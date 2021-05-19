ENID, Okla. — There are no “orange” counties this week in Oklahoma.
According to Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, 40 Oklahoma counties are in the low, or “yellow,”risk level and 37, including a majority of Northwest Oklahoma, are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.
Last week, only one county, Okmulgee, was in the moderate, or “orange” risk level.
Garfield County saw green last week for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and reported 0.9 cases per 100,000.
Of the 18 Northwest Oklahoma counties, only Beaver, Major and Texas, are in the “yellow” category.
OSDH reported Wednesday that there have been 40 COVID-19-related deaths in the past week, including an Enid resident.
Weekly Update
In its weekly report Wednesday, OSDH said one Enid resident and one Watonga resident were among 40 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past week.
OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 6,918 confirmed deaths.
The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,386 deaths, a weekly increase of 43, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Oklahoma gained 965 COVID-19 cases in the past week, OSDH said.
OSDH showed 451,349 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 124 from Wednesday, and 451,280 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 1,621 active, a decrease of 514 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.
There have been 94 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 26,244, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 111 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, 28 of which are in the ICU, across the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, there have been three cases with one in the ICU.
Cases in Garfield County increased by four in the past week for a total of 7,806, with nine active, a decrease of three since last week, and 7,666, or 98.2%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,905, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported seven active cases and 6,777 recovered.
Of the county’s 131 deaths, 121 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Covington and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 118 deaths.
There have been 3,053 cases, with 2,984 recovered and 66 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,760 cases, with 3,703 recovered and 53 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Weekly case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included two in Woodward and one each in Kingfisher and Major counties. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant and Noble counties, and Woods County saw a reduction of two cases.
Epidemiology Report
According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a 33.1% decrease in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.
From May 9-15, 965 cases were reported, a decrease of 478 from the week before, May 2-8, which had 1,443. The number of deaths this week was 40, six less than than the previous week.
OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.8% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, the same as last week. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 26,244, according to the report.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 10th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same as last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, down one spot from 25th last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, the same as last week.
From May 9-15, 19,161 specimens have been tested. Of those, 1,043, or 3.7%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases is at 1.5%, the same as last week.
From May 11-17, 49,809 vaccine doses were administered in the state, down by 15,087 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,377,258, with 1,105,857 fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 35.8% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.3% of people 65 and older have received theirs.
According to OSDH, 29.7% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 62.3% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,166 cases, 3,126 recovered, five active and 35 deaths, 26 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,056 cases, 2,017 recovered, one active and 38 deaths, 19 from Kingfisher, 11 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,380 cases, 1,361 recovered, none active and 19 deaths, including 12 from Perry, two each from Billings, Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,203 cases, 1,186 recovered, none active and 17 deaths, 15 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,154 cases, 1,148 recovered, none active and six deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,045 cases, 1,023 recovered, three active and 19 deaths, five from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 956 cases, 934 recovered, one active and 21 deaths, 16 from Fairview, two from Cleo Springs, one from Ringwood and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 549 cases, 543 recovered, none active and six deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 05.19.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|87025
|1221
|85383
|2021-05-19
|TULSA
|74893
|1061
|73496
|2021-05-19
|CLEVELAND
|31140
|406
|30605
|2021-05-19
|CANADIAN
|17284
|175
|17003
|2021-05-19
|COMANCHE
|13853
|188
|13609
|2021-05-19
|ROGERS
|10523
|180
|10302
|2021-05-19
|MUSKOGEE
|9332
|164
|9157
|2021-05-19
|PAYNE
|8686
|72
|8602
|2021-05-19
|POTTAWATOMIE
|8375
|127
|8218
|2021-05-19
|WAGONER
|8114
|116
|7962
|2021-05-19
|GARFIELD
|7806
|131
|7666
|2021-05-19
|CREEK
|6972
|157
|6783
|2021-05-19
|CARTER
|6142
|111
|6014
|2021-05-19
|BRYAN
|6118
|72
|6034
|2021-05-19
|GRADY
|5963
|121
|5823
|2021-05-19
|CHEROKEE
|5632
|75
|5551
|2021-05-19
|LE FLORE
|5590
|64
|5512
|2021-05-19
|KAY
|5325
|126
|5194
|2021-05-19
|MCCLAIN
|5306
|69
|5223
|2021-05-19
|WASHINGTON
|5216
|111
|5092
|2021-05-19
|PONTOTOC
|5142
|72
|5059
|2021-05-19
|STEPHENS
|4876
|102
|4759
|2021-05-19
|OSAGE
|4756
|72
|4659
|2021-05-19
|DELAWARE
|4650
|91
|4536
|2021-05-19
|PITTSBURG
|4648
|70
|4572
|2021-05-19
|LOGAN
|4276
|57
|4204
|2021-05-19
|MAYES
|4214
|69
|4123
|2021-05-19
|SEQUOYAH
|4130
|51
|4065
|2021-05-19
|CUSTER
|4075
|98
|3971
|2021-05-19
|CADDO
|3972
|89
|3879
|2021-05-19
|MCCURTAIN
|3946
|90
|3847
|2021-05-19
|OTTAWA
|3914
|67
|3831
