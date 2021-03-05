ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma continues to reduce the risk of COVID-19 as more counties, including Garfield County, were reported in the “low” and “new normal” risk levels for spread of the virus Friday.

Weekly COVID-19 Risk Level Assessment 03/05/2021

Weekly COVID-19 Risk Assessment from March 5 for the week prior. (From OSDH)

This week, 28 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are in the “orange,” or moderate, risk level, 47 are in the “yellow,” or low, risk level, and two, Harper and Jefferson, are in the “green,” or new normal, risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which Oklahoma State Department of Health releases every Friday.

Last week, there were 48 counties in the moderate-risk level and 29 in the low-risk. None were in the new normal-risk level.

Garfield County is in the low-risk level for the first time since Aug. 6, 2020, having reported 7.3 new daily cases per 100,000 population for seven days. Alfalfa, Grant, Major, Noble, Woods and Woodward counties also are in the same risk level, and Blaine and Kingfisher counties are in the moderate risk level, according to OSDH.

Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said he was surprised with Garfield County’s drop.

“It’s going the right way,” he said. “There’s probably a lot of factors (for the average decline), but I hope it keeps going that way.”

Of the entire Northwest Oklahoma region, six counties are in the moderate risk level, 11 are in the low risk level and one county, Harper, is in the new normal, and 2.4% of beds in the region’s health care systems are COVID-19-positive, second to East Central Oklahoma’s 2.1%.

With Garfield County below an average 14.29 daily new cases, beginning Monday, Autry Technology Center will no longer hold in-person classes in an alternate A/B schedule. Instead, students all will attend class in-person throughout the week, according to school protocol following OSDH’s guidelines.

Since the second week of school, two groups of Autry students have been attending class in-person two days a week and virtually the rest of the week — group A in person Mondays and Tuesdays and group B Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesday as an all-virtual day for students.

Outside group events and room reservations now will be possible, as well.

Masks, social distancing and check-in procedures are still required at Autry, and common areas, break rooms and shared foods are still restricted. Building access is still limited outside full-time class entrance, as well.

Daily update

Oklahoma reported 917 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The 0.2% increase brought the cumulative total of positive cases to 427,558, with 12,246 active, a single-day decrease of 133, and 410,778 recovered, including 1,050 since Thursday’s report, according to OSDH.

The total number of deaths on oklahoma.gov/covid19 remained at 4,534 as OSDH switched to a new way of reporting the state deaths on Wednesday in order to provide a more timely picture of the disease’s impact in the state.

According to the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, the count was at 7,202 on Friday. The CDC shows that Oklahoma has 4,056 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 574 probable deaths, bringing the total to 4,630.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 24,156 Friday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 346 currently are hospitalized, with 100 in ICU, according to OSHD’s Executive Report released Friday afternoon.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating one COVID-19 patient and had no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Friday it had three patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County increased by six Friday for a total of 7,599, with 191 active and 7,330, or 96.5%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,719, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 180 active cases and 6,469 recovered.

Of the county’s 78 deaths, 70 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 69 deaths.

There have been 2,941 cases, with 2,814 recovered and 37 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,687 cases, with 3,571 recovered and 32 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 40 cases with 38 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Friday included three each in Blaine and Kingfisher, two in Woodward and one each in Major, Noble and Woods. No cases were reported in Alfalfa or Grant counties.

Maggie Jackson, with OSDH, said while case averages are declining in Garfield County as more people build immunity to the virus, 25 deaths have still been reported in the last month.

“We’re still asking people to take precautions as we build up that herd immunity (through vaccinations),” Jackson said in a Facebook Live video for the city of Enid.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,093 cases, 3,004 recovered, 71 active and 18 deaths, 12 from Woodward, three from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,996 cases, 1,929 recovered, 43 active and 24 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, seven from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,352 cases, 1,291 recovered, 48 active and 13 deaths, including eight from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,187 cases, 1,159 recovered, 17 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,149 cases, 1,134 recovered, 10 active and five deaths, though city data shows seven: two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee.

