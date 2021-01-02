Jan. 2 COVID-19 Orange

Of the 77 Oklahoma counties, 76 are in “orange” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System and one, Harmon, is in “yellow” as of Jan. 1, according to OSDH. Oklahoma reported 5,119 new COVID-19 cases and 38 additional deaths on Saturday for Jan. 1.

 From OSDH

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 5,119 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 1, as well as 38 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday.

OSDH did not update its website or report data on Friday due to the New Year’s Day holiday, so the numbers reported on Saturday are from Jan. 1, and Sunday’s reporting will include numbers from Jan. 2-3.

The 1.8% increase in cases brought the total numbers to 296,055, with 33,687 active and 259,841 recovered. Of the 77 Oklahoma counties, 76 are in the “orange” risk level for the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System and one is in “yellow.”

Of the total number of cases, 77% had a specimen collection date after Christmas, and 87% had a specimen collection date within the past two weeks, OSDH reported.

There have been 2,527 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of the 38 deaths, 33 were in the 65 or older age group: one woman in Bryan County, one woman in Caddo County, one woman in Cleveland County, two women in Creek County, one woman in Love County, one man in Mayes County, one woman and three men in Muskogee County, three men in Oklahoma County, one man in Okmulgee County, one man in Osage County, one man in Pawnee County, one man in Payne County, one man in Pittsburg County, one woman and one man in Seminole County, one woman in Sequoyah County and four women and seven men in Tulsa County.

Two of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one Caddo County man and a Payne County woman. Two of the deaths were in the 36-49 age group: one Muskogee County man and a man in Tulsa County. One death was a Pittsburg County woman in the 18-35 age group.

New COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 106 for a total of 5,500, with 458 active, a single-day increase of 44, and 4,999, or 90.8%, recovered, according to the OSDH. Forty-three people have died in the county.

Of those cases, 4,863, or 88.4%, have been in Enid, with 377 active, a single-day increase of 36, according to OSDH on Saturday for Jan. 1. There have been 4,445 in the city who have recovered and 41 who have died.

In Enid, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Saturday it was treating 16 patients with the virus and had no new deaths. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s public information officer was not available to report data, according to the facility.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases for Jan. 1 included 12 in Woodward, 77 in Kingfisher, 18 in Noble, 20 in Woods, four in Alfalfa, five in Major, 10 in Blaine and six in Grant according to OSDH.

State update

There have been 156,300 Oklahoma women and 139,544 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Saturday for Jan 1. There were 211 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 5,373 in the 0-4 age group, 31,463 in the 5-17 age group, 94,244 in the 18-35 age group, 64,638 in the 36-49 age group, 57,154 in the 50-64 age group and 43,117 in the 65 and older age group. There were 66 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,283 deaths in the state, 2,022 have been 65 and older and 392 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.53% of the total. There have been 89 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 23 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,418, than women, 1,109, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Saturday for Jan 1.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 444 in Oklahoma; 411 in Tulsa; 164 in Cleveland; 85 in Rogers; 66 in Creek; 60 each in Comanche and Washington; 53 in Muskogee; 52 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 46 in Wagoner; 44 in Delaware; 43 in Garfield; 41 in Caddo; 37 each in Grady, Jackson and Pottawatomie; 33 each in Bryan, Kay and Lincoln; 31 in Custer; 30 each in Le Flore and Payne; 28 each in McClain, Ottawa and Okmulgee; 27 in Osage; 25 each in Mayes, Pittsburg and Pontotoc; 23 in Stephens; 22 in Beckham; 20 in Seminole; 18 each in Carter, Garvin and McIntosh; 17 each in Cherokee, Sequouah and Texas; 15 in Okfuskee; 14 in Adair; 13 in Pawnee; 12 in Kingfisher; 11 in Kiowa; 10 each in Cotton, Johnston and Woodward; nine each in Greer, Hughes, Murray, Nowata and Tillman; eight in Logan; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Love and Noble; six each in Choctaw, Marshall, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Latimer and Woods; four each in Alfalfa, Coal and Major; three each in Atoka, Blaine, Dewey, Harper, Jefferson and Washita; two in Beaver; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

NW Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Saturday for Jan. 1 by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,473 cases, 2,329 recovered, 134 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,434 cases, 1,274 recovered, 148 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,002 cases, 862 recovered, 133 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,002 cases, 791 recovered, 205 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Major with 721 cases, 664 recovered, 53 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 936 cases, 856 recovered, 76 active and four deaths, one each from Aline, Cherokee and Helena and an inmate from James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena.

