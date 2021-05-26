ENID, Okla. — Twenty residents in Northwest Oklahoma, including seven in Enid and one in Waukomis, were among the 373 COVID-19-related deaths the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported in the past week.
OSDH said in its situation update the increase in the numbers of deaths comes "as an ongoing effort to investigate and reconcile backlog of COVID-19-related deaths."
The State Health Department began reporting the Provisional Death Count in March after investigating epidemiologists encountered larger numbers of incomplete records that required in-depth investigations toward the end of last year as cases increased, causing a difference with the OSDH death count.
OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,291 confirmed deaths, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,386 deaths, a weekly increase of 50, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Oklahoma gained 1,008 COVID-19 cases in the past week, OSDH said.
OSDH showed 452,496 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 119 from Wednesday, and 452,288 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 1,421 active, a decrease of 200 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.
There have been 141 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 26,385, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 130 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, 45 of which are in the ICU, across the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, there have been three cases with none in the ICU.
Cases in Garfield County increased by three in the past week for a total of 7,809, with five active, a decrease of four since last week, and 7,662, or 98.1%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,908, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported six active cases and 6,774 recovered.
Of the county’s 139 deaths, 128 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 126 deaths.
There have been 3,057 cases, with 2,984 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,758 cases, with 3,700 recovered and 58 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Weekly case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included one each in Blaine, Major and Woodward. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Kingfisher, Noble and Woods counties.
Deaths in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included three each in Kingfisher and Major and one each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Noble, Woods and Woodward.
Risk Level System
For the second week in a row, no “orange” counties popped up this week in Oklahoma.
According to Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, 44 Oklahoma counties are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and 33, including most of Northwest Oklahoma, are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.
Last week, there were 40 counties in the low risk level and 37 in the new normal risk level.
Garfield County saw green two weeks ago for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and reported 0.7 cases per 100,000.
Of the 18 Northwest Oklahoma counties, Blaine, Custer, Major, Roger Mills, Texas and Washita are in the “yellow” category.
Epidemiology Report
