covid risk level system 9.15.21

According to the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 76 of Oklahoma 77 counties, including Garfield County, are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level and one, Harmon, is in the new normal, or “green,” risk level this week.

 From OSDH

ENID, Okla. — Five COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Northwest Oklahoma over the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

One resident each from Alva, Fairview, Perry, Watonga and Woodward were among the 232 virus-related deaths OSDH reported since Sept. 8.

OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 8,440 confirmed deaths though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 9,370 deaths, a weekly increase of 272, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

OSDH showed 585,721 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 1,966 from Wednesday, and 584,692 total cases, a weekly increase of 15,818, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 23,533 active, a decrease of 3,799 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.

Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 9,055 — a weekly increase of 250 — with 278 active and 8,631, or 95.3%, recovered, according to OSDH.

The majority of cases — 8,015, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 258 active cases and 7,622 recovered.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 85 in Woodward, 68 in Blaine, 61 in Noble, 42 in Kingfisher, 28 in Major, 26 in Woods, 12 in Grant and 11 in Alfalfa.

Of Garfield County's 146 deaths, 135 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 133 deaths.

There have been 3,527 cases, with 3,346 recovered and 71 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,386 cases, with 4,179 recovered and 62 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 42 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Statewide, there have been 783 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 33,458 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 1,281 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 29 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease from 114 since last week. Of those, 360 are in the ICU across the state.

The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 38, with 10 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had five confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 10 patients on Wednesday.

OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were nine ICU beds, or 28.1% of the total, and 179 adult inpatient beds, or 50.1% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Healthcare workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.

School case reports

More than half of the 81 Enid Public Schools students currently isolating after testing positive — 56 students and four staff — continue to be from the high school and three middle schools, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.

Six students each from Prairie View and Glenwood elementary schools also are in positive-case isolation, according to EPS, and four students are from Monroe Elementary School.

Eleven staff members from several EPS sites are in isolation, as well.

The district does not require community members to quarantine for possible exposure or close contact, so no numbers are available.

Autry Technology Center has reported two more positive cases since Sept. 8, both on its main campus.

One individual was in the northeast campus hallway from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 7 and received a positive test on Sept. 8, and the other individual was in the northwest campus hallway between 7:30 a.m. and noon and tested positive on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The CareerTech center does not report current active cases or quarantines.

The Enid site of Northern Oklahoma College last week reported nine positive cases from Sept. 4-10.

Nine Enid students have tested positive for COVID and are in isolation, with 14 more quarantining for possible exposure, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday.

Of NOC’s 295 total cases, 258 individuals have been physically present on campus.

NOC is the only school in the Enid area — including both K-12 and above — currently sharing numbers of individuals in quarantine along with positive-case isolation totals.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported two total active student cases and zero staff members as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.

Chisholm Public Schools reports whenever a new case has been identified, but no other public schools in the immediate Enid area report current or active positive case totals.

Download PDF weekly epi report 9/15/21

Epidemiology report

Oklahoma also saw a 15.1% decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Sept. 5-11.

From Sept. 5-11 15,818 cases were reported, a decrease of 2,817 from the week before, Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, which had 18,635. The number of deaths this week was 232, an increase from previous week, 207.

From Sept. 5-11, 47,940 specimens were tested for COVID-19, and of those, 16,163, or 16.4%, were positive.

As of Sept. 13, a total of 8,296 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,801,244 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In June, 447 breakthrough cases and 5,688 unvaccinated cases were reported, according to OSDH.

In July, there were 2,628, or 8.24%, breakthrough cases out of 31,882 total cases reported, and in August, there were 3,999, or 5.33%, breakthrough cases and 68,525 unvaccinated cases. So far in September, there have been 718 breakthrough cases and 16,997 unvaccinated cases, according to OSDH.

In the last 30 days, 195 of 2,970 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 57.8% of people 12 and older have received the first dose, and 85.7% of people 65 and older have received theirs, according to OSDH, while 47.7% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 76.8% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

From Sept. 7-13, 59,491 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 2,999 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,286,558 with 1,536,905 fully vaccinated.

Overall in Oklahoma, 55% of residents have had at least one dose, compared to 54.2% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 45.6%, compared to 44.7% last week.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 12th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 25th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, also the same spot as last week.