• Blaine with 670 cases, 599 recovered, 68 active and three deaths, two from Canton and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 386 cases, 337 recovered, 44 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,237 cases, with 2,053 recovered and 26 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,564 cases, with 2,337 recovered and 14 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Saturday for Jan. 1. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.united stateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 43 deaths in Garfield County, with 41 from Enid and three from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 31 Saturday, with 99 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported on its website the number of positive inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena was at 10 on Saturday. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 10 and 505, respectively, at James Crabtree, and two in quarantine at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 01.01.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA 58607 444 52257 2021-01-01
TULSA 48826 411 43475 2021-01-01
CLEVELAND 19636 164 16953 2021-01-01
CANADIAN 10984 52 9939 2021-01-01
COMANCHE 7126 60 6249 2021-01-01
ROGERS 6684 85 5731 2021-01-01
MUSKOGEE 6636 53 5772 2021-01-01
PAYNE 5970 30 5351 2021-01-01
POTTAWATOMIE 5621 37 4922 2021-01-01
GARFIELD 5500 43 4999 2021-01-01
WAGONER 4762 46 3966 2021-01-01
CREEK 4173 66 3639 2021-01-01
BRYAN 4055 33 3481 2021-01-01
GRADY 4040 37 3597 2021-01-01
CHEROKEE 3740 17 3153 2021-01-01
LE FLORE 3668 30 3176 2021-01-01
MCCLAIN 3659 28 3178 2021-01-01
KAY 3374 33 2836 2021-01-01
WASHINGTON 3204 60 2814 2021-01-01
PONTOTOC 3186 25 2708 2021-01-01
PITTSBURG 3087 25 2590 2021-01-01
STEPHENS 3086 23 2551 2021-01-01
OSAGE 3076 27 2680 2021-01-01
CUSTER 3029 31 2672 2021-01-01
DELAWARE 2977 44 2587 2021-01-01
TEXAS 2968 17 2826 2021-01-01
MCCURTAIN 2956 52 2565 2021-01-01
CADDO 2847 41 2505 2021-01-01
CARTER 2834 18 2386 2021-01-01
OTTAWA 2779 28 2425 2021-01-01
OKMULGEE 2660 28 2268 2021-01-01
MAYES 2603 25 2162 2021-01-01
LOGAN 2597 8 2243 2021-01-01
SEQUOYAH 2527 17 2185 2021-01-01
WOODWARD 2473 10 2329 2021-01-01
JACKSON 2355 37 2165 2021-01-01
GARVIN 2344 18 2032 2021-01-01
LINCOLN 2140 33 1868 2021-01-01
BECKHAM 1977 22 1763 2021-01-01
ADAIR 1901 14 1558 2021-01-01
SEMINOLE 1865 20 1566 2021-01-01
CRAIG 1481 7 1309 2021-01-01
KINGFISHER 1434 12 1274 2021-01-01
OKFUSKEE 1434 15 1266 2021-01-01
MCINTOSH 1340 18 1109 2021-01-01
ATOKA 1324 3 1158 2021-01-01
MURRAY 1187 9 972 2021-01-01
MARSHALL 1155 6 1026 2021-01-01
CHOCTAW 1088 6 930 2021-01-01
PAWNEE 1080 13 898 2021-01-01
NOBLE 1002 7 862 2021-01-01
WOODS 1001 5 791 2021-01-01
ALFALFA 936 4 856 2021-01-01
LOVE 918 7 796 2021-01-01
HASKELL 890 7 745 2021-01-01
JOHNSTON 860 10 730 2021-01-01
HUGHES 842 9 709 2021-01-01
WASHITA 767 3 667 2021-01-01
MAJOR 721 4 664 2021-01-01
NOWATA 699 9 596 2021-01-01
BLAINE 670 3 599 2021-01-01
PUSHMATAHA 641 6 512 2021-01-01
KIOWA 573 11 504 2021-01-01
TILLMAN 554 9 499 2021-01-01
LATIMER 547 5 448 2021-01-01
COAL 492 4 412 2021-01-01
JEFFERSON 442 3 370 2021-01-01
COTTON 429 10 364 2021-01-01
DEWEY 423 3 380 2021-01-01
GRANT 386 5 337 2021-01-01
GREER 383 9 346 2021-01-01
HARPER 345 3 327 2021-01-01
BEAVER 310 2 294 2021-01-01
ELLIS 310 1 288 2021-01-01
296 0 166 2021-01-01
ROGER MILLS 255 6 227 2021-01-01
HARMON 201 0 186 2021-01-01
CIMARRON 107 1 102 2021-01-01

