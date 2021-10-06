ENID, Okla. — Two Enid residents were among the 264 weekly COVID-19-related deaths reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
The weekly increase brought the total number of deaths in Garfield County to 153. Of those, 142 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 140 deaths.
Four other deaths were reported from Alva, Geary, Perry and Watonga.
The Health Department’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 9,213 confirmed deaths. The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count — which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number — places the overall count in Oklahoma at 10,533 deaths, a weekly increase of 325, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
OSDH showed 620,834 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 1,096 from Wednesday, and 619,056 total cases, a weekly increase of 9,319, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 12,988 active, a decrease of 3,322 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.
Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 9,672 — a weekly increase of 167 — with 224 active and 9,295, or 96.1%, recovered, according to OSDH.
The majority of cases — 8,586, or 88.8% — have been in Enid, which reported 212 active cases and 8,232 recovered.
There have been 3,791 cases, with 3,621 recovered and 73 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,683 cases, with 4,503 recovered and 67 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 44 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 33 in Woodward, 25 in Major, 22 in Blaine, 18 in Kingfisher, 15 in Woods, 14 in Noble, eight in Alfalfa and two in Grant.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, there have been 497 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 35,257 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 838 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 32 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 124 since last week. Of those, 263 are in the ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 33 with five in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had six confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with none in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported five patients on Wednesday, also with none in the ICU.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were 13 ICU beds, or 43.3% of the total, and 197 adult inpatient beds, or 50.5% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
COVID-19-positive cases among both students and staff at Enid Public Schools have decreased since last week, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.
Enid High School currently has five students in isolation after testing positive. Emerson, Longfellow and Waller middle schools have a combined number of 14 students in isolation, the same number as last week, along with one staff member from Waller.
Among the elementary schools, Prairie View had the most student-positive cases at seven, followed by four at Coolidge, two at Eisenhower and one each at Hoover, McKinley and Monroe. Five staff members from Coolidge are in isolation.
In total, there are 36 COVID-19-positive cases among students, and 14 staff members from several EPS sites are in isolation, as well. Three staff in the district’s IT department is currently out, as is one staff member in the transportation department.
Chisholm Public Schools reports whenever a new case has been identified, but no other public schools in the immediate Enid area report current or active positive case totals.
Autry Technology Center reported one more positive case in the past week on its main campus.
The individual was in the northwest wing from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, and tested positive on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Northern Oklahoma College had not updated its weekly update for the week of Sept. 25 through Oct. 1.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported nine total active student cases and two staff member as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
Oklahoma also saw a 20.1% decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.
In that time period, 9,319 cases were reported, a decrease of 2,346 from the week before, Sept. 19-25, which had 11,665. The number of deaths this week was 264, an increase from previous week, 2234.
From Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, 14,445 specimens were tested for COVID-19, though the report states that recent testing data was not available within the most current CDC data. In total, 10,590, or 12.8%, were positive.
As of Oct. 4, a total of 11,703 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,895,526 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In July, there were 2,637 breakthrough cases and 29,331 unvaccinated cases reported.
In August, there were 4,211, or 5.45%, breakthrough cases out of the 77,208 total cases, and in September, there were 3,898 breakthrough cases and 45,366 unvaccinated cases. so far in October, there have been nine breakthrough cases and 532 unvaccinated cases, according to OSDH.
In the last 30 days, 232 of 2,288 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 50.9% of people 12 and older and 78.1% of those 65 and older have completed the series, while 60.1% of people 12 and older have received the first dose, and 86.8% of people 65 and older have received theirs, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 57% of residents have had at least one dose, compared with 56.3% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 48.1%, compared to 47.4% last week.
From Sept. 28. through Oct. 4, 66,981 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 13,195 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,460,741 with 1,611,506 fully vaccinated.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 3,615 cases, 3,517 recovered, 58 active and 40 deaths, 31 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,525 cases, 2,447 recovered, 34 active and 44 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 13 from Hennessey, five from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,834 cases, 1,781 recovered, 25 active and 28 deaths, including 18 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,577 cases, 1,521 recovered, 34 active and 22 deaths, 20 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,272 cases, 1,254 recovered, 11 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,468 cases, 1,408 recovered, 34 active and 26 deaths, six from Okeene, four from Watonga, three from Canton and one from Longdale. Seven each are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 1,192 cases, 1,134 recovered, 31 active and 27 deaths, 20 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.
