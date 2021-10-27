covid risk level 10.27.21

According to the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 58 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, including Garfield County, are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level; 18 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level; and one, Harmon, is in the new normal, or "green," risk level this week.

 From OSDH

Seven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Enid over the past week as the number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide each week decreased, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

OSDH showed 642,362 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 865 from Wednesday, and 641,051 total cases, a weekly increase of 5,604, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 7,865 active, a decrease of 1,849 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.

The Health Department’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 10,710 confirmed deaths, an increase of 170 in the past week. The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count — which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number — places the overall count in Oklahoma at 11,251 deaths, a weekly increase of 241, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

In the past week, cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 10,200 — a weekly increase of 123 — with 180 active and 9,814, or 96.2%, recovered, according to OSDH.

The majority of cases — 9,053, or 88.8% — have been in Enid, which reported 156 active cases and 8,706 recovered.

The total number of deaths in Garfield County increased from 199 to 206. Of those, 191 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with six in Lahoma, two in Waukomis, one each in Covington, Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Hunter and two not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 189 deaths.

There have been 4,012 cases, with 3,838 recovered and 98 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,929 cases, with 4,756 recovered and 91 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 48 cases with 46 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 87 in Woodward, 27 in Major, 18 in Kingfisher, 17 in Woods, 13 in Noble, 12 in Blaine, 10 in Alfalfa and four in Grant. County death increases included two in Alfalfa and one each in Blaine and Woodward. Kingfisher County saw a reduction of one death.

Hospitalizations

Statewide, there have been 320 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 36,422 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 594 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 18 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 146 since last week. Of those, 198 are in the ICU across the state.

The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 27 with 11 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had five confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with one in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported six patients on Wednesday with two in the ICU.

OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were eight ICU beds, or30.80% of the total, and 116 adult inpatient beds, or 38.3% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.

Schools

COVID-19-positive cases among both students and staff at Enid Public Schools have continued to decrease in the past week, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.

Enid High School currently has four students and two staff members in isolation after testing positive. Longfellow Middle School has one student in isolation, and Waller Middle School has one staff member in isolation.

Only five student cases were reported among the elementary schools: Three at McKinley and one each from Garfield and Hoover.

In total, there were 10 COVID-19-positive cases among students and three among staff members.

No cases were reported from Chisholm Public Schools in the past week. CPS reports whenever a new case has been identified, but no other public schools in the immediate Enid area report current or active positive case totals.

Autry Technology Center also did not report any new COVID-19-positive cases in the past week.

One Northern Oklahoma College Enid employee tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday. None are quarantining for possible exposure.

Of NOC’s 320 total cases, 283 individuals have been physically present on campus.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported seven total active student cases and one active employee case as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.

Download PDF weekly epi report 10.27.21

Epidemiology report

Oklahoma saw a decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Oct. 17-23.

In that time period, 5,604 cases were reported, a decrease of 2,144, or 27.7%, from the week before, Oct. 10-16, which had 7,748. The number of deaths this week was 170.

From Oct. 17-23, 11,109 specimens were tested for COVID-19, though the report states that recent testing data was not available within the most current CDC data. In total, 5,753, or 9.1%, were positive, the report states.

OSDH stated in the report that officials are working on refining the process for identifying breakthrough infections and reinfections, and once that process is finalized, OSDH will resume providing tables on breakthrough cases in the epidemiology reports.

In the last 30 days, 278 of 1,933 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 62.3% of people 12 and older have received the first dose along 88.3% of people 65 and older, while 53.3% of people 12 and older and 79.1% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.

Overall in Oklahoma, 58.9% of residents have had at least one dose, compared with 58.1% last week. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 49.7%, compared to 49.1% last week.