• Blaine with 1,003 cases, 955 recovered, 40 active and eight deaths, two from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 940 cases, 910 recovered, 18 active and 12 deaths, eight from Fairview, one each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 538 cases, 523 recovered, eight active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per city 03.05.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, March 5, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 61980 602 59601 2021-03-05
TULSA 42549 477 41179 2021-03-05
EDMOND 16697 104 16205 2021-03-05
BROKEN ARROW 15650 140 15260 2021-03-05
NORMAN 13323 139 12752 2021-03-05
OTHER*** 9959 64 9572 2021-03-05
YUKON 8834 45 8606 2021-03-05
LAWTON 7982 113 7366 2021-03-05
ENID 6719 70 6469 2021-03-05
MOORE 6174 43 5905 2021-03-05
STILLWATER 6014 24 5855 2021-03-05
CLAREMORE 5735 83 5482 2021-03-05
OWASSO 5154 43 5021 2021-03-05
MUSKOGEE 5081 82 4713 2021-03-05
SHAWNEE 4894 58 4732 2021-03-05
ARDMORE 4315 36 4138 2021-03-05
ADA 4074 39 3889 2021-03-05
TAHLEQUAH 3835 31 3631 2021-03-05
BARTLESVILLE 3811 74 3627 2021-03-05
PONCA CITY 3729 47 3576 2021-03-05
BIXBY 3504 24 3431 2021-03-05
DURANT 3500 30 3322 2021-03-05
SAND SPRINGS 3166 41 3059 2021-03-05
MCALESTER 3074 26 2962 2021-03-05
DUNCAN 2980 40 2865 2021-03-05
SAPULPA 2961 48 2852 2021-03-05
JENKS 2886 18 2817 2021-03-05
MUSTANG 2666 23 2589 2021-03-05
GUYMON 2562 23 2495 2021-03-05
ALTUS 2462 41 2324 2021-03-05
EL RENO 2431 20 2348 2021-03-05
GUTHRIE 2384 22 2260 2021-03-05
CHICKASHA 2348 45 2233 2021-03-05
COLLINSVILLE 2294 14 2239 2021-03-05
CHOCTAW 2276 21 2202 2021-03-05
BLANCHARD 2148 14 2068 2021-03-05
STILWELL 2097 19 1967 2021-03-05
MIAMI 2062 25 1996 2021-03-05
BETHANY 1931 20 1863 2021-03-05
WOODWARD 1806 12 1737 2021-03-05
WEATHERFORD 1794 22 1742 2021-03-05
COWETA 1789 26 1726 2021-03-05
CLINTON 1707 47 1607 2021-03-05
ELK CITY 1695 21 1611 2021-03-05
SKIATOOK 1657 10 1620 2021-03-05
PRYOR CREEK 1589 18 1531 2021-03-05
TAFT 1574 3 1556 2021-03-05
GLENPOOL 1565 17 1516 2021-03-05
POTEAU 1555 14 1505 2021-03-05
GROVE 1527 36 1462 2021-03-05
OKMULGEE 1494 29 1427 2021-03-05
VINITA 1476 8 1419 2021-03-05
SALLISAW 1466 14 1403 2021-03-05
SEMINOLE 1460 21 1390 2021-03-05
TUTTLE 1454 12 1408 2021-03-05
WAGONER 1404 17 1329 2021-03-05
PURCELL 1397 21 1319 2021-03-05
ATOKA 1380 9 1315 2021-03-05
CUSHING 1374 13 1317 2021-03-05
BROKEN BOW 1369 29 1273 2021-03-05
ANADARKO 1355 22 1271 2021-03-05
NOBLE 1294 17 1219 2021-03-05
PAULS VALLEY 1240 21 1187 2021-03-05
IDABEL 1225 18 1150 2021-03-05
SULPHUR 1223 13 1185 2021-03-05
NEWCASTLE 1222 8 1179 2021-03-05
LEXINGTON 1202 14 1116 2021-03-05
TECUMSEH 1185 10 1137 2021-03-05
HARRAH 1184 12 1136 2021-03-05
PIEDMONT 1151 6 1123 2021-03-05
FORT GIBSON 1142 13 1091 2021-03-05