• Grant with 686 cases, 674 recovered, five active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per city 10.06.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|88095
|1249
|85040
|2021-10-06
|TULSA
|62730
|942
|60440
|2021-10-06
|EDMOND
|23467
|224
|22764
|2021-10-06
|BROKEN ARROW
|22755
|288
|21946
|2021-10-06
|NORMAN
|18882
|229
|18246
|2021-10-06
|OTHER***
|16685
|150
|16211
|2021-10-06
|LAWTON
|12642
|216
|12070
|2021-10-06
|YUKON
|12354
|105
|12027
|2021-10-06
|MOORE
|9364
|90
|9034
|2021-10-06
|ENID
|8586
|142
|8232
|2021-10-06
|CLAREMORE
|8564
|156
|8251
|2021-10-06
|STILLWATER
|8218
|54
|8045
|2021-10-06
|OWASSO
|7628
|109
|7380
|2021-10-06
|MUSKOGEE
|7624
|176
|7249
|2021-10-06
|SHAWNEE
|6758
|111
|6471
|2021-10-06
|ARDMORE
|6531
|104
|6307
|2021-10-06
|BARTLESVILLE
|6371
|139
|6154
|2021-10-06
|TAHLEQUAH
|6124
|67
|5916
|2021-10-06
|ADA
|5426
|76
|5243
|2021-10-06
|BIXBY
|5154
|46
|5006
|2021-10-06
|PONCA CITY
|5028
|98
|4804
|2021-10-06
|SAND SPRINGS
|4913
|95
|4718
|2021-10-06
|DURANT
|4869
|53
|4699
|2021-10-06
|SAPULPA
|4829
|95
|4616
|2021-10-06
|DUNCAN
|4690
|73
|4497
|2021-10-06
|MCALESTER
|4444
|67
|4306
|2021-10-06
|JENKS
|3884
|38
|3800
|2021-10-06
|MUSTANG
|3819
|51
|3718
|2021-10-06
|COLLINSVILLE
|3619
|48
|3482
|2021-10-06
|GUTHRIE
|3613
|71
|3446
|2021-10-06
|CHOCTAW
|3299
|52
|3153
|2021-10-06
|BLANCHARD
|3288
|42
|3176
|2021-10-06
|MIAMI
|3284
|45
|3200
|2021-10-06
|CHICKASHA
|3162
|88
|3007
|2021-10-06
|STILWELL
|3147
|42
|3064
|2021-10-06
|EL RENO
|3103
|52
|3019
|2021-10-06
|ALTUS
|3092
|61
|2974
|2021-10-06
|GUYMON
|2911
|35
|2840
|2021-10-06
|COWETA
|2894
|46
|2786
|2021-10-06
|BETHANY
|2860
|34
|2739
|2021-10-06
|PRYOR CREEK
|2579
|42
|2475
|2021-10-06
|SALLISAW
|2539
|31
|2459
|2021-10-06
|GROVE
|2513
|72
|2390
|2021-10-06
|SKIATOOK
|2455
|29
|2382
|2021-10-06
|GLENPOOL
|2397
|39
|2301
|2021-10-06
|WAGONER
|2369
|51
|2230
|2021-10-06
|OKMULGEE
|2361
|55
|2235
|2021-10-06
|WOODWARD
|2234
|31
|2153
|2021-10-06
|VINITA
|2233
|23
|2175
|2021-10-06
|WEATHERFORD
|2169
|37
|2085
|2021-10-06
|POTEAU
|2160
|24
|2095
|2021-10-06
|ATOKA
|2066
|23
|1990
|2021-10-06
|CLINTON
|2027
|70
|1930
|2021-10-06
|SEMINOLE
|2015
|45
|1919
|2021-10-06
|ELK CITY
|2007
|36
|1931
|2021-10-06
|TUTTLE
|1943
|26
|1884
|2021-10-06
|BROKEN BOW
|1938
|50
|1852
|2021-10-06
|CUSHING
|1938
|27
|1889
|2021-10-06
|NOBLE
|1927
|27
|1872
|2021-10-06
|PURCELL
|1877
|32
|1810
|2021-10-06
|HARRAH
|1809
|30
|1737
|2021-10-06
|MULDROW
|1766
|13
|1704
|2021-10-06
|TECUMSEH
|1734
|23
|1665
|2021-10-06
|IDABEL
|1727
|28
|1670
|2021-10-06
