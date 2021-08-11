ENID, Okla. — Garfield County gained 124 new COVID-19 cases over the past week and reported one new virus-related death as the state reported more than 14,000 new cases, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 8,176, with 271 active and 7,865, or 96%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 7,221, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 143 active cases and 6,949 recovered.
Of the county’s 140 deaths, 129 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 127 deaths.
There have been 3,173 cases, with 3,053 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,953 cases, with 3,805 recovered and 59 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
OSDH showed 501,252 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 2,199 on Wednesday, and 500,311 total cases, a weekly increase of 14,079, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 20,593 active, an increase of 5,053 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.
OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,594 confirmed deaths, a weekly increase of 63, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,805 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
There have been 732 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 29,248, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 1,013 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 49 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 203 since last week. Of those, 270 are in the ICU, across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 23 with six in the ICU. St Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it had eight confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, and Integris Bass Baptist Hospital reported it had four patients, the lowest it's had in two weeks.
Risk Level System
Most of the entire state of Oklahoma, including Garfield County remained “orange” this week for OSDH’s weekly COVID-19 Risk Level System.
According to the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 69 of Oklahoma 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level; seven are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and one, Ellis, is in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.
Last week, there were 69 counties in the moderate risk level, six counties in the low risk level and two, Beaver and Ellis, in the new normal risk level.
Of Northwest Oklahoma's 18 counties, Alfalfa, Blaine, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Roger Mills, Washita and Woods counties are in the “orange” risk level; Beaver, Beckham, Harper, Texas and Woodard counties are in the “yellow” risk level; and Ellis County is in the “green” risk level.
Garfield County saw green on May 12 for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and dipped into the “yellow” risk level on June 23 and “orange” on July 28. This week, Garfield County reported 29 cases per 100,000.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases saw an increase of 23.6% in the numbers of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, which also is released every Wednesday.
From Aug. 1-7, 14,079 cases were reported, an increase of 2,692 from the week before, July 25-31, which had 11,387. The number of deaths this week was 63, an increase from previous week, 46.
OSDH reported 33% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations was at 5.8% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 29,248, according to the report.
From Aug. 1-7, 127,597 specimens were tested. Of those, 13,648, or 20.2%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases was at 1.5%.
From Aug. 3-9, 57,734 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 7,570 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,877,437 with 1,361,162 fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 50.3% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 83.2% of people 65 and older have received theirs.
According to OSDH, 41.8% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 74.4% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
Overall in Oklahoma, 49.7% of residents have had at least one dose, compared to 48.4% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 41%, compared to 40.4% last week.
A total of 3,269 "breakthrough cases" have been reported in Oklahoma out of the 1,614,111 fully vaccinated residents. In June, 445 breakthrough cases and 5,656 unvaccinated cases were reported, according to OSDH.
In July, there were 2,131, or 7.13%, breakthrough cases out of 29,871 total cases reported, and in August, there are currently 190, or 1.64%, breakthrough cases and 11,368 unvaccinated cases, though OSDH said July and August case investigations are still ongoing and the data may be subject to change.
In the last 30 days, 154 of 2,336 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks ninth out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 24th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, up one spot from last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, the same spot as last week.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,228 cases, 3,161 recovered, 29 active and 38 deaths, 29 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,170 cases, 2,062 recovered, 66 active and 42 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,496 cases, 1,423 recovered, 52 active and 21 deaths, including 13 from Perry, three from Billings, two each from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,304 cases, 1,239 recovered, 47 active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,178 cases, 1,155 recovered, 16 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,11 cases, 1,061 recovered, 29 active and 21 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton, two from Watonga and one from Longdale. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 999 cases, 956 recovered, 19 active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.
