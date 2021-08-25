risk level system 8.25.21

Of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, 72 are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, four are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and one, Harmon, is in the new normal, or “green,” risk level. (Provided by OSDH)

 From OSDH

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County gained 126 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

OSDH showed 532,388 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 2,534 from Wednesday, and 530,594 total cases, a weekly increase of 14,793, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 23,492 active, an increase of 112 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.

OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,812 confirmed deaths, a weekly increase of 136, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 9,030 deaths, a weekly increase of 124, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

There have been 875 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total number of hospitalization since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020 to 30,986, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 1,476 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 66 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 197 since last week. Of those, 390 are in the ICU across the state.

The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 48 with 11 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had 10 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported it had nine patients.

Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 8,414 — a weekly increase of 126 — with 176 active and 8,097, or 96.2%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 7,424, or 88.2% — have been in Enid, which reported 146 active cases and 7,148 recovered.

Of the county’s 141 deaths, 130 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on OSDH website show Enid with 128 deaths.

There have been 3,263 cases, with 3,126 recovered and 69 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,062 cases, with 3,928 recovered and 59 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 42 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 111 in Kingfisher, 84 in Woods, 59 in Woodard, 55 in Noble, 44 in Major, 35 in Blaine, 31 in Alfalfa and 14 in Grant. Reported deaths in these counties included two in Noble and one in Kingfisher.

Risk Level System

Much of Oklahoma remained “orange” this week.

According to the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 72 of Oklahoma 77 counties, including Garfield County, are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level, four are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and one, Harmon, is in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.

The four “yellow” counties are Beaver, Beckham, Ellis and Harper, which were all in “yellow” last week, as well.

Last week, there were 71 counties in the moderate risk level and six counties in the low risk level. It was the first time the state hadn’t seen any “green” counties since late February.

Of Northwest Oklahoma’s 18 counties, Alfalfa, Blaine, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Washita, Woods and Woodward counties are in the “orange” risk level, and Beaver, Beckham, Ellis and Harper counties are in the “yellow” risk level.

Garfield County saw green for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends on May 12 and dipped into the “yellow” risk level on June 23 and “orange” on July 28. This week, Garfield County reported 29.5 cases per 100,000.

Download PDF epidemiology report 8.25.21

Epidemiology report

COVID-19 cases saw a 4.5% decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, which also is released every Wednesday.

From Aug. 15-21, 14,793 cases were reported, a decrease of 697 from the week before, Aug. 8-14, which had 15,490. The number of deaths this week was 136, an increase from previous week, 82.

From Aug. 17-23, 71,772 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 10,149 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,068,566 with 1,432,381 fully vaccinated.

A total of 37,120 vaccines have been administered by Garfield County Health Department, according to Maggie Jackson, community engagement director for District 2 county health departments.

In Garfield County, 54% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 84.4% of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 43.9% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 75.5% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Overall in Oklahoma, 50.9% of residents have had at least one dose, compared to 49.7% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 41.7%, compared to 41% last week.

Veterinarian, FDA warn against using animal drug for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week won’t affect the way OSDH distributes or administers the Pfizer vaccine in the state, Jackson said in a text message, but the hope is that the approval reassures people of the “safety and efficacy” of the vaccine.

“We know that many people preferred to wait until the vaccine received full FDA approval to get vaccinated,” she said in the message. “With the Delta variant surging, we encourage you to make your appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are able.”

A total of 5,466 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,676,512 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In June, 446 breakthrough cases and 5,677 unvaccinated cases were reported, according to OSDH.

In July, there were 2,601, or 8.27%, breakthrough cases out of 31,445 total cases reported, and in August, there are currently 1,896, or 4.84%, breakthrough cases and 37,292 unvaccinated cases, though OSDH said July and August case investigations are still ongoing and the data may be subject to change.

