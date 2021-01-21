ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 2,686 new COVID-19 cases and 55 additional deaths, including a Hennessey woman, on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The .7% increase in cases brought the total number to 363,046, with 32,771 of those active, a single-day decrease of 1,264, and 327,135 recovered, including 3,895 since Wednesday’s OSDH report.
The number of COVID-19 cases reported has been significantly lower this week, which prompted OSDH to investigate the validity, according to a press release from OSDH.
"After checking with staff and comparing different sources of information, we can report the data is accurate and our case count has been significantly down this week," Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said in the release. "This is great news for our state, and follows a trend of decreased cases we are seeing broadly nationwide. We are hopeful this trend will continue and are cautiously optimistic. I want to thank Oklahomans for continuing to be vigilant in taking precautions to safeguard yourself and those around you, including wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands."
Statewide, there have been 3,140 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 55 deaths reported Thursday, 40 were in the 65 and older age group: two women and seven men in Tulsa County, two women and three men in Oklahoma County, two women and two men in Pontotoc County, three Custer County men, two Atoka County women, two Jefferson County men, two McClain County women, one woman and one man in Muskogee County, one woman each from Adair, Cleveland, Marshall, Payne, Pottawatomie and Stephens counties and one man each from Caddo, Comanche, Delaware, Grady and Tillman counties.
Thirteen of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one woman each from Cherokee, Custer, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Oklahoma and Wagoner counties and one man each from Garvin, Grady, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Oklahoma and Washington counties. The two remaining deaths were Comanche County women in the 36-49 age group.
Frye also said in the release that hospitalizations are also trending down, saying it's a "much-needed respite for our health care workings on the front lines."
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 20,505, according to OSDH on Thursday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating 19 COVID-19 patients with no deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it was treating 10 patients and also had no deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 39 Thursday for a total of 6,447, with 427 active and 5,965, or 92.6%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,678, or 88%, have been in Enid, with 379 active cases in the city and 5,248 recovered. Of the county’s 55 deaths, 51 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.
In Enid, there have been 2,560 cases, with 2,363 recovered and 31 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,051 cases, with 2,823 recovered and 19 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.
There have been 55 deaths in Garfield County, with 51 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Thursday included 10 in Woodward, nine in Kingfisher, six each in Major and Blaine, four in Grant, three in Woods, two in Alfalfa, and one in Noble.
State update
There have been 192,258 Oklahoma women and 170,768 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were 20 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,781 in the 0-4 age group, 38,872 in the 5-17 age group, 114,509 in the 18-35 age group, 78,747 in the 36-49 age group, 70,863 in the 50-64 age group and 53,222 in the 65 and older age group. There were 52 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,037 deaths in the state, 2,497 have been 65 and older and 500 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 114 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 28 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,770, than women, 1,370, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.
Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 518 in Oklahoma; 518 in Tulsa; 194 in Cleveland; 95 in comanche; 92 in Rogers; 81 in Creek; 69 in Washington; 65 in Muskogee; 64 in Wagoner; 59 in Canadian; 57 in McCurtain; 55 in Garfield; 52 in Delaware; 51 in Kay; 49 in Grady; 48 in Pottawatomie; 44 each in Bryan, Caddo and Custer; 40 in Jackson; 38 each in Lincoln, Payne and Stephens; 36 each in Le Flore, McClain and Pontotoc; 35 each in Okmulgee and Osage; 33 in Ottawa; 29 in Mayes; 27 each in Beckham, Cherokee and Pittsburg; 25 in Seminole; 24 each in Garvin and McIntosh; 23 in and Sequoyah; 21 in Carter; 18 each in Adair, Pawnee and Texas; 17 in Logan; 16 each in Kingfisher and Okfuskee; 14 in Murray; 13 each in Cotton and Tillman; 12 each in Hughes, Johnston, Kiowa, Nowata and Woodward; 10 each in Greer and Marshall; nine in Choctaw; eight each in Atoka, Coal, Craig, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven each in Haskell and Latimer; six each in Jefferson and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Washita and Woods; four each in Dewey and Major; three each in Beaver and Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,864 cases, 2,690 recovered, 162 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,762 cases, 1,617 recovered, 129 active and 16 deaths, six from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,176 cases, 1,076 recovered, 92 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,113 cases, 1,048 recovered, 60 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,049 cases, 981 recovered, 63 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 840 cases, 769 recovered, 67 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 811 cases, 743 recovered, 63 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 463 cases, 425 recovered, 33 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 65 Thursday, with 103 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Thursday on its website that there were 32 active cases among inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, and no active cases at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were 32 and 161, respectively, at James Crabtree, and no other facilities reported any Thursday.
