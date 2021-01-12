ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 2,210 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 29 additional deaths, including an Enid woman, bringing the death total to more than 2,800, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 0.7% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 337,457, with 40,024 of those active, a single-day decrease of 3,139, and 294,629 recovered, an increase of 5,320 since Monday, according to OSDH data.
Statewide, there have been 2,804 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 29 deaths reported Tuesday, 21 were in the 65 and older age group: a Beckham County man, two women and one man in Cleveland County, one Comanche County man, one Garfield County woman, one woman and one man in Garvin County, one Hughes County woman, one Lincoln County woman, one McClain County man, one woman and four men in Oklahoma County, one Osage County woman, one Rogers County man, one Sequoyah County woman, one Stephens County man and one Washita County man.
Five of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one Cleveland County woman, one Cotton County man, one Oklahoma County man, one Pottawatomie County woman and one Seminole County man. The remaining three deaths were in the 36-49 age group: two Cherokee County men and one Pontotoc County man.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 18,952, according to OSDH on Tuesday. Of those, 1,856 currently were hospitalized, with 477 in ICU, according to OSDH's Tuesday Executive Report.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Tuesday it was treating 14 patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center also reported 15 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported by the hospitals.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 25 Tuesday for a total of 6,083, with 548 active and 5,488, or 90.2%, recovered, according to the OSDH.
The majority of the cases, 5,364, or 88.1%, have been in Enid, with 490 active cases in the city and 4,830 recovered. Of the county’s 47 deaths, 44 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.
In Enid, there have been 2,427 cases, with 2,202 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,873 cases, with 2,567 recovered and 16 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.
There have been 47 deaths in Garfield County, with 44 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included two in Woodward, eight in Kingfisher, nine in Noble, four in Woods, 10 in Alfalfa, one in Major, five in Blaine and three in Grant.
State update
There have been 178,631 Oklahoma women and 158,764 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 62 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,171 in the 0-4 age group, 35,718 in the 5-17 age group, 106,798 in the 18-35 age group, 73,491 in the 36-49 age group, 65,681 in the 50-64 age group and 49,542 in the 65 and older age group. There were 56 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,775 deaths in the state, 2,234 have been 65 and older and 441 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 102 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 26 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,593, than women, 1,211, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.
Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 479 in Oklahoma; 457 in Tulsa; 177 in Cleveland; 89 in Rogers; 79 in Comanche; 72 in Creek; 66 in Washington; 57 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 56 in Muskogee; 52 in Wagoner; 47 in Garfield; 46 in Delaware; 44 in Kay; 42 in Pottawatomie; 41 in Caddo; 40 in Bryan; 39 in Grady; 38 each in Custer and Jackson; 37 in Lincoln; 33 each in Le Flore and Payne; 32 each in Osage and Ottawa; 31 in McClain; 30 each in Okmulgee and Stephens; 28 in Pontotoc; 27 in Mayes; 25 in Pittsburg; 24 in Beckham; 23 in Cherokee; 22 each in Garvin and Seminole; 21 in Sequoyah; 19 in Carter; 18 each in McIntosh and Texas; 16 in Pawnee; 15 each in Adair, Logan and Okfuskee; 12 each in Cotton, Kingfisher and Kiowa; 11 each in Hughes, Johnston and Murray; 10 each in Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; nine in Greer; eight in Love; seven each in Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Latimer, Marshall, Noble and Pushmataha; six each in Coal and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Grant and Woods; four each in Blaine, Jefferson, Major and Washita; three each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey and Harper; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,700 cases, 2,508 recovered, 191 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,631 cases, 1,490 recovered, 129 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,111 cases, 982 recovered, 122 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 1,066 cases, 982 recovered, 79 active and five deaths from Alva.
• Alfalfa with 997 cases, 943 recovered, 49 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.
• Major with 793 cases, 714 recovered, 75 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Blaine with 767 cases, 674 recovered, 89 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.
• Grant with 439 cases, 393 recovered, 41 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 38 Tuesday, with 115 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC reported Tuesday on its website that there were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.
Inmates in quarantine included five at Enid Community, 201 at James Crabtree and two at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.
