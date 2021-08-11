risk level system 8.11.21

A majority of the state is in the moderate, or "orange," risk level for COVID-19.

 From OSDH

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County gained 124 new COVID-19 cases over the past week and reported one new virus-related death as the state reported more than 14,000 new cases, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 8,176, with 271 active and 7,865, or 96%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 7,221, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 143 active cases and 6,949 recovered.

Of the county’s 140 deaths, 129 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 127 deaths.

There have been 3,173 cases, with 3,053 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,953 cases, with 3,805 recovered and 59 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

OSDH showed 501,252 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 2,199 on Wednesday, and 500,311 total cases, a weekly increase of 14,079, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 20,593 active, an increase of 5,053 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.

OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,594 confirmed deaths, a weekly increase of 63, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,805 deaths in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

There have been 732 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 29,248, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 1,013 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 49 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 203 since last week. Of those, 270 are in the ICU, across the state.

The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 23 with six in the ICU. St Mary's Regional Medical Center reported it had eight confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, and Integris Bass Baptist Hospital reported it had four patients, the lowest it's had in two weeks.

Risk Level System

Most of the entire state of Oklahoma, including Garfield County remained “orange” this week for OSDH’s weekly COVID-19 Risk Level System.

According to the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 69 of Oklahoma 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level; seven are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and one, Ellis, is in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.

Last week, there were 69 counties in the moderate risk level, six counties in the low risk level and two, Beaver and Ellis, in the new normal risk level.

Of Northwest Oklahoma's 18 counties, Alfalfa, Blaine, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Roger Mills, Washita and Woods counties are in the “orange” risk level; Beaver, Beckham, Harper, Texas and Woodard counties are in the “yellow” risk level; and Ellis County is in the “green” risk level.

Garfield County saw green on May 12 for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and dipped into the “yellow” risk level on June 23 and “orange” on July 28. This week, Garfield County reported 29 cases per 100,000.

Download PDF epidemiology report 8.11.21

Epidemiology report

COVID-19 cases saw an increase of 23.6% in the numbers of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, which also is released every Wednesday.

From Aug. 1-7, 14,079 cases were reported, an increase of 2,692 from the week before, July 25-31, which had 11,387. The number of deaths this week was 63, an increase from previous week, 46.

OSDH reported 33% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations was at 5.8% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 29,248, according to the report.

From Aug. 1-7, 127,597 specimens were tested. Of those, 13,648, or 20.2%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases was at 1.5%.

From Aug. 3-9, 57,734 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 7,570 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,877,437 with 1,361,162 fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 50.3% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 83.2% of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 41.8% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 74.4% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Overall in Oklahoma, 49.7% of residents have had at least one dose, compared to 48.4% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 41%, compared to 40.4% last week.

A total of 3,269 "breakthrough cases" have been reported in Oklahoma out of the 1,614,111 fully vaccinated residents. In June, 445 breakthrough cases and 5,656 unvaccinated cases were reported, according to OSDH.

In July, there were 2,131, or 7.13%, breakthrough cases out of 29,871 total cases reported, and in August, there are currently 190, or 1.64%, breakthrough cases and 11,368 unvaccinated cases, though OSDH said July and August case investigations are still ongoing and the data may be subject to change.

