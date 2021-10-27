Seven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Enid over the past week as the number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide each week decreased, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
OSDH showed 642,362 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 865 from Wednesday, and 641,051 total cases, a weekly increase of 5,604, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 7,865 active, a decrease of 1,849 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.
The Health Department’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 10,710 confirmed deaths, an increase of 170 in the past week. The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count — which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number — places the overall count in Oklahoma at 11,251 deaths, a weekly increase of 241, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
In the past week, cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 10,200 — a weekly increase of 123 — with 180 active and 9,814, or 96.2%, recovered, according to OSDH.
The majority of cases — 9,053, or 88.8% — have been in Enid, which reported 156 active cases and 8,706 recovered.
The total number of deaths in Garfield County increased from 199 to 206. Of those, 191 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with six in Lahoma, two in Waukomis, one each in Covington, Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Hunter and two not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 189 deaths.
There have been 4,012 cases, with 3,838 recovered and 98 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,929 cases, with 4,756 recovered and 91 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 48 cases with 46 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 87 in Woodward, 27 in Major, 18 in Kingfisher, 17 in Woods, 13 in Noble, 12 in Blaine, 10 in Alfalfa and four in Grant. County death increases included two in Alfalfa and one each in Blaine and Woodward. Kingfisher County saw a reduction of one death.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, there have been 320 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 36,422 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 594 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 18 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 146 since last week. Of those, 198 are in the ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 27 with 11 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had five confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with one in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported six patients on Wednesday with two in the ICU.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were eight ICU beds, or30.80% of the total, and 116 adult inpatient beds, or 38.3% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
COVID-19-positive cases among both students and staff at Enid Public Schools have continued to decrease in the past week, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.
Enid High School currently has four students and two staff members in isolation after testing positive. Longfellow Middle School has one student in isolation, and Waller Middle School has one staff member in isolation.
Only five student cases were reported among the elementary schools: Three at McKinley and one each from Garfield and Hoover.
In total, there were 10 COVID-19-positive cases among students and three among staff members.
No cases were reported from Chisholm Public Schools in the past week. CPS reports whenever a new case has been identified, but no other public schools in the immediate Enid area report current or active positive case totals.
Autry Technology Center also did not report any new COVID-19-positive cases in the past week.
One Northern Oklahoma College Enid employee tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday. None are quarantining for possible exposure.
Of NOC’s 320 total cases, 283 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported seven total active student cases and one active employee case as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
Oklahoma saw a decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Oct. 17-23.
In that time period, 5,604 cases were reported, a decrease of 2,144, or 27.7%, from the week before, Oct. 10-16, which had 7,748. The number of deaths this week was 170.
From Oct. 17-23, 11,109 specimens were tested for COVID-19, though the report states that recent testing data was not available within the most current CDC data. In total, 5,753, or 9.1%, were positive, the report states.
OSDH stated in the report that officials are working on refining the process for identifying breakthrough infections and reinfections, and once that process is finalized, OSDH will resume providing tables on breakthrough cases in the epidemiology reports.
In the last 30 days, 278 of 1,933 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 62.3% of people 12 and older have received the first dose along 88.3% of people 65 and older, while 53.3% of people 12 and older and 79.1% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 58.9% of residents have had at least one dose, compared with 58.1% last week. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 49.7%, compared to 49.1% last week.
From Oct. 19-25, 56,686 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 7,412 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,622,145 with 1,655,891 fully vaccinated.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 3,839 cases, 3,716 recovered, 72 active and 51 deaths, 42 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,594 cases, 2,519 recovered, 21 active and 54 deaths, 26 from Kingfisher, 16 from Hennessey, six from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover, one from Cashion, which Kingfisher shares with Logan County, and three not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,895 cases, 1,847 recovered, 18 active and 30 deaths, including 20 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,645 cases, 1,592 recovered, 28 active and 25 deaths, 23 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,309 cases, 1,290 recovered, 10 active and nine deaths, with city data listing three each from Aline and Carmen, two from Helena and one each from Cherokee, Goltry and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,504 cases, 1,462 recovered, 14 active and 28 deaths, six each from Okeene and Watonga, three from Canton and one from Longdale. Ten are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and seven are listed in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 1,278 cases, 1,204 recovered, 42 active and 32 deaths, 22 from Fairview, three each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and four not listed by town.
