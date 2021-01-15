ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 3,538 new COVID-19 cases Friday and 43 additional deaths, including two Enid women and one Garber woman, as well as a man and woman from Kingfisher County.

The 1% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 348,044, with 38,245 of those active, a single-day increase of 97, and 306,398 recovered, an increase of 3,398 since Thursday, according to OSDH data.

All 77 Oklahoma counties are in the moderate, or "orange," risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which OSDH releases every Friday. Last week, Cimarron County was in the low, or "yellow," risk level.

Garfield County was listed on the assessment as seeing an average of 115.1 COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 population, up 42.3 since last week, according to OSDH. Other Northwest Oklahoma county averages were Alfalfa, 85.2; Blaine, 121.2; Grant, 102.2; Kingfisher, 174.9; Major, 101.1; Woods,48.7; and Woodward, 136.4.

Statewide, there have been 2,925 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported. All 77 counties now have at least one death, as the last, Harmon County, reported one death Friday.

Of the 43 deaths reported Wednesday, 35 were in the 65 and older age group: two women in Cleveland County; three women in Garfield County; four men in Oklahoma County; two women and four men in Tulsa County; one man each from Beckham, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Dewey, Grady, Harmon, Kingfisher, Murray, Nowata and Stephens counties; and one woman each from Cherokee, Garvin, Kay, Kingfisher, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties. OSDH also included a Texas County death on its email but not on its website.

Six deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man each from Cleveland, Kay and Payne counties, one woman in Creek county and two women in Oklahoma County. Two Oklahoma County men were in the 36-49 age group, and one Tulsa County woman was in the 18-35 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 19,616, according to OSDH on Friday.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Friday it was treating 13 patients and had one death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17 COVID-19-positive patients and no deaths.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 37 Friday for a total of 6,197, with 522 active and 5,662, or 90.8%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,490, or 88.6%, have been in Enid, with 461 active cases in the city and 4,983 recovered. Of the county’s 50 deaths, 46 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.

In Enid, there have been 2,477 cases, with 2,251 recovered and 29 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,949 cases, with 2,669 recovered and 16 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 50 deaths in Garfield County, with 46 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 17 in Woodward, 12 in Kingfisher, six in Noble, five in Woods, two in Alfalfa, seven in Major and four in Blaine and three in Grant.

