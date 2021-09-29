ENID, Okla. — Half of the residents aged 12 and older in Garfield County have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as new cases declined statewide this week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
In Garfield County, 50.1% of people 12 and older and 77.6% of those 65 and older have completed the series, while 59.4% of people 12 and older have received the first dose, and 86.3% of people 65 and older have received theirs, according to OSDH’s COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiology Report released Wednesday.
Most counties in Northwest Oklahoma had similar or lesser percentages. Major County reported that 50.6% of its residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, while the percentage in Woodward County stood at 38.8%. Noble County reported the fourth-highest-percentage in the state with 62.2% of its residents fully vaccinated, coming behind Caddo, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
Overall in Oklahoma, 56.3% of residents have had at least one dose, compared with 55.8% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 47.4%, compared to 46.6% last week.
From Sept. 21-27, 53,786 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 370 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,339,974 with 1,566,197 fully vaccinated.
Weekly numbers
Four Enid residents were among the 234 COVID-19-related deaths reported by OSDH on Wednesday.
The weekly increase brought the total number of deaths in Garfield County to 151. Of those, 140 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 138 deaths.
One other death was also reported in Alva.
The Health Department’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 8,949 confirmed deaths. The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count — which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number — places the overall count in Oklahoma at 10,208 deaths, a weekly increase of 225, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
OSDH showed 610,385 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 1,500 from Wednesday, and 609,737 total cases, a weekly increase of 11,665, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 16,310 active, a decrease of 3,783 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.
Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 9,505 — a weekly increase of 228 — with 292 active and 9,062, or 95.3%, recovered, according to OSDH.
The majority of cases — 8,429, or 88.7% — have been in Enid, which reported 267 active cases and 8,022 recovered.
There have been 3,730 cases, with 3,515 recovered and 73 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,590 cases, with 4,399 recovered and 65 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 44 cases, with 43 recovered, in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 73 in Woodward, 35 in Kingfisher, 32 in Woods, 24 in Blaine, 22 in Noble, 16 in Major, nine in Grant and eight in Alfalfa.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, there have been 626 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 34,760 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 962 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 24 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 187 since last week. Of those, 291 are in the ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 36, with 11 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had seven confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with three in the ICU and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported eight patients on Wednesday with three in the ICU.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were 10 ICU beds, or 31.3% of the total, and 172 adult inpatient beds, or 44.7% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
Although COVID-19-positive cases among students at Enid Public Schools have decreased in the past week, the number of staff COVID-19 cases has risen since Sept. 22, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.
Enid High School currently has 12 students in isolation after testing positive, and Emerson, Longfellow and Waller middle schools have a combined number of 14 students in isolation.
Among the elementary schools, Prairie View had the most student-positive cases at 6, followed by four at Coolidge, three each at McKinley and Monroe and one each at Adams and Hoover. One student-positive case was reported at EPS’ Carver and Fowler pre-K centers.
In total, there are 45 COVID-19-positive cases among students, and 20 staff members from several EPS sites are in isolation, as well — a third of the district’s IT department is currently out.
Chisholm Public Schools reported that a middle school student tested positive for COVID-19 early last week. CPS reports whenever a new case has been identified, but no other public schools in the immediate Enid area report current or active positive case totals.
Autry Technology Center has reported three more positive cases in the past week, all on its main campus.
One individual was in the southeast wing from 7:30 a.m. to to noon on Friday, Sept. 17, and tested positive on Sept. 23. The other two were in the southeast wing and the northwest hallway from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 24. One received a positive test result Saturday, and the other on Tuesday.
The Enid site of Northern Oklahoma College last week reported one COVID-19-positive student from Sept. 18-24, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday.
Of NOC’s 304 total cases among students and staff, 266 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported seven total active student cases and one staff member as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
Oklahoma also saw a 12.8% decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Sept. 19-25.
From Sept. 19-25, 11,665 cases were reported, a decrease of 1,715 from the week before, Sept. 12-18, which had 13,380. The number of deaths this week was 234, a decrease from previous week, 275.
From Sept. 19-25, 37,865 specimens were tested for COVID-19, and of those, 11,499, or 13.7%, were positive.
As of Sept. 26, a total of 10,447 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,870,401 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In June, 447 breakthrough cases and 5,691 unvaccinated cases were reported, according to OSDH.
In July, there were 2,634, or 8.25%, breakthrough cases out of 31,942 total cases reported, and in August, there were 4,153, or 5.4%, breakthrough cases and 72,730 unvaccinated cases. So far in September, there have been 2,709 breakthrough cases and 38,135 unvaccinated cases, according to OSDH.
