Covid-19 model
CDC Photo

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 2,210 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 29 additional deaths, including an Enid woman, bringing the death total to more than 2,800, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The 0.7% increase in cases brought the total cumulative number to 337,457, with 40,024 of those active, a single-day decrease of 3,139, and 294,629 recovered, an increase of 5,320 since Monday, according to OSDH data.

Statewide, there have been 2,804 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 29 deaths reported Tuesday, 21 were in the 65 and older age group: a Beckham County man, two women and one man in Cleveland County, one Comanche County man, one Garfield County woman, one woman and one man in Garvin County, one Hughes County woman, one Lincoln County woman, one McClain County man, one woman and four men in Oklahoma County, one Osage County woman, one Rogers County man, one Sequoyah County woman, one Stephens County man and one Washita County man.

Five of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one Cleveland County woman, one Cotton County man, one Oklahoma County man, one Pottawatomie County woman and one Seminole County man. The remaining three deaths were in the 36-49 age group: two Cherokee County men and one Pontotoc County man.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 18,952, according to OSDH on Tuesday. Of those, 1,856 currently were hospitalized, with 477 in ICU, according to OSDH's Tuesday Executive Report.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported Tuesday it was treating 14 patients with the virus. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center also reported 15 COVID-19-positive patients. No deaths were reported by the hospitals.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 25 Tuesday for a total of 6,083, with 548 active and 5,488, or 90.2%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,364, or 88.1%, have been in Enid, with 490 active cases in the city and 4,830 recovered. Of the county’s 47 deaths, 44 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.

In Enid, there have been 2,427 cases, with 2,202 recovered and 27 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,873 cases, with 2,567 recovered and 16 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Tuesday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/.

There have been 47 deaths in Garfield County, with 44 from Enid and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases included two in Woodward, eight in Kingfisher, nine in Noble, four in Woods, 10 in Alfalfa, one in Major, five in Blaine and three in Grant.

State update

There have been 178,631 Oklahoma women and 158,764 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Tuesday. There were 62 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,171 in the 0-4 age group, 35,718 in the 5-17 age group, 106,798 in the 18-35 age group, 73,491 in the 36-49 age group, 65,681 in the 50-64 age group and 49,542 in the 65 and older age group. There were 56 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,775 deaths in the state, 2,234 have been 65 and older and 441 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 102 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 26 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,593, than women, 1,211, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Tuesday.

Data shows deaths in 76 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 479 in Oklahoma; 457 in Tulsa; 177 in Cleveland; 89 in Rogers; 79 in Comanche; 72 in Creek; 66 in Washington; 57 each in Canadian and McCurtain; 56 in Muskogee; 52 in Wagoner; 47 in Garfield; 46 in Delaware; 44 in Kay; 42 in Pottawatomie; 41 in Caddo; 40 in Bryan; 39 in Grady; 38 each in Custer and Jackson; 37 in Lincoln; 33 each in Le Flore and Payne; 32 each in Osage and Ottawa; 31 in McClain; 30 each in Okmulgee and Stephens; 28 in Pontotoc; 27 in Mayes; 25 in Pittsburg; 24 in Beckham; 23 in Cherokee; 22 each in Garvin and Seminole; 21 in Sequoyah; 19 in Carter; 18 each in McIntosh and Texas; 16 in Pawnee; 15 each in Adair, Logan and Okfuskee; 12 each in Cotton, Kingfisher and Kiowa; 11 each in Hughes, Johnston and Murray; 10 each in Nowata, Tillman and Woodward; nine in Greer; eight in Love; seven each in Choctaw, Craig, Haskell, Latimer, Marshall, Noble and Pushmataha; six each in Coal and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Grant and Woods; four each in Blaine, Jefferson, Major and Washita; three each in Atoka, Beaver, Dewey and Harper; and one each in Cimarron and Ellis.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Tuesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,700 cases, 2,508 recovered, 191 active and 10 deaths, seven from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,631 cases, 1,490 recovered, 129 active and 12 deaths, four from Okarche, three each from Hennessey and Kingfisher and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,111 cases, 982 recovered, 122 active and seven deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 1,066 cases, 982 recovered, 79 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 997 cases, 943 recovered, 49 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 793 cases, 714 recovered, 75 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 767 cases, 674 recovered, 89 active and four deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and one not listed by town.