State update

There have been 184,221 Oklahoma women and 163,753 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Friday. There were 70 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,420 in the 0-4 age group, 36,951 in the 5-17 age group, 110,088 in the 18-35 age group, 75,685 in the 36-49 age group, 67,860 in the 50-64 age group and 50,993 in the 65 and older age group. There were 47 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,925 deaths in the state, 2,327 have been 65 and older and 462 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.35% of the total. There have been 108 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 27 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,662, than women, 1,263, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 494 in Oklahoma; 486 in Tulsa; 183 in Cleveland; 91 in Rogers; 85 in Comanche; 74 in Creek; 67 in Washington; 58 each in Muskogee and Wagoner; 57 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 50 in Garfield; 47 in Kay; 46 in Delaware; 44 in Bryan; 43 in Pottawatomie; 42 in Grady; 41 in Caddo; 39 in Custer; 38 in Jackson; 37 in Lincoln; 34 each in Le Flore, Okmulgee and Payne; 33 in Osage; 32 each in Ottawa and Stephens; 31 each in McClain and Pontotoc; 27 in Mayes; 26 in Beckham; 25 each in Cherokee and Pittsburg; 23 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 22 in Seminole; 21 in McIntosh; 19 in Carter; 18 in Texas; 17 in Pawnee; 15 each in Adair, Kingfisher, Logan and Okfuskee; 12 each in Cotton, Kiowa and Murray; 11 each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata and Woodward; 10 each in Greer and Tillman; eight each in Choctaw, Love, Marshall and Pushmataha; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Latimer and Noble; six each in Coal and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Grant and Woods; four each in Blaine, Dewey, Jefferson, Major and Washita; three each in Beaver and Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,768 cases, 2,569 recovered, 188 active and 11 deaths, eight from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,701 cases, 1,541 recovered, 145 active and 15 deaths, five from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,132 cases, 1,014 recovered, 111 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,081 cases, 1,013 recovered, 63 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 1,003 cases, 956 recovered, 42 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 806 cases, 734 recovered, 68 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 791 cases, 694 recovered, 93 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 446 cases, 413 recovered, 28 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 69 Friday, with 110 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Friday on its website that there were 32 active cases among inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, and no active cases at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 32 and 195, respectively, at James Crabtree, and five in quarantine at Enid Community, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 01.15.