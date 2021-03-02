daily covid 3.2.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported just 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 56 additional deaths, including a Fairview man, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The increase in cases took the overall total to 424,999 as the state nears one year since the virus was officially reported in Oklahoma on March 6, 2020.

Of the overall cases reported Tuesday by OSDH, 12,531 remained active, a single-day decrease of 214, with 407,934 recovered, including 269 since Monday’s report.

There have been 4,534 deaths in the state — 1.1% of total cases — in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

The deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Nov. 13, 2020, and Feb. 28, OSDH said. Two of the deaths occurred in February, and 24 of the newly reported deaths occurred in January.

Of the 56 deaths reported statewide Tuesday, 48 were in the 65 and older age group: nine men and three women in Tulsa County, two men and three women in Comanche County, two men and two women in Oklahoma County, one man and two women in Pittsburg County, one man each and one woman each in Caddo and Muskogee counties, two Custer County men, one man each in Adair, Bryan, Canadian, Grady, Haskell, Major, McClain, Okmulgee and Pawnee counties and one woman each in Atoka, Cleveland, Kay, Jefferson, McIntosh, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie and Stephens counties.

Six deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man and one woman in Okmulgee County, an Oklahoma County man and one woman each in Cherokee, Osage and Tulsa counties. Two deaths were a Canadian County man and a Love County woman in the 36-49 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,999 Tuesday, according to OSDH.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating one COVID-19 patient with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it had four patients and also had no deaths.

Garfield County saw a reduction of one case on Tuesday for a total of 7,587, with 203 active and 7,306, or 96.3%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,708, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 194 active cases and 6,444 recovered.

Of the county’s 78 deaths, 70 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 69 deaths.

There have been 2,937 cases, with 2,805 recovered and 37 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,681 cases, with 3,556 recovered and 32 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 39 cases with 38 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Blaine County reported two cases on Tuesday, and no cases were reported in Alfalfa, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Noble, Woods and Woodward counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,086 cases, 2,995 recovered, 73 active and 18 deaths, 12 from Woodward, three from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,987 cases, 1,912 recovered, 51 active and 24 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, seven from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,347 cases, 1,283 recovered, 51 active and 13 deaths, including eight from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,185 cases, 1,154 recovered, 20 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,148 cases, 1,133 recovered, 10 active and five deaths, though city data shows seven: two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee.

