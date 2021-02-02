covid daily 2.2.21

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County has now had more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and Oklahoma reported its lowest daily case number in 2021 at 1,296 Tuesday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

The previous record for lowest daily cases reported in 2021 was 1,396 on Monday, with the highest statewide increase at 6,487 on Jan. 10.

Tuesday’s 0.3% increase in cases brought the total number to 392,164, with 27,860 active, a single-day decrease of 1,404, and 360,702 recovered, including 2,662 since Monday’s report.

Cases in Garfield County on Tuesday increased by 20 for a total of 7,019, with 403 active and 6,556, or 93.4%, recovered, according to OSDH.

The majority of the cases — 6,187, or 88.2% — have been in Enid, which reported 375 active cases and 5,757 recovered. Of the county’s 60 deaths, 55 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data.

Statewide, there have been 3,602 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 38 deaths reported Tuesday, 32 were in the 65 and older age group: two men and six women in Oklahoma County, two men and one woman in Comanche County, three Tulsa County men, two men each in Canadian and Carter counties, two Muskogee County women, one man each in Caddo, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kay, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Stephens and Tillman counties and one woman each in Creek, Delaware and Seminole counties.

Four deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man each in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties and two women in Carter and Pawnee counties. The other two deaths were a Canadian and Tulsa counties men in the 36-49 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,996, according to OSDH on Tuesday. Of that number, 1,048 currently are hospitalized, with 303 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report issued Tuesday afternoon.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 13 COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it had 12 patients and also had no deaths.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Tuesday included 12 in Woodward, nine in Noble, six in Grant, three in Blaine, two each in Alfalfa and Kingfisher and one in Major. No cases were reported in Woods County.

State update

There have been 207,612 Oklahoma women and 184,519 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 33 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,440 in the 0-4 age group, 43,320 in the 5-17 age group, 123,231 in the 18-35 age group, 84,786 in the 36-49 age group, 76,356 in the 50-64 age group and 56,977 in the 65 and older age group. There were 54 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,602 deaths in the state, 2,857 have been 65 and older and 581 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 131 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 32 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,046, than women, 1,556, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 593 in Tulsa; 589 in Oklahoma; 229 in Cleveland; 109 in Comanche; 101 in Rogers; 99 in Creek; 82 in Muskogee; 76 in Washington; 69 each in Canadiana and Wagoner; 60 in Garfield; 59 each in Custer and Kay; 58 in Grady; 57 in McCurtain; 55 each in Delaware and Pottawatomie; 51 in Stephens; 49 in Caddo; 45 in Bryan; 43 in Lincoln; 42 in Payne; 41 in Jackson; 40 in McClain; 39 each in LeFlore and Okmulgee; 38 each in Osage and Pontotoc; 35 each in Carter and Ottawa; 34 in Mayes; 33 in Cherokee; 32 each in Garvin and Pittsburg; 31 in Beckham; 29 in Seminole; 27 in McIntosh; 26 in Sequoyah; 25 in Pawnee; 23 in Logan; 21 in Texas; 20 in Adair; 19 in Kingfisher; 17 in Murray; 16 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata and Tillman; 13 each in Cotton, Greer, Kiowa and Woodward; 12 each in Choctaw and Marshall; 10 each in Coal, Craig and Pushmataha; nine in Atoka; eight each in Haskell, Latimer, Love and Noble; seven each in Jefferson and Woods; six each in Blaine, Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa and Grant; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,984 cases, 2,848 recovered, 123 active and 13 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two from Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,859 cases, 1,740 recovered, 100 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,254 cases, 1,151 recovered, 95 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,149 cases, 1,102 recovered, 40 active and seven deaths, six from Alva and one not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,104 cases, 1,054 recovered, 44 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee.

• Blaine with 907 cases, 797 recovered, 104 active and six deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and three not listed by town.