From Oct. 19-25, 56,686 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 7,412 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,622,145 with 1,655,891 fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:

• Woodward with 3,839 cases, 3,716 recovered, 72 active and 51 deaths, 42 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,594 cases, 2,519 recovered, 21 active and 54 deaths, 26 from Kingfisher, 16 from Hennessey, six from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover, one from Cashion, which Kingfisher shares with Logan County, and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,895 cases, 1,847 recovered, 18 active and 30 deaths, including 20 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,645 cases, 1,592 recovered, 28 active and 25 deaths, 23 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,309 cases, 1,290 recovered, 10 active and nine deaths, with city data listing three each from Aline and Carmen, two from Helena and one each from Cherokee, Goltry and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,504 cases, 1,462 recovered, 14 active and 28 deaths, six each from Okeene and Watonga, three from Canton and one from Longdale. Ten are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and seven are listed in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 1,278 cases, 1,204 recovered, 42 active and 32 deaths, 22 from Fairview, three each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and four not listed by town.

• Grant with 696 cases, 684 recovered, four active and eight deaths, four from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per city 10.27.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 90855 1501 88459 2021-10-27
TULSA 64687 1052 62858 2021-10-27
EDMOND 24253 271 23704 2021-10-27
BROKEN ARROW 23552 330 22908 2021-10-27
NORMAN 19478 248 18977 2021-10-27
OTHER*** 17192 175 16829 2021-10-27
LAWTON 13005 250 12665 2021-10-27
YUKON 12906 131 12610 2021-10-27
MOORE 9737 105 9487 2021-10-27
ENID 9053 191 8706 2021-10-27
CLAREMORE 8815 173 8532 2021-10-27
STILLWATER 8406 64 8263 2021-10-27
MUSKOGEE 7928 189 7627 2021-10-27
OWASSO 7897 130 7657 2021-10-27
SHAWNEE 7374 125 7092 2021-10-27
ARDMORE 6757 132 6535 2021-10-27
BARTLESVILLE 6519 154 6317 2021-10-27
TAHLEQUAH 6261 73 6130 2021-10-27
ADA 5623 80 5465 2021-10-27
BIXBY 5317 56 5207 2021-10-27
PONCA CITY 5271 105 5045 2021-10-27
DURANT 5142 58 4970 2021-10-27
SAND SPRINGS 5115 102 4930 2021-10-27
SAPULPA 5068 104 4878 2021-10-27
DUNCAN 4894 87 4727 2021-10-27
MCALESTER 4649 106 4470 2021-10-27
MUSTANG 3998 69 3874 2021-10-27
JENKS 3980 42 3888 2021-10-27
GUTHRIE 3722 81 3608 2021-10-27