Oklahoma per county 01.21.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|70543
|519
|63960
|2021-01-21
|TULSA
|59629
|518
|53657
|2021-01-21
|CLEVELAND
|24249
|194
|21617
|2021-01-21
|CANADIAN
|13384
|59
|12406
|2021-01-21
|COMANCHE
|8980
|95
|7974
|2021-01-21
|ROGERS
|8403
|92
|7544
|2021-01-21
|MUSKOGEE
|7994
|65
|7088
|2021-01-21
|PAYNE
|7304
|38
|6732
|2021-01-21
|POTTAWATOMIE
|6780
|48
|6254
|2021-01-21
|GARFIELD
|6447
|55
|5965
|2021-01-21
|WAGONER
|6352
|64
|5534
|2021-01-21
|CREEK
|5302
|81
|4662
|2021-01-21
|BRYAN
|4945
|44
|4371
|2021-01-21
|GRADY
|4920
|49
|4487
|2021-01-21
|CHEROKEE
|4792
|27
|4201
|2021-01-21
|CARTER
|4568
|21
|3894
|2021-01-21
|LE FLORE
|4565
|36
|4163
|2021-01-21
|MCCLAIN
|4398
|36
|3960
|2021-01-21
|KAY
|4363
|51
|3887
|2021-01-21
|PONTOTOC
|4049
|36
|3588
|2021-01-21
|STEPHENS
|3924
|38
|3550
|2021-01-21
|WASHINGTON
|3909
|69
|3474
|2021-01-21
|DELAWARE
|3842
|52
|3421
|2021-01-21
|PITTSBURG
|3825
|27
|3458
|2021-01-21
|OSAGE
|3795
|35
|3417
|2021-01-21
|CUSTER
|3582
|44
|3350
|2021-01-21
|LOGAN
|3374
|17
|2981
|2021-01-21
|CADDO
|3365
|44
|3034
|2021-01-21
|SEQUOYAH
|3317
|23
|2938
|2021-01-21
|MAYES
|3314
|29
|2872
|2021-01-21
|MCCURTAIN
|3311
|57
|3007
|2021-01-21
|OTTAWA
|3270
|33
|3013
|2021-01-21
|TEXAS
|3262
|18
|3109
|2021-01-21
|OKMULGEE
|3147
|35
|2863
|2021-01-21
|GARVIN
|2999
|24
|2673
|2021-01-21
|WOODWARD
|2864
|12
|2690
|2021-01-21
|LINCOLN
|2631
|38
|2378
|2021-01-21
|JACKSON
|2622
|40
|2424
|2021-01-21
|ADAIR
|2594
|18
|2194
|2021-01-21
|BECKHAM
|2347
|27
|2153
|2021-01-21
|SEMINOLE
|2312
|25
|2065
|2021-01-21
|KINGFISHER
|1762
|16
|1617
|2021-01-21
|CRAIG
|1733
|8
|1584
|2021-01-21
|MCINTOSH
|1678
|24
|1468
|2021-01-21
|OKFUSKEE
|1604
|16
|1474
|2021-01-21
|MURRAY
|1596
|14
|1389
|2021-01-21
|ATOKA
|1574
|8
|1449
|2021-01-21
|MARSHALL
|1565
|10
|1376
|2021-01-21
|PAWNEE
|1379
|18
|1217
|2021-01-21
|CHOCTAW
|1362
|9
|1230
|2021-01-21
|LOVE
|1254
|8
|1111
|2021-01-21
|NOBLE
|1176
|8
|1076
|2021-01-21
|JOHNSTON
|1117
|12
|977
|2021-01-21
|WOODS
|1113
|5
|1048
|2021-01-21
|HASKELL
|1072
|7
|942
|2021-01-21
|ALFALFA
|1049
|5
|981
|2021-01-21
|HUGHES
|1008
|12
|874
|2021-01-21
|WASHITA
|948
|5
|875
|2021-01-21
|NOWATA
|928
|12
|810
|2021-01-21
|PUSHMATAHA
|853
|8
|779
|2021-01-21
|MAJOR
|840
|4
|769
|2021-01-21
|BLAINE
|811
|5
|743
|2021-01-21
|LATIMER
|685
|7
|610
|2021-01-21
|KIOWA
|668
|12
|597
|2021-01-21
|TILLMAN
|661
|13
|597
|2021-01-21
|JEFFERSON
|592
|6
|530
|2021-01-21
|COAL
|588
|8
|536
|2021-01-21
|COTTON
|543
|13
|460
|2021-01-21
|DEWEY
|485
|4
|455
|2021-01-21
|GRANT
|463
|5
|425
|2021-01-21
|GREER
|440
|10
|403
|2021-01-21
|HARPER
|382
|3
|359
|2021-01-21
|BEAVER
|355
|3
|334
|2021-01-21
|ROGER MILLS
|352
|6
|286
|2021-01-21
|ELLIS
|331
|1
|310
|2021-01-21
|HARMON
|249
|1
|232
|2021-01-21
|143
|0
|99
|2021-01-21
|CIMARRON
|114
|1
|105
|2021-01-21
Oklahoma per city 01.21.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|53500
|413
