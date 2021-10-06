covid risk level system 10.6.21

According to the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 74 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, including Garfield County, are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, and three, Cimarron, Grant and Harper, are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level this week.

ENID, Okla. — Two Enid residents were among the 264 weekly COVID-19-related deaths reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

The weekly increase brought the total number of deaths in Garfield County to 153. Of those, 142 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 140 deaths.

Four other deaths were reported from Alva, Geary, Perry and Watonga.

The Health Department’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 9,213 confirmed deaths. The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count — which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number — places the overall count in Oklahoma at 10,533 deaths, a weekly increase of 325, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

OSDH showed 620,834 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 1,096 from Wednesday, and 619,056 total cases, a weekly increase of 9,319, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 12,988 active, a decrease of 3,322 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.

Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 9,672 — a weekly increase of 167 — with 224 active and 9,295, or 96.1%, recovered, according to OSDH.

The majority of cases — 8,586, or 88.8% — have been in Enid, which reported 212 active cases and 8,232 recovered.

There have been 3,791 cases, with 3,621 recovered and 73 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,683 cases, with 4,503 recovered and 67 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 44 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 33 in Woodward, 25 in Major, 22 in Blaine, 18 in Kingfisher, 15 in Woods, 14 in Noble, eight in Alfalfa and two in Grant.

Hospitalizations

Statewide, there have been 497 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 35,257 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 838 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 32 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 124 since last week. Of those, 263 are in the ICU across the state.

The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 33 with five in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had six confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with none in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported five patients on Wednesday, also with none in the ICU.

OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were 13 ICU beds, or 43.3% of the total, and 197 adult inpatient beds, or 50.5% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.

Schools

COVID-19-positive cases among both students and staff at Enid Public Schools have decreased since last week, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.

Enid High School currently has five students in isolation after testing positive. Emerson, Longfellow and Waller middle schools have a combined number of 14 students in isolation, the same number as last week, along with one staff member from Waller.

Among the elementary schools, Prairie View had the most student-positive cases at seven, followed by four at Coolidge, two at Eisenhower and one each at Hoover, McKinley and Monroe. Five staff members from Coolidge are in isolation.

In total, there are 36 COVID-19-positive cases among students, and 14 staff members from several EPS sites are in isolation, as well. Three staff in the district’s IT department is currently out, as is one staff member in the transportation department.

Chisholm Public Schools reports whenever a new case has been identified, but no other public schools in the immediate Enid area report current or active positive case totals.

Autry Technology Center reported one more positive case in the past week on its main campus.

The individual was in the northwest wing from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, and tested positive on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Northern Oklahoma College had not updated its weekly update for the week of Sept. 25 through Oct. 1.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported nine total active student cases and two staff member as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.

Oklahoma also saw a 20.1% decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.

In that time period, 9,319 cases were reported, a decrease of 2,346 from the week before, Sept. 19-25, which had 11,665. The number of deaths this week was 264, an increase from previous week, 2234.

From Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, 14,445 specimens were tested for COVID-19, though the report states that recent testing data was not available within the most current CDC data. In total, 10,590, or 12.8%, were positive.

As of Oct. 4, a total of 11,703 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,895,526 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In July, there were 2,637 breakthrough cases and 29,331 unvaccinated cases reported.

In August, there were 4,211, or 5.45%, breakthrough cases out of the 77,208 total cases, and in September, there were 3,898 breakthrough cases and 45,366 unvaccinated cases. so far in October, there have been nine breakthrough cases and 532 unvaccinated cases, according to OSDH.

In the last 30 days, 232 of 2,288 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 50.9% of people 12 and older and 78.1% of those 65 and older have completed the series, while 60.1% of people 12 and older have received the first dose, and 86.8% of people 65 and older have received theirs, according to OSDH.

Overall in Oklahoma, 57% of residents have had at least one dose, compared with 56.3% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 48.1%, compared to 47.4% last week.

