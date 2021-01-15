ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 3,538 new COVID-19 cases Friday and 43 additional deaths, including two Enid women and one Garber woman, as well as a man and woman from Kingfisher County.
The 1% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 348,044, with 38,245 of those active, a single-day increase of 97, and 306,398 recovered, an increase of 3,398 since Thursday, according to OSDH data.
All 77 Oklahoma counties are in the moderate, or "orange," risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which OSDH releases every Friday. Last week, Cimarron County was in the low, or "yellow," risk level.
Garfield County was listed on the assessment as seeing an average of 115.1 COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 population, up 42.3 since last week, according to OSDH. Other Northwest Oklahoma county averages were Alfalfa, 85.2; Blaine, 121.2; Grant, 102.2; Kingfisher, 174.9; Major, 101.1; Woods,48.7; and Woodward, 136.4.
Statewide, there have been 2,925 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported. All 77 counties now have at least one death, as the last, Harmon County, reported one death Friday.
Of the 43 deaths reported Wednesday, 35 were in the 65 and older age group: two women in Cleveland County; three women in Garfield County; four men in Oklahoma County; two women and four men in Tulsa County; one man each from Beckham, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Dewey, Grady, Harmon, Kingfisher, Murray, Nowata and Stephens counties; and one woman each from Cherokee, Garvin, Kay, Kingfisher, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties. OSDH also included a Texas County death on its email but not on its website.
Six deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man each from Cleveland, Kay and Payne counties, one woman in Creek county and two women in Oklahoma County. Two Oklahoma County men were in the 36-49 age group, and one Tulsa County woman was in the 18-35 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 19,616, according to OSDH on Friday.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Friday it was treating 13 patients and had one death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17 COVID-19-positive patients and no deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 37 Friday for a total of 6,197, with 522 active and 5,662, or 90.8%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,490, or 88.6%, have been in Enid, with 461 active cases in the city and 4,983 recovered. Of the county’s 50 deaths, 46 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.
In Enid, there have been 2,477 cases, with 2,251 recovered and 29 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,949 cases, with 2,669 recovered and 16 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 50 deaths in Garfield County, with 46 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included 17 in Woodward, 12 in Kingfisher, six in Noble, five in Woods, two in Alfalfa, seven in Major and four in Blaine and three in Grant.
State update
