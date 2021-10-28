Oklahoma State Department of Health announced it is launching a new self-serve COVID-19 portal starting on Monday, Nov. 1.
The new OSDH Case Investigation System will be a self-serve approach where the public can quickly receive test results through text messages and can conduct their own investigations and contact tracing through an online portal.
Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health, said in a press release that OSDH is “empowering” Oklahomans with the tools, information and resources they need to quickly and efficiently find out if they have COVID-19 and take responsibility for any measures to ensure the safety of those around them through the self-serve approach.
“We’re utilizing technology to transition into a new system that can be sustained long-term as case numbers continue to drop and COVID-19 surveillance moves from pandemic response to an endemic environment,” Reed said in the release.
Public health workers still will be available to answer any questions and help with reported outbreaks, the release said.
When a person receives a COVID-19 test, they provide basic information, including their phone number. If the provided phone number is a cellphone, the person will receive a text message from (866) 730-6849 prompting them to follow a link to receive their test results.
Sample text message: [Client initials]: The OK State Dept of Health would like to contact you regarding your health. I give consent to receive text messages from OSDH. I understand that the information I provide is voluntary. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/COVID19.html. Please reply Yes or No.
The link will take them to a page where they will enter first and last name, date of birth and phone number, and verify they are authorized to view the lab results. Then they will be directed to a page with their COVID-19 test results.
The system will then allow the user to create an account where they can complete their own case investigation, add anyone they interacted with during their infectious period and download letters they may need to provide to their employer or school.
The Oklahoma COVID-19 Record Portal can be accessed on any device at https://covid19portal.health.ok.gov, but a cellphone will be needed to receive a one-time password as part of the initial registration process.
Maggie Jackson, community engagement director for District 2 county health departments including Garfield County Health Department, said the self-serve approach will automate the COVID-19 investigation process and save time, adding that the high number of COVID-19 cases last year made contact tracing in the community difficult.
“This system will help streamline the testing process and, hopefully, make it easier on our staff,” Jackson said.