According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a a slight increase of 4.5% in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.
From May 16-22, 1,008 cases were reported, an increase of 43 from the week before, May 9-15, which had 965. The number of deaths this week was 373, which includes deaths identified through reconciliation efforts, according to OSDH. There were 40 deaths reported last week.
OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.8% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, the same as last week. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 26,385, according to the report.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 11h out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, down from 10th last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 25th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, up one spot from last week.
From May 16-22, 17,581 specimens have been tested. Of those, 1,006, or 3.7%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases is at 1.6%.
From May 18-24, 42,626 vaccine doses were administered in the state, down by 7,183 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,419,884, with 1,128,196 fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 36.5% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.5% of people 65 and older have received theirs.
According to OSDH, 30.3% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 62.7% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,167 cases, 3,130 recovered, one active and 36 deaths, 27 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,056 cases, 2,014 recovered, one active and 41 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,380 cases, 1,360 recovered, none active and 20 deaths, including 12 from Perry, three from Billings, two from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,203 cases, 1,183 recovered, two active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,154 cases, 1,146 recovered, one active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,046 cases, 1,025 recovered, one active and 20 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 957 cases, 931 recovered, two active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.
• Grant with 549 cases, 542 recovered, none active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 05.26.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|87246
|1297
|85616
|2021-05-26
|TULSA
|75151
|1109
|73694
|2021-05-26
|CLEVELAND
|31221
|430
|30675
|2021-05-26
|CANADIAN
|17335
|184
|17080
|2021-05-26
|COMANCHE
|13895
|195
|13641
|2021-05-26
|ROGERS
|10545
|193
|10318
|2021-05-26
|MUSKOGEE
|9348
|175
|9155
|2021-05-26
|PAYNE
|8703
|76
|8605
|2021-05-26
|POTTAWATOMIE
|8388
|130
|8240
|2021-05-26
|WAGONER
|8141
|119
|7989
|2021-05-26
|GARFIELD
|7809
|139
|7662
|2021-05-26
|CREEK
|6997
|163
|6800
|2021-05-26
|CARTER
|6149
|125
|6013
|2021-05-26
|BRYAN
|6124
|78
|6035
|2021-05-26
|GRADY
|5968
|128
|5828
|2021-05-26
|CHEROKEE
|5635
|78
|5552
|2021-05-26
|LE FLORE
|5599
|67
|5522
|2021-05-26
|KAY
|5328
|128
|5198
|2021-05-26
|MCCLAIN
|5315
|73
|5231
|2021-05-26
|WASHINGTON
|5223
|118
|5095
|2021-05-26
|PONTOTOC
|5151
|78
|5059
|2021-05-26
|STEPHENS
|4881
|104
|4770
|2021-05-26
|OSAGE
|4766
|76
|4676
|2021-05-26
|DELAWARE
|4661
|94
|4549
|2021-05-26
|PITTSBURG
|4652
|77
|4567
|2021-05-26
|LOGAN
|4287
|64