Oklahoma per city 01.01.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 44642 350 39586 2021-01-01
TULSA 29419 271 26351 2021-01-01
EDMOND 11284 63 10035 2021-01-01
BROKEN ARROW 10499 83 9137 2021-01-01
NORMAN 9544 89 8444 2021-01-01
OTHER*** 6262 35 5384 2021-01-01
YUKON 5915 18 5314 2021-01-01
ENID 4863 41 4445 2021-01-01
LAWTON 4836 46 4210 2021-01-01
STILLWATER 4500 14 4050 2021-01-01
MOORE 4238 27 3670 2021-01-01
CLAREMORE 4003 68 3429 2021-01-01
SHAWNEE 3483 28 3063 2021-01-01
MUSKOGEE 3424 42 2844 2021-01-01
OWASSO 3419 14 2946 2021-01-01
TAHLEQUAH 2693 10 2286 2021-01-01
ADA 2610 20 2222 2021-01-01
BARTLESVILLE 2542 50 2251 2021-01-01
PONCA CITY 2490 16 2089 2021-01-01
DURANT 2430 20 2075 2021-01-01
GUYMON 2221 17 2119 2021-01-01
BIXBY 2210 15 1965 2021-01-01
MCALESTER 2190 22 1846 2021-01-01
ARDMORE 2150 13 1832 2021-01-01
SAND SPRINGS 2033 20 1801 2021-01-01
ALTUS 1975 34 1835 2021-01-01
JENKS 1940 14 1727 2021-01-01
EL RENO 1924 13 1780 2021-01-01
DUNCAN 1916 14 1601 2021-01-01
SAPULPA 1893 29 1696 2021-01-01
MUSTANG 1791 15 1640 2021-01-01
CHICKASHA 1670 22 1524 2021-01-01
GUTHRIE 1575 4 1371 2021-01-01
MIAMI 1571 19 1389 2021-01-01
TAFT 1561 2 1542 2021-01-01
COLLINSVILLE 1514 6 1311 2021-01-01
CHOCTAW 1511 9 1306 2021-01-01
BLANCHARD 1500 8 1303 2021-01-01
BETHANY 1412 13 1278 2021-01-01
CLINTON 1374 15 1205 2021-01-01
WOODWARD 1307 7 1192 2021-01-01
STILWELL 1302 12 1050 2021-01-01
WEATHERFORD 1277 12 1152 2021-01-01
COWETA 1227 17 1039 2021-01-01
ELK CITY 1185 11 1041 2021-01-01
VINITA 1149 6 1031 2021-01-01
SKIATOOK 1124 8 985 2021-01-01
POTEAU 1077 8 941 2021-01-01
OKMULGEE 1068 14 905 2021-01-01
GROVE 1065 30 933 2021-01-01
TUTTLE 1050 6 922 2021-01-01
GLENPOOL 1040 9 900 2021-01-01
BROKEN BOW 1040 28 904 2021-01-01
PURCELL 1029 11 876 2021-01-01
SALLISAW 1029 7 907 2021-01-01
ATOKA 1019 2 893 2021-01-01
IDABEL 994 14 875 2021-01-01
PRYOR CREEK 969 12 815 2021-01-01
ANADARKO 964 16 842 2021-01-01
SEMINOLE 954 10 828 2021-01-01
LEXINGTON 938 10 798 2021-01-01
FORT SUPPLY 919 2 912 2021-01-01
NEWCASTLE 873 6 776 2021-01-01
WAGONER 851 9 693 2021-01-01
ALVA 849 5 702 2021-01-01
NOBLE 834 10 700 2021-01-01
TECUMSEH 833 4 722 2021-01-01
PAULS VALLEY 820 5 723 2021-01-01
CUSHING 781 8 688 2021-01-01
MCLOUD 777 3 695 2021-01-01
HARRAH 754 5 644 2021-01-01
PIEDMONT 754 5 669 2021-01-01
SULPHUR 752 7 616 2021-01-01
MARLOW 714 4 602 2021-01-01
HENRYETTA 695 11 606 2021-01-01
MADILL 694 3 645 2021-01-01
