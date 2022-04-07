ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increased to 1,035,300 in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
From March 27 through April 2, OSDH reported 452 new COVID-19 cases, with a seven-day average of 65. The number of active cases went from 850 on March 31 to 876 on Thursday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 15,640 deaths, an increase of 120, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Overall in Oklahoma, 70.6% of residents have have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number of residents statewide who have been fully vaccinated is 56.7%, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
From March 31 through April 5, 24,491 vaccine doses were administered in the state. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,730,756 with 1,870,205 fully vaccinated.
Garfield County gained three COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 15,170.
The majority of the cases, 13,432, have been in Enid, with none active, 263 deaths — a weekly increase of two — and 13,169 recovered, according to OSDH community data. Eight deaths have been reported in Lahoma.
In Garfield County, 63.5% of people 5 and older have had at least one dose, along with 94.9% of people 65 and older, while 54% of people 5 and older and 82.9% of those 65 and older have completed the series, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 case increases in other Northwest Oklahoma counties included one in Woodward for a total of 5,160; three in Blaine for a total of 2,455; two in Noble for a total of 3,025; and three in Alfalfa for a total of 1,714. Kingfisher County decreased by four for a total of 4,160, and Major County decreased by one for a total of 2,464. Grant and Woods counties each reported no new cases, remaining at, respectively, 1,031 and 2,353.
There have been eight deaths in Mooreland and 60 — an increase of one — in Woodward; 21 in Hennessey, 33 in Kingfisher and seven in Okarche; 24 in Perry; 33 in Alva; five in Canton, 10 in Geary, 12 in Hydro, six in Okeene and 14 in Watonga; 27 in Fairview; and six in Wakita.