• Grant with 696 cases, 684 recovered, four active and eight deaths, four from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per city 10.27.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|90855
|1501
|88459
|2021-10-27
|TULSA
|64687
|1052
|62858
|2021-10-27
|EDMOND
|24253
|271
|23704
|2021-10-27
|BROKEN ARROW
|23552
|330
|22908
|2021-10-27
|NORMAN
|19478
|248
|18977
|2021-10-27
|OTHER***
|17192
|175
|16829
|2021-10-27
|LAWTON
|13005
|250
|12665
|2021-10-27
|YUKON
|12906
|131
|12610
|2021-10-27
|MOORE
|9737
|105
|9487
|2021-10-27
|ENID
|9053
|191
|8706
|2021-10-27
|CLAREMORE
|8815
|173
|8532
|2021-10-27
|STILLWATER
|8406
|64
|8263
|2021-10-27
|MUSKOGEE
|7928
|189
|7627
|2021-10-27
|OWASSO
|7897
|130
|7657
|2021-10-27
|SHAWNEE
|7374
|125
|7092
|2021-10-27
|ARDMORE
|6757
|132
|6535
|2021-10-27
|BARTLESVILLE
|6519
|154
|6317
|2021-10-27
|TAHLEQUAH
|6261
|73
|6130
|2021-10-27
|ADA
|5623
|80
|5465
|2021-10-27
|BIXBY
|5317
|56
|5207
|2021-10-27
|PONCA CITY
|5271
|105
|5045
|2021-10-27
|DURANT
|5142
|58
|4970
|2021-10-27
|SAND SPRINGS
|5115
|102
|4930
|2021-10-27
|SAPULPA
|5068
|104
|4878
|2021-10-27
|DUNCAN
|4894
|87
|4727
|2021-10-27
|MCALESTER
|4649
|106
|4470
|2021-10-27
|MUSTANG
|3998
|69
|3874
|2021-10-27
|JENKS
|3980
|42
|3888
|2021-10-27
|GUTHRIE
|3722
|81
|3608
|2021-10-27
|COLLINSVILLE
|3705
|56
|3608
|2021-10-27
|CHOCTAW
|3431
|59
|3337
|2021-10-27
|BLANCHARD
|3376
|46
|3299
|2021-10-27
|MIAMI
|3359
|49
|3287
|2021-10-27
|CHICKASHA
|3292
|106
|3148
|2021-10-27
|ALTUS
|3238
|76
|3115
|2021-10-27
|STILWELL
|3185
|43
|3124
|2021-10-27
|EL RENO
|3180
|60
|3099
|2021-10-27
|GUYMON
|3046
|37
|2947
|2021-10-27
|COWETA
|2999
|51
|2905
|2021-10-27
|BETHANY
|2940
|48
|2870
|2021-10-27
|PRYOR CREEK
|2677
|54
|2595
|2021-10-27
|GROVE
|2602
|86
|2478
|2021-10-27
|SALLISAW
|2581
|34
|2525
|2021-10-27
|SKIATOOK
|2532
|31
|2470
|2021-10-27
|GLENPOOL
|2482
|41
|2409
|2021-10-27
|OKMULGEE
|2466
|63
|2365
|2021-10-27
|WAGONER
|2443
|56
|2354
|2021-10-27
|WOODWARD
|2422
|42
|2319
|2021-10-27
|VINITA
|2309
|26
|2258
|2021-10-27
|WEATHERFORD
|2269
|43
|2197
|2021-10-27
|POTEAU
|2229
|28
|2177
|2021-10-27
|ELK CITY
|2161
|45
|2049
|2021-10-27
|SEMINOLE
|2150
|48
|2068
|2021-10-27
|ATOKA
|2135
|26
|2095
|2021-10-27
|CLINTON
|2099
|76
|2001
|2021-10-27
|NOBLE
|2004
|31
|1930
|2021-10-27
|BROKEN BOW
|2000
|55
|1932
|2021-10-27
|TUTTLE
|1988
|34
|1940
|2021-10-27
|CUSHING
|1970
|31
|1925
|2021-10-27
|PURCELL
|1933
|38
|1874
|2021-10-27
|TECUMSEH
|1922
|25
|1851
|2021-10-27
|HARRAH
|1898
|35
|1829
|2021-10-27
|MULDROW
|1811
|15
|1776
|2021-10-27
|NEWCASTLE