HUGO 690 5 589 2021-01-01
JAY 680 4 600 2021-01-01
HOMINY 671 2 630 2021-01-01
SAYRE 664 10 610 2021-01-01
CHECOTAH 663 8 543 2021-01-01
FORT GIBSON 661 7 536 2021-01-01
HELENA 645 2 622 2021-01-01
MARIETTA 632 5 551 2021-01-01
EUFAULA 610 11 505 2021-01-01
BRISTOW 606 13 520 2021-01-01
STIGLER 565 6 460 2021-01-01
KINGFISHER 562 3 496 2021-01-01
BOLEY 554 7 538 2021-01-01
MULDROW 546 3 460 2021-01-01
OKEMAH 544 5 455 2021-01-01
HOLDENVILLE 526 4 450 2021-01-01
LINDSAY 509 4 441 2021-01-01
HEAVENER 504 8 446 2021-01-01
CATOOSA 501 7 439 2021-01-01
CHANDLER 493 12 426 2021-01-01
CALERA 491 1 429 2021-01-01
ELGIN 479 4 405 2021-01-01
HENNESSEY 479 3 439 2021-01-01
CLEVELAND 476 5 406 2021-01-01
WEWOKA 474 6 383 2021-01-01
PERRY 472 3 406 2021-01-01
AFTON 460 2 403 2021-01-01
LOCUST GROVE 459 0 382 2021-01-01
SPIRO 458 1 424 2021-01-01
KINGSTON 451 3 372 2021-01-01
WARR ACRES 437 1 405 2021-01-01
MOUNDS 436 6 368 2021-01-01
SPENCER 433 7 382 2021-01-01
INOLA 423 3 360 2021-01-01
FAIRVIEW 421 2 391 2021-01-01
PRAGUE 420 3 367 2021-01-01
CHELSEA 412 6 338 2021-01-01
CACHE 410 3 360 2021-01-01
TISHOMINGO 408 4 349 2021-01-01
JONES 408 3 353 2021-01-01
MIDWEST CITY 405 10 354 2021-01-01
MANNFORD 402 6 350 2021-01-01
BLACKWELL 402 7 330 2021-01-01
SPERRY 401 2 345 2021-01-01
NOWATA 394 6 333 2021-01-01
DAVIS 392 1 321 2021-01-01
HINTON 388 0 370 2021-01-01
SALINA 373 2 315 2021-01-01
COALGATE 365 4 305 2021-01-01
PAWNEE 365 5 294 2021-01-01
VIAN 362 3 306 2021-01-01
PERKINS 361 3 315 2021-01-01
DEL CITY 357 1 309 2021-01-01
MEEKER 354 13 325 2021-01-01
FREDERICK 349 8 317 2021-01-01
ANTLERS 347 6 280 2021-01-01
CHOUTEAU 341 8 282 2021-01-01
HULBERT 336 3 281 2021-01-01
APACHE 336 3 279 2021-01-01
WYNNEWOOD 335 2 293 2021-01-01
PAWHUSKA 335 5 286 2021-01-01
OOLOGAH 331 2 297 2021-01-01
COMANCHE 330 4 259 2021-01-01
HASKELL 329 1 279 2021-01-01
WESTVILLE 326 2 272 2021-01-01
CARNEGIE 326 6 281 2021-01-01
DEWEY 322 4 283 2021-01-01
STRATFORD 312 0 269 2021-01-01
COLCORD 309 1 263 2021-01-01
WASHINGTON 305 2 273 2021-01-01
TALIHINA 305 6 222 2021-01-01
WILBURTON 302 3 248 2021-01-01
WISTER 295 1 233 2021-01-01
NEWKIRK 286 2 247 2021-01-01
BEGGS 280 3 235 2021-01-01
KANSAS 272 6 232 2021-01-01
VALLIANT 272 3 229 2021-01-01
KONAWA 269 3 217 2021-01-01
HOOKER 268 0 248 2021-01-01
MORRIS 268 0 232 2021-01-01
WALTERS 265 3 219 2021-01-01
NICHOLS HILLS 263 0 245 2021-01-01
ROLAND 262 1 242 2021-01-01
STROUD 260 2 234 2021-01-01