|48398
|2021-01-21
|TULSA
|35794
|336
|32160
|2021-01-21
|EDMOND
|14284
|75
|12939
|2021-01-21
|BROKEN ARROW
|12979
|107
|11631
|2021-01-21
|NORMAN
|11470
|103
|10321
|2021-01-21
|OTHER***
|7631
|45
|6847
|2021-01-21
|YUKON
|7272
|21
|6720
|2021-01-21
|LAWTON
|6005
|74
|5278
|2021-01-21
|ENID
|5678
|51
|5248
|2021-01-21
|STILLWATER
|5270
|18
|4856
|2021-01-21
|MOORE
|5252
|32
|4681
|2021-01-21
|CLAREMORE
|4925
|70
|4413
|2021-01-21
|MUSKOGEE
|4347
|51
|3691
|2021-01-21
|OWASSO
|4327
|27
|3930
|2021-01-21
|SHAWNEE
|4189
|36
|3869
|2021-01-21
|ARDMORE
|3430
|16
|2927
|2021-01-21
|TAHLEQUAH
|3391
|18
|3004
|2021-01-21
|ADA
|3332
|30
|2934
|2021-01-21
|PONCA CITY
|3214
|30
|2875
|2021-01-21
|BARTLESVILLE
|3058
|57
|2730
|2021-01-21
|DURANT
|2968
|25
|2617
|2021-01-21
|BIXBY
|2775
|17
|2502
|2021-01-21
|MCALESTER
|2685
|22
|2441
|2021-01-21
|SAND SPRINGS
|2632
|27
|2304
|2021-01-21
|DUNCAN
|2450
|24
|2219
|2021-01-21
|GUYMON
|2448
|18
|2325
|2021-01-21
|SAPULPA
|2342
|34
|2093
|2021-01-21
|JENKS
|2340
|15
|2112
|2021-01-21
|EL RENO
|2206
|14
|2097
|2021-01-21
|ALTUS
|2182
|37
|2027
|2021-01-21
|MUSTANG
|2159
|18
|1983
|2021-01-21
|GUTHRIE
|2035
|11
|1775
|2021-01-21
|CHICKASHA
|2007
|27
|1818
|2021-01-21
|COLLINSVILLE
|1940
|13
|1740
|2021-01-21
|CHOCTAW
|1914
|10
|1721
|2021-01-21
|BLANCHARD
|1837
|10
|1633
|2021-01-21
|MIAMI
|1834
|21
|1701
|2021-01-21
|STILWELL
|1745
|15
|1463
|2021-01-21
|BETHANY
|1648
|14
|1514
|2021-01-21
|WOODWARD
|1632
|9
|1489
|2021-01-21
|TAFT
|1563
|3
|1548
|2021-01-21
|COWETA
|1562
|20
|1378
|2021-01-21
|CLINTON
|1561
|26
|1440
|2021-01-21
|WEATHERFORD
|1553
|14
|1475
|2021-01-21
|ELK CITY
|1425
|13
|1300
|2021-01-21
|SKIATOOK
|1381
|8
|1241
|2021-01-21
|VINITA
|1350
|6
|1226
|2021-01-21
|GROVE
|1329
|34
|1179
|2021-01-21
|POTEAU
|1306
|11
|1194
|2021-01-21
|GLENPOOL
|1298
|11
|1149
|2021-01-21
|OKMULGEE
|1298
|19
|1167
|2021-01-21
|PRYOR CREEK
|1283
|15
|1107
|2021-01-21
|SALLISAW
|1283
|11
|1148
|2021-01-21
|TUTTLE
|1276
|9
|1179
|2021-01-21
|ATOKA
|1218
|5
|1114
|2021-01-21
|PURCELL
|1217
|14
|1094
|2021-01-21
|WAGONER
|1214
|11
|1028
|2021-01-21
|SEMINOLE
|1206
|12
|1081
|2021-01-21
|CUSHING
|1183
|10
|1107
|2021-01-21
|ANADARKO
|1165
|16
|1038
|2021-01-21
|BROKEN BOW
|1158
|29
|1049
|2021-01-21
|IDABEL
|1105
|14
|1000
|2021-01-21
|NEWCASTLE
|1067
|7
|966
|2021-01-21
|PAULS VALLEY
|1061
|7
|955
|2021-01-21
|LEXINGTON
|1059
|11
|964
|2021-01-21
|NOBLE
|1042
|12
|903
|2021-01-21
|SULPHUR
|1020
|10
|891
|2021-01-21
|TECUMSEH
|996
|5
|910
|2021-01-21
|PIEDMONT
|972
|5
|894
|2021-01-21
|MCLOUD
|951
|5
|878
|2021-01-21
|HARRAH
|939
|6
|842
|2021-01-21
|ALVA
|934
|5
|879
|2021-01-21
|FORT SUPPLY
|921
|2
|915
|2021-01-21
|FORT GIBSON
|906
|8
|779
|2021-01-21
|MADILL
|905
|6
|815
|2021-01-21
|JAY
|891
|6
|796
|2021-01-21
|MARLOW
|862
|7
|780
|2021-01-21
|MARIETTA
|850
|6
|751
|2021-01-21
|CHECOTAH
|825
|11
|741
|2021-01-21
|HUGO
|822
|8
|755
|2021-01-21
|MULDROW
|799
|3
|695
