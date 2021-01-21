covid graphic 1.21.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 2,686 new COVID-19 cases and 55 additional deaths, including a Hennessey woman, on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The .7% increase in cases brought the total number to 363,046, with 32,771 of those active, a single-day decrease of 1,264, and 327,135 recovered, including 3,895 since Wednesday’s OSDH report.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported has been significantly lower this week, which prompted OSDH to investigate the validity, according to a press release from OSDH.

"After checking with staff and comparing different sources of information, we can report the data is accurate and our case count has been significantly down this week," Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said in the release. "This is great news for our state, and follows a trend of decreased cases we are seeing broadly nationwide. We are hopeful this trend will continue and are cautiously optimistic. I want to thank Oklahomans for continuing to be vigilant in taking precautions to safeguard yourself and those around you, including wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands."

Statewide, there have been 3,140 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 55 deaths reported Thursday, 40 were in the 65 and older age group: two women and seven men in Tulsa County, two women and three men in Oklahoma County, two women and two men in Pontotoc County, three Custer County men, two Atoka County women, two Jefferson County men, two McClain County women, one woman and one man in Muskogee County, one woman each from Adair, Cleveland, Marshall, Payne, Pottawatomie and Stephens counties and one man each from Caddo, Comanche, Delaware, Grady and Tillman counties.

Thirteen of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one woman each from Cherokee, Custer, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Oklahoma and Wagoner counties and one man each from Garvin, Grady, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Oklahoma and Washington counties. The two remaining deaths were Comanche County women in the 36-49 age group.

Frye also said in the release that hospitalizations are also trending down, saying it's a "much-needed respite for our health care workings on the front lines."

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 20,505, according to OSDH on Thursday.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating 19 COVID-19 patients with no deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it was treating 10 patients and also had no deaths.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 39 Thursday for a total of 6,447, with 427 active and 5,965, or 92.6%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,678, or 88%, have been in Enid, with 379 active cases in the city and 5,248 recovered. Of the county’s 55 deaths, 51 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.

In Enid, there have been 2,560 cases, with 2,363 recovered and 31 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,051 cases, with 2,823 recovered and 19 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.

There have been 55 deaths in Garfield County, with 51 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Thursday included 10 in Woodward, nine in Kingfisher, six each in Major and Blaine, four in Grant, three in Woods, two in Alfalfa, and one in Noble.

State update

There have been 192,258 Oklahoma women and 170,768 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Thursday. There were 20 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,781 in the 0-4 age group, 38,872 in the 5-17 age group, 114,509 in the 18-35 age group, 78,747 in the 36-49 age group, 70,863 in the 50-64 age group and 53,222 in the 65 and older age group. There were 52 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,037 deaths in the state, 2,497 have been 65 and older and 500 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 114 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 28 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,770, than women, 1,370, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday.

Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 518 in Oklahoma; 518 in Tulsa; 194 in Cleveland; 95 in comanche; 92 in Rogers; 81 in Creek; 69 in Washington; 65 in Muskogee; 64 in Wagoner; 59 in Canadian; 57 in McCurtain; 55 in Garfield; 52 in Delaware; 51 in Kay; 49 in Grady; 48 in Pottawatomie; 44 each in Bryan, Caddo and Custer; 40 in Jackson; 38 each in Lincoln, Payne and Stephens; 36 each in Le Flore, McClain and Pontotoc; 35 each in Okmulgee and Osage; 33 in Ottawa; 29 in Mayes; 27 each in Beckham, Cherokee and Pittsburg; 25 in Seminole; 24 each in Garvin and McIntosh; 23 in and Sequoyah; 21 in Carter; 18 each in Adair, Pawnee and Texas; 17 in Logan; 16 each in Kingfisher and Okfuskee; 14 in Murray; 13 each in Cotton and Tillman; 12 each in Hughes, Johnston, Kiowa, Nowata and Woodward; 10 each in Greer and Marshall; nine in Choctaw; eight each in Atoka, Coal, Craig, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven each in Haskell and Latimer; six each in Jefferson and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Washita and Woods; four each in Dewey and Major; three each in Beaver and Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,864 cases, 2,690 recovered, 162 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,762 cases, 1,617 recovered, 129 active and 16 deaths, six from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,176 cases, 1,076 recovered, 92 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,113 cases, 1,048 recovered, 60 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 1,049 cases, 981 recovered, 63 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 840 cases, 769 recovered, 67 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 811 cases, 743 recovered, 63 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 463 cases, 425 recovered, 33 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 65 Thursday, with 103 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Thursday on its website that there were 32 active cases among inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, and no active cases at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were 32 and 161, respectively, at James Crabtree, and no other facilities reported any Thursday.

