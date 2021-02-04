covid numbers 2.4.21

ENID, Okla. — An Alva man and a woman from Sharon, both in the 65 and older age group, were among the 27 virus-related deaths reported Thursday by Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Oklahoma gained 2,782 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The 0.7% increase in cases brought the total number to 397,065, with 26,935 active, a single-day increase of 114, and 366,449 recovered, including 2,641 since Wednesday’s report.

Statewide, there have been 3,681 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 27 deaths reported Thursday, 19 were in the 65 and older age group: three men and two women in Tulsa County, two men and one woman in Oklahoma County, one man and one woman in Comanche County, one man each in Cherokee, Custer, Grady, Wagoner, Washington and Woods counties and one woman each in Payne, Pottawatomie and Woodward counties.

Four deaths were in the 50-64 age group: three men in Muskogee, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and a Comanche County woman. The other four deaths were two men in Canadian and Comanche counties and two women in Le Flore and Wagoner counties in the 36-49 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 22,317, according to OSDH on Thursday. Of that number, 951 currently were hospitalized, with 284 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Thursday afternoon. One week ago, the number of current hospitalizations stood at 1,247 with 352 in ICU.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 11 COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it had nine patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County on Thursday increased by 82 for a total of 7,135, with 423 active and 6,649, or 93.2%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,296, or 88.2% — have been in Enid, which reported 395 active cases and 5,843 recovered. Of the county’s 63 deaths, 58 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data.

There have been 2,775 cases, with 2,570 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,441 cases, with 3,200 recovered and 24 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 34 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Thursday included 32 in Woodward, 13 in Kingfisher, 10 in Blaine, five in Noble, four each in Major and Woods and two in Alfalfa. No cases were reported in Grant County.

State update

There have been 210,179 Oklahoma women and 186,873 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were 13 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,549 in the 0-4 age group, 44,071 in the 5-17 age group, 124,691 in the 18-35 age group, 85,887 in the 36-49 age group, 77,296 in the 50-64 age group and 57,517 in the 65 and older age group. There were 54 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,654 deaths in the state, 2,914 have been 65 and older and 594 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 139 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,097, than women, 1,584, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 606 in Tulsa; 599 in Oklahoma; 231 in Cleveland; 115 in Comanche; 103 in Rogers; 101 in Creek; 84 in Muskogee; 77 in Washington; 72 in Wagoner; 70 in Canadian; 63 in Garfield; 60 each in Custer and Kay; 59 in Grady; 58 in McCurtain; 57 in Pottawatomie; 55 in Delaware; 52 in Stephens; 50 in Bryan; 49 in Caddo; 43 each in Lincoln and Payne; 42 in McClain; 41 in Jackson; 40 in Le Flore; 39 each in Okmulgee and Osage; 38 in Pontotoc; 36 in Carter; 35 each in Cherokee and Ottawa; 34 in Mayes; 32 each in Garvin and Pittsburg; 31 in Beckham; 29 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 27 in Sequoyah; 25 in Pawnee; 23 in Logan; 21 in Texas; 20 in Adair; 19 in Kingfisher; 17 each in Johnston and Murray; 16 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Hughes, Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Greer and Kiowa; 12 each in Marshall and Pushmataha; 10 each in Atoka, Coal and Craig; eight each in Haskell, Latimer, Love, Noble and Woods; seven each in Jefferson and Washita; six each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; five in Alfalfa; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,019 cases, 2,884 recovered, 121 active and 14 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two from Fort Supply and one each from Mooreland and Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,878 cases, 1,765 recovered, 94 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,264 cases, 1,163 recovered, 93 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,156 cases, 1,111 recovered, 37 active and eight deaths, seven from Alva and one not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,108 cases, 1,061 recovered, 42 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee.

• Blaine with 931 cases, 811 recovered, 114 active and six deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and three not listed by town.