• Grant with 586 cases, 562 recovered, 17 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 08.11.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|94069
|1335
|89337
|2021-08-11
|TULSA
|85186
|1180
|80090
|2021-08-11
|CLEVELAND
|33753
|454
|32040
|2021-08-11
|CANADIAN
|18582
|193
|17776
|2021-08-11
|COMANCHE
|16041
|203
|15112
|2021-08-11
|ROGERS
|12281
|199
|11342
|2021-08-11
|MUSKOGEE
|10454
|187
|9779
|2021-08-11
|WAGONER
|9340
|126
|8674
|2021-08-11
|PAYNE
|9326
|77
|8937
|2021-08-11
|POTTAWATOMIE
|9069
|133
|8637
|2021-08-11
|GARFIELD
|8176
|140
|7865
|2021-08-11
|CREEK
|8173
|169
|7582
|2021-08-11
|CARTER
|7092
|132
|6610
|2021-08-11
|BRYAN
|6879
|80
|6520
|2021-08-11
|CHEROKEE
|6381
|79
|5935
|2021-08-11
|GRADY
|6330
|131
|6046
|2021-08-11
|LE FLORE
|6274
|71
|5959
|2021-08-11
|WASHINGTON
|6229
|124
|5618
|2021-08-11
|MCCLAIN
|5911
|74
|5594
|2021-08-11
|KAY
|5671
|129
|5389
|2021-08-11
|DELAWARE
|5661
|103
|5205
|2021-08-11
|PONTOTOC
|5477
|80
|5271
|2021-08-11
|STEPHENS
|5387
|107
|5023
|2021-08-11
|OSAGE
|5345
|86
|4967
|2021-08-11
|PITTSBURG
|5091
|80
|4839
|2021-08-11
|OTTAWA
|5061
|78
|4772
|2021-08-11
|MAYES
|4985
|77
|4590
|2021-08-11
|SEQUOYAH
|4859
|57
|4430
|2021-08-11
|LOGAN
|4649
|67
|4394
|2021-08-11
|OKMULGEE
|4371
|88
|4031
|2021-08-11
|MCCURTAIN
|4289
|95
|4020
|2021-08-11
|CUSTER
|4257
|106
|4062
|2021-08-11
|CADDO
|4210
|97
|3990
|2021-08-11
|GARVIN
|3929
|80
|3752
|2021-08-11
|ADAIR
|3776
|46
|3471
|2021-08-11
|LINCOLN
|3622
|75
|3391
|2021-08-11
|TEXAS
|3605
|35
|3555
|2021-08-11
|JACKSON
|3254
|56
|3148
|2021-08-11
|WOODWARD
|3228
|38
|3161
|2021-08-11
|SEMINOLE
|3064
|78
|2873
|2021-08-11
|BECKHAM
|2986
|58
|2906
|2021-08-11
|CRAIG
|2446
|20
|2265
|2021-08-11
|MARSHALL
|2233
|23
|2137
|2021-08-11
|MCINTOSH
|2226
|63
|2084
|2021-08-11
|MURRAY
|2190
|45
|2069
|2021-08-11
|KINGFISHER
|2170
|42
|2062
|2021-08-11
|ATOKA
|2078
|28
|1930
|2021-08-11
|PAWNEE
|2035
|53
|1873
|2021-08-11
|OKFUSKEE
|1933
|32
|1829
|2021-08-11
|CHOCTAW
|1809
|28
|1695
|2021-08-11
|LOVE
|1639
|23
|1565
|2021-08-11
|JOHNSTON
|1553
|38
|1468
|2021-08-11
|NOBLE
|1496
|21
|1423
|2021-08-11
|HASKELL
|1423
|19
|1345
|2021-08-11
|HUGHES
|1336
|30
|1256
|2021-08-11
|WOODS
|1304
|18
|1239
|2021-08-11
|NOWATA
|1300
|20
|1195
|2021-08-11
|PUSHMATAHA
|1242
|24
|1133
|2021-08-11
|ALFALFA
|1178
|7
|1155
|2021-08-11
|WASHITA
|1147
|23
|1100
|2021-08-11
|BLAINE
|1111
|21
|1061
|2021-08-11
|MAJOR
|999
|24
|956
|2021-08-11
|LATIMER
|971
|13
|896
|2021-08-11
|KIOWA
|872
|27
|816
|2021-08-11
|TILLMAN
|844
|17
|818
|2021-08-11
|COAL
|784
|15
|717
|2021-08-11
|JEFFERSON
|750
|18
|716
|2021-08-11
|COTTON
|732
|16
|696
|2021-08-11
|GREER
|603
|22
|574
|2021-08-11
|GRANT
|586
|7
|562
|2021-08-11
|DEWEY
|582
|14
|552
|2021-08-11
|BEAVER
|480
|6
|469
|2021-08-11
|HARPER
|429
|8
|419
|2021-08-11
|ROGER MILLS
|411
|12
|390
|2021-08-11
|ELLIS
|374
|6
|368
|2021-08-11
|HARMON
|340
|6
|327
|2021-08-11
|CIMARRON
|255
|2
|246
|2021-08-11
|127
|0
|25
|2021-08-11