• Blaine with 998 cases, 954 recovered, 36 active and eight deaths, two from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 938 cases, 909 recovered, 17 active and 12 deaths, eight from Fairview, one each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 535 cases, 520 recovered, eight active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 03.02.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, March 2, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 80870 758 77803 2021-03-02
TULSA 71006 723 68834 2021-03-02
CLEVELAND 28716 274 27423 2021-03-02
CANADIAN 15884 97 15414 2021-03-02
COMANCHE 12072 140 11335 2021-03-02
ROGERS 9898 119 9530 2021-03-02
MUSKOGEE 9100 106 8578 2021-03-02
PAYNE 8360 47 8126 2021-03-02
POTTAWATOMIE 7891 79 7607 2021-03-02
WAGONER 7701 83 7420 2021-03-02
GARFIELD 7587 78 7306 2021-03-02
CREEK 6541 117 6266 2021-03-02
BRYAN 5913 56 5582 2021-03-02
CARTER 5727 60 5459 2021-03-02
GRADY 5647 77 5429 2021-03-02
CHEROKEE 5422 44 5138 2021-03-02
LE FLORE 5324 44 5155 2021-03-02
KAY 5086 81 4853 2021-03-02
MCCLAIN 5036 49 4809 2021-03-02
PONTOTOC 4944 48 4702 2021-03-02
WASHINGTON 4783 89 4550 2021-03-02
STEPHENS 4677 68 4502 2021-03-02
OSAGE 4488 52 4315 2021-03-02
PITTSBURG 4418 39 4260 2021-03-02
DELAWARE 4372 62 4183 2021-03-02
MAYES 4009 38 3819 2021-03-02
CUSTER 4007 72 3846 2021-03-02
LOGAN 3977 28 3815 2021-03-02
SEQUOYAH 3916 31 3758 2021-03-02
CADDO 3811 58 3607 2021-03-02
MCCURTAIN 3797 64 3549 2021-03-02
OKMULGEE 3625 50 3494 2021-03-02
OTTAWA 3625 46 3501 2021-03-02
GARVIN 3468 52 3306 2021-03-02
TEXAS 3447 24 3351 2021-03-02
ADAIR 3097 25 2931 2021-03-02
WOODWARD 3086 18 2995 2021-03-02
LINCOLN 3037 54 2898 2021-03-02
JACKSON 2923 44 2762 2021-03-02
SEMINOLE 2754 39 2614 2021-03-02
BECKHAM 2709 37 2584 2021-03-02
KINGFISHER 1987 24 1912 2021-03-02
MCINTOSH 1926 35 1788 2021-03-02
MURRAY 1918 22 1842 2021-03-02
CRAIG 1892 11 1826 2021-03-02
MARSHALL 1862 12 1810 2021-03-02
ATOKA 1765 13 1698 2021-03-02
OKFUSKEE 1744 20 1684 2021-03-02
PAWNEE 1704 33 1620 2021-03-02
CHOCTAW 1553 14 1468 2021-03-02
LOVE 1426 12 1375 2021-03-02
NOBLE 1347 13 1283 2021-03-02
JOHNSTON 1330 20 1254 2021-03-02
HASKELL 1214 11 1149 2021-03-02
WOODS 1185 11 1154 2021-03-02
HUGHES 1159 17 1084 2021-03-02
ALFALFA 1148 5 1133 2021-03-02
NOWATA 1100 16 1050 2021-03-02
WASHITA 1054 9 1014 2021-03-02
BLAINE 998 8 954 2021-03-02
PUSHMATAHA 984 14 922 2021-03-02
MAJOR 938 12 909 2021-03-02
LATIMER 802 9 768 2021-03-02
KIOWA 792 16 738 2021-03-02
TILLMAN 749 14 708 2021-03-02
COAL 683 14 649 2021-03-02
JEFFERSON 672 12 644 2021-03-02
COTTON 652 13 601 2021-03-02
GRANT 535 7 520 2021-03-02
DEWEY 534 6 509 2021-03-02
GREER 532 17 503 2021-03-02
BEAVER 440 6 417 2021-03-02
HARPER 408 4 393 2021-03-02
ROGER MILLS 382 7 359 2021-03-02
ELLIS 351 3 335 2021-03-02
HARMON 290 3 268 2021-03-02
CIMARRON 190 1 184 2021-03-02
2 0 0 2021-03-02