In the last 30 days, 189 of 2,809 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 12th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, down one spot from last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, also down spot from last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, the same spot as last week.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,287 cases, 3,213 recovered, 36 active and 38 deaths, 29 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,281 cases, 2,167 recovered, 71 active and 43 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, five from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,551 cases, 1,493 recovered, 35 active and 23 deaths, including 13 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,388 cases, 1,306 recovered, 64 active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,209 cases, 1,181 recovered, 21 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,169 cases, 1,102 recovered, 46 active and 21 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton, two from Watonga and one from Longdale. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 1,043 cases, 982 recovered, 37 active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 600 cases, 583 recovered, 10 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 08.25.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 99695 1356 93894 2021-08-25
TULSA 90347 1228 85134 2021-08-25
CLEVELAND 35791 465 33734 2021-08-25
CANADIAN 19664 198 18725 2021-08-25
COMANCHE 17023 209 16023 2021-08-25
ROGERS 13103 205 12269 2021-08-25
MUSKOGEE 11097 193 10357 2021-08-25
WAGONER 10036 140 9432 2021-08-25
PAYNE 9909 79 9344 2021-08-25
POTTAWATOMIE 9515 134 9012 2021-08-25
CREEK 8750 179 8165 2021-08-25
GARFIELD 8414 141 8097 2021-08-25
CARTER 7441 134 7044 2021-08-25
BRYAN 7246 83 6888 2021-08-25
CHEROKEE 7088 82 6422 2021-08-25
WASHINGTON 6824 132 6263 2021-08-25
GRADY 6768 133 6309 2021-08-25
LE FLORE 6703 71 6280 2021-08-25
MCCLAIN 6279 77 5915 2021-08-25
DELAWARE 6083 106 5649 2021-08-25
KAY 5949 132 5605 2021-08-25
OSAGE 5714 92 5340 2021-08-25
STEPHENS 5699 108 5370 2021-08-25
PONTOTOC 5663 83 5463 2021-08-25
MAYES 5441 80 5029 2021-08-25
SEQUOYAH 5420 61 4909 2021-08-25
PITTSBURG 5418 81 5041 2021-08-25
OTTAWA 5267 82 5037 2021-08-25
LOGAN 4904 70 4639 2021-08-25
OKMULGEE 4708 91 4360 2021-08-25
MCCURTAIN 4581 95 4247 2021-08-25
CADDO 4424 98 4173 2021-08-25
CUSTER 4392 106 4179 2021-08-25
ADAIR 4131 48 3802 2021-08-25
GARVIN 4115 82 3903 2021-08-25
LINCOLN 3882 79 3608 2021-08-25
TEXAS 3660 35 3577 2021-08-25
JACKSON 3355 57 3216 2021-08-25
WOODWARD 3287 38 3213 2021-08-25
SEMINOLE 3228 82 3008 2021-08-25
BECKHAM 3022 58 2933 2021-08-25
CRAIG 2583 21 2458 2021-08-25
MCINTOSH 2354 63 2194 2021-08-25
MARSHALL 2337 25 2235 2021-08-25
MURRAY 2286 46 2174 2021-08-25
KINGFISHER 2281 43 2167 2021-08-25
ATOKA 2214 28 2083 2021-08-25
PAWNEE 2199 55 2018 2021-08-25
OKFUSKEE 2043 32 1921 2021-08-25
CHOCTAW 2006 30 1801 2021-08-25
LOVE 1726 23 1643 2021-08-25
JOHNSTON 1631 38 1531 2021-08-25
HASKELL 1561 19 1427 2021-08-25
NOBLE 1551 23 1493 2021-08-25
NOWATA 1439 22 1315 2021-08-25
HUGHES 1410 30 1327 2021-08-25
WOODS 1388 18 1306 2021-08-25
PUSHMATAHA 1371 25 1229 2021-08-25
WASHITA 1215 23 1132 2021-08-25
ALFALFA 1209 7 1181 2021-08-25
BLAINE 1169 21 1102 2021-08-25
LATIMER 1057 13 973 2021-08-25
MAJOR 1043 24 982 2021-08-25
KIOWA 910 28 849 2021-08-25
TILLMAN 873 18 834 2021-08-25
COAL 822 17 777 2021-08-25
JEFFERSON 775 18 738 2021-08-25
COTTON 766 16 724 2021-08-25
GREER 617 22 585 2021-08-25
DEWEY 601 14 574 2021-08-25
GRANT 600 7 583 2021-08-25
BEAVER 485 6 473 2021-08-25
HARPER 433 8 421 2021-08-25
ROGER MILLS 427 12 401 2021-08-25
ELLIS 379 6 370 2021-08-25
HARMON 341 6 335 2021-08-25
CIMARRON 273 2 255 2021-08-25
183 0 71 2021-08-25