Oklahoma per city 08.11.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|71350
|1079
|67761
|2021-08-11
|TULSA
|50968
|776
|47822
|2021-08-11
|EDMOND
|19487
|192
|18566
|2021-08-11
|BROKEN ARROW
|18638
|213
|17610
|2021-08-11
|NORMAN
|15320
|201
|14645
|2021-08-11
|OTHER***
|13229
|125
|12425
|2021-08-11
|YUKON
|10347
|85
|9908
|2021-08-11
|LAWTON
|9524
|168
|8934
|2021-08-11
|MOORE
|7415
|76
|6974
|2021-08-11
|ENID
|7221
|129
|6949
|2021-08-11
|CLAREMORE
|6994
|122
|6483
|2021-08-11
|STILLWATER
|6610
|41
|6372
|2021-08-11
|OWASSO
|6286
|84
|5903
|2021-08-11
|MUSKOGEE
|5951
|140
|5507
|2021-08-11
|SHAWNEE
|5486
|96
|5249
|2021-08-11
|ARDMORE
|5364
|90
|4992
|2021-08-11
|BARTLESVILLE
|4849
|99
|4376
|2021-08-11
|ADA
|4486
|67
|4318
|2021-08-11
|TAHLEQUAH
|4444
|57
|4154
|2021-08-11
|BIXBY
|4228
|34
|3981
|2021-08-11
|PONCA CITY
|4115
|85
|3945
|2021-08-11
|DURANT
|4062
|43
|3850
|2021-08-11
|SAND SPRINGS
|3934
|78
|3605
|2021-08-11
|SAPULPA
|3759
|68
|3488
|2021-08-11
|MCALESTER
|3513
|51
|3352
|2021-08-11
|DUNCAN
|3405
|63
|3170
|2021-08-11
|JENKS
|3315
|26
|3176
|2021-08-11
|MUSTANG
|3168
|46
|2999
|2021-08-11
|MIAMI
|2855
|40
|2711
|2021-08-11
|COLLINSVILLE
|2803
|32
|2619
|2021-08-11
|GUTHRIE
|2796
|48
|2615
|2021-08-11
|ALTUS
|2697
|52
|2611
|2021-08-11
|GUYMON
|2670
|33
|2630
|2021-08-11
|CHOCTAW
|2643
|39
|2484
|2021-08-11
|EL RENO
|2633
|44
|2537
|2021-08-11
|CHICKASHA
|2578
|78
|2446
|2021-08-11
|BLANCHARD
|2511
|30
|2365
|2021-08-11
|STILWELL
|2495
|36
|2299
|2021-08-11
|BETHANY
|2231
|29
|2098
|2021-08-11
|COWETA
|2162
|33
|2001
|2021-08-11
|GROVE
|2015
|62
|1826
|2021-08-11
|PRYOR CREEK
|1994
|36
|1821
|2021-08-11
|SKIATOOK
|1976
|17
|1837
|2021-08-11
|WOODWARD
|1909
|29
|1856
|2021-08-11
|WEATHERFORD
|1901
|35
|1813
|2021-08-11
|GLENPOOL
|1884
|27
|1748
|2021-08-11
|VINITA
|1872
|16
|1729
|2021-08-11
|SALLISAW
|1833
|25
|1638
|2021-08-11
|CLINTON
|1814
|67
|1717
|2021-08-11
|OKMULGEE
|1813
|46
|1672
|2021-08-11
|ELK CITY
|1784
|35
|1736
|2021-08-11
|POTEAU
|1768
|23
|1685
|2021-08-11
|WAGONER
|1701
|33
|1543
|2021-08-11
|SEMINOLE
|1647
|40
|1532
|2021-08-11
|ATOKA
|1637
|22
|1522
|2021-08-11
|PURCELL
|1636
|27
|1554
|2021-08-11
|TUTTLE
|1630
|21
|1573
|2021-08-11
|TAFT
|1583
|4
|1572
|2021-08-11
|BROKEN BOW
|1529
|45
|1427
|2021-08-11
|CUSHING
|1520
|22
|1443
|2021-08-11
|NOBLE
|1482
|23
|1406
|2021-08-11
|ANADARKO
|1457
|35
|1384
|2021-08-11
|TECUMSEH
|1423
|14
|1332
|2021-08-11
|NEWCASTLE
|1419
|14
|1355
|2021-08-11
|HARRAH
|1402
|22
|1318
|2021-08-11
|LEXINGTON
|1376
|26
|1308
|2021-08-11
|PAULS VALLEY
|1364
|32
|1305
|2021-08-11
|SULPHUR
|1359
|26
|1288
|2021-08-11
|PIEDMONT
|1351
|10
|1290
|2021-08-11
|IDABEL
|1345
|25
|1257
|2021-08-11
|JAY
|1320
|14
|1216
|2021-08-11
|FORT GIBSON
|1308
|21
|1220
|2021-08-11
|MULDROW
|1301
|9
|1214
|2021-08-11
|MCLOUD
|1271
|14
|1218
|2021-08-11
|MADILL
|1224
|13
|1177
|2021-08-11
|MARLOW
|1163
|21
|1092
|2021-08-11
|MARIETTA
|1104
|19
|1045
|2021-08-11
|ALVA
|1096
|16
|1040
|2021-08-11