MCLOUD 1105 5 1066 2021-03-05
MADILL 1049 6 1030 2021-03-05
MULDROW 1039 4 999 2021-03-05
MARLOW 998 12 966 2021-03-05
ALVA 992 9 971 2021-03-05
JAY 988 11 952 2021-03-05
MARIETTA 962 10 926 2021-03-05
CHECOTAH 961 16 902 2021-03-05
FORT SUPPLY 928 2 922 2021-03-05
HENRYETTA 918 13 883 2021-03-05
HUGO 912 11 857 2021-03-05
BRISTOW 910 24 864 2021-03-05
EUFAULA 879 19 808 2021-03-05
SAYRE 838 14 804 2021-03-05
KINGSTON 811 6 778 2021-03-05
HOMINY 803 3 783 2021-03-05
KINGFISHER 797 11 768 2021-03-05
CLEVELAND 762 14 736 2021-03-05
STIGLER 759 10 712 2021-03-05
OKEMAH 755 7 730 2021-03-05
MANNFORD 749 13 720 2021-03-05
CATOOSA 742 11 716 2021-03-05
ELGIN 731 8 705 2021-03-05
HELENA 729 2 721 2021-03-05
LINDSAY 721 11 690 2021-03-05
LOCUST GROVE 721 1 686 2021-03-05
CALERA 711 6 683 2021-03-05
CHANDLER 691 16 653 2021-03-05
PERRY 680 8 644 2021-03-05
HOLDENVILLE 680 11 637 2021-03-05
INOLA 679 6 656 2021-03-05
WEWOKA 677 9 639 2021-03-05
NOWATA 672 11 640 2021-03-05
SPIRO 669 1 658 2021-03-05
HEAVENER 664 10 643 2021-03-05
MOUNDS 658 9 627 2021-03-05
BLACKWELL 647 18 602 2021-03-05
CACHE 644 8 601 2021-03-05
HENNESSEY 643 7 626 2021-03-05
DAVIS 632 7 601 2021-03-05
SALINA 610 5 571 2021-03-05
AFTON 604 3 588 2021-03-05
SPERRY 597 2 585 2021-03-05
CHELSEA 596 10 574 2021-03-05
TISHOMINGO 591 9 562 2021-03-05
SPENCER 579 12 543 2021-03-05
WESTVILLE 570 4 553 2021-03-05
JONES 570 6 543 2021-03-05
BOLEY 565 8 548 2021-03-05
PERKINS 560 4 542 2021-03-05
WARR ACRES 560 1 537 2021-03-05
COMANCHE 543 14 519 2021-03-05
PRAGUE 533 6 516 2021-03-05
DEL CITY 529 9 494 2021-03-05
MIDWEST CITY 528 13 483 2021-03-05
ANTLERS 524 9 491 2021-03-05
WYNNEWOOD 513 4 488 2021-03-05
DEWEY 510 6 497 2021-03-05
PAWNEE 504 14 467 2021-03-05
FAIRVIEW 503 8 484 2021-03-05
HULBERT 502 4 479 2021-03-05
COALGATE 500 10 475 2021-03-05
VIAN 500 7 479 2021-03-05
OOLOGAH 491 4 474 2021-03-05
PAWHUSKA 490 8 468 2021-03-05
COLCORD 486 3 472 2021-03-05
ROLAND 486 2 475 2021-03-05
WILBURTON 484 7 462 2021-03-05
HASKELL 480 3 466 2021-03-05
CHOUTEAU 476 10 449 2021-03-05
HINTON 467 1 461 2021-03-05
MEEKER 466 19 440 2021-03-05
APACHE 464 6 436 2021-03-05
STRATFORD 438 6 421 2021-03-05
LONE GROVE 436 6 417 2021-03-05
WISTER 435 2 424 2021-03-05
FREDERICK 434 10 408 2021-03-05
NEWKIRK 429 3 412 2021-03-05
POCOLA 420 3 405 2021-03-05
CARNEGIE 414 9 382 2021-03-05
WILSON 410 9 387 2021-03-05
STROUD 407 4 392 2021-03-05
WALTERS 406 3 379 2021-03-05
TALIHINA 405 10 387 2021-03-05
KANSAS 400 6 384 2021-03-05
BEGGS 398 4 389 2021-03-05
NICHOLS HILLS 396 1 391 2021-03-05
WASHINGTON 392 4 378 2021-03-05
KONAWA 390 6 365 2021-03-05
WATONGA 388 1 369 2021-03-05
LUTHER 383 8 368 2021-03-05
COLBERT 368 9 339 2021-03-05
MANGUM 364 12 343 2021-03-05
VALLIANT 358 5 338 2021-03-05
TONKAWA 356 14 332 2021-03-05