• Grant with 439 cases, 393 recovered, 41 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 38 Tuesday, with 115 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Tuesday on its website that there were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center, James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in quarantine included five at Enid Community, 201 at James Crabtree and two at William S. Key, according to the DOC website.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per city 01.12.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 50102 381 44162 2021-01-12
TULSA 33074 302 29079 2021-01-12
EDMOND 13303 67 11726 2021-01-12
BROKEN ARROW 11940 91 10409 2021-01-12
NORMAN 10730 93 9354 2021-01-12
OTHER*** 6892 38 6034 2021-01-12
YUKON 6793 21 6010 2021-01-12
LAWTON 5536 62 4737 2021-01-12
ENID 5364 44 4830 2021-01-12
STILLWATER 4977 15 4475 2021-01-12
MOORE 4891 31 4235 2021-01-12
CLAREMORE 4617 68 3923 2021-01-12
MUSKOGEE 3981 45 3305 2021-01-12
OWASSO 3979 20 3425 2021-01-12
SHAWNEE 3959 31 3482 2021-01-12
TAHLEQUAH 3158 15 2630 2021-01-12
ADA 3065 22 2600 2021-01-12
ARDMORE 3048 14 2347 2021-01-12
PONCA CITY 2926 26 2493 2021-01-12
BARTLESVILLE 2867 55 2477 2021-01-12
DURANT 2744 23 2346 2021-01-12
BIXBY 2534 15 2235 2021-01-12
MCALESTER 2511 22 2203 2021-01-12
SAND SPRINGS 2395 23 2028 2021-01-12
GUYMON 2355 18 2205 2021-01-12
DUNCAN 2268 19 1933 2021-01-12
JENKS 2158 14 1923 2021-01-12
SAPULPA 2141 32 1877 2021-01-12
ALTUS 2109 35 1915 2021-01-12
EL RENO 2083 13 1931 2021-01-12
MUSTANG 2034 17 1797 2021-01-12
GUTHRIE 1875 9 1615 2021-01-12
CHICKASHA 1864 23 1660 2021-01-12
COLLINSVILLE 1781 10 1505 2021-01-12
CHOCTAW 1759 10 1516 2021-01-12
MIAMI 1753 21 1563 2021-01-12
BLANCHARD 1695 9 1490 2021-01-12
STILWELL 1577 13 1261 2021-01-12
BETHANY 1566 14 1392 2021-01-12
TAFT 1562 2 1547 2021-01-12
WOODWARD 1505 7 1343 2021-01-12
CLINTON 1499 20 1346 2021-01-12
WEATHERFORD 1473 14 1347 2021-01-12
COWETA 1397 18 1224 2021-01-12
ELK CITY 1342 12 1178 2021-01-12
SKIATOOK 1278 8 1125 2021-01-12
VINITA 1273 6 1127 2021-01-12
GROVE 1227 30 1056 2021-01-12
OKMULGEE 1221 15 1021 2021-01-12
SALLISAW 1204 10 1013 2021-01-12
GLENPOOL 1199 10 1016 2021-01-12
POTEAU 1195 9 1080 2021-01-12
TUTTLE 1174 7 1063 2021-01-12
PURCELL 1155 11 1004 2021-01-12
CUSHING 1137 8 1027 2021-01-12
PRYOR CREEK 1134 14 966 2021-01-12
ATOKA 1126 2 1010 2021-01-12
BROKEN BOW 1120 29 979 2021-01-12
SEMINOLE 1101 11 930 2021-01-12
ANADARKO 1092 16 938 2021-01-12
IDABEL 1058 14 951 2021-01-12
LEXINGTON 1030 10 894 2021-01-12
