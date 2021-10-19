OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Department of Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines may be administered at the same time as a flu shot.
Following guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, timing of vaccines no longer need to be taken into account, meaning the flu shot and COVID vaccine can be safely co-administered the same day.
Previously, two weeks between administration of the COVID vaccine and any other vaccinations was suggested. But OSDH now states adverse "side effects are unlikely from co-administration of the COVID vaccine and others." It is considered best practice to administer the vaccines in separate limbs if possible, according to OSDH.
The flu and COVID have similar symptoms along with the common cold and seasonal allergies, according to OSDH officials, and it is possible to contract both the flu and COVID at the same time.
“Now is the time to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Fauzia Khan, director of OSDH Immunization Service. “With the holidays approaching, the flu and COVID both continue to be a threat to our families and communities. Stay safe this holiday season by protecting yourself and others through immunization.”
For protections against seasonal allergies and other upper respiratory illnesses, the OSDH recommends wearing masks when social distancing is not possible, washing hands and wiping down surfaces with a disinfectant frequently.
Oklahomans can find information online at vaccines.gov, calling the 2-1-1 helpline or contacting county health departments.
