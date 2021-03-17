ENID, Okla. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Oklahoma continues on a downward trend, as five Enid area counties, including Garfield, saw a decrease from those reported Friday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
All Northwest Oklahoma counties remained in the yellow, or low, risk level for COVID-19, according to the OSDH on Wednesday, which announced it will begin releasing risk level numbers mid-week rather than on Friday as it has in the past.
Statewide, the majority of counties — 61 of 75 — were in the low-risk category for the spread of the coronavirus, with 15 counties at orange, or moderate, risk and one falling under green, the color code for “new normal” in the state, according to OSDH.
Garfield County went from 13.8 cases per 100,000 reported on Friday to 8.4 case per 100,000 on Wednesday, according to OSDH.
Other Friday to Wednesday county case comparisons per 100,000 in Northwest Oklahoma included Alfalfa, 2.5 to 2.5; Blaine, 10.6 to 10.6; Grant, 13.2 to 9.9; Kingfisher, 8.2 to 6.3; Major, 11.2 to 13.1; Noble, 12.8 to 5.1; Woods, 9.7 to 4.9; and Woodward, 9.2 to 11.3.
Statewide, there were 433,516 COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, an increase of 491 cases, according to the OSDH emailed report on Wednesday.
The CDC lists Oklahoma with 7,610 “provisional” deaths, which means that number is based on new and updated records received from states that could be subject to change as information continues to be analyzed and could be changed before an official report is finalized. It was an increase of 42 over Tuesday’s report.
County numbers had not been updated Wednesday as of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on the OSDH website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.