Oklahoma per city 08.25.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 75833 1097 71231 2021-08-25
TULSA 54265 804 50958 2021-08-25
EDMOND 20568 196 19513 2021-08-25
BROKEN ARROW 19682 226 18651 2021-08-25
NORMAN 16099 206 15258 2021-08-25
OTHER*** 14154 131 13249 2021-08-25
YUKON 10879 88 10389 2021-08-25
LAWTON 10117 174 9457 2021-08-25
MOORE 7918 77 7448 2021-08-25
ENID 7424 130 7148 2021-08-25
CLAREMORE 7419 124 6978 2021-08-25
STILLWATER 6985 43 6632 2021-08-25
OWASSO 6620 86 6283 2021-08-25
MUSKOGEE 6373 143 5867 2021-08-25
SHAWNEE 5736 97 5428 2021-08-25
ARDMORE 5627 91 5334 2021-08-25
BARTLESVILLE 5332 105 4885 2021-08-25
TAHLEQUAH 4917 57 4468 2021-08-25
ADA 4637 68 4475 2021-08-25
BIXBY 4498 37 4256 2021-08-25
PONCA CITY 4298 86 4064 2021-08-25
DURANT 4261 45 4071 2021-08-25
SAND SPRINGS 4175 81 3909 2021-08-25
SAPULPA 3968 74 3766 2021-08-25
MCALESTER 3739 51 3484 2021-08-25
DUNCAN 3609 64 3398 2021-08-25
JENKS 3495 29 3319 2021-08-25
MUSTANG 3364 46 3186 2021-08-25
COLLINSVILLE 3022 34 2803 2021-08-25
MIAMI 2960 42 2840 2021-08-25
GUTHRIE 2956 50 2779 2021-08-25
EL RENO 2829 44 2695 2021-08-25
CHOCTAW 2796 41 2653 2021-08-25
ALTUS 2773 53 2657 2021-08-25
STILWELL 2748 36 2510 2021-08-25
BLANCHARD 2730 31 2518 2021-08-25
CHICKASHA 2711 80 2521 2021-08-25
GUYMON 2708 33 2642 2021-08-25
BETHANY 2374 29 2246 2021-08-25
COWETA 2313 37 2176 2021-08-25
GROVE 2162 62 1988 2021-08-25
PRYOR CREEK 2155 36 2011 2021-08-25
SKIATOOK 2130 18 1989 2021-08-25
SALLISAW 2071 26 1840 2021-08-25
GLENPOOL 2006 30 1873 2021-08-25
VINITA 1970 17 1879 2021-08-25
WOODWARD 1960 29 1897 2021-08-25
OKMULGEE 1960 46 1805 2021-08-25
WEATHERFORD 1956 35 1881 2021-08-25
POTEAU 1888 23 1771 2021-08-25
CLINTON 1873 67 1757 2021-08-25
WAGONER 1862 34 1735 2021-08-25
ELK CITY 1804 35 1753 2021-08-25
SEMINOLE 1762 42 1621 2021-08-25
TUTTLE 1754 21 1654 2021-08-25
ATOKA 1742 22 1637 2021-08-25
PURCELL 1695 29 1620 2021-08-25
CUSHING 1632 22 1522 2021-08-25
BROKEN BOW 1622 45 1501 2021-08-25
TAFT 1593 4 1582 2021-08-25
NOBLE 1589 23 1473 2021-08-25
ANADARKO 1531 36 1435 2021-08-25
NEWCASTLE 1500 14 1423 2021-08-25
TECUMSEH 1499 14 1414 2021-08-25
HARRAH 1477 22 1407 2021-08-25
MULDROW 1467 10 1325 2021-08-25
IDABEL 1451 25 1340 2021-08-25
LEXINGTON 1431 26 1358 2021-08-25
PIEDMONT 1426 10 1356 2021-08-25
PAULS VALLEY 1420 33 1346 2021-08-25
SULPHUR 1418 27 1350 2021-08-25
JAY 1410 15 1316 2021-08-25
FORT GIBSON 1397 21 1308 2021-08-25
MCLOUD 1348 15 1278 2021-08-25
MADILL 1276 13 1219 2021-08-25
MARLOW 1226 21 1159 2021-08-25