Oklahoma per county 01.21.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 70543 519 63960 2021-01-21
TULSA 59629 518 53657 2021-01-21
CLEVELAND 24249 194 21617 2021-01-21
CANADIAN 13384 59 12406 2021-01-21
COMANCHE 8980 95 7974 2021-01-21
ROGERS 8403 92 7544 2021-01-21
MUSKOGEE 7994 65 7088 2021-01-21
PAYNE 7304 38 6732 2021-01-21
POTTAWATOMIE 6780 48 6254 2021-01-21
GARFIELD 6447 55 5965 2021-01-21
WAGONER 6352 64 5534 2021-01-21
CREEK 5302 81 4662 2021-01-21
BRYAN 4945 44 4371 2021-01-21
GRADY 4920 49 4487 2021-01-21
CHEROKEE 4792 27 4201 2021-01-21
CARTER 4568 21 3894 2021-01-21
LE FLORE 4565 36 4163 2021-01-21
MCCLAIN 4398 36 3960 2021-01-21
KAY 4363 51 3887 2021-01-21
PONTOTOC 4049 36 3588 2021-01-21
STEPHENS 3924 38 3550 2021-01-21
WASHINGTON 3909 69 3474 2021-01-21
DELAWARE 3842 52 3421 2021-01-21
PITTSBURG 3825 27 3458 2021-01-21
OSAGE 3795 35 3417 2021-01-21
CUSTER 3582 44 3350 2021-01-21
LOGAN 3374 17 2981 2021-01-21
CADDO 3365 44 3034 2021-01-21
SEQUOYAH 3317 23 2938 2021-01-21
MAYES 3314 29 2872 2021-01-21
MCCURTAIN 3311 57 3007 2021-01-21
OTTAWA 3270 33 3013 2021-01-21
TEXAS 3262 18 3109 2021-01-21
OKMULGEE 3147 35 2863 2021-01-21
GARVIN 2999 24 2673 2021-01-21
WOODWARD 2864 12 2690 2021-01-21
LINCOLN 2631 38 2378 2021-01-21
JACKSON 2622 40 2424 2021-01-21
ADAIR 2594 18 2194 2021-01-21
BECKHAM 2347 27 2153 2021-01-21
SEMINOLE 2312 25 2065 2021-01-21
KINGFISHER 1762 16 1617 2021-01-21
CRAIG 1733 8 1584 2021-01-21
MCINTOSH 1678 24 1468 2021-01-21
OKFUSKEE 1604 16 1474 2021-01-21
MURRAY 1596 14 1389 2021-01-21
ATOKA 1574 8 1449 2021-01-21
MARSHALL 1565 10 1376 2021-01-21
PAWNEE 1379 18 1217 2021-01-21
CHOCTAW 1362 9 1230 2021-01-21
LOVE 1254 8 1111 2021-01-21
NOBLE 1176 8 1076 2021-01-21
JOHNSTON 1117 12 977 2021-01-21
WOODS 1113 5 1048 2021-01-21
HASKELL 1072 7 942 2021-01-21
ALFALFA 1049 5 981 2021-01-21
HUGHES 1008 12 874 2021-01-21
WASHITA 948 5 875 2021-01-21
NOWATA 928 12 810 2021-01-21
PUSHMATAHA 853 8 779 2021-01-21
MAJOR 840 4 769 2021-01-21
BLAINE 811 5 743 2021-01-21
LATIMER 685 7 610 2021-01-21
KIOWA 668 12 597 2021-01-21
TILLMAN 661 13 597 2021-01-21
JEFFERSON 592 6 530 2021-01-21
COAL 588 8 536 2021-01-21
COTTON 543 13 460 2021-01-21
DEWEY 485 4 455 2021-01-21
GRANT 463 5 425 2021-01-21
GREER 440 10 403 2021-01-21
HARPER 382 3 359 2021-01-21
BEAVER 355 3 334 2021-01-21
ROGER MILLS 352 6 286 2021-01-21
ELLIS 331 1 310 2021-01-21
HARMON 249 1 232 2021-01-21
143 0 99 2021-01-21
CIMARRON 114 1 105 2021-01-21