|2021-01-21
|HENRYETTA
|794
|11
|722
|2021-01-21
|BRISTOW
|784
|17
|683
|2021-01-21
|EUFAULA
|774
|13
|655
|2021-01-21
|SAYRE
|750
|12
|705
|2021-01-21
|HOMINY
|715
|2
|686
|2021-01-21
|HELENA
|696
|2
|654
|2021-01-21
|KINGFISHER
|694
|5
|642
|2021-01-21
|STIGLER
|672
|6
|595
|2021-01-21
|LINDSAY
|661
|5
|587
|2021-01-21
|OKEMAH
|654
|6
|571
|2021-01-21
|KINGSTON
|652
|4
|554
|2021-01-21
|CATOOSA
|632
|9
|573
|2021-01-21
|ELGIN
|603
|7
|549
|2021-01-21
|HOLDENVILLE
|603
|6
|540
|2021-01-21
|HEAVENER
|601
|9
|553
|2021-01-21
|CHANDLER
|595
|13
|533
|2021-01-21
|CALERA
|591
|3
|535
|2021-01-21
|WEWOKA
|588
|7
|516
|2021-01-21
|CLEVELAND
|584
|8
|536
|2021-01-21
|HENNESSEY
|578
|5
|529
|2021-01-21
|MANNFORD
|576
|9
|468
|2021-01-21
|LOCUST GROVE
|576
|0
|503
|2021-01-21
|SPIRO
|565
|1
|530
|2021-01-21
|PERRY
|565
|4
|505
|2021-01-21
|NOWATA
|558
|8
|469
|2021-01-21
|INOLA
|558
|3
|502
|2021-01-21
|BOLEY
|557
|7
|542
|2021-01-21
|AFTON
|550
|2
|498
|2021-01-21
|BLACKWELL
|538
|10
|469
|2021-01-21
|MOUNDS
|532
|6
|474
|2021-01-21
|DAVIS
|521
|3
|452
|2021-01-21
|CHELSEA
|519
|6
|468
|2021-01-21
|TISHOMINGO
|516
|5
|457
|2021-01-21
|CACHE
|512
|5
|452
|2021-01-21
|SPERRY
|506
|2
|458
|2021-01-21
|WARR ACRES
|498
|1
|450
|2021-01-21
|SPENCER
|496
|7
|441
|2021-01-21
|WESTVILLE
|490
|3
|412
|2021-01-21
|JONES
|485
|4
|448
|2021-01-21
|SALINA
|481
|3
|406
|2021-01-21
|PRAGUE
|479
|4
|447
|2021-01-21
|MIDWEST CITY
|469
|12
|400
|2021-01-21
|PERKINS
|468
|4
|418
|2021-01-21
|FAIRVIEW
|465
|2
|426
|2021-01-21
|ANTLERS
|462
|6
|416
|2021-01-21
|VIAN
|461
|4
|414
|2021-01-21
|COMANCHE
|452
|6
|400
|2021-01-21
|DEL CITY
|451
|4
|395
|2021-01-21
|PAWNEE
|449
|7
|389
|2021-01-21
|HULBERT
|448
|3
|380
|2021-01-21
|PAWHUSKA
|445
|7
|400
|2021-01-21
|HINTON
|437
|0
|420
|2021-01-21
|COALGATE
|435
|6
|396
|2021-01-21
|COLCORD
|424
|3
|382
|2021-01-21
|HASKELL
|424
|2
|384
|2021-01-21
|OOLOGAH
|421
|2
|378
|2021-01-21
|WYNNEWOOD
|419
|3
|376
|2021-01-21
|MEEKER
|412
|13
|374
|2021-01-21
|CHOUTEAU
|406
|8
|354
|2021-01-21
|APACHE
|404
|4
|361
|2021-01-21
|WILBURTON
|400
|5
|345
|2021-01-21
|DEWEY
|398
|4
|345
|2021-01-21
|FREDERICK
|395
|10
|359
|2021-01-21
|STRATFORD
|389
|1
|339
|2021-01-21
|ROLAND
|379
|1
|326
|2021-01-21
|LONE GROVE
|369
|1
|314
|2021-01-21
|KANSAS
|365
|6
|324
|2021-01-21
|TALIHINA
|364
|7
|327
|2021-01-21
|WISTER
|364
|1
|337
|2021-01-21
|CARNEGIE
|363
|7
|323
|2021-01-21
|NEWKIRK
|362
|2
|324
|2021-01-21
|WASHINGTON
|349
|2
|317
|2021-01-21
|NICHOLS HILLS
|338
|0
|319
|2021-01-21
|STROUD
|337
|3
|302
|2021-01-21
|BEGGS
|337
|4
|313
|2021-01-21
|POCOLA
|331
|3
|301
|2021-01-21
|KONAWA
|329
|4
|288
|2021-01-21
|WALTERS
|328
|3
|282
|2021-01-21
|MINCO
|317
|0
|302
|2021-01-21
|WILSON
|311
|1
|261
|2021-01-21
|WATONGA
|306
|1
|282
|2021-01-21
|LUTHER
|306
|4
|268
|2021-01-21
|HOOKER
|306
|0
|292
|2021-01-21
|COMMERCE
|300
|2
|274
|2021-01-21
|WELLSTON
|298
|1
|272
|2021-01-21
|MORRIS
|298
|1
|283
|2021-01-21
