GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health last month found the local county jail to be “not in substantial compliance with established standards due to the overcrowding of housing units.”
OSDH is required by state law to inspect all city and county detention facilities at least once each year to ensure standards are being met in areas including admission and release procedures, sanitary conditions, clothing and living area, medical care, emergency exits and more.
On Jan. 10, 2023,, OSDH inspected the Garfield County Detention Facility, finding that it was “not in substantial compliance with established standards due to the overcrowding of housing units,” according to a GCDF press release.
The release states the shortcoming was the only deficiency found in 2023 and has been in every inspection since at least 2010.
“It is important to understand that these standards are in place to ensure the safety and security of staff and inmates, as well as to protect the taxpayers of Garfield County,” Jail Administrator Ben Crooks said in the release. “A 10-year history of overcrowding does not demonstrate an effort to meet those standards, and that is what concerns me the most.”
If not corrected within 60 days, the release states this deficiency authorizes the Oklahoma Commissioner of Health to file a formal complaint with the attorney general and/or the district attorney.
“Coincidently, this deficiency is one of the catalysts for the Department of Justice intervention in 1999 that required the construction of the existing jail,” the release states.
Crooks said on Monday that there were 222 inmates at GCDF, exceeding its operational capacity of 193.
In the last three years, according to the release, the GCDF has corrected and surpassed many standards that govern the physical plant and operations of the jail.
Crooks said in the release the GCDF staff has worked “extremely hard” in that time to enhance the facility’s operational standards and complete the repairs necessary “to ensure the physical plant provides an environment that is safe, secure and humane.”
“The state inspector had many compliments on the level of professionalism observed and the improved conditions of the facility since his last visit in 2018,” Crooks said in the release.
According to the release, while a jail is often a “low priority of concern among taxpayers, it will gain notoriety quickly if litigation begins,” which Crooks said is what GCDF is trying to avoid.
“Unfortunately, there is a cost to avoid such litigation,” he said in the release.
Nearly one year ago, county commissioners gave GCDF the OK to refine expansion plans and financial expenses for a tax resolution that later appeared before voters in August of 2022.
The proposal would have increased the county sales tax by 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, for a 20-year period to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of the jail and its facilities; added 82 beds in dormitory-style housing and 16,000 square feet; and renovated part of the current 45,000-square-foot building.
Voters in the Aug. 23, 2022, runoff primary election shot down the measure, with 3,980, or 62.61%, voting against the proposition and 2,377, or 37.39%, voting in favor of it, for a total of 6,357 votes.
On Monday, Crooks said a new proposal — changing the timeline to a 15-year period instead of 20 years — had been approved by the Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority, but it will have to go before county commissioners for approval before a proposition appears on an election ballot.
Crooks said the proposal should appear before county commissioners later this month.
“The Criminal Justice Authority Board of Trustees and the Board of County Commissioners have been overwhelmingly supportive of the efforts to enhance the operations and physical plant,” he said in the release. “I hope that taxpayers will become accurately informed of the overcrowding situation and support the need for the proposed expansion and subsequent sales tax resolution coming this spring.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.