|1783
|17
|1735
|2021-10-27
|ANADARKO
|1781
|45
|1707
|2021-10-27
|IDABEL
|1776
|32
|1733
|2021-10-27
|PIEDMONT
|1741
|13
|1704
|2021-10-27
|JAY
|1740
|30
|1695
|2021-10-27
|MCLOUD
|1728
|29
|1681
|2021-10-27
|TAFT
|1703
|5
|1698
|2021-10-27
|LEXINGTON
|1628
|35
|1574
|2021-10-27
|PAULS VALLEY
|1622
|39
|1563
|2021-10-27
|FORT GIBSON
|1612
|26
|1574
|2021-10-27
|SULPHUR
|1609
|32
|1568
|2021-10-27
|MARLOW
|1573
|29
|1516
|2021-10-27
|HUGO
|1541
|35
|1500
|2021-10-27
|BRISTOW
|1522
|47
|1455
|2021-10-27
|MADILL
|1460
|13
|1435
|2021-10-27
|EUFAULA
|1395
|53
|1328
|2021-10-27
|HENRYETTA
|1388
|49
|1317
|2021-10-27
|ALVA
|1375
|23
|1329
|2021-10-27
|CHECOTAH
|1354
|40
|1299
|2021-10-27
|MARIETTA
|1317
|23
|1283
|2021-10-27
|KINGSTON
|1254
|13
|1237
|2021-10-27
|CATOOSA
|1232
|24
|1177
|2021-10-27
|LOCUST GROVE
|1208
|13
|1179
|2021-10-27
|CLEVELAND
|1201
|26
|1163
|2021-10-27
|MANNFORD
|1193
|35
|1141
|2021-10-27
|ELGIN
|1189
|15
|1168
|2021-10-27
|STIGLER
|1124
|19
|1099
|2021-10-27
|MOUNDS
|1121
|21
|1076
|2021-10-27
|CALERA
|1108
|16
|1071
|2021-10-27
|OKEMAH
|1090
|22
|1055
|2021-10-27
|INOLA
|1090
|17
|1058
|2021-10-27
|LINDSAY
|1074
|22
|1049
|2021-10-27
|KINGFISHER
|1072
|26
|1035
|2021-10-27
|NOWATA
|1072
|16
|1053
|2021-10-27
|SPIRO
|1040
|4
|1028
|2021-10-27
|PERRY
|1039
|20
|1007
|2021-10-27
|CHANDLER
|1039
|26
|999
|2021-10-27
|CHELSEA
|1035
|22
|999
|2021-10-27
|HOMINY
|1008
|9
|999
|2021-10-27
|SAYRE
|1002
|21
|970
|2021-10-27
|SALINA
|999
|16
|971
|2021-10-27
|WESTVILLE
|995
|7
|977
|2021-10-27
|CACHE
|984
|14
|966
|2021-10-27
|AFTON
|971
|13
|944
|2021-10-27
|ANTLERS
|956
|22
|925
|2021-10-27
|FORT SUPPLY
|943
|2
|941
|2021-10-27
|BLACKWELL
|937
|39
|889
|2021-10-27
|SPERRY
|932
|6
|899
|2021-10-27
|HOLDENVILLE
|923
|25
|892
|2021-10-27
|DAVIS
|915
|18
|884
|2021-10-27
|WEWOKA
|915
|34
|875
|2021-10-27
|HEAVENER
|909
|13
|885
|2021-10-27
|SPENCER
|894
|25
|856
|2021-10-27
|HASKELL
|889
|16
|841
|2021-10-27
|JONES
|884
|20
|855
|2021-10-27
|HULBERT
|884
|12
|865
|2021-10-27
|WILBURTON
|876
|15
|855
|2021-10-27
|DEWEY
|872
|20
|848
|2021-10-27
|DEL CITY
|869
|26
|830
|2021-10-27
|TISHOMINGO
|866
|27
|824
|2021-10-27
|COMANCHE
|857
|24
|813
|2021-10-27
|WARR ACRES
|854
|8
|834
|2021-10-27
|VIAN
|836
|19
|809
|2021-10-27
|PERKINS
|825
|6
|805
|2021-10-27
|HENNESSEY
|804
|16
|780
|2021-10-27
|COALGATE
|800
|17
|767
|2021-10-27
|CHOUTEAU
|796
|27
|762
|2021-10-27
|PRAGUE
|790
|14
|762
|2021-10-27
|MIDWEST CITY
|782
|21
|756
|2021-10-27
|PAWHUSKA
|778
|15
|755
|2021-10-27
|COLCORD
|769
|10
|751
|2021-10-27
|OOLOGAH
|764
|10
|744
|2021-10-27
