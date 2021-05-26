covid weekly 5.26.21

ENID, Okla. — Twenty residents in Northwest Oklahoma, including seven in Enid and one in Waukomis, were among the 373 COVID-19-related deaths the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported in the past week.

OSDH said in its situation update the increase in the numbers of deaths comes "as an ongoing effort to investigate and reconcile backlog of COVID-19-related deaths."

The State Health Department began reporting the Provisional Death Count in March after investigating epidemiologists encountered larger numbers of incomplete records that required in-depth investigations toward the end of last year as cases increased, causing a difference with the OSDH death count.

OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,291 confirmed deaths, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,386 deaths, a weekly increase of 50, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

Oklahoma gained 1,008 COVID-19 cases in the past week, OSDH said.

OSDH showed 452,496 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 119 from Wednesday, and 452,288 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 1,421 active, a decrease of 200 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.

There have been 141 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 26,385, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 130 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, 45 of which are in the ICU, across the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, there have been three cases with none in the ICU.

Cases in Garfield County increased by three in the past week for a total of 7,809, with five active, a decrease of four since last week, and 7,662, or 98.1%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,908, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported six active cases and 6,774 recovered.

Of the county’s 139 deaths, 128 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 126 deaths.

There have been 3,057 cases, with 2,984 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,758 cases, with 3,700 recovered and 58 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Weekly case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included one each in Blaine, Major and Woodward. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Kingfisher, Noble and Woods counties.

Deaths in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included three each in Kingfisher and Major and one each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Noble, Woods and Woodward.

Risk Level System

For the second week in a row, no “orange” counties popped up this week in Oklahoma.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, 44 Oklahoma counties are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and 33, including most of Northwest Oklahoma, are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.

Last week, there were 40 counties in the low risk level and 37 in the new normal risk level.

Garfield County saw green two weeks ago for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and reported 0.7 cases per 100,000.

Of the 18 Northwest Oklahoma counties, Blaine, Custer, Major, Roger Mills, Texas and Washita are in the “yellow” category.

Epidemiology Report

According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a a slight increase of 4.5% in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.

From May 16-22, 1,008 cases were reported, an increase of 43 from the week before, May 9-15, which had 965. The number of deaths this week was 373, which includes deaths identified through reconciliation efforts, according to OSDH. There were 40 deaths reported last week.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.8% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, the same as last week. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 26,385, according to the report.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 11h out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, down from 10th last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 25th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, up one spot from last week.

From May 16-22, 17,581 specimens have been tested. Of those, 1,006, or 3.7%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases is at 1.6%.