|NEWCASTLE
|1717
|15
|1645
|2021-10-06
|ANADARKO
|1714
|38
|1631
|2021-10-06
|TAFT
|1703
|5
|1693
|2021-10-06
|JAY
|1687
|25
|1623
|2021-10-06
|PIEDMONT
|1670
|11
|1625
|2021-10-06
|MCLOUD
|1642
|26
|1580
|2021-10-06
|PAULS VALLEY
|1579
|35
|1526
|2021-10-06
|SULPHUR
|1578
|31
|1522
|2021-10-06
|LEXINGTON
|1572
|28
|1521
|2021-10-06
|FORT GIBSON
|1568
|23
|1503
|2021-10-06
|MARLOW
|1504
|23
|1452
|2021-10-06
|HUGO
|1467
|30
|1404
|2021-10-06
|BRISTOW
|1449
|43
|1365
|2021-10-06
|MADILL
|1432
|13
|1402
|2021-10-06
|EUFAULA
|1352
|43
|1284
|2021-10-06
|HENRYETTA
|1325
|36
|1260
|2021-10-06
|ALVA
|1325
|20
|1277
|2021-10-06
|CHECOTAH
|1323
|37
|1269
|2021-10-06
|MARIETTA
|1291
|21
|1247
|2021-10-06
|KINGSTON
|1224
|12
|1191
|2021-10-06
|CATOOSA
|1180
|21
|1142
|2021-10-06
|LOCUST GROVE
|1172
|10
|1139
|2021-10-06
|CLEVELAND
|1169
|24
|1125
|2021-10-06
|ELGIN
|1159
|13
|1124
|2021-10-06
|MANNFORD
|1137
|29
|1083
|2021-10-06
|STIGLER
|1107
|18
|1076
|2021-10-06
|MOUNDS
|1062
|17
|1006
|2021-10-06
|LINDSAY
|1061
|20
|1030
|2021-10-06
|NOWATA
|1057
|12
|1018
|2021-10-06
|INOLA
|1051
|17
|1019
|2021-10-06
|OKEMAH
|1047
|16
|1010
|2021-10-06
|CALERA
|1045
|14
|994
|2021-10-06
|KINGFISHER
|1042
|21
|1008
|2021-10-06
|SPIRO
|1023
|3
|998
|2021-10-06
|CHELSEA
|1012
|22
|959
|2021-10-06
|HOMINY
|1001
|8
|979
|2021-10-06
|CHANDLER
|1000
|26
|952
|2021-10-06
|PERRY
|996
|18
|959
|2021-10-06
|SAYRE
|970
|19
|936
|2021-10-06
|SALINA
|968
|12
|923
|2021-10-06
|CACHE
|962
|13
|921
|2021-10-06
|WESTVILLE
|960
|5
|925
|2021-10-06
|AFTON
|942
|9
|913
|2021-10-06
|FORT SUPPLY
|940
|2
|938
|2021-10-06
|BLACKWELL
|910
|32
|852
|2021-10-06
|ANTLERS
|907
|20
|877
|2021-10-06
|SPERRY
|886
|5
|858
|2021-10-06
|HOLDENVILLE
|883
|22
|851
|2021-10-06
|HEAVENER
|879
|13
|847
|2021-10-06
|DAVIS
|879
|18
|838
|2021-10-06
|SPENCER
|872
|22
|834
|2021-10-06
|WEWOKA
|866
|27
|806
|2021-10-06
|HULBERT
|866
|8
|838
|2021-10-06
|WILBURTON
|852
|10
|818
|2021-10-06
|DEWEY
|851
|18
|827
|2021-10-06
|JONES
|848
|11
|816
|2021-10-06
|DEL CITY
|836
|24
|791
|2021-10-06
|HASKELL
|832
|15
|778
|2021-10-06
|TISHOMINGO
|826
|24
|781
|2021-10-06
|COMANCHE
|822
|21
|780
|2021-10-06
|WARR ACRES
|819
|7
|797
|2021-10-06
|VIAN
|817
|15
|783
|2021-10-06
|PERKINS
|791
|6
|761
|2021-10-06
|HENNESSEY
|780
|13
|758
|2021-10-06
|CHOUTEAU
|772
|23
|727
|2021-10-06
|MIDWEST CITY
|766
|20
|738
|2021-10-06
|PAWHUSKA
|764
|14
|733
|2021-10-06
|COALGATE
|762
|16
|728
|2021-10-06
|COLCORD
|744
|8
|723
|2021-10-06
|OOLOGAH
|742
|9
|714
|2021-10-06
|HELENA
|742
|2
|740
|2021-10-06
|ROLAND
|741
|7
|707
