ENID, Okla. — An Alva man and a woman from Sharon, both in the 65 and older age group, were among the 27 virus-related deaths reported Thursday by Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Oklahoma gained 2,782 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The 0.7% increase in cases brought the total number to 397,065, with 26,935 active, a single-day increase of 114, and 366,449 recovered, including 2,641 since Wednesday’s report.
Statewide, there have been 3,681 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 27 deaths reported Thursday, 19 were in the 65 and older age group: three men and two women in Tulsa County, two men and one woman in Oklahoma County, one man and one woman in Comanche County, one man each in Cherokee, Custer, Grady, Wagoner, Washington and Woods counties and one woman each in Payne, Pottawatomie and Woodward counties.
Four deaths were in the 50-64 age group: three men in Muskogee, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties and a Comanche County woman. The other four deaths were two men in Canadian and Comanche counties and two women in Le Flore and Wagoner counties in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 22,317, according to OSDH on Thursday. Of that number, 951 currently were hospitalized, with 284 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Thursday afternoon. One week ago, the number of current hospitalizations stood at 1,247 with 352 in ICU.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 11 COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it had nine patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Thursday increased by 82 for a total of 7,135, with 423 active and 6,649, or 93.2%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,296, or 88.2% — have been in Enid, which reported 395 active cases and 5,843 recovered. Of the county’s 63 deaths, 58 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data.
There have been 2,775 cases, with 2,570 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,441 cases, with 3,200 recovered and 24 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 34 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Thursday included 32 in Woodward, 13 in Kingfisher, 10 in Blaine, five in Noble, four each in Major and Woods and two in Alfalfa. No cases were reported in Grant County.
State update
There have been 210,179 Oklahoma women and 186,873 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were 13 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,549 in the 0-4 age group, 44,071 in the 5-17 age group, 124,691 in the 18-35 age group, 85,887 in the 36-49 age group, 77,296 in the 50-64 age group and 57,517 in the 65 and older age group. There were 54 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,654 deaths in the state, 2,914 have been 65 and older and 594 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 139 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,097, than women, 1,584, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 606 in Tulsa; 599 in Oklahoma; 231 in Cleveland; 115 in Comanche; 103 in Rogers; 101 in Creek; 84 in Muskogee; 77 in Washington; 72 in Wagoner; 70 in Canadian; 63 in Garfield; 60 each in Custer and Kay; 59 in Grady; 58 in McCurtain; 57 in Pottawatomie; 55 in Delaware; 52 in Stephens; 50 in Bryan; 49 in Caddo; 43 each in Lincoln and Payne; 42 in McClain; 41 in Jackson; 40 in Le Flore; 39 each in Okmulgee and Osage; 38 in Pontotoc; 36 in Carter; 35 each in Cherokee and Ottawa; 34 in Mayes; 32 each in Garvin and Pittsburg; 31 in Beckham; 29 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 27 in Sequoyah; 25 in Pawnee; 23 in Logan; 21 in Texas; 20 in Adair; 19 in Kingfisher; 17 each in Johnston and Murray; 16 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Hughes, Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Greer and Kiowa; 12 each in Marshall and Pushmataha; 10 each in Atoka, Coal and Craig; eight each in Haskell, Latimer, Love, Noble and Woods; seven each in Jefferson and Washita; six each in Blaine, Grant and Roger Mills; five in Alfalfa; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,019 cases, 2,884 recovered, 121 active and 14 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two from Fort Supply and one each from Mooreland and Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,878 cases, 1,765 recovered, 94 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,264 cases, 1,163 recovered, 93 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,156 cases, 1,111 recovered, 37 active and eight deaths, seven from Alva and one not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,108 cases, 1,061 recovered, 42 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee.
• Blaine with 931 cases, 811 recovered, 114 active and six deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and three not listed by town.