WAGONER 1026 11 867 2021-01-12
NEWCASTLE 993 7 860 2021-01-12
PAULS VALLEY 986 7 852 2021-01-12
NOBLE 949 11 813 2021-01-12
TECUMSEH 941 5 827 2021-01-12
SULPHUR 934 8 765 2021-01-12
FORT SUPPLY 920 2 914 2021-01-12
PIEDMONT 903 5 797 2021-01-12
MCLOUD 899 4 788 2021-01-12
ALVA 896 5 834 2021-01-12
HARRAH 863 5 754 2021-01-12
MADILL 831 3 717 2021-01-12
JAY 824 4 688 2021-01-12
FORT GIBSON 808 8 660 2021-01-12
MARLOW 799 6 708 2021-01-12
HUGO 791 6 694 2021-01-12
MARIETTA 788 6 657 2021-01-12
CHECOTAH 772 8 641 2021-01-12
HENRYETTA 752 11 660 2021-01-12
SAYRE 726 10 671 2021-01-12
MULDROW 724 3 588 2021-01-12
BRISTOW 716 15 587 2021-01-12
EUFAULA 702 11 570 2021-01-12
HOMINY 695 2 665 2021-01-12
HELENA 661 2 652 2021-01-12
KINGFISHER 659 3 598 2021-01-12
STIGLER 634 6 545 2021-01-12
LINDSAY 612 5 508 2021-01-12
OKEMAH 603 5 517 2021-01-12
CATOOSA 586 9 495 2021-01-12
KINGSTON 568 4 465 2021-01-12
HEAVENER 561 8 502 2021-01-12
HOLDENVILLE 559 5 503 2021-01-12
ELGIN 557 4 481 2021-01-12
CHANDLER 556 13 482 2021-01-12
BOLEY 556 7 539 2021-01-12
CALERA 551 2 483 2021-01-12
CLEVELAND 548 6 476 2021-01-12
WEWOKA 536 6 453 2021-01-12
SPIRO 532 1 480 2021-01-12
PERRY 532 3 465 2021-01-12
HENNESSEY 530 3 487 2021-01-12
LOCUST GROVE 529 0 453 2021-01-12
AFTON 512 2 459 2021-01-12
INOLA 509 3 426 2021-01-12
CHELSEA 488 6 404 2021-01-12
MANNFORD 487 6 393 2021-01-12
MOUNDS 487 6 427 2021-01-12
NOWATA 480 7 387 2021-01-12
TISHOMINGO 478 5 405 2021-01-12
CACHE 472 5 403 2021-01-12
SPENCER 471 7 414 2021-01-12
DAVIS 470 2 392 2021-01-12
SPERRY 469 2 402 2021-01-12
BLACKWELL 463 8 393 2021-01-12
WARR ACRES 460 1 431 2021-01-12
JONES 458 3 401 2021-01-12
PRAGUE 455 4 419 2021-01-12
FAIRVIEW 442 2 412 2021-01-12
SALINA 433 2 360 2021-01-12
MIDWEST CITY 433 10 379 2021-01-12
VIAN 432 3 355 2021-01-12
PERKINS 429 4 362 2021-01-12
ANTLERS 429 6 346 2021-01-12
DEL CITY 426 3 342 2021-01-12
PAWHUSKA 422 5 329 2021-01-12
WESTVILLE 418 2 344 2021-01-12
COMANCHE 417 4 331 2021-01-12
HINTON 416 0 396 2021-01-12
COALGATE 415 5 361 2021-01-12
PAWNEE 412 7 345 2021-01-12
HULBERT 407 3 329 2021-01-12
HASKELL 395 1 331 2021-01-12
WYNNEWOOD 395 2 339 2021-01-12
MEEKER 394 13 346 2021-01-12
OOLOGAH 391 2 328 2021-01-12
COLCORD 385 3 318 2021-01-12
FREDERICK 376 8 334 2021-01-12
APACHE 374 3 327 2021-01-12
CHOUTEAU 366 8 326 2021-01-12
DEWEY 359 4 317 2021-01-12
WILBURTON 357 5 312 2021-01-12
STRATFORD 354 1 313 2021-01-12
TALIHINA 344 7 282 2021-01-12
CARNEGIE 344 6 306 2021-01-12
WISTER 341 1 302 2021-01-12
KANSAS 341 6 267 2021-01-12
