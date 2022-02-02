ENID, Okla. — Active COVID-19 cases in the state are going down, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
In the past week, Oklahoma gained 52,904 new COVID-19 cases, according to OSDH’s Situation Update. The weekly increase, including 4,588 from Wednesday, brought the overall statewide total to 983,937. The number of active cases decreased by 37,294 since last Wednesday, going from 125,648 to 88,354.
A rolling seven-day average of 7,558 new COVID cases was reported through Wednesday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 13,412 deaths, an increase of 287, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Garfield County reported 906 new cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 26, bringing the overall total to 14,095, with 1,434 active, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County was 2,973.
The majority of the cases, 12,497, have been in Enid, with 1,295 active, 216 deaths — a weekly increase of four — and 10,986 recovered, according to OSDH community data.
In surrounding towns, Carrier has had 42 recovered cases and has six active; Covington has had 112 recovered and has 11 active; Douglas has had 41 recovered; Drummond has had 130 recovered and has 11 active; Fairmont has had 76 recovered and has seven active; Garber has had 211 recovered and has 27 active; Hillsdale has had 31 recovered and has five active; Hunter has had 53 recovered and has eight active; Kremlin has had 84 recovered and has 14 active; Lahoma has had 210 recovered and seven deaths and has 16 active; and Waukomis has had 336 recovered and has 34 active.
Schools
The number of reported active COVID-19 cases among Enid area schools have decreased over the past week.
The number of COVID-19-positive tests among students and staff members at Enid Public Schools, which had no school on Wednesday due to winter weather conditions, were at, respectively, 31 and 13, down from last week's numbers of 94 and 42, according to the district’s online case count.
Enid High School had two active cases among students. Longfellow Middle School had one student and one staff member in isolation from the coronavirus, and seven Waller Middle School students had tested positive for the virus.
Two students from Lincoln Academy were also COVID-19-positive.
Among the elementary schools, Eisenhower had the highest number of cases among students at seven, followed by three each from Glenwood and Monroe and one each from Adams, Coolidge, Hoover, McKinley and Prairie View.
One student from the Carver and Fowler Early Childhood centers was in isolation after testing positive.
Staff in isolation at the elementary schools three from Prairie View, two from McKinley and one each from Glenwood and Hayes. Two staff members each from the Transportation and Child Nutrition departments were reported to have a COVID-19-positive test, as well, along with one staff member from Maintenance.
Autry Technology Center reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, all on its main campus, in the past week.
Four of the individuals were in the southwest hallway, with two each between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and noon and 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. and noon for one, on Jan. 14, 19, 24 and 28 and received positive test results on Jan. 19, 24, 27 and 31. Four individuals were primarily in the northwest hallway, with two each between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and noon and 4 p.m., on Jan. 21, 25, 26 and 28 receiving positive test results on Jan. 27, 29 and 31. One individual was in the southeast hallway between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 26 and received positive results on Jan. 27, and one individual was in the northeast hallway between noon and 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 and tested positive on Jan. 26.
Northern Oklahoma College’s weekly pandemic situation update from Jan. 22-28 showed that two NOC Enid students were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 with three in quarantine for primary contact.
There were 11 total cases and quarantines among students and staff at the Tonkawa campus and six at the Stillwater campus.
Of NOC’s 472 total cases, 403 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported six active student cases and four active employee cases as of Jan. 28, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 40,610 — 4.2% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 1,856 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 79 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 30 since last week. Of those, 381 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 76 — the second-lowest in the state’s eight regions — with 18 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had 19 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with two in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 21 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with six in ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were five ICU beds, or 16.1% of the total, and 107 adult inpatient beds, or 32.7% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases from Jan. 23-29 decreased from the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
In that time period, 62,852 cases were reported, an 18.7% decrease from Jan. 16-22, which had 77,306 cases. The number of deaths reported was 149, which was 22 less than the week before.
From Jan. 23-29, 137,100 specimens were tested for COVID-19, with 69,742, or 37.5%, positive, the report states.
In Region 2, which consists of Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties, 98% of COVID-19 cases from Jan. 13-22 were the omicron variant and 2% were the delta variant.
In the last 30 days, 418 of 1,815 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 62.3% of people 5 and older have received the first dose along with 94.4% of people 65 and older, while 52.6% of people 5 and older and 82.3% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 69.2% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 55.2%.
From Jan. 25-31, 35,034 vaccine doses were administered in the state, 20,301 less than the previous week. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,575,753 with 1,823,866 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 18th out of all states in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and 16th in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 4,966 cases, a weekly increase of 262. There were 29 active cases and six deaths in Mooreland, seven active in Mutual, 11 active in Sharon and 324 active and 48 deaths in Woodward.
• Kingfisher with 3,756 cases, an increase of 195. There were 37 active cases in Cashion, 23 active in Dover, 118 active and 16 deaths in Hennessey, 172 active cases and 28 deaths in Kingfisher, seven active in Loyal and 37 active cases and six deaths in Okarche.
• Noble with 2,826 cases, an increase of 213. There were nine active cases in Billings, nine active in Marland, 60 active in Morrison, 264 active and 22 deaths in Perry and 16 active in Red Rock.
• Woods with 2,212 cases, an increase of 131. There were 157 actives cases and 27 deaths in Alva, six active in Dacoma, seven active in Freedom and 23 active in Waynoka.
• Alfalfa with 1,663 cases, an increase of 67. There were 11 active cases in Aline, five active in Amorita, 10 active in Carmen, 34 active in Cherokee, 11 active in Goltry and 19 active in Helena.
• Blaine with 2,329 cases, an increase of 137. There were 35 active cases in Canton, 47 active and nine deaths in Geary, 35 active and 11 deaths in Hydro, 23 active in Longdale, 25 active and six deaths in Okeene and 135 active cases and eight deaths in Watonga.
• Major with 2,377 cases, an increase of 185. There were 14 actives cases in Ames, 22 active in Cleo Springs, 99 active and 23 deaths in Fairview, nine active in Meno and 32 active cases in Ringwood.
• Grant with 986 cases, an increase of 55. There were 15 active cases in Lamont, 29 active in Medford, five active in Nash, 18 active in Pond Creek and 12 active in Wakita.
