covid risk level system 9.29.21

According to the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 75 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, including Garfield County, are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level and two, Dewey and Harmon, are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level this week.

 From OSDH

ENID, Okla. — Half of the residents aged 12 and older in Garfield County have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as new cases declined statewide this week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

In Garfield County, 50.1% of people 12 and older and 77.6% of those 65 and older have completed the series, while 59.4% of people 12 and older have received the first dose, and 86.3% of people 65 and older have received theirs, according to OSDH’s COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiology Report released Wednesday.

Most counties in Northwest Oklahoma had similar or lesser percentages. Major County reported that 50.6% of its residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, while the percentage in Woodward County stood at 38.8%. Noble County reported the fourth-highest-percentage in the state with 62.2% of its residents fully vaccinated, coming behind Caddo, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.

Overall in Oklahoma, 56.3% of residents have had at least one dose, compared with 55.8% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 47.4%, compared to 46.6% last week.

From Sept. 21-27, 53,786 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 370 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,339,974 with 1,566,197 fully vaccinated.

Weekly numbers

Four Enid residents were among the 234 COVID-19-related deaths reported by OSDH on Wednesday.

The weekly increase brought the total number of deaths in Garfield County to 151. Of those, 140 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 138 deaths.

One other death was also reported in Alva.

The Health Department’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 8,949 confirmed deaths. The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count — which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number — places the overall count in Oklahoma at 10,208 deaths, a weekly increase of 225, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

OSDH showed 610,385 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 1,500 from Wednesday, and 609,737 total cases, a weekly increase of 11,665, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 16,310 active, a decrease of 3,783 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.

Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 9,505 — a weekly increase of 228 — with 292 active and 9,062, or 95.3%, recovered, according to OSDH.

The majority of cases — 8,429, or 88.7% — have been in Enid, which reported 267 active cases and 8,022 recovered.

There have been 3,730 cases, with 3,515 recovered and 73 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,590 cases, with 4,399 recovered and 65 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 44 cases, with 43 recovered, in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 73 in Woodward, 35 in Kingfisher, 32 in Woods, 24 in Blaine, 22 in Noble, 16 in Major, nine in Grant and eight in Alfalfa.

Hospitalizations

Statewide, there have been 626 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 34,760 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 962 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 24 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 187 since last week. Of those, 291 are in the ICU across the state.

The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 36, with 11 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had seven confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with three in the ICU and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported eight patients on Wednesday with three in the ICU.

OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were 10 ICU beds, or 31.3% of the total, and 172 adult inpatient beds, or 44.7% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.

Schools

Although COVID-19-positive cases among students at Enid Public Schools have decreased in the past week, the number of staff COVID-19 cases has risen since Sept. 22, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.

Enid High School currently has 12 students in isolation after testing positive, and Emerson, Longfellow and Waller middle schools have a combined number of 14 students in isolation.

Among the elementary schools, Prairie View had the most student-positive cases at 6, followed by four at Coolidge, three each at McKinley and Monroe and one each at Adams and Hoover. One student-positive case was reported at EPS’ Carver and Fowler pre-K centers.

In total, there are 45 COVID-19-positive cases among students, and 20 staff members from several EPS sites are in isolation, as well — a third of the district’s IT department is currently out.

Chisholm Public Schools reported that a middle school student tested positive for COVID-19 early last week. CPS reports whenever a new case has been identified, but no other public schools in the immediate Enid area report current or active positive case totals.

Autry Technology Center has reported three more positive cases in the past week, all on its main campus.

One individual was in the southeast wing from 7:30 a.m. to to noon on Friday, Sept. 17, and tested positive on Sept. 23. The other two were in the southeast wing and the northwest hallway from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 24. One received a positive test result Saturday, and the other on Tuesday.

The Enid site of Northern Oklahoma College last week reported one COVID-19-positive student from Sept. 18-24, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday.

Of NOC’s 304 total cases among students and staff, 266 individuals have been physically present on campus.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported seven total active student cases and one staff member as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.

Epidemiology report

Oklahoma also saw a 12.8% decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Sept. 19-25.

From Sept. 19-25, 11,665 cases were reported, a decrease of 1,715 from the week before, Sept. 12-18, which had 13,380. The number of deaths this week was 234, a decrease from previous week, 275.