|VALLIANT
|296
|4
|272
|2021-01-21
|TONKAWA
|295
|9
|260
|2021-01-21
|HARTSHORNE
|292
|0
|262
|2021-01-21
|GORE
|292
|4
|262
|2021-01-21
|MANGUM
|291
|10
|262
|2021-01-21
|WYANDOTTE
|287
|2
|264
|2021-01-21
|COLBERT
|281
|9
|239
|2021-01-21
|NEW CORDELL
|280
|0
|258
|2021-01-21
|QUAPAW
|279
|5
|251
|2021-01-21
|HOWE
|277
|0
|251
|2021-01-21
|HOBART
|272
|6
|239
|2021-01-21
|CADDO
|267
|1
|242
|2021-01-21
|MEAD
|265
|3
|236
|2021-01-21
|FLETCHER
|262
|2
|233
|2021-01-21
|FAIRLAND
|261
|1
|239
|2021-01-21
|WARNER
|260
|0
|230
|2021-01-21
|PORUM
|258
|2
|238
|2021-01-21
|ELMORE CITY
|252
|3
|232
|2021-01-21
|PORTER
|249
|5
|220
|2021-01-21
|ARCADIA
|245
|0
|228
|2021-01-21
|WAURIKA
|240
|2
|220
|2021-01-21
|HEALDTON
|239
|2
|204
|2021-01-21
|KELLYVILLE
|237
|2
|217
|2021-01-21
|BOKCHITO
|231
|1
|200
|2021-01-21
|ADAIR
|227
|1
|202
|2021-01-21
|TALALA
|227
|2
|201
|2021-01-21
|KIEFER
|226
|1
|215
|2021-01-21
|STONEWALL
|226
|1
|212
|2021-01-21
|MAYSVILLE
|226
|5
|196
|2021-01-21
|WAYNE
|225
|2
|199
|2021-01-21
|CRESCENT
|223
|2
|199
|2021-01-21
|DRUMRIGHT
|222
|4
|191
|2021-01-21
|HOLLIS
|221
|1
|204
|2021-01-21
|ALLEN
|220
|2
|195
|2021-01-21
|OKARCHE
|217
|4
|209
|2021-01-21
|CASHION
|217
|0
|199
|2021-01-21
|PADEN
|212
|0
|201
|2021-01-21
|RINGLING
|210
|1
|174
|2021-01-21
|EARLSBORO
|210
|0
|196
|2021-01-21
|HYDRO
|208
|2
|192
|2021-01-21
|BARNSDALL
|206
|4
|181
|2021-01-21
|BLAIR
|205
|1
|180
|2021-01-21
|WRIGHT CITY
|201
|1
|174
|2021-01-21
|RUSH SPRINGS
|200
|3
|181
|2021-01-21
|BOSWELL
|199
|1
|169
|2021-01-21
|LAVERNE
|198
|1
|187
|2021-01-21
|BILLINGS
|196
|1
|187
|2021-01-21
|CAMERON
|190
|0
|180
|2021-01-21
|WAUKOMIS
|188
|0
|172
|2021-01-21
|HAWORTH
|186
|3
|172
|2021-01-21
|BINGER
|185
|10
|163
|2021-01-21
|KEOTA
|185
|0
|173
|2021-01-21
|WATTS
|184
|0
|166
|2021-01-21
|BEAVER
|182
|1
|172
|2021-01-21
|FORT COBB
|182
|0
|153
|2021-01-21
|CHEROKEE
|180
|1
|169
|2021-01-21
|BIG CABIN
|178
|2
|154
|2021-01-21
|MOORELAND
|177
|1
|158
|2021-01-21
|YALE
|176
|4
|156
|2021-01-21
|CEMENT
|172
|0
|160
|2021-01-21
|ROFF
|170
|1
|154
|2021-01-21
|GERONIMO
|170
|2
|144
|2021-01-21
|TEXHOMA
|170
|0
|165
|2021-01-21
|SHATTUCK
|167
|1
|155
|2021-01-21
|WETUMKA
|166
|3
|125
|2021-01-21
|THOMAS
|166
|0
|156
|2021-01-21
|OKEENE
|164
|0
|145
|2021-01-21
|QUINTON
|163
|1
|133
|2021-01-21
|PAOLI
|162
|2
|152
|2021-01-21
|CYRIL
|161
|2
|149
|2021-01-21
|FAIRFAX
|159
|1
|144
|2021-01-21
|MAUD
|158
|0
|145
|2021-01-21
|OCHELATA
|158
|2
|140
|2021-01-21
|BOKOSHE
|158
|0
|141
|2021-01-21
|GLENCOE
|158
|2
|139
|2021-01-21
|ARAPAHO
|156
|4
|140
|2021-01-21
|CHEYENNE
|156
|1
|113
|2021-01-21
|RED ROCK
|156
|2
|143
|2021-01-21
|MORRISON
|151
|1
|144
|2021-01-21
|WELCH
|151
|2
|145
|2021-01-21
|RINGWOOD
|150
|0
|134
|2021-01-21
|SEILING
|148
|1
|145
|2021-01-21
|GOODWELL
|148
|0
|146
|2021-01-21
|BUFFALO
|147
|2
|137
|2021-01-21
|MEDFORD
|146
|1
|137
|2021-01-21
|JENNINGS
|145
|1
|125
|2021-01-21
|THACKERVILLE
|143
|1
