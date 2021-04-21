covid number 4.21.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 1,893 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the past week, including a Garfield County resident, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

According to OSDH Situation Update, the state gained 238 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 445,963.

On its website, OSDH shows 445,963 total cases from CDC provisional state data and 445,649 total cases with OSDH disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there are 10,122 active, an increase of 92 in the past week, and 428,811 recovered, including 1,782 in the past week.

OSDH released its weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday. The ADS shows Oklahoma has 6,716 confirmed deaths.

The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,189 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor, an increase of 45 since Tuesday.

Of the cumulative hospitalizations in the state, 203 are currently hospitalized, with 50 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had two COVID-19 patients and no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had four patients and also no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County increased by 23 in the past week for a total of 7,758, with 165 active and 7,465, or 96.2%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,867, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 155 active cases and 6,594 recovered.

Of the county’s 128 deaths, 118 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Covington and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 116 deaths.

There have been 3,027 cases, with 2,874 recovered and 64 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,748 cases, with 3,634 recovered and 52 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Weekly case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included eight in Kingfisher, five in Blaine, four in Woodward, and one in Noble. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Grant, Major and Woods counties, and no deaths were reported in any other county.

Epidemiology Report

According to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology Report, which is released every Wednesday, COVID-19 cases saw a 49.3% decrease in the numbers of reported cases compared with the previous week.

From April 11-17, 1,893 cases were reported, a decrease of 1,840 from the week before, April 4-11, which had 3,733. The number of deaths this week was 19, nine less than the previous week.

OSDH reported 34% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 96% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.8% statewide in a week-to-week comparison, the same as last week. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 25,694, according to the report. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations from April 11-17 were at 191, according to OSDH.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks eighth out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 24th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same as last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths.

The number of positive cases makes up 10.4% of the 3,856,357 specimens tested in the state, according to OSDH. The death rate for those positive cases is at 1.5%, the same as last week.

From April 11-17, 139,845 vaccine doses were administered in the state, down by 33,702 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,104,463.

In Garfield County, 33.9% of people 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine as of April 19, and 68.3%, of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 27%% of people 16 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 58.7% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning for OSDH, said the vaccination clinic is still giving out around 100 vaccine doses every day.

As the demand for vaccines starts to decrease, though, Jackson said some of the Health Department's focus will switch to answering questions people have about the vaccines and sharing updates and recommendations.

"Our focus up until now has been just the logistics of getting an appointment," Jackson said. "That's really been the bulk of our questions, and, we get lots of direct messages from people on our Facebook page, so we just have done our best to put out information about getting a vaccine, and now we are entering into the phase where we are trying to respond to people's questions."

One of the next steps for the department is its mobile unit, which is already up and running and has been deployed to various events and businesses to provide COVID-19 vaccines, Jackson said.

Risk Level System

This week, three of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, 64 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and 10 are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.

Last week, there were 16 counties in the moderate risk level, 54 in the low risk level and seven in the new normal risk level.

The 10 “green” counties are Alfalfa, Custer, Grant, Hughes, Kiowa, Major, Noble, Okfuskee, Washita and Woods.

Only one county, Harper, in the health care system Northwest Region, is in “orange,” and 2.2% of beds in the region are COVID-19-positive.