BRISTOW 1170 35 1073 2021-08-25
ALVA 1170 16 1097 2021-08-25
MARIETTA 1167 19 1107 2021-08-25
HENRYETTA 1136 27 1043 2021-08-25
CHECOTAH 1134 31 1057 2021-08-25
HUGO 1120 23 1025 2021-08-25
EUFAULA 1116 33 1030 2021-08-25
KINGSTON 1058 11 1013 2021-08-25
CLEVELAND 994 22 917 2021-08-25
CATOOSA 980 18 911 2021-08-25
MANNFORD 975 21 895 2021-08-25
STIGLER 975 15 884 2021-08-25
LOCUST GROVE 966 9 887 2021-08-25
LINDSAY 938 17 875 2021-08-25
KINGFISHER 937 21 874 2021-08-25
OKEMAH 936 16 860 2021-08-25
FORT SUPPLY 934 2 932 2021-08-25
SAYRE 919 18 891 2021-08-25
ELGIN 910 12 863 2021-08-25
INOLA 900 13 857 2021-08-25
HOMINY 890 5 868 2021-08-25
SPIRO 886 3 835 2021-08-25
CALERA 876 7 828 2021-08-25
NOWATA 866 11 796 2021-08-25
MOUNDS 858 12 807 2021-08-25
CHANDLER 858 25 803 2021-08-25
CHELSEA 841 20 758 2021-08-25
AFTON 830 7 787 2021-08-25
CACHE 817 10 771 2021-08-25
BLACKWELL 805 29 736 2021-08-25
SALINA 797 10 741 2021-08-25
WESTVILLE 793 5 743 2021-08-25
HOLDENVILLE 791 19 750 2021-08-25
DAVIS 790 17 752 2021-08-25
PERRY 780 13 748 2021-08-25
HEAVENER 773 12 716 2021-08-25
SPERRY 759 5 730 2021-08-25
WEWOKA 758 25 710 2021-08-25
HELENA 739 2 735 2021-08-25
SPENCER 727 18 671 2021-08-25
JONES 718 9 682 2021-08-25
ANTLERS 716 14 657 2021-08-25
DEWEY 715 12 674 2021-08-25
HULBERT 713 7 630 2021-08-25
TISHOMINGO 703 23 654 2021-08-25
HENNESSEY 703 12 680 2021-08-25
WARR ACRES 690 6 645 2021-08-25
VIAN 682 11 630 2021-08-25
MIDWEST CITY 681 18 628 2021-08-25
PERKINS 675 5 641 2021-08-25
DEL CITY 673 21 611 2021-08-25
COLCORD 653 7 616 2021-08-25
PAWHUSKA 652 10 606 2021-08-25
HASKELL 652 8 605 2021-08-25
PRAGUE 649 8 610 2021-08-25
COMANCHE 646 21 606 2021-08-25
OOLOGAH 633 8 595 2021-08-25
CHOUTEAU 626 15 583 2021-08-25
COALGATE 617 14 575 2021-08-25
WILBURTON 612 9 563 2021-08-25
ROLAND 609 6 569 2021-08-25
PAWNEE 604 22 551 2021-08-25
LONE GROVE 582 11 556 2021-08-25
APACHE 573 8 551 2021-08-25
WYNNEWOOD 572 11 550 2021-08-25
BOLEY 570 9 559 2021-08-25
MEEKER 559 21 521 2021-08-25
FAIRVIEW 558 17 516 2021-08-25
POCOLA 546 4 521 2021-08-25
BEGGS 541 6 496 2021-08-25
TALIHINA 537 15 484 2021-08-25
WISTER 530 2 507 2021-08-25
KANSAS 521 7 491 2021-08-25
HINTON 521 3 499 2021-08-25
FREDERICK 516 12 491 2021-08-25
STROUD 513 9 481 2021-08-25
WYANDOTTE 504 8 480 2021-08-25
STRATFORD 503 12 483 2021-08-25
NEWKIRK 496 7 478 2021-08-25
LUTHER 493 10 455 2021-08-25
WILSON 492 16 466 2021-08-25
WELLSTON 485 8 426 2021-08-25
WASHINGTON 480 4 464 2021-08-25
CARNEGIE 476 16 432 2021-08-25
WALTERS 470 6 449 2021-08-25
WATONGA 469 2 449 2021-08-25