|4211
|2021-05-26
|MAYES
|4237
|72
|4136
|2021-05-26
|SEQUOYAH
|4136
|56
|4071
|2021-05-26
|CUSTER
|4078
|104
|3971
|2021-05-26
|CADDO
|3976
|96
|3874
|2021-05-26
|MCCURTAIN
|3969
|93
|3853
|2021-05-26
|OTTAWA
|3924
|69
|3839
|2021-05-26
|OKMULGEE
|3804
|81
|3715
|2021-05-26
|GARVIN
|3618
|79
|3534
|2021-05-26
|TEXAS
|3531
|34
|3490
|2021-05-26
|LINCOLN
|3249
|72
|3175
|2021-05-26
|ADAIR
|3188
|43
|3138
|2021-05-26
|WOODWARD
|3167
|36
|3130
|2021-05-26
|JACKSON
|3129
|56
|3060
|2021-05-26
|BECKHAM
|2898
|58
|2840
|2021-05-26
|SEMINOLE
|2878
|78
|2796
|2021-05-26
|KINGFISHER
|2056
|41
|2014
|2021-05-26
|MARSHALL
|2047
|23
|2023
|2021-05-26
|MURRAY
|2022
|42
|1976
|2021-05-26
|MCINTOSH
|2013
|61
|1945
|2021-05-26
|CRAIG
|1990
|18
|1969
|2021-05-26
|ATOKA
|1873
|26
|1846
|2021-05-26
|OKFUSKEE
|1792
|32
|1752
|2021-05-26
|PAWNEE
|1788
|52
|1734
|2021-05-26
|CHOCTAW
|1620
|26
|1589
|2021-05-26
|LOVE
|1504
|22
|1482
|2021-05-26
|NOBLE
|1380
|20
|1360
|2021-05-26
|JOHNSTON
|1377
|37
|1340
|2021-05-26
|HASKELL
|1254
|17
|1237
|2021-05-26
|HUGHES
|1238
|29
|1207
|2021-05-26
|WOODS
|1203
|18
|1183
|2021-05-26
|ALFALFA
|1154
|7
|1146
|2021-05-26
|NOWATA
|1150
|20
|1129
|2021-05-26
|WASHITA
|1086
|23
|1063
|2021-05-26
|BLAINE
|1046
|20
|1025
|2021-05-26
|PUSHMATAHA
|1010
|22
|987
|2021-05-26
|MAJOR
|957
|24
|931
|2021-05-26
|LATIMER
|838
|13
|823
|2021-05-26
|KIOWA
|818
|26
|792
|2021-05-26
|TILLMAN
|803
|17
|786
|2021-05-26
|JEFFERSON
|703
|16
|687
|2021-05-26
|COAL
|700
|15
|684
|2021-05-26
|COTTON
|695
|16
|679
|2021-05-26
|GREER
|585
|22
|563
|2021-05-26
|DEWEY
|552
|14
|538
|2021-05-26
|GRANT
|549
|7
|542
|2021-05-26
|BEAVER
|475
|6
|468
|2021-05-26
|HARPER
|420
|8
|412
|2021-05-26
|ROGER MILLS
|390
|12
|377
|2021-05-26
|ELLIS
|357
|6
|351
|2021-05-26
|HARMON
|327
|6
|321
|2021-05-26
|CIMARRON
|214
|2
|212
|2021-05-26
|2
|0
|0
|2021-05-26
Oklahoma per city 05.26.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|66508
|1048
|65187
|2021-05-26
|TULSA
|45093
|733
|44144
|2021-05-26
|EDMOND
|17951
|187
|17712
|2021-05-26
|BROKEN ARROW
|16453
|195
|16176
|2021-05-26
|NORMAN
|14362
|192
|14126
|2021-05-26
|OTHER***
|11130
|116
|10958
|2021-05-26
|YUKON
|9597
|81
|9482
|2021-05-26
|LAWTON
|8636
|160
|8455
|2021-05-26
|ENID
|6908
|128
|6774
|2021-05-26
|MOORE
|6659
|70
|6552
|2021-05-26
|STILLWATER
|6217
|40
|6162
|2021-05-26
|CLAREMORE
|6024
|120
|5883
|2021-05-26
|OWASSO
|5520
|79
|5422
|2021-05-26
|MUSKOGEE
|5241
|131
|5096
|2021-05-26
|SHAWNEE
|5116
|93
|5014
|2021-05-26
|ARDMORE
|4628
|86
|4536
|2021-05-26
|ADA
|4234
|65
|4155
|2021-05-26
|BARTLESVILLE
|4088
|95
|3986
|2021-05-26
|TAHLEQUAH
|3957
|57
|3896
|2021-05-26
|PONCA CITY
|3898
|83
|3812
|2021-05-26
|BIXBY
|3692
|30
|3637
|2021-05-26
|DURANT
|3609
|42
|3559
|2021-05-26
|SAND SPRINGS
|3338
|68
|3262
|2021-05-26
|MCALESTER
|3239
|50
|3183
|2021-05-26
|SAPULPA
|3171
|64
|3096
|2021-05-26
|DUNCAN
|3084
|61
|3018
|2021-05-26
|JENKS
|3002
|26
|2967
|2021-05-26
|MUSTANG
|2914
|44
|2855
|2021-05-26
|GUYMON
|2620
|32
|2584
|2021-05-26
|ALTUS
|2607
|52
|2548
|2021-05-26
|GUTHRIE
|2555
|45
|2503
|2021-05-26
|EL RENO
|2535
|41
|2488
|2021-05-26
|CHICKASHA
|2466
|77
|2387
|2021-05-26
|COLLINSVILLE
|2423
|30
|2386
|2021-05-26
|CHOCTAW
|2412
|36
|2371
|2021-05-26
|BLANCHARD
|2267
|29
|2233
|2021-05-26
|MIAMI
|2217
|36
|2174
|2021-05-26
|STILWELL
|2148
|33
|2112
|2021-05-26
|BETHANY
|2056
|28
