ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported just 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 56 additional deaths, including a Fairview man, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The increase in cases took the overall total to 424,999 as the state nears one year since the virus was officially reported in Oklahoma on March 6, 2020.
Of the overall cases reported Tuesday by OSDH, 12,531 remained active, a single-day decrease of 214, with 407,934 recovered, including 269 since Monday’s report.
There have been 4,534 deaths in the state — 1.1% of total cases — in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
The deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Nov. 13, 2020, and Feb. 28, OSDH said. Two of the deaths occurred in February, and 24 of the newly reported deaths occurred in January.
Of the 56 deaths reported statewide Tuesday, 48 were in the 65 and older age group: nine men and three women in Tulsa County, two men and three women in Comanche County, two men and two women in Oklahoma County, one man and two women in Pittsburg County, one man each and one woman each in Caddo and Muskogee counties, two Custer County men, one man each in Adair, Bryan, Canadian, Grady, Haskell, Major, McClain, Okmulgee and Pawnee counties and one woman each in Atoka, Cleveland, Kay, Jefferson, McIntosh, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie and Stephens counties.
Six deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man and one woman in Okmulgee County, an Oklahoma County man and one woman each in Cherokee, Osage and Tulsa counties. Two deaths were a Canadian County man and a Love County woman in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,999 Tuesday, according to OSDH.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating one COVID-19 patient with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it had four patients and also had no deaths.
Garfield County saw a reduction of one case on Tuesday for a total of 7,587, with 203 active and 7,306, or 96.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,708, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 194 active cases and 6,444 recovered.
Of the county’s 78 deaths, 70 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 69 deaths.
There have been 2,937 cases, with 2,805 recovered and 37 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,681 cases, with 3,556 recovered and 32 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 39 cases with 38 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Blaine County reported two cases on Tuesday, and no cases were reported in Alfalfa, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Noble, Woods and Woodward counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,086 cases, 2,995 recovered, 73 active and 18 deaths, 12 from Woodward, three from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,987 cases, 1,912 recovered, 51 active and 24 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, seven from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,347 cases, 1,283 recovered, 51 active and 13 deaths, including eight from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,185 cases, 1,154 recovered, 20 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,148 cases, 1,133 recovered, 10 active and five deaths, though city data shows seven: two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee.
• Blaine with 998 cases, 954 recovered, 36 active and eight deaths, two from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 938 cases, 909 recovered, 17 active and 12 deaths, eight from Fairview, one each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 535 cases, 520 recovered, eight active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 03.02.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|80870
|758
|77803
|2021-03-02
|TULSA
|71006
|723
|68834
|2021-03-02
|CLEVELAND
|28716
|274
|27423
|2021-03-02
|CANADIAN
|15884
|97
|15414
|2021-03-02
|COMANCHE
|12072
|140
|11335
|2021-03-02
|ROGERS
|9898
|119
|9530
|2021-03-02
|MUSKOGEE
|9100
|106
|8578
|2021-03-02
|PAYNE
|8360
|47
|8126
|2021-03-02
|POTTAWATOMIE
|7891
|79
|7607
|2021-03-02
|WAGONER
|7701
|83
|7420
|2021-03-02
|GARFIELD
|7587
|78
|7306
|2021-03-02
|CREEK
|6541
|117
|6266
|2021-03-02
|BRYAN
|5913
|56
|5582
|2021-03-02
|CARTER
|5727
|60
|5459
|2021-03-02
|GRADY
|5647
|77
|5429
|2021-03-02
|CHEROKEE
|5422
|44
|5138
|2021-03-02
|LE FLORE
|5324
|44
|5155
|2021-03-02
|KAY
|5086
|81
|4853
|2021-03-02
|MCCLAIN
|5036
|49
|4809
|2021-03-02
|PONTOTOC
|4944
|48
|4702
|2021-03-02
|WASHINGTON
|4783
|89
|4550
|2021-03-02
|STEPHENS
|4677
|68
|4502
|2021-03-02
|OSAGE
|4488
|52
|4315
|2021-03-02
|PITTSBURG
|4418
|39
|4260
|2021-03-02
|DELAWARE
|4372
|62
|4183
|2021-03-02
|MAYES
|4009
|38
|3819
|2021-03-02
|CUSTER
|4007
|72
|3846
|2021-03-02
|LOGAN
|3977
|28
|3815
|2021-03-02
|SEQUOYAH
|3916
|31
|3758
|2021-03-02
|CADDO
|3811
|58
|3607
|2021-03-02
|MCCURTAIN
|3797
|64
|3549
|2021-03-02
|OKMULGEE
|3625
|50
|3494
|2021-03-02
|OTTAWA
|3625
|46
|3501
|2021-03-02
|GARVIN
|3468
|52
|3306
|2021-03-02
|TEXAS
|3447
|24
|3351
|2021-03-02
|ADAIR
|3097
|25
|2931
|2021-03-02
|WOODWARD
|3086
|18
|2995
|2021-03-02
|LINCOLN
|3037
|54
|2898
|2021-03-02
|JACKSON
|2923
|44
|2762
|2021-03-02
|SEMINOLE
|2754
|39
|2614
|2021-03-02
|BECKHAM
|2709
|37
|2584
|2021-03-02
|KINGFISHER
|1987
|24
|1912
|2021-03-02
|MCINTOSH
|1926
|35
|1788
|2021-03-02
|MURRAY
|1918
|22
|1842
|2021-03-02
|CRAIG
|1892
|11
|1826
|2021-03-02
|MARSHALL
|1862
|12
|1810
|2021-03-02
|ATOKA
|1765
|13
|1698
|2021-03-02
|OKFUSKEE
|1744
|20
|1684
|2021-03-02
|PAWNEE
|1704
|33
|1620
|2021-03-02
|CHOCTAW
|1553
|14
|1468
|2021-03-02
|LOVE
|1426
|12
|1375
|2021-03-02
|NOBLE
|1347
|13
|1283
|2021-03-02
|JOHNSTON
|1330
|20
|1254
|2021-03-02
|HASKELL
|1214
|11
|1149
|2021-03-02
|WOODS
|1185
|11
|1154
|2021-03-02
|HUGHES
|1159
|17
|1084
|2021-03-02
|ALFALFA
|1148
|5
|1133
|2021-03-02
|NOWATA
|1100
|16
|1050
|2021-03-02
|WASHITA
|1054
|9
|1014
|2021-03-02
|BLAINE
|998
|8
|954
|2021-03-02
|PUSHMATAHA
|984
|14
|922
|2021-03-02
|MAJOR
|938
|12
|909
|2021-03-02
|LATIMER
|802
|9
|768
|2021-03-02
|KIOWA
|792
|16
|738
|2021-03-02
|TILLMAN
|749
|14
|708
|2021-03-02
|COAL
|683
|14
|649
|2021-03-02
|JEFFERSON
|672
|12
|644
|2021-03-02
|COTTON
|652
|13
|601
|2021-03-02
|GRANT
|535
|7
|520
|2021-03-02
|DEWEY
|534
|6
|509
|2021-03-02
|GREER
|532
|17
|503
|2021-03-02
|BEAVER
|440
|6
|417
|2021-03-02
|HARPER
|408
|4
|393
|2021-03-02
|ROGER MILLS
|382
|7
|359
|2021-03-02
|ELLIS
|351
|3
|335
|2021-03-02
|HARMON
|290
|3
|268
|2021-03-02
|CIMARRON
|190
|1
|184
|2021-03-02
|2
|0
|0
|2021-03-02