HARTSHORNE 352 7 336 2021-03-05
WELLSTON 346 4 336 2021-03-05
MINCO 345 0 341 2021-03-05
MORRIS 335 4 328 2021-03-05
WYANDOTTE 327 4 312 2021-03-05
HOOKER 327 0 319 2021-03-05
HOBART 327 9 305 2021-03-05
FLETCHER 325 2 315 2021-03-05
MEAD 324 3 304 2021-03-05
NEW CORDELL 324 1 314 2021-03-05
COMMERCE 322 3 312 2021-03-05
CADDO 320 2 307 2021-03-05
HEALDTON 316 6 291 2021-03-05
GORE 314 4 295 2021-03-05
DRUMRIGHT 311 7 292 2021-03-05
PORUM 305 4 291 2021-03-05
HOWE 305 0 300 2021-03-05
PORTER 304 6 284 2021-03-05
ELMORE CITY 300 3 288 2021-03-05
QUAPAW 297 9 283 2021-03-05
FAIRLAND 294 3 287 2021-03-05
WARNER 289 2 270 2021-03-05
STONEWALL 286 2 277 2021-03-05
KIEFER 283 1 274 2021-03-05
ARCADIA 280 0 278 2021-03-05
BOKCHITO 273 2 262 2021-03-05
KELLYVILLE 271 4 260 2021-03-05
TALALA 269 3 261 2021-03-05
CRESCENT 265 3 256 2021-03-05
ADAIR 265 3 250 2021-03-05
BARNSDALL 264 6 248 2021-03-05
WAURIKA 262 6 253 2021-03-05
HOLLIS 259 3 239 2021-03-05
RINGLING 257 1 246 2021-03-05
ALLEN 256 3 247 2021-03-05
MAYSVILLE 252 8 235 2021-03-05
OKARCHE 245 4 235 2021-03-05
WAYNE 245 2 228 2021-03-05
CASHION 241 0 234 2021-03-05
EARLSBORO 241 2 230 2021-03-05
BOSWELL 238 1 227 2021-03-05
RUSH SPRINGS 230 3 223 2021-03-05
HYDRO 230 5 222 2021-03-05
PADEN 228 2 220 2021-03-05
CAMERON 227 0 222 2021-03-05
WRIGHT CITY 226 2 202 2021-03-05
WATTS 225 1 218 2021-03-05
BLAIR 225 1 212 2021-03-05
FORT COBB 223 2 212 2021-03-05
HAWORTH 219 3 207 2021-03-05
YALE 217 5 204 2021-03-05
BEAVER 217 4 205 2021-03-05
ROFF 215 1 204 2021-03-05
MOORELAND 215 3 205 2021-03-05
WAUKOMIS 213 0 210 2021-03-05
MAUD 213 0 203 2021-03-05
CHEROKEE 210 1 206 2021-03-05
LAVERNE 209 1 203 2021-03-05
PAOLI 209 2 205 2021-03-05
KEOTA 209 0 206 2021-03-05
CEMENT 206 0 198 2021-03-05
GERONIMO 203 2 191 2021-03-05
BILLINGS 202 1 198 2021-03-05
BOKOSHE 199 0 188 2021-03-05
OKEENE 199 0 198 2021-03-05
BINGER 198 10 181 2021-03-05
GLENCOE 198 2 188 2021-03-05
WETUMKA 196 3 184 2021-03-05
JENNINGS 192 2 184 2021-03-05
TEXHOMA 192 0 190 2021-03-05
QUINTON 191 1 176 2021-03-05
FAIRFAX 189 2 181 2021-03-05
BIG CABIN 189 2 180 2021-03-05
RINGWOOD 185 1 182 2021-03-05
CYRIL 183 2 175 2021-03-05
OCHELATA 183 3 174 2021-03-05
MORRISON 179 1 175 2021-03-05
ARAPAHO 179 4 174 2021-03-05
THOMAS 174 0 173 2021-03-05
WELCH 174 2 171 2021-03-05
NINNEKAH 173 1 165 2021-03-05
SHATTUCK 173 1 167 2021-03-05
CHEYENNE 172 2 165 2021-03-05
RED ROCK 170 2 161 2021-03-05
GEARY 168 2 164 2021-03-05
MEDFORD 168 1 166 2021-03-05
OKTAHA 167 0 161 2021-03-05
RAMONA 167 4 160 2021-03-05
INDIAHOMA 166 1 158 2021-03-05
FORT TOWSON 165 0 160 2021-03-05
SHADY POINT 163 1 160 2021-03-05
RED OAK 161 0 150 2021-03-05
SEILING 161 2 156 2021-03-05
BUFFALO 159 3 154 2021-03-05
GOODWELL 159 1 155 2021-03-05
WELEETKA 158 3 149 2021-03-05