|2021-10-06
|PRAGUE
|733
|12
|704
|2021-10-06
|LONE GROVE
|676
|12
|658
|2021-10-06
|TALIHINA
|671
|16
|639
|2021-10-06
|WYNNEWOOD
|669
|15
|644
|2021-10-06
|BEGGS
|669
|7
|643
|2021-10-06
|APACHE
|665
|8
|635
|2021-10-06
|PAWNEE
|661
|24
|629
|2021-10-06
|FAIRVIEW
|650
|20
|617
|2021-10-06
|MEEKER
|642
|22
|606
|2021-10-06
|STROUD
|637
|13
|612
|2021-10-06
|WISTER
|622
|2
|606
|2021-10-06
|POCOLA
|620
|4
|604
|2021-10-06
|WATONGA
|619
|4
|598
|2021-10-06
|KANSAS
|594
|8
|572
|2021-10-06
|WILSON
|591
|17
|562
|2021-10-06
|WELLSTON
|586
|15
|559
|2021-10-06
|HINTON
|585
|3
|573
|2021-10-06
|WYANDOTTE
|578
|9
|554
|2021-10-06
|WALTERS
|577
|9
|553
|2021-10-06
|NEWKIRK
|576
|8
|551
|2021-10-06
|BOLEY
|574
|9
|564
|2021-10-06
|CARNEGIE
|572
|20
|547
|2021-10-06
|STRATFORD
|568
|12
|545
|2021-10-06
|FREDERICK
|567
|13
|543
|2021-10-06
|LUTHER
|560
|10
|538
|2021-10-06
|WASHINGTON
|544
|4
|530
|2021-10-06
|VALLIANT
|531
|10
|512
|2021-10-06
|HARTSHORNE
|519
|16
|492
|2021-10-06
|MORRIS
|517
|10
|499
|2021-10-06
|COMMERCE
|513
|10
|495
|2021-10-06
|DRUMRIGHT
|512
|13
|493
|2021-10-06
|KONAWA
|503
|14
|482
|2021-10-06
|QUAPAW
|501
|14
|473
|2021-10-06
|MEAD
|497
|7
|478
|2021-10-06
|COLBERT
|495
|12
|474
|2021-10-06
|MANGUM
|493
|15
|455
|2021-10-06
|TONKAWA
|492
|16
|461
|2021-10-06
|NICHOLS HILLS
|488
|3
|474
|2021-10-06
|PORTER
|486
|13
|458
|2021-10-06
|KIEFER
|485
|5
|463
|2021-10-06
|HEALDTON
|484
|16
|448
|2021-10-06
|FLETCHER
|481
|3
|461
|2021-10-06
|HOBART
|476
|13
|443
|2021-10-06
|FAIRLAND
|473
|6
|458
|2021-10-06
|KELLYVILLE
|456
|6
|441
|2021-10-06
|NEW CORDELL
|454
|7
|438
|2021-10-06
|GORE
|451
|9
|433
|2021-10-06
|MINCO
|447
|4
|434
|2021-10-06
|CADDO
|445
|3
|433
|2021-10-06
|WARNER
|444
|8
|422
|2021-10-06
|TALALA
|440
|4
|425
|2021-10-06
|ADAIR
|431
|4
|412
|2021-10-06
|ELMORE CITY
|426
|5
|416
|2021-10-06
|ARCADIA
|420
|1
|402
|2021-10-06
|HOWE
|416
|3
|404
|2021-10-06
|PORUM
|408
|6
|395
|2021-10-06
|BOSWELL
|403
|5
|383
|2021-10-06
|STONEWALL
|384
|4
|371
|2021-10-06
|CRESCENT
|384
|6
|371
|2021-10-06
|WATTS
|378
|7
|364
|2021-10-06
|HOOKER
|374
|0
|369
|2021-10-06
|WAURIKA
|370
|8
|353
|2021-10-06
|RUSH SPRINGS
|368
|4
|354
|2021-10-06
|BOKCHITO
|367
|3
|355
|2021-10-06
|BARNSDALL
|362
|9
|348
|2021-10-06
|OCHELATA
|362
|9
|347
|2021-10-06
|WAYNE
|350
|6
|341
|2021-10-06
|CAMERON
|348
|1
|340
|2021-10-06
|RAMONA
|348
|9
|334
|2021-10-06
|YALE
|348
|9
|334
|2021-10-06
|KEOTA
|341
|0
|334
|2021-10-06
|ALLEN
|336
|4
|327
|2021-10-06
|MAYSVILLE
|334
|9
|322
|2021-10-06
|RINGLING
|333
|3
|326
|2021-10-06
|HOLLIS
|322
|6