From Sept. 19-25, 37,865 specimens were tested for COVID-19, and of those, 11,499, or 13.7%, were positive.

As of Sept. 26, a total of 10,447 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,870,401 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In June, 447 breakthrough cases and 5,691 unvaccinated cases were reported, according to OSDH.

In July, there were 2,634, or 8.25%, breakthrough cases out of 31,942 total cases reported, and in August, there were 4,153, or 5.4%, breakthrough cases and 72,730 unvaccinated cases. So far in September, there have been 2,709 breakthrough cases and 38,135 unvaccinated cases, according to OSDH.

In the last 30 days, 229 of 2,598 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.

Northwest OklahomaHealth Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:

• Woodward with 3,582 cases, 3,440 recovered, 102 active and 40 deaths, 31 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,507 cases, 2,414 recovered, 49 active and 44 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 13 from Hennessey, five from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,820 cases, 1,762 recovered, 31 active and 27 deaths, including 17 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,562 cases, 1,497 recovered, 44 active and 21 deaths, 19 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,264 cases, 1,245 recovered, 12 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,446 cases, 1,370 recovered, 52 active and 24 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton, three from Watonga and one from Longdale. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and six in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 1,167 cases, 1,114 recovered, 26 active and 27 deaths, 20 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 684 cases, 664 recovered, 13 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.(tncms-asset)0e665aae-2150-11ec-82aa-27892c7d3db8[0](/tncms-asset)