Oklahoma per city 03.02.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, March 2, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 61640 597 59168 2021-03-01
TULSA 42332 466 40869 2021-03-01
EDMOND 16469 104 15976 2021-03-01
BROKEN ARROW 15601 140 15158 2021-03-01
NORMAN 13274 138 12718 2021-03-01
OTHER*** 9842 64 9464 2021-03-01
YUKON 8768 44 8520 2021-03-01
LAWTON 7898 109 7289 2021-03-01
ENID 6709 70 6438 2021-03-01
MOORE 6136 43 5858 2021-03-01
STILLWATER 5981 24 5826 2021-03-01
CLAREMORE 5697 83 5444 2021-03-01
OWASSO 5141 41 5007 2021-03-01
MUSKOGEE 5066 80 4694 2021-03-01
SHAWNEE 4860 57 4687 2021-03-01
ARDMORE 4300 36 4112 2021-03-01
ADA 4055 39 3860 2021-03-01
TAHLEQUAH 3823 30 3615 2021-03-01
BARTLESVILLE 3745 74 3543 2021-03-01
PONCA CITY 3722 46 3569 2021-03-01
DURANT 3489 30 3294 2021-03-01
BIXBY 3478 24 3399 2021-03-01
SAND SPRINGS 3151 41 3044 2021-03-01
MCALESTER 3055 26 2949 2021-03-01
DUNCAN 2963 39 2845 2021-03-01
SAPULPA 2938 48 2828 2021-03-01
JENKS 2864 18 2804 2021-03-01
MUSTANG 2633 23 2551 2021-03-01
GUYMON 2559 23 2484 2021-03-01
ALTUS 2431 41 2300 2021-03-01
EL RENO 2415 20 2332 2021-03-01
GUTHRIE 2371 22 2255 2021-03-01
CHICKASHA 2328 44 2215 2021-03-01
COLLINSVILLE 2287 14 2229 2021-03-01
CHOCTAW 2261 21 2182 2021-03-01
BLANCHARD 2145 14 2058 2021-03-01
STILWELL 2093 18 1958 2021-03-01
MIAMI 2055 25 1983 2021-03-01
BETHANY 1922 20 1852 2021-03-01
WOODWARD 1800 12 1727 2021-03-01
COWETA 1784 26 1720 2021-03-01
WEATHERFORD 1780 22 1724 2021-03-01
CLINTON 1703 45 1605 2021-03-01
ELK CITY 1671 21 1585 2021-03-01
SKIATOOK 1654 10 1611 2021-03-01
PRYOR CREEK 1581 18 1517 2021-03-01
TAFT 1574 3 1555 2021-03-01
GLENPOOL 1560 17 1511 2021-03-01
POTEAU 1543 14 1491 2021-03-01
GROVE 1525 36 1444 2021-03-01
OKMULGEE 1489 26 1427 2021-03-01
VINITA 1472 8 1415 2021-03-01
SALLISAW 1461 14 1396 2021-03-01
SEMINOLE 1457 21 1383 2021-03-01
TUTTLE 1450 12 1403 2021-03-01
WAGONER 1400 17 1323 2021-03-01
PURCELL 1392 20 1318 2021-03-01
ATOKA 1373 8 1314 2021-03-01
BROKEN BOW 1362 29 1268 2021-03-01
CUSHING 1353 13 1299 2021-03-01
ANADARKO 1341 21 1260 2021-03-01
NOBLE 1239 17 1171 2021-03-01
PAULS VALLEY 1238 21 1184 2021-03-01
SULPHUR 1220 13 1185 2021-03-01
IDABEL 1218 18 1143 2021-03-01
NEWCASTLE 1215 8 1174 2021-03-01
LEXINGTON 1193 14 1104 2021-03-01
HARRAH 1169 12 1116 2021-03-01
TECUMSEH 1168 10 1129 2021-03-01
FORT GIBSON 1138 13 1087 2021-03-01
PIEDMONT 1135 6 1103 2021-03-01
MCLOUD 1088 5 1047 2021-03-01
MADILL 1047 6 1027 2021-03-01
MULDROW 1031 4 989 2021-03-01
MARLOW 996 12 963 2021-03-01
ALVA 990 9 966 2021-03-01
JAY 987 11 952 2021-03-01
MARIETTA 959 9 923 2021-03-01
CHECOTAH 958 16 897 2021-03-01
FORT SUPPLY 928 2 922 2021-03-01
HENRYETTA 915 13 879 2021-03-01
HUGO 906 11 853 2021-03-01
BRISTOW 900 24 855 2021-03-01
EUFAULA 878 18 805 2021-03-01
SAYRE 824 14 794 2021-03-01
KINGSTON 805 6 770 2021-03-01
HOMINY 799 3 780 2021-03-01
KINGFISHER 795 11 758 2021-03-01
CLEVELAND 757 13 731 2021-03-01
STIGLER 751 9 706 2021-03-01
OKEMAH 738 7 713 2021-03-01
MANNFORD 737 13 711 2021-03-01
CATOOSA 734 11 713 2021-03-01
HELENA 729 2 721 2021-03-01
ELGIN 728 8 699 2021-03-01
LINDSAY 721 11 689 2021-03-01
LOCUST GROVE 719 1 683 2021-03-01
CALERA 709 6 676 2021-03-01
INOLA 680 6 652 2021-03-01