In the last 30 days, 229 of 2,598 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
Northwest OklahomaHealth Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 3,582 cases, 3,440 recovered, 102 active and 40 deaths, 31 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,507 cases, 2,414 recovered, 49 active and 44 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 13 from Hennessey, five from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,820 cases, 1,762 recovered, 31 active and 27 deaths, including 17 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,562 cases, 1,497 recovered, 44 active and 21 deaths, 19 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,264 cases, 1,245 recovered, 12 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,446 cases, 1,370 recovered, 52 active and 24 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton, three from Watonga and one from Longdale. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and six in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 1,167 cases, 1,114 recovered, 26 active and 27 deaths, 20 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.
• Grant with 684 cases, 664 recovered, 13 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.(tncms-asset)0e665aae-2150-11ec-82aa-27892c7d3db8[0](/tncms-asset)
Oklahoma per city 09.29.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|86767
|1223
|83195
|2021-09-29
|TULSA
|61816
|918
|59226
|2021-09-29
|EDMOND
|23117
|220
|22358
|2021-09-29
|BROKEN ARROW
|22400
|278
|21452
|2021-09-29
|NORMAN
|18559
|225
|17877
|2021-09-29
|OTHER***
|16376
|143
|15829
|2021-09-29
|LAWTON
|12395
|205
|11699
|2021-09-29
|YUKON
|12164
|102
|11833
|2021-09-29
|MOORE
|9191
|88
|8825
|2021-09-29
|CLAREMORE
|8461
|153
|8109
|2021-09-29
|ENID
|8429
|140
|8022
|2021-09-29
|STILLWATER
|8138
|52
|7928
|2021-09-29
|OWASSO
|7541
|103
|7222
|2021-09-29
|MUSKOGEE
|7493
|173
|7065
|2021-09-29
|SHAWNEE
|6610
|106
|6308
|2021-09-29
|ARDMORE
|6453
|100
|6183
|2021-09-29
|BARTLESVILLE
|6324
|133
|6058
|2021-09-29
|TAHLEQUAH
|6046
|66
|5781
|2021-09-29
|ADA
|5359
|75
|5093
|2021-09-29
|BIXBY
|5086
|45
|4913
|2021-09-29
|PONCA CITY
|4931
|97
|4710
|2021-09-29
|SAND SPRINGS
|4858
|94
|4641
|2021-09-29
|DURANT
|4794
|52
|4622
|2021-09-29
|SAPULPA
|4738
|90
|4454
|2021-09-29
|DUNCAN
|4614
|70
|4371
|2021-09-29
|MCALESTER
|4385
|62
|4257
|2021-09-29
|JENKS
|3859
|36
|3747
|2021-09-29
|MUSTANG
|3786
|50
|3658
|2021-09-29
|COLLINSVILLE
|3571
|45
|3412
|2021-09-29
|GUTHRIE
|3552
|65
|3361
|2021-09-29
|MIAMI
|3265
|45
|3138
|2021-09-29
|CHOCTAW
|3234
|49
|3051
|2021-09-29
|BLANCHARD
|3233
|41
|3109
|2021-09-29
|CHICKASHA
|3124
|87
|2949
|2021-09-29
|STILWELL
|3114
|41
|3025
|2021-09-29
|EL RENO
|3078
|50
|2972
|2021-09-29