Oklahoma per city 09.29.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 86767 1223 83195 2021-09-29
TULSA 61816 918 59226 2021-09-29
EDMOND 23117 220 22358 2021-09-29
BROKEN ARROW 22400 278 21452 2021-09-29
NORMAN 18559 225 17877 2021-09-29
OTHER*** 16376 143 15829 2021-09-29
LAWTON 12395 205 11699 2021-09-29
YUKON 12164 102 11833 2021-09-29
MOORE 9191 88 8825 2021-09-29
CLAREMORE 8461 153 8109 2021-09-29
ENID 8429 140 8022 2021-09-29
STILLWATER 8138 52 7928 2021-09-29
OWASSO 7541 103 7222 2021-09-29
MUSKOGEE 7493 173 7065 2021-09-29
SHAWNEE 6610 106 6308 2021-09-29
ARDMORE 6453 100 6183 2021-09-29
BARTLESVILLE 6324 133 6058 2021-09-29
TAHLEQUAH 6046 66 5781 2021-09-29
ADA 5359 75 5093 2021-09-29
BIXBY 5086 45 4913 2021-09-29
PONCA CITY 4931 97 4710 2021-09-29
SAND SPRINGS 4858 94 4641 2021-09-29
DURANT 4794 52 4622 2021-09-29
SAPULPA 4738 90 4454 2021-09-29
DUNCAN 4614 70 4371 2021-09-29
MCALESTER 4385 62 4257 2021-09-29
JENKS 3859 36 3747 2021-09-29
MUSTANG 3786 50 3658 2021-09-29
COLLINSVILLE 3571 45 3412 2021-09-29
GUTHRIE 3552 65 3361 2021-09-29
MIAMI 3265 45 3138 2021-09-29
CHOCTAW 3234 49 3051 2021-09-29
BLANCHARD 3233 41 3109 2021-09-29
CHICKASHA 3124 87 2949 2021-09-29
STILWELL 3114 41 3025 2021-09-29
EL RENO 3078 50 2972 2021-09-29
ALTUS 3058 59 2931 2021-09-29
GUYMON 2883 34 2809 2021-09-29
COWETA 2842 45 2706 2021-09-29
BETHANY 2782 31 2664 2021-09-29
PRYOR CREEK 2535 42 2424 2021-09-29
SALLISAW 2515 29 2412 2021-09-29
GROVE 2481 68 2340 2021-09-29
SKIATOOK 2423 27 2343 2021-09-29
GLENPOOL 2352 39 2256 2021-09-29
OKMULGEE 2315 54 2194 2021-09-29
WAGONER 2308 50 2158 2021-09-29
WOODWARD 2208 31 2086 2021-09-29
VINITA 2194 23 2131 2021-09-29
WEATHERFORD 2137 37 2062 2021-09-29
POTEAU 2129 24 2060 2021-09-29
ATOKA 2035 23 1958 2021-09-29
CLINTON 1991 70 1900 2021-09-29
ELK CITY 1975 36 1886 2021-09-29
SEMINOLE 1968 45 1884 2021-09-29
CUSHING 1923 27 1866 2021-09-29
TUTTLE 1922 25 1859 2021-09-29
BROKEN BOW 1920 49 1817 2021-09-29
NOBLE 1902 25 1837 2021-09-29
PURCELL 1858 32 1790 2021-09-29
HARRAH 1777 26 1688 2021-09-29
MULDROW 1728 12 1682 2021-09-29
TECUMSEH 1705 20 1631 2021-09-29
IDABEL 1703 28 1634 2021-09-29
TAFT 1702 5 1624 2021-09-29
ANADARKO 1681 37 1604 2021-09-29
NEWCASTLE 1679 15 1621 2021-09-29
JAY 1661 22 1582 2021-09-29
PIEDMONT 1642 11 1591 2021-09-29
MCLOUD 1609 23 1536 2021-09-29
PAULS VALLEY 1566 34 1501 2021-09-29
SULPHUR 1559 29 1493 2021-09-29
LEXINGTON 1550 28 1497 2021-09-29
FORT GIBSON 1537 22 1486 2021-09-29
MARLOW 1482 23 1402 2021-09-29
HUGO 1424 29 1343 2021-09-29
BRISTOW 1422 43 1335 2021-09-29
MADILL 1422 13 1382 2021-09-29
EUFAULA 1333 40 1263 2021-09-29
ALVA 1311 19 1255 2021-09-29
CHECOTAH 1310 36 1250 2021-09-29
HENRYETTA 1306 35 1242 2021-09-29
MARIETTA 1276 21 1230 2021-09-29
KINGSTON 1211 11 1169 2021-09-29
CATOOSA 1169 20 1127 2021-09-29
CLEVELAND 1157 24 1115 2021-09-29
LOCUST GROVE 1155 10 1118 2021-09-29
ELGIN 1143 12 1078 2021-09-29
MANNFORD 1119 29 1059 2021-09-29
STIGLER 1097 18 1054 2021-09-29
LINDSAY 1053 19 1023 2021-09-29