SNYDER 156 5 145 2021-03-05
THACKERVILLE 155 1 154 2021-03-05
CALUMET 154 0 153 2021-03-05
DEPEW 154 2 150 2021-03-05
PANAMA 153 1 144 2021-03-05
GRACEMONT 152 3 145 2021-03-05
CANTON 149 2 135 2021-03-05
BENNINGTON 146 2 139 2021-03-05
COPAN 145 2 138 2021-03-05
KREBS 144 2 135 2021-03-05
BURNS FLAT 144 1 139 2021-03-05
UNION CITY 143 1 140 2021-03-05
TEMPLE 141 9 122 2021-03-05
TERLTON 141 1 137 2021-03-05
CLAYTON 140 1 129 2021-03-05
WANETTE 139 0 136 2021-03-05
MILBURN 138 3 128 2021-03-05
POND CREEK 138 0 135 2021-03-05
BLUEJACKET 136 1 132 2021-03-05
GRANITE 136 5 125 2021-03-05
WEBBERS FALLS 134 0 126 2021-03-05
MANNSVILLE 133 3 126 2021-03-05
CANUTE 133 0 126 2021-03-05
VICI 133 1 127 2021-03-05
ARKOMA 133 1 130 2021-03-05
BOISE CITY 132 0 130 2021-03-05
KIOWA 128 2 123 2021-03-05
GARBER 127 1 126 2021-03-05
ALEX 126 5 114 2021-03-05
HAMMON 125 2 117 2021-03-05
ASHER 124 0 118 2021-03-05
SPAVINAW 124 1 115 2021-03-05
LEEDEY 123 4 114 2021-03-05
LAHOMA 123 5 117 2021-03-05
MOUNTAIN VIEW 122 1 109 2021-03-05
TIPTON 122 3 117 2021-03-05
GRANDFIELD 120 1 114 2021-03-05
CHATTANOOGA 118 2 115 2021-03-05
DAVENPORT 116 0 112 2021-03-05
SOPER 115 1 108 2021-03-05
ERICK 115 1 111 2021-03-05
VELMA 114 2 111 2021-03-05
COUNCIL HILL 113 2 107 2021-03-05
SENTINEL 110 1 107 2021-03-05
AGRA 109 1 104 2021-03-05
MULHALL 109 0 106 2021-03-05
RYAN 109 1 105 2021-03-05
CANEY 107 1 105 2021-03-05
OAKS 107 2 103 2021-03-05
DELAWARE 106 2 103 2021-03-05
MILL CREEK 106 0 105 2021-03-05
TUPELO 105 2 103 2021-03-05
TYRONE 104 0 97 2021-03-05
SASAKWA 103 0 101 2021-03-05
BRAGGS 102 1 98 2021-03-05
WAYNOKA 102 0 99 2021-03-05
MCCURTAIN 100 1 94 2021-03-05
DOVER 99 2 95 2021-03-05
RATLIFF CITY 98 0 94 2021-03-05
OILTON 97 3 91 2021-03-05
BYARS 97 1 96 2021-03-05
AMBER 95 3 92 2021-03-05
GARVIN 94 0 89 2021-03-05
GANS 94 0 91 2021-03-05
VERDEN 94 1 91 2021-03-05
LOOKEBA 90 2 87 2021-03-05
SPRINGER 87 1 82 2021-03-05
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-03-05
WANN 84 2 77 2021-03-05
STERLING 84 1 81 2021-03-05
STRINGTOWN 84 2 80 2021-03-05
RATTAN 82 1 77 2021-03-05
STUART 82 0 81 2021-03-05
KINTA 81 0 76 2021-03-05
RAVIA 81 2 75 2021-03-05
CUSTER CITY 80 0 80 2021-03-05
DEWAR 80 0 75 2021-03-05
OLUSTEE 79 0 72 2021-03-05
TRYON 79 0 77 2021-03-05
SAVANNA 79 0 77 2021-03-05
PITTSBURG 77 1 75 2021-03-05
RIPLEY 75 1 74 2021-03-05
COYLE 74 0 73 2021-03-05
CARNEY 74 2 71 2021-03-05
CANADIAN 72 0 70 2021-03-05
CORN 71 3 67 2021-03-05
DUSTIN 70 1 68 2021-03-05
COVINGTON 70 1 69 2021-03-05
LAMONT 70 1 68 2021-03-05
ARNETT 69 0 66 2021-03-05
FARGO 68 1 67 2021-03-05
HAILEYVILLE 68 0 66 2021-03-05
POCASSET 66 1 65 2021-03-05
WAPANUCKA 66 1 60 2021-03-05
LONGDALE 66 0 63 2021-03-05
DRUMMOND 66 0 63 2021-03-05
ORLANDO 64 0 63 2021-03-05
DILL CITY 64 0 62 2021-03-05
