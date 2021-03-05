ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma continues to reduce the risk of COVID-19 as more counties, including Garfield County, were reported in the “low” and “new normal” risk levels for spread of the virus Friday.
This week, 28 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the “orange,” or moderate, risk level, 47 are in the “yellow,” or low, risk level, and two, Harper and Jefferson, are in the “green,” or new normal, risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which Oklahoma State Department of Health releases every Friday.
Last week, there were 48 counties in the moderate-risk level and 29 in the low-risk. None were in the new normal-risk level.
Garfield County is in the low-risk level for the first time since Aug. 6, 2020, having reported 7.3 new daily cases per 100,000 population for seven days. Alfalfa, Grant, Major, Noble, Woods and Woodward counties also are in the same risk level, and Blaine and Kingfisher counties are in the moderate risk level, according to OSDH.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said he was surprised with Garfield County’s drop.
“It’s going the right way,” he said. “There’s probably a lot of factors (for the average decline), but I hope it keeps going that way.”
Of the entire Northwest Oklahoma region, six counties are in the moderate risk level, 11 are in the low risk level and one county, Harper, is in the new normal, and 2.4% of beds in the region’s health care systems are COVID-19-positive, second to East Central Oklahoma’s 2.1%.
With Garfield County below an average 14.29 daily new cases, beginning Monday, Autry Technology Center will no longer hold in-person classes in an alternate A/B schedule. Instead, students all will attend class in-person throughout the week, according to school protocol following OSDH’s guidelines.
Since the second week of school, two groups of Autry students have been attending class in-person two days a week and virtually the rest of the week — group A in person Mondays and Tuesdays and group B Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesday as an all-virtual day for students.
Outside group events and room reservations now will be possible, as well.
Masks, social distancing and check-in procedures are still required at Autry, and common areas, break rooms and shared foods are still restricted. Building access is still limited outside full-time class entrance, as well.
Daily update
Oklahoma reported 917 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The 0.2% increase brought the cumulative total of positive cases to 427,558, with 12,246 active, a single-day decrease of 133, and 410,778 recovered, including 1,050 since Thursday’s report, according to OSDH.
The total number of deaths on oklahoma.gov/covid19 remained at 4,534 as OSDH switched to a new way of reporting the state deaths on Wednesday in order to provide a more timely picture of the disease’s impact in the state.
According to the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, the count was at 7,202 on Friday. The CDC shows that Oklahoma has 4,056 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 574 probable deaths, bringing the total to 4,630.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 24,156 Friday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 346 currently are hospitalized, with 100 in ICU, according to OSHD’s Executive Report released Friday afternoon.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating one COVID-19 patient and had no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Friday it had three patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County increased by six Friday for a total of 7,599, with 191 active and 7,330, or 96.5%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,719, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 180 active cases and 6,469 recovered.
Of the county’s 78 deaths, 70 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 69 deaths.
There have been 2,941 cases, with 2,814 recovered and 37 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,687 cases, with 3,571 recovered and 32 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 40 cases with 38 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Friday included three each in Blaine and Kingfisher, two in Woodward and one each in Major, Noble and Woods. No cases were reported in Alfalfa or Grant counties.
Maggie Jackson, with OSDH, said while case averages are declining in Garfield County as more people build immunity to the virus, 25 deaths have still been reported in the last month.
“We’re still asking people to take precautions as we build up that herd immunity (through vaccinations),” Jackson said in a Facebook Live video for the city of Enid.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,093 cases, 3,004 recovered, 71 active and 18 deaths, 12 from Woodward, three from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,996 cases, 1,929 recovered, 43 active and 24 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, seven from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,352 cases, 1,291 recovered, 48 active and 13 deaths, including eight from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,187 cases, 1,159 recovered, 17 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,149 cases, 1,134 recovered, 10 active and five deaths, though city data shows seven: two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee.
• Blaine with 1,003 cases, 955 recovered, 40 active and eight deaths, two from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 940 cases, 910 recovered, 18 active and 12 deaths, eight from Fairview, one each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 538 cases, 523 recovered, eight active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
