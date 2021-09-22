ENID, Okla. — Six COVID-19-related deaths, including an Enid resident, were reported in Northwest Oklahoma over the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
Two residents each from Fairview and Perry and one resident each from Enid and Hennessey were among the 275 virus-related deaths OSDH reported since Sept. 15, 2021.
The Health Department’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 8,715 confirmed deaths. The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count — which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number — places the overall count in Oklahoma at 9,983 deaths, a weekly increase of 613, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
OSDH showed 600,800 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 2,244 from Wednesday, and 598,072 total cases, a weekly increase of 13,380, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 20,093 active, a decrease of 3,440 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.
Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 9,277 — a weekly increase of 222 — with 307 active and 8,823, or 95.1%, recovered, according to OSDH.
The majority of cases — 8,221, or 88.6% — have been in Enid, which reported 288 active cases and 7,797 recovered.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 67 in Woodward, 56 in Blaine, 35 in Kingfisher, 27 in Noble, 23 each in Major and Woods, 16 in Grant and 13 in Alfalfa.
Of Garfield County’s 147 deaths, 136 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 134 deaths.
There have been 3,621 cases, with 3,422 recovered and 71 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,491 cases, with 4,271 recovered and 63 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 43 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, there have been 676 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 34,134 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 1,149 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 33 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease from 132 since last week. Of those, 328 are in the ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 45, with 12 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had seven confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 19 patients on Wednesday with six in the ICU.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were five ICU beds, or 17.2% of the total, and 131 adult inpatient beds, or 37.1% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
Enid High School’s and Enid’s middle schools’ COVID-19 numbers have decreased in the past week, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.
Enid High School currently has 17 students in isolation after testing positive, and Emerson, Longfellow and Waller middle schools have a combined number of 22 students in isolation.
Last week, 56 students and four staff from the high school and middle schools combined were in isolation after testing positive.
Seven students from Glenwood Elementary School and five Prairie View Elementary School students are in positive-case isolation, as well.
Six students each from Prairie View and Glenwood elementary schools also are in positive-case isolation, according to EPS, and four students are from Monroe Elementary School.
Four members from several EPS sites are in isolation, as well.
The district does not require community members to quarantine for possible exposure or close contact, so no numbers are available.
Autry Technology Center has reported eight more positive cases in the past week, all on its main campus.
These individuals were in campus hallways at specific times from Sept. 7-17, before testing positive between one to seven days later.
The CareerTech center does not report current active cases or quarantines.
The Enid site of Northern Oklahoma College last week reported nine positive cases from Sept. 4-10.
Seven Enid students have tested positive for COVID and are in isolation, with 21 more quarantining for possible exposure, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday.
Of NOC’s 298 total cases, 262 individuals have been physically present on campus.
NOC is the only school in the Enid area — including both K-12 and above — currently sharing numbers of individuals in quarantine along with positive-case isolation totals.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported three total active student cases and one staff member as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Chisholm Public Schools reports whenever a new case has been identified, but no other public schools in the immediate Enid area report current or active positive case totals.
Epidemiology report
Oklahoma also saw a 15.4% decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Sept. 12-18.
From Sept. 12-18, 13,380 cases were reported, a decrease of 2,438 from the week before, Sept. 5-11, which had 15,818. The number of deaths this week was 275, an increase from previous week, 232.
From Sept. 12-18, 46,488 specimens were tested for COVID-19, and of those, 13,610, or 15.1%, were positive.
As of Sept. 20, a total of 9,447 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,832,002 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In June, 447 breakthrough cases and 5,688 unvaccinated cases were reported, according to OSDH.
In July, there were 2,623, or 8.24%, breakthrough cases out of 31,826 total cases reported, and in August, there were 4,085, or 5.41%, breakthrough cases and 71,489 unvaccinated cases. So far in September, there have been 1,777 breakthrough cases and 22,765 unvaccinated cases, according to OSDH.
In the last 30 days, 192 of 2,560 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 58.7% of people 12 and older have received the first dose, and 85.9% of people 65 and older have received theirs, according to OSDH, while 48.9% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 77.2% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
From Sept. 14-20, 53,416 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 6,075 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,339,974 with 1,566,197 fully vaccinated.
Overall in Oklahoma, 55.8% of residents have had at least one dose, compared to 55% last week. The number of fully vaccinated residents statewide is 46.6%, compared to 45.6% last week.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks 12th out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 26th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, the same spot as last week, and 24th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, up one spot from last week.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 3,509 cases, 3,375 recovered, 94 active and 40 deaths, 31 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,472 cases, 2,377 recovered, 51 active and 44 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 13 from Hennessey, five from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,798 cases, 1,715 recovered, 56 active and 27 deaths, including 17 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,530 cases, 1,474 recovered, 36 active and 20 deaths, 18 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,256 cases, 1,235 recovered, 14 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,422 cases, 1,301 recovered, 97 active and 24 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton, three from Watonga and one from Longdale. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and six in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 1,151 cases, 1,088 recovered, 36 active and 27 deaths, 20 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.
• Grant with 675 cases, 651 recovered, 17 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
