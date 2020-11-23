ENID, Okla. — State Health Department officials urging Oklahomans to reevaluate how they celebrate Thanksgiving this year to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.
"Many of us, including myself, are having to make difficult decisions this year about our holiday gatherings we’ve never had to consider," said Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health. "This year, I encourage Oklahomans to find new, creative holiday traditions that keep our family members, neighbors and health care workers safe."
Data from the OSDH shows the number of daily new cases has increased by 43.3% since the first of the month, with the number of specimen tests for COVID-19 up by 20.9%.
Since the OSDH released its Nov. 7 report, showing a gain of of more than 4,700 cases it said included "a backlog resulting from the continued transition from a manual to electronic reporting system at several labs across the state," numbers of daily cases have been consistently higher.
A comparison of the statewide average daily cases between Nov. 10-20 is 31% greater than the same time period in October.
Recent data from Oklahoma’s seven-day rolling average also shows COVID-19 cases are consistently increasing within the state, according to a press release from the OSDH Monday morning. The release warns group gatherings of 10 or more this Thanksgiving have the potential to spread the virus in communities, further increasing the risk of infection.
The department recommends celebrating virtually or with immediate household family members because it poses the lowest risk for spreading COVID-19. If one chooses to host or attend a gathering, OSDH suggests getting tested to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, particularly for college students returning home.
Locally, the countywide number of cases has prompted schools to go to a distance-learning model, and one state Health Department official is urging residents to wear masks to help slow the spread of the virus.
"Community Mask policies are a recommended public health strategy that when layered with social distancing, could slow the rate of the spread of COVID-19 in Garfield County, therefore slowing the rate at which hospitalizations and deaths might occur," said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
She said evidence shows community-wide mask utilization reduces the rate of transmission of COVID-19. She also urged residents to get creative and gather outdoors, spread out and wear masks.
"These are (recommendations) that are still out there," Jackson said. "Please join me in sharing recommendations to limit close contact and wear a mask this Thanksgiving."