There have been 184,221 Oklahoma women and 163,753 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Friday. There were 70 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,420 in the 0-4 age group, 36,951 in the 5-17 age group, 110,088 in the 18-35 age group, 75,685 in the 36-49 age group, 67,860 in the 50-64 age group and 50,993 in the 65 and older age group. There were 47 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,925 deaths in the state, 2,327 have been 65 and older and 462 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.35% of the total. There have been 108 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 27 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,662, than women, 1,263, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 494 in Oklahoma; 486 in Tulsa; 183 in Cleveland; 91 in Rogers; 85 in Comanche; 74 in Creek; 67 in Washington; 58 each in Muskogee and Wagoner; 57 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 50 in Garfield; 47 in Kay; 46 in Delaware; 44 in Bryan; 43 in Pottawatomie; 42 in Grady; 41 in Caddo; 39 in Custer; 38 in Jackson; 37 in Lincoln; 34 each in Le Flore, Okmulgee and Payne; 33 in Osage; 32 each in Ottawa and Stephens; 31 each in McClain and Pontotoc; 27 in Mayes; 26 in Beckham; 25 each in Cherokee and Pittsburg; 23 each in Garvin and Sequoyah; 22 in Seminole; 21 in McIntosh; 19 in Carter; 18 in Texas; 17 in Pawnee; 15 each in Adair, Kingfisher, Logan and Okfuskee; 12 each in Cotton, Kiowa and Murray; 11 each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata and Woodward; 10 each in Greer and Tillman; eight each in Choctaw, Love, Marshall and Pushmataha; seven each in Craig, Haskell, Latimer and Noble; six each in Coal and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Atoka, Grant and Woods; four each in Blaine, Dewey, Jefferson, Major and Washita; three each in Beaver and Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,768 cases, 2,569 recovered, 188 active and 11 deaths, eight from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,701 cases, 1,541 recovered, 145 active and 15 deaths, five from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,132 cases, 1,014 recovered, 111 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,081 cases, 1,013 recovered, 63 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,003 cases, 956 recovered, 42 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 806 cases, 734 recovered, 68 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 791 cases, 694 recovered, 93 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 446 cases, 413 recovered, 28 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 69 Friday, with 110 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Friday on its website that there were 32 active cases among inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, and no active cases at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 32 and 195, respectively, at James Crabtree, and five in quarantine at Enid Community, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per county 01.15.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|67719
|494
|60570
|2021-01-15
|TULSA
|56914
|486
|50310
|2021-01-15
|CLEVELAND
|23169
|183
|20239
|2021-01-15
|CANADIAN
|12900
|57
|11679
|2021-01-15
|COMANCHE
|8556
|85
|7401
|2021-01-15
|ROGERS
|8048
|91
|6925
|2021-01-15
|MUSKOGEE
|7692
|58
|6684
|2021-01-15
|PAYNE
|7039
|34
|6375