|ALTUS
|3058
|59
|2931
|2021-09-29
|GUYMON
|2883
|34
|2809
|2021-09-29
|COWETA
|2842
|45
|2706
|2021-09-29
|BETHANY
|2782
|31
|2664
|2021-09-29
|PRYOR CREEK
|2535
|42
|2424
|2021-09-29
|SALLISAW
|2515
|29
|2412
|2021-09-29
|GROVE
|2481
|68
|2340
|2021-09-29
|SKIATOOK
|2423
|27
|2343
|2021-09-29
|GLENPOOL
|2352
|39
|2256
|2021-09-29
|OKMULGEE
|2315
|54
|2194
|2021-09-29
|WAGONER
|2308
|50
|2158
|2021-09-29
|WOODWARD
|2208
|31
|2086
|2021-09-29
|VINITA
|2194
|23
|2131
|2021-09-29
|WEATHERFORD
|2137
|37
|2062
|2021-09-29
|POTEAU
|2129
|24
|2060
|2021-09-29
|ATOKA
|2035
|23
|1958
|2021-09-29
|CLINTON
|1991
|70
|1900
|2021-09-29
|ELK CITY
|1975
|36
|1886
|2021-09-29
|SEMINOLE
|1968
|45
|1884
|2021-09-29
|CUSHING
|1923
|27
|1866
|2021-09-29
|TUTTLE
|1922
|25
|1859
|2021-09-29
|BROKEN BOW
|1920
|49
|1817
|2021-09-29
|NOBLE
|1902
|25
|1837
|2021-09-29
|PURCELL
|1858
|32
|1790
|2021-09-29
|HARRAH
|1777
|26
|1688
|2021-09-29
|MULDROW
|1728
|12
|1682
|2021-09-29
|TECUMSEH
|1705
|20
|1631
|2021-09-29
|IDABEL
|1703
|28
|1634
|2021-09-29
|TAFT
|1702
|5
|1624
|2021-09-29
|ANADARKO
|1681
|37
|1604
|2021-09-29
|NEWCASTLE
|1679
|15
|1621
|2021-09-29
|JAY
|1661
|22
|1582
|2021-09-29
|PIEDMONT
|1642
|11
|1591
|2021-09-29
|MCLOUD
|1609
|23
|1536
|2021-09-29
|PAULS VALLEY
|1566
|34
|1501
|2021-09-29
|SULPHUR
|1559
|29
|1493
|2021-09-29
|LEXINGTON
|1550
|28
|1497
|2021-09-29
|FORT GIBSON
|1537
|22
|1486
|2021-09-29
|MARLOW
|1482
|23
|1402
|2021-09-29
|HUGO
|1424
|29
|1343
|2021-09-29
|BRISTOW
|1422
|43
|1335
|2021-09-29
|MADILL
|1422
|13
|1382
|2021-09-29
|EUFAULA
|1333
|40
|1263
|2021-09-29
|ALVA
|1311
|19
|1255
|2021-09-29
|CHECOTAH
|1310
|36
|1250
|2021-09-29
|HENRYETTA
|1306
|35
|1242
|2021-09-29
|MARIETTA
|1276
|21
|1230
|2021-09-29
|KINGSTON
|1211
|11
|1169
|2021-09-29
|CATOOSA
|1169
|20
|1127
|2021-09-29
|CLEVELAND
|1157
|24
|1115
|2021-09-29
|LOCUST GROVE
|1155
|10
|1118
|2021-09-29
|ELGIN
|1143
|12
|1078
|2021-09-29
|MANNFORD
|1119
|29
|1059
|2021-09-29
|STIGLER
|1097
|18
|1054
|2021-09-29
|LINDSAY
|1053
|19
|1023
|2021-09-29
|NOWATA
|1053
|12
|995
|2021-09-29
|INOLA
|1041
|17
|993
|2021-09-29
|KINGFISHER
|1033
|21
|996
|2021-09-29
|OKEMAH
|1032
|16
|1000
|2021-09-29
|MOUNDS
|1030
|16
|976
|2021-09-29
|CALERA
|1019
|12
|969
|2021-09-29
|SPIRO
|1001
|3
|985
|2021-09-29
|HOMINY
|994
|7
|964
|2021-09-29
|CHELSEA
|990
|22
|943
|2021-09-29
|PERRY
|985
|17
|947
|2021-09-29
|CHANDLER
|981
|26
|936
|2021-09-29
|SAYRE
|958
|19
|928
|2021-09-29
|SALINA
|949
|12
|898
|2021-09-29
|WESTVILLE
|944
|5
|913
|2021-09-29
|CACHE
|941
|12
|899
|2021-09-29
|FORT SUPPLY
|940
|2
|935
|2021-09-29
|AFTON
|928
|9
|901
|2021-09-29
|ANTLERS
|900
|19
|858
|2021-09-29
|BLACKWELL
|889
|31
|842
|2021-09-29
|HOLDENVILLE
|872
|22
|840
|2021-09-29