|2021-05-19
|OKMULGEE
|3796
|78
|3684
|2021-05-19
|GARVIN
|3613
|78
|3531
|2021-05-19
|TEXAS
|3527
|34
|3484
|2021-05-19
|LINCOLN
|3248
|72
|3173
|2021-05-19
|ADAIR
|3182
|41
|3136
|2021-05-19
|WOODWARD
|3166
|35
|3126
|2021-05-19
|JACKSON
|3117
|56
|3059
|2021-05-19
|BECKHAM
|2898
|57
|2841
|2021-05-19
|SEMINOLE
|2878
|70
|2802
|2021-05-19
|KINGFISHER
|2056
|38
|2017
|2021-05-19
|MARSHALL
|2048
|23
|2022
|2021-05-19
|MURRAY
|2018
|38
|1976
|2021-05-19
|MCINTOSH
|2010
|59
|1943
|2021-05-19
|CRAIG
|1988
|18
|1958
|2021-05-19
|ATOKA
|1873
|25
|1845
|2021-05-19
|OKFUSKEE
|1789
|31
|1750
|2021-05-19
|PAWNEE
|1786
|50
|1734
|2021-05-19
|CHOCTAW
|1616
|22
|1591
|2021-05-19
|LOVE
|1504
|21
|1479
|2021-05-19
|NOBLE
|1380
|19
|1361
|2021-05-19
|JOHNSTON
|1377
|35
|1341
|2021-05-19
|HASKELL
|1254
|17
|1236
|2021-05-19
|HUGHES
|1239
|28
|1207
|2021-05-19
|WOODS
|1203
|17
|1186
|2021-05-19
|ALFALFA
|1154
|6
|1148
|2021-05-19
|NOWATA
|1149
|19
|1128
|2021-05-19
|WASHITA
|1084
|22
|1062
|2021-05-19
|BLAINE
|1045
|19
|1023
|2021-05-19
|PUSHMATAHA
|1010
|20
|989
|2021-05-19
|MAJOR
|956
|21
|934
|2021-05-19
|LATIMER
|836
|13
|822
|2021-05-19
|KIOWA
|818
|25
|792
|2021-05-19
|TILLMAN
|803
|17
|786
|2021-05-19
|JEFFERSON
|703
|13
|690
|2021-05-19
|COAL
|699
|15
|683
|2021-05-19
|COTTON
|695
|16
|677
|2021-05-19
|GREER
|585
|21
|564
|2021-05-19
|DEWEY
|552
|14
|538
|2021-05-19
|GRANT
|549
|6
|543
|2021-05-19
|BEAVER
|475
|6
|468
|2021-05-19
|HARPER
|420
|6
|414
|2021-05-19
|ROGER MILLS
|389
|12
|377
|2021-05-19
|ELLIS
|357
|5
|351
|2021-05-19
|HARMON
|327
|4
|323
|2021-05-19
|CIMARRON
|214
|1
|213
|2021-05-19
Oklahoma per city 05.19.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|66325
|983
|65002
|2021-05-19
|TULSA
|44931
|701
|44035
|2021-05-19
|EDMOND
|17917
|173
|17675
|2021-05-19
|BROKEN ARROW
|16390
|189
|16119
|2021-05-19
|NORMAN
|14330
|184
|14091
|2021-05-19
|OTHER***
|11090
|110
|10924
|2021-05-19
|YUKON
|9575
|77
|9444
|2021-05-19
|LAWTON
|8619
|156
|8444
|2021-05-19
|ENID
|6905
|121
|6777
|2021-05-19
|MOORE
|6635
|67
|6530
|2021-05-19
|STILLWATER
|6206
|37
|6161
|2021-05-19
|CLAREMORE
|6011
|115
|5873
|2021-05-19
|OWASSO
|5509
|74
|5408
|2021-05-19
|MUSKOGEE
|5229
|122
|5099
|2021-05-19
|SHAWNEE
|5107
|91
|5005
|2021-05-19
|ARDMORE
|4625
|73
|4540
|2021-05-19
|ADA
|4225
|60
|4155
|2021-05-19
|BARTLESVILLE
|4083
|89
|3984
|2021-05-19
|TAHLEQUAH
|3955
|55
|3896
|2021-05-19
|PONCA CITY
|3895
|82
|3808
|2021-05-19
|BIXBY
|3675
|29
|3623
|2021-05-19
|DURANT
|3605
|40
|3558
|2021-05-19
|SAND SPRINGS
|3333
|67
|3244
|2021-05-19
|MCALESTER
|3235
|43
|3187
|2021-05-19
|SAPULPA
|3163
|64
|3081
|2021-05-19
|DUNCAN
|3080
|59
|3014
|2021-05-19
|JENKS
|2993
|24
|2963
|2021-05-19
|MUSTANG
|2903
|41
|2840
|2021-05-19
|GUYMON
|2619
|32
|2580
|2021-05-19
|ALTUS
|2601
|52
|2547
|2021-05-19
|GUTHRIE
|2549
|41
|2496
|2021-05-19
|EL RENO
|2532
|40
|2482
|2021-05-19
|CHICKASHA
|2467
|75
|2388
|2021-05-19
|COLLINSVILLE
|2417
|27
|2385
|2021-05-19
|CHOCTAW
|2410
|35
|2369
|2021-05-19
|BLANCHARD
|2263
|26
|2231
|2021-05-19
|MIAMI
|2213
|36
|2169
|2021-05-19
|STILWELL
|2145
|31
|2112
|2021-05-19
|BETHANY
|2052
|26
|2015
|2021-05-19
|WOODWARD
|1862
|26
|1833
|2021-05-19
|COWETA
|1852
|31
|1813
|2021-05-19
|WEATHERFORD
|1820
|34
|1784
|2021-05-19
|SKIATOOK