Northwest Oklahoma

Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:

• Woodward with 3,442 cases, 3,338 recovered, 64 active and 40 deaths, 31 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,437 cases, 2,321 recovered, 73 active and 43 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, five from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,771 cases, 1,665 recovered, 81 active and 25 deaths, including 15 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,507 cases, 1,447 recovered, 40 active and 20 deaths, 18 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,243 cases, 1,226 recovered, 10 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,366 cases, 1,247 recovered, 95 active and 24 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton, three from Watonga and one from Longdale. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and six in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 1,128 cases, 1,069 recovered, 33 active and 25 deaths, 18 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 659 cases, 636 recovered, 16 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 09.15.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 109359 1427 103567 2021-09-15
TULSA 98668 1365 93463 2021-09-15
CLEVELAND 39615 481 37287 2021-09-15
CANADIAN 21209 208 20309 2021-09-15
COMANCHE 18825 230 17960 2021-09-15
ROGERS 14491 231 13729 2021-09-15
MUSKOGEE 12184 223 11487 2021-09-15
WAGONER 11462 170 10794 2021-09-15
PAYNE 11234 84 10628 2021-09-15
POTTAWATOMIE 10500 147 9954 2021-09-15
CREEK 9841 201 9168 2021-09-15
GARFIELD 9055 146 8631 2021-09-15
CHEROKEE 8323 91 7672 2021-09-15
CARTER 8238 141 7760 2021-09-15
BRYAN 7903 87 7504 2021-09-15
WASHINGTON 7655 159 7173 2021-09-15
GRADY 7442 141 7049 2021-09-15
LE FLORE 7389 73 7012 2021-09-15
MCCLAIN 6908 86 6569 2021-09-15
STEPHENS 6734 112 6241 2021-09-15
DELAWARE 6729 117 6262 2021-09-15
KAY 6529 141 6142 2021-09-15
OSAGE 6332 106 5945 2021-09-15
PONTOTOC 6216 86 5918 2021-09-15
PITTSBURG 6213 87 5800 2021-09-15
SEQUOYAH 6183 70 5775 2021-09-15
MAYES 6059 86 5723 2021-09-15
OTTAWA 5647 86 5344 2021-09-15
LOGAN 5509 77 5140 2021-09-15
OKMULGEE 5295 100 4967 2021-09-15
MCCURTAIN 5210 102 4833 2021-09-15
CADDO 4760 101 4483 2021-09-15
CUSTER 4639 107 4428 2021-09-15
ADAIR 4601 53 4324 2021-09-15
GARVIN 4442 86 4200 2021-09-15
LINCOLN 4349 86 4069 2021-09-15
TEXAS 3810 36 3726 2021-09-15
JACKSON 3544 59 3427 2021-09-15
SEMINOLE 3472 86 3315 2021-09-15
WOODWARD 3442 40 3338 2021-09-15
BECKHAM 3146 59 3029 2021-09-15
CRAIG 2795 29 2670 2021-09-15
MCINTOSH 2666 72 2433 2021-09-15
MARSHALL 2562 25 2474 2021-09-15
ATOKA 2491 29 2385 2021-09-15
PAWNEE 2467 58 2289 2021-09-15
KINGFISHER 2437 43 2321 2021-09-15
MURRAY 2427 48 2303 2021-09-15
CHOCTAW 2371 33 2168 2021-09-15
OKFUSKEE 2168 33 2099 2021-09-15
LOVE 1870 26 1788 2021-09-15
JOHNSTON 1789 41 1705 2021-09-15
NOBLE 1771 25 1665 2021-09-15
HASKELL 1725 24 1635 2021-09-15
NOWATA 1649 22 1510 2021-09-15
PUSHMATAHA 1597 31 1484 2021-09-15
HUGHES 1548 31 1461 2021-09-15
WOODS 1507 20 1447 2021-09-15
BLAINE 1366 24 1247 2021-09-15
WASHITA 1344 23 1271 2021-09-15
LATIMER 1339 13 1239 2021-09-15
ALFALFA 1243 7 1226 2021-09-15
MAJOR 1128 25 1069 2021-09-15
KIOWA 1005 28 945 2021-09-15
COAL 948 18 890 2021-09-15
TILLMAN 910 18 882 2021-09-15
JEFFERSON 861 18 804 2021-09-15
COTTON 851 17 803 2021-09-15
GREER 669 22 623 2021-09-15
GRANT 659 7 636 2021-09-15
DEWEY 633 15 603 2021-09-15
BEAVER 511 6 495 2021-09-15
ROGER MILLS 446 12 424 2021-09-15
HARPER 440 8 428 2021-09-15
ELLIS 398 6 383 2021-09-15
HARMON 347 6 339 2021-09-15
299 1 148 2021-09-15
CIMARRON 293 2 282 2021-09-15