• Major with 904 cases, 859 recovered, 41 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 504 cases, 481 recovered, 17 active and six deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 28 Thursday, with 99 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

The DOC showed Thursday there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva and one at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No active cases were reported Enid Community Corrections Center and William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson, and there were 158 inmates in quarantine at James Crabtree.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.04.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 57949 477 53903 2021-02-04
TULSA 39172 399 36333 2021-02-04
EDMOND 15486 89 14468 2021-02-04
BROKEN ARROW 14469 120 13220 2021-02-04
NORMAN 12517 119 11668 2021-02-04
OTHER*** 8867 52 8037 2021-02-04
YUKON 8025 26 7578 2021-02-04
LAWTON 6949 90 6139 2021-02-04
ENID 6296 58 5843 2021-02-04
STILLWATER 5751 21 5376 2021-02-04
MOORE 5729 38 5291 2021-02-04
CLAREMORE 5439 74 4971 2021-02-04
OWASSO 4824 31 4466 2021-02-04
MUSKOGEE 4769 65 4189 2021-02-04
SHAWNEE 4488 43 4202 2021-02-04
ARDMORE 3935 26 3490 2021-02-04
ADA 3718 32 3396 2021-02-04
TAHLEQUAH 3618 25 3296 2021-02-04
PONCA CITY 3558 33 3294 2021-02-04
BARTLESVILLE 3373 63 3035 2021-02-04
DURANT 3226 27 2939 2021-02-04
BIXBY 3138 22 2915 2021-02-04
SAND SPRINGS 2930 34 2684 2021-02-04
MCALESTER 2892 23 2703 2021-02-04
DUNCAN 2755 33 2531 2021-02-04
SAPULPA 2697 40 2433 2021-02-04
JENKS 2600 18 2381 2021-02-04
GUYMON 2495 20 2406 2021-02-04
MUSTANG 2339 19 2207 2021-02-04
ALTUS 2291 38 2138 2021-02-04
EL RENO 2289 17 2189 2021-02-04
CHICKASHA 2200 34 2019 2021-02-04
GUTHRIE 2187 17 1997 2021-02-04
COLLINSVILLE 2147 14 1978 2021-02-04
CHOCTAW 2128 14 1966 2021-02-04
BLANCHARD 2002 12 1830 2021-02-04
STILWELL 1990 16 1685 2021-02-04
MIAMI 1964 21 1857 2021-02-04
BETHANY 1785 14 1660 2021-02-04
WOODWARD 1749 10 1654 2021-02-04
WEATHERFORD 1698 20 1596 2021-02-04
COWETA 1689 23 1542 2021-02-04
CLINTON 1647 37 1510 2021-02-04
ELK CITY 1574 16 1425 2021-02-04
TAFT 1565 3 1550 2021-02-04
SKIATOOK 1561 8 1404 2021-02-04
POTEAU 1465 12 1378 2021-02-04
GROVE 1456 34 1347 2021-02-04
PRYOR CREEK 1441 17 1335 2021-02-04
GLENPOOL 1430 13 1314 2021-02-04
VINITA 1426 7 1334 2021-02-04
OKMULGEE 1408 22 1299 2021-02-04
SEMINOLE 1385 15 1225 2021-02-04
SALLISAW 1373 13 1268 2021-02-04
TUTTLE 1367 10 1283 2021-02-04
PURCELL 1329 17 1195 2021-02-04
WAGONER 1323 13 1213 2021-02-04
ATOKA 1284 7 1216 2021-02-04
CUSHING 1276 12 1187 2021-02-04
ANADARKO 1251 17 1145 2021-02-04