|1746
|15
|1720
|2021-05-19
|ELK CITY
|1736
|35
|1701
|2021-05-19
|CLINTON
|1726
|60
|1662
|2021-05-19
|PRYOR CREEK
|1675
|32
|1636
|2021-05-19
|GLENPOOL
|1625
|25
|1589
|2021-05-19
|POTEAU
|1593
|20
|1569
|2021-05-19
|GROVE
|1590
|54
|1529
|2021-05-19
|OKMULGEE
|1585
|42
|1514
|2021-05-19
|TAFT
|1576
|4
|1572
|2021-05-19
|VINITA
|1541
|14
|1518
|2021-05-19
|TUTTLE
|1535
|18
|1511
|2021-05-19
|SALLISAW
|1528
|24
|1499
|2021-05-19
|SEMINOLE
|1528
|36
|1492
|2021-05-19
|PURCELL
|1473
|26
|1437
|2021-05-19
|ATOKA
|1468
|19
|1446
|2021-05-19
|WAGONER
|1457
|30
|1422
|2021-05-19
|CUSHING
|1409
|22
|1384
|2021-05-19
|BROKEN BOW
|1406
|44
|1361
|2021-05-19
|ANADARKO
|1387
|32
|1354
|2021-05-19
|NOBLE
|1369
|21
|1346
|2021-05-19
|PAULS VALLEY
|1300
|32
|1267
|2021-05-19
|LEXINGTON
|1287
|23
|1260
|2021-05-19
|NEWCASTLE
|1281
|13
|1267
|2021-05-19
|TECUMSEH
|1273
|13
|1252
|2021-05-19
|HARRAH
|1266
|21
|1240
|2021-05-19
|SULPHUR
|1255
|23
|1231
|2021-05-19
|PIEDMONT
|1249
|10
|1236
|2021-05-19
|IDABEL
|1248
|22
|1225
|2021-05-19
|MCLOUD
|1182
|14
|1162
|2021-05-19
|FORT GIBSON
|1175
|20
|1155
|2021-05-19
|MADILL
|1138
|13
|1124
|2021-05-19
|MULDROW
|1110
|7
|1094
|2021-05-19
|JAY
|1070
|14
|1052
|2021-05-19
|MARLOW
|1059
|21
|1030
|2021-05-19
|MARIETTA
|1008
|18
|989
|2021-05-19
|ALVA
|1006
|15
|991
|2021-05-19
|CHECOTAH
|1000
|29
|970
|2021-05-19
|BRISTOW
|951
|32
|914
|2021-05-19
|HUGO
|937
|18
|918
|2021-05-19
|HENRYETTA
|936
|23
|913
|2021-05-19
|FORT SUPPLY
|932
|2
|929
|2021-05-19
|EUFAULA
|917
|31
|879
|2021-05-19
|KINGSTON
|899
|9
|888
|2021-05-19
|SAYRE
|890
|17
|873
|2021-05-19
|HOMINY
|823
|4
|816
|2021-05-19
|KINGFISHER
|823
|19
|804
|2021-05-19
|CLEVELAND
|801
|21
|778
|2021-05-19
|ELGIN
|795
|10
|784
|2021-05-19
|STIGLER
|776
|12
|763
|2021-05-19
|CATOOSA
|771
|14
|755
|2021-05-19
|OKEMAH
|769
|15
|750
|2021-05-19
|MANNFORD
|769
|18
|750
|2021-05-19
|LOCUST GROVE
|749
|7
|737
|2021-05-19
|LINDSAY
|746
|16
|730
|2021-05-19
|HOLDENVILLE
|737
|19
|716
|2021-05-19
|CALERA
|732
|7
|725
|2021-05-19
|HELENA
|730
|2
|728
|2021-05-19
|CHANDLER
|726
|23
|702
|2021-05-19
|SPIRO
|712
|2
|706
|2021-05-19
|WEWOKA
|703
|20
|681
|2021-05-19
|INOLA
|701
|12
|687
|2021-05-19
|NOWATA
|700
|11
|688
|2021-05-19
|CACHE
|697
|9
|687
|2021-05-19
|PERRY
|696
|12
|684
|2021-05-19
|DAVIS
|694
|13
|678
|2021-05-19
|MOUNDS
|688
|11
|674
|2021-05-19
|HEAVENER
|684
|12
|671
|2021-05-19
|BLACKWELL
|682
|27
|655
|2021-05-19
|HENNESSEY
|654
|11
|642
|2021-05-19
|CHELSEA
|647
|18
|626
|2021-05-19
|SALINA
|643
|9
|629
|2021-05-19
|SPENCER
|639
|14
|617
|2021-05-19
|SPERRY
|634
|2
|626
|2021-05-19
|AFTON
|625
|5
|620
|2021-05-19
|JONES
|609
|8
|599
|2021-05-19
|TISHOMINGO
|607
|21
|586
|2021-05-19
|WARR ACRES
|590
|5
|582
|2021-05-19
|WESTVILLE
|587
|5
|580
|2021-05-19
|MIDWEST CITY
|580
|18
|557
|2021-05-19
|PERKINS
|578
|5
|572
|2021-05-19
|DEL CITY
|574
|19
|551
|2021-05-19
|BOLEY
|568
|9
|559
|2021-05-19
|COMANCHE
|561
|21
|540
|2021-05-19
|DEWEY
|551
|11
|539
|2021-05-19
|PRAGUE
|548
|8
|539
|2021-05-19
|COLCORD
|533
|5
|522
|2021-05-19
|WYNNEWOOD
|532
|10
|521
|2021-05-19
|ANTLERS
|531
|11
|520
|2021-05-19
|HULBERT
|526
|6
|518
|2021-05-19
|OOLOGAH
|520
|6
|513
|2021-05-19
|PAWHUSKA
|516
|9
|502
|2021-05-19
|ROLAND
|516
|5
|511
|2021-05-19