• Major with 899 cases, 844 recovered, 51 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 503 cases, 474 recovered, 24 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

There have been 2,735 cases, with 2,533 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,372 cases, with 3,153 recovered and 22 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 35 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 18 Tuesday, with 100 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

The DOC showed Tuesday there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva. No active cases were reported at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center and William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were three and 161, respectively, at James Crabtree, and two and 101 at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per county 02.02.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 75542 589 70215 2021-02-02
TULSA 64677 593 59593 2021-02-02
CLEVELAND 26517 229 24244 2021-02-02
CANADIAN 14387 69 13557 2021-02-02
COMANCHE 10401 109 9196 2021-02-02
ROGERS 9199 101 8419 2021-02-02
MUSKOGEE 8530 82 7656 2021-02-02
PAYNE 7887 42 7319 2021-02-02
POTTAWATOMIE 7218 55 6742 2021-02-02
GARFIELD 7019 60 6556 2021-02-02
WAGONER 6998 69 6311 2021-02-02
CREEK 5856 99 5289 2021-02-02
BRYAN 5340 45 4862 2021-02-02
GRADY 5255 58 4880 2021-02-02
CHEROKEE 5084 33 4607 2021-02-02
CARTER 5082 35 4533 2021-02-02
LE FLORE 4937 39 4614 2021-02-02
KAY 4790 59 4375 2021-02-02
MCCLAIN 4728 40 4318 2021-02-02
PONTOTOC 4470 38 4039 2021-02-02
STEPHENS 4303 51 3959 2021-02-02
WASHINGTON 4254 76 3818 2021-02-02
PITTSBURG 4136 32 3813 2021-02-02
OSAGE 4121 38 3769 2021-02-02
DELAWARE 4118 55 3780 2021-02-02
CUSTER 3800 59 3527 2021-02-02
LOGAN 3638 23 3327 2021-02-02
MAYES 3600 34 3283 2021-02-02
SEQUOYAH 3595 26 3259 2021-02-02
CADDO 3586 49 3282 2021-02-02
MCCURTAIN 3491 57 3153 2021-02-02
OTTAWA 3451 35 3264 2021-02-02
OKMULGEE 3377 39 3133 2021-02-02
TEXAS 3318 21 3205 2021-02-02
GARVIN 3269 32 2962 2021-02-02
WOODWARD 2984 13 2848 2021-02-02
ADAIR 2886 20 2474 2021-02-02
LINCOLN 2842 43 2588 2021-02-02
JACKSON 2708 41 2535 2021-02-02
SEMINOLE 2567 29 2294 2021-02-02
BECKHAM 2494 31 2294 2021-02-02
KINGFISHER 1859 19 1740 2021-02-02
CRAIG 1827 10 1701 2021-02-02
MURRAY 1769 17 1579 2021-02-02
MCINTOSH 1766 27 1599 2021-02-02
MARSHALL 1704 12 1558 2021-02-02
OKFUSKEE 1695 16 1582 2021-02-02
ATOKA 1652 9 1564 2021-02-02
PAWNEE 1492 25 1345 2021-02-02
CHOCTAW 1444 12 1322 2021-02-02
LOVE 1355 8 1252 2021-02-02
NOBLE 1254 8 1151 2021-02-02
JOHNSTON 1188 14 1081 2021-02-02
HASKELL 1154 8 1045 2021-02-02
WOODS 1149 7 1102 2021-02-02
