ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 5,119 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 1, as well as 38 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday.
OSDH did not update its website or report data on Friday due to the New Year’s Day holiday, so the numbers reported on Saturday are from Jan. 1, and Sunday’s reporting will include numbers from Jan. 2-3.
The 1.8% increase in cases brought the total numbers to 296,055, with 33,687 active and 259,841 recovered. Of the 77 Oklahoma counties, 76 are in the “orange” risk level for the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System and one is in “yellow.”
Of the total number of cases, 77% had a specimen collection date after Christmas, and 87% had a specimen collection date within the past two weeks, OSDH reported.
There have been 2,527 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the 38 deaths, 33 were in the 65 or older age group: one woman in Bryan County, one woman in Caddo County, one woman in Cleveland County, two women in Creek County, one woman in Love County, one man in Mayes County, one woman and three men in Muskogee County, three men in Oklahoma County, one man in Okmulgee County, one man in Osage County, one man in Pawnee County, one man in Payne County, one man in Pittsburg County, one woman and one man in Seminole County, one woman in Sequoyah County and four women and seven men in Tulsa County.
Two of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one Caddo County man and a Payne County woman. Two of the deaths were in the 36-49 age group: one Muskogee County man and a man in Tulsa County. One death was a Pittsburg County woman in the 18-35 age group.
New COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 106 for a total of 5,500, with 458 active, a single-day increase of 44, and 4,999, or 90.8%, recovered, according to the OSDH. Forty-three people have died in the county.
Of those cases, 4,863, or 88.4%, have been in Enid, with 377 active, a single-day increase of 36, according to OSDH on Saturday for Jan. 1. There have been 4,445 in the city who have recovered and 41 who have died.
In Enid, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Saturday it was treating 16 patients with the virus and had no new deaths. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s public information officer was not available to report data, according to the facility.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases for Jan. 1 included 12 in Woodward, 77 in Kingfisher, 18 in Noble, 20 in Woods, four in Alfalfa, five in Major, 10 in Blaine and six in Grant according to OSDH.
State update
There have been 156,300 Oklahoma women and 139,544 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday for Jan 1. There were 211 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,373 in the 0-4 age group, 31,463 in the 5-17 age group, 94,244 in the 18-35 age group, 64,638 in the 36-49 age group, 57,154 in the 50-64 age group and 43,117 in the 65 and older age group. There were 66 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,283 deaths in the state, 2,022 have been 65 and older and 392 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.53% of the total. There have been 89 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 23 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,418, than women, 1,109, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday for Jan 1.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 444 in Oklahoma; 411 in Tulsa; 164 in Cleveland; 85 in Rogers; 66 in Creek; 60 each in Comanche and Washington; 53 in Muskogee; 52 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 46 in Wagoner; 44 in Delaware; 43 in Garfield; 41 in Caddo; 37 each in Grady, Jackson and Pottawatomie; 33 each in Bryan, Kay and Lincoln; 31 in Custer; 30 each in Le Flore and Payne; 28 each in McClain, Ottawa and Okmulgee; 27 in Osage; 25 each in Mayes, Pittsburg and Pontotoc; 23 in Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 20 in Seminole; 18 each in Carter, Garvin and McIntosh; 17 each in Cherokee, Sequouah and Texas; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 in Adair; 13 in Pawnee; 12 in Kingfisher; 11 in Kiowa; 10 each in Cotton, Johnston and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; eight in Logan; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Love and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Latimer and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Coal and Major; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
NW Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday for Jan. 1 by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,473 cases, 2,329 recovered, 134 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,434 cases, 1,274 recovered, 148 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,002 cases, 862 recovered, 133 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,002 cases, 791 recovered, 205 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Major with 721 cases, 664 recovered, 53 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 936 cases, 856 recovered, 76 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.
• Blaine with 670 cases, 599 recovered, 68 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 386 cases, 337 recovered, 44 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,237 cases, with 2,053 recovered and 26 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,564 cases, with 2,337 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday for Jan. 1. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.united stateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 43 deaths in Garfield County, with 41 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 31 Saturday, with 99 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported on its website the number of positive inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena was at 10 on Saturday. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 10 and 505, respectively, at James Crabtree, and two in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.
