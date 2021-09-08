county risk levels 9.8.21

According to the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 75 of Oklahoma 77 counties, including Garfield County, are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level and two, Beaver and Harper, are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level. For the second week in a row, no counties were in the new normal, or “green,” risk level this week.

 From OSDH

ENID, Okla. — No ICU beds are reportedly available in Northwest Oklahoma hospitals as Garfield County gained 195 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths from the virus in the past week.

Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 8,805 — a weekly increase of 195 — with 254 active and 8,405, or 95.5%, recovered, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The majority of cases — 7,776, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 225 active cases and 7,416 recovered.

Of the county’s 146 deaths, most also have been in have been in Enid, at 135, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 133 deaths.

In Northwest Oklahoma, single deaths were reported in Blaine and Woodward counties.

There have been 3,436 cases, with 3,265 recovered and 71 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,1241 cases, with 4,056 recovered and 62 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 42 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

OSDH showed 572,223 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 1,300 from Wednesday, and 568,874 total cases, a weekly increase of 18,635, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 27,332 active, an increase of 692 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 81 in Noble, 65 in Blaine, 55 in Kingfisher, 44 in Woods, 36 in Woodward, 28 in Grant, 23 in Major and nine in Alfalfa.

OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 8,208 confirmed deaths, a weekly increase of 207, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 9,370 deaths, a weekly increase of 171, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

There have been 820 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total number of hospitalizations since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020 to 32,675, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 1,395 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 29 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 82 since last week. Of those, 377 are in the ICU across the state.

The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 40, with eight in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had three confirmed positive COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 17 patients.

OSDH reported that as of Tuesday, zero ICU beds and 211 adult inpatient beds, or 53.1% of the total, were available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Garfield County and throughout the state, caregivers at Bass are encouraging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccination to help stop the spread of the virus and keep people out of the hospital, according to a press release.

Kenna Wilson, chief nursing officer at Bass, said in the release that the new wave of COVID-19 is becoming "emotionally taxing" on health care workers.

"Our caregivers are fearful that numbers will continue to increase, and the situation will become more difficult to manage," Wilson said in the release. "At times, we don’t have beds for patients, and that can be equally as stressful for the caregivers as it is for the patients.”

The plea comes about two weeks after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine, and Wilson said she hoped more people would now consider becoming vaccinated.

"I believe that the FDA’s approval of the vaccine will help people see that a lot of work has gone into ensuring that the vaccine is safe and effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19," she said. "Seeing others who have received the vaccine stay healthy is a solid reason to consider it, and for those on the fence about receiving the vaccine, I would encourage them to seek advice from their primary care physician."

School case reports 

Self-reported positive COVID cases remained at similar levels for another week on Wednesday at schools in the Enid area.

Nearly half of the 53 Enid Public Schools students currently isolating after testing positive continue to be from the high school and three middle schools, according to the district's case count regularly updated online.

Six students each from Prairie View and Glenwood elementary schools also are in positive-case isolation, the most from elementaries, according to EPS.

Ten staff members from several EPS sites are in isolation, as well.

The district does not require community members to quarantine for possible exposure or close contact, so no numbers are available.

Autry Technology Center has reported seven more positive cases since Sept. 2, all on its main campus.

Those individuals were in campus hallways at specific times from Aug. 27 to as recently as Tuesday, Sept. 7, before testing positive between one to four days later.

The CareerTech center does not report current active cases or quarantines.

The Enid site of Northern Oklahoma College last week reported the most positive cases of its three campuses.

Eight Enid students have tested positive for COVID and are in isolation, with 17 more quarantining for possible exposure, according to NOC's weekly update from Friday.

Of NOC's 280 total cases, 244 individuals have been physically present on campus.

NOC is the only school in the Enid area — including both K-12 and above — currently sharing numbers of individuals in quarantine along with positive-case isolation totals.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported 10 total active student cases and zero staff members as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.

Chisholm Public Schools reports whenever a new case has been identified, but no other public schools in the immediate Enid area report current or active positive case totals.

Download PDF epidemiology report 9.8.21

Epidemiology report

Oklahoma also saw a 5.1% decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Aug. 29 through Sept. 4.

From Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, 18,635 cases were reported, a decrease of 1,010 from the week before, Aug. 22-28, which had 19,645. The number of deaths this week was 207, an increase from previous week, 189.

From Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, 63,831 specimens were tested for COVID-19, and of those, 17,730, or 16.6%, were positive.

A total of 7,334 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,760,941 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In June, 447 breakthrough cases and 5,688 unvaccinated cases were reported, according to OSDH.

In July, there were 2,623, or 8.24%, breakthrough cases out of 31,826 total cases reported, and in August, there were 3,670, or 5.08%, breakthrough cases and 68,525 unvaccinated cases. So far in September, there have been 91 breakthrough cases and 4,719 unvaccinated cases, according to OSDH.

In the last 30 days, 189 of 3,079 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 56.8% of people 12 and older have received the first dose, and 85.4% of people 65 and older have received theirs, according to OSDH, while 46.6% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 76.4% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

From Aug. 31 through Sept. 6, 62,490 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 33,521 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,227,067 with 1,506,159 fully vaccinated.

Overall in Oklahoma, 54.2% of residents have had at least one dose, compared to 53.3% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 44.7%, compared to 43.8% last week.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 12th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, up one spot from last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 25th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, also the same spot as last week.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,357 cases, 3,272 recovered, 46 active and 39 deaths, 30 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,395 cases, 2,261 recovered, 91 active and 43 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, five from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,710 cases, 1,568 recovered, 118 active and 24 deaths, including 14 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,481 cases, 1,390 recovered, 72 active and 19 deaths, 17 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,232 cases, 1,209 recovered, 16 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,298 cases, 1,165 recovered, 110 active and 23 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton, two from Watonga and one from Longdale. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and six in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 1,100 cases, 1,039 recovered, 37 active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 647 cases, 603 recovered, 37 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 09.08.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 106564 1401 100015 2021-09-08
TULSA 96102 1312 90763 2021-09-08
CLEVELAND 38490 474 35929 2021-09-08
CANADIAN 20768 203 19744 2021-09-08
COMANCHE 18301 222 17175 2021-09-08
ROGERS 14113 225 13232 2021-09-08
MUSKOGEE 11820 212 11100 2021-09-08
WAGONER 11126 155 10376 2021-09-08
PAYNE 10863 81 10097 2021-09-08
POTTAWATOMIE 10181 143 9605 2021-09-08
CREEK 9497 191 8812 2021-09-08
GARFIELD 8805 146 8405 2021-09-08
CHEROKEE 8005 87 7200 2021-09-08
CARTER 7976 138 7532 2021-09-08
BRYAN 7660 86 7272 2021-09-08
WASHINGTON 7466 151 6858 2021-09-08
GRADY 7248 138 6757 2021-09-08
LE FLORE 7202 73 6755 2021-09-08
MCCLAIN 6753 83 6325 2021-09-08
DELAWARE 6517 114 6065 2021-09-08
STEPHENS 6454 110 5843 2021-09-08
KAY 6296 139 5881 2021-09-08
OSAGE 6167 100 5730 2021-09-08
PONTOTOC 6075 83 5768 2021-09-08
PITTSBURG 5995 85 5461 2021-09-08
SEQUOYAH 5926 69 5537 2021-09-08
MAYES 5907 83 5499 2021-09-08
OTTAWA 5504 85 5235 2021-09-08
LOGAN 5310 75 4925 2021-09-08
OKMULGEE 5176 98 4743 2021-09-08
MCCURTAIN 5020 98 4561 2021-09-08
CADDO 4639 101 4379 2021-09-08
CUSTER 4557 106 4345 2021-09-08
ADAIR 4490 53 4144 2021-09-08
GARVIN 4333 84 4114 2021-09-08
LINCOLN 4232 83 3908 2021-09-08
TEXAS 3749 35 3656 2021-09-08
JACKSON 3469 59 3360 2021-09-08
SEMINOLE 3421 85 3217 2021-09-08
WOODWARD 3357 39 3272 2021-09-08
BECKHAM 3087 58 2997 2021-09-08
CRAIG 2723 25 2606 2021-09-08
MCINTOSH 2571 67 2325 2021-09-08
MARSHALL 2521 25 2387 2021-09-08
ATOKA 2426 29 2290 2021-09-08
KINGFISHER 2395 43 2261 2021-09-08
PAWNEE 2387 57 2181 2021-09-08
MURRAY 2372 47 2278 2021-09-08
CHOCTAW 2283 33 2033 2021-09-08
OKFUSKEE 2150 33 2034 2021-09-08
LOVE 1833 26 1746 2021-09-08
JOHNSTON 1757 41 1656 2021-09-08
NOBLE 1710 24 1568 2021-09-08
HASKELL 1681 21 1567 2021-09-08
NOWATA 1576 22 1443 2021-09-08
PUSHMATAHA 1560 31 1374 2021-09-08
HUGHES 1520 31 1410 2021-09-08
WOODS 1481 19 1390 2021-09-08
BLAINE 1298 23 1165 2021-09-08
WASHITA 1297 23 1224 2021-09-08
LATIMER 1274 13 1119 2021-09-08
ALFALFA 1232 7 1209 2021-09-08
MAJOR 1100 24 1039 2021-09-08
KIOWA 971 28 909 2021-09-08
COAL 921 17 839 2021-09-08
TILLMAN 897 18 864 2021-09-08
JEFFERSON 838 18 771 2021-09-08
COTTON 827 17 781 2021-09-08
GREER 648 22 600 2021-09-08
GRANT 647 7 603 2021-09-08
DEWEY 627 14 593 2021-09-08
BEAVER 500 6 486 2021-09-08
ROGER MILLS 437 12 415 2021-09-08
HARPER 436 8 427 2021-09-08
ELLIS 391 6 379 2021-09-08
HARMON 347 6 337 2021-09-08
330 0 156 2021-09-08
CIMARRON 289 2 277 2021-09-08