SAWYER 64 1 58 2021-03-05
NASH 64 1 61 2021-03-05
KETCHUM 63 1 58 2021-03-05
LENAPAH 63 0 56 2021-03-05
KREMLIN 63 0 62 2021-03-05
MARBLE CITY 62 0 59 2021-03-05
KAW CITY 62 1 61 2021-03-05
BOYNTON 61 0 59 2021-03-05
RANDLETT 60 1 57 2021-03-05
CLEO SPRINGS 59 1 56 2021-03-05
SHIDLER 58 0 57 2021-03-05
CASTLE 58 0 57 2021-03-05
AMES 58 0 57 2021-03-05
KENEFIC 57 1 53 2021-03-05
REYDON 57 0 54 2021-03-05
CROWDER 57 0 52 2021-03-05
LANGLEY 56 0 54 2021-03-05
WHITEFIELD 55 0 53 2021-03-05
WYNONA 54 2 49 2021-03-05
INDIANOLA 54 0 53 2021-03-05
FAIRMONT 54 1 52 2021-03-05
ALINE 54 2 51 2021-03-05
OKAY 53 1 47 2021-03-05
CALVIN 53 1 51 2021-03-05
CARTER 53 0 50 2021-03-05
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-03-05
LONE WOLF 52 0 51 2021-03-05
LEHIGH 52 0 51 2021-03-05
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-03-05
MENO 50 0 49 2021-03-05
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-03-05
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-03-05
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-03-05
FORGAN 48 1 47 2021-03-05
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-03-05
ACHILLE 47 0 43 2021-03-05
TALOGA 47 0 46 2021-03-05
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 43 2021-03-05
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-03-05
CARMEN 46 2 44 2021-03-05
HASTINGS 45 1 44 2021-03-05
BURBANK 44 0 43 2021-03-05
ROOSEVELT 43 0 39 2021-03-05
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-03-05
SHARON 43 1 40 2021-03-05
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-03-05
SPARKS 41 1 38 2021-03-05
BUTLER 41 0 39 2021-03-05
DEER CREEK 40 1 38 2021-03-05
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-03-05
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-03-05
JET 39 0 39 2021-03-05
OSAGE 39 0 39 2021-03-05
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-03-05
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-03-05
GOLTRY 39 0 38 2021-03-05
DEVOL 37 0 36 2021-03-05
GOLDSBY 37 0 36 2021-03-05
FRANCIS 37 1 32 2021-03-05
ROCKY 37 0 36 2021-03-05
MARSHALL 36 0 35 2021-03-05
HANNA 36 0 32 2021-03-05
BERNICE 36 0 34 2021-03-05
FREEDOM 36 0 35 2021-03-05
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-03-05
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-03-05
NICOMA PARK 33 1 31 2021-03-05
AVANT 31 0 30 2021-03-05
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-03-05
GOTEBO 30 0 30 2021-03-05
HUNTER 30 0 29 2021-03-05
WILLOW 30 0 29 2021-03-05
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-03-05
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-03-05
KEYES 30 0 28 2021-03-05
BESSIE 30 1 28 2021-03-05
GOULD 29 0 27 2021-03-05
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-03-05
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-03-05