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 67719 494 60570 2021-01-15
TULSA 56914 486 50310 2021-01-15
CLEVELAND 23169 183 20239 2021-01-15
CANADIAN 12900 57 11679 2021-01-15
COMANCHE 8556 85 7401 2021-01-15
ROGERS 8048 91 6925 2021-01-15
MUSKOGEE 7692 58 6684 2021-01-15
PAYNE 7039 34 6375 2021-01-15
POTTAWATOMIE 6565 43 5837 2021-01-15
GARFIELD 6234 50 5662 2021-01-15
WAGONER 5946 58 5075 2021-01-15
CREEK 5039 74 4313 2021-01-15
BRYAN 4758 44 4126 2021-01-15
GRADY 4737 42 4218 2021-01-15
CHEROKEE 4605 25 3874 2021-01-15
LE FLORE 4362 34 3852 2021-01-15
CARTER 4291 19 3375 2021-01-15
MCCLAIN 4228 31 3726 2021-01-15
KAY 4137 47 3562 2021-01-15
PONTOTOC 3849 31 3335 2021-01-15
WASHINGTON 3762 67 3258 2021-01-15
STEPHENS 3747 32 3264 2021-01-15
DELAWARE 3684 46 3175 2021-01-15
PITTSBURG 3650 25 3228 2021-01-15
OSAGE 3629 33 3189 2021-01-15
CUSTER 3520 39 3189 2021-01-15
CADDO 3250 41 2870 2021-01-15
MCCURTAIN 3235 57 2903 2021-01-15
TEXAS 3214 18 3018 2021-01-15
LOGAN 3209 15 2808 2021-01-15
SEQUOYAH 3184 23 2734 2021-01-15
OTTAWA 3159 32 2849 2021-01-15
MAYES 3090 27 2680 2021-01-15
OKMULGEE 3039 34 2679 2021-01-15
GARVIN 2867 23 2508 2021-01-15
WOODWARD 2768 11 2569 2021-01-15
JACKSON 2559 38 2337 2021-01-15
LINCOLN 2527 37 2225 2021-01-15
ADAIR 2480 15 1994 2021-01-15
BECKHAM 2261 26 2048 2021-01-15
SEMINOLE 2243 22 1913 2021-01-15
KINGFISHER 1701 15 1541 2021-01-15
CRAIG 1673 7 1511 2021-01-15
MCINTOSH 1602 21 1334 2021-01-15
OKFUSKEE 1561 15 1427 2021-01-15
ATOKA 1516 5 1360 2021-01-15
MURRAY 1511 12 1274 2021-01-15
MARSHALL 1480 8 1247 2021-01-15
CHOCTAW 1324 8 1157 2021-01-15
PAWNEE 1306 17 1107 2021-01-15
LOVE 1201 8 1009 2021-01-15
NOBLE 1132 7 1014 2021-01-15
WOODS 1081 5 1013 2021-01-15
JOHNSTON 1074 11 881 2021-01-15
HASKELL 1024 7 896 2021-01-15
ALFALFA 1003 5 956 2021-01-15
HUGHES 956 11 836 2021-01-15
WASHITA 920 4 834 2021-01-15
NOWATA 871 11 739 2021-01-15
PUSHMATAHA 827 8 722 2021-01-15
MAJOR 806 4 734 2021-01-15
BLAINE 791 4 694 2021-01-15
KIOWA 651 12 566 2021-01-15
LATIMER 650 7 572 2021-01-15
TILLMAN 640 10 556 2021-01-15
COAL 573 6 511 2021-01-15
JEFFERSON 564 4 482 2021-01-15
COTTON 513 12 432 2021-01-15
DEWEY 475 4 442 2021-01-15
GRANT 446 5 413 2021-01-15
GREER 427 10 383 2021-01-15
HARPER 376 3 351 2021-01-15
BEAVER 347 3 324 2021-01-15
ROGER MILLS 334 6 251 2021-01-15
ELLIS 328 1 306 2021-01-15
HARMON 246 1 231 2021-01-15
133 0 89 2021-01-15
CIMARRON 116 1 103 2021-01-15

Oklahoma per city 01.15.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 51349 395 45828 2021-01-15
TULSA 34156 317 30208 2021-01-15