|311
|2021-10-06
|EARLSBORO
|321
|5
|308
|2021-10-06
|BIG CABIN
|317
|5
|304
|2021-10-06
|JENNINGS
|313
|4
|307
|2021-10-06
|BOKOSHE
|313
|4
|303
|2021-10-06
|WRIGHT CITY
|312
|3
|302
|2021-10-06
|HAWORTH
|308
|4
|302
|2021-10-06
|CASHION
|306
|1
|302
|2021-10-06
|OKARCHE
|300
|5
|292
|2021-10-06
|GERONIMO
|299
|3
|287
|2021-10-06
|WETUMKA
|295
|5
|278
|2021-10-06
|PADEN
|294
|4
|288
|2021-10-06
|GLENCOE
|293
|3
|288
|2021-10-06
|HYDRO
|292
|8
|279
|2021-10-06
|BLAIR
|292
|1
|288
|2021-10-06
|CEMENT
|290
|1
|286
|2021-10-06
|QUINTON
|287
|4
|282
|2021-10-06
|FORT COBB
|286
|4
|277
|2021-10-06
|MAUD
|282
|1
|270
|2021-10-06
|WELCH
|278
|4
|271
|2021-10-06
|ROFF
|273
|2
|267
|2021-10-06
|CLAYTON
|269
|5
|250
|2021-10-06
|FAIRFAX
|267
|11
|246
|2021-10-06
|CYRIL
|267
|4
|255
|2021-10-06
|CHEROKEE
|266
|1
|263
|2021-10-06
|BINGER
|265
|14
|245
|2021-10-06
|FORT TOWSON
|263
|3
|253
|2021-10-06
|WAUKOMIS
|263
|1
|258
|2021-10-06
|GEARY
|262
|7
|251
|2021-10-06
|SHADY POINT
|262
|1
|257
|2021-10-06
|RED OAK
|262
|0
|257
|2021-10-06
|BEAVER
|260
|4
|254
|2021-10-06
|MOORELAND
|260
|6
|250
|2021-10-06
|LAVERNE
|256
|2
|250
|2021-10-06
|MORRISON
|253
|1
|250
|2021-10-06
|OKEENE
|251
|6
|243
|2021-10-06
|WELEETKA
|249
|3
|235
|2021-10-06
|PAOLI
|248
|2
|245
|2021-10-06
|COPAN
|245
|6
|233
|2021-10-06
|TERLTON
|240
|3
|226
|2021-10-06
|OKTAHA
|239
|5
|232
|2021-10-06
|DEPEW
|236
|4
|224
|2021-10-06
|PANAMA
|233
|2
|225
|2021-10-06
|INDIAHOMA
|232
|2
|226
|2021-10-06
|NINNEKAH
|230
|3
|223
|2021-10-06
|THACKERVILLE
|229
|2
|225
|2021-10-06
|MEDFORD
|227
|1
|225
|2021-10-06
|ARKOMA
|225
|2
|211
|2021-10-06
|CHEYENNE
|225
|4
|214
|2021-10-06
|BENNINGTON
|224
|3
|215
|2021-10-06
|TEXHOMA
|221
|0
|218
|2021-10-06
|RINGWOOD
|221
|2
|212
|2021-10-06
|SPAVINAW
|220
|2
|216
|2021-10-06
|TEMPLE
|219
|9
|205
|2021-10-06
|SNYDER
|219
|10
|207
|2021-10-06
|KREBS
|216
|7
|203
|2021-10-06
|BLUEJACKET
|214
|1
|208
|2021-10-06
|WEBBERS FALLS
|214
|2
|205
|2021-10-06
|BILLINGS
|213
|4
|209
|2021-10-06
|SOPER
|213
|1
|209
|2021-10-06
|MILBURN
|209
|4
|198
|2021-10-06
|WANETTE
|208
|0
|197
|2021-10-06
|RED ROCK
|208
|2
|203
|2021-10-06
|THOMAS
|208
|1
|205
|2021-10-06
|SEILING
|207
|8
|195
|2021-10-06
|BOISE CITY
|206
|1
|205
|2021-10-06
|ARAPAHO
|204
|4
|200
|2021-10-06
|MANNSVILLE
|200
|5
|190
|2021-10-06
|KIOWA
|199
|2
|191
|2021-10-06
|CANTON
|198
|3
|190
|2021-10-06
|SHATTUCK
|198
|2
|190
|2021-10-06
|BURNS FLAT
|196
|3
|192
|2021-10-06
|DELAWARE
|191
|4
|176
|2021-10-06
|GRACEMONT
|190
|5
|177
|2021-10-06
|GRANITE
|185
|7
|174
|2021-10-06
|GOODWELL
|181
|1
|179