COLLINSVILLE 3705 56 3608 2021-10-27
CHOCTAW 3431 59 3337 2021-10-27
BLANCHARD 3376 46 3299 2021-10-27
MIAMI 3359 49 3287 2021-10-27
CHICKASHA 3292 106 3148 2021-10-27
ALTUS 3238 76 3115 2021-10-27
STILWELL 3185 43 3124 2021-10-27
EL RENO 3180 60 3099 2021-10-27
GUYMON 3046 37 2947 2021-10-27
COWETA 2999 51 2905 2021-10-27
BETHANY 2940 48 2870 2021-10-27
PRYOR CREEK 2677 54 2595 2021-10-27
GROVE 2602 86 2478 2021-10-27
SALLISAW 2581 34 2525 2021-10-27
SKIATOOK 2532 31 2470 2021-10-27
GLENPOOL 2482 41 2409 2021-10-27
OKMULGEE 2466 63 2365 2021-10-27
WAGONER 2443 56 2354 2021-10-27
WOODWARD 2422 42 2319 2021-10-27
VINITA 2309 26 2258 2021-10-27
WEATHERFORD 2269 43 2197 2021-10-27
POTEAU 2229 28 2177 2021-10-27
ELK CITY 2161 45 2049 2021-10-27
SEMINOLE 2150 48 2068 2021-10-27
ATOKA 2135 26 2095 2021-10-27
CLINTON 2099 76 2001 2021-10-27
NOBLE 2004 31 1930 2021-10-27
BROKEN BOW 2000 55 1932 2021-10-27
TUTTLE 1988 34 1940 2021-10-27
CUSHING 1970 31 1925 2021-10-27
PURCELL 1933 38 1874 2021-10-27
TECUMSEH 1922 25 1851 2021-10-27
HARRAH 1898 35 1829 2021-10-27
MULDROW 1811 15 1776 2021-10-27
NEWCASTLE 1783 17 1735 2021-10-27
ANADARKO 1781 45 1707 2021-10-27
IDABEL 1776 32 1733 2021-10-27
PIEDMONT 1741 13 1704 2021-10-27
JAY 1740 30 1695 2021-10-27
MCLOUD 1728 29 1681 2021-10-27
TAFT 1703 5 1698 2021-10-27
LEXINGTON 1628 35 1574 2021-10-27
PAULS VALLEY 1622 39 1563 2021-10-27
FORT GIBSON 1612 26 1574 2021-10-27
SULPHUR 1609 32 1568 2021-10-27
MARLOW 1573 29 1516 2021-10-27
HUGO 1541 35 1500 2021-10-27
BRISTOW 1522 47 1455 2021-10-27
MADILL 1460 13 1435 2021-10-27
EUFAULA 1395 53 1328 2021-10-27
HENRYETTA 1388 49 1317 2021-10-27
ALVA 1375 23 1329 2021-10-27
CHECOTAH 1354 40 1299 2021-10-27
MARIETTA 1317 23 1283 2021-10-27
KINGSTON 1254 13 1237 2021-10-27
CATOOSA 1232 24 1177 2021-10-27
LOCUST GROVE 1208 13 1179 2021-10-27
CLEVELAND 1201 26 1163 2021-10-27
MANNFORD 1193 35 1141 2021-10-27
ELGIN 1189 15 1168 2021-10-27
STIGLER 1124 19 1099 2021-10-27
MOUNDS 1121 21 1076 2021-10-27
CALERA 1108 16 1071 2021-10-27
OKEMAH 1090 22 1055 2021-10-27
INOLA 1090 17 1058 2021-10-27
LINDSAY 1074 22 1049 2021-10-27
KINGFISHER 1072 26 1035 2021-10-27
NOWATA 1072 16 1053 2021-10-27
SPIRO 1040 4 1028 2021-10-27
PERRY 1039 20 1007 2021-10-27
CHANDLER 1039 26 999 2021-10-27
CHELSEA 1035 22 999 2021-10-27
HOMINY 1008 9 999 2021-10-27
SAYRE 1002 21 970 2021-10-27
SALINA 999 16 971 2021-10-27
WESTVILLE 995 7 977 2021-10-27
CACHE 984 14 966 2021-10-27
AFTON 971 13 944 2021-10-27
ANTLERS 956 22 925 2021-10-27
FORT SUPPLY 943 2 941 2021-10-27
BLACKWELL 937 39 889 2021-10-27
SPERRY 932 6 899 2021-10-27
HOLDENVILLE 923 25 892 2021-10-27
