ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 3,881 new COVID-19 cases and 323 new virus-related deaths in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday.
The weekly increase in COVID-19 cases brought the overall statewide total to 1,026,650, according to OSDH’s Situation Update. The number of active cases went from from 3,896 on March 2 to 2,335 on Thursday.
A rolling seven-day average of 136 new COVID cases was reported through Wednesday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 15,053 deaths, an increase of 323, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Earlier this week, OSDH announced it started moving toward the endemic phase of the pandemic, saying there will be gradual changes to how and when OSDH reports some of its data.
COVID-19 situation updates now will be released every Thursday instead of daily, according to OSDH.
"Adjusting data reporting will be an evolving process that ensures we are monitoring key data in Oklahoma and across the country to best prepare for possible surges,” Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health, said in an OSDH press release. “I want to reassure Oklahomans that we will continue to be vigilant when it comes to COVID-19 and the safety of all the communities we serve.”
In the past week, Garfield County gained 63 COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 15,131, with 23 active — a decrease of 46 from last week’s 69, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past four weeks in Garfield County was 218.
The majority of the cases, 13,397, have been in Enid, with 23 active, 249 deaths — a weekly increase of nine — and 13,125 recovered, according to OSDH community data.
In surrounding towns, Carrier has had 49 recovered cases; Covington has had 127 recovered; Douglas has had 45 recovered; Drummond has had 153 recovered; Fairmont has had 88 recovered; Garber has had 268 recovered; Hillsdale has had 37 recovered; Hunter has had 66 recovered; Kremlin has had 99 recovered; Lahoma has had 245 recovered and eight deaths; North Enid has had five recovered; and Waukomis has had 404 recovered.
Schools
Active COVID-19 cases among Enid area schools continued to remain low as of Wednesday.
For the second week in a row, no students or staff among Enid Public Schools had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district’s online case count.
Autry Technology Center did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
Northern Oklahoma College’s weekly pandemic situation update from Feb. 26 through March 4 showed that no students or employees among the college’s three campuses had tested positive or were in quarantine.
Of NOC’s 490 total cases, 419 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University had no active COVID-19 cases as of March 4 on any of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Hospitalizations
OSDH reported a three-day average of 343 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 37 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 162 since last week. Of those, 83 are in ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is eight with one in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center each reported one confirmed positive COVID-19 patient on Thursday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were 16 ICU beds, or 57.1% of the total, and 121 adult inpatient beds, or 37.5% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases reported weekly have continued to decrease, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
In Region 2, which consists of Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties, 100% of COVID-19 cases from Feb. 16-25 were the omicron variant.
In the last 30 days, 494 of 1,312 hospitalizations, or 37.7%, have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 63.1% of people 5 and older have received the first dose along with 94.7% of people 65 and older, while 53.5% of people 5 and older and 82.6% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 70.1% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 56.2%.
From Feb. March 1-8, 17,889 vaccine doses were administered in the state, 5,518 more than the previous week. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,670,315 with 1,855,210 fully vaccinated.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 19th out of all states in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and 14th in the cumulative death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 5,151 cases, a weekly increase of eight. There have been eight deaths in Mooreland — an increase of one — and there are five active and 59 deaths — an increase of one — in Woodward.
• Kingfisher with 4,153 cases, an increase of 45. There were six active cases and 19 deaths in Hennessey — an increase of one — and there have been 29 deaths — an increase of one — in Kingfisher and seven deaths — an increase of one — in Okarche.
• Noble with 3,022 cases, an increase of 18. There were five active cases in Billings and 23 deaths in Perry.
• Woods with 2,346 cases, an increase of six. There have been 32 deaths — an increase of one — in Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,713 cases, an increase of nine.
• Blaine with 2,418 cases, an increase of 13. There were five deaths in Canton, nine deaths in Geary, 12 deaths — an increase of one — in Hydro, six deaths in Okeene and 12 deaths — an increase of two — in Watonga.
• Major with 2,446 cases, an increase of 13. There were 25 deaths — an increase of one — in Fairview.
• Grant with 1,028 cases, an increase of one. There have been six deaths in Wakita.