From May 18-24, 42,626 vaccine doses were administered in the state, down by 7,183 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,419,884, with 1,128,196 fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 36.5% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.5% of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 30.3% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 62.7% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,167 cases, 3,130 recovered, one active and 36 deaths, 27 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,056 cases, 2,014 recovered, one active and 41 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,380 cases, 1,360 recovered, none active and 20 deaths, including 12 from Perry, three from Billings, two from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,203 cases, 1,183 recovered, two active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,154 cases, 1,146 recovered, one active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,046 cases, 1,025 recovered, one active and 20 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 957 cases, 931 recovered, two active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 549 cases, 542 recovered, none active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 05.26.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, May 26, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 87246 1297 85616 2021-05-26
TULSA 75151 1109 73694 2021-05-26
CLEVELAND 31221 430 30675 2021-05-26
CANADIAN 17335 184 17080 2021-05-26
COMANCHE 13895 195 13641 2021-05-26
ROGERS 10545 193 10318 2021-05-26
MUSKOGEE 9348 175 9155 2021-05-26
PAYNE 8703 76 8605 2021-05-26
POTTAWATOMIE 8388 130 8240 2021-05-26
WAGONER 8141 119 7989 2021-05-26
GARFIELD 7809 139 7662 2021-05-26
CREEK 6997 163 6800 2021-05-26
CARTER 6149 125 6013 2021-05-26
BRYAN 6124 78 6035 2021-05-26
GRADY 5968 128 5828 2021-05-26
CHEROKEE 5635 78 5552 2021-05-26
LE FLORE 5599 67 5522 2021-05-26
KAY 5328 128 5198 2021-05-26
MCCLAIN 5315 73 5231 2021-05-26
WASHINGTON 5223 118 5095 2021-05-26
PONTOTOC 5151 78 5059 2021-05-26
STEPHENS 4881 104 4770 2021-05-26
OSAGE 4766 76 4676 2021-05-26
DELAWARE 4661 94 4549 2021-05-26
PITTSBURG 4652 77 4567 2021-05-26
LOGAN 4287 64 4211 2021-05-26
MAYES 4237 72 4136 2021-05-26
SEQUOYAH 4136 56 4071 2021-05-26
CUSTER 4078 104 3971 2021-05-26
CADDO 3976 96 3874 2021-05-26
MCCURTAIN 3969 93 3853 2021-05-26
OTTAWA 3924 69 3839 2021-05-26
OKMULGEE 3804 81 3715 2021-05-26
GARVIN 3618 79 3534 2021-05-26
TEXAS 3531 34 3490 2021-05-26
LINCOLN 3249 72 3175 2021-05-26
ADAIR 3188 43 3138 2021-05-26
WOODWARD 3167 36 3130 2021-05-26
JACKSON 3129 56 3060 2021-05-26
BECKHAM 2898 58 2840 2021-05-26
SEMINOLE 2878 78 2796 2021-05-26
KINGFISHER 2056 41 2014 2021-05-26
MARSHALL 2047 23 2023 2021-05-26
MURRAY 2022 42 1976 2021-05-26
MCINTOSH 2013 61 1945 2021-05-26
CRAIG 1990 18 1969 2021-05-26
ATOKA 1873 26 1846 2021-05-26
OKFUSKEE 1792 32 1752 2021-05-26
PAWNEE 1788 52 1734 2021-05-26
CHOCTAW 1620 26 1589 2021-05-26
LOVE 1504 22 1482 2021-05-26
NOBLE 1380 20 1360 2021-05-26
JOHNSTON 1377 37 1340 2021-05-26
HASKELL 1254 17 1237 2021-05-26
HUGHES 1238 29 1207 2021-05-26
WOODS 1203 18 1183 2021-05-26
ALFALFA 1154 7 1146 2021-05-26
NOWATA 1150 20 1129 2021-05-26
WASHITA 1086 23 1063 2021-05-26
BLAINE 1046 20 1025 2021-05-26
PUSHMATAHA 1010 22 987 2021-05-26
MAJOR 957 24 931 2021-05-26
LATIMER 838 13 823 2021-05-26
KIOWA 818 26 792 2021-05-26
TILLMAN 803 17 786 2021-05-26
JEFFERSON 703 16 687 2021-05-26
COAL 700 15 684 2021-05-26
COTTON 695 16 679 2021-05-26
GREER 585 22 563 2021-05-26
DEWEY 552 14 538 2021-05-26
GRANT 549 7 542 2021-05-26
BEAVER 475 6 468 2021-05-26
HARPER 420 8 412 2021-05-26
ROGER MILLS 390 12 377 2021-05-26
ELLIS 357 6 351 2021-05-26
HARMON 327 6 321 2021-05-26
CIMARRON 214 2 212 2021-05-26
2 0 0 2021-05-26