From Sept. 28. through Oct. 4, 66,981 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 13,195 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,460,741 with 1,611,506 fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:

• Woodward with 3,615 cases, 3,517 recovered, 58 active and 40 deaths, 31 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,525 cases, 2,447 recovered, 34 active and 44 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 13 from Hennessey, five from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,834 cases, 1,781 recovered, 25 active and 28 deaths, including 18 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,577 cases, 1,521 recovered, 34 active and 22 deaths, 20 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,272 cases, 1,254 recovered, 11 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,468 cases, 1,408 recovered, 34 active and 26 deaths, six from Okeene, four from Watonga, three from Canton and one from Longdale. Seven each are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 1,192 cases, 1,134 recovered, 31 active and 27 deaths, 20 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 686 cases, 674 recovered, five active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per city 10.06.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 88095 1249 85040 2021-10-06
TULSA 62730 942 60440 2021-10-06
EDMOND 23467 224 22764 2021-10-06
BROKEN ARROW 22755 288 21946 2021-10-06
NORMAN 18882 229 18246 2021-10-06
OTHER*** 16685 150 16211 2021-10-06
LAWTON 12642 216 12070 2021-10-06
YUKON 12354 105 12027 2021-10-06
MOORE 9364 90 9034 2021-10-06
ENID 8586 142 8232 2021-10-06
CLAREMORE 8564 156 8251 2021-10-06
STILLWATER 8218 54 8045 2021-10-06
OWASSO 7628 109 7380 2021-10-06
MUSKOGEE 7624 176 7249 2021-10-06
SHAWNEE 6758 111 6471 2021-10-06
ARDMORE 6531 104 6307 2021-10-06
BARTLESVILLE 6371 139 6154 2021-10-06
TAHLEQUAH 6124 67 5916 2021-10-06
ADA 5426 76 5243 2021-10-06
BIXBY 5154 46 5006 2021-10-06
PONCA CITY 5028 98 4804 2021-10-06
SAND SPRINGS 4913 95 4718 2021-10-06
DURANT 4869 53 4699 2021-10-06
SAPULPA 4829 95 4616 2021-10-06
DUNCAN 4690 73 4497 2021-10-06
MCALESTER 4444 67 4306 2021-10-06
JENKS 3884 38 3800 2021-10-06
MUSTANG 3819 51 3718 2021-10-06
COLLINSVILLE 3619 48 3482 2021-10-06
GUTHRIE 3613 71 3446 2021-10-06
CHOCTAW 3299 52 3153 2021-10-06
BLANCHARD 3288 42 3176 2021-10-06
MIAMI 3284 45 3200 2021-10-06
CHICKASHA 3162 88 3007 2021-10-06
STILWELL 3147 42 3064 2021-10-06
EL RENO 3103 52 3019 2021-10-06
ALTUS 3092 61 2974 2021-10-06
GUYMON 2911 35 2840 2021-10-06
COWETA 2894 46 2786 2021-10-06
BETHANY 2860 34 2739 2021-10-06
PRYOR CREEK 2579 42 2475 2021-10-06
SALLISAW 2539 31 2459 2021-10-06
GROVE 2513 72 2390 2021-10-06