BROKEN BOW 1245 29 1110 2021-02-04
PAULS VALLEY 1175 12 1085 2021-02-04
NOBLE 1165 16 1029 2021-02-04
SULPHUR 1163 12 1027 2021-02-04
IDABEL 1156 14 1057 2021-02-04
NEWCASTLE 1154 8 1079 2021-02-04
LEXINGTON 1122 12 1008 2021-02-04
TECUMSEH 1083 6 1004 2021-02-04
PIEDMONT 1060 6 999 2021-02-04
HARRAH 1054 8 968 2021-02-04
FORT GIBSON 1035 11 893 2021-02-04
MCLOUD 1018 5 961 2021-02-04
MADILL 987 6 912 2021-02-04
ALVA 964 7 930 2021-02-04
JAY 956 9 891 2021-02-04
MARLOW 936 8 875 2021-02-04
FORT SUPPLY 926 2 918 2021-02-04
MARIETTA 924 6 856 2021-02-04
MULDROW 916 4 828 2021-02-04
HENRYETTA 881 11 826 2021-02-04
CHECOTAH 872 14 803 2021-02-04
HUGO 871 10 792 2021-02-04
BRISTOW 837 20 780 2021-02-04
EUFAULA 825 15 740 2021-02-04
SAYRE 787 13 747 2021-02-04
HOMINY 745 2 718 2021-02-04
KINGFISHER 739 8 691 2021-02-04
STIGLER 727 7 661 2021-02-04
KINGSTON 727 6 661 2021-02-04
OKEMAH 718 6 667 2021-02-04
HELENA 716 2 696 2021-02-04
LINDSAY 699 5 656 2021-02-04
CATOOSA 694 10 646 2021-02-04
MANNFORD 677 11 596 2021-02-04
ELGIN 673 8 619 2021-02-04
LOCUST GROVE 652 0 576 2021-02-04
WEWOKA 652 7 580 2021-02-04
HOLDENVILLE 646 8 580 2021-02-04
CHANDLER 643 15 582 2021-02-04
HEAVENER 637 9 604 2021-02-04
CLEVELAND 633 10 590 2021-02-04
NOWATA 632 9 560 2021-02-04
INOLA 630 6 594 2021-02-04
CALERA 628 5 589 2021-02-04
PERRY 619 4 559 2021-02-04
HENNESSEY 617 5 588 2021-02-04
BLACKWELL 602 14 537 2021-02-04
SPIRO 599 1 575 2021-02-04
MOUNDS 595 8 541 2021-02-04
DAVIS 581 4 524 2021-02-04
CACHE 581 7 524 2021-02-04
AFTON 579 3 550 2021-02-04
SPERRY 565 2 530 2021-02-04
CHELSEA 560 8 527 2021-02-04
BOLEY 558 7 543 2021-02-04
TISHOMINGO 545 8 509 2021-02-04
SALINA 543 3 471 2021-02-04
SPENCER 543 7 487 2021-02-04
WESTVILLE 537 4 493 2021-02-04
WARR ACRES 533 1 506 2021-02-04
PERKINS 527 4 478 2021-02-04
JONES 525 4 484 2021-02-04
COMANCHE 523 9 474 2021-02-04
PRAGUE 511 6 489 2021-02-04
ANTLERS 496 8 454 2021-02-04
MIDWEST CITY 496 12 447 2021-02-04
FAIRVIEW 494 2 469 2021-02-04
DEL CITY 491 6 443 2021-02-04
VIAN 487 5 446 2021-02-04
PAWNEE 486 12 431 2021-02-04
COALGATE 474 7 433 2021-02-04
HULBERT 474 4 437 2021-02-04
WYNNEWOOD 469 3 412 2021-02-04
PAWHUSKA 465 7 433 2021-02-04
OOLOGAH 464 3 431 2021-02-04
DEWEY 462 5 422 2021-02-04
WILBURTON 457 6 407 2021-02-04
COLCORD 456 3 423 2021-02-04
HINTON 454 1 441 2021-02-04
HASKELL 454 3 424 2021-02-04
MEEKER 441 13 404 2021-02-04
APACHE 439 4 398 2021-02-04
ROLAND 427 1 387 2021-02-04
CHOUTEAU 424 9 395 2021-02-04
STRATFORD 418 3 394 2021-02-04
FREDERICK 416 10 384 2021-02-04
WISTER 410 2 366 2021-02-04
LONE GROVE 407 2 374 2021-02-04
NEWKIRK 397 3 363 2021-02-04
TALIHINA 395 9 359 2021-02-04