Oklahoma per city 05.26.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, May 26, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 66508 1048 65187 2021-05-26
TULSA 45093 733 44144 2021-05-26
EDMOND 17951 187 17712 2021-05-26
BROKEN ARROW 16453 195 16176 2021-05-26
NORMAN 14362 192 14126 2021-05-26
OTHER*** 11130 116 10958 2021-05-26
YUKON 9597 81 9482 2021-05-26
LAWTON 8636 160 8455 2021-05-26
ENID 6908 128 6774 2021-05-26
MOORE 6659 70 6552 2021-05-26
STILLWATER 6217 40 6162 2021-05-26
CLAREMORE 6024 120 5883 2021-05-26
OWASSO 5520 79 5422 2021-05-26
MUSKOGEE 5241 131 5096 2021-05-26
SHAWNEE 5116 93 5014 2021-05-26
ARDMORE 4628 86 4536 2021-05-26
ADA 4234 65 4155 2021-05-26
BARTLESVILLE 4088 95 3986 2021-05-26
TAHLEQUAH 3957 57 3896 2021-05-26
PONCA CITY 3898 83 3812 2021-05-26
BIXBY 3692 30 3637 2021-05-26
DURANT 3609 42 3559 2021-05-26
SAND SPRINGS 3338 68 3262 2021-05-26
MCALESTER 3239 50 3183 2021-05-26
SAPULPA 3171 64 3096 2021-05-26
DUNCAN 3084 61 3018 2021-05-26
JENKS 3002 26 2967 2021-05-26
MUSTANG 2914 44 2855 2021-05-26
GUYMON 2620 32 2584 2021-05-26
ALTUS 2607 52 2548 2021-05-26
GUTHRIE 2555 45 2503 2021-05-26
EL RENO 2535 41 2488 2021-05-26
CHICKASHA 2466 77 2387 2021-05-26
COLLINSVILLE 2423 30 2386 2021-05-26
CHOCTAW 2412 36 2371 2021-05-26
BLANCHARD 2267 29 2233 2021-05-26
MIAMI 2217 36 2174 2021-05-26
STILWELL 2148 33 2112 2021-05-26
BETHANY 2056 28 2022 2021-05-26
WOODWARD 1862 27 1834 2021-05-26
COWETA 1859 33 1819 2021-05-26
WEATHERFORD 1821 34 1786 2021-05-26
SKIATOOK 1749 17 1727 2021-05-26
ELK CITY 1736 35 1701 2021-05-26
CLINTON 1727 66 1660 2021-05-26
PRYOR CREEK 1683 32 1642 2021-05-26
GLENPOOL 1627 26 1592 2021-05-26
GROVE 1594 56 1530 2021-05-26
POTEAU 1593 21 1571 2021-05-26
OKMULGEE 1588 43 1542 2021-05-26
TAFT 1577 4 1572 2021-05-26
VINITA 1543 14 1527 2021-05-26
TUTTLE 1540 20 1512 2021-05-26
SALLISAW 1530 25 1503 2021-05-26
SEMINOLE 1527 40 1487 2021-05-26
PURCELL 1477 27 1444 2021-05-26
ATOKA 1469 20 1447 2021-05-26
WAGONER 1459 30 1426 2021-05-26
CUSHING 1413 22 1386 2021-05-26
BROKEN BOW 1412 45 1361 2021-05-26
ANADARKO 1390 34 1352 2021-05-26
NOBLE 1370 22 1347 2021-05-26
PAULS VALLEY 1301 32 1268 2021-05-26
LEXINGTON 1292 25 1260 2021-05-26
NEWCASTLE 1282 14 1267 2021-05-26
TECUMSEH 1274 14 1257 2021-05-26
HARRAH 1272 21 1245 2021-05-26
PIEDMONT 1259 10 1239 2021-05-26
SULPHUR 1257 26 1229 2021-05-26
IDABEL 1254 24 1224 2021-05-26
MCLOUD 1182 14 1166 2021-05-26
FORT GIBSON 1175 21 1154 2021-05-26
MADILL 1137 13 1123 2021-05-26
MULDROW 1114 8 1099 2021-05-26
JAY 1072 14 1056 2021-05-26
MARLOW 1059 21 1037 2021-05-26
MARIETTA 1008 19 989 2021-05-26
ALVA 1006 16 989 2021-05-26
CHECOTAH 1000 30 969 2021-05-26
BRISTOW 954 33 916 2021-05-26
HENRYETTA 940 24 912 2021-05-26
HUGO 937 22 915 2021-05-26
FORT SUPPLY 932 2 930 2021-05-26
EUFAULA 919 32 882 2021-05-26
KINGSTON 899 9 890 2021-05-26
SAYRE 890 18 872 2021-05-26
HOMINY 824 4 819 2021-05-26
KINGFISHER 823 21 802 2021-05-26
CLEVELAND 801 22 779 2021-05-26
ELGIN 795 12 782 2021-05-26
STIGLER 776 12 764 2021-05-26
OKEMAH 774 16 752 2021-05-26
CATOOSA 772 16 755 2021-05-26
MANNFORD 770 21 748 2021-05-26
LOCUST GROVE 756 8 739 2021-05-26