SKIATOOK 2455 29 2382 2021-10-06
GLENPOOL 2397 39 2301 2021-10-06
WAGONER 2369 51 2230 2021-10-06
OKMULGEE 2361 55 2235 2021-10-06
WOODWARD 2234 31 2153 2021-10-06
VINITA 2233 23 2175 2021-10-06
WEATHERFORD 2169 37 2085 2021-10-06
POTEAU 2160 24 2095 2021-10-06
ATOKA 2066 23 1990 2021-10-06
CLINTON 2027 70 1930 2021-10-06
SEMINOLE 2015 45 1919 2021-10-06
ELK CITY 2007 36 1931 2021-10-06
TUTTLE 1943 26 1884 2021-10-06
BROKEN BOW 1938 50 1852 2021-10-06
CUSHING 1938 27 1889 2021-10-06
NOBLE 1927 27 1872 2021-10-06
PURCELL 1877 32 1810 2021-10-06
HARRAH 1809 30 1737 2021-10-06
MULDROW 1766 13 1704 2021-10-06
TECUMSEH 1734 23 1665 2021-10-06
IDABEL 1727 28 1670 2021-10-06
NEWCASTLE 1717 15 1645 2021-10-06
ANADARKO 1714 38 1631 2021-10-06
TAFT 1703 5 1693 2021-10-06
JAY 1687 25 1623 2021-10-06
PIEDMONT 1670 11 1625 2021-10-06
MCLOUD 1642 26 1580 2021-10-06
PAULS VALLEY 1579 35 1526 2021-10-06
SULPHUR 1578 31 1522 2021-10-06
LEXINGTON 1572 28 1521 2021-10-06
FORT GIBSON 1568 23 1503 2021-10-06
MARLOW 1504 23 1452 2021-10-06
HUGO 1467 30 1404 2021-10-06
BRISTOW 1449 43 1365 2021-10-06
MADILL 1432 13 1402 2021-10-06
EUFAULA 1352 43 1284 2021-10-06
HENRYETTA 1325 36 1260 2021-10-06
ALVA 1325 20 1277 2021-10-06
CHECOTAH 1323 37 1269 2021-10-06
MARIETTA 1291 21 1247 2021-10-06
KINGSTON 1224 12 1191 2021-10-06
CATOOSA 1180 21 1142 2021-10-06
LOCUST GROVE 1172 10 1139 2021-10-06
CLEVELAND 1169 24 1125 2021-10-06
ELGIN 1159 13 1124 2021-10-06
MANNFORD 1137 29 1083 2021-10-06
STIGLER 1107 18 1076 2021-10-06
MOUNDS 1062 17 1006 2021-10-06
LINDSAY 1061 20 1030 2021-10-06
NOWATA 1057 12 1018 2021-10-06
INOLA 1051 17 1019 2021-10-06
OKEMAH 1047 16 1010 2021-10-06
CALERA 1045 14 994 2021-10-06
KINGFISHER 1042 21 1008 2021-10-06
SPIRO 1023 3 998 2021-10-06
CHELSEA 1012 22 959 2021-10-06
HOMINY 1001 8 979 2021-10-06
CHANDLER 1000 26 952 2021-10-06
PERRY 996 18 959 2021-10-06
SAYRE 970 19 936 2021-10-06
SALINA 968 12 923 2021-10-06
CACHE 962 13 921 2021-10-06
WESTVILLE 960 5 925 2021-10-06
AFTON 942 9 913 2021-10-06
FORT SUPPLY 940 2 938 2021-10-06
BLACKWELL 910 32 852 2021-10-06
ANTLERS 907 20 877 2021-10-06
SPERRY 886 5 858 2021-10-06
HOLDENVILLE 883 22 851 2021-10-06
HEAVENER 879 13 847 2021-10-06
DAVIS 879 18 838 2021-10-06
SPENCER 872 22 834 2021-10-06
WEWOKA 866 27 806 2021-10-06
HULBERT 866 8 838 2021-10-06
WILBURTON 852 10 818 2021-10-06
DEWEY 851 18 827 2021-10-06
JONES 848 11 816 2021-10-06
DEL CITY 836 24 791 2021-10-06
HASKELL 832 15 778 2021-10-06
TISHOMINGO 826 24 781 2021-10-06
COMANCHE 822 21 780 2021-10-06
WARR ACRES 819 7 797 2021-10-06
VIAN 817 15 783 2021-10-06
PERKINS 791 6 761 2021-10-06
HENNESSEY 780 13 758 2021-10-06
CHOUTEAU 772 23 727 2021-10-06
MIDWEST CITY 766 20 738 2021-10-06
PAWHUSKA 764 14 733 2021-10-06