|2021-01-15
|POTTAWATOMIE
|6565
|43
|5837
|2021-01-15
|GARFIELD
|6234
|50
|5662
|2021-01-15
|WAGONER
|5946
|58
|5075
|2021-01-15
|CREEK
|5039
|74
|4313
|2021-01-15
|BRYAN
|4758
|44
|4126
|2021-01-15
|GRADY
|4737
|42
|4218
|2021-01-15
|CHEROKEE
|4605
|25
|3874
|2021-01-15
|LE FLORE
|4362
|34
|3852
|2021-01-15
|CARTER
|4291
|19
|3375
|2021-01-15
|MCCLAIN
|4228
|31
|3726
|2021-01-15
|KAY
|4137
|47
|3562
|2021-01-15
|PONTOTOC
|3849
|31
|3335
|2021-01-15
|WASHINGTON
|3762
|67
|3258
|2021-01-15
|STEPHENS
|3747
|32
|3264
|2021-01-15
|DELAWARE
|3684
|46
|3175
|2021-01-15
|PITTSBURG
|3650
|25
|3228
|2021-01-15
|OSAGE
|3629
|33
|3189
|2021-01-15
|CUSTER
|3520
|39
|3189
|2021-01-15
|CADDO
|3250
|41
|2870
|2021-01-15
|MCCURTAIN
|3235
|57
|2903
|2021-01-15
|TEXAS
|3214
|18
|3018
|2021-01-15
|LOGAN
|3209
|15
|2808
|2021-01-15
|SEQUOYAH
|3184
|23
|2734
|2021-01-15
|OTTAWA
|3159
|32
|2849
|2021-01-15
|MAYES
|3090
|27
|2680
|2021-01-15
|OKMULGEE
|3039
|34
|2679
|2021-01-15
|GARVIN
|2867
|23
|2508
|2021-01-15
|WOODWARD
|2768
|11
|2569
|2021-01-15
|JACKSON
|2559
|38
|2337
|2021-01-15
|LINCOLN
|2527
|37
|2225
|2021-01-15
|ADAIR
|2480
|15
|1994
|2021-01-15
|BECKHAM
|2261
|26
|2048
|2021-01-15
|SEMINOLE
|2243
|22
|1913
|2021-01-15
|KINGFISHER
|1701
|15
|1541
|2021-01-15
|CRAIG
|1673
|7
|1511
|2021-01-15
|MCINTOSH
|1602
|21
|1334
|2021-01-15
|OKFUSKEE
|1561
|15
|1427
|2021-01-15
|ATOKA
|1516
|5
|1360
|2021-01-15
|MURRAY
|1511
|12
|1274
|2021-01-15
|MARSHALL
|1480
|8
|1247
|2021-01-15
|CHOCTAW
|1324
|8
|1157
|2021-01-15
|PAWNEE
|1306
|17
|1107
|2021-01-15
|LOVE
|1201
|8
|1009
|2021-01-15
|NOBLE
|1132
|7
|1014
|2021-01-15
|WOODS
|1081
|5
|1013
|2021-01-15
|JOHNSTON
|1074
|11
|881
|2021-01-15
|HASKELL
|1024
|7
|896
|2021-01-15
|ALFALFA
|1003
|5
|956
|2021-01-15
|HUGHES
|956
|11
|836
|2021-01-15
|WASHITA
|920
|4
|834
|2021-01-15
|NOWATA
|871
|11
|739
|2021-01-15
|PUSHMATAHA
|827
|8
|722
|2021-01-15
|MAJOR
|806
|4
|734
|2021-01-15
|BLAINE
|791
|4
|694
|2021-01-15
|KIOWA
|651
|12
|566
|2021-01-15
|LATIMER
|650
|7
|572
|2021-01-15
|TILLMAN
|640
|10
|556
|2021-01-15
|COAL
|573
|6
|511
|2021-01-15
|JEFFERSON
|564
|4
|482
|2021-01-15
|COTTON
|513
|12
|432
|2021-01-15
|DEWEY
|475
|4
|442
|2021-01-15
|GRANT
|446
|5
|413
|2021-01-15
|GREER
|427
|10
|383
|2021-01-15
|HARPER
|376
|3
|351
|2021-01-15
|BEAVER
|347
|3
|324
|2021-01-15
|ROGER MILLS
|334
|6
|251
|2021-01-15
|ELLIS
|328
|1
|306
|2021-01-15
|HARMON
|246
|1
|231
|2021-01-15
|133
|0
|89
|2021-01-15
|CIMARRON
|116
|1
|103
|2021-01-15
Oklahoma per city 01.15.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|51349
|395
|45828
|2021-01-15
|TULSA
|34156
|317
|30208
|2021-01-15
|EDMOND
|13657
|69
|12177
|2021-01-15
|BROKEN ARROW
|12380
|101
|10905
|2021-01-15
|NORMAN
|11039
|95
|9713
|2021-01-15
|OTHER***
|7268
|41
|6331
|2021-01-15
|YUKON
|6975
|21
|6306
|2021-01-15
|LAWTON
|5736
|64
|4949
|2021-01-15
|ENID
|5490
|46
|4983
|2021-01-15
|STILLWATER
|5071
|15
|4606
|2021-01-15
|MOORE
|5018
|31
|4407
|2021-01-15
|CLAREMORE
|4740
|69
|4082
|2021-01-15
|MUSKOGEE
|4130
|46
|3447
|2021-01-15
|OWASSO
|4099
|24
|3606
|2021-01-15
|SHAWNEE
|4051
|31
|3626
|2021-01-15
|TAHLEQUAH
|3275
|16
|2776
|2021-01-15
|ARDMORE
|3224
|14
|2539
|2021-01-15
|ADA
|3157
|25
|2730
|2021-01-15
|PONCA CITY
|3062
|29
|2640
|2021-01-15
|BARTLESVILLE
|2933
|55
|2558