|126
|2021-01-21
|NINNEKAH
|142
|1
|132
|2021-01-21
|OKTAHA
|142
|0
|124
|2021-01-21
|RAMONA
|141
|4
|122
|2021-01-21
|SHADY POINT
|140
|1
|128
|2021-01-21
|WELEETKA
|138
|3
|122
|2021-01-21
|FORT TOWSON
|136
|0
|125
|2021-01-21
|UNION CITY
|135
|1
|124
|2021-01-21
|BURNS FLAT
|134
|1
|123
|2021-01-21
|GEARY
|133
|0
|127
|2021-01-21
|TEMPLE
|132
|9
|102
|2021-01-21
|BLUEJACKET
|130
|1
|123
|2021-01-21
|PANAMA
|130
|1
|117
|2021-01-21
|POND CREEK
|129
|0
|121
|2021-01-21
|GRACEMONT
|128
|2
|116
|2021-01-21
|CALUMET
|128
|0
|124
|2021-01-21
|COPAN
|126
|1
|112
|2021-01-21
|SNYDER
|126
|5
|115
|2021-01-21
|DEPEW
|125
|2
|110
|2021-01-21
|CLAYTON
|125
|0
|116
|2021-01-21
|CANTON
|124
|2
|109
|2021-01-21
|KREBS
|123
|2
|109
|2021-01-21
|BENNINGTON
|121
|2
|108
|2021-01-21
|RED OAK
|121
|0
|110
|2021-01-21
|WANETTE
|121
|0
|117
|2021-01-21
|INDIAHOMA
|121
|1
|113
|2021-01-21
|CANUTE
|121
|0
|109
|2021-01-21
|WEBBERS FALLS
|120
|0
|106
|2021-01-21
|GARBER
|119
|1
|116
|2021-01-21
|VICI
|118
|0
|107
|2021-01-21
|GRANITE
|117
|0
|111
|2021-01-21
|LEEDEY
|114
|4
|106
|2021-01-21
|MILBURN
|114
|2
|90
|2021-01-21
|ALEX
|113
|2
|97
|2021-01-21
|HAMMON
|112
|2
|101
|2021-01-21
|LAHOMA
|111
|4
|99
|2021-01-21
|KIOWA
|110
|2
|101
|2021-01-21
|ARKOMA
|110
|1
|81
|2021-01-21
|SPAVINAW
|109
|0
|96
|2021-01-21
|MANNSVILLE
|109
|1
|92
|2021-01-21
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|109
|1
|96
|2021-01-21
|DAVENPORT
|105
|0
|92
|2021-01-21
|CANEY
|101
|1
|96
|2021-01-21
|MULHALL
|101
|0
|90
|2021-01-21
|TERLTON
|100
|1
|91
|2021-01-21
|COUNCIL HILL
|100
|2
|92
|2021-01-21
|RYAN
|100
|0
|95
|2021-01-21
|GRANDFIELD
|99
|1
|91
|2021-01-21
|SENTINEL
|99
|0
|94
|2021-01-21
|SOPER
|98
|0
|87
|2021-01-21
|ASHER
|97
|0
|88
|2021-01-21
|TIPTON
|97
|2
|88
|2021-01-21
|OAKS
|97
|1
|85
|2021-01-21
|VELMA
|97
|1
|91
|2021-01-21
|ERICK
|96
|1
|79
|2021-01-21
|BRAGGS
|95
|1
|85
|2021-01-21
|WAYNOKA
|94
|0
|89
|2021-01-21
|DOVER
|91
|2
|82
|2021-01-21
|BYARS
|89
|1
|80
|2021-01-21
|TYRONE
|88
|0
|82
|2021-01-21
|DELAWARE
|88
|2
|81
|2021-01-21
|MCCURTAIN
|87
|1
|63
|2021-01-21
|SASAKWA
|86
|0
|81
|2021-01-21
|GARVIN
|84
|0
|82
|2021-01-21
|AMBER
|84
|1
|77
|2021-01-21
|FOSS
|82
|0
|76
|2021-01-21
|STRINGTOWN
|82
|1
|78
|2021-01-21
|OILTON
|82
|2
|61
|2021-01-21
|LOOKEBA
|82
|2
|77
|2021-01-21
|TUPELO
|81
|0
|74
|2021-01-21
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|78
|2021-01-21
|AGRA
|80
|1
|70
|2021-01-21
|MILL CREEK
|80
|0
|78
|2021-01-21
|RATLIFF CITY
|78
|0
|65
|2021-01-21
|CHATTANOOGA
|78
|1
|72
|2021-01-21
|SPRINGER
|78
|1
|71
|2021-01-21
|CUSTER CITY
|75
|0
|72
|2021-01-21
|RAVIA
|75
|1
|65
|2021-01-21
|VERDEN
|75
|1
|67
|2021-01-21
|GANS
|72
|0
|67
|2021-01-21
|DEWAR
|71
|0
|64
|2021-01-21
|WANN
|71
|2
|64
|2021-01-21
|OLUSTEE
|70
|0
|65
|2021-01-21
|COVINGTON
|67
|0
|63
|2021-01-21
|SAVANNA
|67
|0
|63
|2021-01-21
|STERLING
|67
|1
|62
|2021-01-21
|ARNETT
|66
|0
|65
|2021-01-21
|KINTA
|63
|0
|54