|ROLAND
|757
|7
|746
|2021-10-27
|HELENA
|743
|2
|740
|2021-10-27
|LONE GROVE
|709
|14
|680
|2021-10-27
|BEGGS
|699
|7
|682
|2021-10-27
|MEEKER
|698
|24
|670
|2021-10-27
|FAIRVIEW
|688
|22
|648
|2021-10-27
|TALIHINA
|683
|20
|661
|2021-10-27
|APACHE
|680
|10
|665
|2021-10-27
|WYNNEWOOD
|679
|16
|658
|2021-10-27
|PAWNEE
|673
|26
|643
|2021-10-27
|STROUD
|654
|15
|631
|2021-10-27
|WATONGA
|641
|6
|626
|2021-10-27
|WISTER
|637
|2
|629
|2021-10-27
|POCOLA
|631
|5
|625
|2021-10-27
|WILSON
|619
|18
|591
|2021-10-27
|WELLSTON
|619
|16
|594
|2021-10-27
|KANSAS
|609
|8
|596
|2021-10-27
|WALTERS
|605
|11
|584
|2021-10-27
|NEWKIRK
|604
|9
|576
|2021-10-27
|HINTON
|599
|4
|591
|2021-10-27
|WYANDOTTE
|594
|10
|583
|2021-10-27
|CARNEGIE
|592
|27
|564
|2021-10-27
|STRATFORD
|587
|13
|568
|2021-10-27
|FREDERICK
|584
|17
|564
|2021-10-27
|LUTHER
|579
|10
|564
|2021-10-27
|BOLEY
|576
|11
|565
|2021-10-27
|WASHINGTON
|555
|6
|543
|2021-10-27
|VALLIANT
|551
|11
|538
|2021-10-27
|MORRIS
|535
|12
|516
|2021-10-27
|HEALDTON
|532
|20
|503
|2021-10-27
|DRUMRIGHT
|530
|15
|500
|2021-10-27
|HARTSHORNE
|529
|22
|506
|2021-10-27
|TONKAWA
|528
|18
|493
|2021-10-27
|COMMERCE
|521
|12
|506
|2021-10-27
|KONAWA
|521
|14
|500
|2021-10-27
|COLBERT
|520
|12
|500
|2021-10-27
|MEAD
|519
|7
|503
|2021-10-27
|QUAPAW
|515
|16
|498
|2021-10-27
|KIEFER
|515
|7
|497
|2021-10-27
|HOBART
|510
|18
|486
|2021-10-27
|NICHOLS HILLS
|506
|3
|495
|2021-10-27
|MANGUM
|505
|16
|485
|2021-10-27
|PORTER
|496
|15
|478
|2021-10-27
|FAIRLAND
|496
|7
|481
|2021-10-27
|FLETCHER
|495
|4
|484
|2021-10-27
|NEW CORDELL
|494
|9
|469
|2021-10-27
|KELLYVILLE
|474
|7
|455
|2021-10-27
|CADDO
|470
|4
|453
|2021-10-27
|GORE
|468
|9
|450
|2021-10-27
|WARNER
|466
|11
|448
|2021-10-27
|MINCO
|455
|5
|449
|2021-10-27
|TALALA
|448
|5
|439
|2021-10-27
|ADAIR
|447
|4
|440
|2021-10-27
|ELMORE CITY
|436
|6
|429
|2021-10-27
|ARCADIA
|430
|2
|423
|2021-10-27
|HOWE
|429
|3
|421
|2021-10-27
|BOSWELL
|423
|5
|411
|2021-10-27
|PORUM
|421
|7
|406
|2021-10-27
|STONEWALL
|398
|5
|383
|2021-10-27
|WATTS
|395
|10
|373
|2021-10-27
|CRESCENT
|395
|6
|383
|2021-10-27
|HOOKER
|388
|0
|382
|2021-10-27
|RUSH SPRINGS
|384
|5
|371
|2021-10-27
|BOKCHITO
|382
|3
|375
|2021-10-27
|WAURIKA
|380
|9
|369
|2021-10-27
|OCHELATA
|370
|9
|355
|2021-10-27
|BARNSDALL
|368
|10
|354
|2021-10-27
|CAMERON
|358
|2
|351
|2021-10-27
|RAMONA
|357
|9
|344
|2021-10-27
|WAYNE
|356
|6
|347
|2021-10-27
|KEOTA
|354
|0
|352
|2021-10-27
|YALE
|352
|10
|339
|2021-10-27
|EARLSBORO
|350
|5
|335
|2021-10-27
|MAYSVILLE
|345
|9
|335
|2021-10-27
|ALLEN
|341
|4
|335
|2021-10-27
