-02-05
|MORRIS
|325
|2
|308
|2021-02-05
|WELLSTON
|322
|3
|302
|2021-02-05
|VALLIANT
|321
|4
|296
|2021-02-05
|COLBERT
|318
|9
|284
|2021-02-05
|HOOKER
|317
|0
|304
|2021-02-05
|MANGUM
|314
|11
|288
|2021-02-05
|WYANDOTTE
|312
|2
|295
|2021-02-05
|COMMERCE
|310
|2
|299
|2021-02-05
|NEW CORDELL
|310
|0
|284
|2021-02-05
|FLETCHER
|309
|2
|279
|2021-02-05
|GORE
|305
|4
|275
|2021-02-05
|HOBART
|300
|7
|282
|2021-02-05
|CADDO
|295
|1
|275
|2021-02-05
|PORUM
|294
|2
|258
|2021-02-05
|MEAD
|292
|3
|264
|2021-02-05
|HOWE
|292
|0
|283
|2021-02-05
|QUAPAW
|290
|7
|275
|2021-02-05
|HEALDTON
|289
|4
|231
|2021-02-05
|PORTER
|285
|6
|255
|2021-02-05
|ELMORE CITY
|281
|3
|254
|2021-02-05
|WARNER
|278
|1
|252
|2021-02-05
|FAIRLAND
|277
|1
|267
|2021-02-05
|ARCADIA
|271
|0
|260
|2021-02-05
|TALALA
|264
|3
|240
|2021-02-05
|BOKCHITO
|256
|2
|232
|2021-02-05
|WAURIKA
|256
|3
|244
|2021-02-05
|KELLYVILLE
|255
|3
|244
|2021-02-05
|DRUMRIGHT
|253
|5
|222
|2021-02-05
|ADAIR
|253
|2
|229
|2021-02-05
|KIEFER
|252
|1
|232
|2021-02-05
|STONEWALL
|246
|2
|232
|2021-02-05
|CRESCENT
|242
|2
|226
|2021-02-05
|BARNSDALL
|242
|4
|212
|2021-02-05
|RINGLING
|241
|1
|211
|2021-02-05
|MAYSVILLE
|241
|6
|220
|2021-02-05
|WAYNE
|237
|2
|217
|2021-02-05
|ALLEN
|234
|2
|217
|2021-02-05
|CASHION
|231
|0
|218
|2021-02-05
|OKARCHE
|230
|4
|215
|2021-02-05
|EARLSBORO
|229
|0
|217
|2021-02-05
|HOLLIS
|228
|1
|213
|2021-02-05
|BOSWELL
|225
|1
|207
|2021-02-05
|PADEN
|224
|0
|213
|2021-02-05
|RUSH SPRINGS
|220
|3
|205
|2021-02-05
|HYDRO
|219
|4
|208
|2021-02-05
|BLAIR
|215
|1
|201
|2021-02-05
|WRIGHT CITY
|211
|1
|185
|2021-02-05
|FORT COBB
|207
|1
|189
|2021-02-05
|WAUKOMIS
|206
|0
|196
|2021-02-05
|MOORELAND
|206
|1
|183
|2021-02-05
|BEAVER
|203
|2
|189
|2021-02-05
|LAVERNE
|202
|1
|194
|2021-02-05
|YALE
|201
|4
|176
|2021-02-05
|HAWORTH
|201
|3
|177
|2021-02-05
|BILLINGS
|201
|1
|194
|2021-02-05
|CAMERON
|200
|0
|192
|2021-02-05
|WATTS
|199
|0
|182
|2021-02-05
|ROFF
|199
|1
|170
|2021-02-05
|CHEROKEE
|199
|1
|186
|2021-02-05
|PAOLI
|197
|2
|167
|2021-02-05
|GERONIMO
|197
|2
|170
|2021-02-05
|KEOTA
|197
|0
|188
|2021-02-05
|BINGER
|194
|10
|174
|2021-02-05
|CEMENT
|192
|0
|170
|2021-02-05
|OKEENE
|189
|0
|178
|2021-02-05
|WETUMKA
|186
|3
|166
|2021-02-05
|BIG CABIN
|184
|2
|175
|2021-02-05
|GLENCOE
|181
|2
|161
|2021-02-05
|TEXHOMA
|180
|0
|177
|2021-02-05
|QUINTON
|180
|1
|157
|2021-02-05
|CYRIL
|177
|2
|158
|2021-02-05
|BOKOSHE
|176
|0
|161
|2021-02-05
|MAUD
|175
|0
|165
|2021-02-05
|OCHELATA
|175
|3
|163
|2021-02-05
|THOMAS
|174
|0
|172
|2021-02-05
|RINGWOOD
|174
|0
|164
|2021-02-05
|MORRISON
|172
|1
|155
|2021-02-05
|SHATTUCK
|171
|1
|162
|2021-02-05
|CHEYENNE
|170
|1
|154
|2021-02-05
|ARAPAHO
|169
|4
|158
|2021-02-05
|FAIRFAX
|169
|1
|154
|2021-02-05
|WELCH
|169
|2
|159
|2021-02-05
|JENNINGS
|167
|1
|148
|2021-02-05
|RED ROCK
|163
|2
|152
|2021-02-05
|NINNEKAH
|162
|1
|146
|2021-02-05
|MEDFORD
|161
|1
|156
|2021-02-05
|GOODWELL
|156
|1
|149
|2021-02-05
|RAMONA
|155
|4
|137
|2021-02-05
|GEARY
|155
|0
|138
|2021-02-05
|INDIAHOMA
|154
|1
|134
|2021-02-05
|OKTAHA
|153
|0
|139
|2021-02-05
|SEILING