COALGATE 762 16 728 2021-10-06
COLCORD 744 8 723 2021-10-06
OOLOGAH 742 9 714 2021-10-06
HELENA 742 2 740 2021-10-06
ROLAND 741 7 707 2021-10-06
PRAGUE 733 12 704 2021-10-06
LONE GROVE 676 12 658 2021-10-06
TALIHINA 671 16 639 2021-10-06
WYNNEWOOD 669 15 644 2021-10-06
BEGGS 669 7 643 2021-10-06
APACHE 665 8 635 2021-10-06
PAWNEE 661 24 629 2021-10-06
FAIRVIEW 650 20 617 2021-10-06
MEEKER 642 22 606 2021-10-06
STROUD 637 13 612 2021-10-06
WISTER 622 2 606 2021-10-06
POCOLA 620 4 604 2021-10-06
WATONGA 619 4 598 2021-10-06
KANSAS 594 8 572 2021-10-06
WILSON 591 17 562 2021-10-06
WELLSTON 586 15 559 2021-10-06
HINTON 585 3 573 2021-10-06
WYANDOTTE 578 9 554 2021-10-06
WALTERS 577 9 553 2021-10-06
NEWKIRK 576 8 551 2021-10-06
BOLEY 574 9 564 2021-10-06
CARNEGIE 572 20 547 2021-10-06
STRATFORD 568 12 545 2021-10-06
FREDERICK 567 13 543 2021-10-06
LUTHER 560 10 538 2021-10-06
WASHINGTON 544 4 530 2021-10-06
VALLIANT 531 10 512 2021-10-06
HARTSHORNE 519 16 492 2021-10-06
MORRIS 517 10 499 2021-10-06
COMMERCE 513 10 495 2021-10-06
DRUMRIGHT 512 13 493 2021-10-06
KONAWA 503 14 482 2021-10-06
QUAPAW 501 14 473 2021-10-06
MEAD 497 7 478 2021-10-06
COLBERT 495 12 474 2021-10-06
MANGUM 493 15 455 2021-10-06
TONKAWA 492 16 461 2021-10-06
NICHOLS HILLS 488 3 474 2021-10-06
PORTER 486 13 458 2021-10-06
KIEFER 485 5 463 2021-10-06
HEALDTON 484 16 448 2021-10-06
FLETCHER 481 3 461 2021-10-06
HOBART 476 13 443 2021-10-06
FAIRLAND 473 6 458 2021-10-06
KELLYVILLE 456 6 441 2021-10-06
NEW CORDELL 454 7 438 2021-10-06
GORE 451 9 433 2021-10-06
MINCO 447 4 434 2021-10-06
CADDO 445 3 433 2021-10-06
WARNER 444 8 422 2021-10-06
TALALA 440 4 425 2021-10-06
ADAIR 431 4 412 2021-10-06
ELMORE CITY 426 5 416 2021-10-06
ARCADIA 420 1 402 2021-10-06
HOWE 416 3 404 2021-10-06
PORUM 408 6 395 2021-10-06
BOSWELL 403 5 383 2021-10-06
STONEWALL 384 4 371 2021-10-06
CRESCENT 384 6 371 2021-10-06
WATTS 378 7 364 2021-10-06
HOOKER 374 0 369 2021-10-06
WAURIKA 370 8 353 2021-10-06
RUSH SPRINGS 368 4 354 2021-10-06
BOKCHITO 367 3 355 2021-10-06
BARNSDALL 362 9 348 2021-10-06
OCHELATA 362 9 347 2021-10-06
WAYNE 350 6 341 2021-10-06
CAMERON 348 1 340 2021-10-06
RAMONA 348 9 334 2021-10-06
YALE 348 9 334 2021-10-06
KEOTA 341 0 334 2021-10-06
ALLEN 336 4 327 2021-10-06
MAYSVILLE 334 9 322 2021-10-06
RINGLING 333 3 326 2021-10-06
HOLLIS 322 6 311 2021-10-06
EARLSBORO 321 5 308 2021-10-06
BIG CABIN 317 5 304 2021-10-06
JENNINGS 313 4 307 2021-10-06
BOKOSHE 313 4 303 2021-10-06
WRIGHT CITY 312 3 302 2021-10-06
HAWORTH 308 4 302 2021-10-06
CASHION 306 1 302 2021-10-06
OKARCHE 300 5 292 2021-10-06
GERONIMO 299 3 287 2021-10-06
WETUMKA 295 5 278 2021-10-06
PADEN 294 4 288 2021-10-06
GLENCOE 293 3 288 2021-10-06
HYDRO 292 8 279 2021-10-06