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-03-05
MILLERTON 26 2 23 2021-03-05
OPTIMA 26 0 26 2021-03-05
HITCHCOCK 25 0 25 2021-03-05
DIBBLE 25 0 24 2021-03-05
DISNEY 25 0 25 2021-03-05
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 22 2021-03-05
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-03-05
BRAMAN 22 1 20 2021-03-05
FOYIL 21 1 18 2021-03-05
MARTHA 21 1 18 2021-03-05
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-03-05
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-03-05
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-03-05
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-03-05
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-03-05
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 14 2021-03-05
ALDERSON 18 0 18 2021-03-05
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-03-05
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-03-05
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-03-05
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-03-05
FANSHAWE 12 0 12 2021-03-05
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-03-05
HALLETT 10 0 9 2021-03-05
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-03-05
VERA 9 0 9 2021-03-05
THE VILLAGE 8 0 7 2021-03-05
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-03-05
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-03-05
REDBIRD 6 0 5 2021-03-05
KEMP 5 0 5 2021-03-05
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-03-05
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-03-05
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-03-05
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-03-05
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-03-05
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-03-05
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-03-05
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-03-05
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-03-05
PINK 2 0 2 2021-03-05
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-03-05
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-03-05
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-03-05
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-03-05
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-03-05
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-03-05
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-03-05
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-03-05
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-03-05
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-03-05
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-03-05
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-03-05
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-03-05