|2021-10-06
|CALUMET
|179
|1
|177
|2021-10-06
|BRAGGS
|177
|3
|167
|2021-10-06
|OILTON
|177
|6
|165
|2021-10-06
|ALEX
|176
|5
|169
|2021-10-06
|BUFFALO
|176
|6
|169
|2021-10-06
|ASHER
|173
|3
|168
|2021-10-06
|GARVIN
|172
|1
|167
|2021-10-06
|GANS
|170
|1
|163
|2021-10-06
|UNION CITY
|169
|2
|167
|2021-10-06
|COUNCIL HILL
|168
|4
|158
|2021-10-06
|POND CREEK
|166
|0
|164
|2021-10-06
|GARBER
|165
|1
|161
|2021-10-06
|CANUTE
|164
|2
|161
|2021-10-06
|AGRA
|162
|2
|154
|2021-10-06
|VICI
|156
|2
|152
|2021-10-06
|LAHOMA
|153
|5
|148
|2021-10-06
|GRANDFIELD
|153
|2
|150
|2021-10-06
|ERICK
|153
|3
|148
|2021-10-06
|MCCURTAIN
|152
|2
|148
|2021-10-06
|CANEY
|151
|2
|147
|2021-10-06
|TIPTON
|148
|4
|141
|2021-10-06
|LEEDEY
|148
|5
|142
|2021-10-06
|SENTINEL
|147
|3
|143
|2021-10-06
|OAKS
|145
|4
|140
|2021-10-06
|DAVENPORT
|145
|0
|143
|2021-10-06
|RATLIFF CITY
|145
|2
|142
|2021-10-06
|HAMMON
|142
|2
|138
|2021-10-06
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|141
|4
|136
|2021-10-06
|CHATTANOOGA
|140
|2
|136
|2021-10-06
|BYARS
|140
|1
|138
|2021-10-06
|VELMA
|139
|3
|136
|2021-10-06
|MILL CREEK
|138
|2
|135
|2021-10-06
|RIPLEY
|138
|1
|132
|2021-10-06
|RYAN
|136
|3
|133
|2021-10-06
|SPRINGER
|135
|4
|128
|2021-10-06
|MULHALL
|134
|0
|132
|2021-10-06
|AMBER
|134
|7
|124
|2021-10-06
|STUART
|134
|3
|128
|2021-10-06
|WAYNOKA
|133
|0
|127
|2021-10-06
|TUPELO
|132
|2
|124
|2021-10-06
|WANN
|130
|4
|123
|2021-10-06
|DOVER
|128
|2
|126
|2021-10-06
|SASAKWA
|127
|0
|121
|2021-10-06
|FOSS
|127
|0
|125
|2021-10-06
|STRINGTOWN
|127
|3
|122
|2021-10-06
|TYRONE
|126
|0
|123
|2021-10-06
|CANADIAN
|126
|2
|117
|2021-10-06
|RATTAN
|124
|1
|122
|2021-10-06
|CARNEY
|124
|2
|119
|2021-10-06
|STERLING
|123
|3
|118
|2021-10-06
|TRYON
|122
|0
|121
|2021-10-06
|LANGLEY
|120
|2
|116
|2021-10-06
|SAVANNA
|119
|3
|115
|2021-10-06
|RAVIA
|118
|3
|114
|2021-10-06
|DEWAR
|116
|1
|108
|2021-10-06
|KINTA
|116
|3
|111
|2021-10-06
|VERDEN
|116
|1
|115
|2021-10-06
|OLUSTEE
|115
|0
|109
|2021-10-06
|SAWYER
|115
|1
|112
|2021-10-06
|LOOKEBA
|114
|4
|108
|2021-10-06
|HAILEYVILLE
|112
|1
|107
|2021-10-06
|COYLE
|108
|0
|105
|2021-10-06
|PITTSBURG
|105
|1
|104
|2021-10-06
|LENAPAH
|102
|0
|100
|2021-10-06
|DUSTIN
|100
|4
|91
|2021-10-06
|WAPANUCKA
|98
|2
|93
|2021-10-06
|MARBLE CITY
|98
|0
|96
|2021-10-06
|LONGDALE
|97
|1
|94
|2021-10-06
|DILL CITY
|95
|3
|91
|2021-10-06
|KAW CITY
|95
|3
|90
|2021-10-06
|KENEFIC
|94
|1
|90
|2021-10-06
|CUSTER CITY
|94
|1
|91
|2021-10-06
|KETCHUM
|93
|3
|87
|2021-10-06
|BOYNTON
|92
|1
|90
|2021-10-06
|CALVIN
|91
|1
|89
|2021-10-06