|152
|1
|149
|2021-02-05
|BUFFALO
|151
|2
|146
|2021-02-05
|THACKERVILLE
|151
|1
|147
|2021-02-05
|SHADY POINT
|150
|1
|142
|2021-02-05
|WELEETKA
|149
|3
|136
|2021-02-05
|CALUMET
|148
|0
|141
|2021-02-05
|FORT TOWSON
|146
|0
|137
|2021-02-05
|GRACEMONT
|145
|2
|133
|2021-02-05
|SNYDER
|143
|5
|126
|2021-02-05
|COPAN
|140
|1
|129
|2021-02-05
|UNION CITY
|140
|1
|137
|2021-02-05
|DEPEW
|140
|2
|133
|2021-02-05
|BENNINGTON
|139
|2
|124
|2021-02-05
|PANAMA
|138
|1
|128
|2021-02-05
|CANTON
|138
|2
|117
|2021-02-05
|BURNS FLAT
|137
|1
|130
|2021-02-05
|RED OAK
|137
|0
|127
|2021-02-05
|KREBS
|136
|2
|122
|2021-02-05
|BLUEJACKET
|135
|1
|128
|2021-02-05
|POND CREEK
|135
|0
|132
|2021-02-05
|TEMPLE
|133
|9
|116
|2021-02-05
|CLAYTON
|131
|1
|121
|2021-02-05
|WEBBERS FALLS
|129
|0
|115
|2021-02-05
|WANETTE
|127
|0
|122
|2021-02-05
|CANUTE
|127
|0
|114
|2021-02-05
|VICI
|126
|0
|118
|2021-02-05
|GARBER
|126
|1
|123
|2021-02-05
|GRANITE
|126
|2
|118
|2021-02-05
|MILBURN
|124
|3
|108
|2021-02-05
|MANNSVILLE
|124
|1
|112
|2021-02-05
|HAMMON
|123
|2
|109
|2021-02-05
|KIOWA
|123
|2
|113
|2021-02-05
|ARKOMA
|122
|1
|111
|2021-02-05
|LAHOMA
|120
|5
|113
|2021-02-05
|LEEDEY
|119
|4
|110
|2021-02-05
|ALEX
|118
|2
|109
|2021-02-05
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|117
|1
|105
|2021-02-05
|TERLTON
|116
|1
|104
|2021-02-05
|TIPTON
|116
|3
|99
|2021-02-05
|SPAVINAW
|116
|1
|104
|2021-02-05
|CHATTANOOGA
|112
|2
|102
|2021-02-05
|DAVENPORT
|111
|0
|105
|2021-02-05
|ERICK
|110
|1
|97
|2021-02-05
|VELMA
|109
|2
|102
|2021-02-05
|GRANDFIELD
|108
|1
|97
|2021-02-05
|ASHER
|108
|0
|97
|2021-02-05
|COUNCIL HILL
|107
|2
|100
|2021-02-05
|RYAN
|107
|0
|101
|2021-02-05
|CANEY
|105
|1
|100
|2021-02-05
|MULHALL
|105
|0
|100
|2021-02-05
|OAKS
|105
|1
|94
|2021-02-05
|AGRA
|104
|1
|84
|2021-02-05
|SOPER
|103
|1
|95
|2021-02-05
|SENTINEL
|102
|1
|98
|2021-02-05
|BRAGGS
|100
|1
|92
|2021-02-05
|WAYNOKA
|100
|0
|96
|2021-02-05
|DELAWARE
|99
|2
|93
|2021-02-05
|TUPELO
|98
|1
|88
|2021-02-05
|DOVER
|97
|2
|90
|2021-02-05
|MCCURTAIN
|97
|1
|87
|2021-02-05
|TYRONE
|97
|0
|84
|2021-02-05
|BYARS
|96
|1
|92
|2021-02-05
|OILTON
|93
|3
|85
|2021-02-05
|SASAKWA
|92
|0
|89
|2021-02-05
|RATLIFF CITY
|90
|0
|78
|2021-02-05
|AMBER
|88
|2
|83
|2021-02-05
|LOOKEBA
|88
|2
|81
|2021-02-05
|VERDEN
|87
|1
|74
|2021-02-05
|FOSS
|87
|0
|83
|2021-02-05
|STRINGTOWN
|83
|1
|79
|2021-02-05
|GANS
|83
|0
|75
|2021-02-05
|GARVIN
|83
|0
|81
|2021-02-05
|STERLING
|82
|1
|67
|2021-02-05
|MILL CREEK
|82
|0
|79
|2021-02-05
|SPRINGER
|81
|1
|76
|2021-02-05
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|78
|2021-02-05
|CUSTER CITY
|79
|0
|75
|2021-02-05
|DEWAR
|77
|0
|67
|2021-02-05
|RAVIA
|76
|2
|70
|2021-02-05
|WANN
|76
|2
|68
|2021-02-05
|RIPLEY
|75
|1
|60
|2021-02-05
|OLUSTEE
|74
|0
|68
|2021-02-05
|KINTA
|74
|0
|65
|2021-02-05
|TRYON
|72
|0
|62
|2021-02-05
|RATTAN
|72
|0
|58
|2021-02-05
|SAVANNA
|72
|0
|68
|2021-02-05
|CARNEY
|69
|1
|62
|2021-02-05
|COVINGTON
|69
|0
|68
|2021-02-05
|STUART
|69
|0
|57
|2021-02-05
|PITTSBURG
|68
|0
|63
|2021-02-05
|CORN
|68
|3
|64
|2021-02-05
|COYLE
|68
|0
|56