In the last 30 days, 154 of 2,336 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks ninth out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 24th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, up one spot from last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, the same spot as last week.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,228 cases, 3,161 recovered, 29 active and 38 deaths, 29 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,170 cases, 2,062 recovered, 66 active and 42 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,496 cases, 1,423 recovered, 52 active and 21 deaths, including 13 from Perry, three from Billings, two each from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,304 cases, 1,239 recovered, 47 active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,178 cases, 1,155 recovered, 16 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,11 cases, 1,061 recovered, 29 active and 21 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton, two from Watonga and one from Longdale. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 999 cases, 956 recovered, 19 active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 586 cases, 562 recovered, 17 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 08.11.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 94069 1335 89337 2021-08-11
TULSA 85186 1180 80090 2021-08-11
CLEVELAND 33753 454 32040 2021-08-11
CANADIAN 18582 193 17776 2021-08-11
COMANCHE 16041 203 15112 2021-08-11
ROGERS 12281 199 11342 2021-08-11
MUSKOGEE 10454 187 9779 2021-08-11
WAGONER 9340 126 8674 2021-08-11
PAYNE 9326 77 8937 2021-08-11
POTTAWATOMIE 9069 133 8637 2021-08-11
GARFIELD 8176 140 7865 2021-08-11
CREEK 8173 169 7582 2021-08-11
CARTER 7092 132 6610 2021-08-11
BRYAN 6879 80 6520 2021-08-11
CHEROKEE 6381 79 5935 2021-08-11
GRADY 6330 131 6046 2021-08-11
LE FLORE 6274 71 5959 2021-08-11
WASHINGTON 6229 124 5618 2021-08-11
MCCLAIN 5911 74 5594 2021-08-11
KAY 5671 129 5389 2021-08-11
DELAWARE 5661 103 5205 2021-08-11
PONTOTOC 5477 80 5271 2021-08-11
STEPHENS 5387 107 5023 2021-08-11
OSAGE 5345 86 4967 2021-08-11
PITTSBURG 5091 80 4839 2021-08-11
OTTAWA 5061 78 4772 2021-08-11
MAYES 4985 77 4590 2021-08-11
SEQUOYAH 4859 57 4430 2021-08-11
LOGAN 4649 67 4394 2021-08-11
OKMULGEE 4371 88 4031 2021-08-11
MCCURTAIN 4289 95 4020 2021-08-11
CUSTER 4257 106 4062 2021-08-11
CADDO 4210 97 3990 2021-08-11
GARVIN 3929 80 3752 2021-08-11
ADAIR 3776 46 3471 2021-08-11
LINCOLN 3622 75 3391 2021-08-11
TEXAS 3605 35 3555 2021-08-11
JACKSON 3254 56 3148 2021-08-11
WOODWARD 3228 38 3161 2021-08-11
SEMINOLE 3064 78 2873 2021-08-11
BECKHAM 2986 58 2906 2021-08-11
CRAIG 2446 20 2265 2021-08-11
MARSHALL 2233 23 2137 2021-08-11
MCINTOSH 2226 63 2084 2021-08-11
MURRAY 2190 45 2069 2021-08-11
KINGFISHER 2170 42 2062 2021-08-11
ATOKA 2078 28 1930 2021-08-11
PAWNEE 2035 53 1873 2021-08-11
OKFUSKEE 1933 32 1829 2021-08-11
CHOCTAW 1809 28 1695 2021-08-11
LOVE 1639 23 1565 2021-08-11
JOHNSTON 1553 38 1468 2021-08-11
NOBLE 1496 21 1423 2021-08-11
HASKELL 1423 19 1345 2021-08-11
HUGHES 1336 30 1256 2021-08-11
WOODS 1304 18 1239 2021-08-11
NOWATA 1300 20 1195 2021-08-11
PUSHMATAHA 1242 24 1133 2021-08-11
ALFALFA 1178 7 1155 2021-08-11
WASHITA 1147 23 1100 2021-08-11
BLAINE 1111 21 1061 2021-08-11
MAJOR 999 24 956 2021-08-11
LATIMER 971 13 896 2021-08-11
KIOWA 872 27 816 2021-08-11
TILLMAN 844 17 818 2021-08-11
COAL 784 15 717 2021-08-11
JEFFERSON 750 18 716 2021-08-11
COTTON 732 16 696 2021-08-11
GREER 603 22 574 2021-08-11
GRANT 586 7 562 2021-08-11
DEWEY 582 14 552 2021-08-11
BEAVER 480 6 469 2021-08-11
HARPER 429 8 419 2021-08-11
ROGER MILLS 411 12 390 2021-08-11
ELLIS 374 6 368 2021-08-11
HARMON 340 6 327 2021-08-11
CIMARRON 255 2 246 2021-08-11
127 0 25 2021-08-11