CARNEGIE 390 8 348 2021-02-04
STROUD 382 3 349 2021-02-04
KANSAS 375 6 352 2021-02-04
NICHOLS HILLS 372 0 349 2021-02-04
KONAWA 371 4 336 2021-02-04
WALTERS 371 3 328 2021-02-04
WASHINGTON 368 3 342 2021-02-04
BEGGS 364 4 339 2021-02-04
WATONGA 363 1 306 2021-02-04
POCOLA 362 3 342 2021-02-04
WILSON 351 2 322 2021-02-04
LUTHER 339 6 309 2021-02-04
TONKAWA 333 10 302 2021-02-04
MINCO 332 0 320 2021-02-04
HARTSHORNE 328 4 292 2021-02-04
MORRIS 324 2 306 2021-02-04
WELLSTON 320 3 298 2021-02-04
VALLIANT 319 4 295 2021-02-04
HOOKER 317 0 304 2021-02-04
COLBERT 314 9 282 2021-02-04
MANGUM 312 11 285 2021-02-04
COMMERCE 310 2 299 2021-02-04
WYANDOTTE 309 2 293 2021-02-04
NEW CORDELL 307 0 279 2021-02-04
GORE 305 4 275 2021-02-04
FLETCHER 304 2 275 2021-02-04
HOBART 300 7 282 2021-02-04
HOWE 291 0 280 2021-02-04
PORUM 290 2 255 2021-02-04
CADDO 290 1 271 2021-02-04
MEAD 290 3 263 2021-02-04
QUAPAW 289 6 274 2021-02-04
HEALDTON 288 4 230 2021-02-04
PORTER 285 6 251 2021-02-04
ELMORE CITY 281 3 252 2021-02-04
WARNER 277 1 251 2021-02-04
FAIRLAND 277 1 264 2021-02-04
ARCADIA 269 0 258 2021-02-04
TALALA 263 2 237 2021-02-04
WAURIKA 255 3 243 2021-02-04
ADAIR 252 2 229 2021-02-04
BOKCHITO 252 2 229 2021-02-04
KELLYVILLE 251 3 238 2021-02-04
KIEFER 250 1 230 2021-02-04
DRUMRIGHT 249 5 221 2021-02-04
STONEWALL 246 1 233 2021-02-04
CRESCENT 240 2 224 2021-02-04
MAYSVILLE 238 6 219 2021-02-04
RINGLING 237 1 210 2021-02-04
WAYNE 237 2 215 2021-02-04
BARNSDALL 236 4 210 2021-02-04
ALLEN 233 2 218 2021-02-04
CASHION 230 0 217 2021-02-04
EARLSBORO 229 0 215 2021-02-04
OKARCHE 229 4 214 2021-02-04
HOLLIS 228 1 213 2021-02-04
PADEN 223 0 213 2021-02-04
BOSWELL 223 1 205 2021-02-04
HYDRO 219 4 208 2021-02-04
RUSH SPRINGS 219 3 203 2021-02-04
BLAIR 214 1 199 2021-02-04
WRIGHT CITY 211 1 185 2021-02-04
FORT COBB 207 1 188 2021-02-04
WAUKOMIS 206 0 195 2021-02-04
MOORELAND 205 1 177 2021-02-04
BEAVER 202 2 187 2021-02-04
LAVERNE 201 1 194 2021-02-04
BILLINGS 201 1 194 2021-02-04
CAMERON 199 0 191 2021-02-04
WATTS 198 0 181 2021-02-04
KEOTA 197 0 188 2021-02-04
HAWORTH 197 3 176 2021-02-04
GERONIMO 197 2 169 2021-02-04
CHEROKEE 197 1 184 2021-02-04
YALE 196 4 175 2021-02-04
ROFF 195 1 169 2021-02-04
BINGER 194 10 174 2021-02-04
PAOLI 193 2 166 2021-02-04
CEMENT 192 0 170 2021-02-04
OKEENE 187 0 175 2021-02-04
WETUMKA 183 3 166 2021-02-04
BIG CABIN 183 2 174 2021-02-04
QUINTON 180 1 156 2021-02-04
TEXHOMA 180 0 176 2021-02-04
GLENCOE 180 2 162 2021-02-04
CYRIL 175 2 158 2021-02-04
MAUD 174 0 165 2021-02-04
OCHELATA 173 3 162 2021-02-04
THOMAS 173 0 172 2021-02-04
RINGWOOD 171 0 163 2021-02-04
SHATTUCK 171 1 162 2021-02-04
MORRISON 170 1 155 2021-02-04