ROLAND 337 1 276 2021-01-12
WASHINGTON 333 2 304 2021-01-12
NEWKIRK 333 2 283 2021-01-12
NICHOLS HILLS 324 0 291 2021-01-12
LONE GROVE 322 1 249 2021-01-12
BEGGS 317 4 271 2021-01-12
STROUD 309 3 260 2021-01-12
POCOLA 306 3 265 2021-01-12
KONAWA 302 3 266 2021-01-12
WALTERS 301 3 255 2021-01-12
HOOKER 296 0 271 2021-01-12
WATONGA 294 1 255 2021-01-12
MINCO 292 0 273 2021-01-12
MORRIS 289 0 266 2021-01-12
VALLIANT 288 4 266 2021-01-12
WILSON 283 1 210 2021-01-12
COMMERCE 283 2 254 2021-01-12
GORE 282 4 243 2021-01-12
LUTHER 276 4 236 2021-01-12
WELLSTON 276 0 228 2021-01-12
MANGUM 274 9 250 2021-01-12
HARTSHORNE 271 0 223 2021-01-12
WYANDOTTE 267 2 231 2021-01-12
TONKAWA 260 8 227 2021-01-12
NEW CORDELL 260 0 236 2021-01-12
QUAPAW 259 4 225 2021-01-12
COLBERT 257 8 210 2021-01-12
HOWE 249 0 208 2021-01-12
CADDO 248 1 217 2021-01-12
MEAD 247 3 218 2021-01-12
WARNER 245 0 214 2021-01-12
HOBART 245 6 228 2021-01-12
PORUM 244 2 214 2021-01-12
FAIRLAND 244 1 222 2021-01-12
ELMORE CITY 241 3 205 2021-01-12
FLETCHER 237 2 201 2021-01-12
KELLYVILLE 222 2 184 2021-01-12
WAURIKA 222 2 193 2021-01-12
ARCADIA 222 0 209 2021-01-12
PORTER 219 1 197 2021-01-12
HOLLIS 217 0 201 2021-01-12
KIEFER 216 1 190 2021-01-12
HEALDTON 215 2 153 2021-01-12
ADAIR 213 1 186 2021-01-12
STONEWALL 211 1 189 2021-01-12
BOKCHITO 211 1 187 2021-01-12
CRESCENT 208 2 181 2021-01-12
WAYNE 208 2 178 2021-01-12
PADEN 208 0 188 2021-01-12
DRUMRIGHT 207 3 171 2021-01-12
TALALA 206 1 174 2021-01-12
ALLEN 205 2 170 2021-01-12
MAYSVILLE 205 4 174 2021-01-12
CASHION 203 0 179 2021-01-12
EARLSBORO 198 0 171 2021-01-12
OKARCHE 197 4 189 2021-01-12
HYDRO 193 2 170 2021-01-12
BLAIR 193 1 166 2021-01-12
LAVERNE 192 1 180 2021-01-12
BILLINGS 191 1 182 2021-01-12
BARNSDALL 190 4 157 2021-01-12
WRIGHT CITY 189 1 155 2021-01-12
RUSH SPRINGS 188 1 161 2021-01-12
RINGLING 187 1 143 2021-01-12
HAWORTH 180 3 161 2021-01-12
BEAVER 178 1 165 2021-01-12
WAUKOMIS 176 0 157 2021-01-12
CAMERON 176 0 155 2021-01-12
CHEROKEE 175 1 143 2021-01-12
KEOTA 175 0 164 2021-01-12
BINGER 173 10 151 2021-01-12
WATTS 170 0 138 2021-01-12
ROFF 166 1 134 2021-01-12
CEMENT 164 0 148 2021-01-12
YALE 164 4 131 2021-01-12
BOSWELL 163 1 141 2021-01-12
TEXHOMA 162 0 158 2021-01-12
SHATTUCK 161 1 151 2021-01-12
FORT COBB 160 0 144 2021-01-12
MOORELAND 159 1 137 2021-01-12
BIG CABIN 158 2 131 2021-01-12
PAOLI 156 2 141 2021-01-12
CYRIL 156 2 143 2021-01-12
GERONIMO 152 1 131 2021-01-12
THOMAS 152 0 141 2021-01-12
FAIRFAX 149 1 124 2021-01-12
WELCH 148 1 141 2021-01-12
SEILING 147 1 135 2021-01-12