LINDSAY 746 16 730 2021-05-26
HOLDENVILLE 736 19 716 2021-05-26
CALERA 732 7 725 2021-05-26
HELENA 731 2 728 2021-05-26
CHANDLER 726 23 702 2021-05-26
SPIRO 715 3 708 2021-05-26
WEWOKA 703 24 679 2021-05-26
NOWATA 701 11 689 2021-05-26
INOLA 700 13 687 2021-05-26
CACHE 698 10 687 2021-05-26
PERRY 696 12 684 2021-05-26
DAVIS 696 14 680 2021-05-26
MOUNDS 693 11 676 2021-05-26
HEAVENER 685 12 673 2021-05-26
BLACKWELL 682 28 654 2021-05-26
HENNESSEY 654 12 641 2021-05-26
CHELSEA 649 18 629 2021-05-26
SALINA 645 9 632 2021-05-26
SPENCER 642 16 622 2021-05-26
SPERRY 637 5 629 2021-05-26
AFTON 628 6 620 2021-05-26
JONES 610 8 601 2021-05-26
TISHOMINGO 607 23 584 2021-05-26
WARR ACRES 592 5 583 2021-05-26
WESTVILLE 590 5 581 2021-05-26
MIDWEST CITY 581 18 562 2021-05-26
PERKINS 580 5 573 2021-05-26
DEL CITY 574 19 555 2021-05-26
BOLEY 568 9 559 2021-05-26
COMANCHE 561 21 540 2021-05-26
DEWEY 554 11 540 2021-05-26
PRAGUE 549 8 540 2021-05-26
COLCORD 535 5 527 2021-05-26
WYNNEWOOD 533 11 521 2021-05-26
ANTLERS 531 13 518 2021-05-26
HULBERT 527 6 520 2021-05-26
OOLOGAH 520 7 513 2021-05-26
ROLAND 516 5 511 2021-05-26
PAWHUSKA 516 9 506 2021-05-26
VIAN 515 11 504 2021-05-26
PAWNEE 514 21 492 2021-05-26
COALGATE 513 12 500 2021-05-26
FAIRVIEW 511 17 492 2021-05-26
APACHE 504 8 495 2021-05-26
HASKELL 504 5 497 2021-05-26
WILBURTON 499 9 488 2021-05-26
CHOUTEAU 490 14 473 2021-05-26
HINTON 482 3 479 2021-05-26
MEEKER 482 20 462 2021-05-26
FREDERICK 472 12 460 2021-05-26
LONE GROVE 457 8 449 2021-05-26
STRATFORD 455 12 442 2021-05-26
WILSON 445 15 428 2021-05-26
NEWKIRK 445 6 439 2021-05-26
POCOLA 443 4 438 2021-05-26
WISTER 441 2 439 2021-05-26
KANSAS 430 7 421 2021-05-26
WALTERS 429 6 423 2021-05-26
CARNEGIE 422 16 406 2021-05-26
STROUD 422 6 416 2021-05-26
WATONGA 416 2 413 2021-05-26
TALIHINA 411 15 396 2021-05-26
WASHINGTON 411 4 407 2021-05-26
LUTHER 406 9 395 2021-05-26
BEGGS 405 6 399 2021-05-26
KONAWA 403 9 392 2021-05-26
NICHOLS HILLS 403 3 399 2021-05-26
VALLIANT 383 6 374 2021-05-26
MANGUM 381 14 367 2021-05-26
WELLSTON 380 8 372 2021-05-26
COLBERT 378 11 366 2021-05-26
TONKAWA 375 15 360 2021-05-26
COMMERCE 370 7 359 2021-05-26
HARTSHORNE 358 12 346 2021-05-26
MINCO 356 2 354 2021-05-26
WYANDOTTE 353 5 347 2021-05-26
MORRIS 352 5 347 2021-05-26
FLETCHER 342 3 339 2021-05-26
HOBART 340 12 328 2021-05-26
HOOKER 335 0 334 2021-05-26
MEAD 335 6 327 2021-05-26
CADDO 333 3 330 2021-05-26
QUAPAW 333 14 317 2021-05-26
HEALDTON 332 11 319 2021-05-26
DRUMRIGHT 330 10 318 2021-05-26
NEW CORDELL 328 6 322 2021-05-26
PORTER 322 9 311 2021-05-26
GORE 319 7 311 2021-05-26
ELMORE CITY 318 4 312 2021-05-26
HOWE 312 2 309 2021-05-26
PORUM 311 5 306 2021-05-26
ARCADIA 310 0 307 2021-05-26
FAIRLAND 309 4 304 2021-05-26
STONEWALL 301 3 298 2021-05-26
TALALA 298 3 291 2021-05-26
KIEFER 295 2 292 2021-05-26
WARNER 295 5 290 2021-05-26
HOLLIS 292 6 286 2021-05-26
KELLYVILLE 287 5 281 2021-05-26
ADAIR 283 4 274 2021-05-26
CRESCENT 282 5 276 2021-05-26
BOKCHITO 280 2 278 2021-05-26
BARNSDALL 274 7 267 2021-05-26
RINGLING 273 3 270 2021-05-26
WAURIKA 273 7 266 2021-05-26
ALLEN 270 4 266 2021-05-26
OKARCHE 261 4 257 2021-05-26
MAYSVILLE 258 8 250 2021-05-26
EARLSBORO 254 5 247 2021-05-26