Oklahoma per city 09.08.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 81141 1130 76059 2021-09-08
TULSA 57837 854 54481 2021-09-08
EDMOND 21850 203 20637 2021-09-08
BROKEN ARROW 20925 247 19861 2021-09-08
NORMAN 17277 208 16118 2021-09-08
OTHER*** 15264 134 14347 2021-09-08
YUKON 11521 90 10960 2021-09-08
LAWTON 11042 185 10204 2021-09-08
MOORE 8564 81 7989 2021-09-08
CLAREMORE 7985 137 7493 2021-09-08
ENID 7776 135 7416 2021-09-08
STILLWATER 7614 43 7112 2021-09-08
OWASSO 7022 91 6634 2021-09-08
MUSKOGEE 6892 156 6372 2021-09-08
SHAWNEE 6141 99 5759 2021-09-08
ARDMORE 6030 94 5712 2021-09-08
BARTLESVILLE 5808 121 5352 2021-09-08
TAHLEQUAH 5569 59 4988 2021-09-08
ADA 4984 68 4728 2021-09-08
BIXBY 4719 42 4524 2021-09-08
PONCA CITY 4565 92 4261 2021-09-08
SAND SPRINGS 4558 88 4212 2021-09-08
DURANT 4490 45 4269 2021-09-08
SAPULPA 4263 79 4002 2021-09-08
DUNCAN 4144 66 3729 2021-09-08
MCALESTER 4118 54 3774 2021-09-08
JENKS 3654 29 3507 2021-09-08
MUSTANG 3560 47 3367 2021-09-08
COLLINSVILLE 3252 37 3037 2021-09-08
GUTHRIE 3222 54 2959 2021-09-08
MIAMI 3081 44 2945 2021-09-08
BLANCHARD 3014 34 2766 2021-09-08
STILWELL 2973 40 2739 2021-09-08
CHOCTAW 2955 43 2795 2021-09-08
EL RENO 2949 44 2817 2021-09-08
CHICKASHA 2909 82 2685 2021-09-08
ALTUS 2866 55 2770 2021-09-08
GUYMON 2772 33 2692 2021-09-08
COWETA 2630 42 2431 2021-09-08
BETHANY 2569 29 2376 2021-09-08
GROVE 2310 65 2124 2021-09-08
PRYOR CREEK 2303 38 2166 2021-09-08
SKIATOOK 2287 21 2133 2021-09-08
SALLISAW 2282 28 2104 2021-09-08
GLENPOOL 2192 30 2023 2021-09-08
OKMULGEE 2155 47 1961 2021-09-08
WAGONER 2096 41 1951 2021-09-08
VINITA 2076 20 1989 2021-09-08
WEATHERFORD 2051 35 1954 2021-09-08
WOODWARD 2018 30 1948 2021-09-08
POTEAU 2015 23 1893 2021-09-08
CLINTON 1931 67 1826 2021-09-08
ATOKA 1895 23 1799 2021-09-08
SEMINOLE 1881 43 1756 2021-09-08
ELK CITY 1852 35 1794 2021-09-08
CUSHING 1843 24 1672 2021-09-08
TUTTLE 1834 22 1743 2021-09-08
PURCELL 1781 30 1693 2021-09-08
BROKEN BOW 1777 46 1607 2021-09-08
NOBLE 1754 24 1603 2021-09-08
HARRAH 1629 24 1511 2021-09-08
MULDROW 1620 12 1512 2021-09-08
NEWCASTLE 1598 15 1505 2021-09-08
ANADARKO 1595 36 1511 2021-09-08
TAFT 1594 4 1589 2021-09-08
TECUMSEH 1585 17 1511 2021-09-08
IDABEL 1578 25 1452 2021-09-08
JAY 1532 18 1412 2021-09-08
PIEDMONT 1526 11 1438 2021-09-08
LEXINGTON 1500 28 1427 2021-09-08
PAULS VALLEY 1494 33 1420 2021-09-08
MCLOUD 1472 16 1391 2021-09-08
SULPHUR 1470 28 1414 2021-09-08
FORT GIBSON 1462 22 1397 2021-09-08
MADILL 1367 13 1308 2021-09-08
MARLOW 1351 21 1251 2021-09-08