Oklahoma per city 08.11.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 71350 1079 67761 2021-08-11
TULSA 50968 776 47822 2021-08-11
EDMOND 19487 192 18566 2021-08-11
BROKEN ARROW 18638 213 17610 2021-08-11
NORMAN 15320 201 14645 2021-08-11
OTHER*** 13229 125 12425 2021-08-11
YUKON 10347 85 9908 2021-08-11
LAWTON 9524 168 8934 2021-08-11
MOORE 7415 76 6974 2021-08-11
ENID 7221 129 6949 2021-08-11
CLAREMORE 6994 122 6483 2021-08-11
STILLWATER 6610 41 6372 2021-08-11
OWASSO 6286 84 5903 2021-08-11
MUSKOGEE 5951 140 5507 2021-08-11
SHAWNEE 5486 96 5249 2021-08-11
ARDMORE 5364 90 4992 2021-08-11
BARTLESVILLE 4849 99 4376 2021-08-11
ADA 4486 67 4318 2021-08-11
TAHLEQUAH 4444 57 4154 2021-08-11
BIXBY 4228 34 3981 2021-08-11
PONCA CITY 4115 85 3945 2021-08-11
DURANT 4062 43 3850 2021-08-11
SAND SPRINGS 3934 78 3605 2021-08-11
SAPULPA 3759 68 3488 2021-08-11
MCALESTER 3513 51 3352 2021-08-11
DUNCAN 3405 63 3170 2021-08-11
JENKS 3315 26 3176 2021-08-11
MUSTANG 3168 46 2999 2021-08-11
MIAMI 2855 40 2711 2021-08-11
COLLINSVILLE 2803 32 2619 2021-08-11
GUTHRIE 2796 48 2615 2021-08-11
ALTUS 2697 52 2611 2021-08-11
GUYMON 2670 33 2630 2021-08-11
CHOCTAW 2643 39 2484 2021-08-11
EL RENO 2633 44 2537 2021-08-11
CHICKASHA 2578 78 2446 2021-08-11
BLANCHARD 2511 30 2365 2021-08-11
STILWELL 2495 36 2299 2021-08-11
BETHANY 2231 29 2098 2021-08-11
COWETA 2162 33 2001 2021-08-11
GROVE 2015 62 1826 2021-08-11
PRYOR CREEK 1994 36 1821 2021-08-11
SKIATOOK 1976 17 1837 2021-08-11
WOODWARD 1909 29 1856 2021-08-11
WEATHERFORD 1901 35 1813 2021-08-11
GLENPOOL 1884 27 1748 2021-08-11
VINITA 1872 16 1729 2021-08-11
SALLISAW 1833 25 1638 2021-08-11
CLINTON 1814 67 1717 2021-08-11
OKMULGEE 1813 46 1672 2021-08-11
ELK CITY 1784 35 1736 2021-08-11
POTEAU 1768 23 1685 2021-08-11
WAGONER 1701 33 1543 2021-08-11
SEMINOLE 1647 40 1532 2021-08-11
ATOKA 1637 22 1522 2021-08-11
PURCELL 1636 27 1554 2021-08-11
TUTTLE 1630 21 1573 2021-08-11
TAFT 1583 4 1572 2021-08-11
BROKEN BOW 1529 45 1427 2021-08-11
CUSHING 1520 22 1443 2021-08-11
NOBLE 1482 23 1406 2021-08-11
ANADARKO 1457 35 1384 2021-08-11
TECUMSEH 1423 14 1332 2021-08-11
NEWCASTLE 1419 14 1355 2021-08-11
HARRAH 1402 22 1318 2021-08-11
LEXINGTON 1376 26 1308 2021-08-11
PAULS VALLEY 1364 32 1305 2021-08-11
SULPHUR 1359 26 1288 2021-08-11
PIEDMONT 1351 10 1290 2021-08-11
IDABEL 1345 25 1257 2021-08-11
JAY 1320 14 1216 2021-08-11
FORT GIBSON 1308 21 1220 2021-08-11
MULDROW 1301 9 1214 2021-08-11
MCLOUD 1271 14 1218 2021-08-11
MADILL 1224 13 1177 2021-08-11
MARLOW 1163 21 1092 2021-08-11
MARIETTA 1104 19 1045 2021-08-11