COMMERCE 258 2 230 2021-01-01
MINCO 256 0 218 2021-01-01
MANGUM 256 9 230 2021-01-01
POCOLA 253 3 230 2021-01-01
GORE 251 3 203 2021-01-01
WATONGA 250 0 223 2021-01-01
LUTHER 237 4 214 2021-01-01
HOBART 234 6 206 2021-01-01
TONKAWA 228 7 190 2021-01-01
WYANDOTTE 227 2 200 2021-01-01
LONE GROVE 226 1 195 2021-01-01
MEAD 226 2 200 2021-01-01
NEW CORDELL 223 0 195 2021-01-01
QUAPAW 223 2 170 2021-01-01
WARNER 221 0 184 2021-01-01
HARTSHORNE 220 0 177 2021-01-01
PORUM 219 2 188 2021-01-01
FAIRLAND 219 1 190 2021-01-01
CADDO 218 1 190 2021-01-01
COLBERT 213 7 177 2021-01-01
HOWE 207 0 185 2021-01-01
WELLSTON 204 0 184 2021-01-01
ELMORE CITY 198 3 166 2021-01-01
WAURIKA 195 1 163 2021-01-01
FLETCHER 195 2 168 2021-01-01
ARCADIA 193 0 183 2021-01-01
BOKCHITO 192 1 165 2021-01-01
PORTER 191 1 163 2021-01-01
PADEN 190 0 155 2021-01-01
KIEFER 189 1 170 2021-01-01
ADAIR 188 1 152 2021-01-01
WILSON 187 1 158 2021-01-01
STONEWALL 186 1 160 2021-01-01
BILLINGS 185 1 177 2021-01-01
WAYNE 184 1 146 2021-01-01
OKARCHE 183 4 160 2021-01-01
DRUMRIGHT 181 2 145 2021-01-01
CASHION 181 0 151 2021-01-01
KELLYVILLE 181 2 153 2021-01-01
LAVERNE 179 1 170 2021-01-01
MAYSVILLE 176 4 146 2021-01-01
BLAIR 175 1 151 2021-01-01
HOLLIS 175 0 160 2021-01-01
TALALA 174 1 155 2021-01-01
EARLSBORO 170 0 143 2021-01-01
ALLEN 169 2 140 2021-01-01
HYDRO 168 2 153 2021-01-01
CRESCENT 166 1 134 2021-01-01
HAWORTH 165 3 148 2021-01-01
WRIGHT CITY 164 0 130 2021-01-01
KEOTA 163 0 147 2021-01-01
BARNSDALL 162 4 143 2021-01-01
BEAVER 162 1 153 2021-01-01
RUSH SPRINGS 162 1 134 2021-01-01
BINGER 156 10 132 2021-01-01
TEXHOMA 155 0 150 2021-01-01
SHATTUCK 154 1 139 2021-01-01
CAMERON 152 0 134 2021-01-01
WAUKOMIS 148 0 128 2021-01-01
CYRIL 147 2 121 2021-01-01
CHEROKEE 146 1 107 2021-01-01
WELCH 143 1 117 2021-01-01
BOSWELL 143 1 122 2021-01-01
FORT COBB 143 0 135 2021-01-01
YALE 141 3 120 2021-01-01
CEMENT 141 0 119 2021-01-01
BIG CABIN 140 2 108 2021-01-01
HEALDTON 139 2 104 2021-01-01
MOORELAND 139 1 126 2021-01-01
GOODWELL 139 0 134 2021-01-01
ROFF 138 1 109 2021-01-01
PAOLI 136 1 114 2021-01-01
SEILING 133 1 119 2021-01-01
ARAPAHO 132 4 109 2021-01-01
BUFFALO 131 2 123 2021-01-01
GERONIMO 131 1 106 2021-01-01
THOMAS 131 0 116 2021-01-01
RED ROCK 131 2 117 2021-01-01
GLENCOE 129 2 102 2021-01-01
RINGLING 128 1 105 2021-01-01
FAIRFAX 128 1 96 2021-01-01
WETUMKA 127 2 101 2021-01-01
MORRISON 126 1 96 2021-01-01
WATTS 125 0 105 2021-01-01
QUINTON 124 0 99 2021-01-01