Garfield County, along with Blaine, Kingfisher and Woodward, are all in “yellow” this week, according to OSDH.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,145 cases, 3,059 recovered, 53 active and 33 deaths, 24 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,043 cases, 1,973 recovered, 32 active and 38 deaths, 19 from Kingfisher, 11 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and two not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,375 cases, 1,315 recovered, 41 active and 19 deaths, including 12 from Perry, two each from Billings, Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,204 cases, 1,175 recovered, 12 active and 17 deaths, 15 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,156 cases, 1,140 recovered, nine active and seven deaths, with city data listing three each from Aline and Carmen, two from Helena and one from Cherokee. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,038 cases, 982 recovered, 38 active and 18 deaths, five from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 954 cases, 914 recovered, 19 active and 21 deaths, 16 from Fairview, two from Cleo Springs, one from Ringwood and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 547 cases, 533 recovered, seven active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 04.21.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, April 21, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 85619 1174 82495 2021-04-21
TULSA 73773 1022 71664 2021-04-21
CLEVELAND 30684 393 29474 2021-04-21
CANADIAN 16909 165 16424 2021-04-21
COMANCHE 13608 182 12966 2021-04-21
ROGERS 10374 170 9987 2021-04-21
MUSKOGEE 9293 163 8775 2021-04-21
PAYNE 8644 70 8442 2021-04-21
POTTAWATOMIE 8304 123 8026 2021-04-21
WAGONER 8004 112 7726 2021-04-21
GARFIELD 7758 128 7465 2021-04-21
CREEK 6867 153 6580 2021-04-21
BRYAN 6080 70 5792 2021-04-21
CARTER 6068 108 5827 2021-04-21
GRADY 5912 120 5684 2021-04-21
CHEROKEE 5595 74 5314 2021-04-21
LE FLORE 5551 63 5395 2021-04-21
KAY 5290 125 5047 2021-04-21
MCCLAIN 5255 67 5038 2021-04-21
WASHINGTON 5168 107 4940 2021-04-21
PONTOTOC 5083 72 4860 2021-04-21
STEPHENS 4815 101 4641 2021-04-21
OSAGE 4654 72 4478 2021-04-21
PITTSBURG 4605 68 4456 2021-04-21
DELAWARE 4565 90 4376 2021-04-21
LOGAN 4194 56 4014 2021-04-21
MAYES 4164 68 3977 2021-04-21
SEQUOYAH 4084 49 3923 2021-04-21
CUSTER 4066 97 3909 2021-04-21
CADDO 3957 87 3759 2021-04-21
MCCURTAIN 3923 88 3673 2021-04-21
OTTAWA 3858 64 3719 2021-04-21
OKMULGEE 3706 77 3552 2021-04-21
GARVIN 3601 76 3440 2021-04-21
TEXAS 3503 32 3413 2021-04-21
LINCOLN 3213 70 3077 2021-04-21
ADAIR 3163 39 3004 2021-04-21
WOODWARD 3145 33 3059 2021-04-21
JACKSON 3103 56 2963 2021-04-21
BECKHAM 2886 55 2757 2021-04-21
SEMINOLE 2858 69 2695 2021-04-21
KINGFISHER 2043 38 1973 2021-04-21
MARSHALL 2042 22 1987 2021-04-21
MURRAY 2007 37 1931 2021-04-21
MCINTOSH 1994 56 1856 2021-04-21
CRAIG 1961 18 1891 2021-04-21
ATOKA 1867 25 1810 2021-04-21
OKFUSKEE 1780 30 1714 2021-04-21
PAWNEE 1770 47 1683 2021-04-21
CHOCTAW 1610 20 1525 2021-04-21
LOVE 1490 20 1442 2021-04-21
NOBLE 1375 19 1315 2021-04-21
JOHNSTON 1373 35 1291 2021-04-21
HASKELL 1247 16 1183 2021-04-21
HUGHES 1226 29 1152 2021-04-21
WOODS 1204 17 1175 2021-04-21
ALFALFA 1156 7 1140 2021-04-21
NOWATA 1142 18 1099 2021-04-21
WASHITA 1075 21 1030 2021-04-21
BLAINE 1038 18 982 2021-04-21
PUSHMATAHA 1010 20 957 2021-04-21
MAJOR 954 21 914 2021-04-21
LATIMER 835 13 805 2021-04-21
KIOWA 810 24 758 2021-04-21
TILLMAN 802 17 763 2021-04-21
COAL 695 15 659 2021-04-21
JEFFERSON 692 13 663 2021-04-21
COTTON 677 16 628 2021-04-21
GREER 581 21 549 2021-04-21
DEWEY 548 14 524 2021-04-21
GRANT 547 7 533 2021-04-21
BEAVER 473 6 453 2021-04-21
HARPER 420 6 401 2021-04-21
ROGER MILLS 391 12 366 2021-04-21
ELLIS 354 5 339 2021-04-21
HARMON 324 4 304 2021-04-21
CIMARRON 214 1 208 2021-04-21
20 0 2 2021-04-21