|SPERRY
|870
|5
|836
|2021-09-29
|HEAVENER
|864
|13
|832
|2021-09-29
|DAVIS
|861
|18
|821
|2021-09-29
|SPENCER
|859
|19
|813
|2021-09-29
|HULBERT
|858
|8
|826
|2021-09-29
|DEWEY
|846
|16
|813
|2021-09-29
|WEWOKA
|843
|26
|792
|2021-09-29
|WILBURTON
|832
|10
|804
|2021-09-29
|JONES
|831
|11
|798
|2021-09-29
|DEL CITY
|817
|23
|763
|2021-09-29
|HASKELL
|811
|14
|755
|2021-09-29
|TISHOMINGO
|809
|24
|767
|2021-09-29
|COMANCHE
|808
|21
|760
|2021-09-29
|WARR ACRES
|806
|6
|783
|2021-09-29
|VIAN
|805
|15
|759
|2021-09-29
|HENNESSEY
|775
|13
|747
|2021-09-29
|PERKINS
|774
|5
|744
|2021-09-29
|MIDWEST CITY
|757
|20
|724
|2021-09-29
|CHOUTEAU
|756
|23
|697
|2021-09-29
|PAWHUSKA
|756
|13
|721
|2021-09-29
|COALGATE
|755
|16
|715
|2021-09-29
|HELENA
|742
|2
|739
|2021-09-29
|COLCORD
|733
|8
|715
|2021-09-29
|OOLOGAH
|729
|8
|694
|2021-09-29
|ROLAND
|724
|7
|693
|2021-09-29
|PRAGUE
|723
|10
|694
|2021-09-29
|LONE GROVE
|671
|12
|641
|2021-09-29
|WYNNEWOOD
|663
|14
|628
|2021-09-29
|TALIHINA
|659
|16
|623
|2021-09-29
|PAWNEE
|653
|23
|624
|2021-09-29
|BEGGS
|650
|7
|617
|2021-09-29
|APACHE
|649
|8
|619
|2021-09-29
|FAIRVIEW
|639
|20
|605
|2021-09-29
|MEEKER
|629
|22
|591
|2021-09-29
|STROUD
|627
|13
|587
|2021-09-29
|POCOLA
|611
|4
|597
|2021-09-29
|WISTER
|607
|2
|588
|2021-09-29
|WATONGA
|607
|3
|585
|2021-09-29
|KANSAS
|584
|8
|565
|2021-09-29
|WILSON
|582
|16
|549
|2021-09-29
|HINTON
|581
|3
|564
|2021-09-29
|WELLSTON
|576
|15
|547
|2021-09-29
|BOLEY
|573
|9
|563
|2021-09-29
|WYANDOTTE
|568
|9
|541
|2021-09-29
|CARNEGIE
|567
|20
|529
|2021-09-29
|STRATFORD
|560
|12
|539
|2021-09-29
|FREDERICK
|560
|13
|532
|2021-09-29
|NEWKIRK
|560
|8
|539
|2021-09-29
|WALTERS
|559
|8
|533
|2021-09-29
|LUTHER
|552
|10
|519
|2021-09-29
|WASHINGTON
|536
|4
|523
|2021-09-29
|VALLIANT
|520
|9
|497
|2021-09-29
|MORRIS
|515
|10
|491
|2021-09-29
|HARTSHORNE
|511
|13
|489
|2021-09-29
|COMMERCE
|509
|10
|488
|2021-09-29
|DRUMRIGHT
|508
|12
|486
|2021-09-29
|KONAWA
|498
|14
|473
|2021-09-29
|QUAPAW
|491
|14
|464
|2021-09-29
|MEAD
|490
|7
|462
|2021-09-29
|COLBERT
|486
|12
|469
|2021-09-29
|NICHOLS HILLS
|482
|3
|470
|2021-09-29
|TONKAWA
|481
|16
|450
|2021-09-29
|PORTER
|477
|11
|447
|2021-09-29
|MANGUM
|477
|15
|438
|2021-09-29
|HEALDTON
|473
|15
|441
|2021-09-29
|KIEFER
|470
|5
|450
|2021-09-29
|FAIRLAND
|468
|6
|447
|2021-09-29
|FLETCHER
|466
|3
|451
|2021-09-29
|HOBART
|453
|13
|422
|2021-09-29
|NEW CORDELL
|451
|6
|408
|2021-09-29
|GORE
|448
|9
|423
|2021-09-29
|KELLYVILLE
|447
|6
|426
|2021-09-29
|MINCO
|438
|4
|432
|2021-09-29
|WARNER
|436
|8
|409
|2021-09-29
|CADDO
|436
|3
|425
|2021-09-29
|TALALA
|431
|4
|414
|2021-09-29
|ELMORE CITY
|425
|5
|405
|2021-09-29
|ADAIR
|421
|4
|405
|2021-09-29
|HOWE
|412
|2
|399
|2021-09-29
|ARCADIA