|2022
|2021-05-26
|WOODWARD
|1862
|27
|1834
|2021-05-26
|COWETA
|1859
|33
|1819
|2021-05-26
|WEATHERFORD
|1821
|34
|1786
|2021-05-26
|SKIATOOK
|1749
|17
|1727
|2021-05-26
|ELK CITY
|1736
|35
|1701
|2021-05-26
|CLINTON
|1727
|66
|1660
|2021-05-26
|PRYOR CREEK
|1683
|32
|1642
|2021-05-26
|GLENPOOL
|1627
|26
|1592
|2021-05-26
|GROVE
|1594
|56
|1530
|2021-05-26
|POTEAU
|1593
|21
|1571
|2021-05-26
|OKMULGEE
|1588
|43
|1542
|2021-05-26
|TAFT
|1577
|4
|1572
|2021-05-26
|VINITA
|1543
|14
|1527
|2021-05-26
|TUTTLE
|1540
|20
|1512
|2021-05-26
|SALLISAW
|1530
|25
|1503
|2021-05-26
|SEMINOLE
|1527
|40
|1487
|2021-05-26
|PURCELL
|1477
|27
|1444
|2021-05-26
|ATOKA
|1469
|20
|1447
|2021-05-26
|WAGONER
|1459
|30
|1426
|2021-05-26
|CUSHING
|1413
|22
|1386
|2021-05-26
|BROKEN BOW
|1412
|45
|1361
|2021-05-26
|ANADARKO
|1390
|34
|1352
|2021-05-26
|NOBLE
|1370
|22
|1347
|2021-05-26
|PAULS VALLEY
|1301
|32
|1268
|2021-05-26
|LEXINGTON
|1292
|25
|1260
|2021-05-26
|NEWCASTLE
|1282
|14
|1267
|2021-05-26
|TECUMSEH
|1274
|14
|1257
|2021-05-26
|HARRAH
|1272
|21
|1245
|2021-05-26
|PIEDMONT
|1259
|10
|1239
|2021-05-26
|SULPHUR
|1257
|26
|1229
|2021-05-26
|IDABEL
|1254
|24
|1224
|2021-05-26
|MCLOUD
|1182
|14
|1166
|2021-05-26
|FORT GIBSON
|1175
|21
|1154
|2021-05-26
|MADILL
|1137
|13
|1123
|2021-05-26
|MULDROW
|1114
|8
|1099
|2021-05-26
|JAY
|1072
|14
|1056
|2021-05-26
|MARLOW
|1059
|21
|1037
|2021-05-26
|MARIETTA
|1008
|19
|989
|2021-05-26
|ALVA
|1006
|16
|989
|2021-05-26
|CHECOTAH
|1000
|30
|969
|2021-05-26
|BRISTOW
|954
|33
|916
|2021-05-26
|HENRYETTA
|940
|24
|912
|2021-05-26
|HUGO
|937
|22
|915
|2021-05-26
|FORT SUPPLY
|932
|2
|930
|2021-05-26
|EUFAULA
|919
|32
|882
|2021-05-26
|KINGSTON
|899
|9
|890
|2021-05-26
|SAYRE
|890
|18
|872
|2021-05-26
|HOMINY
|824
|4
|819
|2021-05-26
|KINGFISHER
|823
|21
|802
|2021-05-26
|CLEVELAND
|801
|22
|779
|2021-05-26
|ELGIN
|795
|12
|782
|2021-05-26
|STIGLER
|776
|12
|764
|2021-05-26
|OKEMAH
|774
|16
|752
|2021-05-26
|CATOOSA
|772
|16
|755
|2021-05-26
|MANNFORD
|770
|21
|748
|2021-05-26
|LOCUST GROVE
|756
|8
|739
|2021-05-26
|LINDSAY
|746
|16
|730
|2021-05-26
|HOLDENVILLE
|736
|19
|716
|2021-05-26
|CALERA
|732
|7
|725
|2021-05-26
|HELENA
|731
|2
|728
|2021-05-26
|CHANDLER
|726
|23
|702
|2021-05-26
|SPIRO
|715
|3
|708
|2021-05-26
|WEWOKA
|703
|24
|679
|2021-05-26
|NOWATA
|701
|11
|689
|2021-05-26
|INOLA
|700
|13
|687
|2021-05-26
|CACHE
|698
|10
|687
|2021-05-26
|PERRY
|696
|12
|684
|2021-05-26
|DAVIS
|696
|14
|680
|2021-05-26
|MOUNDS
|693
|11
|676
|2021-05-26
|HEAVENER
|685
|12
|673
|2021-05-26
|BLACKWELL
|682
|28
|654
|2021-05-26
|HENNESSEY
|654
|12
|641
|2021-05-26
|CHELSEA
|649
|18
|629
|2021-05-26
|SALINA
|645
|9
|632
|2021-05-26
|SPENCER
|642
|16
|622
|2021-05-26
|SPERRY
|637
|5
|629
|2021-05-26
|AFTON
|628
|6
|620
|2021-05-26
|JONES
|610
|8
|601
|2021-05-26
|TISHOMINGO
|607
|23
|584
|2021-05-26
|WARR ACRES
|592
|5
|583
|2021-05-26
|WESTVILLE
|590
|5
|581
|2021-05-26
|MIDWEST CITY
|581
|18
|562
|2021-05-26
|PERKINS
|580
|5
|573
|2021-05-26
|DEL CITY
|574
|19
|555
|2021-05-26
|BOLEY
|568
|9
|559
|2021-05-26
|COMANCHE
|561
|21
|540
|2021-05-26
|DEWEY
|554
|11
|540
|2021-05-26
|PRAGUE
|549
|8
|540
|2021-05-26
|COLCORD
|535
|5
|527
|2021-05-26
|WYNNEWOOD
|533
|11
|521
|2021-05-26
|ANTLERS
|531
|13
|518
|2021-05-26
|HULBERT
|527
|6
|520
|2021-05-26
|OOLOGAH
|520
|7
|513
|2021-05-26
|ROLAND
|516
|5
|511
|2021-05-26
|PAWHUSKA