BOKOSHE 170 0 161 2021-02-04
CHEYENNE 170 1 153 2021-02-04
WELCH 169 2 159 2021-02-04
ARAPAHO 169 4 157 2021-02-04
FAIRFAX 169 1 153 2021-02-04
JENNINGS 166 1 145 2021-02-04
RED ROCK 163 2 152 2021-02-04
MEDFORD 161 1 155 2021-02-04
NINNEKAH 159 1 142 2021-02-04
GOODWELL 156 1 148 2021-02-04
GEARY 154 0 135 2021-02-04
RAMONA 154 4 137 2021-02-04
SEILING 152 1 149 2021-02-04
INDIAHOMA 151 1 131 2021-02-04
THACKERVILLE 151 1 147 2021-02-04
BUFFALO 151 2 145 2021-02-04
OKTAHA 150 0 137 2021-02-04
SHADY POINT 149 1 141 2021-02-04
WELEETKA 148 3 136 2021-02-04
CALUMET 148 0 140 2021-02-04
FORT TOWSON 146 0 136 2021-02-04
GRACEMONT 145 2 133 2021-02-04
SNYDER 141 5 125 2021-02-04
COPAN 140 1 129 2021-02-04
UNION CITY 140 1 137 2021-02-04
DEPEW 139 2 132 2021-02-04
PANAMA 137 1 128 2021-02-04
CANTON 137 2 117 2021-02-04
BURNS FLAT 136 1 129 2021-02-04
KREBS 136 2 121 2021-02-04
RED OAK 136 0 125 2021-02-04
BENNINGTON 135 2 121 2021-02-04
POND CREEK 135 0 132 2021-02-04
BLUEJACKET 134 1 128 2021-02-04
TEMPLE 133 9 116 2021-02-04
CLAYTON 131 1 121 2021-02-04
WEBBERS FALLS 128 0 115 2021-02-04
CANUTE 127 0 114 2021-02-04
WANETTE 126 0 122 2021-02-04
GARBER 125 1 123 2021-02-04
HAMMON 124 2 109 2021-02-04
MILBURN 124 3 108 2021-02-04
VICI 124 0 118 2021-02-04
GRANITE 124 2 118 2021-02-04
MANNSVILLE 123 1 111 2021-02-04
KIOWA 122 2 112 2021-02-04
LAHOMA 120 5 112 2021-02-04
ARKOMA 120 1 109 2021-02-04
LEEDEY 119 4 110 2021-02-04
ALEX 118 2 109 2021-02-04
MOUNTAIN VIEW 116 1 104 2021-02-04
SPAVINAW 115 1 104 2021-02-04
TERLTON 115 1 102 2021-02-04
TIPTON 114 3 96 2021-02-04
DAVENPORT 110 0 105 2021-02-04
ERICK 109 1 97 2021-02-04
CHATTANOOGA 109 2 89 2021-02-04
VELMA 109 2 100 2021-02-04
GRANDFIELD 108 1 96 2021-02-04
COUNCIL HILL 106 2 100 2021-02-04
ASHER 106 0 98 2021-02-04
RYAN 106 0 100 2021-02-04
CANEY 104 1 99 2021-02-04
MULHALL 104 0 100 2021-02-04
AGRA 104 1 83 2021-02-04
OAKS 104 1 94 2021-02-04
SENTINEL 102 1 98 2021-02-04
SOPER 102 1 94 2021-02-04
BRAGGS 100 1 92 2021-02-04
WAYNOKA 100 0 96 2021-02-04
DELAWARE 99 2 91 2021-02-04
TUPELO 98 1 88 2021-02-04
TYRONE 96 0 83 2021-02-04
DOVER 96 2 89 2021-02-04
MCCURTAIN 95 1 87 2021-02-04
BYARS 94 1 92 2021-02-04
SASAKWA 92 0 89 2021-02-04
OILTON 92 3 83 2021-02-04
RATLIFF CITY 89 0 78 2021-02-04
AMBER 88 2 83 2021-02-04
LOOKEBA 88 2 81 2021-02-04
FOSS 87 0 83 2021-02-04
VERDEN 86 1 73 2021-02-04
GARVIN 83 0 81 2021-02-04
STRINGTOWN 83 1 79 2021-02-04
STERLING 81 1 67 2021-02-04
SPRINGER 81 1 75 2021-02-04
MILL CREEK 81 0 79 2021-02-04
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-02-04
GANS 80 0 74 2021-02-04
CUSTER CITY 78 0 75 2021-02-04
DEWAR 77 0 67 2021-02-04
WANN 76 2 68 2021-02-04