OKEENE 124 0 112 2021-01-01
MEDFORD 124 1 109 2021-01-01
BOKOSHE 120 0 113 2021-01-01
RINGWOOD 120 0 110 2021-01-01
MAUD 120 0 106 2021-01-01
NINNEKAH 120 1 106 2021-01-01
SHADY POINT 118 0 96 2021-01-01
OCHELATA 118 2 97 2021-01-01
GEARY 117 0 110 2021-01-01
JENNINGS 115 1 103 2021-01-01
FORT TOWSON 115 0 99 2021-01-01
SNYDER 114 4 101 2021-01-01
BLUEJACKET 112 1 98 2021-01-01
POND CREEK 110 0 99 2021-01-01
WELEETKA 110 3 92 2021-01-01
GARBER 109 0 99 2021-01-01
BURNS FLAT 109 1 91 2021-01-01
CANTON 108 2 93 2021-01-01
CALUMET 107 0 97 2021-01-01
INDIAHOMA 106 1 97 2021-01-01
BENNINGTON 104 1 91 2021-01-01
THACKERVILLE 104 1 89 2021-01-01
WEBBERS FALLS 104 0 90 2021-01-01
OKTAHA 104 0 94 2021-01-01
COPAN 103 1 82 2021-01-01
RAMONA 103 3 88 2021-01-01
CANUTE 102 0 90 2021-01-01
LEEDEY 102 2 94 2021-01-01
GRACEMONT 101 1 89 2021-01-01
VICI 101 0 86 2021-01-01
ALEX 100 2 89 2021-01-01
GRANITE 99 0 92 2021-01-01
PANAMA 99 1 85 2021-01-01
DEPEW 98 1 81 2021-01-01
UNION CITY 96 1 86 2021-01-01
TEMPLE 95 6 81 2021-01-01
LAHOMA 95 3 87 2021-01-01
HAMMON 95 2 83 2021-01-01
WANETTE 95 0 69 2021-01-01
KREBS 94 1 70 2021-01-01
KIOWA 93 2 71 2021-01-01
MOUNTAIN VIEW 93 1 80 2021-01-01
CHEYENNE 91 1 80 2021-01-01
RED OAK 89 0 73 2021-01-01
CLAYTON 88 0 63 2021-01-01
COUNCIL HILL 86 1 70 2021-01-01
TYRONE 84 0 77 2021-01-01
SPAVINAW 82 0 64 2021-01-01
SENTINEL 82 0 76 2021-01-01
TIPTON 82 0 76 2021-01-01
DELAWARE 82 2 76 2021-01-01
DAVENPORT 81 0 67 2021-01-01
CANEY 80 0 69 2021-01-01
RYAN 80 0 62 2021-01-01
WAYNOKA 80 0 39 2021-01-01
BOISE CITY 79 0 77 2021-01-01
VELMA 79 1 59 2021-01-01
ASHER 78 0 72 2021-01-01
SASAKWA 77 0 63 2021-01-01
DOVER 77 2 71 2021-01-01
GRANDFIELD 76 1 67 2021-01-01
GARVIN 75 0 65 2021-01-01
AMBER 75 0 70 2021-01-01
BRAGGS 75 1 64 2021-01-01
SOPER 74 0 61 2021-01-01
TERLTON 74 1 64 2021-01-01
LOOKEBA 74 2 67 2021-01-01
MILBURN 72 2 59 2021-01-01
STRINGTOWN 72 1 62 2021-01-01
MULHALL 70 0 52 2021-01-01
MILL CREEK 70 0 58 2021-01-01
MANNSVILLE 69 0 66 2021-01-01
FOSS 68 0 61 2021-01-01
ARKOMA 67 1 64 2021-01-01
OAKS 67 1 46 2021-01-01
ERICK 66 1 60 2021-01-01
ARNETT 65 0 61 2021-01-01
TUPELO 64 0 50 2021-01-01
DEWAR 64 0 57 2021-01-01
VERDEN 63 1 59 2021-01-01
MCCURTAIN 62 1 57 2021-01-01
FARGO 62 0 61 2021-01-01
CHATTANOOGA 61 1 59 2021-01-01
OILTON 61 2 51 2021-01-01
BYARS 60 1 55 2021-01-01
AGRA 60 1 49 2021-01-01
RAVIA 56 1 45 2021-01-01
OLUSTEE 56 0 54 2021-01-01
SAVANNA 56 0 54 2021-01-01