COMMERCE 468 9 446 2021-08-25
QUAPAW 448 14 423 2021-08-25
NICHOLS HILLS 445 3 424 2021-08-25
KONAWA 441 10 424 2021-08-25
VALLIANT 437 7 406 2021-08-25
COLBERT 432 11 402 2021-08-25
MORRIS 431 7 400 2021-08-25
TONKAWA 422 15 388 2021-08-25
MINCO 416 2 397 2021-08-25
MEAD 414 6 391 2021-08-25
FLETCHER 408 3 383 2021-08-25
HARTSHORNE 406 12 371 2021-08-25
FAIRLAND 405 6 389 2021-08-25
DRUMRIGHT 403 11 362 2021-08-25
MANGUM 399 14 381 2021-08-25
GORE 396 7 365 2021-08-25
KIEFER 395 2 363 2021-08-25
PORTER 395 10 370 2021-08-25
HOBART 391 12 360 2021-08-25
HEALDTON 389 11 360 2021-08-25
CADDO 388 3 370 2021-08-25
WARNER 376 7 355 2021-08-25
ELMORE CITY 371 5 354 2021-08-25
NEW CORDELL 368 6 336 2021-08-25
TALALA 368 3 333 2021-08-25
ADAIR 364 4 330 2021-08-25
HOWE 362 2 338 2021-08-25
ARCADIA 361 0 345 2021-08-25
KELLYVILLE 360 5 335 2021-08-25
PORUM 359 5 340 2021-08-25
HOOKER 349 0 340 2021-08-25
STONEWALL 337 4 327 2021-08-25
WATTS 334 4 310 2021-08-25
BOKCHITO 332 3 311 2021-08-25
CRESCENT 327 5 312 2021-08-25
BARNSDALL 324 8 302 2021-08-25
RINGLING 312 3 299 2021-08-25
MAYSVILLE 309 8 284 2021-08-25
BOSWELL 309 2 264 2021-08-25
HOLLIS 306 6 300 2021-08-25
WAYNE 303 4 282 2021-08-25
ALLEN 301 4 289 2021-08-25
WAURIKA 297 8 283 2021-08-25
CAMERON 295 1 278 2021-08-25
RUSH SPRINGS 289 4 261 2021-08-25
YALE 286 8 252 2021-08-25
OCHELATA 285 6 256 2021-08-25
EARLSBORO 284 5 272 2021-08-25
OKARCHE 282 5 271 2021-08-25
CASHION 279 1 271 2021-08-25
PADEN 271 2 258 2021-08-25
KEOTA 269 0 249 2021-08-25
BLAIR 264 1 256 2021-08-25
BIG CABIN 263 5 239 2021-08-25
GLENCOE 261 3 220 2021-08-25
HAWORTH 261 4 243 2021-08-25
BOKOSHE 260 3 244 2021-08-25
WELCH 257 2 243 2021-08-25
FORT COBB 257 4 249 2021-08-25
WRIGHT CITY 254 2 243 2021-08-25
CEMENT 253 1 238 2021-08-25
RAMONA 249 6 225 2021-08-25
ROFF 248 2 239 2021-08-25
JENNINGS 247 4 235 2021-08-25
QUINTON 247 3 229 2021-08-25
HYDRO 246 7 236 2021-08-25
WAUKOMIS 245 1 241 2021-08-25
CHEROKEE 245 1 233 2021-08-25
MAUD 244 0 231 2021-08-25
GERONIMO 244 3 230 2021-08-25
BINGER 241 14 224 2021-08-25
WETUMKA 240 5 223 2021-08-25
BEAVER 238 4 229 2021-08-25
MOORELAND 236 6 228 2021-08-25
PAOLI 233 2 224 2021-08-25
MORRISON 229 1 219 2021-08-25
OKEENE 229 6 216 2021-08-25
LAVERNE 228 2 224 2021-08-25
SHADY POINT 224 1 203 2021-08-25
OKTAHA 216 3 195 2021-08-25
CLAYTON 216 3 179 2021-08-25
FAIRFAX 215 10 198 2021-08-25
CYRIL 211 4 205 2021-08-25
FORT TOWSON 210 2 193 2021-08-25
BILLINGS 210 4 206 2021-08-25
RINGWOOD 208 2 203 2021-08-25
TEXHOMA 205 0 201 2021-08-25