|408
|1
|397
|2021-09-29
|PORUM
|404
|5
|392
|2021-09-29
|BOSWELL
|393
|5
|372
|2021-09-29
|CRESCENT
|381
|6
|360
|2021-09-29
|STONEWALL
|376
|4
|364
|2021-09-29
|WATTS
|373
|7
|360
|2021-09-29
|HOOKER
|371
|0
|366
|2021-09-29
|RUSH SPRINGS
|362
|4
|342
|2021-09-29
|WAURIKA
|361
|8
|347
|2021-09-29
|BOKCHITO
|360
|3
|352
|2021-09-29
|OCHELATA
|359
|9
|344
|2021-09-29
|BARNSDALL
|357
|9
|343
|2021-09-29
|WAYNE
|349
|6
|332
|2021-09-29
|RAMONA
|346
|9
|326
|2021-09-29
|CAMERON
|343
|1
|335
|2021-09-29
|YALE
|343
|9
|328
|2021-09-29
|KEOTA
|339
|0
|323
|2021-09-29
|ALLEN
|334
|4
|322
|2021-09-29
|RINGLING
|331
|3
|323
|2021-09-29
|MAYSVILLE
|330
|8
|315
|2021-09-29
|EARLSBORO
|318
|5
|302
|2021-09-29
|HOLLIS
|317
|6
|309
|2021-09-29
|JENNINGS
|311
|4
|299
|2021-09-29
|BOKOSHE
|309
|4
|300
|2021-09-29
|BIG CABIN
|309
|5
|296
|2021-09-29
|HAWORTH
|308
|4
|297
|2021-09-29
|WRIGHT CITY
|306
|2
|295
|2021-09-29
|CASHION
|305
|1
|297
|2021-09-29
|OKARCHE
|297
|5
|292
|2021-09-29
|GLENCOE
|292
|3
|286
|2021-09-29
|PADEN
|292
|3
|285
|2021-09-29
|BLAIR
|291
|1
|283
|2021-09-29
|GERONIMO
|290
|3
|282
|2021-09-29
|CEMENT
|288
|1
|279
|2021-09-29
|HYDRO
|288
|7
|273
|2021-09-29
|QUINTON
|286
|4
|282
|2021-09-29
|WETUMKA
|286
|5
|267
|2021-09-29
|FORT COBB
|284
|4
|271
|2021-09-29
|WELCH
|276
|4
|270
|2021-09-29
|MAUD
|271
|1
|265
|2021-09-29
|ROFF
|268
|2
|265
|2021-09-29
|CHEROKEE
|264
|1
|257
|2021-09-29
|CYRIL
|261
|4
|241
|2021-09-29
|FAIRFAX
|261
|11
|241
|2021-09-29
|BINGER
|261
|14
|241
|2021-09-29
|WAUKOMIS
|259
|1
|252
|2021-09-29
|RED OAK
|259
|0
|250
|2021-09-29
|SHADY POINT
|259
|1
|255
|2021-09-29
|GEARY
|258
|6
|245
|2021-09-29
|BEAVER
|258
|4
|252
|2021-09-29
|CLAYTON
|257
|5
|242
|2021-09-29
|FORT TOWSON
|256
|3
|244
|2021-09-29
|MOORELAND
|256
|6
|245
|2021-09-29
|LAVERNE
|254
|2
|240
|2021-09-29
|MORRISON
|253
|1
|248
|2021-09-29
|OKEENE
|248
|6
|235
|2021-09-29
|PAOLI
|248
|2
|242
|2021-09-29
|COPAN
|243
|6
|227
|2021-09-29
|OKTAHA
|239
|5
|227
|2021-09-29
|WELEETKA
|237
|3
|222
|2021-09-29
|TERLTON
|232
|3
|222
|2021-09-29
|DEPEW
|231
|4
|218
|2021-09-29
|NINNEKAH
|229
|3
|218
|2021-09-29
|INDIAHOMA
|228
|2
|215
|2021-09-29
|PANAMA
|228
|2
|219
|2021-09-29
|MEDFORD
|227
|1
|222
|2021-09-29
|THACKERVILLE
|224
|2
|218
|2021-09-29
|CHEYENNE
|222
|4
|208
|2021-09-29
|TEXHOMA
|220
|0
|215
|2021-09-29
|SPAVINAW
|218
|2
|209
|2021-09-29
|BENNINGTON
|218
|3
|211
|2021-09-29
|SNYDER
|216
|10
|202
|2021-09-29
|ARKOMA
|215
|2
|208
|2021-09-29
|RINGWOOD
|214
|2
|211
|2021-09-29
|TEMPLE
|214
|9
|197
|2021-09-29
|WEBBERS FALLS
|213
|2
|194
|2021-09-29
|BILLINGS
|213
|4
|209
|2021-09-29
|KREBS
|213
|7
|193
|2021-09-29
|SOPER
|212
|1
|197
|2021-09-29
|BLUEJACKET
|209
|1
|205
|2021-09-29
|BOISE CITY
|206
|1
|203