• Major with 904 cases, 859 recovered, 41 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 504 cases, 481 recovered, 17 active and six deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 28 Thursday, with 99 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
The DOC showed Thursday there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva and one at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No active cases were reported Enid Community Corrections Center and William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson, and there were 158 inmates in quarantine at James Crabtree.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
Oklahoma per city 02.04.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|57949
|477
|53903
|2021-02-04
|TULSA
|39172
|399
|36333
|2021-02-04
|EDMOND
|15486
|89
|14468
|2021-02-04
|BROKEN ARROW
|14469
|120
|13220
|2021-02-04
|NORMAN
|12517
|119
|11668
|2021-02-04
|OTHER***
|8867
|52
|8037
|2021-02-04
|YUKON
|8025
|26
|7578
|2021-02-04
|LAWTON
|6949
|90
|6139
|2021-02-04
|ENID
|6296
|58
|5843
|2021-02-04
|STILLWATER
|5751
|21
|5376
|2021-02-04
|MOORE
|5729
|38
|5291
|2021-02-04
|CLAREMORE
|5439
|74
|4971
|2021-02-04
|OWASSO
|4824
|31
|4466
|2021-02-04
|MUSKOGEE
|4769
|65
|4189
|2021-02-04
|SHAWNEE
|4488
|43
|4202
|2021-02-04
|ARDMORE
|3935
|26
|3490
|2021-02-04
|ADA
|3718
|32
|3396
|2021-02-04
|TAHLEQUAH
|3618
|25
|3296
|2021-02-04
|PONCA CITY
|3558
|33
|3294
|2021-02-04
|BARTLESVILLE
|3373
|63
|3035
|2021-02-04
|DURANT
|3226
|27
|2939
|2021-02-04
|BIXBY
|3138
|22
|2915
|2021-02-04
|SAND SPRINGS
|2930
|34
|2684
|2021-02-04
|MCALESTER
|2892
|23
|2703
|2021-02-04
|DUNCAN
|2755
|33
|2531
|2021-02-04
|SAPULPA
|2697
|40
|2433
|2021-02-04
|JENKS
|2600
|18
|2381
|2021-02-04
|GUYMON
|2495
|20
|2406
|2021-02-04
|MUSTANG
|2339
|19
|2207
|2021-02-04
|ALTUS
|2291
|38
|2138
|2021-02-04
|EL RENO
|2289
|17
|2189
|2021-02-04
|CHICKASHA
|2200
|34
|2019
|2021-02-04
|GUTHRIE
|2187
|17
|1997
|2021-02-04
|COLLINSVILLE
|2147
|14
|1978
|2021-02-04
|CHOCTAW
|2128
|14
|1966
|2021-02-04
|BLANCHARD
|2002
|12
|1830
|2021-02-04
|STILWELL
|1990
|16
|1685
|2021-02-04
|MIAMI
|1964
|21
|1857
|2021-02-04
|BETHANY
|1785
|14
|1660
|2021-02-04
|WOODWARD
|1749
|10
|1654
|2021-02-04
|WEATHERFORD
|1698
|20
|1596
|2021-02-04
|COWETA
|1689
|23
|1542
|2021-02-04
|CLINTON
|1647
|37
|1510
|2021-02-04
|ELK CITY
|1574
|16
|1425
|2021-02-04
|TAFT
|1565
|3
|1550
|2021-02-04
|SKIATOOK
|1561
|8
|1404
|2021-02-04
|POTEAU
|1465
|12
|1378
|2021-02-04
|GROVE
|1456
|34
|1347
|2021-02-04
|PRYOR CREEK
|1441
|17
|1335
|2021-02-04
|GLENPOOL
|1430
|13
|1314
|2021-02-04
|VINITA
|1426
|7
|1334
|2021-02-04
