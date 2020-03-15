OKLAHOMA CITY — The number of Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 has increased to seven, with two additional out-of-state residents testing positive in Oklahoma, according to the state Department of Health.
The positive or presumptive-positive tests came from residents in Cleveland, Jackson, Payne and Tulsa counties, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The state health department's new website dedicated to the coronavirus — https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov — reported the updated numbers Sunday morning.
Twelve more results are pending, and 118 persons have tested negative for the virus, according to the OSDH website.
Ages of those with cases of COVID-19 in the state mostly range from 18-64. One person older than 65 has tested positive or positive-presumptive. Five are female and two are male, according to OSDH.
Tests through the health department’s public health laboratory are considered presumptive until confirmed by the Center for Disease Control, which has done so for four of the seven cases in the state. The two out-of-state positive-presumptive tests also are pending CDC confirmation.
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Oklahoma Test Results
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA TEST RESULTS
|NUMBERS
|Positive (in-state residents)
|7
|Positive (out-of-state residents)
|2
|Negative
|118
|PUIs Pending Results
|12
|COVID-19 CASES BY OKLAHOMA COUNTIES
|NUMBERS
|Cleveland
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Oklahoma
|1
|Payne
|1
|Tulsa
|3
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA CASES BY AGE
|NUMBERS
|00-04
|0
|05-17
|0
|18-49
|3
|50-64
|3
|65+
|1
|COVID-19 OKLAHOMA CASES BY GENDER
|NUMBERS
|Female
|5
|Male
|2
|Information from the Oklahoma Department of Health Website: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov
|(Enid News & Eagle table updated at 2:09 p.m. March 15, 2020)