|2021-01-21
|CORN
|63
|2
|57
|2021-01-21
|POCASSET
|63
|1
|61
|2021-01-21
|FARGO
|63
|0
|62
|2021-01-21
|PITTSBURG
|62
|0
|60
|2021-01-21
|CARNEY
|62
|1
|57
|2021-01-21
|CANADIAN
|62
|0
|57
|2021-01-21
|TRYON
|62
|0
|55
|2021-01-21
|RATTAN
|61
|0
|54
|2021-01-21
|KREMLIN
|60
|0
|55
|2021-01-21
|DUSTIN
|59
|1
|48
|2021-01-21
|DILL CITY
|58
|0
|57
|2021-01-21
|LAMONT
|58
|1
|51
|2021-01-21
|STUART
|58
|0
|54
|2021-01-21
|HAILEYVILLE
|57
|0
|52
|2021-01-21
|MARBLE CITY
|57
|0
|48
|2021-01-21
|KAW CITY
|56
|1
|50
|2021-01-21
|ORLANDO
|55
|0
|51
|2021-01-21
|COYLE
|55
|0
|50
|2021-01-21
|BOYNTON
|55
|0
|47
|2021-01-21
|KETCHUM
|55
|1
|48
|2021-01-21
|REYDON
|54
|0
|49
|2021-01-21
|SHIDLER
|54
|0
|51
|2021-01-21
|LONGDALE
|54
|0
|50
|2021-01-21
|CLEO SPRINGS
|54
|0
|51
|2021-01-21
|NASH
|53
|0
|47
|2021-01-21
|AMES
|53
|0
|50
|2021-01-21
|SAWYER
|53
|0
|46
|2021-01-21
|RIPLEY
|52
|1
|46
|2021-01-21
|LENAPAH
|52
|0
|48
|2021-01-21
|WHITEFIELD
|51
|0
|46
|2021-01-21
|KENEFIC
|51
|0
|44
|2021-01-21
|LANGLEY
|51
|0
|44
|2021-01-21
|CROWDER
|49
|0
|41
|2021-01-21
|RANDLETT
|49
|1
|44
|2021-01-21
|WAPANUCKA
|48
|1
|41
|2021-01-21
|MARLAND
|48
|0
|45
|2021-01-21
|LOCO
|48
|0
|42
|2021-01-21
|MENO
|48
|0
|44
|2021-01-21
|OKAY
|47
|1
|38
|2021-01-21
|WYNONA
|47
|1
|42
|2021-01-21
|LEHIGH
|47
|0
|44
|2021-01-21
|ALINE
|46
|2
|42
|2021-01-21
|GAGE
|46
|0
|40
|2021-01-21
|INDIANOLA
|46
|0
|44
|2021-01-21
|CALVIN
|46
|1
|41
|2021-01-21
|CASTLE
|46
|0
|41
|2021-01-21
|DRUMMOND
|45
|0
|39
|2021-01-21
|LONE WOLF
|45
|0
|43
|2021-01-21
|TERRAL
|44
|2
|41
|2021-01-21
|FAIRMONT
|42
|0
|39
|2021-01-21
|PRUE
|42
|1
|34
|2021-01-21
|WAKITA
|41
|2
|36
|2021-01-21
|SCHULTER
|41
|0
|36
|2021-01-21
|RALSTON
|40
|1
|37
|2021-01-21
|CARTER
|40
|0
|38
|2021-01-21
|ACHILLE
|40
|0
|34
|2021-01-21
|FORGAN
|39
|1
|36
|2021-01-21
|FAXON
|39
|0
|37
|2021-01-21
|TALOGA
|38
|0
|35
|2021-01-21
|SPARKS
|38
|1
|35
|2021-01-21
|COLONY
|38
|0
|34
|2021-01-21
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|38
|0
|33
|2021-01-21
|CARMEN
|37
|0
|33
|2021-01-21
|BUTLER
|36
|0
|34
|2021-01-21
|FOSTER
|36
|0
|35
|2021-01-21
|LANGSTON
|35
|1
|32
|2021-01-21
|ROOSEVELT
|35
|0
|31
|2021-01-21
|JET
|34
|0
|29
|2021-01-21
|SHARON
|34
|0
|31
|2021-01-21
|BURBANK
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-21
|BERNICE
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-21
|MARSHALL
|33
|0
|32
|2021-01-21
|GOLDSBY
|33
|0
|31
|2021-01-21
|GOLTRY
|33
|0
|28
|2021-01-21
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-21
|HASTINGS
|33
|1
|29
|2021-01-21
|HARDESTY
|32
|0
|32
|2021-01-21
|ROCKY
|31
|0
|30
|2021-01-21
|OSAGE
|31
|0
|26
|2021-01-21
|FREEDOM
|31
|0
|31
|2021-01-21
|NICOMA PARK
|29
|1
|22
|2021-01-21
|HANNA
|29
|0
|27
|2021-01-21
|AVANT
|29
|0
|28
|2021-01-21
|DEVOL
|28
|0
|28
|2021-01-21
|DAVIDSON
|28
|0
|24
|2021-01-21
|FRANCIS
|28
|1
|23
|2021-01-21
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-01-21
|DEER CREEK
|27
|1
|24