Oklahoma per city 01.21.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 53500 413 48398 2021-01-21
TULSA 35794 336 32160 2021-01-21
EDMOND 14284 75 12939 2021-01-21
BROKEN ARROW 12979 107 11631 2021-01-21
NORMAN 11470 103 10321 2021-01-21
OTHER*** 7631 45 6847 2021-01-21
YUKON 7272 21 6720 2021-01-21
LAWTON 6005 74 5278 2021-01-21
ENID 5678 51 5248 2021-01-21
STILLWATER 5270 18 4856 2021-01-21
MOORE 5252 32 4681 2021-01-21
CLAREMORE 4925 70 4413 2021-01-21
MUSKOGEE 4347 51 3691 2021-01-21
OWASSO 4327 27 3930 2021-01-21
SHAWNEE 4189 36 3869 2021-01-21
ARDMORE 3430 16 2927 2021-01-21
TAHLEQUAH 3391 18 3004 2021-01-21
ADA 3332 30 2934 2021-01-21
PONCA CITY 3214 30 2875 2021-01-21
BARTLESVILLE 3058 57 2730 2021-01-21
DURANT 2968 25 2617 2021-01-21
BIXBY 2775 17 2502 2021-01-21
MCALESTER 2685 22 2441 2021-01-21
SAND SPRINGS 2632 27 2304 2021-01-21
DUNCAN 2450 24 2219 2021-01-21
GUYMON 2448 18 2325 2021-01-21
SAPULPA 2342 34 2093 2021-01-21
JENKS 2340 15 2112 2021-01-21
EL RENO 2206 14 2097 2021-01-21
ALTUS 2182 37 2027 2021-01-21
MUSTANG 2159 18 1983 2021-01-21
GUTHRIE 2035 11 1775 2021-01-21
CHICKASHA 2007 27 1818 2021-01-21
COLLINSVILLE 1940 13 1740 2021-01-21
CHOCTAW 1914 10 1721 2021-01-21
BLANCHARD 1837 10 1633 2021-01-21
MIAMI 1834 21 1701 2021-01-21
STILWELL 1745 15 1463 2021-01-21
BETHANY 1648 14 1514 2021-01-21
WOODWARD 1632 9 1489 2021-01-21
TAFT 1563 3 1548 2021-01-21
COWETA 1562 20 1378 2021-01-21
CLINTON 1561 26 1440 2021-01-21
WEATHERFORD 1553 14 1475 2021-01-21
ELK CITY 1425 13 1300 2021-01-21
SKIATOOK 1381 8 1241 2021-01-21
VINITA 1350 6 1226 2021-01-21
GROVE 1329 34 1179 2021-01-21
POTEAU 1306 11 1194 2021-01-21
GLENPOOL 1298 11 1149 2021-01-21
OKMULGEE 1298 19 1167 2021-01-21
PRYOR CREEK 1283 15 1107 2021-01-21
SALLISAW 1283 11 1148 2021-01-21
TUTTLE 1276 9 1179 2021-01-21
ATOKA 1218 5 1114 2021-01-21
PURCELL 1217 14 1094 2021-01-21
WAGONER 1214 11 1028 2021-01-21
SEMINOLE 1206 12 1081 2021-01-21
CUSHING 1183 10 1107 2021-01-21
ANADARKO 1165 16 1038 2021-01-21
BROKEN BOW 1158 29 1049 2021-01-21
IDABEL 1105 14 1000 2021-01-21
NEWCASTLE 1067 7 966 2021-01-21
PAULS VALLEY 1061 7 955 2021-01-21
LEXINGTON 1059 11 964 2021-01-21
NOBLE 1042 12 903 2021-01-21
SULPHUR 1020 10 891 2021-01-21
TECUMSEH 996 5 910 2021-01-21
PIEDMONT 972 5 894 2021-01-21
MCLOUD 951 5 878 2021-01-21
HARRAH 939 6 842 2021-01-21
ALVA 934 5 879 2021-01-21
FORT SUPPLY 921 2 915 2021-01-21
FORT GIBSON 906 8 779 2021-01-21
MADILL 905 6 815 2021-01-21
JAY 891 6 796 2021-01-21
MARLOW 862 7 780 2021-01-21
MARIETTA 850 6 751 2021-01-21