EDMOND 13657 69 12177 2021-01-15
BROKEN ARROW 12380 101 10905 2021-01-15
NORMAN 11039 95 9713 2021-01-15
OTHER*** 7268 41 6331 2021-01-15
YUKON 6975 21 6306 2021-01-15
LAWTON 5736 64 4949 2021-01-15
ENID 5490 46 4983 2021-01-15
STILLWATER 5071 15 4606 2021-01-15
MOORE 5018 31 4407 2021-01-15
CLAREMORE 4740 69 4082 2021-01-15
MUSKOGEE 4130 46 3447 2021-01-15
OWASSO 4099 24 3606 2021-01-15
SHAWNEE 4051 31 3626 2021-01-15
TAHLEQUAH 3275 16 2776 2021-01-15
ARDMORE 3224 14 2539 2021-01-15
ADA 3157 25 2730 2021-01-15
PONCA CITY 3062 29 2640 2021-01-15
BARTLESVILLE 2933 55 2558 2021-01-15
DURANT 2861 25 2459 2021-01-15
BIXBY 2635 16 2330 2021-01-15
MCALESTER 2570 22 2295 2021-01-15
SAND SPRINGS 2497 25 2130 2021-01-15
GUYMON 2411 18 2257 2021-01-15
DUNCAN 2326 20 2043 2021-01-15
SAPULPA 2236 32 1961 2021-01-15
JENKS 2229 14 2000 2021-01-15
EL RENO 2166 13 1997 2021-01-15
ALTUS 2133 35 1957 2021-01-15
MUSTANG 2089 17 1867 2021-01-15
CHICKASHA 1938 26 1708 2021-01-15
GUTHRIE 1934 9 1690 2021-01-15
COLLINSVILLE 1843 10 1578 2021-01-15
CHOCTAW 1811 10 1587 2021-01-15
MIAMI 1788 21 1603 2021-01-15
BLANCHARD 1746 9 1544 2021-01-15
STILWELL 1675 13 1341 2021-01-15
BETHANY 1592 14 1437 2021-01-15
TAFT 1562 2 1547 2021-01-15
WOODWARD 1552 8 1395 2021-01-15
CLINTON 1536 21 1381 2021-01-15
WEATHERFORD 1527 14 1400 2021-01-15
COWETA 1464 20 1287 2021-01-15
ELK CITY 1368 13 1230 2021-01-15
SKIATOOK 1317 8 1167 2021-01-15
VINITA 1301 6 1168 2021-01-15
GROVE 1269 30 1102 2021-01-15
OKMULGEE 1255 18 1079 2021-01-15
POTEAU 1247 10 1108 2021-01-15
SALLISAW 1243 11 1065 2021-01-15
GLENPOOL 1236 11 1068 2021-01-15
TUTTLE 1235 7 1110 2021-01-15
PRYOR CREEK 1178 14 1015 2021-01-15
PURCELL 1173 11 1034 2021-01-15
SEMINOLE 1171 11 992 2021-01-15
ATOKA 1168 3 1051 2021-01-15
CUSHING 1155 9 1061 2021-01-15
BROKEN BOW 1132 29 1007 2021-01-15
ANADARKO 1124 16 970 2021-01-15
WAGONER 1115 11 922 2021-01-15
IDABEL 1075 14 978 2021-01-15
LEXINGTON 1043 10 924 2021-01-15
NEWCASTLE 1032 7 900 2021-01-15
PAULS VALLEY 1014 7 905 2021-01-15
NOBLE 978 12 850 2021-01-15
TECUMSEH 963 5 847 2021-01-15
SULPHUR 962 9 815 2021-01-15
PIEDMONT 930 5 844 2021-01-15
FORT SUPPLY 921 2 915 2021-01-15
MCLOUD 919 5 818 2021-01-15
ALVA 905 5 855 2021-01-15
HARRAH 896 6 780 2021-01-15
FORT GIBSON 865 8 699 2021-01-15
MADILL 863 4 744 2021-01-15
JAY 852 4 734 2021-01-15
MARLOW 825 7 733 2021-01-15
MARIETTA 818 6 688 2021-01-15
HUGO 807 7 723 2021-01-15
CHECOTAH 794 8 670 2021-01-15
HENRYETTA 765 11 687 2021-01-15
BRISTOW 754 15 618 2021-01-15
MULDROW 752 3 645 2021-01-15
SAYRE 736 11 688 2021-01-15
EUFAULA 729 13 596 2021-01-15
HOMINY 702 2 668 2021-01-15
KINGFISHER 672 4 617 2021-01-15
HELENA 664 2 652 2021-01-15
STIGLER 647 6 566 2021-01-15
LINDSAY 633 5 532 2021-01-15
OKEMAH 621 5 539 2021-01-15
KINGSTON 610 4 496 2021-01-15
CATOOSA 600 9 518 2021-01-15
HOLDENVILLE 583 5 521 2021-01-15
ELGIN 579 7 513 2021-01-15
HEAVENER 578 8 522 2021-01-15
WEWOKA 574 6 478 2021-01-15