BLAIR 292 1 288 2021-10-06
CEMENT 290 1 286 2021-10-06
QUINTON 287 4 282 2021-10-06
FORT COBB 286 4 277 2021-10-06
MAUD 282 1 270 2021-10-06
WELCH 278 4 271 2021-10-06
ROFF 273 2 267 2021-10-06
CLAYTON 269 5 250 2021-10-06
FAIRFAX 267 11 246 2021-10-06
CYRIL 267 4 255 2021-10-06
CHEROKEE 266 1 263 2021-10-06
BINGER 265 14 245 2021-10-06
FORT TOWSON 263 3 253 2021-10-06
WAUKOMIS 263 1 258 2021-10-06
GEARY 262 7 251 2021-10-06
SHADY POINT 262 1 257 2021-10-06
RED OAK 262 0 257 2021-10-06
BEAVER 260 4 254 2021-10-06
MOORELAND 260 6 250 2021-10-06
LAVERNE 256 2 250 2021-10-06
MORRISON 253 1 250 2021-10-06
OKEENE 251 6 243 2021-10-06
WELEETKA 249 3 235 2021-10-06
PAOLI 248 2 245 2021-10-06
COPAN 245 6 233 2021-10-06
TERLTON 240 3 226 2021-10-06
OKTAHA 239 5 232 2021-10-06
DEPEW 236 4 224 2021-10-06
PANAMA 233 2 225 2021-10-06
INDIAHOMA 232 2 226 2021-10-06
NINNEKAH 230 3 223 2021-10-06
THACKERVILLE 229 2 225 2021-10-06
MEDFORD 227 1 225 2021-10-06
ARKOMA 225 2 211 2021-10-06
CHEYENNE 225 4 214 2021-10-06
BENNINGTON 224 3 215 2021-10-06
TEXHOMA 221 0 218 2021-10-06
RINGWOOD 221 2 212 2021-10-06
SPAVINAW 220 2 216 2021-10-06
TEMPLE 219 9 205 2021-10-06
SNYDER 219 10 207 2021-10-06
KREBS 216 7 203 2021-10-06
BLUEJACKET 214 1 208 2021-10-06
WEBBERS FALLS 214 2 205 2021-10-06
BILLINGS 213 4 209 2021-10-06
SOPER 213 1 209 2021-10-06
MILBURN 209 4 198 2021-10-06
WANETTE 208 0 197 2021-10-06
RED ROCK 208 2 203 2021-10-06
THOMAS 208 1 205 2021-10-06
SEILING 207 8 195 2021-10-06
BOISE CITY 206 1 205 2021-10-06
ARAPAHO 204 4 200 2021-10-06
MANNSVILLE 200 5 190 2021-10-06
KIOWA 199 2 191 2021-10-06
CANTON 198 3 190 2021-10-06
SHATTUCK 198 2 190 2021-10-06
BURNS FLAT 196 3 192 2021-10-06
DELAWARE 191 4 176 2021-10-06
GRACEMONT 190 5 177 2021-10-06
GRANITE 185 7 174 2021-10-06
GOODWELL 181 1 179 2021-10-06
CALUMET 179 1 177 2021-10-06
BRAGGS 177 3 167 2021-10-06
OILTON 177 6 165 2021-10-06
ALEX 176 5 169 2021-10-06
BUFFALO 176 6 169 2021-10-06
ASHER 173 3 168 2021-10-06
GARVIN 172 1 167 2021-10-06
GANS 170 1 163 2021-10-06
UNION CITY 169 2 167 2021-10-06
COUNCIL HILL 168 4 158 2021-10-06
POND CREEK 166 0 164 2021-10-06
GARBER 165 1 161 2021-10-06
CANUTE 164 2 161 2021-10-06
AGRA 162 2 154 2021-10-06
VICI 156 2 152 2021-10-06
LAHOMA 153 5 148 2021-10-06
GRANDFIELD 153 2 150 2021-10-06
ERICK 153 3 148 2021-10-06
MCCURTAIN 152 2 148 2021-10-06
CANEY 151 2 147 2021-10-06
TIPTON 148 4 141 2021-10-06
LEEDEY 148 5 142 2021-10-06
SENTINEL 147 3 143 2021-10-06
OAKS 145 4 140 2021-10-06
DAVENPORT 145 0 143 2021-10-06
RATLIFF CITY 145 2 142 2021-10-06
HAMMON 142 2 138 2021-10-06
MOUNTAIN VIEW 141 4 136 2021-10-06
CHATTANOOGA 140 2 136 2021-10-06
BYARS 140 1 138 2021-10-06
VELMA 139 3 136 2021-10-06
MILL CREEK 138 2 135 2021-10-06
