ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 2,297 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, with 11 new deaths reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.1% increase statewide took the overall total to 22,686 COVID-19 cases, with 29,744 of those active, a single-day decrease of 1,998, and 189,020 recovered, including 4,284 since Monday’s data, according to OSDH.
There have been 1,922 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Nine of the deaths were in the 65 and older age group: two Lincoln County women, men from Cleveland, Nowata, Rogers and Tulsa counties and women from Oklahoma, Pittsburg and Seminole counties. Two deaths were in the 36-49 age group: a Tillman County man and a Pottawatomie County woman, according to the OSDH.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed by 21 to 13,392, OSDH reported Tuesday morning. Of those, 1,754 were hospitalized as of Tuesday, a single-day increase of 47, with 465 of those in intensive care, a decrease of four, according to the OSDH Tuesday evening Executive Report.
Adult ICU bed availability in the state was at 3% and medical/surgical beds were at 15% availability statewide, with a 96% hospital response rate, according to the Executive Report. There were 873 people seen in hospitals in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.
In Enid Tuesday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 21 COVID-19-positive patients. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 15 patients positive for the virus.
Garfield County gained 63 new cases Tuesday for a total of 4,340 with 491 active, a single-day decrease of 37, and 3,812 recovered, according to OSDH. Of those, 3,920 cases have been in Enid, with 429 active, a decrease of 35, and 3,456 recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday also included 44 in Alfalfa, 19 in Kingfisher, 16 in Woodward, 14 in Noble, 13 in Major, nine in Blaine and one in Grant. Woods County saw a reduction of four cases, according to the OSDH.
State update
There have been 115,981 Oklahoma women and 104,582 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Tuesday. There were 123 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,046 in the 0-4 age group, 22,868 in the 5-17 age group, 72,100 in the 18-35 age group, 48,093 in the 36-49 age group, 41,800 in the 50-64 age group and 31,764 in the 65 and older age group. There were 15 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,922 deaths in the state, 1,554 have been 65 and older and 289 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.97% of the total. There have been 61 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 17 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,085, than women, 836, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Data shows deaths in 72 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 335 in Oklahoma; 290 in Tulsa; 133 in Cleveland; 69 in Rogers; 52 in Creek; 50 in Washington; 47 in McCurtain; 39 each in Comanche and Delaware; 38 in Wagoner; 37 each in Garfield and Muskogee; 35 each in Canadian and Jackson; 34 in Caddo; 28 each in LeFlore and Lincoln; 26 in Kay; 25 each in Bryan, Okmulgee, Ottawa; 24 in Pottawatamie; 23 each in Grady and Payne; 22 in Pittsburg; 21 in Mayes; 19 each in McClain, Osage and Stephens; 18 each in Custer and Garvin; 17 in Beckham; 16 in Carter; 15 each in Pontotoc and Okfuskee; 14 in Sequoyah; 13 each in Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Seminole and Texas; nine in Pawnee; eight each in Greer, Hughes, Kiowa, Tillman and Woodward; seven each in Haskell and Kingfisher; six each in Murray, Nowata, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant and Johnston; four each in Choctaw, Cotton, Latimer, Logan, Marshall, Major and Noble; three each in Craig and Woods; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Coal, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; and one each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Dewey and Love.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,065 cases, 1,869 recovered, 188 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,043 cases, 906 recovered, 130 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher.
• Woods with 664 cases, 522 recovered, 139 active and three deaths from Alva.
• Noble with 663 cases, 513 recovered, 146 active and four deaths, including a Billings man.
• Major with 605 cases, 481 recovered, 120 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 571 cases, 379 recovered and 191 active and one death, a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.
• Blaine with 487 cases, 383 recovered, 102 active and two deaths, both from Canton.
• Grant with 239 cases, 207 recovered, 27 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,854 cases, with 1,642 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,018 cases, with 1,767 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 25 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxom.