|OKMULGEE
|1408
|22
|1299
|2021-02-04
|SEMINOLE
|1385
|15
|1225
|2021-02-04
|SALLISAW
|1373
|13
|1268
|2021-02-04
|TUTTLE
|1367
|10
|1283
|2021-02-04
|PURCELL
|1329
|17
|1195
|2021-02-04
|WAGONER
|1323
|13
|1213
|2021-02-04
|ATOKA
|1284
|7
|1216
|2021-02-04
|CUSHING
|1276
|12
|1187
|2021-02-04
|ANADARKO
|1251
|17
|1145
|2021-02-04
|BROKEN BOW
|1245
|29
|1110
|2021-02-04
|PAULS VALLEY
|1175
|12
|1085
|2021-02-04
|NOBLE
|1165
|16
|1029
|2021-02-04
|SULPHUR
|1163
|12
|1027
|2021-02-04
|IDABEL
|1156
|14
|1057
|2021-02-04
|NEWCASTLE
|1154
|8
|1079
|2021-02-04
|LEXINGTON
|1122
|12
|1008
|2021-02-04
|TECUMSEH
|1083
|6
|1004
|2021-02-04
|PIEDMONT
|1060
|6
|999
|2021-02-04
|HARRAH
|1054
|8
|968
|2021-02-04
|FORT GIBSON
|1035
|11
|893
|2021-02-04
|MCLOUD
|1018
|5
|961
|2021-02-04
|MADILL
|987
|6
|912
|2021-02-04
|ALVA
|964
|7
|930
|2021-02-04
|JAY
|956
|9
|891
|2021-02-04
|MARLOW
|936
|8
|875
|2021-02-04
|FORT SUPPLY
|926
|2
|918
|2021-02-04
|MARIETTA
|924
|6
|856
|2021-02-04
|MULDROW
|916
|4
|828
|2021-02-04
|HENRYETTA
|881
|11
|826
|2021-02-04
|CHECOTAH
|872
|14
|803
|2021-02-04
|HUGO
|871
|10
|792
|2021-02-04
|BRISTOW
|837
|20
|780
|2021-02-04
|EUFAULA
|825
|15
|740
|2021-02-04
|SAYRE
|787
|13
|747
|2021-02-04
|HOMINY
|745
|2
|718
|2021-02-04
|KINGFISHER
|739
|8
|691
|2021-02-04
|STIGLER
|727
|7
|661
|2021-02-04
|KINGSTON
|727
|6
|661
|2021-02-04
|OKEMAH
|718
|6
|667
|2021-02-04
|HELENA
|716
|2
|696
|2021-02-04
|LINDSAY
|699
|5
|656
|2021-02-04
|CATOOSA
|694
|10
|646
|2021-02-04
|MANNFORD
|677
|11
|596
|2021-02-04
|ELGIN
|673
|8
|619
|2021-02-04
|LOCUST GROVE
|652
|0
|576
|2021-02-04
|WEWOKA
|652
|7
|580
|2021-02-04
|HOLDENVILLE
|646
|8
|580
|2021-02-04
|CHANDLER
|643
|15
|582
|2021-02-04
|HEAVENER
|637
|9
|604
|2021-02-04
|CLEVELAND
|633
|10
|590
|2021-02-04
|NOWATA
|632
|9
|560
|2021-02-04
|INOLA
|630
|6
|594
|2021-02-04
|CALERA
|628
|5
|589
|2021-02-04
|PERRY
|619
|4
|559
|2021-02-04
|HENNESSEY
|617
|5
|588
|2021-02-04
|BLACKWELL
|602
|14
|537
|2021-02-04
|SPIRO
|599
|1
|575
|2021-02-04
|MOUNDS
|595
|8
|541
|2021-02-04
|DAVIS
|581
|4
|524
|2021-02-04
|CACHE
|581
|7
|524
|2021-02-04
|AFTON
|579
|3
|550
|2021-02-04
|SPERRY
|565
|2
|530
|2021-02-04
|CHELSEA
|560
|8
|527
|2021-02-04
|BOLEY
|558
|7
|543
|2021-02-04
|TISHOMINGO
|545
|8
|509
|2021-02-04
|SALINA
|543
|3
|471
|2021-02-04
|SPENCER
|543
|7
|487
|2021-02-04
|WESTVILLE
|537
|4
|493
|2021-02-04
|WARR ACRES
|533
|1
|506
|2021-02-04
|PERKINS
|527
|4
|478
|2021-02-04
|JONES
|525
|4
|484
|2021-02-04
|COMANCHE
|523
|9
|474
|2021-02-04
|PRAGUE
|511
|6
|489
|2021-02-04
|ANTLERS
|496
|8
|454
|2021-02-04
|MIDWEST CITY
|496
|12
|447
|2021-02-04
|FAIRVIEW
|494
|2