|516
|9
|506
|2021-05-26
|VIAN
|515
|11
|504
|2021-05-26
|PAWNEE
|514
|21
|492
|2021-05-26
|COALGATE
|513
|12
|500
|2021-05-26
|FAIRVIEW
|511
|17
|492
|2021-05-26
|APACHE
|504
|8
|495
|2021-05-26
|HASKELL
|504
|5
|497
|2021-05-26
|WILBURTON
|499
|9
|488
|2021-05-26
|CHOUTEAU
|490
|14
|473
|2021-05-26
|HINTON
|482
|3
|479
|2021-05-26
|MEEKER
|482
|20
|462
|2021-05-26
|FREDERICK
|472
|12
|460
|2021-05-26
|LONE GROVE
|457
|8
|449
|2021-05-26
|STRATFORD
|455
|12
|442
|2021-05-26
|WILSON
|445
|15
|428
|2021-05-26
|NEWKIRK
|445
|6
|439
|2021-05-26
|POCOLA
|443
|4
|438
|2021-05-26
|WISTER
|441
|2
|439
|2021-05-26
|KANSAS
|430
|7
|421
|2021-05-26
|WALTERS
|429
|6
|423
|2021-05-26
|CARNEGIE
|422
|16
|406
|2021-05-26
|STROUD
|422
|6
|416
|2021-05-26
|WATONGA
|416
|2
|413
|2021-05-26
|TALIHINA
|411
|15
|396
|2021-05-26
|WASHINGTON
|411
|4
|407
|2021-05-26
|LUTHER
|406
|9
|395
|2021-05-26
|BEGGS
|405
|6
|399
|2021-05-26
|KONAWA
|403
|9
|392
|2021-05-26
|NICHOLS HILLS
|403
|3
|399
|2021-05-26
|VALLIANT
|383
|6
|374
|2021-05-26
|MANGUM
|381
|14
|367
|2021-05-26
|WELLSTON
|380
|8
|372
|2021-05-26
|COLBERT
|378
|11
|366
|2021-05-26
|TONKAWA
|375
|15
|360
|2021-05-26
|COMMERCE
|370
|7
|359
|2021-05-26
|HARTSHORNE
|358
|12
|346
|2021-05-26
|MINCO
|356
|2
|354
|2021-05-26
|WYANDOTTE
|353
|5
|347
|2021-05-26
|MORRIS
|352
|5
|347
|2021-05-26
|FLETCHER
|342
|3
|339
|2021-05-26
|HOBART
|340
|12
|328
|2021-05-26
|HOOKER
|335
|0
|334
|2021-05-26
|MEAD
|335
|6
|327
|2021-05-26
|CADDO
|333
|3
|330
|2021-05-26
|QUAPAW
|333
|14
|317
|2021-05-26
|HEALDTON
|332
|11
|319
|2021-05-26
|DRUMRIGHT
|330
|10
|318
|2021-05-26
|NEW CORDELL
|328
|6
|322
|2021-05-26
|PORTER
|322
|9
|311
|2021-05-26
|GORE
|319
|7
|311
|2021-05-26
|ELMORE CITY
|318
|4
|312
|2021-05-26
|HOWE
|312
|2
|309
|2021-05-26
|PORUM
|311
|5
|306
|2021-05-26
|ARCADIA
|310
|0
|307
|2021-05-26
|FAIRLAND
|309
|4
|304
|2021-05-26
|STONEWALL
|301
|3
|298
|2021-05-26
|TALALA
|298
|3
|291
|2021-05-26
|KIEFER
|295
|2
|292
|2021-05-26
|WARNER
|295
|5
|290
|2021-05-26
|HOLLIS
|292
|6
|286
|2021-05-26
|KELLYVILLE
|287
|5
|281
|2021-05-26
|ADAIR
|283
|4
|274
|2021-05-26
|CRESCENT
|282
|5
|276
|2021-05-26
|BOKCHITO
|280
|2
|278
|2021-05-26
|BARNSDALL
|274
|7
|267
|2021-05-26
|RINGLING
|273
|3
|270
|2021-05-26
|WAURIKA
|273
|7
|266
|2021-05-26
|ALLEN
|270
|4
|266
|2021-05-26
|OKARCHE
|261
|4
|257
|2021-05-26
|MAYSVILLE
|258
|8
|250
|2021-05-26
|EARLSBORO
|254
|5
|247
|2021-05-26
|WAYNE
|254
|4
|250
|2021-05-26
|CASHION
|248
|1
|247
|2021-05-26
|BOSWELL
|240
|1
|239
|2021-05-26
|WATTS
|240
|2
|238
|2021-05-26
|BLAIR
|239
|1
|232
|2021-05-26
|RUSH SPRINGS
|238
|4
|234
|2021-05-26
|CAMERON
|238
|1
|237
|2021-05-26
|FORT COBB
|235
|4
|231
|2021-05-26
|WRIGHT CITY
|235
|2
|231
|2021-05-26
|HAWORTH
|234
|4
|227
|2021-05-26
|HYDRO
|233
|7
|226
|2021-05-26
|PADEN
|231
|2
|229
|2021-05-26
|BEAVER
|230
|4
|226
|2021-05-26
|MOORELAND
|225
|6
|219
|2021-05-26
|MAUD
|221
|0
|220
|2021-05-26
|LAVERNE
|221
|2
|219
|2021-05-26
|YALE
|220
|8
|212
|2021-05-26
|ROFF
|220
|2
|218
|2021-05-26
|WAUKOMIS
|218
|1
|217
|2021-05-26
|KEOTA
|213
|0
|213
|2021-05-26
|CHEROKEE
|211
|1
|210
|2021-05-26
|PAOLI
|210
|2
|208
|2021-05-26
|CEMENT
|209
|1
|208
|2021-05-26
|BOKOSHE
|208
|3
|203
|2021-05-26
|BINGER
|207
|14
|192
|2021-05-26
|GERONIMO
|207
|3
|203
|2021-05-26
|BILLINGS
|204
|3
|201
|2021-05-26
|OKEENE
|202
|6
|196
|2021-05-26
|WETUMKA