|BRISTOW
|1084
|33
|1000
|2021-08-11
|CHECOTAH
|1076
|31
|1014
|2021-08-11
|HENRYETTA
|1060
|27
|987
|2021-08-11
|EUFAULA
|1047
|33
|960
|2021-08-11
|HUGO
|1036
|22
|968
|2021-08-11
|KINGSTON
|1003
|9
|952
|2021-08-11
|FORT SUPPLY
|934
|2
|930
|2021-08-11
|CLEVELAND
|928
|22
|844
|2021-08-11
|CATOOSA
|915
|17
|837
|2021-08-11
|SAYRE
|908
|18
|885
|2021-08-11
|MANNFORD
|906
|21
|843
|2021-08-11
|STIGLER
|886
|15
|835
|2021-08-11
|LOCUST GROVE
|878
|8
|812
|2021-08-11
|KINGFISHER
|875
|21
|823
|2021-08-11
|HOMINY
|867
|5
|836
|2021-08-11
|ELGIN
|866
|12
|820
|2021-08-11
|OKEMAH
|866
|16
|792
|2021-08-11
|LINDSAY
|862
|17
|827
|2021-08-11
|INOLA
|853
|13
|779
|2021-08-11
|CALERA
|828
|7
|800
|2021-08-11
|SPIRO
|826
|3
|791
|2021-08-11
|CHANDLER
|817
|24
|764
|2021-08-11
|MOUNDS
|804
|12
|747
|2021-08-11
|NOWATA
|789
|11
|731
|2021-08-11
|AFTON
|777
|7
|726
|2021-08-11
|CHELSEA
|767
|18
|699
|2021-08-11
|CACHE
|765
|10
|721
|2021-08-11
|HOLDENVILLE
|762
|19
|730
|2021-08-11
|DAVIS
|757
|17
|711
|2021-08-11
|PERRY
|751
|13
|713
|2021-08-11
|BLACKWELL
|750
|28
|686
|2021-08-11
|WESTVILLE
|740
|5
|668
|2021-08-11
|SALINA
|738
|9
|701
|2021-08-11
|HELENA
|733
|2
|729
|2021-08-11
|WEWOKA
|731
|24
|690
|2021-08-11
|HEAVENER
|725
|12
|695
|2021-08-11
|SPERRY
|722
|5
|677
|2021-08-11
|HENNESSEY
|687
|12
|655
|2021-08-11
|SPENCER
|685
|17
|650
|2021-08-11
|JONES
|681
|8
|651
|2021-08-11
|DEWEY
|675
|11
|614
|2021-08-11
|TISHOMINGO
|673
|23
|634
|2021-08-11
|ANTLERS
|666
|14
|607
|2021-08-11
|MIDWEST CITY
|643
|18
|606
|2021-08-11
|WARR ACRES
|643
|5
|607
|2021-08-11
|PERKINS
|640
|5
|606
|2021-08-11
|DEL CITY
|635
|21
|591
|2021-08-11
|HULBERT
|622
|6
|560
|2021-08-11
|VIAN
|620
|11
|547
|2021-08-11
|COMANCHE
|617
|21
|564
|2021-08-11
|COLCORD
|613
|5
|584
|2021-08-11
|PRAGUE
|608
|8
|571
|2021-08-11
|HASKELL
|608
|6
|565
|2021-08-11
|PAWHUSKA
|601
|10
|552
|2021-08-11
|OOLOGAH
|597
|7
|544
|2021-08-11
|CHOUTEAU
|585
|15
|526
|2021-08-11
|COALGATE
|582
|12
|526
|2021-08-11
|BOLEY
|568
|9
|559
|2021-08-11
|WILBURTON
|565
|9
|526
|2021-08-11
|ROLAND
|564
|5
|538
|2021-08-11
|LONE GROVE
|559
|10
|517
|2021-08-11
|WYNNEWOOD
|557
|11
|534
|2021-08-11
|PAWNEE
|557
|21
|518
|2021-08-11
|APACHE
|556
|8
|511
|2021-08-11
|MEEKER
|537
|20
|495
|2021-08-11
|FAIRVIEW
|530
|17
|503
|2021-08-11
|POCOLA
|516
|4
|489
|2021-08-11
|WISTER
|503
|2
|470
|2021-08-11
|FREDERICK
|501
|12
|484
|2021-08-11
|STRATFORD
|493
|12
|467
|2021-08-11
|TALIHINA
|492
|15
|437
|2021-08-11
|HINTON
|491
|3
|485
|2021-08-11
|BEGGS
|490
|6
|431
|2021-08-11
|KANSAS
|486
|7
|450
|2021-08-11
|STROUD
|485
|8
|457
|2021-08-11
|WYANDOTTE
|481
|7
|449
|2021-08-11
|WILSON
|477
|16
|446
|2021-08-11
|NEWKIRK
|474
|6
|454
|2021-08-11
|WASHINGTON
|458
|4
|436
|2021-08-11
|LUTHER
|458
|10
|430
|2021-08-11
|COMMERCE
|453
|9
|433
|2021-08-11
|WALTERS
|451
|6
|434
|2021-08-11
|CARNEGIE
|448
|16
|418
|2021-08-11
|WATONGA
|442
|2
|431
|2021-08-11
|QUAPAW
|431
|14
|397
|2021-08-11
|KONAWA
|428
|9
|406
|2021-08-11