|469
|2021-02-04
|DEL CITY
|491
|6
|443
|2021-02-04
|VIAN
|487
|5
|446
|2021-02-04
|PAWNEE
|486
|12
|431
|2021-02-04
|COALGATE
|474
|7
|433
|2021-02-04
|HULBERT
|474
|4
|437
|2021-02-04
|WYNNEWOOD
|469
|3
|412
|2021-02-04
|PAWHUSKA
|465
|7
|433
|2021-02-04
|OOLOGAH
|464
|3
|431
|2021-02-04
|DEWEY
|462
|5
|422
|2021-02-04
|WILBURTON
|457
|6
|407
|2021-02-04
|COLCORD
|456
|3
|423
|2021-02-04
|HINTON
|454
|1
|441
|2021-02-04
|HASKELL
|454
|3
|424
|2021-02-04
|MEEKER
|441
|13
|404
|2021-02-04
|APACHE
|439
|4
|398
|2021-02-04
|ROLAND
|427
|1
|387
|2021-02-04
|CHOUTEAU
|424
|9
|395
|2021-02-04
|STRATFORD
|418
|3
|394
|2021-02-04
|FREDERICK
|416
|10
|384
|2021-02-04
|WISTER
|410
|2
|366
|2021-02-04
|LONE GROVE
|407
|2
|374
|2021-02-04
|NEWKIRK
|397
|3
|363
|2021-02-04
|TALIHINA
|395
|9
|359
|2021-02-04
|CARNEGIE
|390
|8
|348
|2021-02-04
|STROUD
|382
|3
|349
|2021-02-04
|KANSAS
|375
|6
|352
|2021-02-04
|NICHOLS HILLS
|372
|0
|349
|2021-02-04
|KONAWA
|371
|4
|336
|2021-02-04
|WALTERS
|371
|3
|328
|2021-02-04
|WASHINGTON
|368
|3
|342
|2021-02-04
|BEGGS
|364
|4
|339
|2021-02-04
|WATONGA
|363
|1
|306
|2021-02-04
|POCOLA
|362
|3
|342
|2021-02-04
|WILSON
|351
|2
|322
|2021-02-04
|LUTHER
|339
|6
|309
|2021-02-04
|TONKAWA
|333
|10
|302
|2021-02-04
|MINCO
|332
|0
|320
|2021-02-04
|HARTSHORNE
|328
|4
|292
|2021-02-04
|MORRIS
|324
|2
|306
|2021-02-04
|WELLSTON
|320
|3
|298
|2021-02-04
|VALLIANT
|319
|4
|295
|2021-02-04
|HOOKER
|317
|0
|304
|2021-02-04
|COLBERT
|314
|9
|282
|2021-02-04
|MANGUM
|312
|11
|285
|2021-02-04
|COMMERCE
|310
|2
|299
|2021-02-04
|WYANDOTTE
|309
|2
|293
|2021-02-04
|NEW CORDELL
|307
|0
|279
|2021-02-04
|GORE
|305
|4
|275
|2021-02-04
|FLETCHER
|304
|2
|275
|2021-02-04
|HOBART
|300
|7
|282
|2021-02-04
|HOWE
|291
|0
|280
|2021-02-04
|PORUM
|290
|2
|255
|2021-02-04
|CADDO
|290
|1
|271
|2021-02-04
|MEAD
|290
|3
|263
|2021-02-04
|QUAPAW
|289
|6
|274
|2021-02-04
|HEALDTON
|288
|4
|230
|2021-02-04
|PORTER
|285
|6
|251
|2021-02-04
|ELMORE CITY
|281
|3
|252
|2021-02-04
|WARNER
|277
|1
|251
|2021-02-04
|FAIRLAND
|277
|1
|264
|2021-02-04
|ARCADIA
|269
|0
|258
|2021-02-04
|TALALA
|263
|2
|237
|2021-02-04
|WAURIKA
|255
|3
|243
|2021-02-04
|ADAIR
|252
|2
|229
|2021-02-04
|BOKCHITO
|252
|2
|229
|2021-02-04
|KELLYVILLE
|251
|3
|238
|2021-02-04
|KIEFER
|250
|1
|230
|2021-02-04
|DRUMRIGHT
|249
|5
|221
|2021-02-04
|STONEWALL
|246
|1
|233
|2021-02-04
|CRESCENT
|240
|2
|224
|2021-02-04
|MAYSVILLE
|238
|6
|219
|2021-02-04
|RINGLING
|237
|1
|210
|2021-02-04
|WAYNE
|237
|2
|215
|2021-02-04
|BARNSDALL
|236
|4
|210
|2021-02-04
|ALLEN
|233
|2
|218
|2021-02-04
|CASHION
|230
|0
|217
|2021-02-04
|EARLSBORO
|229
|0
|215
|2021-02-04