Oklahoma per city 04.21.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, April 21, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 65164 941 62648 2021-04-21
TULSA 44198 674 42818 2021-04-21
EDMOND 17660 168 17205 2021-04-21
BROKEN ARROW 16153 184 15738 2021-04-21
NORMAN 14154 182 13620 2021-04-21
OTHER*** 10891 104 10467 2021-04-21
YUKON 9352 72 9116 2021-04-21
LAWTON 8547 152 8069 2021-04-21
ENID 6867 118 6594 2021-04-21
MOORE 6522 65 6263 2021-04-21
STILLWATER 6174 35 6045 2021-04-21
CLAREMORE 5936 112 5695 2021-04-21
OWASSO 5429 68 5283 2021-04-21
MUSKOGEE 5202 121 4825 2021-04-21
SHAWNEE 5079 89 4910 2021-04-21
ARDMORE 4566 72 4394 2021-04-21
ADA 4168 60 3986 2021-04-21
BARTLESVILLE 4052 88 3865 2021-04-21
TAHLEQUAH 3935 55 3733 2021-04-21
PONCA CITY 3877 80 3717 2021-04-21
BIXBY 3622 29 3547 2021-04-21
DURANT 3582 39 3412 2021-04-21
SAND SPRINGS 3268 65 3147 2021-04-21
MCALESTER 3206 41 3114 2021-04-21
SAPULPA 3103 62 2979 2021-04-21
DUNCAN 3053 58 2946 2021-04-21
JENKS 2964 24 2911 2021-04-21
MUSTANG 2838 39 2746 2021-04-21
GUYMON 2600 30 2531 2021-04-21
ALTUS 2590 52 2477 2021-04-21
EL RENO 2503 38 2412 2021-04-21
GUTHRIE 2495 40 2361 2021-04-21
CHICKASHA 2446 74 2319 2021-04-21
COLLINSVILLE 2388 26 2322 2021-04-21
CHOCTAW 2383 34 2297 2021-04-21
BLANCHARD 2236 25 2151 2021-04-21
MIAMI 2184 35 2119 2021-04-21
STILWELL 2132 30 2003 2021-04-21
BETHANY 2023 26 1949 2021-04-21
WOODWARD 1848 24 1784 2021-04-21
COWETA 1831 30 1771 2021-04-21
WEATHERFORD 1818 34 1770 2021-04-21
ELK CITY 1729 34 1641 2021-04-21
CLINTON 1719 59 1618 2021-04-21
SKIATOOK 1711 14 1671 2021-04-21
PRYOR CREEK 1658 32 1598 2021-04-21
GLENPOOL 1602 24 1551 2021-04-21
POTEAU 1583 20 1542 2021-04-21
TAFT 1576 4 1562 2021-04-21
GROVE 1571 53 1495 2021-04-21
OKMULGEE 1527 42 1447 2021-04-21
SEMINOLE 1526 35 1437 2021-04-21
VINITA 1524 14 1465 2021-04-21
TUTTLE 1520 18 1473 2021-04-21
SALLISAW 1509 22 1447 2021-04-21
ATOKA 1463 19 1419 2021-04-21
PURCELL 1455 25 1382 2021-04-21
WAGONER 1437 27 1368 2021-04-21
BROKEN BOW 1402 42 1302 2021-04-21
CUSHING 1399 22 1352 2021-04-21
ANADARKO 1384 30 1316 2021-04-21
NOBLE 1354 21 1290 2021-04-21
PAULS VALLEY 1297 30 1245 2021-04-21
LEXINGTON 1272 20 1188 2021-04-21
NEWCASTLE 1266 13 1230 2021-04-21
TECUMSEH 1252 12 1206 2021-04-21
HARRAH 1251 20 1209 2021-04-21
SULPHUR 1250 23 1207 2021-04-21
IDABEL 1242 22 1170 2021-04-21
PIEDMONT 1222 9 1186 2021-04-21
MCLOUD 1167 14 1129 2021-04-21
FORT GIBSON 1167 20 1114 2021-04-21
MADILL 1136 12 1115 2021-04-21
MULDROW 1097 7 1054 2021-04-21
JAY 1045 14 1004 2021-04-21
MARLOW 1031 21 993 2021-04-21
MARIETTA 1007 17 969 2021-04-21
ALVA 1006 15 983 2021-04-21