|VIAN
|515
|10
|505
|2021-05-19
|COALGATE
|513
|11
|501
|2021-05-19
|PAWNEE
|513
|21
|492
|2021-05-19
|FAIRVIEW
|510
|16
|493
|2021-05-19
|APACHE
|503
|8
|494
|2021-05-19
|HASKELL
|502
|4
|497
|2021-05-19
|WILBURTON
|497
|9
|487
|2021-05-19
|CHOUTEAU
|488
|14
|473
|2021-05-19
|HINTON
|482
|2
|480
|2021-05-19
|MEEKER
|482
|20
|462
|2021-05-19
|FREDERICK
|472
|12
|460
|2021-05-19
|LONE GROVE
|457
|8
|448
|2021-05-19
|STRATFORD
|454
|12
|441
|2021-05-19
|NEWKIRK
|444
|6
|438
|2021-05-19
|WILSON
|444
|14
|428
|2021-05-19
|POCOLA
|442
|3
|438
|2021-05-19
|WISTER
|441
|2
|439
|2021-05-19
|WALTERS
|429
|6
|423
|2021-05-19
|KANSAS
|428
|7
|418
|2021-05-19
|CARNEGIE
|422
|15
|407
|2021-05-19
|STROUD
|422
|6
|415
|2021-05-19
|WATONGA
|415
|2
|412
|2021-05-19
|TALIHINA
|411
|15
|396
|2021-05-19
|WASHINGTON
|411
|4
|406
|2021-05-19
|BEGGS
|405
|5
|398
|2021-05-19
|LUTHER
|404
|9
|393
|2021-05-19
|KONAWA
|402
|9
|391
|2021-05-19
|NICHOLS HILLS
|402
|2
|399
|2021-05-19
|VALLIANT
|381
|6
|370
|2021-05-19
|MANGUM
|381
|14
|367
|2021-05-19
|WELLSTON
|380
|8
|372
|2021-05-19
|COLBERT
|378
|10
|367
|2021-05-19
|TONKAWA
|375
|15
|360
|2021-05-19
|COMMERCE
|370
|6
|358
|2021-05-19
|HARTSHORNE
|359
|12
|347
|2021-05-19
|MINCO
|356
|1
|355
|2021-05-19
|MORRIS
|352
|5
|345
|2021-05-19
|WYANDOTTE
|351
|5
|346
|2021-05-19
|FLETCHER
|342
|3
|339
|2021-05-19
|HOBART
|340
|12
|327
|2021-05-19
|MEAD
|333
|5
|326
|2021-05-19
|HOOKER
|333
|0
|333
|2021-05-19
|CADDO
|333
|3
|330
|2021-05-19
|QUAPAW
|331
|13
|317
|2021-05-19
|HEALDTON
|330
|11
|317
|2021-05-19
|DRUMRIGHT
|328
|9
|319
|2021-05-19
|NEW CORDELL
|328
|6
|322
|2021-05-19
|PORTER
|321
|9
|312
|2021-05-19
|GORE
|318
|5
|313
|2021-05-19
|ELMORE CITY
|316
|4
|312
|2021-05-19
|PORUM
|311
|5
|306
|2021-05-19
|HOWE
|311
|2
|309
|2021-05-19
|FAIRLAND
|309
|4
|304
|2021-05-19
|ARCADIA
|307
|0
|307
|2021-05-19
|STONEWALL
|301
|3
|298
|2021-05-19
|WARNER
|295
|5
|290
|2021-05-19
|KIEFER
|294
|1
|290
|2021-05-19
|TALALA
|294
|3
|291
|2021-05-19
|HOLLIS
|292
|4
|288
|2021-05-19
|KELLYVILLE
|287
|5
|281
|2021-05-19
|CRESCENT
|281
|5
|275
|2021-05-19
|BOKCHITO
|280
|2
|277
|2021-05-19
|ADAIR
|279
|3
|270
|2021-05-19
|BARNSDALL
|274
|7
|267
|2021-05-19
|RINGLING
|273
|1
|272
|2021-05-19
|WAURIKA
|273
|7
|266
|2021-05-19
|ALLEN
|270
|4
|265
|2021-05-19
|OKARCHE
|261
|4
|256
|2021-05-19
|MAYSVILLE
|258
|8
|249
|2021-05-19
|WAYNE
|254
|4
|250
|2021-05-19
|EARLSBORO
|253
|5
|247
|2021-05-19
|CASHION
|248
|1
|247
|2021-05-19
|BOSWELL
|240
|1
|239
|2021-05-19
|WATTS
|240
|2
|237
|2021-05-19
|CAMERON
|238
|1
|236
|2021-05-19
|RUSH SPRINGS
|238
|3
|232
|2021-05-19
|FORT COBB
|236
|4
|231
|2021-05-19
|WRIGHT CITY
|233
|2
|230
|2021-05-19
|HYDRO
|233
|7
|226
|2021-05-19
|PADEN
|233
|2
|229
|2021-05-19
|BLAIR
|233
|1
|232
|2021-05-19
|HAWORTH
|230
|4
|226
|2021-05-19
|BEAVER
|230
|4
|226
|2021-05-19
|MOORELAND
|225
|6
|218
|2021-05-19
|MAUD
|221
|0
|219
|2021-05-19
|LAVERNE
|221
|1
|220
|2021-05-19
|ROFF
|220
|1
|219
|2021-05-19
|YALE
|220
|7
|213
|2021-05-19
|WAUKOMIS
|218
|0
|218
|2021-05-19
|KEOTA
|213
|0
|213
|2021-05-19
|CHEROKEE
|211
|1
|210
|2021-05-19
|PAOLI
|210
|2
|208
|2021-05-19
|CEMENT
|209
|1
|208
|2021-05-19
|BOKOSHE
|206
|3
|202
|2021-05-19
|GERONIMO
|206
|3
|203
|2021-05-19
|BINGER
|206
|13
|192