|OKARCHE
|229
|4
|214
|2021-02-04
|HOLLIS
|228
|1
|213
|2021-02-04
|PADEN
|223
|0
|213
|2021-02-04
|BOSWELL
|223
|1
|205
|2021-02-04
|HYDRO
|219
|4
|208
|2021-02-04
|RUSH SPRINGS
|219
|3
|203
|2021-02-04
|BLAIR
|214
|1
|199
|2021-02-04
|WRIGHT CITY
|211
|1
|185
|2021-02-04
|FORT COBB
|207
|1
|188
|2021-02-04
|WAUKOMIS
|206
|0
|195
|2021-02-04
|MOORELAND
|205
|1
|177
|2021-02-04
|BEAVER
|202
|2
|187
|2021-02-04
|LAVERNE
|201
|1
|194
|2021-02-04
|BILLINGS
|201
|1
|194
|2021-02-04
|CAMERON
|199
|0
|191
|2021-02-04
|WATTS
|198
|0
|181
|2021-02-04
|KEOTA
|197
|0
|188
|2021-02-04
|HAWORTH
|197
|3
|176
|2021-02-04
|GERONIMO
|197
|2
|169
|2021-02-04
|CHEROKEE
|197
|1
|184
|2021-02-04
|YALE
|196
|4
|175
|2021-02-04
|ROFF
|195
|1
|169
|2021-02-04
|BINGER
|194
|10
|174
|2021-02-04
|PAOLI
|193
|2
|166
|2021-02-04
|CEMENT
|192
|0
|170
|2021-02-04
|OKEENE
|187
|0
|175
|2021-02-04
|WETUMKA
|183
|3
|166
|2021-02-04
|BIG CABIN
|183
|2
|174
|2021-02-04
|QUINTON
|180
|1
|156
|2021-02-04
|TEXHOMA
|180
|0
|176
|2021-02-04
|GLENCOE
|180
|2
|162
|2021-02-04
|CYRIL
|175
|2
|158
|2021-02-04
|MAUD
|174
|0
|165
|2021-02-04
|OCHELATA
|173
|3
|162
|2021-02-04
|THOMAS
|173
|0
|172
|2021-02-04
|RINGWOOD
|171
|0
|163
|2021-02-04
|SHATTUCK
|171
|1
|162
|2021-02-04
|MORRISON
|170
|1
|155
|2021-02-04
|BOKOSHE
|170
|0
|161
|2021-02-04
|CHEYENNE
|170
|1
|153
|2021-02-04
|WELCH
|169
|2
|159
|2021-02-04
|ARAPAHO
|169
|4
|157
|2021-02-04
|FAIRFAX
|169
|1
|153
|2021-02-04
|JENNINGS
|166
|1
|145
|2021-02-04
|RED ROCK
|163
|2
|152
|2021-02-04
|MEDFORD
|161
|1
|155
|2021-02-04
|NINNEKAH
|159
|1
|142
|2021-02-04
|GOODWELL
|156
|1
|148
|2021-02-04
|GEARY
|154
|0
|135
|2021-02-04
|RAMONA
|154
|4
|137
|2021-02-04
|SEILING
|152
|1
|149
|2021-02-04
|INDIAHOMA
|151
|1
|131
|2021-02-04
|THACKERVILLE
|151
|1
|147
|2021-02-04
|BUFFALO
|151
|2
|145
|2021-02-04
|OKTAHA
|150
|0
|137
|2021-02-04
|SHADY POINT
|149
|1
|141
|2021-02-04
|WELEETKA
|148
|3
|136
|2021-02-04
|CALUMET
|148
|0
|140
|2021-02-04
|FORT TOWSON
|146
|0
|136
|2021-02-04
|GRACEMONT
|145
|2
|133
|2021-02-04
|SNYDER
|141
|5
|125
|2021-02-04
|COPAN
|140
|1
|129
|2021-02-04
|UNION CITY
|140
|1
|137
|2021-02-04
|DEPEW
|139
|2
|132
|2021-02-04
|PANAMA
|137
|1
|128
|2021-02-04
|CANTON
|137
|2
|117
|2021-02-04
|BURNS FLAT
|136
|1
|129
|2021-02-04
|KREBS
|136
|2
|121
|2021-02-04
|RED OAK
|136
|0
|125
|2021-02-04
|BENNINGTON
|135
|2
|121
|2021-02-04
|POND CREEK
|135
|0
|132
|2021-02-04
|BLUEJACKET
|134
|1
|128
|2021-02-04
|TEMPLE
|133
|9
|116
|2021-02-04
|CLAYTON
|131
|1
|121
|2021-02-04
|WEBBERS FALLS
|128
|0
|115
|2021-02-04
|CANUTE
|127
|0
|114
|2021-02-04
|WANETTE
|126
|0
|122
|2021-02-04
|GARBER