ALFALFA 1104 5 1054 2021-02-02
HUGHES 1078 14 964 2021-02-02
NOWATA 1011 14 904 2021-02-02
WASHITA 996 6 933 2021-02-02
BLAINE 907 6 797 2021-02-02
PUSHMATAHA 906 10 824 2021-02-02
MAJOR 899 4 844 2021-02-02
LATIMER 745 8 678 2021-02-02
KIOWA 729 13 672 2021-02-02
TILLMAN 702 14 634 2021-02-02
JEFFERSON 638 7 589 2021-02-02
COAL 635 10 577 2021-02-02
COTTON 589 13 521 2021-02-02
GRANT 503 5 474 2021-02-02
DEWEY 503 4 475 2021-02-02
GREER 461 13 427 2021-02-02
BEAVER 388 4 357 2021-02-02
HARPER 388 3 375 2021-02-02
ROGER MILLS 373 6 338 2021-02-02
ELLIS 335 1 321 2021-02-02
HARMON 255 1 238 2021-02-02
135 0 81 2021-02-02
CIMARRON 121 1 112 2021-02-02

Oklahoma per city 02.02.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 57430 469 53262 2021-02-02
TULSA 38649 389 35688 2021-02-02
EDMOND 15334 87 14277 2021-02-02
BROKEN ARROW 14257 116 12986 2021-02-02
NORMAN 12431 119 11495 2021-02-02
OTHER*** 8664 50 7847 2021-02-02
YUKON 7903 26 7430 2021-02-02
LAWTON 6782 85 5961 2021-02-02
ENID 6187 55 5757 2021-02-02
MOORE 5690 38 5214 2021-02-02
STILLWATER 5686 21 5296 2021-02-02
CLAREMORE 5335 74 4859 2021-02-02
OWASSO 4765 31 4386 2021-02-02
MUSKOGEE 4705 63 4095 2021-02-02
SHAWNEE 4446 41 4160 2021-02-02
ARDMORE 3830 25 3409 2021-02-02
ADA 3685 32 3321 2021-02-02
TAHLEQUAH 3590 23 3256 2021-02-02
PONCA CITY 3532 33 3232 2021-02-02
BARTLESVILLE 3315 63 2980 2021-02-02
DURANT 3194 25 2906 2021-02-02
BIXBY 3080 22 2837 2021-02-02
SAND SPRINGS 2885 33 2624 2021-02-02
MCALESTER 2873 23 2669 2021-02-02
DUNCAN 2694 32 2479 2021-02-02
SAPULPA 2613 39 2358 2021-02-02
JENKS 2560 18 2348 2021-02-02
GUYMON 2476 20 2401 2021-02-02
MUSTANG 2312 19 2175 2021-02-02
EL RENO 2276 16 2177 2021-02-02
ALTUS 2259 38 2115 2021-02-02
CHICKASHA 2162 34 1985 2021-02-02
GUTHRIE 2158 17 1966 2021-02-02
COLLINSVILLE 2117 13 1949 2021-02-02
CHOCTAW 2106 14 1931 2021-02-02
BLANCHARD 1979 11 1807 2021-02-02
STILWELL 1963 16 1635 2021-02-02
MIAMI 1954 21 1839 2021-02-02
BETHANY 1769 14 1646 2021-02-02
WOODWARD 1718 10 1621 2021-02-02
WEATHERFORD 1670 20 1566 2021-02-02
COWETA 1660 21 1527 2021-02-02
CLINTON 1636 36 1493 2021-02-02
TAFT 1565 3 1549 2021-02-02
ELK CITY 1531 16 1388 2021-02-02
SKIATOOK 1530 8 1379 2021-02-02
POTEAU 1452 12 1361 2021-02-02
GROVE 1437 34 1326 2021-02-02
VINITA 1421 7 1321 2021-02-02
PRYOR CREEK 1408 17 1302 2021-02-02
GLENPOOL 1403 13 1286 2021-02-02
OKMULGEE 1377 22 1267 2021-02-02
SALLISAW 1364 13 1253 2021-02-02
SEMINOLE 1353 15 1209 2021-02-02
TUTTLE 1352 10 1270 2021-02-02
PURCELL 1313 16 1181 2021-02-02
WAGONER 1297 13 1193 2021-02-02
ATOKA 1275 6 1203 2021-02-02
CUSHING 1252 11 1166 2021-02-02
ANADARKO 1239 17 1127 2021-02-02
BROKEN BOW 1236 29 1097 2021-02-02