CHECOTAH 825 11 741 2021-01-21
HUGO 822 8 755 2021-01-21
MULDROW 799 3 695 2021-01-21
HENRYETTA 794 11 722 2021-01-21
BRISTOW 784 17 683 2021-01-21
EUFAULA 774 13 655 2021-01-21
SAYRE 750 12 705 2021-01-21
HOMINY 715 2 686 2021-01-21
HELENA 696 2 654 2021-01-21
KINGFISHER 694 5 642 2021-01-21
STIGLER 672 6 595 2021-01-21
LINDSAY 661 5 587 2021-01-21
OKEMAH 654 6 571 2021-01-21
KINGSTON 652 4 554 2021-01-21
CATOOSA 632 9 573 2021-01-21
ELGIN 603 7 549 2021-01-21
HOLDENVILLE 603 6 540 2021-01-21
HEAVENER 601 9 553 2021-01-21
CHANDLER 595 13 533 2021-01-21
CALERA 591 3 535 2021-01-21
WEWOKA 588 7 516 2021-01-21
CLEVELAND 584 8 536 2021-01-21
HENNESSEY 578 5 529 2021-01-21
MANNFORD 576 9 468 2021-01-21
LOCUST GROVE 576 0 503 2021-01-21
SPIRO 565 1 530 2021-01-21
PERRY 565 4 505 2021-01-21
NOWATA 558 8 469 2021-01-21
INOLA 558 3 502 2021-01-21
BOLEY 557 7 542 2021-01-21
AFTON 550 2 498 2021-01-21
BLACKWELL 538 10 469 2021-01-21
MOUNDS 532 6 474 2021-01-21
DAVIS 521 3 452 2021-01-21
CHELSEA 519 6 468 2021-01-21
TISHOMINGO 516 5 457 2021-01-21
CACHE 512 5 452 2021-01-21
SPERRY 506 2 458 2021-01-21
WARR ACRES 498 1 450 2021-01-21
SPENCER 496 7 441 2021-01-21
WESTVILLE 490 3 412 2021-01-21
JONES 485 4 448 2021-01-21
SALINA 481 3 406 2021-01-21
PRAGUE 479 4 447 2021-01-21
MIDWEST CITY 469 12 400 2021-01-21
PERKINS 468 4 418 2021-01-21
FAIRVIEW 465 2 426 2021-01-21
ANTLERS 462 6 416 2021-01-21
VIAN 461 4 414 2021-01-21
COMANCHE 452 6 400 2021-01-21
DEL CITY 451 4 395 2021-01-21
PAWNEE 449 7 389 2021-01-21
HULBERT 448 3 380 2021-01-21
PAWHUSKA 445 7 400 2021-01-21
HINTON 437 0 420 2021-01-21
COALGATE 435 6 396 2021-01-21
COLCORD 424 3 382 2021-01-21
HASKELL 424 2 384 2021-01-21
OOLOGAH 421 2 378 2021-01-21
WYNNEWOOD 419 3 376 2021-01-21
MEEKER 412 13 374 2021-01-21
CHOUTEAU 406 8 354 2021-01-21
APACHE 404 4 361 2021-01-21
WILBURTON 400 5 345 2021-01-21
DEWEY 398 4 345 2021-01-21
FREDERICK 395 10 359 2021-01-21
STRATFORD 389 1 339 2021-01-21
ROLAND 379 1 326 2021-01-21
LONE GROVE 369 1 314 2021-01-21
KANSAS 365 6 324 2021-01-21
TALIHINA 364 7 327 2021-01-21
WISTER 364 1 337 2021-01-21
CARNEGIE 363 7 323 2021-01-21
NEWKIRK 362 2 324 2021-01-21
WASHINGTON 349 2 317 2021-01-21
NICHOLS HILLS 338 0 319 2021-01-21
STROUD 337 3 302 2021-01-21
BEGGS 337 4 313 2021-01-21
POCOLA 331 3 301 2021-01-21
KONAWA 329 4 288 2021-01-21
WALTERS 328 3 282 2021-01-21
MINCO 317 0 302 2021-01-21
WILSON 311 1 261 2021-01-21
WATONGA 306 1 282 2021-01-21
LUTHER 306 4 268 2021-01-21
HOOKER 306 0 292 2021-01-21
COMMERCE 300 2 274 2021-01-21