CHECOTAH 992 27 931 2021-04-21
BRISTOW 940 32 892 2021-04-21
HUGO 938 17 876 2021-04-21
FORT SUPPLY 928 2 922 2021-04-21
HENRYETTA 927 22 885 2021-04-21
EUFAULA 909 30 836 2021-04-21
KINGSTON 895 9 861 2021-04-21
SAYRE 888 16 857 2021-04-21
KINGFISHER 815 19 781 2021-04-21
HOMINY 814 4 800 2021-04-21
CLEVELAND 787 19 758 2021-04-21
ELGIN 785 10 756 2021-04-21
STIGLER 771 11 726 2021-04-21
OKEMAH 766 14 735 2021-04-21
CATOOSA 766 14 740 2021-04-21
MANNFORD 762 16 734 2021-04-21
LINDSAY 746 16 707 2021-04-21
LOCUST GROVE 741 6 703 2021-04-21
HELENA 730 2 722 2021-04-21
HOLDENVILLE 729 19 682 2021-04-21
CALERA 728 7 706 2021-04-21
CHANDLER 719 23 677 2021-04-21
SPIRO 707 2 696 2021-04-21
INOLA 698 10 677 2021-04-21
NOWATA 696 11 669 2021-04-21
CACHE 696 8 663 2021-04-21
WEWOKA 695 20 651 2021-04-21
PERRY 692 12 659 2021-04-21
DAVIS 688 12 659 2021-04-21
HEAVENER 682 12 662 2021-04-21
MOUNDS 677 11 651 2021-04-21
BLACKWELL 674 27 623 2021-04-21
HENNESSEY 653 11 634 2021-04-21
CHELSEA 631 17 603 2021-04-21
SALINA 627 9 591 2021-04-21
SPENCER 619 13 579 2021-04-21
SPERRY 617 2 606 2021-04-21
AFTON 615 4 600 2021-04-21
TISHOMINGO 607 21 570 2021-04-21
JONES 601 7 575 2021-04-21
WESTVILLE 584 5 569 2021-04-21
WARR ACRES 582 4 569 2021-04-21
PERKINS 578 5 567 2021-04-21
MIDWEST CITY 567 18 529 2021-04-21
BOLEY 567 9 551 2021-04-21
DEL CITY 558 18 520 2021-04-21
COMANCHE 557 21 528 2021-04-21
PRAGUE 548 8 535 2021-04-21
DEWEY 545 8 527 2021-04-21
ANTLERS 531 11 502 2021-04-21
WYNNEWOOD 530 10 504 2021-04-21
HULBERT 521 6 496 2021-04-21
COLCORD 520 5 505 2021-04-21
PAWNEE 513 21 475 2021-04-21
PAWHUSKA 512 9 488 2021-04-21
OOLOGAH 512 5 494 2021-04-21
ROLAND 512 5 499 2021-04-21
COALGATE 509 11 478 2021-04-21
VIAN 509 10 486 2021-04-21
FAIRVIEW 508 16 481 2021-04-21
APACHE 498 8 467 2021-04-21
WILBURTON 496 9 476 2021-04-21
HASKELL 495 4 479 2021-04-21
CHOUTEAU 484 14 456 2021-04-21
HINTON 482 2 477 2021-04-21
MEEKER 480 19 458 2021-04-21
FREDERICK 472 12 449 2021-04-21
LONE GROVE 451 7 437 2021-04-21
STRATFORD 450 12 432 2021-04-21
POCOLA 439 3 425 2021-04-21
WILSON 439 13 418 2021-04-21
WISTER 439 2 428 2021-04-21
NEWKIRK 437 6 421 2021-04-21
CARNEGIE 422 15 390 2021-04-21
KANSAS 421 7 403 2021-04-21
WALTERS 418 6 392 2021-04-21
STROUD 418 6 405 2021-04-21
WATONGA 412 1 387 2021-04-21
TALIHINA 410 15 390 2021-04-21
WASHINGTON 408 4 393 2021-04-21
NICHOLS HILLS 401 2 394 2021-04-21
BEGGS 401 5 393 2021-04-21
LUTHER 399 9 385 2021-04-21
KONAWA 393 9 371 2021-04-21
MANGUM 379 14 356 2021-04-21
COLBERT 378 10 353 2021-04-21
VALLIANT 373 6 355 2021-04-21
TONKAWA 373 15 352 2021-04-21
WELLSTON 365 8 349 2021-04-21
HARTSHORNE 358 12 341 2021-04-21