PERRY 678 8 642 2021-03-01
CHANDLER 678 16 640 2021-03-01
WEWOKA 677 9 637 2021-03-01
HOLDENVILLE 677 11 630 2021-03-01
NOWATA 665 11 638 2021-03-01
HEAVENER 661 10 639 2021-03-01
MOUNDS 656 9 619 2021-03-01
SPIRO 655 1 638 2021-03-01
BLACKWELL 643 18 594 2021-03-01
CACHE 639 8 597 2021-03-01
HENNESSEY 639 7 621 2021-03-01
DAVIS 629 7 594 2021-03-01
SALINA 606 5 566 2021-03-01
AFTON 603 3 587 2021-03-01
SPERRY 596 2 581 2021-03-01
CHELSEA 592 10 571 2021-03-01
TISHOMINGO 589 9 561 2021-03-01
SPENCER 577 12 536 2021-03-01
WESTVILLE 567 4 550 2021-03-01
BOLEY 565 8 548 2021-03-01
JONES 562 6 534 2021-03-01
WARR ACRES 557 1 537 2021-03-01
PERKINS 556 4 540 2021-03-01
COMANCHE 543 14 518 2021-03-01
PRAGUE 530 6 514 2021-03-01
DEL CITY 526 9 490 2021-03-01
MIDWEST CITY 526 13 480 2021-03-01
ANTLERS 520 9 487 2021-03-01
WYNNEWOOD 513 4 482 2021-03-01
DEWEY 505 6 489 2021-03-01
PAWNEE 504 14 467 2021-03-01
FAIRVIEW 503 7 485 2021-03-01
HULBERT 500 4 478 2021-03-01
COALGATE 499 10 473 2021-03-01
VIAN 498 7 477 2021-03-01
OOLOGAH 491 4 473 2021-03-01
PAWHUSKA 488 8 463 2021-03-01
COLCORD 484 3 470 2021-03-01
WILBURTON 482 7 459 2021-03-01
ROLAND 479 2 469 2021-03-01
HASKELL 477 3 462 2021-03-01
CHOUTEAU 473 10 445 2021-03-01
HINTON 466 1 460 2021-03-01
MEEKER 463 19 437 2021-03-01
APACHE 461 4 435 2021-03-01
STRATFORD 436 6 420 2021-03-01
LONE GROVE 435 6 416 2021-03-01
WISTER 434 2 419 2021-03-01
FREDERICK 432 10 408 2021-03-01
NEWKIRK 427 3 411 2021-03-01
CARNEGIE 414 9 379 2021-03-01
WILSON 409 9 385 2021-03-01
TALIHINA 405 10 386 2021-03-01
WALTERS 404 3 377 2021-03-01
POCOLA 402 3 390 2021-03-01
STROUD 402 4 385 2021-03-01
KANSAS 397 6 381 2021-03-01
BEGGS 396 4 386 2021-03-01
NICHOLS HILLS 393 1 386 2021-03-01
WASHINGTON 387 4 373 2021-03-01
KONAWA 387 6 363 2021-03-01
WATONGA 385 1 369 2021-03-01
LUTHER 373 8 355 2021-03-01
MANGUM 363 12 342 2021-03-01
COLBERT 362 9 332 2021-03-01
TONKAWA 355 14 332 2021-03-01
HARTSHORNE 351 4 339 2021-03-01
VALLIANT 346 5 328 2021-03-01
MINCO 341 0 337 2021-03-01
WELLSTON 333 4 321 2021-03-01
MORRIS 333 4 327 2021-03-01
HOOKER 326 0 319 2021-03-01
HOBART 324 9 305 2021-03-01
MEAD 323 3 302 2021-03-01
FLETCHER 323 2 315 2021-03-01
WYANDOTTE 323 4 311 2021-03-01
NEW CORDELL 323 1 313 2021-03-01
COMMERCE 322 2 311 2021-03-01
CADDO 319 1 306 2021-03-01
HEALDTON 315 6 287 2021-03-01
GORE 314 4 295 2021-03-01
PORUM 304 4 291 2021-03-01
HOWE 302 0 297 2021-03-01
ELMORE CITY 300 3 285 2021-03-01
PORTER 297 6 283 2021-03-01
QUAPAW 297 9 282 2021-03-01
FAIRLAND 293 3 286 2021-03-01
DRUMRIGHT 291 7 269 2021-03-01
WARNER 288 2 269 2021-03-01
STONEWALL 286 2 272 2021-03-01
KIEFER 282 1 271 2021-03-01
ARCADIA 278 0 275 2021-03-01
BOKCHITO 273 2 261 2021-03-01
KELLYVILLE 271 4 258 2021-03-01
TALALA 269 3 260 2021-03-01
ADAIR 264 3 249 2021-03-01
BARNSDALL 263 6 247 2021-03-01
WAURIKA 262 5 254 2021-03-01
CRESCENT 260 3 251 2021-03-01
HOLLIS 259 3 238 2021-03-01
RINGLING 257 1 244 2021-03-01
ALLEN 256 3 243 2021-03-01
MAYSVILLE 252 8 234 2021-03-01
WAYNE 245 2 228 2021-03-01
OKARCHE 244 4 229 2021-03-01
CASHION 240 0 234 2021-03-01
EARLSBORO 240 2 229 2021-03-01
BOSWELL 238 1 227 2021-03-01
RUSH SPRINGS 230 3 223 2021-03-01
HYDRO 230 5 221 2021-03-01
PADEN 228 2 220 2021-03-01
BLAIR 225 1 210 2021-03-01
