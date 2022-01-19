ENID, Okla. — Active COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased to 524 over the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
Garfield County gained 696 new cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 12, bringing the overall total to 12,247, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County was 1,349.
The majority of the cases, 10,849, have been in Enid, with 808 active, 212 deaths — up two since last week — and 9,829 recovered, according to OSDH community data.
In surrounding towns, Carrier has had 39 recovered cases; Covington has had 98 recovered and has 11 active; Douglas has had 36 recovered; Drummond has had 104 recovered and has 19 active; Fairmont has had 71 recovered; Garber has had 192 recovered and has 11 active; Hillsdale has had 29 recovered; Hunter has had 48 recovered and has five active; Kremlin has had 75 recovered and has six active; Lahoma has had 191 recovered and six deaths and has 14 active; and Waukomis has had 298 recovered and has 26 active.
Oklahoma, in total, gained 77,828 new weekly COVID-19 cases, according to OSDH’s Situation Update. The weekly increase, including 10,001 from Wednesday, brought the overall statewide total to 852,997. The number of active cases nearly doubled this week, jumping from 60,444 to 112,540, an increase of 46,096 since last Wednesday.
A rolling seven-day average of 11,118 new COVID cases was reported through Wednesday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 12,927 deaths, an increase of 230, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Hospitalizations
The total number of statewide hospitalizations stands at 39,410 — 4.7% of the overall number of cases — since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 1,599 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 69 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 389 since last week. Of those, 339 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 64 — the second-lowest in the state’s eight regions — with 15 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had 14 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with one in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 14 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with four in ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were three ICU beds, or 10% of the total, and 107 adult inpatient beds, or 33.5% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
Schools in the area reported an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The number of COVID-19-positive tests among students at Enid Public Schools jumped up since last week, with 5% of the staff members in isolation, according to the district’s online case count.
In total, there were 133 COVID-19-positive cases reported among students and 63 among staff members.
Enid High School had 40 active cases among students and nine staff members. Emerson, Longfellow and Waller middle schools reported, respectively, six, seven and 13 cases among students, and three staff members each from Emerson and Longfellow and six from Waller also were in isolation after testing positive for the virus.
Two students from Lincoln Academy were also COVID-19-positive.
Among the elementary schools, Glenwood had the highest number of cases among students at 19 — up from six since last week — followed by nine at Prairie View, six each from Coolidge and Garfield, five each from Hayes, Hoover and Taft, four from Eisenhower, three from Monroe, two from McKinley and one from Adams.
Staff in isolation at the elementary schools included six from Prairie View, four from Glenwood, three from Coolidge, two each from Garfield and Monroe and one each from Adams, Hoover and McKinley.
Fifteen staff members from the Carver and Fowler Early Childhood centers were in isolation after testing positive, with Carver closing school for the remainder of the week. One staff member each from the Administrative Services Center and the Transportation Department was reported to have COVID-19.
Autry Technology Center reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, all on its main campus, in the past week.
Twelve of the individuals were in the northeast hallway, between 8 a.m. and noon for seven and noon and 4 p.m. for five, on Jan. 6, 7, 10, 11, 12 and 18 and received positive test results on Jan. 12, 13, 14, 16 and 19. Eight individuals were primarily in the southwest hallway, with three between 8 a.m. and noon, three between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and two between noon and 4 p.m., on Jan. 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 18, receiving positive test results on Jan. 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18 and 19. Six individuals were in the northwest hallway between 8 a.m. and noon and noon to 4 p.m. for one each and two each between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 7, 10, 11, 13 and 14 and received positive results on Jan. 9, 12, 14, 15 and 10. Four individuals were in the southeast hallway, between 8 a.m. and noon for three and between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for one, on Jan. 7, 10, 11 and 14 and tested positive on Jan. 10, 13 and 17.
Two individuals were reported to be primarily on the east side between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., both on Jan. 14, testing positive on Jan. 16 and 17. Two other individuals were on the main campus between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 14, receiving positive results on Jan. 13 and 15. One individual each was in the central hallway and Cafe Blú between 8 a.m. and noon and 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 18, with positive test results on Jan. 11 and 18.
Northern Oklahoma College’s weekly pandemic situation update from Jan. 8-14 showed that 13 NOC Enid students were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 — four of whom were in the residence halls — with 21 in quarantine for primary contact. Two employees were also quarantining for possible exposure.
There were 22 total cases and quarantines among students and staff at the Tonkawa campus and 18 at the Stillwater campus.
Of NOC’s 410 total cases, 354 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported 16 active student cases and one active employee case as of Jan. 14, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases from Jan. 9-15 increased by nearly half compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
In that time period, 71,743 cases were reported, a 49% increase from Jan. 2-8, which had 48,143 cases. The number of deaths reported was 132, which was 38 more than the week before.
From Jan. 9-15, 112,583 specimens were tested for COVID-19, with 64,239, or 44%, positive, the report states.
In Region 2, which consists of Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties, 89% of COVID-19 cases from Dec. 23 through Jan. 6 were the omicron variant and 11% were the delta variant.
In the last 30 days, 249 of 1,327 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 61.8% of people 5 and older have received the first dose along with 94% of people 65 and older, while 51.4% of people 5 and older and 82.4% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 67.8% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 54.3%.
From Jan. 11-17, 55,335 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 7,200 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,494,465 with 1,805,036 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 24th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and 15th in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 4,492 cases, a weekly increase of 128. There were 18 active cases and six deaths in Mooreland, nine active in mutual, six active in Sharon and 140 active and 47 deaths in Woodward.
• Kingfisher with 3,298 cases, an increase of 336. There were 58 active cases in Cashion, 22 active in Dover, 70 active and 16 deaths in Hennessey, 131 active cases and 28 deaths in Kingfisher, eight active in Loyal and 46 active cases and six deaths in Okarche.
• Noble with 2,343 cases, an increase of 219. There were nine active cases in Marland, 26 active in Morrison, 159 active and 22 deaths in Perry and 11 active in Red Rock.
• Woods with 1,961 cases, an increase of 90. There were 95 actives cases and 27 deaths in Alva and 14 active in Waynoka.
• Alfalfa with 1,532 cases, an increase of 58. There were six active cases in Carmen, 31 active in Cherokee, eight active in Helena and seven in Jet.
• Blaine with 1,983 cases, an increase of 170. There were 33 active cases in Canton, 24 active and nine deaths in Geary, 45 actives cases and 11 deaths in Hydro, 13 active in Longdale, 18 active and six deaths in Okeene and 104 active cases and eight deaths in Watonga.
• Major with 1,928 cases, an increase of 206. There were nine actives cases in Ames, 19 active in Cleo Springs, 75 active and 23 deaths in Fairview, nine active in Meno and 29 active cases in Ringwood.
• Grant with 855 cases, an increase of 70. There were seven active cases in Deer Creek, 28 active in Medford and 24 active in Pond Creek.
