covid-19 gatherings
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

OKLAHOMA CITY — The number of Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 has increased to seven, with two additional out-of-state residents testing positive in Oklahoma, according to the state Department of Health.

The positive or presumptive-positive tests came from residents in Cleveland, Jackson, Payne and Tulsa counties, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.  

The state health department's new website dedicated to the coronavirus — https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov — reported the updated numbers Sunday morning.

Twelve more results are pending, and 118 persons have tested negative for the virus, according to the OSDH website.

Ages of those with cases of COVID-19 in the state mostly range from 18-64. One person older than 65 has tested positive or positive-presumptive. Five are female and two are male, according to OSDH.

Tests through the health department’s public health laboratory are considered presumptive until confirmed by the Center for Disease Control, which has done so for four of the seven cases in the state. The two out-of-state positive-presumptive tests also are pending CDC confirmation.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Oklahoma Test Results

COVID-19 OKLAHOMA TEST RESULTS NUMBERS
Positive (in-state residents) 7
Positive (out-of-state residents) 2
Negative 118
PUIs Pending Results 12
COVID-19 CASES BY OKLAHOMA COUNTIES NUMBERS
Cleveland 1
Jackson 1
Oklahoma 1
Payne 1
Tulsa 3
COVID-19 OKLAHOMA CASES BY AGE NUMBERS
00-04 0
05-17 0
18-49 3
50-64 3
65+ 1
COVID-19 OKLAHOMA CASES BY GENDER NUMBERS
Female 5
Male 2
Information from the Oklahoma Department of Health Website: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov
(Enid News & Eagle table updated at 2:09 p.m. March 15, 2020)

For more coverage on COVID-19, go to https//enidnews.com/news/covid19

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Hassler is the digital content coordinator for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Violet? Send an email to violeth@enidnews.com.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
2
2

Tags

Recommended for you