NOWATA 1053 12 995 2021-09-29
INOLA 1041 17 993 2021-09-29
KINGFISHER 1033 21 996 2021-09-29
OKEMAH 1032 16 1000 2021-09-29
MOUNDS 1030 16 976 2021-09-29
CALERA 1019 12 969 2021-09-29
SPIRO 1001 3 985 2021-09-29
HOMINY 994 7 964 2021-09-29
CHELSEA 990 22 943 2021-09-29
PERRY 985 17 947 2021-09-29
CHANDLER 981 26 936 2021-09-29
SAYRE 958 19 928 2021-09-29
SALINA 949 12 898 2021-09-29
WESTVILLE 944 5 913 2021-09-29
CACHE 941 12 899 2021-09-29
FORT SUPPLY 940 2 935 2021-09-29
AFTON 928 9 901 2021-09-29
ANTLERS 900 19 858 2021-09-29
BLACKWELL 889 31 842 2021-09-29
HOLDENVILLE 872 22 840 2021-09-29
SPERRY 870 5 836 2021-09-29
HEAVENER 864 13 832 2021-09-29
DAVIS 861 18 821 2021-09-29
SPENCER 859 19 813 2021-09-29
HULBERT 858 8 826 2021-09-29
DEWEY 846 16 813 2021-09-29
WEWOKA 843 26 792 2021-09-29
WILBURTON 832 10 804 2021-09-29
JONES 831 11 798 2021-09-29
DEL CITY 817 23 763 2021-09-29
HASKELL 811 14 755 2021-09-29
TISHOMINGO 809 24 767 2021-09-29
COMANCHE 808 21 760 2021-09-29
WARR ACRES 806 6 783 2021-09-29
VIAN 805 15 759 2021-09-29
HENNESSEY 775 13 747 2021-09-29
PERKINS 774 5 744 2021-09-29
MIDWEST CITY 757 20 724 2021-09-29
CHOUTEAU 756 23 697 2021-09-29
PAWHUSKA 756 13 721 2021-09-29
COALGATE 755 16 715 2021-09-29
HELENA 742 2 739 2021-09-29
COLCORD 733 8 715 2021-09-29
OOLOGAH 729 8 694 2021-09-29
ROLAND 724 7 693 2021-09-29
PRAGUE 723 10 694 2021-09-29
LONE GROVE 671 12 641 2021-09-29
WYNNEWOOD 663 14 628 2021-09-29
TALIHINA 659 16 623 2021-09-29
PAWNEE 653 23 624 2021-09-29
BEGGS 650 7 617 2021-09-29
APACHE 649 8 619 2021-09-29
FAIRVIEW 639 20 605 2021-09-29
MEEKER 629 22 591 2021-09-29
STROUD 627 13 587 2021-09-29
POCOLA 611 4 597 2021-09-29
WISTER 607 2 588 2021-09-29
WATONGA 607 3 585 2021-09-29
KANSAS 584 8 565 2021-09-29
WILSON 582 16 549 2021-09-29
HINTON 581 3 564 2021-09-29
WELLSTON 576 15 547 2021-09-29
BOLEY 573 9 563 2021-09-29
WYANDOTTE 568 9 541 2021-09-29
CARNEGIE 567 20 529 2021-09-29
STRATFORD 560 12 539 2021-09-29
FREDERICK 560 13 532 2021-09-29
NEWKIRK 560 8 539 2021-09-29
WALTERS 559 8 533 2021-09-29
LUTHER 552 10 519 2021-09-29
WASHINGTON 536 4 523 2021-09-29
VALLIANT 520 9 497 2021-09-29
MORRIS 515 10 491 2021-09-29
HARTSHORNE 511 13 489 2021-09-29
COMMERCE 509 10 488 2021-09-29
DRUMRIGHT 508 12 486 2021-09-29
KONAWA 498 14 473 2021-09-29
QUAPAW 491 14 464 2021-09-29
MEAD 490 7 462 2021-09-29
COLBERT 486 12 469 2021-09-29
NICHOLS HILLS 482 3 470 2021-09-29
TONKAWA 481 16 450 2021-09-29
PORTER 477 11 447 2021-09-29
MANGUM 477 15 438 2021-09-29
HEALDTON 473 15 441 2021-09-29
KIEFER 470 5 450 2021-09-29
FAIRLAND 468 6 447 2021-09-29
FLETCHER 466 3 451 2021-09-29
HOBART 453 13 422 2021-09-29
NEW CORDELL 451 6 408 2021-09-29
GORE 448 9 423 2021-09-29
KELLYVILLE 447 6 426 2021-09-29
MINCO 438 4 432 2021-09-29
WARNER 436 8 409 2021-09-29
CADDO 436 3 425 2021-09-29
TALALA 431 4 414 2021-09-29
ELMORE CITY 425 5 405 2021-09-29
ADAIR 421 4 405 2021-09-29
HOWE 412 2 399 2021-09-29
ARCADIA 408 1 397 2021-09-29
PORUM 404 5 392 2021-09-29
BOSWELL 393 5 372 2021-09-29
CRESCENT 381 6 360 2021-09-29
