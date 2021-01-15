Oklahoma State Department of Health has distributed more than 14,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Northwest Oklahoma, and is continuing daily vaccination clinics.
According to an OSDH press release, more than 14,500 doses have been administered in OSDH District 2, which includes Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Kingfisher, Garfield, Grant, Logan and Major counties.
COVID-19 vaccine distribution events will continue daily, by appointment, in each of those counties, according to OSDH. Recipients must sign up ahead of time at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to enroll to receive vaccine.
Enid Public Transportation Authority is currently providing free rides to those with vaccination appointments to and from Oakwood Mall. However, rides will not be offered Monday because EPTA will be closed due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Vaccination appointments are currently only open to first responders, health care workers and people age 65 and older. Identification of age greater than 65, occupation in health care or as a first responder is required upon arrival for vaccine. OSDH asks that people not attend the events if you do not meet these qualifications.
Frequently asked questions about the vaccines are answered on the state's vaccine portal: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information/vaccine-faqs.html.
Appointments for second doses are added as booster-only appointments in the vaccinate.oklahoma.gov portal weekly, by Wednesday at 1 p.m.
OSDH recommends people get the second dose at least 21 days after the first dose for Pfizer and at least 28 days for Moderna. There is no maximum interval after the first dose, and second-dose appointments do not need to be made on exactly the 21-day or 28-day timeline.
OSDH offers vaccination clinics at the following locations and times:
• Garfield County: daily by appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov at the Oakwood Mall in Enid, from 8 a.m. to noon; visit https://www.facebook.com/garfieldcountyhealthdepartment;
• Kingfisher/Major/Grant/Blaine Counties: daily by appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov at the County Health Departments from 8 a.m. to noon; visit https://www.facebook.com/KingfisherCoHealth or call (405) 375-3008; https://www.facebook.com/majorcountyhealthdepartment, or call Major County Health Department at (580) 227-3362; https://www.facebook.com/grantcountyhealthdepartment or call Grant County Health Department at (580) 395-2906; https://www.facebook.com/blainecountyhealthdept, or call Blaine County Health Department at (580) 623-7974;
• Logan County: Jan. 20 and 21 by appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, at Logan County Fairgrounds in Guthrie, from 8 a.m. to noon; visit https://www.facebook.com/LoganCoHealth;
• Canadian County: daily by appointment at First Baptist Church in El Reno, from 8 a.m. to noon; visit https://www.facebook.com/CanadianCoHealth.
County health departments continue to offer tests for COVID-19 by appointment, "but due to the high volume of vaccination required, these appointments will be limited based on the availability of staff and resources," according to the press release.
OSDH continues to urge the public to wear a mask, wash hands and maintain social distancing.