Oklahoma per city 09.15.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 83265 1152 78735 2021-09-15
TULSA 59349 880 56136 2021-09-15
EDMOND 22355 208 21309 2021-09-15
BROKEN ARROW 21482 259 20404 2021-09-15
NORMAN 17836 212 16705 2021-09-15
OTHER*** 15762 137 14929 2021-09-15
YUKON 11751 93 11288 2021-09-15
LAWTON 11418 192 10773 2021-09-15
MOORE 8781 81 8322 2021-09-15
CLAREMORE 8152 141 7740 2021-09-15
ENID 8015 135 7622 2021-09-15
STILLWATER 7908 45 7485 2021-09-15
OWASSO 7239 96 6845 2021-09-15
MUSKOGEE 7150 164 6647 2021-09-15
SHAWNEE 6338 101 5981 2021-09-15
ARDMORE 6212 94 5893 2021-09-15
BARTLESVILLE 5948 127 5593 2021-09-15
TAHLEQUAH 5788 63 5324 2021-09-15
ADA 5095 71 4849 2021-09-15
BIXBY 4848 45 4622 2021-09-15
PONCA CITY 4737 93 4453 2021-09-15
SAND SPRINGS 4691 89 4379 2021-09-15
DURANT 4616 45 4403 2021-09-15
SAPULPA 4401 84 4148 2021-09-15
DUNCAN 4321 66 4011 2021-09-15
MCALESTER 4260 55 3993 2021-09-15
JENKS 3736 32 3586 2021-09-15
MUSTANG 3653 48 3470 2021-09-15
COLLINSVILLE 3404 40 3154 2021-09-15
GUTHRIE 3351 55 3093 2021-09-15
MIAMI 3149 44 3008 2021-09-15
BLANCHARD 3106 36 2926 2021-09-15
CHOCTAW 3053 44 2882 2021-09-15
STILWELL 3048 40 2848 2021-09-15
CHICKASHA 3006 83 2802 2021-09-15
EL RENO 2998 45 2873 2021-09-15
ALTUS 2928 55 2822 2021-09-15
GUYMON 2823 34 2752 2021-09-15
COWETA 2700 45 2538 2021-09-15
BETHANY 2649 29 2490 2021-09-15
SALLISAW 2415 28 2208 2021-09-15
GROVE 2386 65 2187 2021-09-15
PRYOR CREEK 2362 40 2223 2021-09-15
SKIATOOK 2342 24 2223 2021-09-15
GLENPOOL 2250 35 2135 2021-09-15
OKMULGEE 2205 48 2052 2021-09-15
WAGONER 2169 46 2023 2021-09-15
VINITA 2137 23 2036 2021-09-15
WOODWARD 2086 31 2001 2021-09-15
WEATHERFORD 2086 35 1997 2021-09-15
POTEAU 2061 23 1961 2021-09-15
CLINTON 1960 68 1855 2021-09-15
ATOKA 1940 23 1860 2021-09-15
SEMINOLE 1913 43 1831 2021-09-15
ELK CITY 1895 36 1819 2021-09-15
CUSHING 1885 25 1781 2021-09-15
TUTTLE 1868 23 1792 2021-09-15
BROKEN BOW 1846 47 1701 2021-09-15
NOBLE 1832 24 1694 2021-09-15
PURCELL 1813 31 1738 2021-09-15
MULDROW 1675 12 1584 2021-09-15
HARRAH 1671 25 1581 2021-09-15
TECUMSEH 1634 18 1556 2021-09-15
IDABEL 1632 27 1530 2021-09-15
ANADARKO 1624 36 1541 2021-09-15
NEWCASTLE 1623 15 1554 2021-09-15
TAFT 1602 4 1589 2021-09-15
JAY 1584 20 1473 2021-09-15
PIEDMONT 1577 11 1488 2021-09-15
MCLOUD 1521 17 1444 2021-09-15
PAULS VALLEY 1520 33 1451 2021-09-15
LEXINGTON 1513 28 1456 2021-09-15
SULPHUR 1510 28 1430 2021-09-15
FORT GIBSON 1496 22 1433 2021-09-15
MARLOW 1407 22 1314 2021-09-15
MADILL 1387 13 1345 2021-09-15