STONEWALL 376 4 364 2021-09-29
WATTS 373 7 360 2021-09-29
HOOKER 371 0 366 2021-09-29
RUSH SPRINGS 362 4 342 2021-09-29
WAURIKA 361 8 347 2021-09-29
BOKCHITO 360 3 352 2021-09-29
OCHELATA 359 9 344 2021-09-29
BARNSDALL 357 9 343 2021-09-29
WAYNE 349 6 332 2021-09-29
RAMONA 346 9 326 2021-09-29
CAMERON 343 1 335 2021-09-29
YALE 343 9 328 2021-09-29
KEOTA 339 0 323 2021-09-29
ALLEN 334 4 322 2021-09-29
RINGLING 331 3 323 2021-09-29
MAYSVILLE 330 8 315 2021-09-29
EARLSBORO 318 5 302 2021-09-29
HOLLIS 317 6 309 2021-09-29
JENNINGS 311 4 299 2021-09-29
BOKOSHE 309 4 300 2021-09-29
BIG CABIN 309 5 296 2021-09-29
HAWORTH 308 4 297 2021-09-29
WRIGHT CITY 306 2 295 2021-09-29
CASHION 305 1 297 2021-09-29
OKARCHE 297 5 292 2021-09-29
GLENCOE 292 3 286 2021-09-29
PADEN 292 3 285 2021-09-29
BLAIR 291 1 283 2021-09-29
GERONIMO 290 3 282 2021-09-29
CEMENT 288 1 279 2021-09-29
HYDRO 288 7 273 2021-09-29
QUINTON 286 4 282 2021-09-29
WETUMKA 286 5 267 2021-09-29
FORT COBB 284 4 271 2021-09-29
WELCH 276 4 270 2021-09-29
MAUD 271 1 265 2021-09-29
ROFF 268 2 265 2021-09-29
CHEROKEE 264 1 257 2021-09-29
CYRIL 261 4 241 2021-09-29
FAIRFAX 261 11 241 2021-09-29
BINGER 261 14 241 2021-09-29
WAUKOMIS 259 1 252 2021-09-29
RED OAK 259 0 250 2021-09-29
SHADY POINT 259 1 255 2021-09-29
GEARY 258 6 245 2021-09-29
BEAVER 258 4 252 2021-09-29
CLAYTON 257 5 242 2021-09-29
FORT TOWSON 256 3 244 2021-09-29
MOORELAND 256 6 245 2021-09-29
LAVERNE 254 2 240 2021-09-29
MORRISON 253 1 248 2021-09-29
OKEENE 248 6 235 2021-09-29
PAOLI 248 2 242 2021-09-29
COPAN 243 6 227 2021-09-29
OKTAHA 239 5 227 2021-09-29
WELEETKA 237 3 222 2021-09-29
TERLTON 232 3 222 2021-09-29
DEPEW 231 4 218 2021-09-29
NINNEKAH 229 3 218 2021-09-29
INDIAHOMA 228 2 215 2021-09-29
PANAMA 228 2 219 2021-09-29
MEDFORD 227 1 222 2021-09-29
THACKERVILLE 224 2 218 2021-09-29
CHEYENNE 222 4 208 2021-09-29
TEXHOMA 220 0 215 2021-09-29
SPAVINAW 218 2 209 2021-09-29
BENNINGTON 218 3 211 2021-09-29
SNYDER 216 10 202 2021-09-29
ARKOMA 215 2 208 2021-09-29
RINGWOOD 214 2 211 2021-09-29
TEMPLE 214 9 197 2021-09-29
WEBBERS FALLS 213 2 194 2021-09-29
BILLINGS 213 4 209 2021-09-29
KREBS 213 7 193 2021-09-29
SOPER 212 1 197 2021-09-29
BLUEJACKET 209 1 205 2021-09-29
BOISE CITY 206 1 203 2021-09-29
THOMAS 206 0 198 2021-09-29
RED ROCK 206 2 201 2021-09-29
MILBURN 204 4 196 2021-09-29
SEILING 202 8 192 2021-09-29
ARAPAHO 201 4 196 2021-09-29
WANETTE 200 0 193 2021-09-29
CANTON 198 3 188 2021-09-29
MANNSVILLE 197 5 185 2021-09-29
BURNS FLAT 195 3 187 2021-09-29
SHATTUCK 195 2 188 2021-09-29
KIOWA 194 2 185 2021-09-29
DELAWARE 185 3 174 2021-09-29
GRACEMONT 185 5 175 2021-09-29
GRANITE 184 7 173 2021-09-29
GOODWELL 180 1 177 2021-09-29
CALUMET 178 1 176 2021-09-29
ALEX 176 5 168 2021-09-29
BUFFALO 176 6 162 2021-09-29
BRAGGS 174 3 160 2021-09-29
OILTON 171 6 161 2021-09-29
ASHER 171 3 163 2021-09-29
GARVIN 170 0 161 2021-09-29
UNION CITY 169 2 167 2021-09-29
COUNCIL HILL 168 4 151 2021-09-29
GANS 166 1 160 2021-09-29
POND CREEK 166 0 162 2021-09-29
CANUTE 163 2 159 2021-09-29
