ENID, Okla. — Garfield County has now had more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and Oklahoma reported its lowest daily case number in 2021 at 1,296 Tuesday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
The previous record for lowest daily cases reported in 2021 was 1,396 on Monday, with the highest statewide increase at 6,487 on Jan. 10.
Tuesday’s 0.3% increase in cases brought the total number to 392,164, with 27,860 active, a single-day decrease of 1,404, and 360,702 recovered, including 2,662 since Monday’s report.
Cases in Garfield County on Tuesday increased by 20 for a total of 7,019, with 403 active and 6,556, or 93.4%, recovered, according to OSDH.
The majority of the cases — 6,187, or 88.2% — have been in Enid, which reported 375 active cases and 5,757 recovered. Of the county’s 60 deaths, 55 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data.
Statewide, there have been 3,602 deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 38 deaths reported Tuesday, 32 were in the 65 and older age group: two men and six women in Oklahoma County, two men and one woman in Comanche County, three Tulsa County men, two men each in Canadian and Carter counties, two Muskogee County women, one man each in Caddo, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kay, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Stephens and Tillman counties and one woman each in Creek, Delaware and Seminole counties.
Four deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man each in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties and two women in Carter and Pawnee counties. The other two deaths were a Canadian and Tulsa counties men in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 21,996, according to OSDH on Tuesday. Of that number, 1,048 currently are hospitalized, with 303 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report issued Tuesday afternoon.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 13 COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Tuesday it had 12 patients and also had no deaths.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Tuesday included 12 in Woodward, nine in Noble, six in Grant, three in Blaine, two each in Alfalfa and Kingfisher and one in Major. No cases were reported in Woods County.
State update
There have been 207,612 Oklahoma women and 184,519 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 33 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,440 in the 0-4 age group, 43,320 in the 5-17 age group, 123,231 in the 18-35 age group, 84,786 in the 36-49 age group, 76,356 in the 50-64 age group and 56,977 in the 65 and older age group. There were 54 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,602 deaths in the state, 2,857 have been 65 and older and 581 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.5% of the total. There have been 131 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 32 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,046, than women, 1,556, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 593 in Tulsa; 589 in Oklahoma; 229 in Cleveland; 109 in Comanche; 101 in Rogers; 99 in Creek; 82 in Muskogee; 76 in Washington; 69 each in Canadiana and Wagoner; 60 in Garfield; 59 each in Custer and Kay; 58 in Grady; 57 in McCurtain; 55 each in Delaware and Pottawatomie; 51 in Stephens; 49 in Caddo; 45 in Bryan; 43 in Lincoln; 42 in Payne; 41 in Jackson; 40 in McClain; 39 each in LeFlore and Okmulgee; 38 each in Osage and Pontotoc; 35 each in Carter and Ottawa; 34 in Mayes; 33 in Cherokee; 32 each in Garvin and Pittsburg; 31 in Beckham; 29 in Seminole; 27 in McIntosh; 26 in Sequoyah; 25 in Pawnee; 23 in Logan; 21 in Texas; 20 in Adair; 19 in Kingfisher; 17 in Murray; 16 in Okfuskee; 14 each in Hughes, Johnston, Nowata and Tillman; 13 each in Cotton, Greer, Kiowa and Woodward; 12 each in Choctaw and Marshall; 10 each in Coal, Craig and Pushmataha; nine in Atoka; eight each in Haskell, Latimer, Love and Noble; seven each in Jefferson and Woods; six each in Blaine, Roger Mills and Washita; five each in Alfalfa and Grant; four each in Beaver, Dewey and Major; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,984 cases, 2,848 recovered, 123 active and 13 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two from Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,859 cases, 1,740 recovered, 100 active and 19 deaths, eight from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,254 cases, 1,151 recovered, 95 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,149 cases, 1,102 recovered, 40 active and seven deaths, six from Alva and one not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,104 cases, 1,054 recovered, 44 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee.
• Blaine with 907 cases, 797 recovered, 104 active and six deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and three not listed by town.
• Major with 899 cases, 844 recovered, 51 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 503 cases, 474 recovered, 24 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
There have been 2,735 cases, with 2,533 recovered and 32 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,372 cases, with 3,153 recovered and 22 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 35 cases with 32 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 18 Tuesday, with 100 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
The DOC showed Tuesday there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva. No active cases were reported at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, Enid Community Corrections Center and William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were three and 161, respectively, at James Crabtree, and two and 101 at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