NINNEKAH 205 3 186 2021-08-25
TERLTON 202 3 185 2021-08-25
COPAN 201 4 183 2021-08-25
RED OAK 201 0 194 2021-08-25
GEARY 200 4 185 2021-08-25
WELEETKA 196 3 177 2021-08-25
THACKERVILLE 196 1 187 2021-08-25
CHEYENNE 194 4 182 2021-08-25
INDIAHOMA 193 2 190 2021-08-25
SPAVINAW 193 2 171 2021-08-25
MEDFORD 192 1 187 2021-08-25
BENNINGTON 190 3 180 2021-08-25
PANAMA 190 2 176 2021-08-25
BLUEJACKET 188 1 183 2021-08-25
ARAPAHO 188 4 178 2021-08-25
THOMAS 187 0 184 2021-08-25
RED ROCK 186 2 182 2021-08-25
MILBURN 184 4 177 2021-08-25
BOISE CITY 183 1 167 2021-08-25
SHATTUCK 183 2 181 2021-08-25
DEPEW 182 4 169 2021-08-25
SEILING 180 6 168 2021-08-25
WEBBERS FALLS 178 1 169 2021-08-25
SNYDER 177 10 163 2021-08-25
GRANITE 176 7 165 2021-08-25
CALUMET 174 1 164 2021-08-25
GOODWELL 172 1 170 2021-08-25
ARKOMA 171 2 160 2021-08-25
KREBS 171 7 151 2021-08-25
GRACEMONT 171 5 157 2021-08-25
BURNS FLAT 168 3 159 2021-08-25
WANETTE 167 0 164 2021-08-25
TEMPLE 167 9 149 2021-08-25
BUFFALO 165 6 159 2021-08-25
MANNSVILLE 163 3 153 2021-08-25
UNION CITY 162 2 158 2021-08-25
SOPER 162 1 138 2021-08-25
ALEX 161 5 148 2021-08-25
CANTON 160 3 151 2021-08-25
KIOWA 159 2 152 2021-08-25
POND CREEK 155 0 153 2021-08-25
CANUTE 154 2 148 2021-08-25
VICI 146 2 142 2021-08-25
BRAGGS 146 2 124 2021-08-25
LAHOMA 145 5 128 2021-08-25
GARVIN 144 0 134 2021-08-25
GARBER 144 1 137 2021-08-25
DELAWARE 144 3 127 2021-08-25
COUNCIL HILL 143 4 135 2021-08-25
ASHER 142 1 133 2021-08-25
ERICK 141 2 136 2021-08-25
LEEDEY 140 5 133 2021-08-25
AGRA 137 2 131 2021-08-25
GRANDFIELD 137 1 130 2021-08-25
GANS 137 1 123 2021-08-25
SENTINEL 136 2 119 2021-08-25
TIPTON 135 4 129 2021-08-25
OILTON 135 5 120 2021-08-25
DAVENPORT 134 0 128 2021-08-25
HAMMON 133 2 128 2021-08-25
MCCURTAIN 133 2 120 2021-08-25
OAKS 132 4 125 2021-08-25
MOUNTAIN VIEW 131 4 122 2021-08-25
CHATTANOOGA 129 2 126 2021-08-25
CANEY 128 1 123 2021-08-25
MILL CREEK 128 1 125 2021-08-25
RATLIFF CITY 127 1 120 2021-08-25
VELMA 123 2 116 2021-08-25
MULHALL 122 0 120 2021-08-25
BYARS 120 1 118 2021-08-25
RYAN 118 3 113 2021-08-25
WAYNOKA 118 0 113 2021-08-25
TYRONE 117 0 116 2021-08-25
SPRINGER 115 4 104 2021-08-25
DOVER 115 2 107 2021-08-25
SASAKWA 114 0 111 2021-08-25
TUPELO 112 2 110 2021-08-25
AMBER 112 5 105 2021-08-25
VERDEN 111 1 103 2021-08-25
WANN 111 4 100 2021-08-25
LOOKEBA 110 3 104 2021-08-25
STERLING 108 1 103 2021-08-25
STRINGTOWN 107 3 97 2021-08-25
STUART 106 1 99 2021-08-25
RIPLEY 106 1 101 2021-08-25
CARNEY 104 2 88 2021-08-25
RAVIA 103 2 94 2021-08-25
FOSS 102 0 99 2021-08-25