|SHIDLER
|90
|1
|89
|2021-10-06
|LAMONT
|89
|1
|87
|2021-10-06
|POCASSET
|87
|2
|84
|2021-10-06
|COVINGTON
|84
|1
|83
|2021-10-06
|INDIANOLA
|84
|0
|83
|2021-10-06
|OKAY
|83
|2
|78
|2021-10-06
|RANDLETT
|83
|2
|80
|2021-10-06
|ORLANDO
|82
|1
|80
|2021-10-06
|CROWDER
|82
|0
|82
|2021-10-06
|FARGO
|81
|1
|73
|2021-10-06
|CORN
|81
|4
|77
|2021-10-06
|ARNETT
|81
|2
|78
|2021-10-06
|DRUMMOND
|80
|1
|78
|2021-10-06
|LEHIGH
|79
|0
|72
|2021-10-06
|WYNONA
|78
|3
|73
|2021-10-06
|LANGSTON
|77
|1
|76
|2021-10-06
|LONE WOLF
|77
|0
|71
|2021-10-06
|MARLAND
|76
|3
|72
|2021-10-06
|SPARKS
|76
|2
|71
|2021-10-06
|CLEO SPRINGS
|75
|2
|69
|2021-10-06
|ACHILLE
|74
|2
|70
|2021-10-06
|CASTLE
|74
|1
|73
|2021-10-06
|PRUE
|72
|2
|70
|2021-10-06
|KREMLIN
|71
|0
|70
|2021-10-06
|HASTINGS
|71
|1
|69
|2021-10-06
|NASH
|71
|1
|69
|2021-10-06
|LOCO
|71
|1
|66
|2021-10-06
|AMES
|70
|0
|68
|2021-10-06
|FOSTER
|69
|0
|68
|2021-10-06
|WHITEFIELD
|68
|1
|67
|2021-10-06
|TERRAL
|67
|2
|62
|2021-10-06
|ALINE
|67
|2
|62
|2021-10-06
|RALSTON
|67
|2
|62
|2021-10-06
|WAKITA
|67
|3
|64
|2021-10-06
|REYDON
|66
|2
|63
|2021-10-06
|CARTER
|66
|1
|64
|2021-10-06
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|65
|1
|63
|2021-10-06
|BERNICE
|64
|1
|63
|2021-10-06
|GAGE
|64
|1
|62
|2021-10-06
|FAXON
|63
|0
|63
|2021-10-06
|FAIRMONT
|63
|1
|61
|2021-10-06
|OSAGE
|62
|1
|58
|2021-10-06
|MENO
|60
|0
|57
|2021-10-06
|FORGAN
|60
|1
|57
|2021-10-06
|BURBANK
|59
|0
|58
|2021-10-06
|ROCKY
|59
|0
|57
|2021-10-06
|FREEDOM
|58
|0
|58
|2021-10-06
|ROOSEVELT
|58
|0
|58
|2021-10-06
|TALOGA
|58
|0
|58
|2021-10-06
|FRANCIS
|54
|1
|50
|2021-10-06
|JET
|54
|1
|51
|2021-10-06
|AVANT
|53
|2
|51
|2021-10-06
|SCHULTER
|53
|0
|52
|2021-10-06
|COLONY
|52
|1
|46
|2021-10-06
|CARMEN
|52
|3
|49
|2021-10-06
|DISNEY
|52
|1
|51
|2021-10-06
|NORTH MIAMI
|52
|0
|51
|2021-10-06
|HANNA
|51
|0
|48
|2021-10-06
|NICOMA PARK
|50
|2
|46
|2021-10-06
|SHARON
|50
|1
|48
|2021-10-06
|KEYES
|49
|0
|48
|2021-10-06
|DEER CREEK
|49
|1
|48
|2021-10-06
|ELDORADO
|48
|1
|47
|2021-10-06
|EAKLY
|47
|1
|46
|2021-10-06
|BRADLEY
|47
|1
|46
|2021-10-06
|BUTLER
|47
|0
|46
|2021-10-06
|GOLTRY
|47
|0
|45
|2021-10-06
|DEVOL
|46
|0
|46
|2021-10-06
|MARSHALL
|45
|1
|44
|2021-10-06
|GOLDSBY
|43
|0
|43
|2021-10-06
|HARDESTY
|43
|0
|43
|2021-10-06
|WILLOW
|43
|0
|42
|2021-10-06
|MILLERTON
|42
|2
|38
|2021-10-06
|BRAMAN
|41
|1
|36
|2021-10-06
|BESSIE
|40
|1
|37
|2021-10-06
|MEDICINE PARK
|40
|2
|36
|2021-10-06
|BROMIDE
|39
|1
|37
|2021-10-06
|BURLINGTON
|39
|0
|37
|2021-10-06
|ALDERSON
|38
|1
|34
|2021-10-06
|FITZHUGH
|38
|0
|36
|2021-10-06