|2021-01-15
|DURANT
|2861
|25
|2459
|2021-01-15
|BIXBY
|2635
|16
|2330
|2021-01-15
|MCALESTER
|2570
|22
|2295
|2021-01-15
|SAND SPRINGS
|2497
|25
|2130
|2021-01-15
|GUYMON
|2411
|18
|2257
|2021-01-15
|DUNCAN
|2326
|20
|2043
|2021-01-15
|SAPULPA
|2236
|32
|1961
|2021-01-15
|JENKS
|2229
|14
|2000
|2021-01-15
|EL RENO
|2166
|13
|1997
|2021-01-15
|ALTUS
|2133
|35
|1957
|2021-01-15
|MUSTANG
|2089
|17
|1867
|2021-01-15
|CHICKASHA
|1938
|26
|1708
|2021-01-15
|GUTHRIE
|1934
|9
|1690
|2021-01-15
|COLLINSVILLE
|1843
|10
|1578
|2021-01-15
|CHOCTAW
|1811
|10
|1587
|2021-01-15
|MIAMI
|1788
|21
|1603
|2021-01-15
|BLANCHARD
|1746
|9
|1544
|2021-01-15
|STILWELL
|1675
|13
|1341
|2021-01-15
|BETHANY
|1592
|14
|1437
|2021-01-15
|TAFT
|1562
|2
|1547
|2021-01-15
|WOODWARD
|1552
|8
|1395
|2021-01-15
|CLINTON
|1536
|21
|1381
|2021-01-15
|WEATHERFORD
|1527
|14
|1400
|2021-01-15
|COWETA
|1464
|20
|1287
|2021-01-15
|ELK CITY
|1368
|13
|1230
|2021-01-15
|SKIATOOK
|1317
|8
|1167
|2021-01-15
|VINITA
|1301
|6
|1168
|2021-01-15
|GROVE
|1269
|30
|1102
|2021-01-15
|OKMULGEE
|1255
|18
|1079
|2021-01-15
|POTEAU
|1247
|10
|1108
|2021-01-15
|SALLISAW
|1243
|11
|1065
|2021-01-15
|GLENPOOL
|1236
|11
|1068
|2021-01-15
|TUTTLE
|1235
|7
|1110
|2021-01-15
|PRYOR CREEK
|1178
|14
|1015
|2021-01-15
|PURCELL
|1173
|11
|1034
|2021-01-15
|SEMINOLE
|1171
|11
|992
|2021-01-15
|ATOKA
|1168
|3
|1051
|2021-01-15
|CUSHING
|1155
|9
|1061
|2021-01-15
|BROKEN BOW
|1132
|29
|1007
|2021-01-15
|ANADARKO
|1124
|16
|970
|2021-01-15
|WAGONER
|1115
|11
|922
|2021-01-15
|IDABEL
|1075
|14
|978
|2021-01-15
|LEXINGTON
|1043
|10
|924
|2021-01-15
|NEWCASTLE
|1032
|7
|900
|2021-01-15
|PAULS VALLEY
|1014
|7
|905
|2021-01-15
|NOBLE
|978
|12
|850
|2021-01-15
|TECUMSEH
|963
|5
|847
|2021-01-15
|SULPHUR
|962
|9
|815
|2021-01-15
|PIEDMONT
|930
|5
|844
|2021-01-15
|FORT SUPPLY
|921
|2
|915
|2021-01-15
|MCLOUD
|919
|5
|818
|2021-01-15
|ALVA
|905
|5
|855
|2021-01-15
|HARRAH
|896
|6
|780
|2021-01-15
|FORT GIBSON
|865
|8
|699
|2021-01-15
|MADILL
|863
|4
|744
|2021-01-15
|JAY
|852
|4
|734
|2021-01-15
|MARLOW
|825
|7
|733
|2021-01-15
|MARIETTA
|818
|6
|688
|2021-01-15
|HUGO
|807
|7
|723
|2021-01-15
|CHECOTAH
|794
|8
|670
|2021-01-15
|HENRYETTA
|765
|11
|687
|2021-01-15
|BRISTOW
|754
|15
|618
|2021-01-15
|MULDROW
|752
|3
|645
|2021-01-15
|SAYRE
|736
|11
|688
|2021-01-15
|EUFAULA
|729
|13
|596
|2021-01-15
|HOMINY
|702
|2
|668
|2021-01-15
|KINGFISHER
|672
|4
|617
|2021-01-15
|HELENA
|664
|2
|652
|2021-01-15
|STIGLER
|647
|6
|566
|2021-01-15
|LINDSAY
|633
|5
|532
|2021-01-15
|OKEMAH
|621
|5
|539
|2021-01-15
|KINGSTON
|610
|4
|496
|2021-01-15
|CATOOSA
|600
|9
|518
|2021-01-15
|HOLDENVILLE
|583
|5
|521
|2021-01-15
|ELGIN
|579
|7
|513
|2021-01-15
|HEAVENER
|578
|8
|522
|2021-01-15
|WEWOKA
|574
|6
|478
|2021-01-15
|CALERA
|573
|3
|508
|2021-01-15
|CHANDLER
|572
|13
|499
|2021-01-15
|CLEVELAND
|562
|7
|495
|2021-01-15
|HENNESSEY
|559
|5
|504
|2021-01-15
|BOLEY
|556
|7
|542
|2021-01-15
|LOCUST GROVE
|551
|0
|473
|2021-01-15
|SPIRO
|544
|1
|492
|2021-01-15
|PERRY
|538
|3
|481
|2021-01-15
|INOLA
|527
|3
|453
|2021-01-15
|AFTON
|527
|2
|480
|2021-01-15
|MANNFORD
|522
|7
|418
|2021-01-15
|NOWATA
|511
|8
|416
|2021-01-15
|MOUNDS
|511
|6
|443
|2021-01-15
|CHELSEA
|503
|6
|432
|2021-01-15
|BLACKWELL
|499
|8
|427
|2021-01-15
|DAVIS
|498
|2
|414
|2021-01-15