|125
|1
|123
|2021-02-04
|HAMMON
|124
|2
|109
|2021-02-04
|MILBURN
|124
|3
|108
|2021-02-04
|VICI
|124
|0
|118
|2021-02-04
|GRANITE
|124
|2
|118
|2021-02-04
|MANNSVILLE
|123
|1
|111
|2021-02-04
|KIOWA
|122
|2
|112
|2021-02-04
|LAHOMA
|120
|5
|112
|2021-02-04
|ARKOMA
|120
|1
|109
|2021-02-04
|LEEDEY
|119
|4
|110
|2021-02-04
|ALEX
|118
|2
|109
|2021-02-04
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|116
|1
|104
|2021-02-04
|SPAVINAW
|115
|1
|104
|2021-02-04
|TERLTON
|115
|1
|102
|2021-02-04
|TIPTON
|114
|3
|96
|2021-02-04
|DAVENPORT
|110
|0
|105
|2021-02-04
|ERICK
|109
|1
|97
|2021-02-04
|CHATTANOOGA
|109
|2
|89
|2021-02-04
|VELMA
|109
|2
|100
|2021-02-04
|GRANDFIELD
|108
|1
|96
|2021-02-04
|COUNCIL HILL
|106
|2
|100
|2021-02-04
|ASHER
|106
|0
|98
|2021-02-04
|RYAN
|106
|0
|100
|2021-02-04
|CANEY
|104
|1
|99
|2021-02-04
|MULHALL
|104
|0
|100
|2021-02-04
|AGRA
|104
|1
|83
|2021-02-04
|OAKS
|104
|1
|94
|2021-02-04
|SENTINEL
|102
|1
|98
|2021-02-04
|SOPER
|102
|1
|94
|2021-02-04
|BRAGGS
|100
|1
|92
|2021-02-04
|WAYNOKA
|100
|0
|96
|2021-02-04
|DELAWARE
|99
|2
|91
|2021-02-04
|TUPELO
|98
|1
|88
|2021-02-04
|TYRONE
|96
|0
|83
|2021-02-04
|DOVER
|96
|2
|89
|2021-02-04
|MCCURTAIN
|95
|1
|87
|2021-02-04
|BYARS
|94
|1
|92
|2021-02-04
|SASAKWA
|92
|0
|89
|2021-02-04
|OILTON
|92
|3
|83
|2021-02-04
|RATLIFF CITY
|89
|0
|78
|2021-02-04
|AMBER
|88
|2
|83
|2021-02-04
|LOOKEBA
|88
|2
|81
|2021-02-04
|FOSS
|87
|0
|83
|2021-02-04
|VERDEN
|86
|1
|73
|2021-02-04
|GARVIN
|83
|0
|81
|2021-02-04
|STRINGTOWN
|83
|1
|79
|2021-02-04
|STERLING
|81
|1
|67
|2021-02-04
|SPRINGER
|81
|1
|75
|2021-02-04
|MILL CREEK
|81
|0
|79
|2021-02-04
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|78
|2021-02-04
|GANS
|80
|0
|74
|2021-02-04
|CUSTER CITY
|78
|0
|75
|2021-02-04
|DEWAR
|77
|0
|67
|2021-02-04
|WANN
|76
|2
|68
|2021-02-04
|RAVIA
|75
|2
|70
|2021-02-04
|RIPLEY
|75
|1
|60
|2021-02-04
|OLUSTEE
|73
|0
|68
|2021-02-04
|KINTA
|72
|0
|63
|2021-02-04
|RATTAN
|72
|0
|58
|2021-02-04
|SAVANNA
|71
|0
|68
|2021-02-04
|TRYON
|71
|0
|62
|2021-02-04
|COVINGTON
|69
|0
|68
|2021-02-04
|CARNEY
|69
|1
|62
|2021-02-04
|COYLE
|68
|0
|56
|2021-02-04
|PITTSBURG
|68
|0
|63
|2021-02-04
|STUART
|68
|0
|57
|2021-02-04
|CORN
|68
|3
|64
|2021-02-04
|ARNETT
|66
|0
|65
|2021-02-04
|POCASSET
|66
|1
|63
|2021-02-04
|HAILEYVILLE
|66
|0
|56
|2021-02-04
|DUSTIN
|65
|1
|61
|2021-02-04
|CANADIAN
|65
|0
|61
|2021-02-04
|LAMONT
|65
|1
|64
|2021-02-04
|FARGO
|63
|0
|63
|2021-02-04
|LONGDALE
|63
|0
|56
|2021-02-04
|KREMLIN
|62
|0
|61
|2021-02-04
|DRUMMOND
|61
|0
|55
|2021-02-04
|DILL CITY
|61
|0
|59
|2021-02-04
|MARBLE CITY
|61
|0
|54
|2021-02-04
|ORLANDO
|60