GARBER 161 1 158 2021-09-29
AGRA 157 2 153 2021-09-29
VICI 154 2 152 2021-09-29
LAHOMA 153 5 143 2021-09-29
GRANDFIELD 152 1 149 2021-09-29
MCCURTAIN 151 2 140 2021-09-29
ERICK 151 3 142 2021-09-29
CANEY 150 2 143 2021-09-29
TIPTON 147 4 135 2021-09-29
LEEDEY 147 5 142 2021-09-29
SENTINEL 146 3 143 2021-09-29
DAVENPORT 145 0 142 2021-09-29
RATLIFF CITY 144 1 140 2021-09-29
OAKS 144 4 139 2021-09-29
CHATTANOOGA 140 2 134 2021-09-29
HAMMON 140 2 136 2021-09-29
MOUNTAIN VIEW 140 4 135 2021-09-29
VELMA 139 3 135 2021-09-29
BYARS 139 1 137 2021-09-29
RIPLEY 138 1 127 2021-09-29
MILL CREEK 137 2 133 2021-09-29
RYAN 136 3 129 2021-09-29
SPRINGER 134 4 124 2021-09-29
AMBER 132 7 124 2021-09-29
STUART 132 3 124 2021-09-29
MULHALL 132 0 130 2021-09-29
WAYNOKA 131 0 125 2021-09-29
WANN 129 4 121 2021-09-29
TUPELO 129 2 122 2021-09-29
DOVER 128 2 121 2021-09-29
STRINGTOWN 127 3 119 2021-09-29
FOSS 125 0 122 2021-09-29
TYRONE 125 0 122 2021-09-29
CARNEY 123 2 115 2021-09-29
STERLING 122 2 119 2021-09-29
SASAKWA 122 0 121 2021-09-29
TRYON 121 0 115 2021-09-29
RATTAN 121 1 119 2021-09-29
CANADIAN 120 2 116 2021-09-29
SAVANNA 119 2 114 2021-09-29
RAVIA 117 3 114 2021-09-29
LANGLEY 117 1 112 2021-09-29
VERDEN 116 1 114 2021-09-29
KINTA 114 3 109 2021-09-29
SAWYER 113 1 103 2021-09-29
LOOKEBA 113 4 106 2021-09-29
OLUSTEE 111 0 107 2021-09-29
HAILEYVILLE 110 1 107 2021-09-29
DEWAR 109 1 106 2021-09-29
COYLE 105 0 103 2021-09-29
PITTSBURG 105 1 102 2021-09-29
LENAPAH 102 0 98 2021-09-29
DUSTIN 98 4 90 2021-09-29
MARBLE CITY 96 0 95 2021-09-29
LONGDALE 95 1 91 2021-09-29
WAPANUCKA 95 2 93 2021-09-29
DILL CITY 95 3 91 2021-09-29
CUSTER CITY 93 1 91 2021-09-29
KENEFIC 93 1 89 2021-09-29
KAW CITY 93 3 85 2021-09-29
BOYNTON 91 1 87 2021-09-29
KETCHUM 90 3 85 2021-09-29
SHIDLER 90 1 89 2021-09-29
CALVIN 90 1 88 2021-09-29
LAMONT 88 1 87 2021-09-29
POCASSET 86 2 81 2021-09-29
COVINGTON 84 1 83 2021-09-29
INDIANOLA 83 0 82 2021-09-29
OKAY 82 2 76 2021-09-29
ORLANDO 82 1 81 2021-09-29
CROWDER 82 0 76 2021-09-29
RANDLETT 82 2 79 2021-09-29
CORN 81 4 76 2021-09-29
ARNETT 80 2 77 2021-09-29
DRUMMOND 80 1 77 2021-09-29
WYNONA 78 3 72 2021-09-29
LANGSTON 78 1 76 2021-09-29
MARLAND 75 3 71 2021-09-29
FARGO 74 1 72 2021-09-29
CASTLE 74 1 73 2021-09-29
CLEO SPRINGS 73 2 67 2021-09-29
LONE WOLF 73 0 67 2021-09-29
LEHIGH 72 0 71 2021-09-29
PRUE 72 2 70 2021-09-29
SPARKS 72 2 67 2021-09-29
ACHILLE 72 2 69 2021-09-29
HASTINGS 71 1 65 2021-09-29
KREMLIN 70 0 70 2021-09-29
NASH 70 1 68 2021-09-29
AMES 69 0 68 2021-09-29
LOCO 68 1 63 2021-09-29
FOSTER 68 0 66 2021-09-29
WHITEFIELD 68 1 65 2021-09-29
WAKITA 67 3 61 2021-09-29
REYDON 65 2 63 2021-09-29
RALSTON 65 2 62 2021-09-29
CARTER 65 0 65 2021-09-29
TERRAL 65 2 62 2021-09-29
ALINE 65 2 62 2021-09-29
BERNICE 64 1 60 2021-09-29
MOUNTAIN PARK 64 1 63 2021-09-29
FAIRMONT 63 1 60 2021-09-29
FAXON 63 0 63 2021-09-29
GAGE 63 1 62 2021-09-29
OSAGE 60 1 58 2021-09-29
FORGAN 59 1 55 2021-09-29
MENO 58 0 56 2021-09-29
BURBANK 58 0 56 2021-09-29
FREEDOM 58 0 56 2021-09-29
ROOSEVELT 58 0 58 2021-09-29
