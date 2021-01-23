Cumulative incidence of COVID-19 cases 1.20.21
From OSDH

ENID, Okla. — This week’s end brings a new weekly epidemiology and surveillance report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, showing that although the number of Oklahoma COVID-19 cases were down from the previous week, the number of deaths continued to rise.

The state saw 18,540 cases from Jan. 15-21, a decrease of 36.4% from Jan. 8-14, about 269 less cases per 100,000 persons. According to OSDH, 258 deaths were reported in the past week, a 22.9% increase from the week before, 210.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases are aged 50 or older, and 95% of the deaths are 50 and older.

Download PDF Weekly epidemiology report OSDH 1.22.21

Hospitalizations also continued to see a rise of 5.6% in the number of COVID-19 patients in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in early March the number of admissions to state hospitals is at 20,505 as weekly numbers were calculated through Thursday. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations through last week were at 1,634, according to the OSDH.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 10th, out of all states and the District of Columbia, in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons.

The number of positive cases makes up about 11.4% of nearly 3,025,993 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases remains less than 1%.

Since last week, 80,331 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, bringing the total number to 278,151.

Daily reportOklahoma reported 4,157 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase all week, and 44 additional deaths on Saturday, according to OSDH.

The 1.1% increase in cases brought the total number to 370,149, with 32,275 of those active, a single-day decrease of 52, and 334,165 recovered, including 4,165 since Friday’s OSDH report.

According to Friday’s OSDH report, 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which OSDH releases every Friday, and one county, Cimarron, is in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.

Garfield County was reported having seven-day average of 58.5 daily new cases per 100,000 population on Friday, almost half from 115.1 new daily cases the week before. The county was at 72.8 new cases two weeks before.

Statewide, there have been 3,231 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 44 deaths reported Saturday, 28 were men and 16 were women, with 36 in the 65 and older, seven in the 50-64 and one in the 36-49 age ranges, according to OSDH. Counties of residence were eight in Oklahoma, five in Tulsa, two each in Caddo, Canadian, Choctaw, Cleveland, Creek, Custer, Kay, Murray and Osage and one each in Beaver, Beckham, Cherokee, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Logan, McIntosh, Payne, Pittsburg, Rogers and Stephens. OSDH does not list age and gender per county on weekends.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 47 Saturday for a total of 6,521, with 412 active and 6,054, or 92.8%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,747, or 88.1%, have been in Enid, with 373 active cases in the city and 5,323 recovered. Of the county’s 55 deaths, 51 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.

In Enid, there have been 2,583 cases, with 2,392 recovered and 31 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,092 cases, with 2,866 recovered and 19 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday. There were 30 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.

There have been 55 deaths in Garfield County, with 51 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Saturday included 27 in Woodward, 13 in Kingfisher, seven in Blaine, six in Noble, five in Grant, four in Woods and three each in Alfalfa and Major.

State update

There have been 195,963 Oklahoma women and 174,162 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday. There were 24 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,950 in the 0-4 age group, 39,995 in the 5-17 age group, 116,782 in the 18-35 age group, 80,153 in the 36-49 age group, 72,142 in the 50-64 age group and 54,075 in the 65 and older age group. There were 52 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,231 deaths in the state, 2,572 have been 65 and older and 513 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 116 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 29 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,819, than women, 1,412, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday.

Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 532 in Oklahoma; 531 in Tulsa; 197 in Cleveland; 96 in Comanche; 94 in Rogers; 83 in Creek; 70 in Washington; 66 in Muskogee; 65 in Wagoner; 61 in Canadian; 57 in McCurtain; 55 in Garfield; 54 in Kay; 53 each in Delaware and Grady; 50 in Custer; 48 in Pottawatomie; 46 in Caddo; 44 in Bryan; 43 in Stephens; 40 in Jackson; 39 in Payne; 38 in Lincoln; 37 each in Le Flore and Osage; 36 each in McClain, Okmulgee and Pontotoc; 34 in Ottawa; 31 in Pittsburg; 30 in Mayes; 28 each in Beckham and Cherokee; 26 in McIntosh; 25 each in Garvin and Seminole; 23 in Sequoyah; 22 in Carter; 21 in Logan; 19 in Texas; 18 each in Adair and Pawnee; 16 each in Kingfisher, Murray and Okfuskee; 13 each in Cotton, Hughes, Kiowa and Tillman; 12 each in Johnston, Nowata and Woodward; 11 each in Greer and Choctaw; 10 in Marshall; eight each in Atoka, Coal, Craig, Haskell, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven in Latimer; six each in Jefferson and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Washita and Woods; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest OklahomaCOVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,898 cases, 2,728 recovered, 158 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,782 cases, 1,640 recovered, 126 active and 16 deaths, six from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,197 cases, 1,088 recovered, 101 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,125 cases, 1,056 recovered, 64 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 1,054 cases, 987 recovered, 62 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 847 cases, 780 recovered, 63 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 823 cases, 753 recovered, 65 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 473 cases, 435 recovered, 33 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC updateThe number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 22 Saturday with 99 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Saturday on its website that there were no active cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were 2 and 164, respectively, at James Crabtree, and no other facilities reported any Saturday.

Oklahoma per city 01.23.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

Oklahoma per county 01.23.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