ALVA 1096 16 1040 2021-08-11
BRISTOW 1084 33 1000 2021-08-11
CHECOTAH 1076 31 1014 2021-08-11
HENRYETTA 1060 27 987 2021-08-11
EUFAULA 1047 33 960 2021-08-11
HUGO 1036 22 968 2021-08-11
KINGSTON 1003 9 952 2021-08-11
FORT SUPPLY 934 2 930 2021-08-11
CLEVELAND 928 22 844 2021-08-11
CATOOSA 915 17 837 2021-08-11
SAYRE 908 18 885 2021-08-11
MANNFORD 906 21 843 2021-08-11
STIGLER 886 15 835 2021-08-11
LOCUST GROVE 878 8 812 2021-08-11
KINGFISHER 875 21 823 2021-08-11
HOMINY 867 5 836 2021-08-11
ELGIN 866 12 820 2021-08-11
OKEMAH 866 16 792 2021-08-11
LINDSAY 862 17 827 2021-08-11
INOLA 853 13 779 2021-08-11
CALERA 828 7 800 2021-08-11
SPIRO 826 3 791 2021-08-11
CHANDLER 817 24 764 2021-08-11
MOUNDS 804 12 747 2021-08-11
NOWATA 789 11 731 2021-08-11
AFTON 777 7 726 2021-08-11
CHELSEA 767 18 699 2021-08-11
CACHE 765 10 721 2021-08-11
HOLDENVILLE 762 19 730 2021-08-11
DAVIS 757 17 711 2021-08-11
PERRY 751 13 713 2021-08-11
BLACKWELL 750 28 686 2021-08-11
WESTVILLE 740 5 668 2021-08-11
SALINA 738 9 701 2021-08-11
HELENA 733 2 729 2021-08-11
WEWOKA 731 24 690 2021-08-11
HEAVENER 725 12 695 2021-08-11
SPERRY 722 5 677 2021-08-11
HENNESSEY 687 12 655 2021-08-11
SPENCER 685 17 650 2021-08-11
JONES 681 8 651 2021-08-11
DEWEY 675 11 614 2021-08-11
TISHOMINGO 673 23 634 2021-08-11
ANTLERS 666 14 607 2021-08-11
MIDWEST CITY 643 18 606 2021-08-11
WARR ACRES 643 5 607 2021-08-11
PERKINS 640 5 606 2021-08-11
DEL CITY 635 21 591 2021-08-11
HULBERT 622 6 560 2021-08-11
VIAN 620 11 547 2021-08-11
COMANCHE 617 21 564 2021-08-11
COLCORD 613 5 584 2021-08-11
PRAGUE 608 8 571 2021-08-11
HASKELL 608 6 565 2021-08-11
PAWHUSKA 601 10 552 2021-08-11
OOLOGAH 597 7 544 2021-08-11
CHOUTEAU 585 15 526 2021-08-11
COALGATE 582 12 526 2021-08-11
BOLEY 568 9 559 2021-08-11
WILBURTON 565 9 526 2021-08-11
ROLAND 564 5 538 2021-08-11
LONE GROVE 559 10 517 2021-08-11
WYNNEWOOD 557 11 534 2021-08-11
PAWNEE 557 21 518 2021-08-11
APACHE 556 8 511 2021-08-11
MEEKER 537 20 495 2021-08-11
FAIRVIEW 530 17 503 2021-08-11
POCOLA 516 4 489 2021-08-11
WISTER 503 2 470 2021-08-11
FREDERICK 501 12 484 2021-08-11
STRATFORD 493 12 467 2021-08-11
TALIHINA 492 15 437 2021-08-11
HINTON 491 3 485 2021-08-11
BEGGS 490 6 431 2021-08-11
KANSAS 486 7 450 2021-08-11
STROUD 485 8 457 2021-08-11
WYANDOTTE 481 7 449 2021-08-11
WILSON 477 16 446 2021-08-11
NEWKIRK 474 6 454 2021-08-11
WASHINGTON 458 4 436 2021-08-11
LUTHER 458 10 430 2021-08-11
COMMERCE 453 9 433 2021-08-11
WALTERS 451 6 434 2021-08-11
CARNEGIE 448 16 418 2021-08-11
WATONGA 442 2 431 2021-08-11
QUAPAW 431 14 397 2021-08-11