DAVIS 915 18 884 2021-10-27
WEWOKA 915 34 875 2021-10-27
HEAVENER 909 13 885 2021-10-27
SPENCER 894 25 856 2021-10-27
HASKELL 889 16 841 2021-10-27
JONES 884 20 855 2021-10-27
HULBERT 884 12 865 2021-10-27
WILBURTON 876 15 855 2021-10-27
DEWEY 872 20 848 2021-10-27
DEL CITY 869 26 830 2021-10-27
TISHOMINGO 866 27 824 2021-10-27
COMANCHE 857 24 813 2021-10-27
WARR ACRES 854 8 834 2021-10-27
VIAN 836 19 809 2021-10-27
PERKINS 825 6 805 2021-10-27
HENNESSEY 804 16 780 2021-10-27
COALGATE 800 17 767 2021-10-27
CHOUTEAU 796 27 762 2021-10-27
PRAGUE 790 14 762 2021-10-27
MIDWEST CITY 782 21 756 2021-10-27
PAWHUSKA 778 15 755 2021-10-27
COLCORD 769 10 751 2021-10-27
OOLOGAH 764 10 744 2021-10-27
ROLAND 757 7 746 2021-10-27
HELENA 743 2 740 2021-10-27
LONE GROVE 709 14 680 2021-10-27
BEGGS 699 7 682 2021-10-27
MEEKER 698 24 670 2021-10-27
FAIRVIEW 688 22 648 2021-10-27
TALIHINA 683 20 661 2021-10-27
APACHE 680 10 665 2021-10-27
WYNNEWOOD 679 16 658 2021-10-27
PAWNEE 673 26 643 2021-10-27
STROUD 654 15 631 2021-10-27
WATONGA 641 6 626 2021-10-27
WISTER 637 2 629 2021-10-27
POCOLA 631 5 625 2021-10-27
WILSON 619 18 591 2021-10-27
WELLSTON 619 16 594 2021-10-27
KANSAS 609 8 596 2021-10-27
WALTERS 605 11 584 2021-10-27
NEWKIRK 604 9 576 2021-10-27
HINTON 599 4 591 2021-10-27
WYANDOTTE 594 10 583 2021-10-27
CARNEGIE 592 27 564 2021-10-27
STRATFORD 587 13 568 2021-10-27
FREDERICK 584 17 564 2021-10-27
LUTHER 579 10 564 2021-10-27
BOLEY 576 11 565 2021-10-27
WASHINGTON 555 6 543 2021-10-27
VALLIANT 551 11 538 2021-10-27
MORRIS 535 12 516 2021-10-27
HEALDTON 532 20 503 2021-10-27
DRUMRIGHT 530 15 500 2021-10-27
HARTSHORNE 529 22 506 2021-10-27
TONKAWA 528 18 493 2021-10-27
COMMERCE 521 12 506 2021-10-27
KONAWA 521 14 500 2021-10-27
COLBERT 520 12 500 2021-10-27
MEAD 519 7 503 2021-10-27
QUAPAW 515 16 498 2021-10-27
KIEFER 515 7 497 2021-10-27
HOBART 510 18 486 2021-10-27
NICHOLS HILLS 506 3 495 2021-10-27
MANGUM 505 16 485 2021-10-27
PORTER 496 15 478 2021-10-27
FAIRLAND 496 7 481 2021-10-27
FLETCHER 495 4 484 2021-10-27
NEW CORDELL 494 9 469 2021-10-27
KELLYVILLE 474 7 455 2021-10-27
CADDO 470 4 453 2021-10-27
GORE 468 9 450 2021-10-27
WARNER 466 11 448 2021-10-27
MINCO 455 5 449 2021-10-27
TALALA 448 5 439 2021-10-27
ADAIR 447 4 440 2021-10-27
ELMORE CITY 436 6 429 2021-10-27
ARCADIA 430 2 423 2021-10-27
HOWE 429 3 421 2021-10-27
BOSWELL 423 5 411 2021-10-27
PORUM 421 7 406 2021-10-27
STONEWALL 398 5 383 2021-10-27
WATTS 395 10 373 2021-10-27
CRESCENT 395 6 383 2021-10-27
HOOKER 388 0 382 2021-10-27
RUSH SPRINGS 384 5 371 2021-10-27
BOKCHITO 382 3 375 2021-10-27
WAURIKA 380 9 369 2021-10-27
OCHELATA 370 9 355 2021-10-27
