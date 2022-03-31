ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 403 new COVID-19 cases during the week of March 20 through 26, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The increase brought the overall statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 1,033,258. The number of active cases went from 1,117 on March 24 to 850 on Thursday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 15,520 deaths, an increase of 137, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Overall in Oklahoma, 70.5% of residents have have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number of residents statewide who have been fully vaccinated is 56.5%, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
From March 23-29, 11,338 vaccine doses were administered in the state. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,706,265 with 1,866,538 fully vaccinated.
Garfield County gained nine COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 15,167.
The majority of the cases, 13,421, have been in Enid, with six active, 261 deaths — a weekly increase of two — and 13,163 recovered, according to OSDH community data. Eight deaths have been reported in Lahoma.
In Garfield County, 63.4% of people 5 and older have had at least one dose, along with 94.8% of people 65 and older, while 53.9% of people 5 and older and 82.7% of those 65 and older have completed the series, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included three in Woodward for a total of 5,159; five in Kingfisher for a total of 4,164; one in Woods for a total of 2,353; six in Blaine for a total of 2,452; and 27 in Major for a total of 2,465. Noble County decreased by one for a total of 3,023, and Alfalfa and Grant counties each reported no new cases, remaining at, respectively, 1,711 and 1,031.
There have been eight deaths in Mooreland and 59 in Woodward; 21 in Hennessey, 33 in Kingfisher and seven in Okarche; 24 — an increase of one — in Perry; 33 in Alva; five in Canton, 10 in Geary, 12 in Hydro, six in Okeene and 14 — an increase of one — in Watonga; 27 in Fairview; and six in Wakita.