MINCO 355 1 351 2021-04-21
COMMERCE 353 6 335 2021-04-21
WYANDOTTE 350 5 335 2021-04-21
MORRIS 340 5 331 2021-04-21
FLETCHER 339 2 331 2021-04-21
HOBART 335 12 316 2021-04-21
CADDO 334 3 320 2021-04-21
HOOKER 331 0 324 2021-04-21
MEAD 330 5 314 2021-04-21
QUAPAW 329 12 307 2021-04-21
NEW CORDELL 328 6 314 2021-04-21
HEALDTON 328 11 303 2021-04-21
DRUMRIGHT 327 9 308 2021-04-21
PORTER 320 9 305 2021-04-21
GORE 317 5 297 2021-04-21
ELMORE CITY 316 4 307 2021-04-21
PORUM 310 5 296 2021-04-21
HOWE 308 2 303 2021-04-21
FAIRLAND 305 4 296 2021-04-21
ARCADIA 302 0 300 2021-04-21
STONEWALL 300 3 289 2021-04-21
WARNER 295 5 275 2021-04-21
HOLLIS 291 4 271 2021-04-21
KIEFER 291 1 286 2021-04-21
TALALA 285 3 273 2021-04-21
KELLYVILLE 284 5 272 2021-04-21
BOKCHITO 277 2 266 2021-04-21
CRESCENT 275 5 267 2021-04-21
BARNSDALL 272 8 258 2021-04-21
ADAIR 269 3 258 2021-04-21
RINGLING 268 1 258 2021-04-21
ALLEN 267 4 255 2021-04-21
WAURIKA 267 7 257 2021-04-21
OKARCHE 259 4 250 2021-04-21
MAYSVILLE 256 8 239 2021-04-21
WAYNE 255 4 240 2021-04-21
EARLSBORO 249 5 239 2021-04-21
CASHION 247 1 240 2021-04-21
BOSWELL 240 1 231 2021-04-21
WATTS 236 2 228 2021-04-21
CAMERON 236 0 230 2021-04-21
RUSH SPRINGS 234 3 227 2021-04-21
HYDRO 233 7 224 2021-04-21
FORT COBB 233 4 222 2021-04-21
WRIGHT CITY 232 2 210 2021-04-21
BLAIR 232 1 220 2021-04-21
BEAVER 230 4 219 2021-04-21
PADEN 229 2 221 2021-04-21
HAWORTH 228 4 215 2021-04-21
MOORELAND 222 6 209 2021-04-21
LAVERNE 221 1 210 2021-04-21
MAUD 219 0 214 2021-04-21
YALE 219 7 207 2021-04-21
ROFF 219 1 207 2021-04-21
WAUKOMIS 215 0 210 2021-04-21
KEOTA 213 0 208 2021-04-21
CHEROKEE 212 1 210 2021-04-21
PAOLI 210 2 206 2021-04-21
CEMENT 208 1 200 2021-04-21
GERONIMO 206 3 195 2021-04-21
BINGER 204 13 186 2021-04-21
BILLINGS 203 2 198 2021-04-21
BOKOSHE 203 3 196 2021-04-21
WETUMKA 202 6 185 2021-04-21
GLENCOE 201 3 194 2021-04-21
OKEENE 201 5 195 2021-04-21
CYRIL 199 3 189 2021-04-21
JENNINGS 199 4 185 2021-04-21
OCHELATA 196 3 189 2021-04-21
TEXHOMA 195 0 195 2021-04-21
QUINTON 194 3 180 2021-04-21
FAIRFAX 192 7 179 2021-04-21
BIG CABIN 192 4 181 2021-04-21
RINGWOOD 191 1 188 2021-04-21
MORRISON 183 1 178 2021-04-21
WELCH 181 2 178 2021-04-21
ARAPAHO 180 4 176 2021-04-21
RAMONA 179 6 170 2021-04-21
NINNEKAH 177 2 170 2021-04-21
CHEYENNE 177 4 169 2021-04-21
INDIAHOMA 176 2 169 2021-04-21
GEARY 176 4 169 2021-04-21
THOMAS 176 0 175 2021-04-21
MEDFORD 174 1 173 2021-04-21
SHATTUCK 174 2 167 2021-04-21
RED ROCK 172 2 163 2021-04-21
RED OAK 170 0 167 2021-04-21
SHADY POINT 170 1 165 2021-04-21
FORT TOWSON 168 0 162 2021-04-21
OKTAHA 168 2 159 2021-04-21
GRANITE 165 7 156 2021-04-21
SEILING 162 6 156 2021-04-21