PAULS VALLEY 1173 12 1066 2021-02-02
NEWCASTLE 1150 8 1064 2021-02-02
NOBLE 1148 16 1009 2021-02-02
IDABEL 1147 14 1053 2021-02-02
SULPHUR 1136 12 1012 2021-02-02
LEXINGTON 1113 12 1000 2021-02-02
TECUMSEH 1067 6 989 2021-02-02
HARRAH 1051 8 952 2021-02-02
PIEDMONT 1050 6 984 2021-02-02
MCLOUD 1014 5 950 2021-02-02
FORT GIBSON 1008 11 876 2021-02-02
MADILL 974 6 902 2021-02-02
ALVA 961 6 922 2021-02-02
JAY 945 9 874 2021-02-02
MARLOW 925 8 860 2021-02-02
FORT SUPPLY 925 2 918 2021-02-02
MARIETTA 915 6 839 2021-02-02
MULDROW 905 3 799 2021-02-02
HENRYETTA 877 11 816 2021-02-02
CHECOTAH 867 12 797 2021-02-02
HUGO 860 10 785 2021-02-02
BRISTOW 832 20 768 2021-02-02
EUFAULA 819 15 724 2021-02-02
SAYRE 781 13 740 2021-02-02
HOMINY 737 2 710 2021-02-02
KINGFISHER 734 8 682 2021-02-02
STIGLER 721 7 651 2021-02-02
KINGSTON 721 6 646 2021-02-02
HELENA 716 2 694 2021-02-02
OKEMAH 716 6 649 2021-02-02
LINDSAY 697 5 648 2021-02-02
CATOOSA 687 10 633 2021-02-02
MANNFORD 671 11 577 2021-02-02
ELGIN 663 8 608 2021-02-02
WEWOKA 644 7 568 2021-02-02
HOLDENVILLE 641 8 575 2021-02-02
LOCUST GROVE 640 0 560 2021-02-02
HEAVENER 633 9 597 2021-02-02
CHANDLER 633 15 573 2021-02-02
CLEVELAND 623 10 579 2021-02-02
CALERA 622 3 584 2021-02-02
PERRY 616 4 553 2021-02-02
NOWATA 616 9 544 2021-02-02
INOLA 615 5 579 2021-02-02
HENNESSEY 613 5 578 2021-02-02
SPIRO 597 1 572 2021-02-02
BLACKWELL 595 13 531 2021-02-02
MOUNDS 586 8 533 2021-02-02
AFTON 575 3 546 2021-02-02
DAVIS 575 4 516 2021-02-02
CACHE 562 6 514 2021-02-02
BOLEY 558 7 543 2021-02-02
CHELSEA 558 8 518 2021-02-02
SPERRY 554 2 525 2021-02-02
TISHOMINGO 544 6 504 2021-02-02
SPENCER 533 7 486 2021-02-02
WARR ACRES 529 1 501 2021-02-02
WESTVILLE 527 4 480 2021-02-02
SALINA 526 3 464 2021-02-02
JONES 523 4 477 2021-02-02
PERKINS 517 4 473 2021-02-02
COMANCHE 516 9 461 2021-02-02
PRAGUE 511 6 482 2021-02-02
MIDWEST CITY 495 12 444 2021-02-02
FAIRVIEW 494 2 459 2021-02-02
ANTLERS 493 7 445 2021-02-02
DEL CITY 490 6 438 2021-02-02
VIAN 483 5 442 2021-02-02
PAWNEE 479 12 425 2021-02-02
HULBERT 470 4 428 2021-02-02
COALGATE 467 7 426 2021-02-02
WYNNEWOOD 465 3 411 2021-02-02
PAWHUSKA 464 7 429 2021-02-02
OOLOGAH 459 2 421 2021-02-02
DEWEY 457 5 402 2021-02-02
COLCORD 455 3 417 2021-02-02
HINTON 453 1 439 2021-02-02
WILBURTON 449 6 398 2021-02-02
HASKELL 448 3 420 2021-02-02
MEEKER 438 13 399 2021-02-02
APACHE 435 4 394 2021-02-02
ROLAND 425 1 383 2021-02-02
CHOUTEAU 423 9 395 2021-02-02
STRATFORD 418 3 386 2021-02-02
FREDERICK 412 10 378 2021-02-02
WISTER 403 2 365 2021-02-02
LONE GROVE 398 2 370 2021-02-02
TALIHINA 391 8 353 2021-02-02
NEWKIRK 387 3 360 2021-02-02
CARNEGIE 383 8 346 2021-02-02