|2021-02-05
|CANADIAN
|67
|0
|61
|2021-02-05
|ARNETT
|66
|0
|65
|2021-02-05
|POCASSET
|66
|1
|63
|2021-02-05
|DUSTIN
|66
|1
|62
|2021-02-05
|HAILEYVILLE
|66
|0
|57
|2021-02-05
|LAMONT
|65
|1
|64
|2021-02-05
|FARGO
|65
|0
|63
|2021-02-05
|LONGDALE
|63
|0
|56
|2021-02-05
|KREMLIN
|62
|0
|61
|2021-02-05
|DRUMMOND
|61
|0
|56
|2021-02-05
|DILL CITY
|61
|0
|59
|2021-02-05
|MARBLE CITY
|61
|0
|54
|2021-02-05
|ORLANDO
|60
|0
|57
|2021-02-05
|NASH
|59
|1
|54
|2021-02-05
|KAW CITY
|59
|1
|56
|2021-02-05
|KETCHUM
|58
|1
|54
|2021-02-05
|BOYNTON
|58
|0
|57
|2021-02-05
|WAPANUCKA
|57
|1
|45
|2021-02-05
|SAWYER
|57
|1
|52
|2021-02-05
|CLEO SPRINGS
|57
|0
|54
|2021-02-05
|AMES
|56
|0
|56
|2021-02-05
|CASTLE
|56
|0
|46
|2021-02-05
|SHIDLER
|56
|0
|55
|2021-02-05
|REYDON
|56
|0
|52
|2021-02-05
|LENAPAH
|55
|0
|53
|2021-02-05
|RANDLETT
|55
|1
|51
|2021-02-05
|KENEFIC
|54
|1
|48
|2021-02-05
|WHITEFIELD
|53
|0
|52
|2021-02-05
|LANGLEY
|53
|0
|48
|2021-02-05
|ALINE
|51
|2
|46
|2021-02-05
|INDIANOLA
|50
|0
|45
|2021-02-05
|LONE WOLF
|50
|0
|48
|2021-02-05
|OKAY
|50
|1
|42
|2021-02-05
|MARLAND
|50
|0
|48
|2021-02-05
|CROWDER
|50
|0
|47
|2021-02-05
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-05
|FAXON
|50
|0
|44
|2021-02-05
|FAIRMONT
|49
|0
|47
|2021-02-05
|LOCO
|49
|0
|46
|2021-02-05
|LEHIGH
|49
|0
|48
|2021-02-05
|CALVIN
|49
|1
|45
|2021-02-05
|WYNONA
|48
|1
|47
|2021-02-05
|CARTER
|47
|0
|42
|2021-02-05
|PRUE
|47
|1
|42
|2021-02-05
|GAGE
|46
|0
|42
|2021-02-05
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|43
|2021-02-05
|FORGAN
|44
|1
|39
|2021-02-05
|ACHILLE
|43
|0
|39
|2021-02-05
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|43
|0
|40
|2021-02-05
|CARMEN
|43
|1
|38
|2021-02-05
|WAKITA
|43
|2
|41
|2021-02-05
|TALOGA
|43
|0
|38
|2021-02-05
|HASTINGS
|42
|1
|38
|2021-02-05
|RALSTON
|42
|1
|39
|2021-02-05
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-02-05
|BURBANK
|41
|0
|37
|2021-02-05
|ROOSEVELT
|41
|0
|36
|2021-02-05
|BUTLER
|40
|0
|37
|2021-02-05
|COLONY
|40
|0
|39
|2021-02-05
|SPARKS
|39
|1
|35
|2021-02-05
|LANGSTON
|39
|1
|34
|2021-02-05
|SHARON
|39
|1
|34
|2021-02-05
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-02-05
|JET
|38
|0
|37
|2021-02-05
|GOLTRY
|36
|0
|33
|2021-02-05
|FREEDOM
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-05
|GOLDSBY
|35
|0
|33
|2021-02-05
|MARSHALL
|34
|0
|34
|2021-02-05
|ROCKY
|34
|0
|31
|2021-02-05
|FRANCIS
|33
|1
|29
|2021-02-05
|EAKLY
|33
|0
|25
|2021-02-05
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-02-05
|HARDESTY
|33
|0
|33
|2021-02-05
|BERNICE
|33
|0
|32
|2021-02-05
|DEER CREEK
|33
|1
|28
|2021-02-05
|OSAGE
|33
|0
|33
|2021-02-05
|DEVOL
|32
|0
|31
|2021-02-05
|AVANT
|30
|0
|29
|2021-02-05
|HANNA
|30
|0
|28
|2021-02-05
|BESSIE
|30
|1
|27
|2021-02-05
|WILLOW
|29
|0
|26
|2021-02-05
|BURLINGTON
|29
|0
|27
|2021-02-05
|DAVIDSON
|29
|0
|25
|2021-02-05
|NICOMA PARK
|29
|1
|27
|2021-02-05
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-05
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-05
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|25
|2021-02-05
|MEDICINE PARK