GOODWELL 162 1 159 2021-04-21
BUFFALO 161 5 154 2021-04-21
THACKERVILLE 161 1 160 2021-04-21
WELEETKA 160 3 152 2021-04-21
DEPEW 159 3 155 2021-04-21
SNYDER 158 8 146 2021-04-21
CALUMET 157 1 155 2021-04-21
PANAMA 157 2 151 2021-04-21
COPAN 155 2 148 2021-04-21
GRACEMONT 154 5 147 2021-04-21
BENNINGTON 151 2 143 2021-04-21
CANTON 150 3 139 2021-04-21
TERLTON 149 1 142 2021-04-21
BURNS FLAT 148 2 143 2021-04-21
KREBS 148 6 141 2021-04-21
UNION CITY 147 1 142 2021-04-21
TEMPLE 145 9 127 2021-04-21
WANETTE 145 0 144 2021-04-21
CLAYTON 145 3 138 2021-04-21
MILBURN 144 4 132 2021-04-21
BOISE CITY 143 0 141 2021-04-21
WEBBERS FALLS 141 1 132 2021-04-21
BLUEJACKET 140 1 137 2021-04-21
POND CREEK 139 0 136 2021-04-21
ARKOMA 139 1 135 2021-04-21
CANUTE 137 2 128 2021-04-21
VICI 137 2 132 2021-04-21
MANNSVILLE 137 3 131 2021-04-21
ALEX 131 5 121 2021-04-21
GRANDFIELD 130 1 124 2021-04-21
SPAVINAW 129 2 120 2021-04-21
KIOWA 129 2 124 2021-04-21
HAMMON 129 2 121 2021-04-21
GARBER 128 1 126 2021-04-21
ASHER 128 1 123 2021-04-21
LEEDEY 127 5 119 2021-04-21
MOUNTAIN VIEW 125 3 111 2021-04-21
TIPTON 123 4 118 2021-04-21
LAHOMA 123 5 118 2021-04-21
ERICK 122 2 118 2021-04-21
CHATTANOOGA 121 2 118 2021-04-21
AGRA 118 2 112 2021-04-21
SOPER 118 1 112 2021-04-21
DAVENPORT 117 0 113 2021-04-21
VELMA 115 2 113 2021-04-21
COUNCIL HILL 115 3 109 2021-04-21
MULHALL 111 0 108 2021-04-21
RYAN 111 1 107 2021-04-21
CANEY 111 1 107 2021-04-21
SENTINEL 110 2 107 2021-04-21
MILL CREEK 109 1 104 2021-04-21
OAKS 108 4 103 2021-04-21
SASAKWA 107 0 106 2021-04-21
DELAWARE 106 2 104 2021-04-21
TYRONE 106 0 99 2021-04-21
TUPELO 106 2 104 2021-04-21
BRAGGS 104 1 100 2021-04-21
GARVIN 103 0 101 2021-04-21
WAYNOKA 103 0 101 2021-04-21
OILTON 101 4 92 2021-04-21
MCCURTAIN 101 2 97 2021-04-21
RATLIFF CITY 100 0 98 2021-04-21
DOVER 100 2 97 2021-04-21
BYARS 98 1 97 2021-04-21
SPRINGER 97 3 92 2021-04-21
GANS 97 0 95 2021-04-21
AMBER 97 5 92 2021-04-21
VERDEN 97 1 95 2021-04-21
LOOKEBA 90 3 86 2021-04-21
FOSS 89 0 87 2021-04-21
RIPLEY 89 1 87 2021-04-21
WANN 88 3 82 2021-04-21
OLUSTEE 87 0 84 2021-04-21
STERLING 87 1 85 2021-04-21
TRYON 86 0 83 2021-04-21
STRINGTOWN 85 3 79 2021-04-21
KINTA 85 1 79 2021-04-21
STUART 84 0 83 2021-04-21
RATTAN 83 1 78 2021-04-21
RAVIA 83 2 78 2021-04-21
COYLE 82 0 81 2021-04-21
DEWAR 82 1 76 2021-04-21
SAVANNA 81 1 80 2021-04-21
CUSTER CITY 80 1 79 2021-04-21
CANADIAN 78 1 72 2021-04-21
PITTSBURG 78 1 77 2021-04-21
CARNEY 77 2 74 2021-04-21
CORN 72 4 67 2021-04-21
LAMONT 71 1 69 2021-04-21
POCASSET 70 1 69 2021-04-21
HAILEYVILLE 70 1 67 2021-04-21
DUSTIN 70 2 68 2021-04-21
COVINGTON 70 1 69 2021-04-21
FARGO 69 1 68 2021-04-21