RIPLEY 138 1 132 2021-10-06
RYAN 136 3 133 2021-10-06
SPRINGER 135 4 128 2021-10-06
MULHALL 134 0 132 2021-10-06
AMBER 134 7 124 2021-10-06
STUART 134 3 128 2021-10-06
WAYNOKA 133 0 127 2021-10-06
TUPELO 132 2 124 2021-10-06
WANN 130 4 123 2021-10-06
DOVER 128 2 126 2021-10-06
SASAKWA 127 0 121 2021-10-06
FOSS 127 0 125 2021-10-06
STRINGTOWN 127 3 122 2021-10-06
TYRONE 126 0 123 2021-10-06
CANADIAN 126 2 117 2021-10-06
RATTAN 124 1 122 2021-10-06
CARNEY 124 2 119 2021-10-06
STERLING 123 3 118 2021-10-06
TRYON 122 0 121 2021-10-06
LANGLEY 120 2 116 2021-10-06
SAVANNA 119 3 115 2021-10-06
RAVIA 118 3 114 2021-10-06
DEWAR 116 1 108 2021-10-06
KINTA 116 3 111 2021-10-06
VERDEN 116 1 115 2021-10-06
OLUSTEE 115 0 109 2021-10-06
SAWYER 115 1 112 2021-10-06
LOOKEBA 114 4 108 2021-10-06
HAILEYVILLE 112 1 107 2021-10-06
COYLE 108 0 105 2021-10-06
PITTSBURG 105 1 104 2021-10-06
LENAPAH 102 0 100 2021-10-06
DUSTIN 100 4 91 2021-10-06
WAPANUCKA 98 2 93 2021-10-06
MARBLE CITY 98 0 96 2021-10-06
LONGDALE 97 1 94 2021-10-06
DILL CITY 95 3 91 2021-10-06
KAW CITY 95 3 90 2021-10-06
KENEFIC 94 1 90 2021-10-06
CUSTER CITY 94 1 91 2021-10-06
KETCHUM 93 3 87 2021-10-06
BOYNTON 92 1 90 2021-10-06
CALVIN 91 1 89 2021-10-06
SHIDLER 90 1 89 2021-10-06
LAMONT 89 1 87 2021-10-06
POCASSET 87 2 84 2021-10-06
COVINGTON 84 1 83 2021-10-06
INDIANOLA 84 0 83 2021-10-06
OKAY 83 2 78 2021-10-06
RANDLETT 83 2 80 2021-10-06
ORLANDO 82 1 80 2021-10-06
CROWDER 82 0 82 2021-10-06
FARGO 81 1 73 2021-10-06
CORN 81 4 77 2021-10-06
ARNETT 81 2 78 2021-10-06
DRUMMOND 80 1 78 2021-10-06
LEHIGH 79 0 72 2021-10-06
WYNONA 78 3 73 2021-10-06
LANGSTON 77 1 76 2021-10-06
LONE WOLF 77 0 71 2021-10-06
MARLAND 76 3 72 2021-10-06
SPARKS 76 2 71 2021-10-06
CLEO SPRINGS 75 2 69 2021-10-06
ACHILLE 74 2 70 2021-10-06
CASTLE 74 1 73 2021-10-06
PRUE 72 2 70 2021-10-06
KREMLIN 71 0 70 2021-10-06
HASTINGS 71 1 69 2021-10-06
NASH 71 1 69 2021-10-06
LOCO 71 1 66 2021-10-06
AMES 70 0 68 2021-10-06
FOSTER 69 0 68 2021-10-06
WHITEFIELD 68 1 67 2021-10-06
TERRAL 67 2 62 2021-10-06
ALINE 67 2 62 2021-10-06
RALSTON 67 2 62 2021-10-06
WAKITA 67 3 64 2021-10-06
REYDON 66 2 63 2021-10-06
CARTER 66 1 64 2021-10-06
MOUNTAIN PARK 65 1 63 2021-10-06
BERNICE 64 1 63 2021-10-06
GAGE 64 1 62 2021-10-06
FAXON 63 0 63 2021-10-06
FAIRMONT 63 1 61 2021-10-06
OSAGE 62 1 58 2021-10-06
MENO 60 0 57 2021-10-06
FORGAN 60 1 57 2021-10-06
BURBANK 59 0 58 2021-10-06
ROCKY 59 0 57 2021-10-06
FREEDOM 58 0 58 2021-10-06
ROOSEVELT 58 0 58 2021-10-06
TALOGA 58 0 58 2021-10-06
FRANCIS 54 1 50 2021-10-06
JET 54 1 51 2021-10-06
AVANT 53 2 51 2021-10-06
SCHULTER 53 0 52 2021-10-06
COLONY 52 1 46 2021-10-06
CARMEN 52 3 49 2021-10-06
DISNEY 52 1 51 2021-10-06
NORTH MIAMI 52 0 51 2021-10-06