|RINGLING
|341
|3
|333
|2021-10-27
|WETUMKA
|333
|6
|318
|2021-10-27
|BIG CABIN
|332
|5
|324
|2021-10-27
|HOLLIS
|326
|7
|319
|2021-10-27
|HAWORTH
|324
|5
|314
|2021-10-27
|BOKOSHE
|323
|5
|314
|2021-10-27
|GERONIMO
|317
|4
|309
|2021-10-27
|WRIGHT CITY
|317
|4
|311
|2021-10-27
|JENNINGS
|317
|5
|312
|2021-10-27
|CASHION
|316
|1
|314
|2021-10-27
|BLAIR
|312
|5
|306
|2021-10-27
|CEMENT
|306
|1
|299
|2021-10-27
|HYDRO
|303
|10
|290
|2021-10-27
|OKARCHE
|303
|6
|296
|2021-10-27
|PADEN
|299
|4
|295
|2021-10-27
|GLENCOE
|299
|4
|292
|2021-10-27
|QUINTON
|293
|7
|286
|2021-10-27
|MAUD
|289
|1
|287
|2021-10-27
|FORT COBB
|286
|4
|282
|2021-10-27
|ROFF
|286
|3
|279
|2021-10-27
|WELCH
|282
|4
|278
|2021-10-27
|FAIRFAX
|279
|12
|262
|2021-10-27
|SHADY POINT
|277
|1
|268
|2021-10-27
|CHEROKEE
|276
|1
|273
|2021-10-27
|MOORELAND
|274
|6
|264
|2021-10-27
|WAUKOMIS
|274
|2
|270
|2021-10-27
|CLAYTON
|273
|6
|266
|2021-10-27
|CYRIL
|272
|4
|266
|2021-10-27
|FORT TOWSON
|271
|4
|266
|2021-10-27
|BEAVER
|270
|6
|260
|2021-10-27
|GEARY
|268
|7
|259
|2021-10-27
|RED OAK
|268
|1
|264
|2021-10-27
|BINGER
|267
|15
|251
|2021-10-27
|WELEETKA
|264
|6
|257
|2021-10-27
|MORRISON
|262
|1
|257
|2021-10-27
|LAVERNE
|259
|3
|256
|2021-10-27
|PAOLI
|259
|2
|248
|2021-10-27
|TERLTON
|252
|4
|246
|2021-10-27
|OKEENE
|252
|6
|244
|2021-10-27
|COPAN
|251
|6
|239
|2021-10-27
|OKTAHA
|250
|7
|240
|2021-10-27
|DEPEW
|247
|5
|239
|2021-10-27
|SPAVINAW
|245
|3
|225
|2021-10-27
|RINGWOOD
|244
|3
|229
|2021-10-27
|NINNEKAH
|243
|4
|231
|2021-10-27
|BENNINGTON
|242
|4
|230
|2021-10-27
|INDIAHOMA
|241
|5
|234
|2021-10-27
|PANAMA
|240
|3
|234
|2021-10-27
|TEMPLE
|235
|10
|219
|2021-10-27
|CHEYENNE
|234
|4
|224
|2021-10-27
|THACKERVILLE
|232
|2
|230
|2021-10-27
|ARKOMA
|231
|2
|227
|2021-10-27
|SNYDER
|228
|15
|212
|2021-10-27
|SHATTUCK
|228
|2
|211
|2021-10-27
|MEDFORD
|227
|1
|226
|2021-10-27
|TEXHOMA
|226
|0
|223
|2021-10-27
|WEBBERS FALLS
|224
|2
|216
|2021-10-27
|KREBS
|224
|7
|216
|2021-10-27
|BOISE CITY
|223
|1
|213
|2021-10-27
|THOMAS
|221
|2
|218
|2021-10-27
|SOPER
|221
|1
|216
|2021-10-27
|BLUEJACKET
|220
|1
|218
|2021-10-27
|WANETTE
|219
|1
|216
|2021-10-27
|BILLINGS
|215
|4
|211
|2021-10-27
|SEILING
|213
|10
|201
|2021-10-27
|MILBURN
|213
|4
|207
|2021-10-27
|ARAPAHO
|211
|4
|206
|2021-10-27
|RED ROCK
|210
|2
|206
|2021-10-27
|MANNSVILLE
|208
|5
|197
|2021-10-27
|KIOWA
|208
|3
|198
|2021-10-27
|CANTON
|201
|3
|197
|2021-10-27
|BURNS FLAT
|200
|3
|194
|2021-10-27
|GRACEMONT
|197
|6
|188
|2021-10-27
|DELAWARE
|191
|4
|187
|2021-10-27
|BUFFALO
|190
|7
|176
|2021-10-27
|GRANITE
|189
