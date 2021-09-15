ENID, Okla. — Five COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Northwest Oklahoma over the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
One resident each from Alva, Fairview, Perry, Watonga and Woodward were among the 232 virus-related deaths OSDH reported since Sept. 8.
OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 8,440 confirmed deaths though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 9,370 deaths, a weekly increase of 272, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
OSDH showed 585,721 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 1,966 from Wednesday, and 584,692 total cases, a weekly increase of 15,818, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 23,533 active, a decrease of 3,799 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.
Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 9,055 — a weekly increase of 250 — with 278 active and 8,631, or 95.3%, recovered, according to OSDH.
The majority of cases — 8,015, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 258 active cases and 7,622 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 85 in Woodward, 68 in Blaine, 61 in Noble, 42 in Kingfisher, 28 in Major, 26 in Woods, 12 in Grant and 11 in Alfalfa.
Of Garfield County's 146 deaths, 135 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 133 deaths.
There have been 3,527 cases, with 3,346 recovered and 71 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,386 cases, with 4,179 recovered and 62 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 42 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Statewide, there have been 783 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 33,458 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 1,281 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 29 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease from 114 since last week. Of those, 360 are in the ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 38, with 10 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had five confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 10 patients on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were nine ICU beds, or 28.1% of the total, and 179 adult inpatient beds, or 50.1% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Healthcare workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
School case reports
More than half of the 81 Enid Public Schools students currently isolating after testing positive — 56 students and four staff — continue to be from the high school and three middle schools, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.
Six students each from Prairie View and Glenwood elementary schools also are in positive-case isolation, according to EPS, and four students are from Monroe Elementary School.
Eleven staff members from several EPS sites are in isolation, as well.
The district does not require community members to quarantine for possible exposure or close contact, so no numbers are available.
Autry Technology Center has reported two more positive cases since Sept. 8, both on its main campus.
One individual was in the northeast campus hallway from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 7 and received a positive test on Sept. 8, and the other individual was in the northwest campus hallway between 7:30 a.m. and noon and tested positive on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The CareerTech center does not report current active cases or quarantines.
The Enid site of Northern Oklahoma College last week reported nine positive cases from Sept. 4-10.
Nine Enid students have tested positive for COVID and are in isolation, with 14 more quarantining for possible exposure, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday.
Of NOC’s 295 total cases, 258 individuals have been physically present on campus.
NOC is the only school in the Enid area — including both K-12 and above — currently sharing numbers of individuals in quarantine along with positive-case isolation totals.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported two total active student cases and zero staff members as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Chisholm Public Schools reports whenever a new case has been identified, but no other public schools in the immediate Enid area report current or active positive case totals.
Epidemiology report
Oklahoma also saw a 15.1% decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Sept. 5-11.
From Sept. 5-11 15,818 cases were reported, a decrease of 2,817 from the week before, Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, which had 18,635. The number of deaths this week was 232, an increase from previous week, 207.
From Sept. 5-11, 47,940 specimens were tested for COVID-19, and of those, 16,163, or 16.4%, were positive.
As of Sept. 13, a total of 8,296 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,801,244 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In June, 447 breakthrough cases and 5,688 unvaccinated cases were reported, according to OSDH.
In July, there were 2,628, or 8.24%, breakthrough cases out of 31,882 total cases reported, and in August, there were 3,999, or 5.33%, breakthrough cases and 68,525 unvaccinated cases. So far in September, there have been 718 breakthrough cases and 16,997 unvaccinated cases, according to OSDH.
In the last 30 days, 195 of 2,970 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 57.8% of people 12 and older have received the first dose, and 85.7% of people 65 and older have received theirs, according to OSDH, while 47.7% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 76.8% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
From Sept. 7-13, 59,491 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 2,999 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,286,558 with 1,536,905 fully vaccinated.
Overall in Oklahoma, 55% of residents have had at least one dose, compared to 54.2% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 45.6%, compared to 44.7% last week.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 12th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 25th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, also the same spot as last week.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 3,442 cases, 3,338 recovered, 64 active and 40 deaths, 31 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,437 cases, 2,321 recovered, 73 active and 43 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, five from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,771 cases, 1,665 recovered, 81 active and 25 deaths, including 15 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,507 cases, 1,447 recovered, 40 active and 20 deaths, 18 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,243 cases, 1,226 recovered, 10 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,366 cases, 1,247 recovered, 95 active and 24 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton, three from Watonga and one from Longdale. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and six in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 1,128 cases, 1,069 recovered, 33 active and 25 deaths, 18 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.
• Grant with 659 cases, 636 recovered, 16 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