|TISHOMINGO
|498
|5
|418
|2021-01-15
|CACHE
|486
|5
|424
|2021-01-15
|SPERRY
|482
|2
|418
|2021-01-15
|SPENCER
|475
|7
|425
|2021-01-15
|WARR ACRES
|469
|1
|436
|2021-01-15
|JONES
|466
|3
|422
|2021-01-15
|PRAGUE
|464
|4
|426
|2021-01-15
|SALINA
|456
|2
|373
|2021-01-15
|WESTVILLE
|453
|2
|369
|2021-01-15
|VIAN
|452
|4
|386
|2021-01-15
|FAIRVIEW
|448
|2
|415
|2021-01-15
|MIDWEST CITY
|446
|10
|381
|2021-01-15
|ANTLERS
|445
|6
|379
|2021-01-15
|PERKINS
|445
|4
|379
|2021-01-15
|COMANCHE
|438
|4
|352
|2021-01-15
|DEL CITY
|438
|4
|361
|2021-01-15
|PAWHUSKA
|437
|6
|364
|2021-01-15
|HINTON
|430
|0
|402
|2021-01-15
|PAWNEE
|429
|7
|362
|2021-01-15
|HULBERT
|427
|3
|350
|2021-01-15
|COALGATE
|424
|5
|375
|2021-01-15
|COLCORD
|410
|3
|354
|2021-01-15
|WYNNEWOOD
|408
|3
|353
|2021-01-15
|HASKELL
|405
|1
|345
|2021-01-15
|OOLOGAH
|405
|2
|343
|2021-01-15
|MEEKER
|400
|13
|359
|2021-01-15
|DEWEY
|387
|4
|331
|2021-01-15
|FREDERICK
|385
|8
|339
|2021-01-15
|APACHE
|384
|3
|338
|2021-01-15
|CHOUTEAU
|379
|8
|334
|2021-01-15
|WILBURTON
|369
|5
|328
|2021-01-15
|STRATFORD
|364
|1
|324
|2021-01-15
|KANSAS
|356
|6
|294
|2021-01-15
|TALIHINA
|354
|7
|307
|2021-01-15
|ROLAND
|354
|1
|298
|2021-01-15
|CARNEGIE
|352
|6
|312
|2021-01-15
|WISTER
|349
|1
|317
|2021-01-15
|NEWKIRK
|347
|2
|301
|2021-01-15
|LONE GROVE
|337
|1
|271
|2021-01-15
|WASHINGTON
|335
|2
|309
|2021-01-15
|NICHOLS HILLS
|330
|0
|302
|2021-01-15
|BEGGS
|328
|4
|284
|2021-01-15
|STROUD
|318
|3
|274
|2021-01-15
|POCOLA
|318
|3
|278
|2021-01-15
|KONAWA
|313
|3
|269
|2021-01-15
|MINCO
|310
|0
|282
|2021-01-15
|WALTERS
|307
|3
|263
|2021-01-15
|WATONGA
|303
|1
|265
|2021-01-15
|HOOKER
|302
|0
|280
|2021-01-15
|WILSON
|292
|1
|222
|2021-01-15
|MORRIS
|291
|1
|273
|2021-01-15
|VALLIANT
|290
|4
|272
|2021-01-15
|GORE
|286
|4
|250
|2021-01-15
|WELLSTON
|285
|0
|248
|2021-01-15
|LUTHER
|285
|4
|244
|2021-01-15
|COMMERCE
|284
|2
|261
|2021-01-15
|MANGUM
|280
|10
|253
|2021-01-15
|HARTSHORNE
|280
|0
|233
|2021-01-15
|TONKAWA
|280
|8
|239
|2021-01-15
|WYANDOTTE
|273
|2
|240
|2021-01-15
|NEW CORDELL
|271
|0
|247
|2021-01-15
|COLBERT
|270
|9
|223
|2021-01-15
|HOBART
|264
|6
|229
|2021-01-15
|QUAPAW
|264
|4
|239
|2021-01-15
|HOWE
|259
|0
|216
|2021-01-15
|CADDO
|258
|1
|228
|2021-01-15
|WARNER
|252
|0
|217
|2021-01-15
|MEAD
|251
|3
|228
|2021-01-15
|FAIRLAND
|250
|1
|228
|2021-01-15
|PORUM
|248
|2
|218
|2021-01-15
|ELMORE CITY
|247
|3
|215
|2021-01-15
|FLETCHER
|244
|2
|216
|2021-01-15
|PORTER
|236
|2
|205
|2021-01-15
|ARCADIA
|231
|0
|212
|2021-01-15
|HEALDTON
|230
|2
|177
|2021-01-15
|KELLYVILLE
|226
|2
|196
|2021-01-15
|WAURIKA
|226
|2
|204
|2021-01-15
|KIEFER
|223
|1
|200
|2021-01-15
|STONEWALL
|218
|1
|194
|2021-01-15
|HOLLIS
|218
|1
|203
|2021-01-15
|OKARCHE
|217
|4
|199
|2021-01-15
|BOKCHITO
|216
|1
|192
|2021-01-15
|DRUMRIGHT
|216
|3
|181
|2021-01-15
|ADAIR
|216
|1
|189
|2021-01-15
|TALALA
|214
|2
|184
|2021-01-15
|WAYNE
|213
|2
|182
|2021-01-15
|CRESCENT
|212
|2
|188
|2021-01-15
|MAYSVILLE
|211
|4
|182
|2021-01-15
|PADEN
|210
|0
|194
|2021-01-15
|CASHION
|209
|0
|187
|2021-01-15
|ALLEN
|208
|2
|179
|2021-01-15
|EARLSBORO
|207
|0
|180
|2021-01-15
|HYDRO
|203
|2
|174
|2021-01-15
|BLAIR
|197
|1
|173
|2021-01-15
|BARNSDALL
|196
|4
|163
|2021-01-15
|WRIGHT CITY
|194
|1
|159
|2021-01-15
|RINGLING
|194
|1
|153
|2021-01-15