WAYNE 254 4 250 2021-05-26
CASHION 248 1 247 2021-05-26
BOSWELL 240 1 239 2021-05-26
WATTS 240 2 238 2021-05-26
BLAIR 239 1 232 2021-05-26
RUSH SPRINGS 238 4 234 2021-05-26
CAMERON 238 1 237 2021-05-26
FORT COBB 235 4 231 2021-05-26
WRIGHT CITY 235 2 231 2021-05-26
HAWORTH 234 4 227 2021-05-26
HYDRO 233 7 226 2021-05-26
PADEN 231 2 229 2021-05-26
BEAVER 230 4 226 2021-05-26
MOORELAND 225 6 219 2021-05-26
MAUD 221 0 220 2021-05-26
LAVERNE 221 2 219 2021-05-26
YALE 220 8 212 2021-05-26
ROFF 220 2 218 2021-05-26
WAUKOMIS 218 1 217 2021-05-26
KEOTA 213 0 213 2021-05-26
CHEROKEE 211 1 210 2021-05-26
PAOLI 210 2 208 2021-05-26
CEMENT 209 1 208 2021-05-26
BOKOSHE 208 3 203 2021-05-26
BINGER 207 14 192 2021-05-26
GERONIMO 207 3 203 2021-05-26
BILLINGS 204 3 201 2021-05-26
OKEENE 202 6 196 2021-05-26
WETUMKA 202 5 197 2021-05-26
JENNINGS 201 4 196 2021-05-26
OCHELATA 200 4 196 2021-05-26
GLENCOE 200 3 197 2021-05-26
CYRIL 199 4 195 2021-05-26
TEXHOMA 198 0 198 2021-05-26
QUINTON 198 3 195 2021-05-26
BIG CABIN 195 4 190 2021-05-26
FAIRFAX 192 9 182 2021-05-26
RINGWOOD 191 2 189 2021-05-26
WELCH 185 2 183 2021-05-26
MORRISON 183 1 182 2021-05-26
RAMONA 181 6 174 2021-05-26
ARAPAHO 180 4 176 2021-05-26
INDIAHOMA 179 2 175 2021-05-26
GEARY 178 4 174 2021-05-26
THOMAS 176 0 176 2021-05-26
NINNEKAH 176 3 173 2021-05-26
CHEYENNE 176 4 172 2021-05-26
SHADY POINT 175 1 174 2021-05-26
SHATTUCK 175 2 173 2021-05-26
MEDFORD 174 1 173 2021-05-26
RED ROCK 172 2 170 2021-05-26
THACKERVILLE 171 1 170 2021-05-26
FORT TOWSON 170 0 168 2021-05-26
RED OAK 170 0 170 2021-05-26
OKTAHA 170 2 168 2021-05-26
GRANITE 167 7 160 2021-05-26
SEILING 165 6 159 2021-05-26
GOODWELL 164 1 162 2021-05-26
DEPEW 162 3 158 2021-05-26
SNYDER 161 8 153 2021-05-26
BUFFALO 161 6 155 2021-05-26
WELEETKA 160 3 157 2021-05-26
CALUMET 158 1 157 2021-05-26
PANAMA 158 2 156 2021-05-26
COPAN 155 2 153 2021-05-26
GRACEMONT 154 5 149 2021-05-26
BENNINGTON 151 3 148 2021-05-26
BURNS FLAT 150 3 147 2021-05-26
CANTON 150 3 147 2021-05-26
UNION CITY 149 2 147 2021-05-26
TERLTON 149 1 148 2021-05-26
KREBS 149 6 143 2021-05-26
TEMPLE 148 9 139 2021-05-26
MILBURN 145 4 141 2021-05-26
WANETTE 145 0 145 2021-05-26
CLAYTON 145 3 142 2021-05-26
BOISE CITY 143 1 142 2021-05-26
BLUEJACKET 142 1 141 2021-05-26
WEBBERS FALLS 142 1 141 2021-05-26
POND CREEK 141 0 141 2021-05-26
CANUTE 140 2 138 2021-05-26
ARKOMA 139 1 138 2021-05-26
VICI 137 2 135 2021-05-26
MANNSVILLE 137 3 134 2021-05-26
ALEX 132 5 127 2021-05-26
GRANDFIELD 130 1 129 2021-05-26
SPAVINAW 130 2 128 2021-05-26
KIOWA 130 2 128 2021-05-26
ASHER 130 1 128 2021-05-26
HAMMON 129 2 127 2021-05-26
GARBER 129 1 128 2021-05-26
LEEDEY 127 5 122 2021-05-26
LAHOMA 126 5 119 2021-05-26
MOUNTAIN VIEW 125 4 121 2021-05-26
TIPTON 124 4 120 2021-05-26
ERICK 123 2 121 2021-05-26
SOPER 122 1 118 2021-05-26
CHATTANOOGA 121 2 119 2021-05-26
AGRA 119 2 117 2021-05-26
VELMA 117 2 114 2021-05-26
DAVENPORT 117 0 117 2021-05-26
COUNCIL HILL 116 3 113 2021-05-26
SENTINEL 112 2 110 2021-05-26
OAKS 112 4 108 2021-05-26
RYAN 112 2 110 2021-05-26
MULHALL 112 0 112 2021-05-26
MILL CREEK 111 1 110 2021-05-26
CANEY 111 1 110 2021-05-26
GARVIN 107 0 104 2021-05-26
