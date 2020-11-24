ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 2,736 COVID-19 cases — 49 in Garfield County — and 15 more deaths, including a Wakita woman, were reported Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 1.5% increase brought the overall number of cases to 180,610, with 32,260 active, a single-day decrease of 584, and 145,686 recovered, including 3,305 since Monday's OSDH report.
There have been 1,664 Oklahomans — less than 1% of the positive cases and a half-percent of the state's population — who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH. At least 33 of those have been in Garfield County.
Deaths reported Tuesday were 11 in the 65 and older age group: two women and one man from Cleveland County, two Washington County men, women from Grady, Grant, Kay and Tulsa counties and men from Jackson and Oklahoma counties, according to OSDH. Other deaths reported were a Comanche County man and a man and woman from Jackson County, all from the 50-60 age group, and a Cleveland County man in the 36-39 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed to 11,445, a single-day increase of 77, according to the OSDH. Of those, 1,566 were in hospitals, with 446 in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report Monday evening.
As of Tuesday morning, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 15 patients positive for COVID-19 and one death Monday evening and St. Mary's reported 26 patients positive for the virus.
Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Tuesday also included 57 in Woods, 42 in Alfalfa, 26 in Noble, 16 in Major, nine in Blaine, eight in Kingfisher, seven in Woodward and two in Grant, according to OSDH.
Some of the county increases could be attributed to cases of COVID-19 in correctional facilities. According to the Department of Corrections website, there were 438 inmates and 172 employees testing positive for the virus across the state as of Tuesday.
In Northwest Oklahoma, 54 of those were at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center, in Alva; 55 were at James Crabtree Correctional Center, in Helena; and four were at Enid Community Corrections Center.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine include 54 and 111 at Bill Johnson and 55 and 697 at James Crabtree. There were four in isolation at Enid CCC, according to the DOC website.
State update
There have been 94,524 Oklahoma women and 85,970 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Tuesday. There were 116 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of confirmed cases as of Tuesday were 3,266 in the 0-4 age group, 18,563 in the 5-17 age group, 59,985 in the 18-35 age group, 39,296 in the 36-49 age group, 33,794 in the 50-64 age group and 25,690 in the 65 and older age group. There were 16 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 1,664 deaths in the state in which the virus was the cause or a contributor, 1,340 have been 65 and older and 255 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.85% of the total. There have been 53 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 15 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 942, than women, 722, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data shows deaths in 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 282 in Oklahoma County; 258 in Tulsa County; 124 in Cleveland County; 63 in Rogers County; 46 in Washington County; 44 each in Creek and McCurtain counties; 38 in Delaware County; 35 in Wagoner County; 33 in Garfield County; 31 in Comanche; 30 each in Caddo, Jackson and Muskogee counties; 27 in Canadian County; 26 each in LeFlore and Lincoln counties; 23 each in Kay and Pottawatomie counties; 22 in Ottawa County; 21 each in Grady and Pittsburg counties; 20 in Okmulgee County; 18 each in Bryan and Osage counties; 17 each in Beckham, Mayes and Payne counties; 16 in McClain County; 15 in Stephens County; 14 in Sequoyah County; 13 each in Adair, Carter, McIntosh and Okfuskee counties; 12 in Garvin County; 11 each in Custer, Seminole and Texas counties; 10 each in Cherokee and Pontotoc counties; eight in Greer County; seven each in Hughes and Woodward counties; six each in Haskell, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Pawnee and Pushmataha counties; five each in Nowata, Roger Mills and Tillman counties; four each in Choctaw, Grant, Johnston, Murray and Noble counties; three each in Cotton, Craig, Latimer, Logan and Marshall counties; two each in Beaver, Blaine, Harper, Jefferson, Major and Washita counties; and one each in Atoka, Dewey, Love and Woods counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per county released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Garfield with 3,537 cases, 2,860 recovered, 644 active and 33 deaths from Enid and one from Lahoma;
• Woodward with 1,735 cases, 1,537 recovered, 191 active and seven deaths, four from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland;
• Kingfisher with 825 cases, 695 recovered, 124 active and six deaths, three from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher;
• Woods with 495 cases, 344 recovered, 150 active and one death from Alva;
• Noble with 472 cases, 302 recovered, 162 active and four deaths, including a Billings man;
• Major with 446 cases, 312 recovered, 132 active and two deaths, towns not listed;
• Blaine with 347 cases, 270 recovered, 75 active and two deaths, both from Canton;
• Alfalfa with 335 cases, 166 recovered and 169 active;
• Grant with 195 cases, 155 recovered, 36 active and four deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,579 cases, with 1,301 recovered and 21 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 1,601 cases, with 1,278 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were six recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at https://www.unitedstateszip codes.org/.
OSDH has officially reported 33 deaths both in Enid and Garfield County, but there also has been a death from Lahoma. Anthony Triana, a media relations supervisor with Saxum, a public relations firm hired by the state to assist OSDH, said “OSDH is internally working through data, and it should be sorted out, but it most likely will not be published publicly or provided due to privacy concerns.” A follow-up question about how it would violate HIPPA laws has not been answered.