|202
|5
|197
|2021-05-26
|JENNINGS
|201
|4
|196
|2021-05-26
|OCHELATA
|200
|4
|196
|2021-05-26
|GLENCOE
|200
|3
|197
|2021-05-26
|CYRIL
|199
|4
|195
|2021-05-26
|TEXHOMA
|198
|0
|198
|2021-05-26
|QUINTON
|198
|3
|195
|2021-05-26
|BIG CABIN
|195
|4
|190
|2021-05-26
|FAIRFAX
|192
|9
|182
|2021-05-26
|RINGWOOD
|191
|2
|189
|2021-05-26
|WELCH
|185
|2
|183
|2021-05-26
|MORRISON
|183
|1
|182
|2021-05-26
|RAMONA
|181
|6
|174
|2021-05-26
|ARAPAHO
|180
|4
|176
|2021-05-26
|INDIAHOMA
|179
|2
|175
|2021-05-26
|GEARY
|178
|4
|174
|2021-05-26
|THOMAS
|176
|0
|176
|2021-05-26
|NINNEKAH
|176
|3
|173
|2021-05-26
|CHEYENNE
|176
|4
|172
|2021-05-26
|SHADY POINT
|175
|1
|174
|2021-05-26
|SHATTUCK
|175
|2
|173
|2021-05-26
|MEDFORD
|174
|1
|173
|2021-05-26
|RED ROCK
|172
|2
|170
|2021-05-26
|THACKERVILLE
|171
|1
|170
|2021-05-26
|FORT TOWSON
|170
|0
|168
|2021-05-26
|RED OAK
|170
|0
|170
|2021-05-26
|OKTAHA
|170
|2
|168
|2021-05-26
|GRANITE
|167
|7
|160
|2021-05-26
|SEILING
|165
|6
|159
|2021-05-26
|GOODWELL
|164
|1
|162
|2021-05-26
|DEPEW
|162
|3
|158
|2021-05-26
|SNYDER
|161
|8
|153
|2021-05-26
|BUFFALO
|161
|6
|155
|2021-05-26
|WELEETKA
|160
|3
|157
|2021-05-26
|CALUMET
|158
|1
|157
|2021-05-26
|PANAMA
|158
|2
|156
|2021-05-26
|COPAN
|155
|2
|153
|2021-05-26
|GRACEMONT
|154
|5
|149
|2021-05-26
|BENNINGTON
|151
|3
|148
|2021-05-26
|BURNS FLAT
|150
|3
|147
|2021-05-26
|CANTON
|150
|3
|147
|2021-05-26
|UNION CITY
|149
|2
|147
|2021-05-26
|TERLTON
|149
|1
|148
|2021-05-26
|KREBS
|149
|6
|143
|2021-05-26
|TEMPLE
|148
|9
|139
|2021-05-26
|MILBURN
|145
|4
|141
|2021-05-26
|WANETTE
|145
|0
|145
|2021-05-26
|CLAYTON
|145
|3
|142
|2021-05-26
|BOISE CITY
|143
|1
|142
|2021-05-26
|BLUEJACKET
|142
|1
|141
|2021-05-26
|WEBBERS FALLS
|142
|1
|141
|2021-05-26
|POND CREEK
|141
|0
|141
|2021-05-26
|CANUTE
|140
|2
|138
|2021-05-26
|ARKOMA
|139
|1
|138
|2021-05-26
|VICI
|137
|2
|135
|2021-05-26
|MANNSVILLE
|137
|3
|134
|2021-05-26
|ALEX
|132
|5
|127
|2021-05-26
|GRANDFIELD
|130
|1
|129
|2021-05-26
|SPAVINAW
|130
|2
|128
|2021-05-26
|KIOWA
|130
|2
|128
|2021-05-26
|ASHER
|130
|1
|128
|2021-05-26
|HAMMON
|129
|2
|127
|2021-05-26
|GARBER
|129
|1
|128
|2021-05-26
|LEEDEY
|127
|5
|122
|2021-05-26
|LAHOMA
|126
|5
|119
|2021-05-26
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|125
|4
|121
|2021-05-26
|TIPTON
|124
|4
|120
|2021-05-26
|ERICK
|123
|2
|121
|2021-05-26
|SOPER
|122
|1
|118
|2021-05-26
|CHATTANOOGA
|121
|2
|119
|2021-05-26
|AGRA
|119
|2
|117
|2021-05-26
|VELMA
|117
|2
|114
|2021-05-26
|DAVENPORT
|117
|0
|117
|2021-05-26
|COUNCIL HILL
|116
|3
|113
|2021-05-26
|SENTINEL
|112
|2
|110
|2021-05-26
|OAKS
|112
|4
|108
|2021-05-26
|RYAN
|112
|2
|110
|2021-05-26
|MULHALL
|112
|0
|112
|2021-05-26
|MILL CREEK
|111
|1
|110
|2021-05-26
|CANEY
|111
|1
|110
|2021-05-26
|GARVIN
|107
|0
|104
|2021-05-26
|SASAKWA
|107
|0
|107
|2021-05-26
|TUPELO
|106
|2
|104
|2021-05-26
|DELAWARE
|106
|2
|104
|2021-05-26
|TYRONE
|105
|0
|104
|2021-05-26
|BRAGGS
|104
|1
|103
|2021-05-26
|OILTON
|103
|4
|98
|2021-05-26
|RATLIFF CITY
|102
|0
|102
|2021-05-26
|MCCURTAIN
|102
|2
|100
|2021-05-26
|WAYNOKA
|102
|0
|102
|2021-05-26
|BYARS
|101
|1
|99
|2021-05-26
|DOVER
|101
|2
|99
|2021-05-26
|VERDEN
|98
|1
|97
|2021-05-26
|GANS
|98
|0
|98
|2021-05-26
|AMBER
|97
|5
|92
|2021-05-26
|SPRINGER
|97
|3
|94
|2021-05-26
|LOOKEBA
|91
|3
|88
|2021-05-26
|WANN
|91
|3
|88
|2021-05-26
|FOSS
|90
|0
|90
