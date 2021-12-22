ENID, Okla. — On Wednesday, OSDH offered guidance on how to have safe holiday gatherings as Christmas Day approaches.
In a press release from Wednesday, OSDH said gathering during the holiday season is important to Oklahoma families and encouraged individuals to understand their risks and protect themselves and others.
As the omicron variant spreads, and now has been detected in Oklahoma, plenty of resources are available in the state for people to make choices that are best for themselves and their families, according to the release.
Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said in the release the best way to confidently gather and protect against severe illness is to get vaccinated and get booster shots.
“Getting vaccinated is your best defense against COVID-19, including the omicron variant,” Reed said in the release. “Eligible, unvaccinated individuals should consider getting the vaccine as quickly as possible and fully vaccinated individuals who have not yet gotten a booster shot should seek that out. The vaccine is safe, effective, widely available and free.”
Maggie Jackson, community engagement director for District 2 county health departments, said in a Facebook Live video with the city of Enid that the omicron variant is more contagious and potentially will be less severe.
“Most people will experience mild illness, but that means they could be spreading it,” she said. “Those more vulnerable people — people over 65 and those with chronic conditions — those are the people that could still experience severe illness.”
Some of the guidance OSDH offered includes having smaller gatherings; not hosting or attending gatherings when sick or showing symptoms; wearing a mask in public indoor communities with a high rate of COVID-19 transmission; socially distancing and frequently washings hands; and getting tested.
COVID-19 testing sites in Enid and Garfield County include Garfield County Health Department, Xpress Wellness Urgent Care, Enid Live Well, Walgreens Pharmacy, CVS and Enid Veterans Affairs Clinic.
At the Health Department, rapid testing for COVID-19 and PCR testing are available by appointment only between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Flu shots also are available. GCHD will be closed Thursday and Friday for the holidays.
Pfizer boosters also are available for those 16 and older.
Weekly update
Oklahoma has gained 6,703 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 16, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday.
According to OSDH’s Situation Update, the weekly increase, including 1,482 from Wednesday, brought the overall statewide total to 691,282. There are 12,334 active cases, an increase of 286 since last Wednesday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 12,326 deaths, an increase of 171, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
As of Monday, cases in Garfield County increased by 108 to a total of 10,890, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County was 362.
The number of total cases in Enid is 9,672, with 158 active cases, 9,310 recovered and 204 deaths, according to OSDH community data. Carrier has had 38 cases; Covington has had 86; Douglas has had 33; Drummond has had 97; Fairmont has had 64; Garber has had 184; Hillsdale has had 25; Hunter has had 42; Kremlin has had 72; Lahoma has had 192, with seven active cases, 179 recovered and six deaths; and Waukomis has had 291 cases, with nine active cases and 282 recovered.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 37,809 — 5.5% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 717 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 20 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 37 since last week. Of those, 231 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 33 with 13 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had 11 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with four in ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported eight confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with three in ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were five ICU beds, or 17.9% of the total, and 171 adult inpatient beds, or 44.8% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
The number of COVID-19 cases among students at Enid Public Schools remained the same as last week’s due to winter break.
According to the district’s online case count, there were a total of 19 COVID-19-positive cases reported among students and five among staff members, as of last week.
No cases were reported from Chisholm Public Schools in the past week, either.
Autry Technology Center did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
Northern Oklahoma College Enid did not have any positive test isolations or primary contact quarantines in effect among students or staff, according to NOC’s weekly update from Dec. 10-16. One NOC Stillwater student was in quarantine for possible exposure.
Of NOC’s 346 total cases, 303 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported six active cases among students and two among employees as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
In Garfield County, 60% of people 5 and older have received the first dose along with 93.1% of people 65 and older, while 50.9% of people 5 and older and 82% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 65.1% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 53%. From Dec. 14-20, 80,697 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 3,280 compared with the week before.
The total number of vaccines administered was 4,259,615 with 1,764,941 fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases and deaths from Dec. 12-18 just slightly increased over the past week compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
In that time period, 7,245 cases were reported, a 0.2% increase from Dec. 5-11, which had 7,233 cases. The number of deaths reported was 68, which was 17 more than the week before.
From Dec. 12-18, 33,006 specimens were tested for COVID-19, with 6,841, or 11.4%, positive, the report states.
In the last 30 days, 85 of 702 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 22nd out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and 11th in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 4,172 cases, an increase of 40. There are 71 active cases and 46 deaths in Woodward and six deaths in Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 2,750 cases, an increase of 17. There are 23 active cases and 28 deaths in Kingfisher, six active and 16 deaths in Hennessey, seven active and six deaths in Okarche and six active in Cashion.
• Noble with 2,001 cases, an increase of 20. There are 22 active cases and 21 deaths in Perry.
• Woods with 1,771 cases, an increase of 22. There are 42 actives cases and 27 deaths in Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,420 cases, an increase of eight. There are 20 active cases in Aline.
• Blaine with 1,692 cases, an increase of 24. There are six active cases in Canton, seven active and nine deaths in Geary, 18 actives cases and 11 deaths in Hydro, six active and six deaths in Okeene and 21 active cases and eight deaths in Watonga.
• Major with 1,467 cases, an increase of nine. There are nine actives cases and 23 deaths in Fairview and six active in Ringwood.
• Grant with 736 cases, an increase of 15. There are six active cases in Medford.