WATTS 224 1 218 2021-03-01
WRIGHT CITY 224 2 201 2021-03-01
FORT COBB 221 2 207 2021-03-01
CAMERON 221 0 217 2021-03-01
BEAVER 217 4 203 2021-03-01
HAWORTH 217 3 205 2021-03-01
YALE 216 5 204 2021-03-01
MOORELAND 215 3 205 2021-03-01
ROFF 214 1 203 2021-03-01
WAUKOMIS 213 0 209 2021-03-01
MAUD 211 0 202 2021-03-01
PAOLI 210 2 205 2021-03-01
LAVERNE 209 1 203 2021-03-01
CHEROKEE 209 1 206 2021-03-01
KEOTA 208 0 203 2021-03-01
CEMENT 204 0 196 2021-03-01
GERONIMO 203 2 190 2021-03-01
BILLINGS 202 1 198 2021-03-01
OKEENE 199 0 197 2021-03-01
BINGER 197 10 181 2021-03-01
GLENCOE 196 2 188 2021-03-01
WETUMKA 196 3 183 2021-03-01
BOKOSHE 195 0 185 2021-03-01
TEXHOMA 190 0 189 2021-03-01
BIG CABIN 189 2 180 2021-03-01
FAIRFAX 189 1 181 2021-03-01
QUINTON 186 1 174 2021-03-01
JENNINGS 185 2 175 2021-03-01
RINGWOOD 184 1 182 2021-03-01
CYRIL 180 2 172 2021-03-01
OCHELATA 180 3 173 2021-03-01
ARAPAHO 177 4 173 2021-03-01
MORRISON 176 1 171 2021-03-01
THOMAS 174 0 173 2021-03-01
WELCH 174 2 171 2021-03-01
SHATTUCK 173 1 167 2021-03-01
CHEYENNE 171 2 164 2021-03-01
NINNEKAH 170 1 163 2021-03-01
RED ROCK 170 2 159 2021-03-01
MEDFORD 168 1 166 2021-03-01
OKTAHA 167 0 161 2021-03-01
GEARY 167 1 165 2021-03-01
RAMONA 166 4 159 2021-03-01
INDIAHOMA 164 1 157 2021-03-01
SEILING 161 2 154 2021-03-01
SHADY POINT 161 1 157 2021-03-01
BUFFALO 160 3 151 2021-03-01
FORT TOWSON 160 0 155 2021-03-01
GOODWELL 159 1 155 2021-03-01
WELEETKA 157 3 148 2021-03-01
THACKERVILLE 155 1 153 2021-03-01
SNYDER 154 5 145 2021-03-01
RED OAK 153 0 149 2021-03-01
CALUMET 152 0 152 2021-03-01
DEPEW 152 2 148 2021-03-01
GRACEMONT 151 3 144 2021-03-01
CANTON 147 2 135 2021-03-01
BENNINGTON 146 2 139 2021-03-01
PANAMA 146 1 140 2021-03-01
COPAN 144 2 136 2021-03-01
KREBS 143 2 135 2021-03-01
BURNS FLAT 143 1 138 2021-03-01
UNION CITY 143 1 140 2021-03-01
TEMPLE 141 9 122 2021-03-01
TERLTON 138 1 134 2021-03-01
POND CREEK 138 0 135 2021-03-01
CLAYTON 138 1 128 2021-03-01
MILBURN 138 3 127 2021-03-01
WANETTE 137 0 133 2021-03-01
BLUEJACKET 136 1 132 2021-03-01
WEBBERS FALLS 133 0 125 2021-03-01
MANNSVILLE 133 3 126 2021-03-01
VICI 133 1 127 2021-03-01
CANUTE 132 0 124 2021-03-01
GRANITE 132 5 125 2021-03-01
ARKOMA 130 1 127 2021-03-01
KIOWA 128 2 123 2021-03-01
GARBER 127 1 126 2021-03-01
HAMMON 125 2 117 2021-03-01
ALEX 125 5 113 2021-03-01
SPAVINAW 124 1 115 2021-03-01
ASHER 124 0 118 2021-03-01
LAHOMA 123 5 117 2021-03-01
MOUNTAIN VIEW 122 1 108 2021-03-01
TIPTON 122 3 116 2021-03-01
LEEDEY 121 4 114 2021-03-01
BOISE CITY 120 0 118 2021-03-01
GRANDFIELD 120 1 114 2021-03-01
CHATTANOOGA 118 2 115 2021-03-01
VELMA 114 2 111 2021-03-01
SOPER 112 1 104 2021-03-01
DAVENPORT 112 0 108 2021-03-01
COUNCIL HILL 112 2 107 2021-03-01
ERICK 112 1 108 2021-03-01
SENTINEL 110 1 106 2021-03-01
MULHALL 109 0 106 2021-03-01
RYAN 109 1 105 2021-03-01
OAKS 107 2 102 2021-03-01
AGRA 107 1 102 2021-03-01
CANEY 107 1 105 2021-03-01
MILL CREEK 106 0 103 2021-03-01
TUPELO 105 2 103 2021-03-01
DELAWARE 105 2 103 2021-03-01
TYRONE 104 0 97 2021-03-01
SASAKWA 103 0 101 2021-03-01
BRAGGS 102 1 98 2021-03-01
WAYNOKA 102 0 98 2021-03-01
MCCURTAIN 99 1 93 2021-03-01
DOVER 99 2 95 2021-03-01
RATLIFF CITY 98 0 92 2021-03-01
BYARS 97 1 96 2021-03-01
OILTON 95 3 90 2021-03-01