|HUNTER
|38
|0
|37
|2021-10-06
|DAVIDSON
|36
|0
|36
|2021-10-06
|HITCHCOCK
|34
|0
|33
|2021-10-06
|OPTIMA
|34
|0
|31
|2021-10-06
|FOYIL
|34
|2
|32
|2021-10-06
|GOTEBO
|34
|1
|32
|2021-10-06
|DIBBLE
|34
|0
|34
|2021-10-06
|DACOMA
|32
|0
|32
|2021-10-06
|LAMAR
|32
|1
|31
|2021-10-06
|CAMARGO
|30
|0
|30
|2021-10-06
|DOUGHERTY
|29
|0
|29
|2021-10-06
|GOULD
|29
|0
|29
|2021-10-06
|WAINWRIGHT
|28
|0
|25
|2021-10-06
|MARTHA
|28
|1
|25
|2021-10-06
|CROMWELL
|26
|2
|22
|2021-10-06
|HILLSDALE
|25
|0
|24
|2021-10-06
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|25
|1
|24
|2021-10-06
|VERA
|25
|0
|25
|2021-10-06
|BOWLEGS
|24
|1
|23
|2021-10-06
|MANITOU
|22
|0
|22
|2021-10-06
|ALBION
|18
|0
|16
|2021-10-06
|FANSHAWE
|16
|0
|16
|2021-10-06
|PEORIA
|15
|0
|15
|2021-10-06
|TATUMS
|15
|0
|14
|2021-10-06
|GENE AUTRY
|15
|0
|15
|2021-10-06
|REDBIRD
|14
|0
|14
|2021-10-06
|HALLETT
|14
|0
|14
|2021-10-06
|SLICK
|13
|1
|10
|2021-10-06
|ADDINGTON
|13
|0
|13
|2021-10-06
|TULLAHASSEE
|12
|0
|11
|2021-10-06
|THE VILLAGE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-10-06
|BLACKBURN
|9
|0
|9
|2021-10-06
|KEMP
|9
|0
|8
|2021-10-06
|MOFFETT
|7
|0
|7
|2021-10-06
|RENTIESVILLE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-10-06
|BYNG
|4
|0
|4
|2021-10-06
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-10-06
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-06
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-06
|HOFFMAN
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-06
|BRIDGEPORT
|2
|0
|1
|2021-10-06
|VERDIGRIS
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-06
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-06
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-06
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-06
|OAKLAND
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-06
|PENSACOLA
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-06
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-06
|WEST SILOAM SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-06
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-06
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-06
|COWLINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-06
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-06
|BEARDEN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-06
|ST. LOUIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-06
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-06
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-06
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-06