HANNA 51 0 48 2021-10-06
NICOMA PARK 50 2 46 2021-10-06
SHARON 50 1 48 2021-10-06
KEYES 49 0 48 2021-10-06
DEER CREEK 49 1 48 2021-10-06
ELDORADO 48 1 47 2021-10-06
EAKLY 47 1 46 2021-10-06
BRADLEY 47 1 46 2021-10-06
BUTLER 47 0 46 2021-10-06
GOLTRY 47 0 45 2021-10-06
DEVOL 46 0 46 2021-10-06
MARSHALL 45 1 44 2021-10-06
GOLDSBY 43 0 43 2021-10-06
HARDESTY 43 0 43 2021-10-06
WILLOW 43 0 42 2021-10-06
MILLERTON 42 2 38 2021-10-06
BRAMAN 41 1 36 2021-10-06
BESSIE 40 1 37 2021-10-06
MEDICINE PARK 40 2 36 2021-10-06
BROMIDE 39 1 37 2021-10-06
BURLINGTON 39 0 37 2021-10-06
ALDERSON 38 1 34 2021-10-06
FITZHUGH 38 0 36 2021-10-06
HUNTER 38 0 37 2021-10-06
DAVIDSON 36 0 36 2021-10-06
HITCHCOCK 34 0 33 2021-10-06
OPTIMA 34 0 31 2021-10-06
FOYIL 34 2 32 2021-10-06
GOTEBO 34 1 32 2021-10-06
DIBBLE 34 0 34 2021-10-06
DACOMA 32 0 32 2021-10-06
LAMAR 32 1 31 2021-10-06
CAMARGO 30 0 30 2021-10-06
DOUGHERTY 29 0 29 2021-10-06
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-10-06
WAINWRIGHT 28 0 25 2021-10-06
MARTHA 28 1 25 2021-10-06
CROMWELL 26 2 22 2021-10-06
HILLSDALE 25 0 24 2021-10-06
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 25 1 24 2021-10-06
VERA 25 0 25 2021-10-06
BOWLEGS 24 1 23 2021-10-06
MANITOU 22 0 22 2021-10-06
ALBION 18 0 16 2021-10-06
FANSHAWE 16 0 16 2021-10-06
PEORIA 15 0 15 2021-10-06
TATUMS 15 0 14 2021-10-06
GENE AUTRY 15 0 15 2021-10-06
REDBIRD 14 0 14 2021-10-06
HALLETT 14 0 14 2021-10-06
SLICK 13 1 10 2021-10-06
ADDINGTON 13 0 13 2021-10-06
TULLAHASSEE 12 0 11 2021-10-06
THE VILLAGE 11 0 11 2021-10-06
BLACKBURN 9 0 9 2021-10-06
KEMP 9 0 8 2021-10-06
MOFFETT 7 0 7 2021-10-06
RENTIESVILLE 5 0 5 2021-10-06
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-10-06
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-10-06
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-10-06
PINK 2 0 2 2021-10-06
HOFFMAN 2 0 2 2021-10-06
BRIDGEPORT 2 0 1 2021-10-06
VERDIGRIS 2 0 2 2021-10-06
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-10-06
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-10-06
SPORTSMEN ACRES 2 0 2 2021-10-06
OAKLAND 2 0 2 2021-10-06
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-10-06
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-10-06
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS 1 0 1 2021-10-06
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-10-06
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-10-06
COWLINGTON 1 0 1 2021-10-06
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-10-06
BEARDEN 1 0 1 2021-10-06
ST. LOUIS 1 0 1 2021-10-06
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-10-06
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-10-06
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-10-06