KONAWA 428 9 406 2021-08-11
WELLSTON 424 8 387 2021-08-11
NICHOLS HILLS 423 3 413 2021-08-11
COLBERT 411 11 387 2021-08-11
VALLIANT 409 7 389 2021-08-11
MORRIS 403 6 369 2021-08-11
TONKAWA 399 15 369 2021-08-11
MANGUM 392 14 371 2021-08-11
MEAD 390 6 364 2021-08-11
FAIRLAND 389 5 367 2021-08-11
HARTSHORNE 382 12 359 2021-08-11
FLETCHER 380 3 356 2021-08-11
MINCO 379 2 369 2021-08-11
PORTER 377 9 356 2021-08-11
HOBART 372 12 338 2021-08-11
CADDO 369 3 347 2021-08-11
DRUMRIGHT 369 11 336 2021-08-11
GORE 367 7 334 2021-08-11
HEALDTON 366 11 347 2021-08-11
WARNER 359 6 327 2021-08-11
KIEFER 358 2 328 2021-08-11
ELMORE CITY 356 4 339 2021-08-11
PORUM 344 5 327 2021-08-11
ARCADIA 341 0 321 2021-08-11
HOOKER 340 0 336 2021-08-11
NEW CORDELL 340 6 329 2021-08-11
HOWE 333 2 325 2021-08-11
TALALA 331 3 312 2021-08-11
STONEWALL 327 3 315 2021-08-11
KELLYVILLE 326 5 311 2021-08-11
ADAIR 326 4 303 2021-08-11
CRESCENT 313 5 296 2021-08-11
HOLLIS 305 6 292 2021-08-11
BOKCHITO 304 2 291 2021-08-11
BARNSDALL 303 7 284 2021-08-11
WATTS 302 2 280 2021-08-11
RINGLING 299 3 285 2021-08-11
ALLEN 291 4 285 2021-08-11
WAURIKA 290 8 279 2021-08-11
MAYSVILLE 286 8 268 2021-08-11
WAYNE 282 4 264 2021-08-11
CAMERON 273 1 254 2021-08-11
EARLSBORO 272 5 257 2021-08-11
CASHION 268 1 259 2021-08-11
OKARCHE 266 4 259 2021-08-11
BOSWELL 263 1 251 2021-08-11
RUSH SPRINGS 258 4 248 2021-08-11
YALE 258 8 232 2021-08-11
PADEN 257 2 246 2021-08-11
BLAIR 256 1 252 2021-08-11
FORT COBB 252 4 242 2021-08-11
OCHELATA 251 5 223 2021-08-11
KEOTA 248 0 239 2021-08-11
BOKOSHE 246 3 231 2021-08-11
HAWORTH 245 4 234 2021-08-11
WRIGHT CITY 244 2 238 2021-08-11
WELCH 242 2 230 2021-08-11
HYDRO 241 7 228 2021-08-11
WAUKOMIS 241 1 229 2021-08-11
CEMENT 237 1 221 2021-08-11
BIG CABIN 237 4 214 2021-08-11
ROFF 237 2 228 2021-08-11
JENNINGS 234 4 218 2021-08-11
BEAVER 233 4 226 2021-08-11
MOORELAND 232 6 225 2021-08-11
GERONIMO 230 3 213 2021-08-11
CHEROKEE 230 1 217 2021-08-11
MAUD 230 0 222 2021-08-11
QUINTON 228 3 217 2021-08-11
RAMONA 227 6 194 2021-08-11
LAVERNE 226 2 223 2021-08-11
PAOLI 223 2 216 2021-08-11
BINGER 223 14 207 2021-08-11
WETUMKA 221 5 210 2021-08-11
OKEENE 220 6 199 2021-08-11
GLENCOE 220 3 206 2021-08-11
MORRISON 216 1 202 2021-08-11
CYRIL 208 4 202 2021-08-11
BILLINGS 208 3 202 2021-08-11
FAIRFAX 207 10 191 2021-08-11
RINGWOOD 204 2 198 2021-08-11
SHADY POINT 200 1 188 2021-08-11
TEXHOMA 199 0 199 2021-08-11
OKTAHA 197 3 181 2021-08-11
RED OAK 193 0 184 2021-08-11
FORT TOWSON 192 1 182 2021-08-11
INDIAHOMA 192 2 187 2021-08-11
NINNEKAH 189 3 182 2021-08-11
MEDFORD 188 1 180 2021-08-11