|0
|57
|2021-02-04
|NASH
|59
|1
|54
|2021-02-04
|KAW CITY
|59
|1
|56
|2021-02-04
|KETCHUM
|58
|1
|54
|2021-02-04
|BOYNTON
|58
|0
|57
|2021-02-04
|WAPANUCKA
|57
|1
|44
|2021-02-04
|SAWYER
|57
|1
|52
|2021-02-04
|AMES
|56
|0
|56
|2021-02-04
|SHIDLER
|56
|0
|54
|2021-02-04
|REYDON
|56
|0
|52
|2021-02-04
|CLEO SPRINGS
|56
|0
|54
|2021-02-04
|RANDLETT
|55
|1
|51
|2021-02-04
|CASTLE
|55
|0
|46
|2021-02-04
|LENAPAH
|55
|0
|53
|2021-02-04
|KENEFIC
|54
|1
|48
|2021-02-04
|LANGLEY
|53
|0
|48
|2021-02-04
|WHITEFIELD
|53
|0
|51
|2021-02-04
|ALINE
|50
|2
|45
|2021-02-04
|MENO
|50
|0
|49
|2021-02-04
|CROWDER
|50
|0
|47
|2021-02-04
|LONE WOLF
|50
|0
|48
|2021-02-04
|MARLAND
|50
|0
|48
|2021-02-04
|INDIANOLA
|50
|0
|45
|2021-02-04
|LEHIGH
|49
|0
|48
|2021-02-04
|CALVIN
|49
|1
|45
|2021-02-04
|FAIRMONT
|49
|0
|47
|2021-02-04
|FAXON
|49
|0
|44
|2021-02-04
|LOCO
|49
|0
|46
|2021-02-04
|WYNONA
|48
|1
|47
|2021-02-04
|OKAY
|48
|1
|42
|2021-02-04
|PRUE
|47
|1
|42
|2021-02-04
|CARTER
|47
|0
|42
|2021-02-04
|TERRAL
|46
|2
|43
|2021-02-04
|GAGE
|46
|0
|42
|2021-02-04
|FORGAN
|44
|1
|39
|2021-02-04
|CARMEN
|43
|1
|38
|2021-02-04
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|43
|0
|40
|2021-02-04
|ACHILLE
|43
|0
|39
|2021-02-04
|WAKITA
|43
|2
|41
|2021-02-04
|RALSTON
|42
|1
|39
|2021-02-04
|HASTINGS
|42
|1
|36
|2021-02-04
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|41
|2021-02-04
|TALOGA
|42
|0
|38
|2021-02-04
|BURBANK
|41
|0
|37
|2021-02-04
|COLONY
|40
|0
|39
|2021-02-04
|BUTLER
|40
|0
|37
|2021-02-04
|ROOSEVELT
|40
|0
|36
|2021-02-04
|SPARKS
|39
|1
|35
|2021-02-04
|FOSTER
|39
|0
|38
|2021-02-04
|LANGSTON
|38
|1
|34
|2021-02-04
|SHARON
|38
|1
|34
|2021-02-04
|JET
|37
|0
|37
|2021-02-04
|GOLTRY
|36
|0
|33
|2021-02-04
|FREEDOM
|35
|0
|32
|2021-02-04
|MARSHALL
|35
|0
|34
|2021-02-04
|GOLDSBY
|35
|0
|33
|2021-02-04
|ELDORADO
|34
|0
|30
|2021-02-04
|ROCKY
|34
|0
|31
|2021-02-04
|BERNICE
|33
|0
|32
|2021-02-04
|HARDESTY
|33
|0
|33
|2021-02-04
|EAKLY
|33
|0
|25
|2021-02-04
|OSAGE
|33
|0
|33
|2021-02-04
|FRANCIS
|33
|1
|29
|2021-02-04
|DEER CREEK
|33
|1
|27
|2021-02-04
|DEVOL
|32
|0
|31
|2021-02-04
|AVANT
|30
|0
|28
|2021-02-04
|BESSIE
|30
|1
|27
|2021-02-04
|HANNA
|30
|0
|28
|2021-02-04
|BURLINGTON
|29
|0
|27
|2021-02-04
|WILLOW
|29
|0
|26
|2021-02-04
|DAVIDSON
|29
|0
|25
|2021-02-04
|NICOMA PARK
|29
|1
|27
|2021-02-04
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-02-04
|MEDICINE PARK
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-04
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|25
|2021-02-04
|CAMARGO
|27
|0
|26
|2021-02-04
|GOTEBO
|26
|0
|26
|2021-02-04
|HUNTER
|26
|0
|26
|2021-02-04
|FITZHUGH