OCHELATA 147 2 121 2021-01-12
BOKOSHE 146 0 125 2021-01-12
MAUD 146 0 121 2021-01-12
OKEENE 146 0 130 2021-01-12
GOODWELL 146 0 142 2021-01-12
QUINTON 145 0 119 2021-01-12
MORRISON 145 1 125 2021-01-12
RED ROCK 145 2 126 2021-01-12
GLENCOE 144 2 122 2021-01-12
ARAPAHO 141 4 129 2021-01-12
BUFFALO 141 2 128 2021-01-12
MEDFORD 140 1 128 2021-01-12
WETUMKA 139 3 118 2021-01-12
RINGWOOD 138 0 122 2021-01-12
NINNEKAH 136 1 120 2021-01-12
JENNINGS 132 1 115 2021-01-12
FORT TOWSON 131 0 116 2021-01-12
WELEETKA 131 3 103 2021-01-12
OKTAHA 130 0 102 2021-01-12
SHADY POINT 129 1 118 2021-01-12
POND CREEK 127 0 111 2021-01-12
RAMONA 127 4 102 2021-01-12
THACKERVILLE 126 1 104 2021-01-12
GEARY 125 0 120 2021-01-12
BURNS FLAT 125 1 112 2021-01-12
BLUEJACKET 124 1 110 2021-01-12
UNION CITY 123 1 100 2021-01-12
CALUMET 122 0 114 2021-01-12
SNYDER 121 5 107 2021-01-12
CLAYTON 120 0 99 2021-01-12
GRACEMONT 120 1 102 2021-01-12
PANAMA 119 1 101 2021-01-12
CANTON 119 2 101 2021-01-12
WANETTE 118 0 97 2021-01-12
COPAN 118 1 101 2021-01-12
GARBER 117 0 109 2021-01-12
INDIAHOMA 117 1 103 2021-01-12
DEPEW 115 1 95 2021-01-12
TEMPLE 115 8 90 2021-01-12
WEBBERS FALLS 115 0 101 2021-01-12
BENNINGTON 114 2 100 2021-01-12
CHEYENNE 113 1 84 2021-01-12
CANUTE 113 0 102 2021-01-12
KREBS 113 1 94 2021-01-12
RED OAK 111 0 91 2021-01-12
LEEDEY 110 3 102 2021-01-12
GRANITE 109 0 100 2021-01-12
VICI 108 0 100 2021-01-12
HAMMON 105 2 92 2021-01-12
ALEX 103 2 93 2021-01-12
MOUNTAIN VIEW 103 1 90 2021-01-12
LAHOMA 102 4 93 2021-01-12
KIOWA 102 2 91 2021-01-12
SPAVINAW 99 0 82 2021-01-12
RYAN 98 0 82 2021-01-12
MANNSVILLE 97 0 75 2021-01-12
GRANDFIELD 96 1 80 2021-01-12
CANEY 96 0 78 2021-01-12
SENTINEL 96 0 85 2021-01-12
DAVENPORT 95 0 79 2021-01-12
MILBURN 95 2 69 2021-01-12
VELMA 94 1 80 2021-01-12
COUNCIL HILL 94 1 84 2021-01-12
TIPTON 92 1 83 2021-01-12
TERLTON 92 1 76 2021-01-12
ASHER 91 0 79 2021-01-12
MULHALL 91 0 68 2021-01-12
WAYNOKA 91 0 76 2021-01-12
BRAGGS 90 1 76 2021-01-12
SOPER 90 0 79 2021-01-12
TYRONE 88 0 79 2021-01-12
OAKS 88 1 67 2021-01-12
ARKOMA 87 1 71 2021-01-12
GARVIN 84 0 73 2021-01-12
DOVER 84 2 81 2021-01-12
DELAWARE 83 2 80 2021-01-12
BYARS 82 1 63 2021-01-12
AMBER 81 0 75 2021-01-12
SASAKWA 81 0 77 2021-01-12
MILL CREEK 79 0 71 2021-01-12
ERICK 79 1 65 2021-01-12
BOISE CITY 79 0 77 2021-01-12
FOSS 79 0 71 2021-01-12
LOOKEBA 78 2 73 2021-01-12
AGRA 76 1 58 2021-01-12
STRINGTOWN 76 1 69 2021-01-12
TUPELO 76 0 68 2021-01-12
SPRINGER 75 1 51 2021-01-12
RAVIA 72 1 52 2021-01-12
CHATTANOOGA 71 1 63 2021-01-12
MCCURTAIN 70 1 59 2021-01-12