CHEYENNE 186 4 179 2021-08-11
COPAN 185 3 169 2021-08-11
THACKERVILLE 185 1 179 2021-08-11
TERLTON 184 2 169 2021-08-11
RED ROCK 184 2 178 2021-08-11
BLUEJACKET 184 1 169 2021-08-11
GEARY 183 4 178 2021-08-11
SHATTUCK 183 2 181 2021-08-11
THOMAS 182 0 180 2021-08-11
BENNINGTON 182 3 164 2021-08-11
ARAPAHO 181 4 176 2021-08-11
MILBURN 180 4 173 2021-08-11
WELEETKA 179 3 171 2021-08-11
CLAYTON 179 3 162 2021-08-11
PANAMA 176 2 167 2021-08-11
SEILING 172 6 161 2021-08-11
GRANITE 171 7 164 2021-08-11
DEPEW 171 3 163 2021-08-11
GOODWELL 171 1 169 2021-08-11
SNYDER 168 9 156 2021-08-11
BOISE CITY 168 1 161 2021-08-11
WEBBERS FALLS 167 1 155 2021-08-11
BUFFALO 165 6 158 2021-08-11
WANETTE 163 0 150 2021-08-11
ARKOMA 162 2 155 2021-08-11
SPAVINAW 162 2 141 2021-08-11
CALUMET 161 1 159 2021-08-11
BURNS FLAT 161 3 155 2021-08-11
GRACEMONT 160 5 150 2021-08-11
KREBS 158 6 151 2021-08-11
UNION CITY 157 2 153 2021-08-11
TEMPLE 156 9 140 2021-08-11
MANNSVILLE 152 3 144 2021-08-11
KIOWA 152 2 142 2021-08-11
POND CREEK 151 0 149 2021-08-11
CANTON 151 3 148 2021-08-11
CANUTE 150 2 143 2021-08-11
ALEX 149 5 137 2021-08-11
VICI 144 2 141 2021-08-11
GARBER 138 1 129 2021-08-11
ERICK 138 2 133 2021-08-11
LEEDEY 137 5 126 2021-08-11
COUNCIL HILL 136 3 122 2021-08-11
SOPER 136 1 128 2021-08-11
ASHER 134 1 130 2021-08-11
TIPTON 132 4 125 2021-08-11
HAMMON 131 2 127 2021-08-11
LAHOMA 131 5 123 2021-08-11
GRANDFIELD 130 1 129 2021-08-11
GARVIN 129 0 115 2021-08-11
AGRA 128 2 125 2021-08-11
CHATTANOOGA 128 2 123 2021-08-11
DAVENPORT 127 0 122 2021-08-11
DELAWARE 127 2 112 2021-08-11
MOUNTAIN VIEW 126 4 122 2021-08-11
MILL CREEK 125 1 123 2021-08-11
OAKS 125 4 117 2021-08-11
BRAGGS 125 1 118 2021-08-11
CANEY 124 1 113 2021-08-11
OILTON 123 4 111 2021-08-11
BYARS 119 1 108 2021-08-11
SENTINEL 119 2 114 2021-08-11
MULHALL 118 0 115 2021-08-11
MCCURTAIN 117 2 109 2021-08-11
GANS 117 0 108 2021-08-11
RATLIFF CITY 117 0 111 2021-08-11
VELMA 116 2 114 2021-08-11
RYAN 115 3 111 2021-08-11
TYRONE 114 0 111 2021-08-11
SASAKWA 111 0 108 2021-08-11
WAYNOKA 111 0 104 2021-08-11
AMBER 110 5 99 2021-08-11
TUPELO 110 2 104 2021-08-11
SPRINGER 108 4 100 2021-08-11
DOVER 107 2 102 2021-08-11
VERDEN 104 1 98 2021-08-11
STERLING 104 1 97 2021-08-11
WANN 101 3 90 2021-08-11
RIPLEY 101 1 92 2021-08-11
STRINGTOWN 99 3 86 2021-08-11
STUART 99 1 90 2021-08-11
FOSS 98 0 98 2021-08-11
LOOKEBA 97 3 92 2021-08-11
TRYON 95 0 93 2021-08-11
DEWAR 95 1 94 2021-08-11
OLUSTEE 94 0 88 2021-08-11
RAVIA 94 2 86 2021-08-11
CANADIAN 94 2 87 2021-08-11
KINTA 92 1 86 2021-08-11