RAVIA 75 2 70 2021-02-04
RIPLEY 75 1 60 2021-02-04
OLUSTEE 73 0 68 2021-02-04
KINTA 72 0 63 2021-02-04
RATTAN 72 0 58 2021-02-04
SAVANNA 71 0 68 2021-02-04
TRYON 71 0 62 2021-02-04
COVINGTON 69 0 68 2021-02-04
CARNEY 69 1 62 2021-02-04
COYLE 68 0 56 2021-02-04
PITTSBURG 68 0 63 2021-02-04
STUART 68 0 57 2021-02-04
CORN 68 3 64 2021-02-04
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-02-04
POCASSET 66 1 63 2021-02-04
HAILEYVILLE 66 0 56 2021-02-04
DUSTIN 65 1 61 2021-02-04
CANADIAN 65 0 61 2021-02-04
LAMONT 65 1 64 2021-02-04
FARGO 63 0 63 2021-02-04
LONGDALE 63 0 56 2021-02-04
KREMLIN 62 0 61 2021-02-04
DRUMMOND 61 0 55 2021-02-04
DILL CITY 61 0 59 2021-02-04
MARBLE CITY 61 0 54 2021-02-04
ORLANDO 60 0 57 2021-02-04
NASH 59 1 54 2021-02-04
KAW CITY 59 1 56 2021-02-04
KETCHUM 58 1 54 2021-02-04
BOYNTON 58 0 57 2021-02-04
WAPANUCKA 57 1 44 2021-02-04
SAWYER 57 1 52 2021-02-04
AMES 56 0 56 2021-02-04
SHIDLER 56 0 54 2021-02-04
REYDON 56 0 52 2021-02-04
CLEO SPRINGS 56 0 54 2021-02-04
RANDLETT 55 1 51 2021-02-04
CASTLE 55 0 46 2021-02-04
LENAPAH 55 0 53 2021-02-04
KENEFIC 54 1 48 2021-02-04
LANGLEY 53 0 48 2021-02-04
WHITEFIELD 53 0 51 2021-02-04
ALINE 50 2 45 2021-02-04
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-04
CROWDER 50 0 47 2021-02-04
LONE WOLF 50 0 48 2021-02-04
MARLAND 50 0 48 2021-02-04
INDIANOLA 50 0 45 2021-02-04
LEHIGH 49 0 48 2021-02-04
CALVIN 49 1 45 2021-02-04
FAIRMONT 49 0 47 2021-02-04
FAXON 49 0 44 2021-02-04
LOCO 49 0 46 2021-02-04
WYNONA 48 1 47 2021-02-04
OKAY 48 1 42 2021-02-04
PRUE 47 1 42 2021-02-04
CARTER 47 0 42 2021-02-04
TERRAL 46 2 43 2021-02-04
GAGE 46 0 42 2021-02-04
FORGAN 44 1 39 2021-02-04
CARMEN 43 1 38 2021-02-04
MOUNTAIN PARK 43 0 40 2021-02-04
ACHILLE 43 0 39 2021-02-04
WAKITA 43 2 41 2021-02-04
RALSTON 42 1 39 2021-02-04
HASTINGS 42 1 36 2021-02-04
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-04
TALOGA 42 0 38 2021-02-04
BURBANK 41 0 37 2021-02-04
COLONY 40 0 39 2021-02-04
BUTLER 40 0 37 2021-02-04
ROOSEVELT 40 0 36 2021-02-04
SPARKS 39 1 35 2021-02-04
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-04
LANGSTON 38 1 34 2021-02-04
SHARON 38 1 34 2021-02-04
JET 37 0 37 2021-02-04
GOLTRY 36 0 33 2021-02-04
FREEDOM 35 0 32 2021-02-04
MARSHALL 35 0 34 2021-02-04
GOLDSBY 35 0 33 2021-02-04
ELDORADO 34 0 30 2021-02-04
ROCKY 34 0 31 2021-02-04
BERNICE 33 0 32 2021-02-04
HARDESTY 33 0 33 2021-02-04
EAKLY 33 0 25 2021-02-04
OSAGE 33 0 33 2021-02-04
FRANCIS 33 1 29 2021-02-04
DEER CREEK 33 1 27 2021-02-04
DEVOL 32 0 31 2021-02-04
AVANT 30 0 28 2021-02-04
BESSIE 30 1 27 2021-02-04
HANNA 30 0 28 2021-02-04
BURLINGTON 29 0 27 2021-02-04
WILLOW 29 0 26 2021-02-04