|2021-09-29
|THOMAS
|206
|0
|198
|2021-09-29
|RED ROCK
|206
|2
|201
|2021-09-29
|MILBURN
|204
|4
|196
|2021-09-29
|SEILING
|202
|8
|192
|2021-09-29
|ARAPAHO
|201
|4
|196
|2021-09-29
|WANETTE
|200
|0
|193
|2021-09-29
|CANTON
|198
|3
|188
|2021-09-29
|MANNSVILLE
|197
|5
|185
|2021-09-29
|BURNS FLAT
|195
|3
|187
|2021-09-29
|SHATTUCK
|195
|2
|188
|2021-09-29
|KIOWA
|194
|2
|185
|2021-09-29
|DELAWARE
|185
|3
|174
|2021-09-29
|GRACEMONT
|185
|5
|175
|2021-09-29
|GRANITE
|184
|7
|173
|2021-09-29
|GOODWELL
|180
|1
|177
|2021-09-29
|CALUMET
|178
|1
|176
|2021-09-29
|ALEX
|176
|5
|168
|2021-09-29
|BUFFALO
|176
|6
|162
|2021-09-29
|BRAGGS
|174
|3
|160
|2021-09-29
|OILTON
|171
|6
|161
|2021-09-29
|ASHER
|171
|3
|163
|2021-09-29
|GARVIN
|170
|0
|161
|2021-09-29
|UNION CITY
|169
|2
|167
|2021-09-29
|COUNCIL HILL
|168
|4
|151
|2021-09-29
|GANS
|166
|1
|160
|2021-09-29
|POND CREEK
|166
|0
|162
|2021-09-29
|CANUTE
|163
|2
|159
|2021-09-29
|GARBER
|161
|1
|158
|2021-09-29
|AGRA
|157
|2
|153
|2021-09-29
|VICI
|154
|2
|152
|2021-09-29
|LAHOMA
|153
|5
|143
|2021-09-29
|GRANDFIELD
|152
|1
|149
|2021-09-29
|MCCURTAIN
|151
|2
|140
|2021-09-29
|ERICK
|151
|3
|142
|2021-09-29
|CANEY
|150
|2
|143
|2021-09-29
|TIPTON
|147
|4
|135
|2021-09-29
|LEEDEY
|147
|5
|142
|2021-09-29
|SENTINEL
|146
|3
|143
|2021-09-29
|DAVENPORT
|145
|0
|142
|2021-09-29
|RATLIFF CITY
|144
|1
|140
|2021-09-29
|OAKS
|144
|4
|139
|2021-09-29
|CHATTANOOGA
|140
|2
|134
|2021-09-29
|HAMMON
|140
|2
|136
|2021-09-29
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|140
|4
|135
|2021-09-29
|VELMA
|139
|3
|135
|2021-09-29
|BYARS
|139
|1
|137
|2021-09-29
|RIPLEY
|138
|1
|127
|2021-09-29
|MILL CREEK
|137
|2
|133
|2021-09-29
|RYAN
|136
|3
|129
|2021-09-29
|SPRINGER
|134
|4
|124
|2021-09-29
|AMBER
|132
|7
|124
|2021-09-29
|STUART
|132
|3
|124
|2021-09-29
|MULHALL
|132
|0
|130
|2021-09-29
|WAYNOKA
|131
|0
|125
|2021-09-29
|WANN
|129
|4
|121
|2021-09-29
|TUPELO
|129
|2
|122
|2021-09-29
|DOVER
|128
|2
|121
|2021-09-29
|STRINGTOWN
|127
|3
|119
|2021-09-29
|FOSS
|125
|0
|122
|2021-09-29
|TYRONE
|125
|0
|122
|2021-09-29
|CARNEY
|123
|2
|115
|2021-09-29
|STERLING
|122
|2
|119
|2021-09-29
|SASAKWA
|122
|0
|121
|2021-09-29
|TRYON
|121
|0
|115
|2021-09-29
|RATTAN
|121
|1
|119
|2021-09-29
|CANADIAN
|120
|2
|116
|2021-09-29
|SAVANNA
|119
|2
|114
|2021-09-29
|RAVIA
|117
|3
|114
|2021-09-29
|LANGLEY
|117
|1
|112
|2021-09-29
|VERDEN
|116
|1
|114
|2021-09-29
|KINTA
|114
|3
|109
|2021-09-29
|SAWYER
|113
|1
|103
|2021-09-29
|LOOKEBA
|113
|4
|106
|2021-09-29
|OLUSTEE
|111
|0
|107
|2021-09-29
|HAILEYVILLE
|110
|1
|107
|2021-09-29
|DEWAR
|109
|1
|106
|2021-09-29
|COYLE
|105
|0
|103
|2021-09-29
|PITTSBURG
|105
|1
|102
|2021-09-29
|LENAPAH
|102
|0
|98
|2021-09-29
|DUSTIN
|98
|4
|90