BRISTOW 1297 37 1171 2021-09-08
HUGO 1276 25 1131 2021-09-08
ALVA 1244 17 1171 2021-09-08
HENRYETTA 1235 31 1137 2021-09-08
MARIETTA 1232 21 1171 2021-09-08
EUFAULA 1230 36 1099 2021-09-08
CHECOTAH 1229 32 1119 2021-09-08
KINGSTON 1151 11 1078 2021-09-08
CATOOSA 1093 18 1008 2021-09-08
LOCUST GROVE 1082 9 987 2021-09-08
CLEVELAND 1079 23 991 2021-09-08
MANNFORD 1043 23 971 2021-09-08
STIGLER 1043 16 976 2021-09-08
OKEMAH 1001 16 932 2021-09-08
LINDSAY 999 19 935 2021-09-08
KINGFISHER 997 21 928 2021-09-08
ELGIN 992 12 920 2021-09-08
SPIRO 962 3 906 2021-09-08
INOLA 955 16 907 2021-09-08
HOMINY 940 6 898 2021-09-08
NOWATA 939 11 863 2021-09-08
MOUNDS 935 13 878 2021-09-08
FORT SUPPLY 935 2 933 2021-09-08
SAYRE 929 18 903 2021-09-08
CHANDLER 925 25 850 2021-09-08
CHELSEA 922 21 846 2021-09-08
CALERA 917 9 876 2021-09-08
PERRY 906 14 800 2021-09-08
WESTVILLE 881 5 808 2021-09-08
AFTON 877 7 838 2021-09-08
SALINA 870 11 797 2021-09-08
CACHE 859 12 813 2021-09-08
HOLDENVILLE 848 20 784 2021-09-08
BLACKWELL 837 30 785 2021-09-08
ANTLERS 837 18 723 2021-09-08
HEAVENER 821 13 768 2021-09-08
DAVIS 819 17 788 2021-09-08
SPERRY 812 5 770 2021-09-08
HULBERT 801 7 731 2021-09-08
WEWOKA 797 26 751 2021-09-08
SPENCER 783 18 719 2021-09-08
DEWEY 780 13 722 2021-09-08
JONES 769 10 718 2021-09-08
TISHOMINGO 767 23 706 2021-09-08
WILBURTON 760 9 662 2021-09-08
WARR ACRES 754 6 704 2021-09-08
DEL CITY 749 22 671 2021-09-08
HELENA 740 2 737 2021-09-08
VIAN 738 14 688 2021-09-08
HENNESSEY 734 12 692 2021-09-08
COMANCHE 728 21 645 2021-09-08
HASKELL 725 11 663 2021-09-08
MIDWEST CITY 722 19 674 2021-09-08
PERKINS 720 5 683 2021-09-08
PAWHUSKA 708 10 666 2021-09-08
COALGATE 701 14 632 2021-09-08
COLCORD 696 8 659 2021-09-08
CHOUTEAU 687 15 628 2021-09-08
PRAGUE 680 8 645 2021-09-08
OOLOGAH 666 8 638 2021-09-08
ROLAND 656 7 625 2021-09-08
PAWNEE 639 22 587 2021-09-08
LONE GROVE 619 12 588 2021-09-08
WYNNEWOOD 608 11 573 2021-09-08
FAIRVIEW 598 17 555 2021-09-08
TALIHINA 596 15 535 2021-09-08
APACHE 595 8 570 2021-09-08
BEGGS 594 7 557 2021-09-08
MEEKER 593 22 545 2021-09-08
POCOLA 575 4 550 2021-09-08
STROUD 574 10 526 2021-09-08
BOLEY 570 9 561 2021-09-08
WISTER 564 2 536 2021-09-08
KANSAS 553 7 526 2021-09-08
HINTON 548 3 521 2021-09-08
WELLSTON 546 10 493 2021-09-08
STRATFORD 537 12 506 2021-09-08
WATONGA 536 2 472 2021-09-08
WYANDOTTE 534 8 506 2021-09-08
FREDERICK 533 12 511 2021-09-08
NEWKIRK 529 7 493 2021-09-08
WILSON 528 16 486 2021-09-08
CARNEGIE 517 18 468 2021-09-08
LUTHER 514 10 485 2021-09-08
WASHINGTON 510 4 488 2021-09-08