|2021-05-19
|BILLINGS
|204
|2
|202
|2021-05-19
|WETUMKA
|202
|5
|196
|2021-05-19
|OKEENE
|202
|5
|197
|2021-05-19
|JENNINGS
|200
|4
|196
|2021-05-19
|OCHELATA
|200
|3
|197
|2021-05-19
|GLENCOE
|200
|3
|197
|2021-05-19
|CYRIL
|199
|3
|196
|2021-05-19
|TEXHOMA
|198
|0
|197
|2021-05-19
|QUINTON
|198
|3
|195
|2021-05-19
|BIG CABIN
|195
|4
|189
|2021-05-19
|FAIRFAX
|193
|7
|186
|2021-05-19
|RINGWOOD
|191
|1
|190
|2021-05-19
|WELCH
|185
|2
|183
|2021-05-19
|MORRISON
|183
|1
|182
|2021-05-19
|ARAPAHO
|180
|4
|176
|2021-05-19
|RAMONA
|180
|6
|174
|2021-05-19
|GEARY
|178
|4
|174
|2021-05-19
|INDIAHOMA
|178
|2
|175
|2021-05-19
|NINNEKAH
|176
|2
|174
|2021-05-19
|THOMAS
|176
|0
|176
|2021-05-19
|CHEYENNE
|176
|4
|172
|2021-05-19
|SHADY POINT
|175
|1
|173
|2021-05-19
|SHATTUCK
|175
|2
|173
|2021-05-19
|MEDFORD
|174
|0
|174
|2021-05-19
|RED ROCK
|172
|2
|170
|2021-05-19
|THACKERVILLE
|171
|1
|169
|2021-05-19
|RED OAK
|170
|0
|170
|2021-05-19
|OKTAHA
|170
|2
|167
|2021-05-19
|FORT TOWSON
|169
|0
|168
|2021-05-19
|GRANITE
|167
|7
|160
|2021-05-19
|SEILING
|164
|6
|158
|2021-05-19
|GOODWELL
|163
|1
|162
|2021-05-19
|SNYDER
|161
|8
|153
|2021-05-19
|DEPEW
|161
|3
|158
|2021-05-19
|BUFFALO
|161
|5
|156
|2021-05-19
|WELEETKA
|160
|3
|157
|2021-05-19
|CALUMET
|158
|1
|156
|2021-05-19
|PANAMA
|158
|2
|156
|2021-05-19
|COPAN
|155
|2
|153
|2021-05-19
|GRACEMONT
|154
|5
|149
|2021-05-19
|BENNINGTON
|151
|2
|149
|2021-05-19
|CANTON
|150
|3
|147
|2021-05-19
|UNION CITY
|149
|1
|147
|2021-05-19
|KREBS
|149
|6
|143
|2021-05-19
|TERLTON
|149
|1
|148
|2021-05-19
|BURNS FLAT
|148
|3
|145
|2021-05-19
|TEMPLE
|148
|9
|138
|2021-05-19
|CLAYTON
|145
|3
|142
|2021-05-19
|MILBURN
|145
|4
|140
|2021-05-19
|WANETTE
|145
|0
|144
|2021-05-19
|BOISE CITY
|143
|0
|143
|2021-05-19
|BLUEJACKET
|142
|1
|140
|2021-05-19
|WEBBERS FALLS
|142
|1
|140
|2021-05-19
|POND CREEK
|141
|0
|141
|2021-05-19
|CANUTE
|140
|2
|138
|2021-05-19
|ARKOMA
|139
|1
|138
|2021-05-19
|MANNSVILLE
|137
|3
|134
|2021-05-19
|VICI
|137
|2
|135
|2021-05-19
|ALEX
|132
|5
|126
|2021-05-19
|KIOWA
|130
|2
|128
|2021-05-19
|SPAVINAW
|130
|2
|128
|2021-05-19
|GRANDFIELD
|130
|1
|129
|2021-05-19
|GARBER
|129
|1
|128
|2021-05-19
|ASHER
|129
|1
|128
|2021-05-19
|HAMMON
|129
|2
|127
|2021-05-19
|LEEDEY
|127
|5
|122
|2021-05-19
|LAHOMA
|126
|5
|119
|2021-05-19
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|125
|3
|122
|2021-05-19
|TIPTON
|124
|4
|120
|2021-05-19
|ERICK
|123
|2
|121
|2021-05-19
|CHATTANOOGA
|121
|2
|119
|2021-05-19
|SOPER
|120
|1
|118
|2021-05-19
|AGRA
|119
|2
|117
|2021-05-19
|DAVENPORT
|117
|0
|117
|2021-05-19
|COUNCIL HILL
|116
|3
|113
|2021-05-19
|VELMA
|116
|2
|114
|2021-05-19
|OAKS
|112
|4
|108
|2021-05-19
|MULHALL
|112
|0
|112
|2021-05-19
|RYAN
|112
|1
|111
|2021-05-19
|SENTINEL
|112
|2
|110
|2021-05-19
|MILL CREEK
|111
|1
|110
|2021-05-19
|CANEY
|111
|1
|110
|2021-05-19
|SASAKWA
|107
|0
|107
|2021-05-19
|TUPELO
|106
|2
|104
|2021-05-19
|DELAWARE
|106
|2
|104
|2021-05-19
|TYRONE
|105
|0
|104
|2021-05-19
|GARVIN
|104
|0
|103
|2021-05-19
|BRAGGS
|104
|1
|103
|2021-05-19
|WAYNOKA
|103
|0
|103
|2021-05-19
|MCCURTAIN
|102
|2
|100
|2021-05-19
|OILTON
|102
|4
|98
|2021-05-19
|RATLIFF CITY
|102
|0
|102
|2021-05-19
|DOVER
|101
|2
|99
|2021-05-19
|BYARS
|100
|1
|99
|2021-05-19
|VERDEN
|98