|LAVERNE
|194
|1
|184
|2021-01-15
|RUSH SPRINGS
|192
|1
|169
|2021-01-15
|BILLINGS
|191
|1
|184
|2021-01-15
|BOSWELL
|187
|1
|159
|2021-01-15
|HAWORTH
|184
|3
|163
|2021-01-15
|WATTS
|180
|0
|147
|2021-01-15
|CAMERON
|180
|0
|163
|2021-01-15
|KEOTA
|179
|0
|165
|2021-01-15
|BINGER
|179
|10
|157
|2021-01-15
|BEAVER
|179
|1
|170
|2021-01-15
|WAUKOMIS
|178
|0
|160
|2021-01-15
|FORT COBB
|175
|0
|147
|2021-01-15
|CHEROKEE
|175
|1
|152
|2021-01-15
|CEMENT
|169
|0
|155
|2021-01-15
|BIG CABIN
|168
|2
|143
|2021-01-15
|ROFF
|168
|1
|145
|2021-01-15
|YALE
|168
|4
|142
|2021-01-15
|TEXHOMA
|167
|0
|160
|2021-01-15
|MOORELAND
|167
|1
|141
|2021-01-15
|SHATTUCK
|164
|1
|153
|2021-01-15
|THOMAS
|162
|0
|149
|2021-01-15
|GERONIMO
|160
|2
|135
|2021-01-15
|PAOLI
|158
|2
|146
|2021-01-15
|CYRIL
|158
|2
|144
|2021-01-15
|OCHELATA
|153
|2
|131
|2021-01-15
|RED ROCK
|153
|2
|127
|2021-01-15
|OKEENE
|152
|0
|134
|2021-01-15
|MAUD
|152
|0
|131
|2021-01-15
|FAIRFAX
|151
|1
|128
|2021-01-15
|ARAPAHO
|150
|4
|132
|2021-01-15
|BOKOSHE
|150
|0
|130
|2021-01-15
|WELCH
|148
|1
|142
|2021-01-15
|SEILING
|148
|1
|141
|2021-01-15
|GLENCOE
|148
|2
|130
|2021-01-15
|QUINTON
|148
|0
|122
|2021-01-15
|GOODWELL
|147
|0
|143
|2021-01-15
|MORRISON
|146
|1
|133
|2021-01-15
|BUFFALO
|145
|2
|132
|2021-01-15
|WETUMKA
|144
|3
|122
|2021-01-15
|CHEYENNE
|144
|1
|91
|2021-01-15
|MEDFORD
|142
|1
|131
|2021-01-15
|RINGWOOD
|140
|0
|128
|2021-01-15
|NINNEKAH
|138
|1
|127
|2021-01-15
|FORT TOWSON
|136
|0
|117
|2021-01-15
|JENNINGS
|136
|1
|118
|2021-01-15
|RAMONA
|135
|4
|108
|2021-01-15
|OKTAHA
|134
|0
|110
|2021-01-15
|SHADY POINT
|134
|1
|120
|2021-01-15
|THACKERVILLE
|133
|1
|111
|2021-01-15
|WELEETKA
|133
|3
|115
|2021-01-15
|GEARY
|130
|0
|121
|2021-01-15
|BURNS FLAT
|130
|1
|115
|2021-01-15
|UNION CITY
|130
|1
|116
|2021-01-15
|POND CREEK
|128
|0
|119
|2021-01-15
|BLUEJACKET
|126
|1
|116
|2021-01-15
|CALUMET
|125
|0
|118
|2021-01-15
|TEMPLE
|124
|8
|96
|2021-01-15
|SNYDER
|124
|5
|112
|2021-01-15
|PANAMA
|123
|1
|104
|2021-01-15
|COPAN
|123
|1
|105
|2021-01-15
|CLAYTON
|122
|0
|108
|2021-01-15
|GRACEMONT
|122
|1
|105
|2021-01-15
|CANTON
|122
|2
|105
|2021-01-15
|INDIAHOMA
|119
|1
|105
|2021-01-15
|WANETTE
|119
|0
|106
|2021-01-15
|DEPEW
|118
|2
|100
|2021-01-15
|CANUTE
|117
|0
|104
|2021-01-15
|RED OAK
|117
|0
|94
|2021-01-15
|GARBER
|117
|1
|113
|2021-01-15
|WEBBERS FALLS
|116
|0
|104
|2021-01-15
|KREBS
|116
|1
|96
|2021-01-15
|BENNINGTON
|115
|2
|105
|2021-01-15
|GRANITE
|114
|0
|101
|2021-01-15
|VICI
|114
|0
|103
|2021-01-15
|LEEDEY
|111
|4
|104
|2021-01-15
|KIOWA
|108
|2
|96
|2021-01-15
|HAMMON
|107
|2
|95
|2021-01-15
|LAHOMA
|106
|4
|95
|2021-01-15
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|106
|1
|91
|2021-01-15
|SPAVINAW
|105
|0
|89
|2021-01-15
|ALEX
|104
|2
|94
|2021-01-15
|MANNSVILLE
|104
|0
|80
|2021-01-15
|MILBURN
|104
|2
|73
|2021-01-15
|ARKOMA
|102
|1
|76
|2021-01-15
|RYAN
|100
|0
|88
|2021-01-15
|DAVENPORT
|100
|0
|80
|2021-01-15
|CANEY
|99
|1
|82
|2021-01-15
|VELMA
|97
|1
|85
|2021-01-15
|GRANDFIELD
|96
|1
|84
|2021-01-15
|MULHALL
|96
|0
|81
|2021-01-15
|COUNCIL HILL
|96
|2
|86
|2021-01-15
|SENTINEL
|96
|0
|92
|2021-01-15
|SOPER
|95
|0
|80
|2021-01-15
|ASHER
|94
|0
|81
|2021-01-15
|TERLTON
|94
|1
|77
|2021-01-15
|TIPTON
|94
|1
|85
|2021-01-15
|BRAGGS
|93
|1
|80
|2021-01-15