ARNETT 69 1 67 2021-04-21
ORLANDO 67 0 66 2021-04-21
DRUMMOND 67 1 64 2021-04-21
LONGDALE 66 1 63 2021-04-21
SAWYER 66 1 63 2021-04-21
WAPANUCKA 66 2 59 2021-04-21
MARBLE CITY 66 0 63 2021-04-21
RANDLETT 65 1 62 2021-04-21
KREMLIN 65 0 64 2021-04-21
DILL CITY 65 2 63 2021-04-21
KETCHUM 64 2 60 2021-04-21
NASH 64 1 61 2021-04-21
LENAPAH 64 0 63 2021-04-21
KAW CITY 63 3 60 2021-04-21
LANGLEY 61 0 59 2021-04-21
BOYNTON 61 1 58 2021-04-21
CLEO SPRINGS 61 2 56 2021-04-21
SHIDLER 60 1 56 2021-04-21
KENEFIC 60 1 57 2021-04-21
CASTLE 59 1 57 2021-04-21
AMES 58 0 58 2021-04-21
MARLAND 57 2 53 2021-04-21
CALVIN 57 1 55 2021-04-21
CROWDER 57 0 55 2021-04-21
REYDON 57 2 53 2021-04-21
WHITEFIELD 55 1 54 2021-04-21
WYNONA 55 2 53 2021-04-21
OKAY 55 1 49 2021-04-21
ALINE 55 3 51 2021-04-21
FAIRMONT 55 1 53 2021-04-21
INDIANOLA 55 0 54 2021-04-21
CARTER 54 0 52 2021-04-21
LEHIGH 53 0 52 2021-04-21
LONE WOLF 53 0 52 2021-04-21
FORGAN 51 1 48 2021-04-21
MENO 50 0 49 2021-04-21
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-04-21
LOCO 50 0 48 2021-04-21
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-04-21
PRUE 48 2 46 2021-04-21
TALOGA 48 0 47 2021-04-21
ACHILLE 48 0 44 2021-04-21
CARMEN 47 3 44 2021-04-21
HASTINGS 47 1 44 2021-04-21
TERRAL 47 2 45 2021-04-21
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-04-21
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 44 2021-04-21
BURBANK 45 0 43 2021-04-21
SHARON 44 1 41 2021-04-21
ROOSEVELT 44 0 41 2021-04-21
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-04-21
SPARKS 42 2 38 2021-04-21
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-04-21
BUTLER 41 0 39 2021-04-21
FOSTER 41 0 40 2021-04-21
DEER CREEK 41 1 39 2021-04-21
JET 40 0 40 2021-04-21
DEVOL 40 0 39 2021-04-21
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-04-21
GOLTRY 40 0 38 2021-04-21
OSAGE 40 1 39 2021-04-21
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-04-21
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-04-21
ROCKY 39 0 38 2021-04-21
GOLDSBY 39 0 38 2021-04-21
ELDORADO 39 1 35 2021-04-21
FREEDOM 38 0 38 2021-04-21
FRANCIS 37 1 35 2021-04-21
BERNICE 37 0 36 2021-04-21
NICOMA PARK 36 2 33 2021-04-21
MARSHALL 36 1 35 2021-04-21
EAKLY 36 1 33 2021-04-21
HANNA 36 0 34 2021-04-21
AVANT 32 1 30 2021-04-21
GOTEBO 31 0 31 2021-04-21
DAVIDSON 31 0 28 2021-04-21
BESSIE 31 1 29 2021-04-21
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-04-21
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-04-21
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-04-21
KEYES 30 0 28 2021-04-21
WILLOW 30 0 30 2021-04-21
MEDICINE PARK 29 0 29 2021-04-21
GOULD 29 0 28 2021-04-21
CAMARGO 28 0 28 2021-04-21