BARNSDALL 368 10 354 2021-10-27
CAMERON 358 2 351 2021-10-27
RAMONA 357 9 344 2021-10-27
WAYNE 356 6 347 2021-10-27
KEOTA 354 0 352 2021-10-27
YALE 352 10 339 2021-10-27
EARLSBORO 350 5 335 2021-10-27
MAYSVILLE 345 9 335 2021-10-27
ALLEN 341 4 335 2021-10-27
RINGLING 341 3 333 2021-10-27
WETUMKA 333 6 318 2021-10-27
BIG CABIN 332 5 324 2021-10-27
HOLLIS 326 7 319 2021-10-27
HAWORTH 324 5 314 2021-10-27
BOKOSHE 323 5 314 2021-10-27
GERONIMO 317 4 309 2021-10-27
WRIGHT CITY 317 4 311 2021-10-27
JENNINGS 317 5 312 2021-10-27
CASHION 316 1 314 2021-10-27
BLAIR 312 5 306 2021-10-27
CEMENT 306 1 299 2021-10-27
HYDRO 303 10 290 2021-10-27
OKARCHE 303 6 296 2021-10-27
PADEN 299 4 295 2021-10-27
GLENCOE 299 4 292 2021-10-27
QUINTON 293 7 286 2021-10-27
MAUD 289 1 287 2021-10-27
FORT COBB 286 4 282 2021-10-27
ROFF 286 3 279 2021-10-27
WELCH 282 4 278 2021-10-27
FAIRFAX 279 12 262 2021-10-27
SHADY POINT 277 1 268 2021-10-27
CHEROKEE 276 1 273 2021-10-27
MOORELAND 274 6 264 2021-10-27
WAUKOMIS 274 2 270 2021-10-27
CLAYTON 273 6 266 2021-10-27
CYRIL 272 4 266 2021-10-27
FORT TOWSON 271 4 266 2021-10-27
BEAVER 270 6 260 2021-10-27
GEARY 268 7 259 2021-10-27
RED OAK 268 1 264 2021-10-27
BINGER 267 15 251 2021-10-27
WELEETKA 264 6 257 2021-10-27
MORRISON 262 1 257 2021-10-27
LAVERNE 259 3 256 2021-10-27
PAOLI 259 2 248 2021-10-27
TERLTON 252 4 246 2021-10-27
OKEENE 252 6 244 2021-10-27
COPAN 251 6 239 2021-10-27
OKTAHA 250 7 240 2021-10-27
DEPEW 247 5 239 2021-10-27
SPAVINAW 245 3 225 2021-10-27
RINGWOOD 244 3 229 2021-10-27
NINNEKAH 243 4 231 2021-10-27
BENNINGTON 242 4 230 2021-10-27
INDIAHOMA 241 5 234 2021-10-27
PANAMA 240 3 234 2021-10-27
TEMPLE 235 10 219 2021-10-27
CHEYENNE 234 4 224 2021-10-27
THACKERVILLE 232 2 230 2021-10-27
ARKOMA 231 2 227 2021-10-27
SNYDER 228 15 212 2021-10-27
SHATTUCK 228 2 211 2021-10-27
MEDFORD 227 1 226 2021-10-27
TEXHOMA 226 0 223 2021-10-27
WEBBERS FALLS 224 2 216 2021-10-27
KREBS 224 7 216 2021-10-27
BOISE CITY 223 1 213 2021-10-27
THOMAS 221 2 218 2021-10-27
SOPER 221 1 216 2021-10-27
BLUEJACKET 220 1 218 2021-10-27
WANETTE 219 1 216 2021-10-27
BILLINGS 215 4 211 2021-10-27
SEILING 213 10 201 2021-10-27
MILBURN 213 4 207 2021-10-27
ARAPAHO 211 4 206 2021-10-27
RED ROCK 210 2 206 2021-10-27
MANNSVILLE 208 5 197 2021-10-27
KIOWA 208 3 198 2021-10-27
CANTON 201 3 197 2021-10-27
BURNS FLAT 200 3 194 2021-10-27
GRACEMONT 197 6 188 2021-10-27
DELAWARE 191 4 187 2021-10-27
BUFFALO 190 7 176 2021-10-27
GRANITE 189 8 179 2021-10-27
GOODWELL 189 1 186 2021-10-27
ASHER 186 3 179 2021-10-27
CALUMET 184 3 181 2021-10-27
BRAGGS 182 3 177 2021-10-27
OILTON 180 6 172 2021-10-27
ALEX 177 5 171 2021-10-27