|WAYNOKA
|93
|0
|83
|2021-01-15
|OAKS
|91
|1
|73
|2021-01-15
|TYRONE
|88
|0
|81
|2021-01-15
|ERICK
|86
|1
|69
|2021-01-15
|DOVER
|85
|2
|81
|2021-01-15
|DELAWARE
|85
|2
|80
|2021-01-15
|BYARS
|84
|1
|69
|2021-01-15
|GARVIN
|84
|0
|75
|2021-01-15
|SASAKWA
|83
|0
|77
|2021-01-15
|FOSS
|82
|0
|74
|2021-01-15
|AMBER
|81
|0
|77
|2021-01-15
|STRINGTOWN
|80
|1
|73
|2021-01-15
|LOOKEBA
|80
|2
|75
|2021-01-15
|BOISE CITY
|80
|0
|77
|2021-01-15
|MILL CREEK
|79
|0
|71
|2021-01-15
|TUPELO
|79
|0
|73
|2021-01-15
|AGRA
|78
|1
|66
|2021-01-15
|SPRINGER
|77
|1
|58
|2021-01-15
|MCCURTAIN
|75
|1
|61
|2021-01-15
|CHATTANOOGA
|74
|1
|63
|2021-01-15
|RATLIFF CITY
|73
|0
|56
|2021-01-15
|GANS
|72
|0
|61
|2021-01-15
|RAVIA
|72
|1
|54
|2021-01-15
|CUSTER CITY
|72
|0
|61
|2021-01-15
|VERDEN
|71
|1
|63
|2021-01-15
|WANN
|70
|1
|61
|2021-01-15
|OILTON
|70
|2
|58
|2021-01-15
|OLUSTEE
|69
|0
|60
|2021-01-15
|DEWAR
|69
|0
|64
|2021-01-15
|ARNETT
|67
|0
|64
|2021-01-15
|STERLING
|67
|1
|56
|2021-01-15
|SAVANNA
|66
|0
|59
|2021-01-15
|COVINGTON
|65
|0
|60
|2021-01-15
|FARGO
|63
|0
|62
|2021-01-15
|POCASSET
|62
|1
|53
|2021-01-15
|CANADIAN
|61
|0
|56
|2021-01-15
|PITTSBURG
|61
|0
|54
|2021-01-15
|CORN
|61
|2
|53
|2021-01-15
|KINTA
|60
|0
|52
|2021-01-15
|TRYON
|60
|0
|54
|2021-01-15
|KREMLIN
|59
|0
|53
|2021-01-15
|CARNEY
|59
|1
|54
|2021-01-15
|RATTAN
|57
|0
|53
|2021-01-15
|STUART
|57
|0
|50
|2021-01-15
|DILL CITY
|57
|0
|56
|2021-01-15
|DUSTIN
|55
|1
|46
|2021-01-15
|LAMONT
|55
|1
|50
|2021-01-15
|HAILEYVILLE
|55
|0
|46
|2021-01-15
|KAW CITY
|54
|1
|46
|2021-01-15
|MARBLE CITY
|54
|0
|47
|2021-01-15
|CLEO SPRINGS
|54
|0
|51
|2021-01-15
|LONGDALE
|53
|0
|44
|2021-01-15
|COYLE
|53
|0
|48
|2021-01-15
|SHIDLER
|53
|0
|46
|2021-01-15
|AMES
|53
|0
|48
|2021-01-15
|REYDON
|53
|0
|43
|2021-01-15
|KETCHUM
|52
|1
|48
|2021-01-15
|ORLANDO
|52
|0
|43
|2021-01-15
|SAWYER
|52
|0
|39
|2021-01-15
|LANGLEY
|49
|0
|44
|2021-01-15
|LENAPAH
|49
|0
|46
|2021-01-15
|BOYNTON
|49
|0
|43
|2021-01-15
|RANDLETT
|48
|1
|41
|2021-01-15
|WHITEFIELD
|48
|0
|42
|2021-01-15
|KENEFIC
|48
|0
|41
|2021-01-15
|NASH
|48
|0
|46
|2021-01-15
|MARLAND
|47
|0
|37
|2021-01-15
|WAPANUCKA
|47
|1
|40
|2021-01-15
|RIPLEY
|47
|1
|44
|2021-01-15
|LEHIGH
|46
|0
|44
|2021-01-15
|GAGE
|46
|0
|39
|2021-01-15
|MENO
|46
|0
|41
|2021-01-15
|LOCO
|46
|0
|40
|2021-01-15
|ALINE
|45
|2
|40
|2021-01-15
|CASTLE
|45
|0
|40
|2021-01-15
|CROWDER
|45
|0
|39
|2021-01-15
|INDIANOLA
|44
|0
|43
|2021-01-15
|OKAY
|44
|0
|33
|2021-01-15
|TERRAL
|44
|1
|37
|2021-01-15
|WYNONA
|44
|1
|41
|2021-01-15
|CALVIN
|43
|1
|37
|2021-01-15
|LONE WOLF
|43
|0
|41
|2021-01-15
|DRUMMOND
|42
|0
|37
|2021-01-15
|WAKITA
|40
|2
|35
|2021-01-15
|FAIRMONT
|40
|0
|37
|2021-01-15
|SCHULTER
|39
|0
|34
|2021-01-15
|ACHILLE
|38
|0
|31
|2021-01-15
|FORGAN
|38
|1
|34
|2021-01-15
|SPARKS
|38
|1
|32
|2021-01-15
|RALSTON
|38
|1
|34
|2021-01-15
|FAXON
|37
|0
|32
|2021-01-15
|PRUE
|37
|1
|29
|2021-01-15
|CARTER
|37
|0
|33
|2021-01-15
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|36
|0
|29
|2021-01-15
|FOSTER
|36
|0
|35
|2021-01-15
|BUTLER
|36
|0
|34
|2021-01-15
|TALOGA
|36
|0
|35
|2021-01-15
|CARMEN
|35
|0
|32
|2021-01-15
|ROOSEVELT
|35
|0
|28
|2021-01-15
|COLONY
|35
|0
|29
|2021-01-15
|LANGSTON
|35
|1
|30
|2021-01-15
|BURBANK
|34
|0
|32
|2021-01-15
|SHARON