WELLSTON 298 1 272 2021-01-21
MORRIS 298 1 283 2021-01-21
VALLIANT 296 4 272 2021-01-21
TONKAWA 295 9 260 2021-01-21
HARTSHORNE 292 0 262 2021-01-21
GORE 292 4 262 2021-01-21
MANGUM 291 10 262 2021-01-21
WYANDOTTE 287 2 264 2021-01-21
COLBERT 281 9 239 2021-01-21
NEW CORDELL 280 0 258 2021-01-21
QUAPAW 279 5 251 2021-01-21
HOWE 277 0 251 2021-01-21
HOBART 272 6 239 2021-01-21
CADDO 267 1 242 2021-01-21
MEAD 265 3 236 2021-01-21
FLETCHER 262 2 233 2021-01-21
FAIRLAND 261 1 239 2021-01-21
WARNER 260 0 230 2021-01-21
PORUM 258 2 238 2021-01-21
ELMORE CITY 252 3 232 2021-01-21
PORTER 249 5 220 2021-01-21
ARCADIA 245 0 228 2021-01-21
WAURIKA 240 2 220 2021-01-21
HEALDTON 239 2 204 2021-01-21
KELLYVILLE 237 2 217 2021-01-21
BOKCHITO 231 1 200 2021-01-21
ADAIR 227 1 202 2021-01-21
TALALA 227 2 201 2021-01-21
KIEFER 226 1 215 2021-01-21
STONEWALL 226 1 212 2021-01-21
MAYSVILLE 226 5 196 2021-01-21
WAYNE 225 2 199 2021-01-21
CRESCENT 223 2 199 2021-01-21
DRUMRIGHT 222 4 191 2021-01-21
HOLLIS 221 1 204 2021-01-21
ALLEN 220 2 195 2021-01-21
OKARCHE 217 4 209 2021-01-21
CASHION 217 0 199 2021-01-21
PADEN 212 0 201 2021-01-21
RINGLING 210 1 174 2021-01-21
EARLSBORO 210 0 196 2021-01-21
HYDRO 208 2 192 2021-01-21
BARNSDALL 206 4 181 2021-01-21
BLAIR 205 1 180 2021-01-21
WRIGHT CITY 201 1 174 2021-01-21
RUSH SPRINGS 200 3 181 2021-01-21
BOSWELL 199 1 169 2021-01-21
LAVERNE 198 1 187 2021-01-21
BILLINGS 196 1 187 2021-01-21
CAMERON 190 0 180 2021-01-21
WAUKOMIS 188 0 172 2021-01-21
HAWORTH 186 3 172 2021-01-21
BINGER 185 10 163 2021-01-21
KEOTA 185 0 173 2021-01-21
WATTS 184 0 166 2021-01-21
BEAVER 182 1 172 2021-01-21
FORT COBB 182 0 153 2021-01-21
CHEROKEE 180 1 169 2021-01-21
BIG CABIN 178 2 154 2021-01-21
MOORELAND 177 1 158 2021-01-21
YALE 176 4 156 2021-01-21
CEMENT 172 0 160 2021-01-21
ROFF 170 1 154 2021-01-21
GERONIMO 170 2 144 2021-01-21
TEXHOMA 170 0 165 2021-01-21
SHATTUCK 167 1 155 2021-01-21
WETUMKA 166 3 125 2021-01-21
THOMAS 166 0 156 2021-01-21
OKEENE 164 0 145 2021-01-21
QUINTON 163 1 133 2021-01-21
PAOLI 162 2 152 2021-01-21
CYRIL 161 2 149 2021-01-21
FAIRFAX 159 1 144 2021-01-21
MAUD 158 0 145 2021-01-21
OCHELATA 158 2 140 2021-01-21
BOKOSHE 158 0 141 2021-01-21
GLENCOE 158 2 139 2021-01-21
ARAPAHO 156 4 140 2021-01-21
CHEYENNE 156 1 113 2021-01-21
RED ROCK 156 2 143 2021-01-21
MORRISON 151 1 144 2021-01-21
WELCH 151 2 145 2021-01-21
RINGWOOD 150 0 134 2021-01-21
SEILING 148 1 145 2021-01-21
GOODWELL 148 0 146 2021-01-21
BUFFALO 147 2 137 2021-01-21
MEDFORD 146 1 137 2021-01-21