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-04-21
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-04-21
DISNEY 27 0 27 2021-04-21
HITCHCOCK 26 0 26 2021-04-21
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-04-21
BRADLEY 26 1 24 2021-04-21
DIBBLE 25 0 25 2021-04-21
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 23 2021-04-21
BRAMAN 24 1 22 2021-04-21
BROMIDE 21 1 19 2021-04-21
MARTHA 21 1 19 2021-04-21
FOYIL 21 1 19 2021-04-21
LAMAR 21 1 20 2021-04-21
CROMWELL 20 2 18 2021-04-21
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-04-21
ALDERSON 19 0 19 2021-04-21
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-04-21
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 17 2021-04-21
DOUGHERTY 17 0 16 2021-04-21
BOWLEGS 16 1 15 2021-04-21
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-04-21
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-04-21
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-04-21
HALLETT 11 0 11 2021-04-21
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-04-21
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-04-21
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-04-21
VERA 9 0 9 2021-04-21
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-04-21
REDBIRD 6 0 5 2021-04-21
KEMP 6 0 5 2021-04-21
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-04-21
SLICK 6 0 6 2021-04-21
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-04-21
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-04-21
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-04-21
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-04-21
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-04-21
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-04-21
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-04-21
PINK 2 0 2 2021-04-21
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-04-21
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-04-21
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-04-21
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-04-21
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-04-21
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-04-21
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-04-21
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-04-21
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-04-21
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-04-21
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-04-21
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-04-21
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-04-21
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-04-21