CALERA 573 3 508 2021-01-15
CHANDLER 572 13 499 2021-01-15
CLEVELAND 562 7 495 2021-01-15
HENNESSEY 559 5 504 2021-01-15
BOLEY 556 7 542 2021-01-15
LOCUST GROVE 551 0 473 2021-01-15
SPIRO 544 1 492 2021-01-15
PERRY 538 3 481 2021-01-15
INOLA 527 3 453 2021-01-15
AFTON 527 2 480 2021-01-15
MANNFORD 522 7 418 2021-01-15
NOWATA 511 8 416 2021-01-15
MOUNDS 511 6 443 2021-01-15
CHELSEA 503 6 432 2021-01-15
BLACKWELL 499 8 427 2021-01-15
DAVIS 498 2 414 2021-01-15
TISHOMINGO 498 5 418 2021-01-15
CACHE 486 5 424 2021-01-15
SPERRY 482 2 418 2021-01-15
SPENCER 475 7 425 2021-01-15
WARR ACRES 469 1 436 2021-01-15
JONES 466 3 422 2021-01-15
PRAGUE 464 4 426 2021-01-15
SALINA 456 2 373 2021-01-15
WESTVILLE 453 2 369 2021-01-15
VIAN 452 4 386 2021-01-15
FAIRVIEW 448 2 415 2021-01-15
MIDWEST CITY 446 10 381 2021-01-15
ANTLERS 445 6 379 2021-01-15
PERKINS 445 4 379 2021-01-15
COMANCHE 438 4 352 2021-01-15
DEL CITY 438 4 361 2021-01-15
PAWHUSKA 437 6 364 2021-01-15
HINTON 430 0 402 2021-01-15
PAWNEE 429 7 362 2021-01-15
HULBERT 427 3 350 2021-01-15
COALGATE 424 5 375 2021-01-15
COLCORD 410 3 354 2021-01-15
WYNNEWOOD 408 3 353 2021-01-15
HASKELL 405 1 345 2021-01-15
OOLOGAH 405 2 343 2021-01-15
MEEKER 400 13 359 2021-01-15
DEWEY 387 4 331 2021-01-15
FREDERICK 385 8 339 2021-01-15
APACHE 384 3 338 2021-01-15
CHOUTEAU 379 8 334 2021-01-15
WILBURTON 369 5 328 2021-01-15
STRATFORD 364 1 324 2021-01-15
KANSAS 356 6 294 2021-01-15
TALIHINA 354 7 307 2021-01-15
ROLAND 354 1 298 2021-01-15
CARNEGIE 352 6 312 2021-01-15
WISTER 349 1 317 2021-01-15
NEWKIRK 347 2 301 2021-01-15
LONE GROVE 337 1 271 2021-01-15
WASHINGTON 335 2 309 2021-01-15
NICHOLS HILLS 330 0 302 2021-01-15
BEGGS 328 4 284 2021-01-15
STROUD 318 3 274 2021-01-15
POCOLA 318 3 278 2021-01-15
KONAWA 313 3 269 2021-01-15
MINCO 310 0 282 2021-01-15
WALTERS 307 3 263 2021-01-15
WATONGA 303 1 265 2021-01-15
HOOKER 302 0 280 2021-01-15
WILSON 292 1 222 2021-01-15
MORRIS 291 1 273 2021-01-15
VALLIANT 290 4 272 2021-01-15
GORE 286 4 250 2021-01-15
WELLSTON 285 0 248 2021-01-15
LUTHER 285 4 244 2021-01-15
COMMERCE 284 2 261 2021-01-15
MANGUM 280 10 253 2021-01-15
HARTSHORNE 280 0 233 2021-01-15
TONKAWA 280 8 239 2021-01-15
WYANDOTTE 273 2 240 2021-01-15
NEW CORDELL 271 0 247 2021-01-15
COLBERT 270 9 223 2021-01-15
HOBART 264 6 229 2021-01-15
QUAPAW 264 4 239 2021-01-15
HOWE 259 0 216 2021-01-15
CADDO 258 1 228 2021-01-15
WARNER 252 0 217 2021-01-15
MEAD 251 3 228 2021-01-15
FAIRLAND 250 1 228 2021-01-15
PORUM 248 2 218 2021-01-15
ELMORE CITY 247 3 215 2021-01-15
FLETCHER 244 2 216 2021-01-15
PORTER 236 2 205 2021-01-15
ARCADIA 231 0 212 2021-01-15
HEALDTON 230 2 177 2021-01-15
KELLYVILLE 226 2 196 2021-01-15
WAURIKA 226 2 204 2021-01-15
KIEFER 223 1 200 2021-01-15
STONEWALL 218 1 194 2021-01-15
HOLLIS 218 1 203 2021-01-15
OKARCHE 217 4 199 2021-01-15
BOKCHITO 216 1 192 2021-01-15
DRUMRIGHT 216 3 181 2021-01-15
ADAIR 216 1 189 2021-01-15
TALALA 214 2 184 2021-01-15
WAYNE 213 2 182 2021-01-15
CRESCENT 212 2 188 2021-01-15