TALOGA 58 0 58 2021-09-29
ROCKY 57 0 54 2021-09-29
AVANT 53 2 51 2021-09-29
CARMEN 52 3 49 2021-09-29
JET 52 1 50 2021-09-29
SCHULTER 52 0 52 2021-09-29
DISNEY 51 1 50 2021-09-29
FRANCIS 51 1 50 2021-09-29
NORTH MIAMI 51 0 51 2021-09-29
HANNA 49 0 46 2021-09-29
NICOMA PARK 49 2 45 2021-09-29
SHARON 49 1 48 2021-09-29
DEER CREEK 49 1 47 2021-09-29
KEYES 48 0 45 2021-09-29
ELDORADO 48 1 44 2021-09-29
COLONY 48 1 46 2021-09-29
EAKLY 47 1 46 2021-09-29
BRADLEY 47 1 46 2021-09-29
DEVOL 46 0 46 2021-09-29
BUTLER 46 0 46 2021-09-29
GOLTRY 46 0 44 2021-09-29
MARSHALL 45 1 44 2021-09-29
HARDESTY 43 0 43 2021-09-29
GOLDSBY 43 0 43 2021-09-29
MILLERTON 41 2 35 2021-09-29
WILLOW 40 0 39 2021-09-29
BRAMAN 39 1 36 2021-09-29
BROMIDE 39 1 37 2021-09-29
MEDICINE PARK 39 2 35 2021-09-29
BURLINGTON 38 0 37 2021-09-29
BESSIE 38 1 37 2021-09-29
FITZHUGH 38 0 36 2021-09-29
HUNTER 37 0 34 2021-09-29
DAVIDSON 36 0 36 2021-09-29
ALDERSON 36 1 33 2021-09-29
HITCHCOCK 34 0 30 2021-09-29
DIBBLE 34 0 34 2021-09-29
FOYIL 34 2 32 2021-09-29
GOTEBO 34 1 32 2021-09-29
OPTIMA 33 0 28 2021-09-29
LAMAR 32 1 31 2021-09-29
DACOMA 32 0 32 2021-09-29
CAMARGO 30 0 30 2021-09-29
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-09-29
DOUGHERTY 29 0 29 2021-09-29
WAINWRIGHT 28 0 24 2021-09-29
MARTHA 27 1 25 2021-09-29
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 25 1 24 2021-09-29
VERA 25 0 24 2021-09-29
CROMWELL 24 2 22 2021-09-29
BOWLEGS 24 1 23 2021-09-29
HILLSDALE 24 0 23 2021-09-29
MANITOU 22 0 22 2021-09-29
FANSHAWE 16 0 16 2021-09-29
ALBION 16 0 15 2021-09-29
GENE AUTRY 15 0 14 2021-09-29
TATUMS 15 0 14 2021-09-29
PEORIA 15 0 15 2021-09-29
HALLETT 14 0 14 2021-09-29
REDBIRD 14 0 11 2021-09-29
ADDINGTON 13 0 12 2021-09-29
SLICK 12 1 10 2021-09-29
TULLAHASSEE 11 0 11 2021-09-29
THE VILLAGE 11 0 11 2021-09-29
BLACKBURN 9 0 9 2021-09-29
KEMP 8 0 7 2021-09-29
MOFFETT 7 0 7 2021-09-29
RENTIESVILLE 5 0 5 2021-09-29
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-09-29
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-09-29
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-09-29
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-09-29
OAKLAND 2 0 1 2021-09-29
PINK 2 0 2 2021-09-29
HOFFMAN 2 0 2 2021-09-29
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-09-29
VERDIGRIS 2 0 1 2021-09-29
SPORTSMEN ACRES 2 0 2 2021-09-29
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-09-29
BEARDEN 1 0 0 2021-09-29
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-09-29
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-09-29
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-09-29
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-09-29
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-09-29
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-09-29
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-09-29
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-09-29
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS 1 0 1 2021-09-29
ST. LOUIS 1 0 1 2021-09-29
COWLINGTON 1 0 1 2021-09-29