KANSAS 374 6 349 2021-02-02
STROUD 370 3 337 2021-02-02
NICHOLS HILLS 370 0 347 2021-02-02
KONAWA 366 4 325 2021-02-02
WASHINGTON 365 3 340 2021-02-02
WALTERS 362 3 318 2021-02-02
POCOLA 361 3 331 2021-02-02
BEGGS 359 4 334 2021-02-02
WATONGA 352 1 300 2021-02-02
WILSON 347 2 316 2021-02-02
LUTHER 336 4 306 2021-02-02
TONKAWA 331 10 296 2021-02-02
MINCO 330 0 320 2021-02-02
HARTSHORNE 324 4 286 2021-02-02
WELLSTON 317 3 292 2021-02-02
VALLIANT 316 4 292 2021-02-02
HOOKER 313 0 302 2021-02-02
COLBERT 312 9 276 2021-02-02
MORRIS 311 2 298 2021-02-02
COMMERCE 309 2 296 2021-02-02
MANGUM 307 11 277 2021-02-02
WYANDOTTE 307 2 288 2021-02-02
NEW CORDELL 301 0 277 2021-02-02
GORE 300 4 274 2021-02-02
HOBART 300 7 279 2021-02-02
FLETCHER 292 2 269 2021-02-02
HOWE 291 0 277 2021-02-02
QUAPAW 289 6 273 2021-02-02
MEAD 288 3 260 2021-02-02
CADDO 286 1 265 2021-02-02
PORUM 284 2 250 2021-02-02
PORTER 281 6 247 2021-02-02
ELMORE CITY 279 3 246 2021-02-02
HEALDTON 278 4 226 2021-02-02
WARNER 276 1 250 2021-02-02
FAIRLAND 274 1 263 2021-02-02
ARCADIA 265 0 254 2021-02-02
TALALA 261 2 235 2021-02-02
WAURIKA 253 3 240 2021-02-02
BOKCHITO 252 1 227 2021-02-02
ADAIR 250 2 224 2021-02-02
KELLYVILLE 248 3 233 2021-02-02
STONEWALL 246 1 229 2021-02-02
KIEFER 245 1 227 2021-02-02
DRUMRIGHT 243 5 212 2021-02-02
WAYNE 237 2 214 2021-02-02
MAYSVILLE 237 6 217 2021-02-02
CRESCENT 236 2 223 2021-02-02
RINGLING 235 1 208 2021-02-02
BARNSDALL 234 4 202 2021-02-02
ALLEN 231 2 217 2021-02-02
CASHION 226 0 214 2021-02-02
HOLLIS 226 1 210 2021-02-02
EARLSBORO 225 0 212 2021-02-02
OKARCHE 225 4 212 2021-02-02
PADEN 221 0 211 2021-02-02
BOSWELL 219 1 200 2021-02-02
RUSH SPRINGS 217 3 199 2021-02-02
HYDRO 216 4 206 2021-02-02
BLAIR 212 1 198 2021-02-02
WRIGHT CITY 211 1 185 2021-02-02
MOORELAND 203 1 174 2021-02-02
WAUKOMIS 202 0 192 2021-02-02
FORT COBB 202 1 180 2021-02-02
BEAVER 202 2 183 2021-02-02
BILLINGS 201 1 194 2021-02-02
LAVERNE 200 1 194 2021-02-02
CAMERON 198 0 191 2021-02-02
HAWORTH 197 3 174 2021-02-02
KEOTA 197 0 185 2021-02-02
BINGER 194 10 172 2021-02-02
WATTS 194 0 180 2021-02-02
CHEROKEE 193 1 182 2021-02-02
YALE 193 4 171 2021-02-02
ROFF 190 1 166 2021-02-02
GERONIMO 188 2 166 2021-02-02
PAOLI 187 2 162 2021-02-02
OKEENE 184 0 170 2021-02-02
CEMENT 184 0 168 2021-02-02
BIG CABIN 183 2 174 2021-02-02
WETUMKA 181 3 163 2021-02-02
QUINTON 179 1 153 2021-02-02
TEXHOMA 178 0 172 2021-02-02
GLENCOE 174 2 158 2021-02-02
MAUD 173 0 163 2021-02-02
THOMAS 173 0 168 2021-02-02
CYRIL 171 2 157 2021-02-02
OCHELATA 171 2 154 2021-02-02
RINGWOOD 170 0 160 2021-02-02
SHATTUCK 169 1 162 2021-02-02
FAIRFAX 168 1 152 2021-02-02
BOKOSHE 168 0 160 2021-02-02
ARAPAHO 167 4 154 2021-02-02