|2021-05-26
|RIPLEY
|89
|1
|88
|2021-05-26
|STERLING
|87
|1
|86
|2021-05-26
|OLUSTEE
|87
|0
|87
|2021-05-26
|KINTA
|86
|1
|85
|2021-05-26
|TRYON
|86
|0
|86
|2021-05-26
|STUART
|85
|1
|83
|2021-05-26
|STRINGTOWN
|85
|3
|82
|2021-05-26
|RAVIA
|84
|2
|82
|2021-05-26
|DEWAR
|84
|1
|83
|2021-05-26
|COYLE
|83
|0
|83
|2021-05-26
|SAVANNA
|81
|1
|80
|2021-05-26
|CARNEY
|81
|2
|79
|2021-05-26
|RATTAN
|81
|1
|80
|2021-05-26
|CANADIAN
|80
|1
|79
|2021-05-26
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|1
|79
|2021-05-26
|PITTSBURG
|79
|1
|77
|2021-05-26
|HAILEYVILLE
|73
|1
|72
|2021-05-26
|CORN
|72
|4
|68
|2021-05-26
|COVINGTON
|71
|1
|70
|2021-05-26
|LAMONT
|71
|1
|70
|2021-05-26
|DUSTIN
|70
|2
|68
|2021-05-26
|ARNETT
|70
|2
|68
|2021-05-26
|POCASSET
|70
|1
|69
|2021-05-26
|RANDLETT
|69
|1
|68
|2021-05-26
|FARGO
|69
|1
|68
|2021-05-26
|MARBLE CITY
|68
|0
|68
|2021-05-26
|DRUMMOND
|67
|1
|66
|2021-05-26
|DILL CITY
|67
|3
|64
|2021-05-26
|SAWYER
|67
|1
|66
|2021-05-26
|ORLANDO
|67
|1
|66
|2021-05-26
|KREMLIN
|66
|0
|66
|2021-05-26
|WAPANUCKA
|66
|2
|64
|2021-05-26
|LONGDALE
|66
|1
|65
|2021-05-26
|SHIDLER
|65
|1
|64
|2021-05-26
|KAW CITY
|64
|3
|61
|2021-05-26
|LENAPAH
|64
|0
|64
|2021-05-26
|KETCHUM
|64
|3
|61
|2021-05-26
|NASH
|64
|1
|63
|2021-05-26
|CASTLE
|61
|1
|58
|2021-05-26
|CLEO SPRINGS
|61
|2
|59
|2021-05-26
|BOYNTON
|61
|1
|60
|2021-05-26
|LANGLEY
|61
|0
|61
|2021-05-26
|KENEFIC
|60
|1
|59
|2021-05-26
|PRUE
|59
|2
|55
|2021-05-26
|AMES
|58
|0
|58
|2021-05-26
|CALVIN
|57
|1
|56
|2021-05-26
|CROWDER
|57
|0
|57
|2021-05-26
|REYDON
|57
|2
|54
|2021-05-26
|MARLAND
|57
|2
|55
|2021-05-26
|FAIRMONT
|55
|1
|54
|2021-05-26
|INDIANOLA
|55
|0
|55
|2021-05-26
|WHITEFIELD
|55
|1
|54
|2021-05-26
|WYNONA
|55
|2
|53
|2021-05-26
|CARTER
|55
|0
|55
|2021-05-26
|ALINE
|54
|2
|52
|2021-05-26
|OKAY
|54
|1
|53
|2021-05-26
|LEHIGH
|53
|0
|53
|2021-05-26
|LONE WOLF
|53
|0
|53
|2021-05-26
|FORGAN
|51
|1
|50
|2021-05-26
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-05-26
|MENO
|50
|0
|50
|2021-05-26
|LOCO
|50
|0
|50
|2021-05-26
|GAGE
|49
|1
|48
|2021-05-26
|ACHILLE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-05-26
|TALOGA
|48
|0
|48
|2021-05-26
|TERRAL
|47
|2
|45
|2021-05-26
|BURBANK
|47
|0
|47
|2021-05-26
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|44
|2021-05-26
|HASTINGS
|47
|1
|46
|2021-05-26
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|46
|1
|45
|2021-05-26
|CARMEN
|45
|3
|42
|2021-05-26
|SHARON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-05-26
|ROOSEVELT
|44
|0
|44
|2021-05-26
|SPARKS
|43
|2
|41
|2021-05-26
|RALSTON
|43
|2
|41
|2021-05-26
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|42
|2021-05-26
|BUTLER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-05-26
|DEER CREEK
|41
|1
|40
|2021-05-26
|JET
|41
|1
|40
|2021-05-26
|FOSTER
|41
|0
|41
|2021-05-26
|OSAGE
|41
|1
|40
|2021-05-26
|GOLTRY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-05-26
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-05-26
|GOLDSBY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-05-26
|DEVOL
|40
|0
|40
|2021-05-26
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|39
|2021-05-26
|ELDORADO
|40
|1
|39
|2021-05-26
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|39
|2021-05-26
|ROCKY
|39
|0
|39
|2021-05-26
|FREEDOM
|39
|0
|38
|2021-05-26
|HANNA
|37
|0
|36
|2021-05-26
|BERNICE
|37
|0
|37
|2021-05-26