MAYSVILLE 211 4 182 2021-01-15
PADEN 210 0 194 2021-01-15
CASHION 209 0 187 2021-01-15
ALLEN 208 2 179 2021-01-15
EARLSBORO 207 0 180 2021-01-15
HYDRO 203 2 174 2021-01-15
BLAIR 197 1 173 2021-01-15
BARNSDALL 196 4 163 2021-01-15
WRIGHT CITY 194 1 159 2021-01-15
RINGLING 194 1 153 2021-01-15
LAVERNE 194 1 184 2021-01-15
RUSH SPRINGS 192 1 169 2021-01-15
BILLINGS 191 1 184 2021-01-15
BOSWELL 187 1 159 2021-01-15
HAWORTH 184 3 163 2021-01-15
WATTS 180 0 147 2021-01-15
CAMERON 180 0 163 2021-01-15
KEOTA 179 0 165 2021-01-15
BINGER 179 10 157 2021-01-15
BEAVER 179 1 170 2021-01-15
WAUKOMIS 178 0 160 2021-01-15
FORT COBB 175 0 147 2021-01-15
CHEROKEE 175 1 152 2021-01-15
CEMENT 169 0 155 2021-01-15
BIG CABIN 168 2 143 2021-01-15
ROFF 168 1 145 2021-01-15
YALE 168 4 142 2021-01-15
TEXHOMA 167 0 160 2021-01-15
MOORELAND 167 1 141 2021-01-15
SHATTUCK 164 1 153 2021-01-15
THOMAS 162 0 149 2021-01-15
GERONIMO 160 2 135 2021-01-15
PAOLI 158 2 146 2021-01-15
CYRIL 158 2 144 2021-01-15
OCHELATA 153 2 131 2021-01-15
RED ROCK 153 2 127 2021-01-15
OKEENE 152 0 134 2021-01-15
MAUD 152 0 131 2021-01-15
FAIRFAX 151 1 128 2021-01-15
ARAPAHO 150 4 132 2021-01-15
BOKOSHE 150 0 130 2021-01-15
WELCH 148 1 142 2021-01-15
SEILING 148 1 141 2021-01-15
GLENCOE 148 2 130 2021-01-15
QUINTON 148 0 122 2021-01-15
GOODWELL 147 0 143 2021-01-15
MORRISON 146 1 133 2021-01-15
BUFFALO 145 2 132 2021-01-15
WETUMKA 144 3 122 2021-01-15
CHEYENNE 144 1 91 2021-01-15
MEDFORD 142 1 131 2021-01-15
RINGWOOD 140 0 128 2021-01-15
NINNEKAH 138 1 127 2021-01-15
FORT TOWSON 136 0 117 2021-01-15
JENNINGS 136 1 118 2021-01-15
RAMONA 135 4 108 2021-01-15
OKTAHA 134 0 110 2021-01-15
SHADY POINT 134 1 120 2021-01-15
THACKERVILLE 133 1 111 2021-01-15
WELEETKA 133 3 115 2021-01-15
GEARY 130 0 121 2021-01-15
BURNS FLAT 130 1 115 2021-01-15
UNION CITY 130 1 116 2021-01-15
POND CREEK 128 0 119 2021-01-15
BLUEJACKET 126 1 116 2021-01-15
CALUMET 125 0 118 2021-01-15
TEMPLE 124 8 96 2021-01-15
SNYDER 124 5 112 2021-01-15
PANAMA 123 1 104 2021-01-15
COPAN 123 1 105 2021-01-15
CLAYTON 122 0 108 2021-01-15
GRACEMONT 122 1 105 2021-01-15
CANTON 122 2 105 2021-01-15
INDIAHOMA 119 1 105 2021-01-15
WANETTE 119 0 106 2021-01-15
DEPEW 118 2 100 2021-01-15
CANUTE 117 0 104 2021-01-15
RED OAK 117 0 94 2021-01-15
GARBER 117 1 113 2021-01-15
WEBBERS FALLS 116 0 104 2021-01-15
KREBS 116 1 96 2021-01-15
BENNINGTON 115 2 105 2021-01-15
GRANITE 114 0 101 2021-01-15
VICI 114 0 103 2021-01-15
LEEDEY 111 4 104 2021-01-15
KIOWA 108 2 96 2021-01-15
HAMMON 107 2 95 2021-01-15
LAHOMA 106 4 95 2021-01-15
MOUNTAIN VIEW 106 1 91 2021-01-15
SPAVINAW 105 0 89 2021-01-15
ALEX 104 2 94 2021-01-15
MANNSVILLE 104 0 80 2021-01-15
MILBURN 104 2 73 2021-01-15
ARKOMA 102 1 76 2021-01-15
RYAN 100 0 88 2021-01-15
DAVENPORT 100 0 80 2021-01-15
CANEY 99 1 82 2021-01-15
VELMA 97 1 85 2021-01-15
GRANDFIELD 96 1 84 2021-01-15
MULHALL 96 0 81 2021-01-15
COUNCIL HILL 96 2 86 2021-01-15
SENTINEL 96 0 92 2021-01-15