WALTERS 504 7 478 2021-09-08
MORRIS 484 8 429 2021-09-08
VALLIANT 483 8 439 2021-09-08
COMMERCE 482 10 463 2021-09-08
HARTSHORNE 477 12 406 2021-09-08
KONAWA 470 11 447 2021-09-08
NICHOLS HILLS 468 3 448 2021-09-08
DRUMRIGHT 466 11 409 2021-09-08
COLBERT 465 11 433 2021-09-08
QUAPAW 464 14 434 2021-09-08
MEAD 454 7 424 2021-09-08
TONKAWA 440 16 407 2021-09-08
PORTER 439 10 403 2021-09-08
MINCO 432 3 417 2021-09-08
FAIRLAND 432 6 403 2021-09-08
FLETCHER 432 3 417 2021-09-08
HEALDTON 429 11 390 2021-09-08
MANGUM 422 14 387 2021-09-08
KIEFER 421 4 400 2021-09-08
GORE 412 7 394 2021-09-08
KELLYVILLE 411 5 374 2021-09-08
CADDO 410 3 396 2021-09-08
HOBART 409 12 387 2021-09-08
WARNER 401 8 375 2021-09-08
TALALA 395 4 367 2021-09-08
ADAIR 391 4 371 2021-09-08
NEW CORDELL 391 6 371 2021-09-08
PORUM 388 5 358 2021-09-08
ARCADIA 385 0 366 2021-09-08
ELMORE CITY 385 5 370 2021-09-08
HOWE 384 2 366 2021-09-08
BOSWELL 366 3 324 2021-09-08
STONEWALL 358 4 341 2021-09-08
HOOKER 358 0 356 2021-09-08
WATTS 355 6 333 2021-09-08
CRESCENT 347 6 327 2021-09-08
BOKCHITO 346 3 332 2021-09-08
BARNSDALL 342 9 320 2021-09-08
YALE 328 8 293 2021-09-08
OCHELATA 328 8 288 2021-09-08
CAMERON 327 1 301 2021-09-08
WAURIKA 327 8 296 2021-09-08
WAYNE 325 6 304 2021-09-08
RUSH SPRINGS 321 4 298 2021-09-08
RINGLING 321 3 313 2021-09-08
MAYSVILLE 320 8 306 2021-09-08
ALLEN 315 4 306 2021-09-08
HOLLIS 312 6 302 2021-09-08
KEOTA 304 0 274 2021-09-08
EARLSBORO 298 5 287 2021-09-08
OKARCHE 294 5 281 2021-09-08
RAMONA 292 7 253 2021-09-08
BIG CABIN 291 5 266 2021-09-08
CASHION 289 1 285 2021-09-08
HAWORTH 285 4 259 2021-09-08
BOKOSHE 285 4 265 2021-09-08
GLENCOE 284 3 266 2021-09-08
PADEN 282 3 274 2021-09-08
JENNINGS 278 4 249 2021-09-08
WRIGHT CITY 278 2 254 2021-09-08
BLAIR 277 1 272 2021-09-08
WELCH 273 3 260 2021-09-08
FORT COBB 272 4 257 2021-09-08
QUINTON 271 4 251 2021-09-08
CEMENT 269 1 259 2021-09-08
GERONIMO 263 3 248 2021-09-08
ROFF 262 2 253 2021-09-08
MAUD 259 1 251 2021-09-08
HYDRO 259 7 242 2021-09-08
WETUMKA 256 5 240 2021-09-08
WAUKOMIS 250 1 245 2021-09-08
CHEROKEE 249 1 245 2021-09-08
BEAVER 248 4 239 2021-09-08
BINGER 246 14 228 2021-09-08
MORRISON 244 1 232 2021-09-08
SHADY POINT 243 1 231 2021-09-08
PAOLI 241 2 231 2021-09-08
MOORELAND 239 6 232 2021-09-08
OKEENE 238 6 224 2021-09-08
FAIRFAX 235 10 210 2021-09-08
CLAYTON 235 4 214 2021-09-08
RED OAK 235 0 203 2021-09-08
GEARY 233 6 201 2021-09-08
FORT TOWSON 232 2 211 2021-09-08
LAVERNE 231 2 228 2021-09-08
CYRIL 227 4 209 2021-09-08
OKTAHA 227 4 217 2021-09-08
WELEETKA 223 3 196 2021-09-08