AMBER 95 3 92 2021-03-01
GANS 94 0 91 2021-03-01
GARVIN 94 0 89 2021-03-01
VERDEN 93 1 90 2021-03-01
LOOKEBA 90 2 86 2021-03-01
SPRINGER 86 1 81 2021-03-01
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-03-01
STRINGTOWN 84 2 80 2021-03-01
WANN 84 2 76 2021-03-01
STERLING 83 1 80 2021-03-01
RATTAN 82 1 77 2021-03-01
STUART 82 0 80 2021-03-01
RAVIA 81 2 75 2021-03-01
DEWAR 80 0 75 2021-03-01
CUSTER CITY 80 0 80 2021-03-01
KINTA 79 0 74 2021-03-01
TRYON 79 0 76 2021-03-01
SAVANNA 78 0 77 2021-03-01
OLUSTEE 78 0 72 2021-03-01
RIPLEY 75 1 74 2021-03-01
PITTSBURG 75 1 73 2021-03-01
COYLE 74 0 73 2021-03-01
CANADIAN 72 0 69 2021-03-01
CARNEY 71 2 68 2021-03-01
CORN 71 3 67 2021-03-01
DUSTIN 70 1 68 2021-03-01
COVINGTON 70 1 69 2021-03-01
LAMONT 69 1 68 2021-03-01
FARGO 68 1 67 2021-03-01
HAILEYVILLE 68 0 66 2021-03-01
ARNETT 68 0 66 2021-03-01
LONGDALE 66 0 63 2021-03-01
WAPANUCKA 66 1 59 2021-03-01
POCASSET 66 1 65 2021-03-01
DRUMMOND 65 0 63 2021-03-01
NASH 64 1 59 2021-03-01
ORLANDO 64 0 63 2021-03-01
DILL CITY 64 0 61 2021-03-01
SAWYER 64 1 58 2021-03-01
KREMLIN 63 0 62 2021-03-01
KAW CITY 62 1 61 2021-03-01
MARBLE CITY 62 0 59 2021-03-01
LENAPAH 61 0 55 2021-03-01
KETCHUM 61 1 57 2021-03-01
BOYNTON 61 0 58 2021-03-01
RANDLETT 60 1 57 2021-03-01
CLEO SPRINGS 59 1 56 2021-03-01
SHIDLER 58 0 57 2021-03-01
CASTLE 58 0 56 2021-03-01
AMES 57 0 57 2021-03-01
REYDON 57 0 53 2021-03-01
KENEFIC 56 1 53 2021-03-01
LANGLEY 56 0 54 2021-03-01
CROWDER 55 0 52 2021-03-01
WHITEFIELD 55 0 53 2021-03-01
INDIANOLA 54 0 53 2021-03-01
FAIRMONT 54 1 52 2021-03-01
ALINE 54 2 51 2021-03-01
OKAY 53 1 46 2021-03-01
CALVIN 53 1 50 2021-03-01
WYNONA 53 2 49 2021-03-01
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-03-01
LEHIGH 52 0 50 2021-03-01
LONE WOLF 52 0 50 2021-03-01
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-03-01
MENO 50 0 49 2021-03-01
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-03-01
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-03-01
FORGAN 48 1 46 2021-03-01
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-03-01
CARTER 48 0 46 2021-03-01
ACHILLE 47 0 43 2021-03-01
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-03-01
TALOGA 47 0 45 2021-03-01
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-03-01
CARMEN 46 2 43 2021-03-01
MOUNTAIN PARK 45 1 42 2021-03-01
HASTINGS 45 1 44 2021-03-01
BURBANK 44 0 43 2021-03-01
RALSTON 43 1 42 2021-03-01
SHARON 43 1 40 2021-03-01
ROOSEVELT 42 0 39 2021-03-01
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-03-01
BUTLER 41 0 39 2021-03-01
SPARKS 41 1 38 2021-03-01
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-03-01
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-03-01
JET 39 0 39 2021-03-01
GOLTRY 39 0 38 2021-03-01
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-03-01
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-03-01
DEER CREEK 38 1 37 2021-03-01
GOLDSBY 38 0 35 2021-03-01
OSAGE 38 0 38 2021-03-01
ROCKY 37 0 36 2021-03-01
DEVOL 37 0 36 2021-03-01
BERNICE 36 0 34 2021-03-01
HANNA 36 0 32 2021-03-01
FRANCIS 35 1 32 2021-03-01
MARSHALL 35 0 35 2021-03-01
FREEDOM 35 0 35 2021-03-01
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-03-01
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-03-01