|8
|179
|2021-10-27
|GOODWELL
|189
|1
|186
|2021-10-27
|ASHER
|186
|3
|179
|2021-10-27
|CALUMET
|184
|3
|181
|2021-10-27
|BRAGGS
|182
|3
|177
|2021-10-27
|OILTON
|180
|6
|172
|2021-10-27
|ALEX
|177
|5
|171
|2021-10-27
|LAHOMA
|175
|6
|156
|2021-10-27
|GARVIN
|174
|1
|173
|2021-10-27
|GARBER
|174
|1
|170
|2021-10-27
|UNION CITY
|173
|2
|170
|2021-10-27
|POND CREEK
|173
|0
|169
|2021-10-27
|GANS
|172
|1
|170
|2021-10-27
|CANUTE
|171
|3
|162
|2021-10-27
|COUNCIL HILL
|170
|5
|164
|2021-10-27
|AGRA
|167
|2
|162
|2021-10-27
|VICI
|166
|2
|163
|2021-10-27
|ERICK
|161
|4
|152
|2021-10-27
|TIPTON
|160
|4
|155
|2021-10-27
|CANEY
|158
|2
|151
|2021-10-27
|MCCURTAIN
|155
|2
|152
|2021-10-27
|HAMMON
|154
|2
|147
|2021-10-27
|GRANDFIELD
|154
|2
|151
|2021-10-27
|LEEDEY
|153
|6
|144
|2021-10-27
|SENTINEL
|152
|3
|147
|2021-10-27
|DAVENPORT
|151
|0
|148
|2021-10-27
|RATLIFF CITY
|148
|2
|144
|2021-10-27
|OAKS
|147
|4
|142
|2021-10-27
|STUART
|146
|4
|137
|2021-10-27
|RIPLEY
|144
|2
|140
|2021-10-27
|CHATTANOOGA
|143
|3
|138
|2021-10-27
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|143
|5
|138
|2021-10-27
|MILL CREEK
|143
|2
|139
|2021-10-27
|RYAN
|142
|3
|139
|2021-10-27
|BYARS
|142
|1
|140
|2021-10-27
|TUPELO
|141
|2
|137
|2021-10-27
|VELMA
|140
|3
|136
|2021-10-27
|WANN
|139
|4
|135
|2021-10-27
|SPRINGER
|139
|4
|133
|2021-10-27
|WAYNOKA
|139
|0
|139
|2021-10-27
|AMBER
|137
|7
|130
|2021-10-27
|TRYON
|137
|1
|127
|2021-10-27
|SASAKWA
|136
|1
|133
|2021-10-27
|MULHALL
|135
|0
|135
|2021-10-27
|FOSS
|133
|1
|129
|2021-10-27
|CARNEY
|133
|3
|129
|2021-10-27
|DOVER
|131
|2
|129
|2021-10-27
|CANADIAN
|130
|3
|126
|2021-10-27
|STRINGTOWN
|130
|3
|125
|2021-10-27
|RATTAN
|129
|1
|125
|2021-10-27
|TYRONE
|128
|0
|128
|2021-10-27
|STERLING
|125
|4
|120
|2021-10-27
|LANGLEY
|124
|2
|121
|2021-10-27
|SAVANNA
|123
|4
|118
|2021-10-27
|RAVIA
|122
|4
|118
|2021-10-27
|DEWAR
|121
|1
|118
|2021-10-27
|VERDEN
|121
|1
|117
|2021-10-27
|KINTA
|121
|5
|114
|2021-10-27
|SAWYER
|119
|2
|115
|2021-10-27
|OLUSTEE
|117
|0
|116
|2021-10-27
|LOOKEBA
|116
|5
|110
|2021-10-27
|COYLE
|114
|0
|111
|2021-10-27
|HAILEYVILLE
|114
|1
|112
|2021-10-27
|PITTSBURG
|109
|2
|105
|2021-10-27
|LONGDALE
|107
|1
|104
|2021-10-27
|DUSTIN
|104
|5
|95
|2021-10-27
|KAW CITY
|104
|3
|97
|2021-10-27
|MARBLE CITY
|102
|1
|99
|2021-10-27
|CUSTER CITY
|102
|4
|95
|2021-10-27
|LENAPAH
|102
|0
|102
|2021-10-27
|WAPANUCKA
|101
|2
|98
|2021-10-27
|DILL CITY
|98
|3
|94
|2021-10-27
|BOYNTON
|97
|2
|94
|2021-10-27
|CALVIN
|97
|2
|93
|2021-10-27
|KENEFIC
|97
|1
|93
|2021-10-27
|KETCHUM
|96
|3
|91
|2021-10-27