NINNEKAH 218 3 204 2021-09-08
COPAN 216 4 202 2021-09-08
TERLTON 216 3 201 2021-09-08
MEDFORD 215 1 199 2021-09-08
PANAMA 211 2 191 2021-09-08
BILLINGS 211 4 207 2021-09-08
RINGWOOD 211 2 206 2021-09-08
THACKERVILLE 210 2 200 2021-09-08
TEXHOMA 210 0 206 2021-09-08
INDIAHOMA 202 2 194 2021-09-08
SPAVINAW 202 2 194 2021-09-08
CHEYENNE 201 4 190 2021-09-08
DEPEW 200 4 182 2021-09-08
BENNINGTON 200 3 190 2021-09-08
BOISE CITY 199 1 188 2021-09-08
SNYDER 196 10 178 2021-09-08
RED ROCK 195 2 185 2021-09-08
SEILING 195 6 179 2021-09-08
ARAPAHO 195 4 187 2021-09-08
MILBURN 193 4 185 2021-09-08
BLUEJACKET 192 1 188 2021-09-08
ARKOMA 191 2 183 2021-09-08
TEMPLE 190 9 171 2021-09-08
WEBBERS FALLS 190 2 180 2021-09-08
THOMAS 190 0 189 2021-09-08
SHATTUCK 187 2 183 2021-09-08
SOPER 186 1 163 2021-09-08
KREBS 186 7 165 2021-09-08
MANNSVILLE 182 5 172 2021-09-08
CANTON 181 3 162 2021-09-08
WANETTE 179 0 171 2021-09-08
BURNS FLAT 179 3 172 2021-09-08
GRANITE 178 7 170 2021-09-08
GOODWELL 177 1 175 2021-09-08
GRACEMONT 176 5 168 2021-09-08
CALUMET 176 1 174 2021-09-08
KIOWA 173 2 160 2021-09-08
ALEX 168 5 160 2021-09-08
UNION CITY 165 2 160 2021-09-08
BUFFALO 165 6 159 2021-09-08
DELAWARE 162 3 145 2021-09-08
ASHER 160 2 148 2021-09-08
POND CREEK 158 0 155 2021-09-08
BRAGGS 157 2 147 2021-09-08
OILTON 157 5 134 2021-09-08
CANUTE 157 2 155 2021-09-08
GARBER 154 1 147 2021-09-08
GANS 152 1 142 2021-09-08
GARVIN 151 0 144 2021-09-08
AGRA 149 2 138 2021-09-08
VICI 149 2 144 2021-09-08
LAHOMA 148 5 140 2021-09-08
COUNCIL HILL 148 4 139 2021-09-08
LEEDEY 144 5 135 2021-09-08
GRANDFIELD 144 1 139 2021-09-08
ERICK 143 2 141 2021-09-08
SENTINEL 143 2 139 2021-09-08
OAKS 142 4 129 2021-09-08
DAVENPORT 140 0 135 2021-09-08
CANEY 140 1 132 2021-09-08
MOUNTAIN VIEW 138 4 129 2021-09-08
TIPTON 136 4 131 2021-09-08
MCCURTAIN 136 2 132 2021-09-08
RATLIFF CITY 136 1 129 2021-09-08
HAMMON 135 2 131 2021-09-08
BYARS 134 1 123 2021-09-08
MILL CREEK 132 2 129 2021-09-08
CHATTANOOGA 131 2 127 2021-09-08
VELMA 131 2 124 2021-09-08
MULHALL 128 0 122 2021-09-08
RYAN 127 3 117 2021-09-08
AMBER 127 5 110 2021-09-08
RIPLEY 122 1 108 2021-09-08
WAYNOKA 122 0 118 2021-09-08
SPRINGER 122 4 115 2021-09-08
WANN 121 4 111 2021-09-08
TUPELO 119 2 114 2021-09-08
TYRONE 119 0 117 2021-09-08
DOVER 119 2 115 2021-09-08
STUART 118 1 107 2021-09-08
STERLING 116 1 110 2021-09-08
CARNEY 116 2 108 2021-09-08
SASAKWA 115 0 114 2021-09-08
STRINGTOWN 115 3 107 2021-09-08
TRYON 115 0 105 2021-09-08
VERDEN 114 1 111 2021-09-08
RATTAN 113 1 97 2021-09-08