DEWAR 69 0 60 2021-01-12
VERDEN 69 1 63 2021-01-12
RATLIFF CITY 69 0 50 2021-01-12
GANS 69 0 57 2021-01-12
WANN 69 1 53 2021-01-12
OLUSTEE 68 0 58 2021-01-12
CUSTER CITY 66 0 56 2021-01-12
OILTON 66 2 57 2021-01-12
ARNETT 66 0 64 2021-01-12
SAVANNA 63 0 57 2021-01-12
STERLING 63 1 51 2021-01-12
POCASSET 62 1 50 2021-01-12
COVINGTON 62 0 55 2021-01-12
FARGO 62 0 62 2021-01-12
PITTSBURG 60 0 53 2021-01-12
CANADIAN 59 0 54 2021-01-12
CARNEY 59 1 51 2021-01-12
KINTA 58 0 50 2021-01-12
TRYON 57 0 52 2021-01-12
RATTAN 57 0 51 2021-01-12
CORN 57 2 51 2021-01-12
STUART 56 0 45 2021-01-12
DILL CITY 56 0 52 2021-01-12
KREMLIN 54 0 50 2021-01-12
CLEO SPRINGS 54 0 50 2021-01-12
HAILEYVILLE 53 0 43 2021-01-12
COYLE 52 0 46 2021-01-12
MARBLE CITY 52 0 41 2021-01-12
LONGDALE 52 0 43 2021-01-12
SHIDLER 52 0 44 2021-01-12
KAW CITY 52 1 44 2021-01-12
ORLANDO 51 0 42 2021-01-12
LAMONT 51 1 48 2021-01-12
DUSTIN 50 1 45 2021-01-12
SAWYER 50 0 37 2021-01-12
REYDON 50 0 43 2021-01-12
KETCHUM 50 1 45 2021-01-12
AMES 50 0 43 2021-01-12
RANDLETT 48 1 41 2021-01-12
NASH 48 0 42 2021-01-12
BOYNTON 47 0 42 2021-01-12
LANGLEY 47 0 40 2021-01-12
WHITEFIELD 47 0 39 2021-01-12
WAPANUCKA 46 1 36 2021-01-12
RIPLEY 46 1 42 2021-01-12
LENAPAH 46 0 44 2021-01-12
LEHIGH 45 0 44 2021-01-12
MARLAND 45 0 36 2021-01-12
ALINE 44 2 38 2021-01-12
LOCO 44 0 40 2021-01-12
KENEFIC 44 0 38 2021-01-12
MENO 44 0 41 2021-01-12
WYNONA 43 1 41 2021-01-12
INDIANOLA 43 0 42 2021-01-12
CASTLE 43 0 38 2021-01-12
CROWDER 43 0 36 2021-01-12
GAGE 43 0 39 2021-01-12
LONE WOLF 42 0 40 2021-01-12
OKAY 42 0 31 2021-01-12
CALVIN 41 1 37 2021-01-12
TERRAL 41 1 36 2021-01-12
WAKITA 40 2 32 2021-01-12
SCHULTER 39 0 33 2021-01-12
DRUMMOND 39 0 37 2021-01-12
FAIRMONT 38 0 35 2021-01-12
RALSTON 37 1 33 2021-01-12
FORGAN 37 1 31 2021-01-12
ACHILLE 37 0 30 2021-01-12
SPARKS 37 1 32 2021-01-12
CARTER 37 0 31 2021-01-12
BUTLER 36 0 33 2021-01-12
FAXON 36 0 30 2021-01-12
FOSTER 35 0 32 2021-01-12
TALOGA 35 0 34 2021-01-12
CARMEN 34 0 32 2021-01-12
MOUNTAIN PARK 34 0 27 2021-01-12
PRUE 33 1 27 2021-01-12
ROOSEVELT 33 0 27 2021-01-12
LANGSTON 33 1 30 2021-01-12
SHARON 33 0 28 2021-01-12
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-12
BURBANK 33 0 32 2021-01-12
HARDESTY 32 0 32 2021-01-12
GOLDSBY 32 0 29 2021-01-12
MARSHALL 32 0 28 2021-01-12
COLONY 32 0 29 2021-01-12
ROCKY 31 0 24 2021-01-12
FREEDOM 30 0 28 2021-01-12
BERNICE 30 0 28 2021-01-12
JET 29 0 29 2021-01-12
AVANT 29 0 23 2021-01-12
HASTINGS 28 0 23 2021-01-12
GOULD 28 0 26 2021-01-12
DEVOL 28 0 28 2021-01-12