|WELLSTON
|424
|8
|387
|2021-08-11
|NICHOLS HILLS
|423
|3
|413
|2021-08-11
|COLBERT
|411
|11
|387
|2021-08-11
|VALLIANT
|409
|7
|389
|2021-08-11
|MORRIS
|403
|6
|369
|2021-08-11
|TONKAWA
|399
|15
|369
|2021-08-11
|MANGUM
|392
|14
|371
|2021-08-11
|MEAD
|390
|6
|364
|2021-08-11
|FAIRLAND
|389
|5
|367
|2021-08-11
|HARTSHORNE
|382
|12
|359
|2021-08-11
|FLETCHER
|380
|3
|356
|2021-08-11
|MINCO
|379
|2
|369
|2021-08-11
|PORTER
|377
|9
|356
|2021-08-11
|HOBART
|372
|12
|338
|2021-08-11
|CADDO
|369
|3
|347
|2021-08-11
|DRUMRIGHT
|369
|11
|336
|2021-08-11
|GORE
|367
|7
|334
|2021-08-11
|HEALDTON
|366
|11
|347
|2021-08-11
|WARNER
|359
|6
|327
|2021-08-11
|KIEFER
|358
|2
|328
|2021-08-11
|ELMORE CITY
|356
|4
|339
|2021-08-11
|PORUM
|344
|5
|327
|2021-08-11
|ARCADIA
|341
|0
|321
|2021-08-11
|HOOKER
|340
|0
|336
|2021-08-11
|NEW CORDELL
|340
|6
|329
|2021-08-11
|HOWE
|333
|2
|325
|2021-08-11
|TALALA
|331
|3
|312
|2021-08-11
|STONEWALL
|327
|3
|315
|2021-08-11
|KELLYVILLE
|326
|5
|311
|2021-08-11
|ADAIR
|326
|4
|303
|2021-08-11
|CRESCENT
|313
|5
|296
|2021-08-11
|HOLLIS
|305
|6
|292
|2021-08-11
|BOKCHITO
|304
|2
|291
|2021-08-11
|BARNSDALL
|303
|7
|284
|2021-08-11
|WATTS
|302
|2
|280
|2021-08-11
|RINGLING
|299
|3
|285
|2021-08-11
|ALLEN
|291
|4
|285
|2021-08-11
|WAURIKA
|290
|8
|279
|2021-08-11
|MAYSVILLE
|286
|8
|268
|2021-08-11
|WAYNE
|282
|4
|264
|2021-08-11
|CAMERON
|273
|1
|254
|2021-08-11
|EARLSBORO
|272
|5
|257
|2021-08-11
|CASHION
|268
|1
|259
|2021-08-11
|OKARCHE
|266
|4
|259
|2021-08-11
|BOSWELL
|263
|1
|251
|2021-08-11
|RUSH SPRINGS
|258
|4
|248
|2021-08-11
|YALE
|258
|8
|232
|2021-08-11
|PADEN
|257
|2
|246
|2021-08-11
|BLAIR
|256
|1
|252
|2021-08-11
|FORT COBB
|252
|4
|242
|2021-08-11
|OCHELATA
|251
|5
|223
|2021-08-11
|KEOTA
|248
|0
|239
|2021-08-11
|BOKOSHE
|246
|3
|231
|2021-08-11
|HAWORTH
|245
|4
|234
|2021-08-11
|WRIGHT CITY
|244
|2
|238
|2021-08-11
|WELCH
|242
|2
|230
|2021-08-11
|HYDRO
|241
|7
|228
|2021-08-11
|WAUKOMIS
|241
|1
|229
|2021-08-11
|CEMENT
|237
|1
|221
|2021-08-11
|BIG CABIN
|237
|4
|214
|2021-08-11
|ROFF
|237
|2
|228
|2021-08-11
|JENNINGS
|234
|4
|218
|2021-08-11
|BEAVER
|233
|4
|226
|2021-08-11
|MOORELAND
|232
|6
|225
|2021-08-11
|GERONIMO
|230
|3
|213
|2021-08-11
|CHEROKEE
|230
|1
|217
|2021-08-11
|MAUD
|230
|0
|222
|2021-08-11
|QUINTON
|228
|3
|217
|2021-08-11
|RAMONA
|227
|6
|194
|2021-08-11
|LAVERNE
|226
|2
|223
|2021-08-11
|PAOLI
|223
|2
|216
|2021-08-11
|BINGER
|223
|14
|207
|2021-08-11
|WETUMKA
|221
|5
|210
|2021-08-11
|OKEENE
|220
|6
|199
|2021-08-11
|GLENCOE
|220
|3
|206
|2021-08-11
|MORRISON
|216
|1
|202
|2021-08-11
|CYRIL
|208
|4
|202
|2021-08-11
|BILLINGS
|208
|3
|202
|2021-08-11
|FAIRFAX
|207
|10
|191
|2021-08-11
|RINGWOOD
|204
|2
|198
|2021-08-11
|SHADY POINT
|200
|1
|188
|2021-08-11
|TEXHOMA
|199
|0
|199
|2021-08-11
|OKTAHA
|197
|3
|181
|2021-08-11
|RED OAK
|193
|0
|184
|2021-08-11
|FORT TOWSON
|192
|1
|182
|2021-08-11
|INDIAHOMA
|192
|2
|187
|2021-08-11
|NINNEKAH
|189
|3
|182
|2021-08-11
|MEDFORD
|188