BRISTOW 1351 40 1227 2021-09-15
HUGO 1321 25 1198 2021-09-15
EUFAULA 1282 39 1154 2021-09-15
CHECOTAH 1270 34 1169 2021-09-15
HENRYETTA 1268 31 1199 2021-09-15
ALVA 1267 18 1215 2021-09-15
MARIETTA 1247 21 1201 2021-09-15
KINGSTON 1171 11 1127 2021-09-15
CATOOSA 1129 18 1070 2021-09-15
CLEVELAND 1126 23 1041 2021-09-15
LOCUST GROVE 1113 9 1053 2021-09-15
MANNFORD 1071 23 1006 2021-09-15
STIGLER 1067 18 1012 2021-09-15
ELGIN 1032 12 973 2021-09-15
LINDSAY 1032 19 957 2021-09-15
KINGFISHER 1010 21 961 2021-09-15
OKEMAH 1010 16 974 2021-09-15
NOWATA 992 11 897 2021-09-15
SPIRO 984 3 941 2021-09-15
INOLA 976 16 939 2021-09-15
CALERA 960 9 895 2021-09-15
HOMINY 959 7 921 2021-09-15
MOUNDS 958 14 904 2021-09-15
CHELSEA 954 21 886 2021-09-15
PERRY 953 15 878 2021-09-15
CHANDLER 950 25 886 2021-09-15
SAYRE 940 18 908 2021-09-15
FORT SUPPLY 937 2 933 2021-09-15
AFTON 905 8 850 2021-09-15
WESTVILLE 905 5 862 2021-09-15
SALINA 895 11 842 2021-09-15
CACHE 882 12 841 2021-09-15
BLACKWELL 864 31 811 2021-09-15
ANTLERS 856 18 794 2021-09-15
HOLDENVILLE 855 20 813 2021-09-15
HEAVENER 834 13 793 2021-09-15
DAVIS 833 18 797 2021-09-15
HULBERT 832 7 773 2021-09-15
SPERRY 830 5 801 2021-09-15
SPENCER 813 18 750 2021-09-15
WEWOKA 808 26 762 2021-09-15
DEWEY 799 14 746 2021-09-15
WILBURTON 795 9 735 2021-09-15
JONES 795 11 745 2021-09-15
WARR ACRES 781 6 729 2021-09-15
TISHOMINGO 779 23 739 2021-09-15
DEL CITY 774 22 713 2021-09-15
COMANCHE 765 21 690 2021-09-15
VIAN 762 15 710 2021-09-15
HENNESSEY 752 12 710 2021-09-15
HASKELL 746 13 696 2021-09-15
PERKINS 744 5 700 2021-09-15
HELENA 740 2 738 2021-09-15
MIDWEST CITY 737 19 685 2021-09-15
COALGATE 721 15 677 2021-09-15
PAWHUSKA 717 12 683 2021-09-15
COLCORD 714 8 675 2021-09-15
CHOUTEAU 700 16 658 2021-09-15
PRAGUE 700 8 666 2021-09-15
OOLOGAH 685 8 655 2021-09-15
ROLAND 681 7 647 2021-09-15
LONE GROVE 644 12 600 2021-09-15
PAWNEE 644 23 605 2021-09-15
WYNNEWOOD 636 13 582 2021-09-15
TALIHINA 630 15 561 2021-09-15
FAIRVIEW 617 18 574 2021-09-15
APACHE 615 8 586 2021-09-15
BEGGS 611 7 579 2021-09-15
MEEKER 608 22 565 2021-09-15
POCOLA 591 4 565 2021-09-15
STROUD 587 10 553 2021-09-15
WATONGA 577 3 508 2021-09-15
WISTER 573 2 551 2021-09-15
BOLEY 571 9 561 2021-09-15
KANSAS 564 7 538 2021-09-15
HINTON 561 3 529 2021-09-15
WILSON 557 16 500 2021-09-15
WELLSTON 556 11 518 2021-09-15
STRATFORD 546 12 521 2021-09-15
WYANDOTTE 543 9 516 2021-09-15
CARNEGIE 542 18 490 2021-09-15
NEWKIRK 541 7 519 2021-09-15
FREDERICK 538 12 522 2021-09-15
LUTHER 524 10 497 2021-09-15
WASHINGTON 521 4 499 2021-09-15