Oklahoma per county 09.29.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 113912 1506 109365 2021-09-29
TULSA 102751 1440 98516 2021-09-29
CLEVELAND 41284 517 39684 2021-09-29
CANADIAN 21936 224 21289 2021-09-29
COMANCHE 20139 244 19258 2021-09-29
ROGERS 15097 250 14473 2021-09-29
MUSKOGEE 12800 234 12108 2021-09-29
WAGONER 12044 179 11463 2021-09-29
PAYNE 11557 94 11233 2021-09-29
POTTAWATOMIE 10975 158 10484 2021-09-29
CREEK 10466 220 9884 2021-09-29
GARFIELD 9505 151 9062 2021-09-29
CHEROKEE 8694 96 8302 2021-09-29
CARTER 8577 148 8194 2021-09-29
BRYAN 8234 97 7922 2021-09-29
WASHINGTON 8159 171 7808 2021-09-29
GRADY 7709 151 7367 2021-09-29
LE FLORE 7664 75 7429 2021-09-29
STEPHENS 7155 117 6777 2021-09-29
MCCLAIN 7137 90 6884 2021-09-29
DELAWARE 7008 126 6680 2021-09-29
KAY 6792 146 6477 2021-09-29
OSAGE 6592 111 6320 2021-09-29
PONTOTOC 6508 90 6204 2021-09-29
SEQUOYAH 6462 73 6203 2021-09-29
PITTSBURG 6417 95 6206 2021-09-29
MAYES 6415 99 6137 2021-09-29
OTTAWA 5856 87 5619 2021-09-29
LOGAN 5807 90 5529 2021-09-29
OKMULGEE 5554 113 5280 2021-09-29
MCCURTAIN 5454 106 5191 2021-09-29
CADDO 4959 104 4720 2021-09-29
CUSTER 4742 111 4556 2021-09-29
ADAIR 4729 55 4589 2021-09-29
GARVIN 4577 88 4395 2021-09-29
LINCOLN 4539 97 4310 2021-09-29
TEXAS 3897 36 3801 2021-09-29
JACKSON 3709 63 3554 2021-09-29
SEMINOLE 3599 90 3429 2021-09-29
WOODWARD 3582 40 3440 2021-09-29
BECKHAM 3254 61 3123 2021-09-29
CRAIG 2865 29 2788 2021-09-29
MCINTOSH 2772 75 2630 2021-09-29
MARSHALL 2640 25 2555 2021-09-29
ATOKA 2613 30 2510 2021-09-29
CHOCTAW 2547 41 2403 2021-09-29
PAWNEE 2533 59 2432 2021-09-29
KINGFISHER 2507 44 2414 2021-09-29
MURRAY 2506 49 2396 2021-09-29
OKFUSKEE 2211 33 2143 2021-09-29
LOVE 1919 26 1854 2021-09-29
JOHNSTON 1855 43 1775 2021-09-29
NOBLE 1820 27 1762 2021-09-29
HASKELL 1798 25 1718 2021-09-29
NOWATA 1734 23 1650 2021-09-29
PUSHMATAHA 1685 33 1606 2021-09-29
HUGHES 1598 37 1526 2021-09-29
WOODS 1562 21 1497 2021-09-29
BLAINE 1446 24 1370 2021-09-29
WASHITA 1417 24 1341 2021-09-29
LATIMER 1409 14 1351 2021-09-29
ALFALFA 1264 7 1245 2021-09-29
MAJOR 1167 27 1114 2021-09-29
KIOWA 1058 29 997 2021-09-29
COAL 992 19 943 2021-09-29
TILLMAN 947 19 902 2021-09-29
COTTON 911 19 865 2021-09-29
JEFFERSON 895 18 860 2021-09-29
GREER 712 23 660 2021-09-29
GRANT 684 7 664 2021-09-29
DEWEY 643 16 623 2021-09-29
BEAVER 533 6 513 2021-09-29
HARPER 472 8 444 2021-09-29
ROGER MILLS 470 12 440 2021-09-29
ELLIS 406 6 394 2021-09-29
HARMON 352 6 344 2021-09-29
CIMARRON 301 2 293 2021-09-29
246 0 191 2021-09-29