|2021-09-29
|MARBLE CITY
|96
|0
|95
|2021-09-29
|LONGDALE
|95
|1
|91
|2021-09-29
|WAPANUCKA
|95
|2
|93
|2021-09-29
|DILL CITY
|95
|3
|91
|2021-09-29
|CUSTER CITY
|93
|1
|91
|2021-09-29
|KENEFIC
|93
|1
|89
|2021-09-29
|KAW CITY
|93
|3
|85
|2021-09-29
|BOYNTON
|91
|1
|87
|2021-09-29
|KETCHUM
|90
|3
|85
|2021-09-29
|SHIDLER
|90
|1
|89
|2021-09-29
|CALVIN
|90
|1
|88
|2021-09-29
|LAMONT
|88
|1
|87
|2021-09-29
|POCASSET
|86
|2
|81
|2021-09-29
|COVINGTON
|84
|1
|83
|2021-09-29
|INDIANOLA
|83
|0
|82
|2021-09-29
|OKAY
|82
|2
|76
|2021-09-29
|ORLANDO
|82
|1
|81
|2021-09-29
|CROWDER
|82
|0
|76
|2021-09-29
|RANDLETT
|82
|2
|79
|2021-09-29
|CORN
|81
|4
|76
|2021-09-29
|ARNETT
|80
|2
|77
|2021-09-29
|DRUMMOND
|80
|1
|77
|2021-09-29
|WYNONA
|78
|3
|72
|2021-09-29
|LANGSTON
|78
|1
|76
|2021-09-29
|MARLAND
|75
|3
|71
|2021-09-29
|FARGO
|74
|1
|72
|2021-09-29
|CASTLE
|74
|1
|73
|2021-09-29
|CLEO SPRINGS
|73
|2
|67
|2021-09-29
|LONE WOLF
|73
|0
|67
|2021-09-29
|LEHIGH
|72
|0
|71
|2021-09-29
|PRUE
|72
|2
|70
|2021-09-29
|SPARKS
|72
|2
|67
|2021-09-29
|ACHILLE
|72
|2
|69
|2021-09-29
|HASTINGS
|71
|1
|65
|2021-09-29
|KREMLIN
|70
|0
|70
|2021-09-29
|NASH
|70
|1
|68
|2021-09-29
|AMES
|69
|0
|68
|2021-09-29
|LOCO
|68
|1
|63
|2021-09-29
|FOSTER
|68
|0
|66
|2021-09-29
|WHITEFIELD
|68
|1
|65
|2021-09-29
|WAKITA
|67
|3
|61
|2021-09-29
|REYDON
|65
|2
|63
|2021-09-29
|RALSTON
|65
|2
|62
|2021-09-29
|CARTER
|65
|0
|65
|2021-09-29
|TERRAL
|65
|2
|62
|2021-09-29
|ALINE
|65
|2
|62
|2021-09-29
|BERNICE
|64
|1
|60
|2021-09-29
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|64
|1
|63
|2021-09-29
|FAIRMONT
|63
|1
|60
|2021-09-29
|FAXON
|63
|0
|63
|2021-09-29
|GAGE
|63
|1
|62
|2021-09-29
|OSAGE
|60
|1
|58
|2021-09-29
|FORGAN
|59
|1
|55
|2021-09-29
|MENO
|58
|0
|56
|2021-09-29
|BURBANK
|58
|0
|56
|2021-09-29
|FREEDOM
|58
|0
|56
|2021-09-29
|ROOSEVELT
|58
|0
|58
|2021-09-29
|TALOGA
|58
|0
|58
|2021-09-29
|ROCKY
|57
|0
|54
|2021-09-29
|AVANT
|53
|2
|51
|2021-09-29
|CARMEN
|52
|3
|49
|2021-09-29
|JET
|52
|1
|50
|2021-09-29
|SCHULTER
|52
|0
|52
|2021-09-29
|DISNEY
|51
|1
|50
|2021-09-29
|FRANCIS
|51
|1
|50
|2021-09-29
|NORTH MIAMI
|51
|0
|51
|2021-09-29
|HANNA
|49
|0
|46
|2021-09-29
|NICOMA PARK
|49
|2
|45
|2021-09-29
|SHARON
|49
|1
|48
|2021-09-29
|DEER CREEK
|49
|1
|47
|2021-09-29
|KEYES
|48
|0
|45
|2021-09-29
|ELDORADO
|48
|1
|44
|2021-09-29
|COLONY
|48
|1
|46
|2021-09-29
|EAKLY
|47
|1
|46
|2021-09-29
|BRADLEY
|47
|1
|46
|2021-09-29
|DEVOL
|46
|0
|46
|2021-09-29
|BUTLER
|46
|0
|46
|2021-09-29
|GOLTRY
|46
|0
|44
|2021-09-29
|MARSHALL
|45
|1
|44
|2021-09-29
|HARDESTY
|43
|0
|43
|2021-09-29
|GOLDSBY
|43
|0
|43
|2021-09-29
|MILLERTON
|41
|2
|35
|2021-09-29
|WILLOW
|40
|0
|39
|2021-09-29
|BRAMAN
|39
|1
|36
|2021-09-29
|BROMIDE
|39
|1
|37
|2021-09-29