NICOMA PARK 32 1 30 2021-03-01
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-03-01
AVANT 31 0 30 2021-03-01
WILLOW 30 0 29 2021-03-01
GOTEBO 30 0 30 2021-03-01
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-03-01
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-03-01
BESSIE 30 1 28 2021-03-01
GOULD 29 0 27 2021-03-01
HUNTER 29 0 29 2021-03-01
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-03-01
KEYES 28 0 26 2021-03-01
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-03-01
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-03-01
MILLERTON 26 2 23 2021-03-01
OPTIMA 26 0 26 2021-03-01
HITCHCOCK 25 0 25 2021-03-01
DIBBLE 25 0 24 2021-03-01
DISNEY 25 0 25 2021-03-01
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 21 2021-03-01
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-03-01
BRAMAN 22 1 20 2021-03-01
MARTHA 21 1 18 2021-03-01
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-03-01
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-03-01
FOYIL 20 1 19 2021-03-01
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-03-01
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-03-01
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 14 2021-03-01
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-03-01
ALDERSON 18 0 18 2021-03-01
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-03-01
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-03-01
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-03-01
FANSHAWE 12 0 12 2021-03-01
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-03-01
HALLETT 10 0 9 2021-03-01
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-03-01
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-03-01
VERA 8 0 8 2021-03-01
THE VILLAGE 8 0 7 2021-03-01
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-03-01
TATUMS 6 0 4 2021-03-01
REDBIRD 6 0 5 2021-03-01
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-03-01
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-03-01
KEMP 5 0 4 2021-03-01
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-03-01
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-03-01
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-03-01
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-03-01
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-03-01
PINK 2 0 2 2021-03-01
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-03-01
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-03-01
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-03-01
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-03-01
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-03-01
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-03-01
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-03-01
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-03-01
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-03-01
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-03-01
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-03-01
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-03-01
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-03-01
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-03-01
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-03-01