JENNINGS 145 1 125 2021-01-21
THACKERVILLE 143 1 126 2021-01-21
NINNEKAH 142 1 132 2021-01-21
OKTAHA 142 0 124 2021-01-21
RAMONA 141 4 122 2021-01-21
SHADY POINT 140 1 128 2021-01-21
WELEETKA 138 3 122 2021-01-21
FORT TOWSON 136 0 125 2021-01-21
UNION CITY 135 1 124 2021-01-21
BURNS FLAT 134 1 123 2021-01-21
GEARY 133 0 127 2021-01-21
TEMPLE 132 9 102 2021-01-21
BLUEJACKET 130 1 123 2021-01-21
PANAMA 130 1 117 2021-01-21
POND CREEK 129 0 121 2021-01-21
GRACEMONT 128 2 116 2021-01-21
CALUMET 128 0 124 2021-01-21
COPAN 126 1 112 2021-01-21
SNYDER 126 5 115 2021-01-21
DEPEW 125 2 110 2021-01-21
CLAYTON 125 0 116 2021-01-21
CANTON 124 2 109 2021-01-21
KREBS 123 2 109 2021-01-21
BENNINGTON 121 2 108 2021-01-21
RED OAK 121 0 110 2021-01-21
WANETTE 121 0 117 2021-01-21
INDIAHOMA 121 1 113 2021-01-21
CANUTE 121 0 109 2021-01-21
WEBBERS FALLS 120 0 106 2021-01-21
GARBER 119 1 116 2021-01-21
VICI 118 0 107 2021-01-21
GRANITE 117 0 111 2021-01-21
LEEDEY 114 4 106 2021-01-21
MILBURN 114 2 90 2021-01-21
ALEX 113 2 97 2021-01-21
HAMMON 112 2 101 2021-01-21
LAHOMA 111 4 99 2021-01-21
KIOWA 110 2 101 2021-01-21
ARKOMA 110 1 81 2021-01-21
SPAVINAW 109 0 96 2021-01-21
MANNSVILLE 109 1 92 2021-01-21
MOUNTAIN VIEW 109 1 96 2021-01-21
DAVENPORT 105 0 92 2021-01-21
CANEY 101 1 96 2021-01-21
MULHALL 101 0 90 2021-01-21
TERLTON 100 1 91 2021-01-21
COUNCIL HILL 100 2 92 2021-01-21
RYAN 100 0 95 2021-01-21
GRANDFIELD 99 1 91 2021-01-21
SENTINEL 99 0 94 2021-01-21
SOPER 98 0 87 2021-01-21
ASHER 97 0 88 2021-01-21
TIPTON 97 2 88 2021-01-21
OAKS 97 1 85 2021-01-21
VELMA 97 1 91 2021-01-21
ERICK 96 1 79 2021-01-21
BRAGGS 95 1 85 2021-01-21
WAYNOKA 94 0 89 2021-01-21
DOVER 91 2 82 2021-01-21
BYARS 89 1 80 2021-01-21
TYRONE 88 0 82 2021-01-21
DELAWARE 88 2 81 2021-01-21
MCCURTAIN 87 1 63 2021-01-21
SASAKWA 86 0 81 2021-01-21
GARVIN 84 0 82 2021-01-21
AMBER 84 1 77 2021-01-21
FOSS 82 0 76 2021-01-21
STRINGTOWN 82 1 78 2021-01-21
OILTON 82 2 61 2021-01-21
LOOKEBA 82 2 77 2021-01-21
TUPELO 81 0 74 2021-01-21
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-01-21
AGRA 80 1 70 2021-01-21
MILL CREEK 80 0 78 2021-01-21
RATLIFF CITY 78 0 65 2021-01-21
CHATTANOOGA 78 1 72 2021-01-21
SPRINGER 78 1 71 2021-01-21
CUSTER CITY 75 0 72 2021-01-21
RAVIA 75 1 65 2021-01-21
VERDEN 75 1 67 2021-01-21
GANS 72 0 67 2021-01-21
DEWAR 71 0 64 2021-01-21
WANN 71 2 64 2021-01-21
OLUSTEE 70 0 65 2021-01-21
COVINGTON 67 0 63 2021-01-21
SAVANNA 67 0 63 2021-01-21
STERLING 67 1 62 2021-01-21
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-01-21