MORRISON 167 1 153 2021-02-02
WELCH 166 2 152 2021-02-02
CHEYENNE 166 1 153 2021-02-02
JENNINGS 163 1 142 2021-02-02
MEDFORD 161 1 156 2021-02-02
RED ROCK 160 2 149 2021-02-02
NINNEKAH 156 1 141 2021-02-02
GOODWELL 155 1 147 2021-02-02
RAMONA 153 4 135 2021-02-02
SEILING 151 1 148 2021-02-02
THACKERVILLE 151 1 145 2021-02-02
OKTAHA 150 0 136 2021-02-02
BUFFALO 150 2 145 2021-02-02
GEARY 149 0 134 2021-02-02
SHADY POINT 149 1 141 2021-02-02
WELEETKA 147 3 135 2021-02-02
INDIAHOMA 147 1 126 2021-02-02
CALUMET 145 0 134 2021-02-02
FORT TOWSON 144 0 133 2021-02-02
GRACEMONT 143 2 131 2021-02-02
UNION CITY 140 1 134 2021-02-02
DEPEW 138 2 128 2021-02-02
SNYDER 137 5 123 2021-02-02
COPAN 137 1 122 2021-02-02
PANAMA 136 1 127 2021-02-02
BURNS FLAT 136 1 129 2021-02-02
BENNINGTON 134 2 119 2021-02-02
CANTON 134 2 117 2021-02-02
POND CREEK 134 0 130 2021-02-02
TEMPLE 134 9 117 2021-02-02
BLUEJACKET 134 1 127 2021-02-02
KREBS 132 2 119 2021-02-02
RED OAK 131 0 122 2021-02-02
CLAYTON 129 1 120 2021-02-02
WEBBERS FALLS 127 0 111 2021-02-02
WANETTE 126 0 120 2021-02-02
CANUTE 125 0 114 2021-02-02
MANNSVILLE 123 1 110 2021-02-02
GARBER 123 1 122 2021-02-02
VICI 122 0 116 2021-02-02
KIOWA 121 2 112 2021-02-02
HAMMON 121 2 107 2021-02-02
MILBURN 121 2 106 2021-02-02
GRANITE 121 2 118 2021-02-02
LAHOMA 120 5 111 2021-02-02
LEEDEY 118 4 109 2021-02-02
ARKOMA 118 1 108 2021-02-02
ALEX 117 2 108 2021-02-02
MOUNTAIN VIEW 115 1 103 2021-02-02
SPAVINAW 114 1 103 2021-02-02
TERLTON 113 1 98 2021-02-02
DAVENPORT 110 0 103 2021-02-02
TIPTON 109 3 95 2021-02-02
GRANDFIELD 108 1 96 2021-02-02
COUNCIL HILL 106 2 99 2021-02-02
CHATTANOOGA 105 2 81 2021-02-02
RYAN 105 0 99 2021-02-02
ASHER 105 0 95 2021-02-02
VELMA 105 2 95 2021-02-02
CANEY 104 1 99 2021-02-02
MULHALL 103 0 100 2021-02-02
OAKS 102 1 93 2021-02-02
ERICK 101 1 93 2021-02-02
SENTINEL 101 0 97 2021-02-02
SOPER 101 1 93 2021-02-02
BRAGGS 100 1 92 2021-02-02
AGRA 100 1 80 2021-02-02
WAYNOKA 98 0 95 2021-02-02
DELAWARE 97 2 88 2021-02-02
TUPELO 96 1 84 2021-02-02
DOVER 96 2 88 2021-02-02
BYARS 94 1 91 2021-02-02
MCCURTAIN 94 1 83 2021-02-02
TYRONE 93 0 83 2021-02-02
SASAKWA 92 0 86 2021-02-02
OILTON 91 3 81 2021-02-02
LOOKEBA 87 2 80 2021-02-02
AMBER 87 1 81 2021-02-02
FOSS 85 0 81 2021-02-02
RATLIFF CITY 85 0 77 2021-02-02
VERDEN 84 1 73 2021-02-02
GARVIN 84 0 82 2021-02-02
STRINGTOWN 82 1 79 2021-02-02
MILL CREEK 81 0 79 2021-02-02
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-02-02
SPRINGER 80 1 75 2021-02-02
GANS 79 0 72 2021-02-02
STERLING 78 1 66 2021-02-02
DEWAR 77 0 67 2021-02-02
CUSTER CITY 77 0 75 2021-02-02
WANN 76 2 68 2021-02-02
RAVIA 75 2 70 2021-02-02
RIPLEY 72 1 55 2021-02-02
OLUSTEE 71 0 67 2021-02-02