SAVANNA 91 1 84 2021-08-11
CARNEY 90 2 85 2021-08-11
PITTSBURG 89 1 86 2021-08-11
COYLE 88 0 86 2021-08-11
RATTAN 87 1 82 2021-08-11
WAPANUCKA 86 2 75 2021-08-11
DUSTIN 83 3 72 2021-08-11
CUSTER CITY 82 1 79 2021-08-11
LANGLEY 80 0 75 2021-08-11
KETCHUM 79 3 72 2021-08-11
HAILEYVILLE 79 1 78 2021-08-11
MARBLE CITY 79 0 71 2021-08-11
RANDLETT 76 1 73 2021-08-11
POCASSET 73 2 71 2021-08-11
COVINGTON 73 1 71 2021-08-11
ORLANDO 73 1 68 2021-08-11
BOYNTON 73 1 68 2021-08-11
CORN 73 4 69 2021-08-11
ARNETT 73 2 71 2021-08-11
SAWYER 72 1 68 2021-08-11
LONGDALE 72 1 69 2021-08-11
KENEFIC 72 1 67 2021-08-11
KAW CITY 72 3 64 2021-08-11
LAMONT 72 1 71 2021-08-11
CALVIN 71 1 61 2021-08-11
LENAPAH 71 0 66 2021-08-11
DILL CITY 71 3 65 2021-08-11
DRUMMOND 71 1 69 2021-08-11
SHIDLER 71 1 70 2021-08-11
CROWDER 70 0 65 2021-08-11
FARGO 70 1 69 2021-08-11
KREMLIN 66 0 66 2021-08-11
NASH 66 1 63 2021-08-11
CASTLE 66 1 64 2021-08-11
WYNONA 64 2 57 2021-08-11
AMES 64 0 62 2021-08-11
PRUE 63 2 58 2021-08-11
OKAY 63 1 58 2021-08-11
MARLAND 63 2 58 2021-08-11
INDIANOLA 62 0 58 2021-08-11
CARTER 61 0 60 2021-08-11
CLEO SPRINGS 61 2 59 2021-08-11
REYDON 60 2 56 2021-08-11
FAIRMONT 58 1 57 2021-08-11
WHITEFIELD 57 1 54 2021-08-11
ACHILLE 56 2 50 2021-08-11
LONE WOLF 56 0 55 2021-08-11
LEHIGH 56 0 55 2021-08-11
ALINE 55 2 52 2021-08-11
LOCO 55 1 54 2021-08-11
HASTINGS 55 1 52 2021-08-11
FAXON 54 0 52 2021-08-11
GAGE 54 1 53 2021-08-11
WAKITA 53 3 47 2021-08-11
BURBANK 52 0 51 2021-08-11
FORGAN 51 1 50 2021-08-11
RALSTON 51 2 45 2021-08-11
SPARKS 51 2 44 2021-08-11
MOUNTAIN PARK 50 1 48 2021-08-11
MENO 50 0 50 2021-08-11
FOSTER 50 0 49 2021-08-11
TALOGA 50 0 48 2021-08-11
OSAGE 48 1 45 2021-08-11
ROOSEVELT 48 0 47 2021-08-11
TERRAL 48 2 45 2021-08-11
SHARON 46 1 45 2021-08-11
BERNICE 46 0 42 2021-08-11
CARMEN 45 3 42 2021-08-11
ROCKY 45 0 43 2021-08-11
FRANCIS 44 1 41 2021-08-11
DEER CREEK 44 1 41 2021-08-11
NICOMA PARK 43 2 36 2021-08-11
JET 43 1 40 2021-08-11
BUTLER 43 0 43 2021-08-11
AVANT 43 1 36 2021-08-11
KEYES 43 0 43 2021-08-11
GOLDSBY 42 0 41 2021-08-11
SCHULTER 42 0 42 2021-08-11
COLONY 42 1 41 2021-08-11
LANGSTON 41 1 39 2021-08-11
HARDESTY 41 0 41 2021-08-11
FREEDOM 41 0 41 2021-08-11
GOLTRY 40 0 40 2021-08-11
DEVOL 40 0 40 2021-08-11
ELDORADO 40 1 39 2021-08-11
HANNA 39 0 39 2021-08-11
MARSHALL 39 1 36 2021-08-11
EAKLY 38 1 36 2021-08-11
NORTH MIAMI 36 0 31 2021-08-11
BRADLEY 34 1 30 2021-08-11
DAVIDSON 33 0 32 2021-08-11
DISNEY 33 0 33 2021-08-11
MEDICINE PARK 33 1 30 2021-08-11
BESSIE 32 1 30 2021-08-11
GOTEBO 32 1 31 2021-08-11
HUNTER 32 0 31 2021-08-11