CANADIAN 55 0 46 2021-01-01
GANS 55 0 48 2021-01-01
TRYON 55 0 48 2021-01-01
CARNEY 53 0 44 2021-01-01
COVINGTON 53 0 43 2021-01-01
CUSTER CITY 53 0 37 2021-01-01
WANN 52 1 44 2021-01-01
RATTAN 51 0 44 2021-01-01
KINTA 51 0 36 2021-01-01
RATLIFF CITY 51 0 35 2021-01-01
CLEO SPRINGS 50 0 46 2021-01-01
CORN 50 1 47 2021-01-01
PITTSBURG 50 0 47 2021-01-01
DILL CITY 50 0 35 2021-01-01
KREMLIN 49 0 40 2021-01-01
STERLING 48 0 42 2021-01-01
POCASSET 48 1 46 2021-01-01
KETCHUM 47 1 39 2021-01-01
DUSTIN 47 1 42 2021-01-01
LAMONT 47 1 36 2021-01-01
SPRINGER 47 1 37 2021-01-01
SHIDLER 46 0 41 2021-01-01
COYLE 46 0 37 2021-01-01
LENAPAH 45 0 36 2021-01-01
HAILEYVILLE 45 0 38 2021-01-01
REYDON 45 0 42 2021-01-01
STUART 44 0 40 2021-01-01
MARBLE CITY 44 0 33 2021-01-01
KAW CITY 44 1 38 2021-01-01
INDIANOLA 43 0 34 2021-01-01
LONGDALE 43 0 37 2021-01-01
BOYNTON 43 0 39 2021-01-01
RANDLETT 42 1 38 2021-01-01
LEHIGH 42 0 41 2021-01-01
RIPLEY 42 1 40 2021-01-01
GAGE 41 0 38 2021-01-01
WYNONA 41 1 35 2021-01-01
WAPANUCKA 41 1 30 2021-01-01
MENO 41 0 40 2021-01-01
CASTLE 40 0 31 2021-01-01
AMES 40 0 37 2021-01-01
WHITEFIELD 40 0 36 2021-01-01
NASH 40 0 36 2021-01-01
LANGLEY 40 0 34 2021-01-01
LOCO 39 0 30 2021-01-01
ORLANDO 39 0 35 2021-01-01
ALINE 39 1 34 2021-01-01
CROWDER 38 0 33 2021-01-01
LONE WOLF 38 0 33 2021-01-01
KENEFIC 38 0 34 2021-01-01
DRUMMOND 38 0 32 2021-01-01
MARLAND 37 0 30 2021-01-01
CALVIN 37 1 32 2021-01-01
SAWYER 36 0 30 2021-01-01
ACHILLE 35 0 29 2021-01-01
SPARKS 35 1 31 2021-01-01
SCHULTER 35 0 29 2021-01-01
RALSTON 34 1 30 2021-01-01
BUTLER 34 0 32 2021-01-01
CARMEN 33 0 24 2021-01-01
WAKITA 33 2 26 2021-01-01
ELDORADO 33 0 26 2021-01-01
BURBANK 33 0 28 2021-01-01
FORGAN 32 0 31 2021-01-01
FAIRMONT 32 0 23 2021-01-01
TERRAL 32 1 27 2021-01-01
TALOGA 32 0 32 2021-01-01
CARTER 31 0 25 2021-01-01
FOSTER 31 0 27 2021-01-01
HARDESTY 31 0 31 2021-01-01
GOLDSBY 30 0 27 2021-01-01
ROOSEVELT 30 0 25 2021-01-01
LANGSTON 30 1 26 2021-01-01
FAXON 29 0 26 2021-01-01
BERNICE 29 0 23 2021-01-01
JET 29 0 25 2021-01-01
OKAY 29 0 25 2021-01-01
DAVIDSON 27 0 23 2021-01-01
FREEDOM 27 0 20 2021-01-01
SHARON 27 0 23 2021-01-01
MARSHALL 27 0 21 2021-01-01
MOUNTAIN PARK 27 0 25 2021-01-01
GOULD 26 0 25 2021-01-01
HANNA 26 0 22 2021-01-01
OSAGE 25 0 22 2021-01-01
ROCKY 24 0 23 2021-01-01
DEER CREEK 24 1 23 2021-01-01
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-01
HASTINGS 24 0 22 2021-01-01
GOLTRY 24 0 22 2021-01-01