SASAKWA 107 0 107 2021-05-26
TUPELO 106 2 104 2021-05-26
DELAWARE 106 2 104 2021-05-26
TYRONE 105 0 104 2021-05-26
BRAGGS 104 1 103 2021-05-26
OILTON 103 4 98 2021-05-26
RATLIFF CITY 102 0 102 2021-05-26
MCCURTAIN 102 2 100 2021-05-26
WAYNOKA 102 0 102 2021-05-26
BYARS 101 1 99 2021-05-26
DOVER 101 2 99 2021-05-26
VERDEN 98 1 97 2021-05-26
GANS 98 0 98 2021-05-26
AMBER 97 5 92 2021-05-26
SPRINGER 97 3 94 2021-05-26
LOOKEBA 91 3 88 2021-05-26
WANN 91 3 88 2021-05-26
FOSS 90 0 90 2021-05-26
RIPLEY 89 1 88 2021-05-26
STERLING 87 1 86 2021-05-26
OLUSTEE 87 0 87 2021-05-26
KINTA 86 1 85 2021-05-26
TRYON 86 0 86 2021-05-26
STUART 85 1 83 2021-05-26
STRINGTOWN 85 3 82 2021-05-26
RAVIA 84 2 82 2021-05-26
DEWAR 84 1 83 2021-05-26
COYLE 83 0 83 2021-05-26
SAVANNA 81 1 80 2021-05-26
CARNEY 81 2 79 2021-05-26
RATTAN 81 1 80 2021-05-26
CANADIAN 80 1 79 2021-05-26
CUSTER CITY 80 1 79 2021-05-26
PITTSBURG 79 1 77 2021-05-26
HAILEYVILLE 73 1 72 2021-05-26
CORN 72 4 68 2021-05-26
COVINGTON 71 1 70 2021-05-26
LAMONT 71 1 70 2021-05-26
DUSTIN 70 2 68 2021-05-26
ARNETT 70 2 68 2021-05-26
POCASSET 70 1 69 2021-05-26
RANDLETT 69 1 68 2021-05-26
FARGO 69 1 68 2021-05-26
MARBLE CITY 68 0 68 2021-05-26
DRUMMOND 67 1 66 2021-05-26
DILL CITY 67 3 64 2021-05-26
SAWYER 67 1 66 2021-05-26
ORLANDO 67 1 66 2021-05-26
KREMLIN 66 0 66 2021-05-26
WAPANUCKA 66 2 64 2021-05-26
LONGDALE 66 1 65 2021-05-26
SHIDLER 65 1 64 2021-05-26
KAW CITY 64 3 61 2021-05-26
LENAPAH 64 0 64 2021-05-26
KETCHUM 64 3 61 2021-05-26
NASH 64 1 63 2021-05-26
CASTLE 61 1 58 2021-05-26
CLEO SPRINGS 61 2 59 2021-05-26
BOYNTON 61 1 60 2021-05-26
LANGLEY 61 0 61 2021-05-26
KENEFIC 60 1 59 2021-05-26
PRUE 59 2 55 2021-05-26
AMES 58 0 58 2021-05-26
CALVIN 57 1 56 2021-05-26
CROWDER 57 0 57 2021-05-26
REYDON 57 2 54 2021-05-26
MARLAND 57 2 55 2021-05-26
FAIRMONT 55 1 54 2021-05-26
INDIANOLA 55 0 55 2021-05-26
WHITEFIELD 55 1 54 2021-05-26
WYNONA 55 2 53 2021-05-26
CARTER 55 0 55 2021-05-26
ALINE 54 2 52 2021-05-26
OKAY 54 1 53 2021-05-26
LEHIGH 53 0 53 2021-05-26
LONE WOLF 53 0 53 2021-05-26
FORGAN 51 1 50 2021-05-26
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-05-26
MENO 50 0 50 2021-05-26
LOCO 50 0 50 2021-05-26
GAGE 49 1 48 2021-05-26
ACHILLE 48 1 47 2021-05-26
TALOGA 48 0 48 2021-05-26
TERRAL 47 2 45 2021-05-26
BURBANK 47 0 47 2021-05-26
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-05-26
HASTINGS 47 1 46 2021-05-26
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 45 2021-05-26
CARMEN 45 3 42 2021-05-26
SHARON 44 1 43 2021-05-26
ROOSEVELT 44 0 44 2021-05-26
SPARKS 43 2 41 2021-05-26
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-05-26
SCHULTER 42 0 42 2021-05-26
BUTLER 42 0 41 2021-05-26
DEER CREEK 41 1 40 2021-05-26
JET 41 1 40 2021-05-26
FOSTER 41 0 41 2021-05-26
OSAGE 41 1 40 2021-05-26
GOLTRY 40 0 40 2021-05-26
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-05-26
GOLDSBY 40 0 40 2021-05-26
DEVOL 40 0 40 2021-05-26
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-05-26
ELDORADO 40 1 39 2021-05-26
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-05-26
ROCKY 39 0 39 2021-05-26
FREEDOM 39 0 38 2021-05-26
HANNA 37 0 36 2021-05-26
BERNICE 37 0 37 2021-05-26