|OKAY
|91
|2
|86
|2021-10-27
|SHIDLER
|91
|1
|90
|2021-10-27
|POCASSET
|90
|2
|87
|2021-10-27
|LAMONT
|89
|1
|88
|2021-10-27
|INDIANOLA
|88
|0
|86
|2021-10-27
|FARGO
|87
|1
|86
|2021-10-27
|SPARKS
|87
|2
|84
|2021-10-27
|ARNETT
|87
|2
|81
|2021-10-27
|RANDLETT
|86
|2
|84
|2021-10-27
|DRUMMOND
|86
|1
|80
|2021-10-27
|COVINGTON
|85
|1
|83
|2021-10-27
|CROWDER
|84
|0
|83
|2021-10-27
|ORLANDO
|84
|1
|82
|2021-10-27
|CLEO SPRINGS
|84
|3
|77
|2021-10-27
|CORN
|83
|5
|77
|2021-10-27
|PRUE
|82
|2
|77
|2021-10-27
|WYNONA
|80
|3
|76
|2021-10-27
|LEHIGH
|80
|0
|80
|2021-10-27
|LONE WOLF
|79
|0
|79
|2021-10-27
|MARLAND
|79
|3
|76
|2021-10-27
|LANGSTON
|78
|1
|77
|2021-10-27
|ACHILLE
|78
|2
|76
|2021-10-27
|LOCO
|76
|1
|73
|2021-10-27
|ALINE
|76
|3
|71
|2021-10-27
|FOSTER
|74
|0
|73
|2021-10-27
|CASTLE
|74
|1
|73
|2021-10-27
|HASTINGS
|73
|1
|72
|2021-10-27
|TERRAL
|72
|3
|69
|2021-10-27
|GAGE
|72
|1
|66
|2021-10-27
|REYDON
|71
|2
|67
|2021-10-27
|NASH
|71
|1
|70
|2021-10-27
|KREMLIN
|71
|0
|71
|2021-10-27
|AMES
|70
|0
|70
|2021-10-27
|WAKITA
|69
|4
|65
|2021-10-27
|WHITEFIELD
|68
|1
|67
|2021-10-27
|CARTER
|68
|2
|66
|2021-10-27
|OSAGE
|67
|1
|65
|2021-10-27
|FORGAN
|67
|1
|62
|2021-10-27
|RALSTON
|67
|2
|65
|2021-10-27
|ROCKY
|66
|0
|61
|2021-10-27
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|66
|1
|64
|2021-10-27
|MENO
|65
|0
|63
|2021-10-27
|FAIRMONT
|64
|1
|63
|2021-10-27
|BURBANK
|64
|0
|61
|2021-10-27
|BERNICE
|64
|1
|63
|2021-10-27
|JET
|63
|1
|59
|2021-10-27
|FAXON
|63
|0
|63
|2021-10-27
|SHARON
|63
|1
|60
|2021-10-27
|FREEDOM
|62
|0
|59
|2021-10-27
|ROOSEVELT
|62
|1
|61
|2021-10-27
|TALOGA
|59
|0
|58
|2021-10-27
|COLONY
|59
|2
|54
|2021-10-27
|SCHULTER
|57
|0
|54
|2021-10-27
|CARMEN
|55
|3
|52
|2021-10-27
|EAKLY
|55
|2
|52
|2021-10-27
|AVANT
|55
|2
|52
|2021-10-27
|FRANCIS
|55
|1
|54
|2021-10-27
|NORTH MIAMI
|54
|0
|54
|2021-10-27
|KEYES
|54
|0
|50
|2021-10-27
|HANNA
|54
|0
|53
|2021-10-27
|NICOMA PARK
|54
|2
|51
|2021-10-27
|DEVOL
|53
|0
|51
|2021-10-27
|DISNEY
|53
|1
|52
|2021-10-27
|HARDESTY
|52
|0
|50
|2021-10-27
|MARSHALL
|51
|2
|48
|2021-10-27
|ELDORADO
|51
|2
|48
|2021-10-27
|DEER CREEK
|50
|1
|49
|2021-10-27
|BUTLER
|50
|0
|49
|2021-10-27
|GOLTRY
|49
|1
|47
|2021-10-27
|BRADLEY
|47
|1
|46
|2021-10-27
|BRAMAN
|46
|2
|43
|2021-10-27
|BESSIE
|46
|1
|42
|2021-10-27
|GOLDSBY
|44
|0
|43
|2021-10-27
|ALDERSON
|44
|1
|41
|2021-10-27
|WILLOW
|43
|0
|43
|2021-10-27
|HUNTER
|43
|1
|42
|2021-10-27
|MILLERTON
|43
|2
|41
|2021-10-27
|BURLINGTON
|42
|0
|41
|2021-10-27
|MEDICINE PARK
|41
|2
|38
|2021-10-27
|BROMIDE
|40
|1
|38
|2021-10-27
|FITZHUGH