SOPER 95 0 80 2021-01-15
ASHER 94 0 81 2021-01-15
TERLTON 94 1 77 2021-01-15
TIPTON 94 1 85 2021-01-15
BRAGGS 93 1 80 2021-01-15
WAYNOKA 93 0 83 2021-01-15
OAKS 91 1 73 2021-01-15
TYRONE 88 0 81 2021-01-15
ERICK 86 1 69 2021-01-15
DOVER 85 2 81 2021-01-15
DELAWARE 85 2 80 2021-01-15
BYARS 84 1 69 2021-01-15
GARVIN 84 0 75 2021-01-15
SASAKWA 83 0 77 2021-01-15
FOSS 82 0 74 2021-01-15
AMBER 81 0 77 2021-01-15
STRINGTOWN 80 1 73 2021-01-15
LOOKEBA 80 2 75 2021-01-15
BOISE CITY 80 0 77 2021-01-15
MILL CREEK 79 0 71 2021-01-15
TUPELO 79 0 73 2021-01-15
AGRA 78 1 66 2021-01-15
SPRINGER 77 1 58 2021-01-15
MCCURTAIN 75 1 61 2021-01-15
CHATTANOOGA 74 1 63 2021-01-15
RATLIFF CITY 73 0 56 2021-01-15
GANS 72 0 61 2021-01-15
RAVIA 72 1 54 2021-01-15
CUSTER CITY 72 0 61 2021-01-15
VERDEN 71 1 63 2021-01-15
WANN 70 1 61 2021-01-15
OILTON 70 2 58 2021-01-15
OLUSTEE 69 0 60 2021-01-15
DEWAR 69 0 64 2021-01-15
ARNETT 67 0 64 2021-01-15
STERLING 67 1 56 2021-01-15
SAVANNA 66 0 59 2021-01-15
COVINGTON 65 0 60 2021-01-15
FARGO 63 0 62 2021-01-15
POCASSET 62 1 53 2021-01-15
CANADIAN 61 0 56 2021-01-15
PITTSBURG 61 0 54 2021-01-15
CORN 61 2 53 2021-01-15
KINTA 60 0 52 2021-01-15
TRYON 60 0 54 2021-01-15
KREMLIN 59 0 53 2021-01-15
CARNEY 59 1 54 2021-01-15
RATTAN 57 0 53 2021-01-15
STUART 57 0 50 2021-01-15
DILL CITY 57 0 56 2021-01-15
DUSTIN 55 1 46 2021-01-15
LAMONT 55 1 50 2021-01-15
HAILEYVILLE 55 0 46 2021-01-15
KAW CITY 54 1 46 2021-01-15
MARBLE CITY 54 0 47 2021-01-15
CLEO SPRINGS 54 0 51 2021-01-15
LONGDALE 53 0 44 2021-01-15
COYLE 53 0 48 2021-01-15
SHIDLER 53 0 46 2021-01-15
AMES 53 0 48 2021-01-15
REYDON 53 0 43 2021-01-15
KETCHUM 52 1 48 2021-01-15
ORLANDO 52 0 43 2021-01-15
SAWYER 52 0 39 2021-01-15
LANGLEY 49 0 44 2021-01-15
LENAPAH 49 0 46 2021-01-15
BOYNTON 49 0 43 2021-01-15
RANDLETT 48 1 41 2021-01-15
WHITEFIELD 48 0 42 2021-01-15
KENEFIC 48 0 41 2021-01-15
NASH 48 0 46 2021-01-15
MARLAND 47 0 37 2021-01-15
WAPANUCKA 47 1 40 2021-01-15
RIPLEY 47 1 44 2021-01-15
LEHIGH 46 0 44 2021-01-15
GAGE 46 0 39 2021-01-15
MENO 46 0 41 2021-01-15
LOCO 46 0 40 2021-01-15
ALINE 45 2 40 2021-01-15
CASTLE 45 0 40 2021-01-15
CROWDER 45 0 39 2021-01-15
INDIANOLA 44 0 43 2021-01-15
OKAY 44 0 33 2021-01-15
TERRAL 44 1 37 2021-01-15
WYNONA 44 1 41 2021-01-15
CALVIN 43 1 37 2021-01-15
LONE WOLF 43 0 41 2021-01-15
DRUMMOND 42 0 37 2021-01-15
WAKITA 40 2 35 2021-01-15
FAIRMONT 40 0 37 2021-01-15
SCHULTER 39 0 34 2021-01-15
ACHILLE 38 0 31 2021-01-15
FORGAN 38 1 34 2021-01-15
SPARKS 38 1 32 2021-01-15
RALSTON 38 1 34 2021-01-15
FAXON 37 0 32 2021-01-15
PRUE 37 1 29 2021-01-15
CARTER 37 0 33 2021-01-15
MOUNTAIN PARK 36 0 29 2021-01-15
FOSTER 36 0 35 2021-01-15
BUTLER 36 0 34 2021-01-15
TALOGA 36 0 35 2021-01-15
CARMEN 35 0 32 2021-01-15
ROOSEVELT 35 0 28 2021-01-15
COLONY 35 0 29 2021-01-15
LANGSTON 35 1 30 2021-01-15
BURBANK 34 0 32 2021-01-15
SHARON 33 0 30 2021-01-15
MARSHALL 33 0 29 2021-01-15
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-15