BURLINGTON 23 0 23 2021-01-01
CAMARGO 23 0 21 2021-01-01
DEVOL 23 0 23 2021-01-01
PRUE 23 0 22 2021-01-01
AVANT 23 0 22 2021-01-01
COLONY 22 0 19 2021-01-01
WILLOW 22 0 18 2021-01-01
BESSIE 21 1 16 2021-01-01
FRANCIS 21 1 18 2021-01-01
DACOMA 21 0 13 2021-01-01
HUNTER 20 0 18 2021-01-01
FOYIL 19 0 18 2021-01-01
FITZHUGH 18 0 12 2021-01-01
NORTH MIAMI 18 0 16 2021-01-01
NICOMA PARK 18 0 14 2021-01-01
GOTEBO 18 0 18 2021-01-01
EAKLY 17 0 14 2021-01-01
MILLERTON 17 1 16 2021-01-01
BRAMAN 16 0 13 2021-01-01
LAMAR 16 0 13 2021-01-01
DIBBLE 16 0 16 2021-01-01
DISNEY 16 0 14 2021-01-01
MARTHA 16 1 13 2021-01-01
BOWLEGS 15 0 11 2021-01-01
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-01
KEYES 14 0 14 2021-01-01
MEDICINE PARK 14 0 10 2021-01-01
HILLSDALE 13 0 11 2021-01-01
BRADLEY 13 0 12 2021-01-01
HITCHCOCK 13 0 12 2021-01-01
WAINWRIGHT 13 0 10 2021-01-01
BROMIDE 12 1 8 2021-01-01
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 11 0 11 2021-01-01
CROMWELL 10 0 5 2021-01-01
DOUGHERTY 9 0 5 2021-01-01
ALBION 7 0 6 2021-01-01
MANITOU 7 0 4 2021-01-01
PEORIA 7 0 6 2021-01-01
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-01
ADDINGTON 5 0 5 2021-01-01
VERA 5 0 4 2021-01-01
FANSHAWE 4 0 3 2021-01-01
GENE AUTRY 4 0 2 2021-01-01
SLICK 4 0 3 2021-01-01
HALLETT 4 0 3 2021-01-01
BYNG 3 0 3 2021-01-01
REDBIRD 3 0 3 2021-01-01
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2021-01-01
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-01
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-01
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-01
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-01
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-01
BLACKBURN 2 0 1 2021-01-01
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-01
TATUMS 1 0 1 2021-01-01
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-01
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-01
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-01
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-01
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-01
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-01
PINK 1 0 1 2021-01-01
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-01
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-01
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-01
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-01
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-01

