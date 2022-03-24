Editor's note: Due to the Oklahoma State Department of Health beginning to transition toward the endemic phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the News & Eagle's COVID-19 updates will become briefer. A weekly update still will be provided in order to track COVID-19 cases and deaths in Northwest Oklahoma, in case of any potential surges.
ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 459 new COVID-19 cases during the week of March 13 through 19, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The increase brought the overall statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 1,031,448. The number of active cases went from 1,610 on March 17 to 1,117 on Thursday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 15,383 deaths, an increase of 210, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Overall in Oklahoma, 70.4% of residents have have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number of residents statewide who have been fully vaccinated is 56.4%, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
From Feb. March 16-22, 12,183 vaccine doses were administered in the state. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,694,927 with 1,863,225 fully vaccinated.
From March 13-19, Garfield County gained seven COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 15,158, with 12 active — a decrease of three from last week’s 17, according to OSDH.
In Garfield County, 63.3% of people 5 and older have had at least one dose, along with 94.8% of people 65 and older, while 53.8% of people 5 and older and 82.7% of those 65 and older have completed the series, according to OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 13,421, have been in Enid, with 12 active, 259 deaths — a weekly increase of seven — and 13,150 recovered, according to OSDH community data. Eight deaths have been reported in Lahoma.
COVID-19 case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included one in Woodward for a total of 5,156; three in Kingfisher for a total of 4,159; three in Noble for a total of 3,204; one in Woods for a total of 2,352; five in Blaine for a total of 2,446; and three in Grant for a total of 1,031. Alfalfa County decreased by two for a total of 1,711, and Major County decreased by four for a total of 2,438.
There have been eight deaths in Mooreland and 59 in Woodward; 21 in Hennessey, 33 — an increase of one — in Kingfisher and seven in Okarche; 23 in Perry; 33 in Alva; five in Canton, 10 in Geary, 12 in Hydro, six in Okeene and 13 in Watonga; 27 — an increase of one — in Fairview; and six in Wakita.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.