|MEDICINE PARK
|39
|2
|35
|2021-09-29
|BURLINGTON
|38
|0
|37
|2021-09-29
|BESSIE
|38
|1
|37
|2021-09-29
|FITZHUGH
|38
|0
|36
|2021-09-29
|HUNTER
|37
|0
|34
|2021-09-29
|DAVIDSON
|36
|0
|36
|2021-09-29
|ALDERSON
|36
|1
|33
|2021-09-29
|HITCHCOCK
|34
|0
|30
|2021-09-29
|DIBBLE
|34
|0
|34
|2021-09-29
|FOYIL
|34
|2
|32
|2021-09-29
|GOTEBO
|34
|1
|32
|2021-09-29
|OPTIMA
|33
|0
|28
|2021-09-29
|LAMAR
|32
|1
|31
|2021-09-29
|DACOMA
|32
|0
|32
|2021-09-29
|CAMARGO
|30
|0
|30
|2021-09-29
|GOULD
|29
|0
|29
|2021-09-29
|DOUGHERTY
|29
|0
|29
|2021-09-29
|WAINWRIGHT
|28
|0
|24
|2021-09-29
|MARTHA
|27
|1
|25
|2021-09-29
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|25
|1
|24
|2021-09-29
|VERA
|25
|0
|24
|2021-09-29
|CROMWELL
|24
|2
|22
|2021-09-29
|BOWLEGS
|24
|1
|23
|2021-09-29
|HILLSDALE
|24
|0
|23
|2021-09-29
|MANITOU
|22
|0
|22
|2021-09-29
|FANSHAWE
|16
|0
|16
|2021-09-29
|ALBION
|16
|0
|15
|2021-09-29
|GENE AUTRY
|15
|0
|14
|2021-09-29
|TATUMS
|15
|0
|14
|2021-09-29
|PEORIA
|15
|0
|15
|2021-09-29
|HALLETT
|14
|0
|14
|2021-09-29
|REDBIRD
|14
|0
|11
|2021-09-29
|ADDINGTON
|13
|0
|12
|2021-09-29
|SLICK
|12
|1
|10
|2021-09-29
|TULLAHASSEE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-09-29
|THE VILLAGE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-09-29
|BLACKBURN
|9
|0
|9
|2021-09-29
|KEMP
|8
|0
|7
|2021-09-29
|MOFFETT
|7
|0
|7
|2021-09-29
|RENTIESVILLE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-09-29
|BYNG
|4
|0
|4
|2021-09-29
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-09-29
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-09-29
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-09-29
|OAKLAND
|2
|0
|1
|2021-09-29
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-09-29
|HOFFMAN
|2
|0
|2
|2021-09-29
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-09-29
|VERDIGRIS
|2
|0
|1
|2021-09-29
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|2
|0
|2
|2021-09-29
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-29
|BEARDEN
|1
|0
|0
|2021-09-29
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-29
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-29
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-29
|PENSACOLA
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-29
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-29
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-29
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-29
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-29
|WEST SILOAM SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-29
|ST. LOUIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-29
|COWLINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-09-29
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.