|1
|180
|2021-08-11
|CHEYENNE
|186
|4
|179
|2021-08-11
|COPAN
|185
|3
|169
|2021-08-11
|THACKERVILLE
|185
|1
|179
|2021-08-11
|TERLTON
|184
|2
|169
|2021-08-11
|RED ROCK
|184
|2
|178
|2021-08-11
|BLUEJACKET
|184
|1
|169
|2021-08-11
|GEARY
|183
|4
|178
|2021-08-11
|SHATTUCK
|183
|2
|181
|2021-08-11
|THOMAS
|182
|0
|180
|2021-08-11
|BENNINGTON
|182
|3
|164
|2021-08-11
|ARAPAHO
|181
|4
|176
|2021-08-11
|MILBURN
|180
|4
|173
|2021-08-11
|WELEETKA
|179
|3
|171
|2021-08-11
|CLAYTON
|179
|3
|162
|2021-08-11
|PANAMA
|176
|2
|167
|2021-08-11
|SEILING
|172
|6
|161
|2021-08-11
|GRANITE
|171
|7
|164
|2021-08-11
|DEPEW
|171
|3
|163
|2021-08-11
|GOODWELL
|171
|1
|169
|2021-08-11
|SNYDER
|168
|9
|156
|2021-08-11
|BOISE CITY
|168
|1
|161
|2021-08-11
|WEBBERS FALLS
|167
|1
|155
|2021-08-11
|BUFFALO
|165
|6
|158
|2021-08-11
|WANETTE
|163
|0
|150
|2021-08-11
|ARKOMA
|162
|2
|155
|2021-08-11
|SPAVINAW
|162
|2
|141
|2021-08-11
|CALUMET
|161
|1
|159
|2021-08-11
|BURNS FLAT
|161
|3
|155
|2021-08-11
|GRACEMONT
|160
|5
|150
|2021-08-11
|KREBS
|158
|6
|151
|2021-08-11
|UNION CITY
|157
|2
|153
|2021-08-11
|TEMPLE
|156
|9
|140
|2021-08-11
|MANNSVILLE
|152
|3
|144
|2021-08-11
|KIOWA
|152
|2
|142
|2021-08-11
|POND CREEK
|151
|0
|149
|2021-08-11
|CANTON
|151
|3
|148
|2021-08-11
|CANUTE
|150
|2
|143
|2021-08-11
|ALEX
|149
|5
|137
|2021-08-11
|VICI
|144
|2
|141
|2021-08-11
|GARBER
|138
|1
|129
|2021-08-11
|ERICK
|138
|2
|133
|2021-08-11
|LEEDEY
|137
|5
|126
|2021-08-11
|COUNCIL HILL
|136
|3
|122
|2021-08-11
|SOPER
|136
|1
|128
|2021-08-11
|ASHER
|134
|1
|130
|2021-08-11
|TIPTON
|132
|4
|125
|2021-08-11
|HAMMON
|131
|2
|127
|2021-08-11
|LAHOMA
|131
|5
|123
|2021-08-11
|GRANDFIELD
|130
|1
|129
|2021-08-11
|GARVIN
|129
|0
|115
|2021-08-11
|AGRA
|128
|2
|125
|2021-08-11
|CHATTANOOGA
|128
|2
|123
|2021-08-11
|DAVENPORT
|127
|0
|122
|2021-08-11
|DELAWARE
|127
|2
|112
|2021-08-11
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|126
|4
|122
|2021-08-11
|MILL CREEK
|125
|1
|123
|2021-08-11
|OAKS
|125
|4
|117
|2021-08-11
|BRAGGS
|125
|1
|118
|2021-08-11
|CANEY
|124
|1
|113
|2021-08-11
|OILTON
|123
|4
|111
|2021-08-11
|BYARS
|119
|1
|108
|2021-08-11
|SENTINEL
|119
|2
|114
|2021-08-11
|MULHALL
|118
|0
|115
|2021-08-11
|MCCURTAIN
|117
|2
|109
|2021-08-11
|GANS
|117
|0
|108
|2021-08-11
|RATLIFF CITY
|117
|0
|111
|2021-08-11
|VELMA
|116
|2
|114
|2021-08-11
|RYAN
|115
|3
|111
|2021-08-11
|TYRONE
|114
|0
|111
|2021-08-11
|SASAKWA
|111
|0
|108
|2021-08-11
|WAYNOKA
|111
|0
|104
|2021-08-11
|AMBER
|110
|5
|99
|2021-08-11
|TUPELO
|110
|2
|104
|2021-08-11
|SPRINGER
|108
|4
|100
|2021-08-11
|DOVER
|107
|2
|102
|2021-08-11
|VERDEN
|104
|1
|98
|2021-08-11
|STERLING
|104
|1
|97
|2021-08-11
|WANN
|101
|3
|90
|2021-08-11
|RIPLEY
|101
|1
|92
|2021-08-11
|STRINGTOWN
|99
|3
|86
|2021-08-11
|STUART
|99
|1
|90
|2021-08-11
|FOSS
|98
|0
|98
|2021-08-11
|LOOKEBA
|97
|3
|92
|2021-08-11
|TRYON
|95
|0
|93
|2021-08-11
|DEWAR
|95
|1
|94
|2021-08-11
|OLUSTEE
|94
|0
|88
|2021-08-11
|RAVIA
|94
|2
|86
|2021-08-11