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-15
|MARSHALL
|33
|0
|29
|2021-01-15
|ELDORADO
|33
|0
|30
|2021-01-15
|HASTINGS
|32
|0
|25
|2021-01-15
|BERNICE
|32
|0
|30
|2021-01-15
|HARDESTY
|32
|0
|32
|2021-01-15
|GOLDSBY
|32
|0
|30
|2021-01-15
|ROCKY
|31
|0
|29
|2021-01-15
|JET
|31
|0
|29
|2021-01-15
|FREEDOM
|31
|0
|29
|2021-01-15
|DEVOL
|29
|0
|28
|2021-01-15
|AVANT
|29
|0
|24
|2021-01-15
|GOLTRY
|29
|0
|28
|2021-01-15
|HANNA
|28
|0
|26
|2021-01-15
|GOULD
|28
|0
|27
|2021-01-15
|OSAGE
|28
|0
|25
|2021-01-15
|DAVIDSON
|27
|0
|24
|2021-01-15
|WILLOW
|26
|0
|23
|2021-01-15
|BURLINGTON
|26
|0
|24
|2021-01-15
|FRANCIS
|26
|1
|22
|2021-01-15
|BESSIE
|26
|1
|21
|2021-01-15
|DEER CREEK
|25
|1
|23
|2021-01-15
|CAMARGO
|25
|0
|25
|2021-01-15
|HUNTER
|25
|0
|22
|2021-01-15
|DACOMA
|25
|0
|22
|2021-01-15
|NICOMA PARK
|25
|1
|20
|2021-01-15
|OPTIMA
|24
|0
|24
|2021-01-15
|GOTEBO
|24
|0
|19
|2021-01-15
|FITZHUGH
|23
|0
|20
|2021-01-15
|EAKLY
|23
|0
|18
|2021-01-15
|MEDICINE PARK
|22
|0
|18
|2021-01-15
|NORTH MIAMI
|20
|0
|18
|2021-01-15
|MILLERTON
|20
|2
|16
|2021-01-15
|FOYIL
|19
|1
|18
|2021-01-15
|LAMAR
|19
|0
|15
|2021-01-15
|MANITOU
|18
|0
|9
|2021-01-15
|BRAMAN
|18
|0
|16
|2021-01-15
|DISNEY
|18
|0
|16
|2021-01-15
|DIBBLE
|18
|0
|17
|2021-01-15
|BRADLEY
|17
|0
|14
|2021-01-15
|BROMIDE
|17
|1
|12
|2021-01-15
|KEYES
|17
|0
|14
|2021-01-15
|MARTHA
|16
|1
|14
|2021-01-15
|HILLSDALE
|16
|0
|13
|2021-01-15
|WAINWRIGHT
|15
|0
|14
|2021-01-15
|BOWLEGS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-15
|ALDERSON
|15
|0
|15
|2021-01-15
|HITCHCOCK
|14
|0
|14
|2021-01-15
|DOUGHERTY
|13
|0
|11
|2021-01-15
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|13
|0
|13
|2021-01-15
|CROMWELL
|12
|1
|9
|2021-01-15
|PEORIA
|9
|0
|8
|2021-01-15
|ALBION
|8
|0
|7
|2021-01-15
|ADDINGTON
|8
|0
|7
|2021-01-15
|FANSHAWE
|8
|0
|6
|2021-01-15
|HALLETT
|7
|0
|6
|2021-01-15
|THE VILLAGE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-01-15
|GENE AUTRY
|5
|0
|4
|2021-01-15
|VERA
|5
|0
|5
|2021-01-15
|SLICK
|4
|0
|4
|2021-01-15
|REDBIRD
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-15
|BLACKBURN
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-15
|BYNG
|4
|0
|3
|2021-01-15
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|2
|2021-01-15
|MOFFETT
|3
|0
|3
|2021-01-15
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-15
|KEMP
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-15
|TULLAHASSEE
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-15
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-15
|PINK
|2
|0
|1
|2021-01-15
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-01-15
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-15
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-15
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-15
|BRAY
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-15
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-15
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-15
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-15
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-15
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-15
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-15
|TATUMS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-15
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-01-15