WALTERS 519 7 490 2021-09-15
HARTSHORNE 498 13 451 2021-09-15
VALLIANT 497 8 467 2021-09-15
DRUMRIGHT 494 11 437 2021-09-15
MORRIS 493 9 453 2021-09-15
COMMERCE 491 10 469 2021-09-15
COLBERT 478 12 449 2021-09-15
KONAWA 477 12 455 2021-09-15
QUAPAW 473 14 439 2021-09-15
NICHOLS HILLS 470 3 462 2021-09-15
MEAD 460 7 442 2021-09-15
TONKAWA 460 16 426 2021-09-15
PORTER 453 11 418 2021-09-15
FAIRLAND 451 6 416 2021-09-15
FLETCHER 446 3 431 2021-09-15
HEALDTON 445 14 405 2021-09-15
KIEFER 442 4 411 2021-09-15
MANGUM 441 14 404 2021-09-15
MINCO 436 4 429 2021-09-15
KELLYVILLE 426 5 395 2021-09-15
CADDO 424 3 407 2021-09-15
HOBART 423 12 395 2021-09-15
GORE 419 7 403 2021-09-15
WARNER 410 8 385 2021-09-15
TALALA 409 4 388 2021-09-15
NEW CORDELL 407 6 383 2021-09-15
ELMORE CITY 405 5 380 2021-09-15
ADAIR 398 4 383 2021-09-15
HOWE 397 2 378 2021-09-15
PORUM 393 5 368 2021-09-15
ARCADIA 392 0 378 2021-09-15
BOSWELL 374 3 349 2021-09-15
STONEWALL 366 4 351 2021-09-15
HOOKER 363 0 358 2021-09-15
CRESCENT 358 6 343 2021-09-15
WATTS 358 6 345 2021-09-15
BOKCHITO 351 3 340 2021-09-15
BARNSDALL 348 9 328 2021-09-15
WAURIKA 343 8 313 2021-09-15
RUSH SPRINGS 342 4 324 2021-09-15
OCHELATA 339 8 310 2021-09-15
WAYNE 334 6 318 2021-09-15
YALE 332 9 309 2021-09-15
CAMERON 331 1 324 2021-09-15
RINGLING 324 3 315 2021-09-15
MAYSVILLE 323 8 312 2021-09-15
ALLEN 323 4 309 2021-09-15
KEOTA 314 0 298 2021-09-15
HOLLIS 312 6 304 2021-09-15
RAMONA 308 8 274 2021-09-15
EARLSBORO 304 5 291 2021-09-15
OKARCHE 297 5 286 2021-09-15
BIG CABIN 296 5 282 2021-09-15
JENNINGS 296 4 269 2021-09-15
HAWORTH 296 4 278 2021-09-15
CASHION 294 1 288 2021-09-15
BOKOSHE 293 4 276 2021-09-15
WRIGHT CITY 291 2 266 2021-09-15
GLENCOE 288 3 276 2021-09-15
PADEN 285 3 278 2021-09-15
QUINTON 282 4 264 2021-09-15
BLAIR 281 1 276 2021-09-15
CEMENT 275 1 263 2021-09-15
GERONIMO 274 3 255 2021-09-15
FORT COBB 274 4 264 2021-09-15
WELCH 274 4 264 2021-09-15
HYDRO 273 7 251 2021-09-15
WETUMKA 269 5 248 2021-09-15
ROFF 267 2 257 2021-09-15
MAUD 264 1 261 2021-09-15
BEAVER 255 4 245 2021-09-15
CHEROKEE 253 1 248 2021-09-15
WAUKOMIS 252 1 247 2021-09-15
FAIRFAX 251 11 219 2021-09-15
BINGER 251 14 230 2021-09-15
RED OAK 248 0 234 2021-09-15
MORRISON 248 1 240 2021-09-15
SHADY POINT 248 1 240 2021-09-15
MOORELAND 246 6 236 2021-09-15
GEARY 244 6 224 2021-09-15
PAOLI 243 2 236 2021-09-15
FORT TOWSON 243 2 223 2021-09-15
OKEENE 240 6 231 2021-09-15
CLAYTON 240 4 225 2021-09-15
CYRIL 238 4 221 2021-09-15
LAVERNE 233 2 229 2021-09-15
OKTAHA 232 5 221 2021-09-15
WELEETKA 226 3 215 2021-09-15