Oklahoma per county 10.06.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 115750 1544 111783 2021-10-06
TULSA 104222 1482 100525 2021-10-06
CLEVELAND 41981 527 40534 2021-10-06
CANADIAN 22226 231 21641 2021-10-06
COMANCHE 20556 258 19802 2021-10-06
ROGERS 15287 255 14744 2021-10-06
MUSKOGEE 12985 239 12445 2021-10-06
WAGONER 12263 187 11770 2021-10-06
PAYNE 11677 97 11401 2021-10-06
POTTAWATOMIE 11203 170 10747 2021-10-06
CREEK 10677 227 10179 2021-10-06
GARFIELD 9672 153 9295 2021-10-06
CHEROKEE 8816 100 8501 2021-10-06
CARTER 8683 156 8362 2021-10-06
BRYAN 8379 100 8070 2021-10-06
WASHINGTON 8219 179 7936 2021-10-06
GRADY 7808 153 7503 2021-10-06
LE FLORE 7801 76 7554 2021-10-06
STEPHENS 7267 120 6974 2021-10-06
MCCLAIN 7242 91 6995 2021-10-06
DELAWARE 7107 135 6817 2021-10-06
KAY 6939 148 6609 2021-10-06
OSAGE 6677 115 6426 2021-10-06
PONTOTOC 6595 91 6373 2021-10-06
SEQUOYAH 6563 76 6325 2021-10-06
MAYES 6527 101 6280 2021-10-06
PITTSBURG 6505 104 6290 2021-10-06
OTTAWA 5913 87 5730 2021-10-06
LOGAN 5898 97 5655 2021-10-06
OKMULGEE 5660 116 5387 2021-10-06
MCCURTAIN 5526 111 5315 2021-10-06
CADDO 5039 106 4823 2021-10-06
CUSTER 4820 112 4624 2021-10-06
ADAIR 4783 56 4647 2021-10-06
LINCOLN 4620 101 4415 2021-10-06
GARVIN 4616 92 4467 2021-10-06
TEXAS 3933 37 3844 2021-10-06
JACKSON 3749 65 3615 2021-10-06
SEMINOLE 3681 91 3490 2021-10-06
WOODWARD 3615 40 3517 2021-10-06
BECKHAM 3302 62 3181 2021-10-06
CRAIG 2916 29 2840 2021-10-06
MCINTOSH 2804 79 2675 2021-10-06
MARSHALL 2662 26 2598 2021-10-06
ATOKA 2655 30 2556 2021-10-06
CHOCTAW 2613 42 2510 2021-10-06
PAWNEE 2564 60 2461 2021-10-06
MURRAY 2544 51 2443 2021-10-06
KINGFISHER 2525 44 2447 2021-10-06
OKFUSKEE 2242 34 2173 2021-10-06
LOVE 1949 26 1886 2021-10-06
JOHNSTON 1885 43 1803 2021-10-06
NOBLE 1834 28 1781 2021-10-06
HASKELL 1812 25 1763 2021-10-06
NOWATA 1748 24 1679 2021-10-06
PUSHMATAHA 1717 34 1645 2021-10-06
HUGHES 1625 37 1556 2021-10-06
WOODS 1577 22 1521 2021-10-06
BLAINE 1468 26 1408 2021-10-06
LATIMER 1438 14 1387 2021-10-06
WASHITA 1432 25 1384 2021-10-06
ALFALFA 1272 7 1254 2021-10-06
MAJOR 1192 27 1134 2021-10-06
KIOWA 1090 29 1030 2021-10-06
COAL 1006 19 959 2021-10-06
TILLMAN 956 20 921 2021-10-06
COTTON 935 20 894 2021-10-06
JEFFERSON 908 18 874 2021-10-06
GREER 732 23 681 2021-10-06
GRANT 686 7 674 2021-10-06
DEWEY 652 16 628 2021-10-06
BEAVER 539 6 524 2021-10-06
ROGER MILLS 476 12 452 2021-10-06
HARPER 475 8 460 2021-10-06
ELLIS 419 6 398 2021-10-06
HARMON 357 6 346 2021-10-06
CIMARRON 302 2 299 2021-10-06
267 0 220 2021-10-06