KINTA 63 0 54 2021-01-21
CORN 63 2 57 2021-01-21
POCASSET 63 1 61 2021-01-21
FARGO 63 0 62 2021-01-21
PITTSBURG 62 0 60 2021-01-21
CARNEY 62 1 57 2021-01-21
CANADIAN 62 0 57 2021-01-21
TRYON 62 0 55 2021-01-21
RATTAN 61 0 54 2021-01-21
KREMLIN 60 0 55 2021-01-21
DUSTIN 59 1 48 2021-01-21
DILL CITY 58 0 57 2021-01-21
LAMONT 58 1 51 2021-01-21
STUART 58 0 54 2021-01-21
HAILEYVILLE 57 0 52 2021-01-21
MARBLE CITY 57 0 48 2021-01-21
KAW CITY 56 1 50 2021-01-21
ORLANDO 55 0 51 2021-01-21
COYLE 55 0 50 2021-01-21
BOYNTON 55 0 47 2021-01-21
KETCHUM 55 1 48 2021-01-21
REYDON 54 0 49 2021-01-21
SHIDLER 54 0 51 2021-01-21
LONGDALE 54 0 50 2021-01-21
CLEO SPRINGS 54 0 51 2021-01-21
NASH 53 0 47 2021-01-21
AMES 53 0 50 2021-01-21
SAWYER 53 0 46 2021-01-21
RIPLEY 52 1 46 2021-01-21
LENAPAH 52 0 48 2021-01-21
WHITEFIELD 51 0 46 2021-01-21
KENEFIC 51 0 44 2021-01-21
LANGLEY 51 0 44 2021-01-21
CROWDER 49 0 41 2021-01-21
RANDLETT 49 1 44 2021-01-21
WAPANUCKA 48 1 41 2021-01-21
MARLAND 48 0 45 2021-01-21
LOCO 48 0 42 2021-01-21
MENO 48 0 44 2021-01-21
OKAY 47 1 38 2021-01-21
WYNONA 47 1 42 2021-01-21
LEHIGH 47 0 44 2021-01-21
ALINE 46 2 42 2021-01-21
GAGE 46 0 40 2021-01-21
INDIANOLA 46 0 44 2021-01-21
CALVIN 46 1 41 2021-01-21
CASTLE 46 0 41 2021-01-21
DRUMMOND 45 0 39 2021-01-21
LONE WOLF 45 0 43 2021-01-21
TERRAL 44 2 41 2021-01-21
FAIRMONT 42 0 39 2021-01-21
PRUE 42 1 34 2021-01-21
WAKITA 41 2 36 2021-01-21
SCHULTER 41 0 36 2021-01-21
RALSTON 40 1 37 2021-01-21
CARTER 40 0 38 2021-01-21
ACHILLE 40 0 34 2021-01-21
FORGAN 39 1 36 2021-01-21
FAXON 39 0 37 2021-01-21
TALOGA 38 0 35 2021-01-21
SPARKS 38 1 35 2021-01-21
COLONY 38 0 34 2021-01-21
MOUNTAIN PARK 38 0 33 2021-01-21
CARMEN 37 0 33 2021-01-21
BUTLER 36 0 34 2021-01-21
FOSTER 36 0 35 2021-01-21
LANGSTON 35 1 32 2021-01-21
ROOSEVELT 35 0 31 2021-01-21
JET 34 0 29 2021-01-21
SHARON 34 0 31 2021-01-21
BURBANK 34 0 32 2021-01-21
BERNICE 33 0 30 2021-01-21
MARSHALL 33 0 32 2021-01-21
GOLDSBY 33 0 31 2021-01-21
GOLTRY 33 0 28 2021-01-21
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-21
HASTINGS 33 1 29 2021-01-21
HARDESTY 32 0 32 2021-01-21
ROCKY 31 0 30 2021-01-21
OSAGE 31 0 26 2021-01-21
FREEDOM 31 0 31 2021-01-21
NICOMA PARK 29 1 22 2021-01-21
HANNA 29 0 27 2021-01-21
AVANT 29 0 28 2021-01-21
DEVOL 28 0 28 2021-01-21
DAVIDSON 28 0 24 2021-01-21
FRANCIS 28 1 23 2021-01-21
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-01-21
DEER CREEK 27 1 24 2021-01-21
BURLINGTON 26 0 26 2021-01-21
WILLOW 26 0 24 2021-01-21