|CANADIAN
|94
|2
|87
|2021-08-11
|KINTA
|92
|1
|86
|2021-08-11
|SAVANNA
|91
|1
|84
|2021-08-11
|CARNEY
|90
|2
|85
|2021-08-11
|PITTSBURG
|89
|1
|86
|2021-08-11
|COYLE
|88
|0
|86
|2021-08-11
|RATTAN
|87
|1
|82
|2021-08-11
|WAPANUCKA
|86
|2
|75
|2021-08-11
|DUSTIN
|83
|3
|72
|2021-08-11
|CUSTER CITY
|82
|1
|79
|2021-08-11
|LANGLEY
|80
|0
|75
|2021-08-11
|KETCHUM
|79
|3
|72
|2021-08-11
|HAILEYVILLE
|79
|1
|78
|2021-08-11
|MARBLE CITY
|79
|0
|71
|2021-08-11
|RANDLETT
|76
|1
|73
|2021-08-11
|POCASSET
|73
|2
|71
|2021-08-11
|COVINGTON
|73
|1
|71
|2021-08-11
|ORLANDO
|73
|1
|68
|2021-08-11
|BOYNTON
|73
|1
|68
|2021-08-11
|CORN
|73
|4
|69
|2021-08-11
|ARNETT
|73
|2
|71
|2021-08-11
|SAWYER
|72
|1
|68
|2021-08-11
|LONGDALE
|72
|1
|69
|2021-08-11
|KENEFIC
|72
|1
|67
|2021-08-11
|KAW CITY
|72
|3
|64
|2021-08-11
|LAMONT
|72
|1
|71
|2021-08-11
|CALVIN
|71
|1
|61
|2021-08-11
|LENAPAH
|71
|0
|66
|2021-08-11
|DILL CITY
|71
|3
|65
|2021-08-11
|DRUMMOND
|71
|1
|69
|2021-08-11
|SHIDLER
|71
|1
|70
|2021-08-11
|CROWDER
|70
|0
|65
|2021-08-11
|FARGO
|70
|1
|69
|2021-08-11
|KREMLIN
|66
|0
|66
|2021-08-11
|NASH
|66
|1
|63
|2021-08-11
|CASTLE
|66
|1
|64
|2021-08-11
|WYNONA
|64
|2
|57
|2021-08-11
|AMES
|64
|0
|62
|2021-08-11
|PRUE
|63
|2
|58
|2021-08-11
|OKAY
|63
|1
|58
|2021-08-11
|MARLAND
|63
|2
|58
|2021-08-11
|INDIANOLA
|62
|0
|58
|2021-08-11
|CARTER
|61
|0
|60
|2021-08-11
|CLEO SPRINGS
|61
|2
|59
|2021-08-11
|REYDON
|60
|2
|56
|2021-08-11
|FAIRMONT
|58
|1
|57
|2021-08-11
|WHITEFIELD
|57
|1
|54
|2021-08-11
|ACHILLE
|56
|2
|50
|2021-08-11
|LONE WOLF
|56
|0
|55
|2021-08-11
|LEHIGH
|56
|0
|55
|2021-08-11
|ALINE
|55
|2
|52
|2021-08-11
|LOCO
|55
|1
|54
|2021-08-11
|HASTINGS
|55
|1
|52
|2021-08-11
|FAXON
|54
|0
|52
|2021-08-11
|GAGE
|54
|1
|53
|2021-08-11
|WAKITA
|53
|3
|47
|2021-08-11
|BURBANK
|52
|0
|51
|2021-08-11
|FORGAN
|51
|1
|50
|2021-08-11
|RALSTON
|51
|2
|45
|2021-08-11
|SPARKS
|51
|2
|44
|2021-08-11
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|50
|1
|48
|2021-08-11
|MENO
|50
|0
|50
|2021-08-11
|FOSTER
|50
|0
|49
|2021-08-11
|TALOGA
|50
|0
|48
|2021-08-11
|OSAGE
|48
|1
|45
|2021-08-11
|ROOSEVELT
|48
|0
|47
|2021-08-11
|TERRAL
|48
|2
|45
|2021-08-11
|SHARON
|46
|1
|45
|2021-08-11
|BERNICE
|46
|0
|42
|2021-08-11
|CARMEN
|45
|3
|42
|2021-08-11
|ROCKY
|45
|0
|43
|2021-08-11
|FRANCIS
|44
|1
|41
|2021-08-11
|DEER CREEK
|44
|1
|41
|2021-08-11
|NICOMA PARK
|43
|2
|36
|2021-08-11
|JET
|43
|1
|40
|2021-08-11
|BUTLER
|43
|0
|43
|2021-08-11
|AVANT
|43
|1
|36
|2021-08-11
|KEYES
|43
|0
|43
|2021-08-11
|GOLDSBY
|42
|0
|41
|2021-08-11
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|42
|2021-08-11
|COLONY
|42
|1
|41
|2021-08-11
|LANGSTON
|41
|1
|39
|2021-08-11
|HARDESTY
|41
|0
|41
|2021-08-11
|FREEDOM
|41
|0
|41
|2021-08-11
|GOLTRY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-08-11
|DEVOL
|40
|0
|40
|2021-08-11
|ELDORADO
|40
|1
|39
|2021-08-11
|HANNA
|39
|0
|39
|2021-08-11
|MARSHALL
|39
|1
|36
|2021-08-11
|EAKLY
|38
|1
|36
|2021-08-11
|NORTH MIAMI
|36