FRANCIS 37 1 36 2021-05-26
MARSHALL 37 1 36 2021-05-26
EAKLY 36 1 35 2021-05-26
NICOMA PARK 35 2 33 2021-05-26
AVANT 34 1 33 2021-05-26
GOTEBO 31 1 30 2021-05-26
DAVIDSON 31 0 31 2021-05-26
BESSIE 31 1 30 2021-05-26
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-05-26
KEYES 30 0 30 2021-05-26
WILLOW 30 0 30 2021-05-26
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-05-26
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-05-26
MEDICINE PARK 29 1 28 2021-05-26
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-05-26
DISNEY 28 0 28 2021-05-26
CAMARGO 28 0 28 2021-05-26
DACOMA 27 0 27 2021-05-26
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-05-26
BRADLEY 26 1 25 2021-05-26
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-05-26
HITCHCOCK 26 0 26 2021-05-26
DIBBLE 25 0 25 2021-05-26
BRAMAN 24 1 23 2021-05-26
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 24 2021-05-26
MARTHA 22 1 21 2021-05-26
FOYIL 22 1 20 2021-05-26
CROMWELL 21 2 18 2021-05-26
LAMAR 21 1 20 2021-05-26
HILLSDALE 21 0 21 2021-05-26
BROMIDE 21 1 20 2021-05-26
ALDERSON 20 0 19 2021-05-26
MANITOU 19 0 19 2021-05-26
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 19 2021-05-26
DOUGHERTY 17 0 17 2021-05-26
BOWLEGS 16 1 15 2021-05-26
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-05-26
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-05-26
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-05-26
HALLETT 12 0 12 2021-05-26
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-05-26
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-05-26
VERA 9 0 9 2021-05-26
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-05-26
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-05-26
KEMP 6 0 6 2021-05-26
SLICK 6 0 6 2021-05-26
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-05-26
REDBIRD 6 0 6 2021-05-26
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-05-26
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 5 2021-05-26
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-05-26
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-05-26
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-05-26
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-05-26
PINK 2 0 2 2021-05-26
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-05-26
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-05-26
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-05-26
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-05-26
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-05-26
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-05-26
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-05-26
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-05-26
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-05-26
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-05-26
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-05-26
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-05-26
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-05-26
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-05-26
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-05-26
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-05-26