DAVIDSON 29 0 25 2021-02-04
NICOMA PARK 29 1 27 2021-02-04
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-04
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 26 2021-02-04
DACOMA 27 0 25 2021-02-04
CAMARGO 27 0 26 2021-02-04
GOTEBO 26 0 26 2021-02-04
HUNTER 26 0 26 2021-02-04
FITZHUGH 26 0 25 2021-02-04
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-02-04
BRADLEY 24 1 19 2021-02-04
DISNEY 23 0 22 2021-02-04
DIBBLE 22 0 20 2021-02-04
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-04
MILLERTON 21 2 19 2021-02-04
KEYES 21 0 19 2021-02-04
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-04
HILLSDALE 20 0 18 2021-02-04
BRAMAN 20 0 19 2021-02-04
BROMIDE 19 1 16 2021-02-04
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-02-04
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-04
HITCHCOCK 19 0 15 2021-02-04
CROMWELL 19 1 13 2021-02-04
ALDERSON 17 0 16 2021-02-04
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-02-04
DOUGHERTY 16 0 14 2021-02-04
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 13 2021-02-04
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-04
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-04
FANSHAWE 11 0 10 2021-02-04
ALBION 10 0 8 2021-02-04
PEORIA 10 0 10 2021-02-04
ADDINGTON 9 0 8 2021-02-04
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-02-04
VERA 7 0 7 2021-02-04
GENE AUTRY 6 0 6 2021-02-04
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-04
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-02-04
BLACKBURN 5 0 4 2021-02-04
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-04
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-04
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 3 2021-02-04
TATUMS 4 0 2 2021-02-04
KEMP 3 0 2 2021-02-04
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-04
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-04
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-04
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-04
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-04
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-04
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-04
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-04
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-04
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-04
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-04
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-04
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-04
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-04
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-04
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-04