GOLTRY 27 0 26 2021-01-12
DAVIDSON 27 0 24 2021-01-12
HANNA 27 0 25 2021-01-12
OSAGE 26 0 25 2021-01-12
BURLINGTON 26 0 23 2021-01-12
FRANCIS 25 1 21 2021-01-12
BESSIE 25 1 21 2021-01-12
HUNTER 25 0 21 2021-01-12
DEER CREEK 25 1 23 2021-01-12
CAMARGO 25 0 24 2021-01-12
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-12
WILLOW 24 0 23 2021-01-12
NICOMA PARK 24 1 19 2021-01-12
GOTEBO 23 0 19 2021-01-12
DACOMA 23 0 21 2021-01-12
MEDICINE PARK 22 0 16 2021-01-12
FITZHUGH 22 0 19 2021-01-12
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-01-12
EAKLY 20 0 18 2021-01-12
MILLERTON 20 2 15 2021-01-12
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 17 2021-01-12
DISNEY 18 0 16 2021-01-12
LAMAR 18 0 15 2021-01-12
DIBBLE 18 0 17 2021-01-12
MANITOU 17 0 8 2021-01-12
BRADLEY 17 0 14 2021-01-12
BRAMAN 17 0 16 2021-01-12
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-12
BROMIDE 16 1 12 2021-01-12
KEYES 16 0 14 2021-01-12
ALDERSON 15 0 15 2021-01-12
WAINWRIGHT 15 0 13 2021-01-12
BOWLEGS 15 0 14 2021-01-12
HITCHCOCK 14 0 13 2021-01-12
HILLSDALE 14 0 13 2021-01-12
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 12 2021-01-12
DOUGHERTY 12 0 8 2021-01-12
CROMWELL 11 1 8 2021-01-12
PEORIA 9 0 8 2021-01-12
ALBION 8 0 7 2021-01-12
FANSHAWE 8 0 6 2021-01-12
ADDINGTON 8 0 5 2021-01-12
HALLETT 7 0 5 2021-01-12
THE VILLAGE 6 0 6 2021-01-12
VERA 5 0 5 2021-01-12
GENE AUTRY 5 0 4 2021-01-12
REDBIRD 4 0 3 2021-01-12
BYNG 4 0 3 2021-01-12
SLICK 4 0 4 2021-01-12
BLACKBURN 3 0 2 2021-01-12
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-12
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-12
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-12
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-12
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 1 2021-01-12
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-12
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-12
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-12
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-12
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-12
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-12
TATUMS 1 0 1 2021-01-12
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-12
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-12
PINK 1 0 1 2021-01-12
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-12
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-12
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-12
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-12