CANADIAN 113 2 101 2021-09-08
LOOKEBA 110 4 106 2021-09-08
FOSS 110 0 104 2021-09-08
SAVANNA 110 1 101 2021-09-08
RAVIA 109 2 103 2021-09-08
LANGLEY 109 0 98 2021-09-08
KINTA 107 2 99 2021-09-08
DEWAR 106 1 96 2021-09-08
HAILEYVILLE 102 1 86 2021-09-08
OLUSTEE 102 0 101 2021-09-08
COYLE 99 0 94 2021-09-08
PITTSBURG 99 1 93 2021-09-08
SAWYER 94 1 84 2021-09-08
LENAPAH 93 0 85 2021-09-08
MARBLE CITY 93 0 91 2021-09-08
WAPANUCKA 93 2 90 2021-09-08
DUSTIN 91 3 87 2021-09-08
CUSTER CITY 89 1 88 2021-09-08
KETCHUM 88 3 78 2021-09-08
CALVIN 87 1 80 2021-09-08
DILL CITY 86 3 71 2021-09-08
LAMONT 83 1 74 2021-09-08
POCASSET 83 2 80 2021-09-08
KENEFIC 83 1 76 2021-09-08
LONGDALE 81 1 75 2021-09-08
BOYNTON 81 1 79 2021-09-08
SHIDLER 81 1 77 2021-09-08
KAW CITY 79 3 74 2021-09-08
RANDLETT 79 1 78 2021-09-08
COVINGTON 79 1 75 2021-09-08
CORN 78 4 72 2021-09-08
ORLANDO 78 1 74 2021-09-08
ARNETT 78 2 74 2021-09-08
DRUMMOND 76 1 71 2021-09-08
CROWDER 75 0 73 2021-09-08
WYNONA 74 2 70 2021-09-08
OKAY 74 1 68 2021-09-08
CASTLE 74 1 69 2021-09-08
FARGO 72 1 70 2021-09-08
PRUE 72 2 64 2021-09-08
INDIANOLA 70 0 66 2021-09-08
MARLAND 69 3 63 2021-09-08
CLEO SPRINGS 69 2 65 2021-09-08
LEHIGH 69 0 59 2021-09-08
NASH 69 1 66 2021-09-08
ACHILLE 68 2 60 2021-09-08
LANGSTON 68 1 49 2021-09-08
KREMLIN 68 0 68 2021-09-08
SPARKS 66 2 60 2021-09-08
REYDON 65 2 63 2021-09-08
WHITEFIELD 65 1 61 2021-09-08
AMES 65 0 65 2021-09-08
HASTINGS 64 1 59 2021-09-08
CARTER 63 0 63 2021-09-08
WAKITA 63 3 51 2021-09-08
LOCO 62 1 57 2021-09-08
ALINE 62 2 56 2021-09-08
FOSTER 61 0 58 2021-09-08
FAIRMONT 61 1 58 2021-09-08
MOUNTAIN PARK 61 1 56 2021-09-08
LONE WOLF 61 0 58 2021-09-08
FAXON 60 0 54 2021-09-08
TERRAL 60 2 50 2021-09-08
RALSTON 59 2 52 2021-09-08
GAGE 59 1 57 2021-09-08
OSAGE 57 1 53 2021-09-08
BERNICE 56 1 51 2021-09-08
TALOGA 56 0 55 2021-09-08
BURBANK 56 0 55 2021-09-08
MENO 56 0 53 2021-09-08
ROOSEVELT 55 0 51 2021-09-08
AVANT 53 2 48 2021-09-08
FREEDOM 53 0 43 2021-09-08
FORGAN 53 1 51 2021-09-08
CARMEN 52 3 48 2021-09-08
ROCKY 51 0 50 2021-09-08
SCHULTER 50 0 46 2021-09-08
DISNEY 49 0 45 2021-09-08
SHARON 49 1 46 2021-09-08
JET 48 1 46 2021-09-08
FRANCIS 48 1 43 2021-09-08
NORTH MIAMI 47 0 43 2021-09-08
COLONY 47 1 42 2021-09-08
NICOMA PARK 46 2 42 2021-09-08
BRADLEY 46 1 43 2021-09-08
EAKLY 46 1 39 2021-09-08
KEYES 45 0 45 2021-09-08
DEVOL 45 0 44 2021-09-08
MARSHALL 44 1 39 2021-09-08
GOLTRY 44 0 42 2021-09-08
ELDORADO 44 1 42 2021-09-08
DEER CREEK 44 1 43 2021-09-08
HANNA 44 0 42 2021-09-08
BUTLER 43 0 43 2021-09-08
HARDESTY 43 0 42 2021-09-08