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-04
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-04
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-04

Oklahoma per county 02.04.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 76213 599 71033 2021-02-04
TULSA 65555 606 60688 2021-02-04
CLEVELAND 26746 231 24628 2021-02-04
CANADIAN 14571 70 13784 2021-02-04
COMANCHE 10742 115 9503 2021-02-04
ROGERS 9360 103 8610 2021-02-04
MUSKOGEE 8630 84 7777 2021-02-04
PAYNE 8000 43 7440 2021-02-04
POTTAWATOMIE 7287 57 6823 2021-02-04
WAGONER 7149 72 6416 2021-02-04
GARFIELD 7135 63 6649 2021-02-04
CREEK 5986 101 5434 2021-02-04
BRYAN 5392 50 4920 2021-02-04
GRADY 5335 59 4945 2021-02-04
CARTER 5219 36 4631 2021-02-04
CHEROKEE 5127 35 4668 2021-02-04
LE FLORE 4977 40 4669 2021-02-04
KAY 4829 60 4449 2021-02-04
MCCLAIN 4764 42 4367 2021-02-04
PONTOTOC 4509 38 4124 2021-02-04
STEPHENS 4387 52 4046 2021-02-04
WASHINGTON 4329 77 3911 2021-02-04
OSAGE 4176 39 3837 2021-02-04
PITTSBURG 4170 32 3860 2021-02-04
DELAWARE 4168 55 3840 2021-02-04
CUSTER 3845 60 3585 2021-02-04
LOGAN 3691 23 3385 2021-02-04
MAYES 3655 34 3341 2021-02-04
CADDO 3627 49 3323 2021-02-04
SEQUOYAH 3625 27 3316 2021-02-04
MCCURTAIN 3521 58 3177 2021-02-04
OTTAWA 3467 35 3294 2021-02-04
OKMULGEE 3437 39 3198 2021-02-04
TEXAS 3346 21 3216 2021-02-04
GARVIN 3285 32 3009 2021-02-04
WOODWARD 3019 14 2884 2021-02-04
ADAIR 2928 20 2546 2021-02-04
LINCOLN 2880 43 2638 2021-02-04
JACKSON 2748 41 2561 2021-02-04
SEMINOLE 2614 29 2333 2021-02-04
BECKHAM 2553 31 2344 2021-02-04
KINGFISHER 1878 19 1765 2021-02-04
CRAIG 1834 10 1722 2021-02-04
MURRAY 1803 17 1602 2021-02-04
MCINTOSH 1777 29 1621 2021-02-04
MARSHALL 1723 12 1582 2021-02-04
OKFUSKEE 1703 16 1605 2021-02-04
ATOKA 1665 10 1583 2021-02-04
PAWNEE 1514 25 1370 2021-02-04
CHOCTAW 1462 13 1338 2021-02-04
LOVE 1371 8 1278 2021-02-04
NOBLE 1264 8 1163 2021-02-04
JOHNSTON 1196 17 1091 2021-02-04
HASKELL 1166 8 1067 2021-02-04
WOODS 1156 8 1111 2021-02-04
ALFALFA 1108 5 1061 2021-02-04
HUGHES 1083 14 977 2021-02-04
NOWATA 1030 14 927 2021-02-04
WASHITA 1011 7 941 2021-02-04
BLAINE 931 6 811 2021-02-04
PUSHMATAHA 919 12 839 2021-02-04
MAJOR 904 4 859 2021-02-04
LATIMER 758 8 690 2021-02-04
KIOWA 737 13 681 2021-02-04
TILLMAN 711 14 641 2021-02-04
COAL 644 10 587 2021-02-04
JEFFERSON 643 7 594 2021-02-04
COTTON 598 13 530 2021-02-04
DEWEY 510 4 480 2021-02-04
GRANT 504 6 481 2021-02-04
GREER 471 13 435 2021-02-04
BEAVER 393 4 361 2021-02-04
HARPER 390 3 375 2021-02-04
ROGER MILLS 380 6 340 2021-02-04
ELLIS 337 1 322 2021-02-04
HARMON 257 1 241 2021-02-04
CIMARRON 122 1 114 2021-02-04
115 0 62 2021-02-04