SAVANNA 101 1 91 2021-08-25
OLUSTEE 100 0 96 2021-08-25
KINTA 98 1 94 2021-08-25
TRYON 98 0 96 2021-08-25
CANADIAN 97 2 93 2021-08-25
RATTAN 97 1 86 2021-08-25
DEWAR 97 1 95 2021-08-25
PITTSBURG 94 1 90 2021-08-25
COYLE 93 0 89 2021-08-25
LANGLEY 92 0 82 2021-08-25
CUSTER CITY 89 1 81 2021-08-25
WAPANUCKA 89 2 86 2021-08-25
DUSTIN 89 3 82 2021-08-25
MARBLE CITY 86 0 81 2021-08-25
SAWYER 85 1 72 2021-08-25
LENAPAH 82 0 73 2021-08-25
HAILEYVILLE 82 1 78 2021-08-25
KETCHUM 81 3 76 2021-08-25
POCASSET 79 2 71 2021-08-25
BOYNTON 77 1 73 2021-08-25
KAW CITY 77 3 69 2021-08-25
CALVIN 77 1 73 2021-08-25
SHIDLER 77 1 73 2021-08-25
KENEFIC 76 1 71 2021-08-25
RANDLETT 76 1 75 2021-08-25
ARNETT 76 2 72 2021-08-25
COVINGTON 76 1 73 2021-08-25
LONGDALE 76 1 72 2021-08-25
LAMONT 75 1 72 2021-08-25
ORLANDO 75 1 72 2021-08-25
CORN 75 4 70 2021-08-25
DRUMMOND 72 1 70 2021-08-25
DILL CITY 72 3 68 2021-08-25
CROWDER 72 0 70 2021-08-25
FARGO 71 1 69 2021-08-25
CASTLE 70 1 67 2021-08-25
WYNONA 68 2 63 2021-08-25
KREMLIN 68 0 66 2021-08-25
OKAY 67 1 63 2021-08-25
NASH 67 1 66 2021-08-25
MARLAND 66 3 62 2021-08-25
CLEO SPRINGS 66 2 61 2021-08-25
PRUE 66 2 63 2021-08-25
INDIANOLA 65 0 62 2021-08-25
REYDON 65 2 61 2021-08-25
AMES 64 0 64 2021-08-25
CARTER 63 0 61 2021-08-25
WHITEFIELD 61 1 57 2021-08-25
ACHILLE 61 2 55 2021-08-25
SPARKS 60 2 51 2021-08-25
FAIRMONT 59 1 57 2021-08-25
HASTINGS 59 1 55 2021-08-25
LEHIGH 59 0 57 2021-08-25
ALINE 58 2 53 2021-08-25
LOCO 58 1 54 2021-08-25
LONE WOLF 57 0 56 2021-08-25
FOSTER 57 0 53 2021-08-25
TALOGA 55 0 50 2021-08-25
RALSTON 54 2 50 2021-08-25
FAXON 54 0 54 2021-08-25
BURBANK 54 0 52 2021-08-25
MOUNTAIN PARK 54 1 50 2021-08-25
GAGE 54 1 53 2021-08-25
WAKITA 54 3 50 2021-08-25
OSAGE 51 1 47 2021-08-25
MENO 51 0 50 2021-08-25
FORGAN 51 1 50 2021-08-25
BERNICE 51 0 48 2021-08-25
AVANT 50 2 43 2021-08-25
CARMEN 49 3 42 2021-08-25
ROOSEVELT 49 0 48 2021-08-25
LANGSTON 49 1 40 2021-08-25
TERRAL 49 2 47 2021-08-25
ROCKY 47 0 45 2021-08-25
JET 46 1 44 2021-08-25
SHARON 46 1 45 2021-08-25
KEYES 45 0 43 2021-08-25
SCHULTER 45 0 43 2021-08-25
DEER CREEK 44 1 43 2021-08-25
NICOMA PARK 44 2 41 2021-08-25
FRANCIS 44 1 43 2021-08-25
BUTLER 43 0 43 2021-08-25
DEVOL 43 0 42 2021-08-25
ELDORADO 43 1 39 2021-08-25
COLONY 43 1 41 2021-08-25
FREEDOM 42 0 41 2021-08-25
HANNA 42 0 40 2021-08-25
GOLDSBY 42 0 42 2021-08-25
HARDESTY 41 0 41 2021-08-25
NORTH MIAMI 41 0 37 2021-08-25
GOLTRY 40 0 40 2021-08-25
BRADLEY 40 1 35 2021-08-25
DISNEY 40 0 33 2021-08-25
MARSHALL 39 1 38 2021-08-25
EAKLY 38 1 37 2021-08-25
DAVIDSON 34 0 34 2021-08-25