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-05
|GOTEBO
|26
|0
|26
|2021-02-05
|FITZHUGH
|26
|0
|25
|2021-02-05
|HUNTER
|26
|0
|26
|2021-02-05
|OPTIMA
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-05
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|19
|2021-02-05
|DISNEY
|24
|0
|22
|2021-02-05
|DIBBLE
|22
|0
|20
|2021-02-05
|NORTH MIAMI
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-05
|MILLERTON
|21
|2
|19
|2021-02-05
|KEYES
|21
|0
|19
|2021-02-05
|HITCHCOCK
|20
|0
|15
|2021-02-05
|BRAMAN
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-05
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-05
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-05
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-02-05
|FOYIL
|19
|1
|18
|2021-02-05
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|14
|2021-02-05
|BROMIDE
|19
|1
|16
|2021-02-05
|ALDERSON
|17
|0
|16
|2021-02-05
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-02-05
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|14
|2021-02-05
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|13
|2021-02-05
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-02-05
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|1
|12
|2021-02-05
|FANSHAWE
|11
|0
|10
|2021-02-05
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-05
|PEORIA
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-05
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|8
|2021-02-05
|VERA
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-05
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-05
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-02-05
|GENE AUTRY
|6
|0
|6
|2021-02-05
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-02-05
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-05
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-05
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-05
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-05
|TATUMS
|4
|0
|2
|2021-02-05
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-05
|KEMP
|3
|0
|2
|2021-02-05
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-05
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-05
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-05
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-05
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-05
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-05
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-05
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-05
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-05
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-05
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-05
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-05
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-05
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-05
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-05
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-05
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-05
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-05