|2021-01-21
|BURLINGTON
|26
|0
|26
|2021-01-21
|WILLOW
|26
|0
|24
|2021-01-21
|BESSIE
|26
|1
|23
|2021-01-21
|FITZHUGH
|25
|0
|21
|2021-01-21
|CAMARGO
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-21
|HUNTER
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-21
|DACOMA
|25
|0
|24
|2021-01-21
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2021-01-21
|GOTEBO
|24
|0
|23
|2021-01-21
|EAKLY
|24
|0
|23
|2021-01-21
|MEDICINE PARK
|22
|0
|20
|2021-01-21
|DISNEY
|22
|0
|18
|2021-01-21
|MILLERTON
|20
|2
|18
|2021-01-21
|NORTH MIAMI
|20
|0
|19
|2021-01-21
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|17
|2021-01-21
|LAMAR
|19
|0
|17
|2021-01-21
|BRAMAN
|19
|0
|16
|2021-01-21
|FOYIL
|19
|1
|18
|2021-01-21
|KEYES
|18
|0
|15
|2021-01-21
|BRADLEY
|18
|1
|17
|2021-01-21
|DIBBLE
|18
|0
|17
|2021-01-21
|BROMIDE
|17
|1
|14
|2021-01-21
|HILLSDALE
|16
|0
|15
|2021-01-21
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-21
|ALDERSON
|16
|0
|15
|2021-01-21
|DOUGHERTY
|15
|0
|12
|2021-01-21
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-21
|WAINWRIGHT
|15
|0
|13
|2021-01-21
|HITCHCOCK
|14
|0
|14
|2021-01-21
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|0
|13
|2021-01-21
|CROMWELL
|13
|1
|10
|2021-01-21
|FANSHAWE
|10
|0
|8
|2021-01-21
|PEORIA
|10
|0
|9
|2021-01-21
|ADDINGTON
|8
|0
|8
|2021-01-21
|ALBION
|8
|0
|8
|2021-01-21
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|7
|2021-01-21
|GENE AUTRY
|6
|0
|5
|2021-01-21
|VERA
|6
|0
|5
|2021-01-21
|SLICK
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-21
|THE VILLAGE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-21
|REDBIRD
|4
|0
|4
|2021-01-21
|BLACKBURN
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-21
|TULLAHASSEE
|4
|0
|1
|2021-01-21
|BYNG
|4
|0
|4
|2021-01-21
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|2021-01-21
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-21
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-21
|TATUMS
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-21
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-21
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-21
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-21
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-21
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-21
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-21
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-21
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-21
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-21
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-21
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-21
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-21
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|0
|2021-01-21
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-21
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-21
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-21