|1
|96
|2021-05-19
|GANS
|98
|0
|98
|2021-05-19
|SPRINGER
|97
|3
|94
|2021-05-19
|AMBER
|97
|5
|92
|2021-05-19
|WANN
|91
|3
|87
|2021-05-19
|LOOKEBA
|91
|3
|88
|2021-05-19
|FOSS
|90
|0
|90
|2021-05-19
|RIPLEY
|89
|1
|88
|2021-05-19
|OLUSTEE
|87
|0
|87
|2021-05-19
|STERLING
|87
|1
|86
|2021-05-19
|KINTA
|86
|1
|85
|2021-05-19
|TRYON
|86
|0
|86
|2021-05-19
|STUART
|85
|0
|84
|2021-05-19
|STRINGTOWN
|85
|3
|82
|2021-05-19
|RAVIA
|84
|2
|82
|2021-05-19
|DEWAR
|84
|1
|83
|2021-05-19
|COYLE
|83
|0
|83
|2021-05-19
|SAVANNA
|81
|1
|80
|2021-05-19
|RATTAN
|81
|1
|80
|2021-05-19
|CARNEY
|81
|2
|79
|2021-05-19
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|1
|79
|2021-05-19
|CANADIAN
|80
|1
|79
|2021-05-19
|PITTSBURG
|78
|1
|77
|2021-05-19
|HAILEYVILLE
|73
|1
|72
|2021-05-19
|CORN
|72
|4
|68
|2021-05-19
|COVINGTON
|71
|1
|70
|2021-05-19
|LAMONT
|71
|1
|70
|2021-05-19
|POCASSET
|70
|1
|69
|2021-05-19
|DUSTIN
|70
|2
|68
|2021-05-19
|ARNETT
|70
|1
|68
|2021-05-19
|RANDLETT
|69
|1
|67
|2021-05-19
|FARGO
|69
|1
|68
|2021-05-19
|MARBLE CITY
|68
|0
|68
|2021-05-19
|SAWYER
|67
|1
|65
|2021-05-19
|DILL CITY
|67
|2
|65
|2021-05-19
|DRUMMOND
|67
|1
|66
|2021-05-19
|ORLANDO
|67
|0
|67
|2021-05-19
|LONGDALE
|66
|1
|65
|2021-05-19
|WAPANUCKA
|66
|2
|64
|2021-05-19
|KREMLIN
|66
|0
|66
|2021-05-19
|SHIDLER
|65
|1
|64
|2021-05-19
|KETCHUM
|64
|2
|62
|2021-05-19
|KAW CITY
|64
|3
|61
|2021-05-19
|LENAPAH
|64
|0
|64
|2021-05-19
|NASH
|64
|1
|63
|2021-05-19
|BOYNTON
|61
|1
|60
|2021-05-19
|CASTLE
|61
|1
|58
|2021-05-19
|LANGLEY
|61
|0
|61
|2021-05-19
|CLEO SPRINGS
|61
|2
|59
|2021-05-19
|KENEFIC
|60
|1
|59
|2021-05-19
|AMES
|58
|0
|58
|2021-05-19
|CALVIN
|57
|1
|56
|2021-05-19
|CROWDER
|57
|0
|57
|2021-05-19
|MARLAND
|57
|2
|55
|2021-05-19
|PRUE
|57
|2
|54
|2021-05-19
|REYDON
|56
|2
|54
|2021-05-19
|INDIANOLA
|55
|0
|55
|2021-05-19
|WYNONA
|55
|2
|53
|2021-05-19
|FAIRMONT
|55
|1
|54
|2021-05-19
|WHITEFIELD
|55
|1
|54
|2021-05-19
|CARTER
|55
|0
|55
|2021-05-19
|OKAY
|54
|1
|53
|2021-05-19
|ALINE
|54
|2
|52
|2021-05-19
|LEHIGH
|53
|0
|53
|2021-05-19
|LONE WOLF
|53
|0
|53
|2021-05-19
|FORGAN
|51
|1
|50
|2021-05-19
|MENO
|50
|0
|50
|2021-05-19
|FAXON
|50
|0
|50
|2021-05-19
|LOCO
|50
|0
|50
|2021-05-19
|GAGE
|49
|1
|48
|2021-05-19
|TALOGA
|48
|0
|48
|2021-05-19
|ACHILLE
|48
|1
|47
|2021-05-19
|WAKITA
|47
|3
|44
|2021-05-19
|BURBANK
|47
|0
|47
|2021-05-19
|TERRAL
|47
|2
|45
|2021-05-19
|HASTINGS
|47
|1
|46
|2021-05-19
|CARMEN
|46
|3
|43
|2021-05-19
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|46
|1
|45
|2021-05-19
|ROOSEVELT
|44
|0
|44
|2021-05-19
|SHARON
|44
|1
|43
|2021-05-19
|SPARKS
|43
|2
|41
|2021-05-19
|RALSTON
|43
|2
|41
|2021-05-19
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|42
|2021-05-19
|DEER CREEK
|41
|1
|40
|2021-05-19
|JET
|41
|0
|41
|2021-05-19
|FOSTER
|41
|0
|41
|2021-05-19
|OSAGE
|41
|1
|40
|2021-05-19
|BUTLER
|41
|0
|41
|2021-05-19
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|39
|2021-05-19
|COLONY
|40
|1
|39
|2021-05-19
|DEVOL
|40
|0
|40
|2021-05-19
|ELDORADO
|40
|1
|39
|2021-05-19
|GOLDSBY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-05-19
|GOLTRY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-05-19
|ROCKY
|39
|0
|39
|2021-05-19
|HARDESTY
|39
|0
|39
|2021-05-19
|FREEDOM
|38
|0
|38
|2021-05-19