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-12

Oklahoma per county 01.12.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 66096 479 58443 2021-01-12
TULSA 55098 457 48330 2021-01-12
CLEVELAND 22518 177 19426 2021-01-12
CANADIAN 12524 57 11148 2021-01-12
COMANCHE 8145 79 7029 2021-01-12
ROGERS 7815 89 6621 2021-01-12
MUSKOGEE 7475 56 6474 2021-01-12
PAYNE 6907 33 6176 2021-01-12
POTTAWATOMIE 6411 42 5615 2021-01-12
GARFIELD 6083 47 5488 2021-01-12
WAGONER 5625 52 4783 2021-01-12
CREEK 4813 72 4108 2021-01-12
BRYAN 4578 40 3939 2021-01-12
GRADY 4554 39 4079 2021-01-12
CHEROKEE 4427 23 3667 2021-01-12
LE FLORE 4208 33 3706 2021-01-12
MCCLAIN 4127 31 3592 2021-01-12
CARTER 4064 19 3106 2021-01-12
KAY 3937 44 3362 2021-01-12
PONTOTOC 3743 28 3178 2021-01-12
WASHINGTON 3644 66 3143 2021-01-12
STEPHENS 3636 30 3100 2021-01-12
PITTSBURG 3557 25 3098 2021-01-12
DELAWARE 3549 46 2976 2021-01-12
OSAGE 3524 32 3054 2021-01-12
CUSTER 3407 38 3084 2021-01-12
MCCURTAIN 3191 57 2824 2021-01-12
CADDO 3152 41 2799 2021-01-12
TEXAS 3149 18 2953 2021-01-12
LOGAN 3105 15 2687 2021-01-12
OTTAWA 3104 32 2770 2021-01-12
SEQUOYAH 3071 21 2556 2021-01-12
MAYES 2978 27 2563 2021-01-12
OKMULGEE 2966 30 2559 2021-01-12
GARVIN 2782 22 2389 2021-01-12
WOODWARD 2709 10 2508 2021-01-12
JACKSON 2529 38 2285 2021-01-12
LINCOLN 2461 37 2135 2021-01-12
ADAIR 2325 15 1879 2021-01-12
BECKHAM 2216 24 1973 2021-01-12
SEMINOLE 2120 22 1812 2021-01-12
CRAIG 1633 7 1452 2021-01-12
KINGFISHER 1631 12 1490 2021-01-12
MCINTOSH 1547 18 1277 2021-01-12
OKFUSKEE 1540 15 1382 2021-01-12
ATOKA 1458 3 1310 2021-01-12
MURRAY 1456 11 1198 2021-01-12
MARSHALL 1405 7 1189 2021-01-12
CHOCTAW 1271 7 1100 2021-01-12
PAWNEE 1262 16 1064 2021-01-12
LOVE 1155 8 956 2021-01-12
NOBLE 1111 7 982 2021-01-12
WOODS 1066 5 982 2021-01-12
JOHNSTON 1027 11 848 2021-01-12
HASKELL 999 7 867 2021-01-12
ALFALFA 997 5 943 2021-01-12
HUGHES 916 11 807 2021-01-12
WASHITA 886 4 798 2021-01-12
NOWATA 830 10 690 2021-01-12
PUSHMATAHA 804 7 671 2021-01-12
MAJOR 793 4 714 2021-01-12
BLAINE 767 4 674 2021-01-12
LATIMER 629 7 550 2021-01-12
TILLMAN 626 10 544 2021-01-12
KIOWA 619 12 555 2021-01-12
COAL 560 6 491 2021-01-12
JEFFERSON 548 4 453 2021-01-12
COTTON 496 12 417 2021-01-12
DEWEY 462 3 427 2021-01-12
GRANT 439 5 393 2021-01-12
GREER 413 9 379 2021-01-12
HARPER 369 3 343 2021-01-12
BEAVER 345 3 315 2021-01-12
ELLIS 321 1 304 2021-01-12
ROGER MILLS 297 6 241 2021-01-12
HARMON 245 0 228 2021-01-12
CIMARRON 112 1 105 2021-01-12
99 0 73 2021-01-12

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you