MEDICINE PARK 34 1 33 2021-08-25
BESSIE 33 1 31 2021-08-25
GOTEBO 33 1 31 2021-08-25
WILLOW 33 0 31 2021-08-25
HUNTER 32 0 32 2021-08-25
FITZHUGH 31 0 31 2021-08-25
DIBBLE 31 0 30 2021-08-25
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-08-25
CAMARGO 30 0 29 2021-08-25
FOYIL 29 1 24 2021-08-25
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-08-25
HITCHCOCK 28 0 26 2021-08-25
BRAMAN 28 1 27 2021-08-25
BROMIDE 28 1 24 2021-08-25
DACOMA 28 0 28 2021-08-25
MILLERTON 27 2 24 2021-08-25
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-08-25
ALDERSON 27 1 25 2021-08-25
MARTHA 26 1 25 2021-08-25
DOUGHERTY 26 0 21 2021-08-25
LAMAR 25 1 23 2021-08-25
HILLSDALE 23 0 22 2021-08-25
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 23 1 22 2021-08-25
WAINWRIGHT 22 0 22 2021-08-25
CROMWELL 22 2 20 2021-08-25
MANITOU 22 0 22 2021-08-25
BOWLEGS 21 1 18 2021-08-25
VERA 19 0 18 2021-08-25
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-08-25
HALLETT 13 0 13 2021-08-25
ALBION 13 0 13 2021-08-25
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-08-25
TATUMS 12 0 9 2021-08-25
GENE AUTRY 11 0 9 2021-08-25
TULLAHASSEE 10 0 6 2021-08-25
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-08-25
REDBIRD 10 0 7 2021-08-25
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-08-25
SLICK 8 0 7 2021-08-25
KEMP 7 0 7 2021-08-25
BLACKBURN 6 0 5 2021-08-25
MOFFETT 6 0 5 2021-08-25
RENTIESVILLE 5 0 4 2021-08-25
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-08-25
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-08-25
PINK 2 0 2 2021-08-25
SPORTSMEN ACRES 2 0 1 2021-08-25
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-08-25
HOFFMAN 2 0 2 2021-08-25
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-08-25
FOREST PARK 2 0 1 2021-08-25
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-08-25
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS 1 0 1 2021-08-25
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-08-25
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-08-25
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-08-25
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-08-25
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-08-25
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-08-25
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-08-25
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-08-25
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-08-25
COWLINGTON 1 0 1 2021-08-25
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-08-25