SAVANNA 71 0 68 2021-02-02
TRYON 70 0 61 2021-02-02
COVINGTON 69 0 68 2021-02-02
CORN 68 3 63 2021-02-02
KINTA 68 0 62 2021-02-02
PITTSBURG 67 0 63 2021-02-02
CARNEY 67 1 61 2021-02-02
RATTAN 66 0 56 2021-02-02
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-02-02
COYLE 66 0 55 2021-02-02
STUART 66 0 57 2021-02-02
DUSTIN 65 1 57 2021-02-02
HAILEYVILLE 65 0 56 2021-02-02
POCASSET 65 1 63 2021-02-02
CANADIAN 64 0 60 2021-02-02
LAMONT 64 1 60 2021-02-02
FARGO 63 0 63 2021-02-02
KREMLIN 62 0 61 2021-02-02
MARBLE CITY 61 0 54 2021-02-02
LONGDALE 60 0 54 2021-02-02
ORLANDO 60 0 57 2021-02-02
DRUMMOND 59 0 53 2021-02-02
KAW CITY 59 1 56 2021-02-02
NASH 59 0 53 2021-02-02
BOYNTON 58 0 55 2021-02-02
KETCHUM 58 1 54 2021-02-02
DILL CITY 58 0 58 2021-02-02
SAWYER 57 0 52 2021-02-02
REYDON 56 0 52 2021-02-02
CLEO SPRINGS 56 0 54 2021-02-02
WAPANUCKA 56 1 43 2021-02-02
AMES 56 0 55 2021-02-02
SHIDLER 56 0 54 2021-02-02
LENAPAH 55 0 51 2021-02-02
RANDLETT 55 1 50 2021-02-02
LANGLEY 53 0 48 2021-02-02
WHITEFIELD 53 0 50 2021-02-02
CASTLE 52 0 45 2021-02-02
KENEFIC 51 1 48 2021-02-02
LONE WOLF 50 0 48 2021-02-02
MARLAND 50 0 47 2021-02-02
CROWDER 50 0 47 2021-02-02
ALINE 50 2 45 2021-02-02
INDIANOLA 50 0 45 2021-02-02
MENO 49 0 49 2021-02-02
FAIRMONT 49 0 47 2021-02-02
LEHIGH 49 0 48 2021-02-02
CALVIN 49 1 44 2021-02-02
LOCO 48 0 46 2021-02-02
WYNONA 48 1 47 2021-02-02
FAXON 47 0 43 2021-02-02
OKAY 47 1 42 2021-02-02
PRUE 47 1 42 2021-02-02
GAGE 46 0 42 2021-02-02
TERRAL 46 2 43 2021-02-02
CARTER 45 0 40 2021-02-02
FORGAN 43 1 39 2021-02-02
CARMEN 43 1 36 2021-02-02
ACHILLE 43 0 38 2021-02-02
WAKITA 43 2 39 2021-02-02
SCHULTER 42 0 39 2021-02-02
MOUNTAIN PARK 42 0 39 2021-02-02
HASTINGS 42 1 36 2021-02-02
RALSTON 42 1 39 2021-02-02
TALOGA 41 0 38 2021-02-02
BURBANK 41 0 37 2021-02-02
BUTLER 40 0 36 2021-02-02
COLONY 40 0 39 2021-02-02
FOSTER 39 0 37 2021-02-02
SPARKS 39 1 35 2021-02-02
ROOSEVELT 39 0 35 2021-02-02
SHARON 38 0 34 2021-02-02
JET 37 0 36 2021-02-02
LANGSTON 37 1 34 2021-02-02
GOLTRY 36 0 33 2021-02-02
GOLDSBY 35 0 33 2021-02-02
ROCKY 34 0 31 2021-02-02
MARSHALL 34 0 34 2021-02-02
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-02
OSAGE 33 0 32 2021-02-02
FRANCIS 33 1 28 2021-02-02
HARDESTY 33 0 33 2021-02-02
BERNICE 33 0 32 2021-02-02
DEER CREEK 33 1 27 2021-02-02
FREEDOM 33 0 32 2021-02-02
EAKLY 33 0 25 2021-02-02
DEVOL 32 0 31 2021-02-02
AVANT 30 0 28 2021-02-02
HANNA 30 0 27 2021-02-02
BURLINGTON 29 0 27 2021-02-02
NICOMA PARK 29 1 27 2021-02-02
BESSIE 29 1 26 2021-02-02
GOULD 29 0 27 2021-02-02
DAVIDSON 28 0 25 2021-02-02
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 26 2021-02-02
CAMARGO 27 0 25 2021-02-02