GOLDSBY 42 0 42 2021-09-08
WILLOW 38 0 35 2021-09-08
BROMIDE 38 1 37 2021-09-08
BESSIE 37 1 32 2021-09-08
FITZHUGH 35 0 32 2021-09-08
MEDICINE PARK 35 1 34 2021-09-08
DAVIDSON 34 0 34 2021-09-08
HUNTER 34 0 33 2021-09-08
DIBBLE 34 0 32 2021-09-08
GOTEBO 33 1 32 2021-09-08
BRAMAN 33 1 27 2021-09-08
MILLERTON 33 2 26 2021-09-08
BURLINGTON 33 0 32 2021-09-08
ALDERSON 32 1 26 2021-09-08
DACOMA 32 0 30 2021-09-08
LAMAR 31 1 27 2021-09-08
FOYIL 31 1 29 2021-09-08
CAMARGO 30 0 30 2021-09-08
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-09-08
DOUGHERTY 29 0 26 2021-09-08
HITCHCOCK 29 0 28 2021-09-08
OPTIMA 28 0 28 2021-09-08
MARTHA 26 1 25 2021-09-08
VERA 24 0 19 2021-09-08
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 23 1 22 2021-09-08
HILLSDALE 23 0 23 2021-09-08
CROMWELL 23 2 21 2021-09-08
BOWLEGS 22 1 21 2021-09-08
WAINWRIGHT 22 0 22 2021-09-08
MANITOU 22 0 22 2021-09-08
FANSHAWE 16 0 14 2021-09-08
ALBION 15 0 13 2021-09-08
HALLETT 14 0 13 2021-09-08
PEORIA 14 0 12 2021-09-08
TATUMS 14 0 13 2021-09-08
GENE AUTRY 13 0 11 2021-09-08
ADDINGTON 12 0 9 2021-09-08
TULLAHASSEE 11 0 11 2021-09-08
REDBIRD 11 0 11 2021-09-08
SLICK 10 0 10 2021-09-08
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-09-08
BLACKBURN 9 0 7 2021-09-08
KEMP 7 0 7 2021-09-08
MOFFETT 6 0 6 2021-09-08
RENTIESVILLE 5 0 5 2021-09-08
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-09-08
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-09-08
HOFFMAN 2 0 2 2021-09-08
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-09-08
PINK 2 0 2 2021-09-08
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-09-08
SPORTSMEN ACRES 2 0 2 2021-09-08
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-09-08
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS 1 0 1 2021-09-08
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-09-08
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-09-08
COWLINGTON 1 0 1 2021-09-08
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-09-08
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-09-08
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-09-08
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-09-08
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-09-08
ST. LOUIS 1 0 0 2021-09-08
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-09-08
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-09-08
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-09-08
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-09-08

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you