COPAN 226 4 209 2021-09-15
TERLTON 223 3 211 2021-09-15
NINNEKAH 221 3 214 2021-09-15
MEDFORD 219 1 213 2021-09-15
PANAMA 218 2 202 2021-09-15
DEPEW 217 4 195 2021-09-15
THACKERVILLE 217 2 204 2021-09-15
TEXHOMA 214 0 210 2021-09-15
RINGWOOD 213 2 210 2021-09-15
BILLINGS 213 4 207 2021-09-15
SPAVINAW 209 2 198 2021-09-15
INDIAHOMA 209 2 201 2021-09-15
BENNINGTON 208 3 196 2021-09-15
SNYDER 208 10 192 2021-09-15
CHEYENNE 206 4 195 2021-09-15
BLUEJACKET 203 1 191 2021-09-15
BOISE CITY 202 1 193 2021-09-15
ARKOMA 200 2 191 2021-09-15
ARAPAHO 199 4 191 2021-09-15
RED ROCK 198 2 193 2021-09-15
SEILING 197 7 183 2021-09-15
TEMPLE 197 9 180 2021-09-15
KREBS 195 7 178 2021-09-15
THOMAS 195 0 191 2021-09-15
MILBURN 195 4 187 2021-09-15
WEBBERS FALLS 194 2 187 2021-09-15
SOPER 192 1 176 2021-09-15
SHATTUCK 190 2 184 2021-09-15
WANETTE 189 0 177 2021-09-15
CANTON 188 3 176 2021-09-15
MANNSVILLE 187 5 179 2021-09-15
BURNS FLAT 186 3 176 2021-09-15
KIOWA 182 2 166 2021-09-15
GRACEMONT 179 5 171 2021-09-15
GOODWELL 178 1 176 2021-09-15
GRANITE 178 7 171 2021-09-15
DELAWARE 176 3 152 2021-09-15
CALUMET 176 1 174 2021-09-15
ALEX 171 5 163 2021-09-15
BUFFALO 166 6 159 2021-09-15
ASHER 165 3 158 2021-09-15
UNION CITY 165 2 162 2021-09-15
POND CREEK 162 0 160 2021-09-15
BRAGGS 161 2 154 2021-09-15
CANUTE 161 2 157 2021-09-15
OILTON 160 6 146 2021-09-15
GANS 158 1 150 2021-09-15
GARVIN 157 0 149 2021-09-15
GARBER 155 1 152 2021-09-15
COUNCIL HILL 154 4 142 2021-09-15
AGRA 153 2 144 2021-09-15
VICI 152 2 147 2021-09-15
GRANDFIELD 149 1 144 2021-09-15
LAHOMA 148 5 142 2021-09-15
CANEY 145 1 138 2021-09-15
LEEDEY 145 5 137 2021-09-15
SENTINEL 145 2 143 2021-09-15
ERICK 144 2 141 2021-09-15
OAKS 142 4 137 2021-09-15
MCCURTAIN 142 2 132 2021-09-15
DAVENPORT 142 0 138 2021-09-15
RATLIFF CITY 140 1 133 2021-09-15
MOUNTAIN VIEW 138 4 133 2021-09-15
HAMMON 138 2 134 2021-09-15
TIPTON 138 4 133 2021-09-15
BYARS 137 1 130 2021-09-15
MILL CREEK 134 2 130 2021-09-15
CHATTANOOGA 134 2 129 2021-09-15
VELMA 132 3 128 2021-09-15
RYAN 130 3 120 2021-09-15
MULHALL 130 0 128 2021-09-15
AMBER 128 5 120 2021-09-15
SPRINGER 127 4 118 2021-09-15
RIPLEY 126 1 117 2021-09-15
STUART 125 1 115 2021-09-15
WANN 123 4 117 2021-09-15
WAYNOKA 123 0 123 2021-09-15
DOVER 122 2 116 2021-09-15
TUPELO 121 2 116 2021-09-15
STRINGTOWN 120 3 111 2021-09-15
FOSS 119 0 114 2021-09-15
TYRONE 119 0 119 2021-09-15
CANADIAN 117 2 109 2021-09-15
TRYON 116 0 108 2021-09-15
STERLING 116 1 115 2021-09-15
CARNEY 116 2 111 2021-09-15
VERDEN 115 1 114 2021-09-15