|26
|0
|25
|2021-02-04
|OPTIMA
|25
|0
|25
|2021-02-04
|BRADLEY
|24
|1
|19
|2021-02-04
|DISNEY
|23
|0
|22
|2021-02-04
|DIBBLE
|22
|0
|20
|2021-02-04
|NORTH MIAMI
|21
|0
|20
|2021-02-04
|MILLERTON
|21
|2
|19
|2021-02-04
|KEYES
|21
|0
|19
|2021-02-04
|LAMAR
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-04
|HILLSDALE
|20
|0
|18
|2021-02-04
|BRAMAN
|20
|0
|19
|2021-02-04
|BROMIDE
|19
|1
|16
|2021-02-04
|FOYIL
|19
|1
|18
|2021-02-04
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|18
|2021-02-04
|HITCHCOCK
|19
|0
|15
|2021-02-04
|CROMWELL
|19
|1
|13
|2021-02-04
|ALDERSON
|17
|0
|16
|2021-02-04
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-02-04
|DOUGHERTY
|16
|0
|14
|2021-02-04
|WAINWRIGHT
|16
|0
|13
|2021-02-04
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-02-04
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|1
|12
|2021-02-04
|FANSHAWE
|11
|0
|10
|2021-02-04
|ALBION
|10
|0
|8
|2021-02-04
|PEORIA
|10
|0
|10
|2021-02-04
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|8
|2021-02-04
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-04
|VERA
|7
|0
|7
|2021-02-04
|GENE AUTRY
|6
|0
|6
|2021-02-04
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|4
|2021-02-04
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-02-04
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|4
|2021-02-04
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-04
|BYNG
|5
|0
|5
|2021-02-04
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|3
|2021-02-04
|TATUMS
|4
|0
|2
|2021-02-04
|KEMP
|3
|0
|2
|2021-02-04
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-04
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-02-04
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-04
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-04
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-04
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-04
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-02-04
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-04
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-04
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-04
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-04
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-04
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-04
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-04
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-04
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-04
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-04
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-04
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-02-04