HASTINGS 32 0 25 2021-01-15
BERNICE 32 0 30 2021-01-15
HARDESTY 32 0 32 2021-01-15
GOLDSBY 32 0 30 2021-01-15
ROCKY 31 0 29 2021-01-15
JET 31 0 29 2021-01-15
FREEDOM 31 0 29 2021-01-15
DEVOL 29 0 28 2021-01-15
AVANT 29 0 24 2021-01-15
GOLTRY 29 0 28 2021-01-15
HANNA 28 0 26 2021-01-15
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-01-15
OSAGE 28 0 25 2021-01-15
DAVIDSON 27 0 24 2021-01-15
WILLOW 26 0 23 2021-01-15
BURLINGTON 26 0 24 2021-01-15
FRANCIS 26 1 22 2021-01-15
BESSIE 26 1 21 2021-01-15
DEER CREEK 25 1 23 2021-01-15
CAMARGO 25 0 25 2021-01-15
HUNTER 25 0 22 2021-01-15
DACOMA 25 0 22 2021-01-15
NICOMA PARK 25 1 20 2021-01-15
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-15
GOTEBO 24 0 19 2021-01-15
FITZHUGH 23 0 20 2021-01-15
EAKLY 23 0 18 2021-01-15
MEDICINE PARK 22 0 18 2021-01-15
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 18 2021-01-15
MILLERTON 20 2 16 2021-01-15
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-01-15
LAMAR 19 0 15 2021-01-15
MANITOU 18 0 9 2021-01-15
BRAMAN 18 0 16 2021-01-15
DISNEY 18 0 16 2021-01-15
DIBBLE 18 0 17 2021-01-15
BRADLEY 17 0 14 2021-01-15
BROMIDE 17 1 12 2021-01-15
KEYES 17 0 14 2021-01-15
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-15
HILLSDALE 16 0 13 2021-01-15
WAINWRIGHT 15 0 14 2021-01-15
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-15
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-15
HITCHCOCK 14 0 14 2021-01-15
DOUGHERTY 13 0 11 2021-01-15
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 13 2021-01-15
CROMWELL 12 1 9 2021-01-15
PEORIA 9 0 8 2021-01-15
ALBION 8 0 7 2021-01-15
ADDINGTON 8 0 7 2021-01-15
FANSHAWE 8 0 6 2021-01-15
HALLETT 7 0 6 2021-01-15
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-15
GENE AUTRY 5 0 4 2021-01-15
VERA 5 0 5 2021-01-15
SLICK 4 0 4 2021-01-15
REDBIRD 4 0 3 2021-01-15
BLACKBURN 4 0 3 2021-01-15
BYNG 4 0 3 2021-01-15
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 2 2021-01-15
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-15
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-15
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-15
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-15
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-15
PINK 2 0 1 2021-01-15
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-15
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-15
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-15
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-15
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-15
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-15
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-15
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-15
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-15
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-15
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-15
TATUMS 1 0 1 2021-01-15
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-15