|FRANCIS
|37
|1
|36
|2021-05-26
|MARSHALL
|37
|1
|36
|2021-05-26
|EAKLY
|36
|1
|35
|2021-05-26
|NICOMA PARK
|35
|2
|33
|2021-05-26
|AVANT
|34
|1
|33
|2021-05-26
|GOTEBO
|31
|1
|30
|2021-05-26
|DAVIDSON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-05-26
|BESSIE
|31
|1
|30
|2021-05-26
|BURLINGTON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-05-26
|KEYES
|30
|0
|30
|2021-05-26
|WILLOW
|30
|0
|30
|2021-05-26
|HUNTER
|30
|0
|30
|2021-05-26
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-05-26
|MEDICINE PARK
|29
|1
|28
|2021-05-26
|GOULD
|29
|0
|29
|2021-05-26
|DISNEY
|28
|0
|28
|2021-05-26
|CAMARGO
|28
|0
|28
|2021-05-26
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-05-26
|OPTIMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-05-26
|BRADLEY
|26
|1
|25
|2021-05-26
|MILLERTON
|26
|2
|24
|2021-05-26
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|26
|2021-05-26
|DIBBLE
|25
|0
|25
|2021-05-26
|BRAMAN
|24
|1
|23
|2021-05-26
|NORTH MIAMI
|24
|0
|24
|2021-05-26
|MARTHA
|22
|1
|21
|2021-05-26
|FOYIL
|22
|1
|20
|2021-05-26
|CROMWELL
|21
|2
|18
|2021-05-26
|LAMAR
|21
|1
|20
|2021-05-26
|HILLSDALE
|21
|0
|21
|2021-05-26
|BROMIDE
|21
|1
|20
|2021-05-26
|ALDERSON
|20
|0
|19
|2021-05-26
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|19
|2021-05-26
|WAINWRIGHT
|19
|0
|19
|2021-05-26
|DOUGHERTY
|17
|0
|17
|2021-05-26
|BOWLEGS
|16
|1
|15
|2021-05-26
|FANSHAWE
|14
|0
|14
|2021-05-26
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|14
|1
|13
|2021-05-26
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-05-26
|HALLETT
|12
|0
|12
|2021-05-26
|THE VILLAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2021-05-26
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-05-26
|VERA
|9
|0
|9
|2021-05-26
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-05-26
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|7
|2021-05-26
|KEMP
|6
|0
|6
|2021-05-26
|SLICK
|6
|0
|6
|2021-05-26
|TATUMS
|6
|0
|6
|2021-05-26
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|6
|2021-05-26
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-05-26
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-05-26
|MOFFETT
|4
|0
|4
|2021-05-26
|BYNG
|4
|0
|4
|2021-05-26
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-05-26
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-05-26
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-05-26
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-05-26
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-05-26
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-05-26
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-26
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-26
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-26
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-26
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-26
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-26
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-26
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-26
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-26
|PENSACOLA
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-26
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-26
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-26
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-26
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.