SASAKWA 115 0 114 2021-09-15
RATTAN 115 1 102 2021-09-15
RAVIA 113 2 104 2021-09-15
LANGLEY 113 0 107 2021-09-15
SAVANNA 112 1 107 2021-09-15
LOOKEBA 110 4 106 2021-09-15
KINTA 108 2 103 2021-09-15
DEWAR 107 1 102 2021-09-15
HAILEYVILLE 107 1 97 2021-09-15
OLUSTEE 103 0 103 2021-09-15
COYLE 103 0 98 2021-09-15
PITTSBURG 102 1 94 2021-09-15
SAWYER 99 1 90 2021-09-15
MARBLE CITY 95 0 93 2021-09-15
WAPANUCKA 95 2 90 2021-09-15
LENAPAH 94 0 88 2021-09-15
DUSTIN 92 3 87 2021-09-15
CUSTER CITY 91 1 89 2021-09-15
DILL CITY 91 3 80 2021-09-15
CALVIN 89 1 84 2021-09-15
LONGDALE 88 1 81 2021-09-15
KENEFIC 88 1 80 2021-09-15
KETCHUM 88 3 83 2021-09-15
SHIDLER 87 1 80 2021-09-15
LAMONT 86 1 79 2021-09-15
BOYNTON 84 1 79 2021-09-15
KAW CITY 84 3 75 2021-09-15
POCASSET 83 2 81 2021-09-15
COVINGTON 82 1 77 2021-09-15
ORLANDO 81 1 77 2021-09-15
RANDLETT 80 1 78 2021-09-15
INDIANOLA 78 0 74 2021-09-15
ARNETT 78 2 75 2021-09-15
CORN 78 4 72 2021-09-15
DRUMMOND 77 1 73 2021-09-15
OKAY 77 2 69 2021-09-15
CROWDER 76 0 75 2021-09-15
LANGSTON 76 1 67 2021-09-15
WYNONA 74 2 72 2021-09-15
FARGO 74 1 71 2021-09-15
CASTLE 74 1 71 2021-09-15
MARLAND 73 3 64 2021-09-15
PRUE 72 2 70 2021-09-15
ACHILLE 70 2 64 2021-09-15
LEHIGH 70 0 64 2021-09-15
NASH 69 1 68 2021-09-15
KREMLIN 69 0 68 2021-09-15
CLEO SPRINGS 69 2 67 2021-09-15
SPARKS 68 2 64 2021-09-15
WHITEFIELD 66 1 64 2021-09-15
AMES 66 0 66 2021-09-15
REYDON 65 2 63 2021-09-15
CARTER 65 0 64 2021-09-15
HASTINGS 65 1 60 2021-09-15
FOSTER 65 0 60 2021-09-15
MOUNTAIN PARK 63 1 60 2021-09-15
ALINE 63 2 59 2021-09-15
WAKITA 63 3 58 2021-09-15
LONE WOLF 63 0 60 2021-09-15
FAXON 62 0 57 2021-09-15
RALSTON 62 2 55 2021-09-15
TERRAL 62 2 55 2021-09-15
LOCO 62 1 60 2021-09-15
BERNICE 61 1 57 2021-09-15
GAGE 61 1 58 2021-09-15
FAIRMONT 61 1 59 2021-09-15
ROOSEVELT 58 0 55 2021-09-15
OSAGE 58 1 55 2021-09-15
TALOGA 58 0 56 2021-09-15
MENO 56 0 55 2021-09-15
BURBANK 56 0 55 2021-09-15
FREEDOM 55 0 50 2021-09-15
FORGAN 54 1 52 2021-09-15
ROCKY 54 0 50 2021-09-15
AVANT 53 2 50 2021-09-15
CARMEN 52 3 48 2021-09-15
FRANCIS 51 1 46 2021-09-15
DISNEY 50 0 48 2021-09-15
SCHULTER 50 0 50 2021-09-15
NORTH MIAMI 50 0 45 2021-09-15
JET 50 1 49 2021-09-15
SHARON 49 1 47 2021-09-15
BRADLEY 47 1 44 2021-09-15
NICOMA PARK 47 2 43 2021-09-15
COLONY 47 1 45 2021-09-15
EAKLY 47 1 42 2021-09-15
BUTLER 46 0 45 2021-09-15
HANNA 46 0 44 2021-09-15
KEYES 45 0 45 2021-09-15
DEVOL 45 0 45 2021-09-15
GOLTRY 44 0 44 2021-09-15
DEER CREEK 44 1 43 2021-09-15
MARSHALL 44 1 43 2021-09-15
ELDORADO 44 1 43 2021-09-15
HARDESTY 43 0 42 2021-09-15