WILLOW 27 0 26 2021-02-02
DACOMA 27 0 25 2021-02-02
FITZHUGH 26 0 25 2021-02-02
HUNTER 26 0 26 2021-02-02
GOTEBO 26 0 26 2021-02-02
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-02-02
DISNEY 23 0 22 2021-02-02
BRADLEY 23 1 17 2021-02-02
DIBBLE 22 0 20 2021-02-02
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-02
KEYES 21 0 19 2021-02-02
MILLERTON 21 2 19 2021-02-02
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-02
BRAMAN 20 0 19 2021-02-02
HILLSDALE 19 0 17 2021-02-02
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-02-02
BROMIDE 19 1 16 2021-02-02
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-02
CROMWELL 19 1 12 2021-02-02
HITCHCOCK 18 0 14 2021-02-02
ALDERSON 17 0 16 2021-02-02
DOUGHERTY 16 0 14 2021-02-02
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 13 2021-02-02
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-02-02
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-02
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-02
FANSHAWE 11 0 10 2021-02-02
PEORIA 10 0 10 2021-02-02
ALBION 10 0 8 2021-02-02
ADDINGTON 9 0 8 2021-02-02
VERA 7 0 7 2021-02-02
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-02-02
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-02
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-02-02
GENE AUTRY 6 0 6 2021-02-02
BLACKBURN 5 0 4 2021-02-02
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-02
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-02
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 3 2021-02-02
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-02
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-02
KEMP 3 0 2 2021-02-02
TATUMS 2 0 2 2021-02-02
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-02
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-02
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-02
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-02
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-02
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-02
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-02
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-02
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-02
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-02
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-02
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-02
ARMSTRONG 1 0 1 2021-02-02
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-02
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-02
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-02
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-02
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-02