|38
|0
|38
|2021-10-27
|DACOMA
|38
|0
|38
|2021-10-27
|DAVIDSON
|37
|0
|36
|2021-10-27
|LAMAR
|35
|1
|32
|2021-10-27
|HITCHCOCK
|35
|0
|35
|2021-10-27
|DIBBLE
|35
|0
|35
|2021-10-27
|GOTEBO
|34
|1
|33
|2021-10-27
|OPTIMA
|34
|0
|34
|2021-10-27
|FOYIL
|34
|2
|32
|2021-10-27
|CAMARGO
|33
|0
|33
|2021-10-27
|DOUGHERTY
|31
|0
|31
|2021-10-27
|WAINWRIGHT
|30
|0
|30
|2021-10-27
|MARTHA
|30
|2
|26
|2021-10-27
|GOULD
|29
|0
|29
|2021-10-27
|CROMWELL
|27
|2
|25
|2021-10-27
|VERA
|27
|0
|26
|2021-10-27
|HILLSDALE
|25
|0
|25
|2021-10-27
|BOWLEGS
|25
|1
|24
|2021-10-27
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|25
|1
|24
|2021-10-27
|MANITOU
|23
|0
|23
|2021-10-27
|ALBION
|19
|0
|19
|2021-10-27
|FANSHAWE
|16
|0
|16
|2021-10-27
|SLICK
|16
|1
|15
|2021-10-27
|TATUMS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-10-27
|REDBIRD
|15
|0
|15
|2021-10-27
|PEORIA
|15
|0
|15
|2021-10-27
|HALLETT
|15
|0
|14
|2021-10-27
|GENE AUTRY
|15
|0
|15
|2021-10-27
|ADDINGTON
|14
|0
|14
|2021-10-27
|TULLAHASSEE
|12
|0
|12
|2021-10-27
|THE VILLAGE
|11
|0
|11
|2021-10-27
|KEMP
|10
|0
|9
|2021-10-27
|BLACKBURN
|9
|0
|9
|2021-10-27
|MOFFETT
|7
|0
|7
|2021-10-27
|RENTIESVILLE
|6
|0
|5
|2021-10-27
|BYNG
|4
|0
|4
|2021-10-27
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-10-27
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-27
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-27
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-27
|HOFFMAN
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-27
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-27
|OAKLAND
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-27
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-27
|BRIDGEPORT
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-27
|VERDIGRIS
|2
|0
|2
|2021-10-27
|WEST SILOAM SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-27
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-27
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-27
|PENSACOLA
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-27
|BEARDEN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-27
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-27
|COWLINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-27
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-27
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-27
|ST. LOUIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-27
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-27
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-10-27
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.