FITZHUGH 31 0 31 2021-08-11
WILLOW 31 0 31 2021-08-11
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-08-11
CAMARGO 29 0 29 2021-08-11
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-08-11
DIBBLE 28 0 26 2021-08-11
BRAMAN 28 1 24 2021-08-11
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-08-11
DACOMA 27 0 27 2021-08-11
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-08-11
ALDERSON 26 1 20 2021-08-11
HITCHCOCK 26 0 26 2021-08-11
BROMIDE 25 1 23 2021-08-11
MARTHA 25 1 21 2021-08-11
LAMAR 24 1 19 2021-08-11
FOYIL 24 1 23 2021-08-11
WAINWRIGHT 22 0 20 2021-08-11
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 22 1 16 2021-08-11
CROMWELL 21 2 19 2021-08-11
HILLSDALE 21 0 21 2021-08-11
DOUGHERTY 20 0 19 2021-08-11
MANITOU 20 0 20 2021-08-11
BOWLEGS 19 1 16 2021-08-11
VERA 17 0 13 2021-08-11
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-08-11
HALLETT 13 0 13 2021-08-11
ALBION 13 0 12 2021-08-11
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-08-11
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-08-11
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-08-11
TATUMS 9 0 8 2021-08-11
GENE AUTRY 9 0 9 2021-08-11
REDBIRD 7 0 6 2021-08-11
SLICK 7 0 7 2021-08-11
TULLAHASSEE 6 0 5 2021-08-11
KEMP 6 0 6 2021-08-11
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-08-11
MOFFETT 5 0 5 2021-08-11
RENTIESVILLE 4 0 3 2021-08-11
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-08-11
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-08-11
HOFFMAN 2 0 2 2021-08-11
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-08-11
PINK 2 0 2 2021-08-11
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-08-11
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-08-11
FOREST PARK 2 0 2 2021-08-11
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-08-11
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-08-11
COWLINGTON 1 0 1 2021-08-11
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-08-11
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-08-11
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-08-11
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-08-11
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-08-11
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-08-11
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-08-11
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS 1 0 1 2021-08-11
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-08-11
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-08-11

McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