|BERNICE
|37
|0
|37
|2021-05-19
|MARSHALL
|37
|1
|36
|2021-05-19
|FRANCIS
|37
|1
|36
|2021-05-19
|EAKLY
|36
|1
|35
|2021-05-19
|HANNA
|36
|0
|36
|2021-05-19
|NICOMA PARK
|35
|2
|33
|2021-05-19
|AVANT
|34
|1
|33
|2021-05-19
|BURLINGTON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-05-19
|DAVIDSON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-05-19
|GOTEBO
|31
|1
|30
|2021-05-19
|BESSIE
|31
|1
|30
|2021-05-19
|FITZHUGH
|30
|0
|30
|2021-05-19
|WILLOW
|30
|0
|30
|2021-05-19
|KEYES
|30
|0
|30
|2021-05-19
|HUNTER
|30
|0
|30
|2021-05-19
|GOULD
|29
|0
|29
|2021-05-19
|MEDICINE PARK
|29
|0
|29
|2021-05-19
|CAMARGO
|28
|0
|28
|2021-05-19
|DISNEY
|28
|0
|28
|2021-05-19
|OPTIMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-05-19
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-05-19
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|26
|2021-05-19
|MILLERTON
|26
|2
|24
|2021-05-19
|BRADLEY
|26
|1
|25
|2021-05-19
|DIBBLE
|25
|0
|25
|2021-05-19
|NORTH MIAMI
|24
|0
|24
|2021-05-19
|BRAMAN
|24
|1
|23
|2021-05-19
|MARTHA
|22
|1
|21
|2021-05-19
|LAMAR
|21
|1
|20
|2021-05-19
|FOYIL
|21
|1
|20
|2021-05-19
|CROMWELL
|21
|2
|18
|2021-05-19
|BROMIDE
|21
|1
|20
|2021-05-19
|HILLSDALE
|21
|0
|21
|2021-05-19
|ALDERSON
|20
|0
|19
|2021-05-19
|MANITOU
|19
|0
|19
|2021-05-19
|WAINWRIGHT
|19
|0
|19
|2021-05-19
|DOUGHERTY
|17
|0
|17
|2021-05-19
|BOWLEGS
|16
|1
|15
|2021-05-19
|FANSHAWE
|14
|0
|14
|2021-05-19
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|14
|1
|13
|2021-05-19
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-05-19
|HALLETT
|12
|0
|12
|2021-05-19
|ALBION
|10
|0
|10
|2021-05-19
|THE VILLAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2021-05-19
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-05-19
|VERA
|9
|0
|9
|2021-05-19
|GENE AUTRY
|7
|0
|7
|2021-05-19
|TATUMS
|6
|0
|6
|2021-05-19
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|6
|2021-05-19
|KEMP
|6
|0
|6
|2021-05-19
|SLICK
|6
|0
|6
|2021-05-19
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-05-19
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-05-19
|BYNG
|4
|0
|4
|2021-05-19
|MOFFETT
|4
|0
|4
|2021-05-19
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-05-19
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-05-19
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-05-19
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-05-19
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-05-19
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-05-19
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-19
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-19
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-19
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-19
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-19
|PENSACOLA
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-19
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-19
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-19
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-19
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-19
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-19
|HOFFMAN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-19
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-05-19