GOLDSBY 43 0 42 2021-09-15
WILLOW 39 0 39 2021-09-15
BESSIE 38 1 34 2021-09-15
BROMIDE 38 1 37 2021-09-15
BURLINGTON 36 0 33 2021-09-15
MEDICINE PARK 36 2 33 2021-09-15
DAVIDSON 35 0 34 2021-09-15
FITZHUGH 35 0 35 2021-09-15
MILLERTON 34 2 30 2021-09-15
BRAMAN 34 1 31 2021-09-15
HUNTER 34 0 34 2021-09-15
DIBBLE 34 0 33 2021-09-15
GOTEBO 33 1 32 2021-09-15
FOYIL 33 2 29 2021-09-15
ALDERSON 33 1 29 2021-09-15
DACOMA 32 0 31 2021-09-15
LAMAR 31 1 30 2021-09-15
CAMARGO 30 0 30 2021-09-15
HITCHCOCK 30 0 29 2021-09-15
DOUGHERTY 29 0 26 2021-09-15
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-09-15
OPTIMA 28 0 28 2021-09-15
MARTHA 26 1 25 2021-09-15
CROMWELL 24 2 21 2021-09-15
VERA 24 0 24 2021-09-15
WAINWRIGHT 24 0 22 2021-09-15
HILLSDALE 23 0 23 2021-09-15
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 23 1 22 2021-09-15
BOWLEGS 22 1 21 2021-09-15
MANITOU 22 0 22 2021-09-15
FANSHAWE 16 0 15 2021-09-15
PEORIA 15 0 14 2021-09-15
ALBION 15 0 15 2021-09-15
HALLETT 14 0 14 2021-09-15
TATUMS 14 0 13 2021-09-15
GENE AUTRY 13 0 12 2021-09-15
ADDINGTON 12 0 12 2021-09-15
SLICK 11 0 11 2021-09-15
TULLAHASSEE 11 0 11 2021-09-15
REDBIRD 11 0 11 2021-09-15
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-09-15
BLACKBURN 9 0 9 2021-09-15
MOFFETT 7 0 7 2021-09-15
KEMP 7 0 7 2021-09-15
RENTIESVILLE 5 0 5 2021-09-15
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-09-15
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-09-15
HOFFMAN 2 0 2 2021-09-15
SPORTSMEN ACRES 2 0 2 2021-09-15
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-09-15
PINK 2 0 2 2021-09-15
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-09-15
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-09-15
ST. LOUIS 1 0 0 2021-09-15
COWLINGTON 1 0 1 2021-09-15
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-09-15
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-09-15
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-09-15
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-09-15
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-09-15
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-09-15
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-09-15
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-09-15
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS 1 0 1 2021-09-15
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-09-15
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-09-15
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-09-15

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you