BESSIE 26 1 23 2021-01-21
FITZHUGH 25 0 21 2021-01-21
CAMARGO 25 0 25 2021-01-21
HUNTER 25 0 25 2021-01-21
DACOMA 25 0 24 2021-01-21
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-21
GOTEBO 24 0 23 2021-01-21
EAKLY 24 0 23 2021-01-21
MEDICINE PARK 22 0 20 2021-01-21
DISNEY 22 0 18 2021-01-21
MILLERTON 20 2 18 2021-01-21
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 19 2021-01-21
MANITOU 19 0 17 2021-01-21
LAMAR 19 0 17 2021-01-21
BRAMAN 19 0 16 2021-01-21
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-01-21
KEYES 18 0 15 2021-01-21
BRADLEY 18 1 17 2021-01-21
DIBBLE 18 0 17 2021-01-21
BROMIDE 17 1 14 2021-01-21
HILLSDALE 16 0 15 2021-01-21
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-21
ALDERSON 16 0 15 2021-01-21
DOUGHERTY 15 0 12 2021-01-21
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-21
WAINWRIGHT 15 0 13 2021-01-21
HITCHCOCK 14 0 14 2021-01-21
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 13 2021-01-21
CROMWELL 13 1 10 2021-01-21
FANSHAWE 10 0 8 2021-01-21
PEORIA 10 0 9 2021-01-21
ADDINGTON 8 0 8 2021-01-21
ALBION 8 0 8 2021-01-21
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-01-21
GENE AUTRY 6 0 5 2021-01-21
VERA 6 0 5 2021-01-21
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-01-21
THE VILLAGE 5 0 5 2021-01-21
REDBIRD 4 0 4 2021-01-21
BLACKBURN 4 0 3 2021-01-21
TULLAHASSEE 4 0 1 2021-01-21
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-01-21
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 2 2021-01-21
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-21
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-21
TATUMS 2 0 1 2021-01-21
PINK 2 0 2 2021-01-21
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-21
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-21
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-21
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-21
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-21
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-21
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-21
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-21
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-21
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-21
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-21
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 0 2021-01-21
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-21
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-21
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-21