|0
|31
|2021-08-11
|BRADLEY
|34
|1
|30
|2021-08-11
|DAVIDSON
|33
|0
|32
|2021-08-11
|DISNEY
|33
|0
|33
|2021-08-11
|MEDICINE PARK
|33
|1
|30
|2021-08-11
|BESSIE
|32
|1
|30
|2021-08-11
|GOTEBO
|32
|1
|31
|2021-08-11
|HUNTER
|32
|0
|31
|2021-08-11
|FITZHUGH
|31
|0
|31
|2021-08-11
|WILLOW
|31
|0
|31
|2021-08-11
|BURLINGTON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-08-11
|CAMARGO
|29
|0
|29
|2021-08-11
|GOULD
|29
|0
|29
|2021-08-11
|DIBBLE
|28
|0
|26
|2021-08-11
|BRAMAN
|28
|1
|24
|2021-08-11
|OPTIMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-08-11
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-08-11
|MILLERTON
|26
|2
|24
|2021-08-11
|ALDERSON
|26
|1
|20
|2021-08-11
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|26
|2021-08-11
|BROMIDE
|25
|1
|23
|2021-08-11
|MARTHA
|25
|1
|21
|2021-08-11
|LAMAR
|24
|1
|19
|2021-08-11
|FOYIL
|24
|1
|23
|2021-08-11
|WAINWRIGHT
|22
|0
|20
|2021-08-11
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|22
|1
|16
|2021-08-11
|CROMWELL
|21
|2
|19
|2021-08-11
|HILLSDALE
|21
|0
|21
|2021-08-11
|DOUGHERTY
|20
|0
|19
|2021-08-11
|MANITOU
|20
|0
|20
|2021-08-11
|BOWLEGS
|19
|1
|16
|2021-08-11
|VERA
|17
|0
|13
|2021-08-11
|FANSHAWE
|14
|0
|14
|2021-08-11
|HALLETT
|13
|0
|13
|2021-08-11
|ALBION
|13
|0
|12
|2021-08-11
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-08-11
|THE VILLAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2021-08-11
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-08-11
|TATUMS
|9
|0
|8
|2021-08-11
|GENE AUTRY
|9
|0
|9
|2021-08-11
|REDBIRD
|7
|0
|6
|2021-08-11
|SLICK
|7
|0
|7
|2021-08-11
|TULLAHASSEE
|6
|0
|5
|2021-08-11
|KEMP
|6
|0
|6
|2021-08-11
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-08-11
|MOFFETT
|5
|0
|5
|2021-08-11
|RENTIESVILLE
|4
|0
|3
|2021-08-11
|BYNG
|4
|0
|4
|2021-08-11
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-08-11
|HOFFMAN
|2
|0
|2
|2021-08-11
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-08-11
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-08-11
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-08-11
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-08-11
|FOREST PARK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-08-11
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-08-11
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-08-11
|COWLINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-08-11
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-08-11
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-08-11
|PENSACOLA
|1
|0
|1
|2021-08-11
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-08-11
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-08-11
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-08-11
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-08-11
|WEST SILOAM SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-08-11
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-08-11
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-08-11