Oklahoma per county 03.05.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, March 5, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 81462 758 78448 2021-03-05
TULSA 71329 723 69238 2021-03-05
CLEVELAND 28905 274 27622 2021-03-05
CANADIAN 16026 97 15581 2021-03-05
COMANCHE 12179 140 11437 2021-03-05
ROGERS 9952 119 9573 2021-03-05
MUSKOGEE 9117 106 8608 2021-03-05
PAYNE 8420 47 8168 2021-03-05
POTTAWATOMIE 7957 79 7674 2021-03-05
WAGONER 7728 83 7455 2021-03-05
GARFIELD 7599 78 7330 2021-03-05
CREEK 6608 117 6342 2021-03-05
BRYAN 5933 56 5624 2021-03-05
CARTER 5747 60 5490 2021-03-05
GRADY 5682 76 5460 2021-03-05
CHEROKEE 5440 44 5155 2021-03-05
LE FLORE 5400 44 5231 2021-03-05
KAY 5098 81 4864 2021-03-05
MCCLAIN 5058 50 4833 2021-03-05
PONTOTOC 4957 48 4735 2021-03-05
WASHINGTON 4848 89 4628 2021-03-05
STEPHENS 4696 68 4523 2021-03-05
OSAGE 4504 52 4343 2021-03-05
PITTSBURG 4446 39 4274 2021-03-05
DELAWARE 4384 62 4211 2021-03-05
CUSTER 4026 72 3866 2021-03-05
MAYES 4024 38 3840 2021-03-05
LOGAN 4003 28 3835 2021-03-05
SEQUOYAH 3937 31 3782 2021-03-05
CADDO 3838 58 3634 2021-03-05
MCCURTAIN 3827 64 3574 2021-03-05
OKMULGEE 3638 50 3507 2021-03-05
OTTAWA 3633 46 3512 2021-03-05
GARVIN 3472 52 3317 2021-03-05
TEXAS 3453 24 3362 2021-03-05
ADAIR 3104 25 2942 2021-03-05
WOODWARD 3093 18 3004 2021-03-05
LINCOLN 3092 54 2958 2021-03-05
JACKSON 2951 44 2780 2021-03-05
BECKHAM 2793 37 2664 2021-03-05
SEMINOLE 2760 39 2619 2021-03-05
KINGFISHER 1996 24 1929 2021-03-05
MCINTOSH 1931 35 1796 2021-03-05
MURRAY 1923 22 1849 2021-03-05
CRAIG 1897 11 1829 2021-03-05
MARSHALL 1870 12 1819 2021-03-05
ATOKA 1774 13 1701 2021-03-05
OKFUSKEE 1761 20 1702 2021-03-05
PAWNEE 1722 33 1639 2021-03-05
CHOCTAW 1569 14 1481 2021-03-05
LOVE 1429 12 1381 2021-03-05
NOBLE 1352 13 1291 2021-03-05
JOHNSTON 1334 20 1259 2021-03-05
HASKELL 1226 11 1161 2021-03-05
WOODS 1187 11 1159 2021-03-05
HUGHES 1163 17 1095 2021-03-05
ALFALFA 1149 5 1134 2021-03-05
NOWATA 1109 16 1053 2021-03-05
WASHITA 1057 9 1019 2021-03-05
BLAINE 1003 8 955 2021-03-05
PUSHMATAHA 994 14 935 2021-03-05
MAJOR 940 12 910 2021-03-05
LATIMER 812 9 773 2021-03-05
KIOWA 796 16 741 2021-03-05
TILLMAN 751 14 709 2021-03-05
COAL 684 14 654 2021-03-05
JEFFERSON 672 12 646 2021-03-05
COTTON 653 13 602 2021-03-05
GRANT 538 7 523 2021-03-05
GREER 537 17 504 2021-03-05
DEWEY 536 6 511 2021-03-05
BEAVER 440 6 421 2021-03-05
HARPER 407 4 395 2021-03-05
ROGER MILLS 383 7 361 2021-03-05
ELLIS 352 3 337 2021-03-05
HARMON 290 3 269 2021-03-05
CIMARRON 198 1 192 2021-03-05
4 0 0 2021-03-05