LAHOMA 175 6 156 2021-10-27
GARVIN 174 1 173 2021-10-27
GARBER 174 1 170 2021-10-27
UNION CITY 173 2 170 2021-10-27
POND CREEK 173 0 169 2021-10-27
GANS 172 1 170 2021-10-27
CANUTE 171 3 162 2021-10-27
COUNCIL HILL 170 5 164 2021-10-27
AGRA 167 2 162 2021-10-27
VICI 166 2 163 2021-10-27
ERICK 161 4 152 2021-10-27
TIPTON 160 4 155 2021-10-27
CANEY 158 2 151 2021-10-27
MCCURTAIN 155 2 152 2021-10-27
HAMMON 154 2 147 2021-10-27
GRANDFIELD 154 2 151 2021-10-27
LEEDEY 153 6 144 2021-10-27
SENTINEL 152 3 147 2021-10-27
DAVENPORT 151 0 148 2021-10-27
RATLIFF CITY 148 2 144 2021-10-27
OAKS 147 4 142 2021-10-27
STUART 146 4 137 2021-10-27
RIPLEY 144 2 140 2021-10-27
CHATTANOOGA 143 3 138 2021-10-27
MOUNTAIN VIEW 143 5 138 2021-10-27
MILL CREEK 143 2 139 2021-10-27
RYAN 142 3 139 2021-10-27
BYARS 142 1 140 2021-10-27
TUPELO 141 2 137 2021-10-27
VELMA 140 3 136 2021-10-27
WANN 139 4 135 2021-10-27
SPRINGER 139 4 133 2021-10-27
WAYNOKA 139 0 139 2021-10-27
AMBER 137 7 130 2021-10-27
TRYON 137 1 127 2021-10-27
SASAKWA 136 1 133 2021-10-27
MULHALL 135 0 135 2021-10-27
FOSS 133 1 129 2021-10-27
CARNEY 133 3 129 2021-10-27
DOVER 131 2 129 2021-10-27
CANADIAN 130 3 126 2021-10-27
STRINGTOWN 130 3 125 2021-10-27
RATTAN 129 1 125 2021-10-27
TYRONE 128 0 128 2021-10-27
STERLING 125 4 120 2021-10-27
LANGLEY 124 2 121 2021-10-27
SAVANNA 123 4 118 2021-10-27
RAVIA 122 4 118 2021-10-27
DEWAR 121 1 118 2021-10-27
VERDEN 121 1 117 2021-10-27
KINTA 121 5 114 2021-10-27
SAWYER 119 2 115 2021-10-27
OLUSTEE 117 0 116 2021-10-27
LOOKEBA 116 5 110 2021-10-27
COYLE 114 0 111 2021-10-27
HAILEYVILLE 114 1 112 2021-10-27
PITTSBURG 109 2 105 2021-10-27
LONGDALE 107 1 104 2021-10-27
DUSTIN 104 5 95 2021-10-27
KAW CITY 104 3 97 2021-10-27
MARBLE CITY 102 1 99 2021-10-27
CUSTER CITY 102 4 95 2021-10-27
LENAPAH 102 0 102 2021-10-27
WAPANUCKA 101 2 98 2021-10-27
DILL CITY 98 3 94 2021-10-27
BOYNTON 97 2 94 2021-10-27
CALVIN 97 2 93 2021-10-27
KENEFIC 97 1 93 2021-10-27
KETCHUM 96 3 91 2021-10-27
OKAY 91 2 86 2021-10-27
SHIDLER 91 1 90 2021-10-27
POCASSET 90 2 87 2021-10-27
LAMONT 89 1 88 2021-10-27
INDIANOLA 88 0 86 2021-10-27
FARGO 87 1 86 2021-10-27
SPARKS 87 2 84 2021-10-27
ARNETT 87 2 81 2021-10-27
RANDLETT 86 2 84 2021-10-27
DRUMMOND 86 1 80 2021-10-27
COVINGTON 85 1 83 2021-10-27
CROWDER 84 0 83 2021-10-27
ORLANDO 84 1 82 2021-10-27
CLEO SPRINGS 84 3 77 2021-10-27
CORN 83 5 77 2021-10-27
PRUE 82 2 77 2021-10-27
WYNONA 80 3 76 2021-10-27
LEHIGH 80 0 80 2021-10-27
LONE WOLF 79 0 79 2021-10-27
MARLAND 79 3 76 2021-10-27
LANGSTON 78 1 77 2021-10-27
ACHILLE 78 2 76 2021-10-27
LOCO 76 1 73 2021-10-27
ALINE 76 3 71 2021-10-27
FOSTER 74 0 73 2021-10-27
CASTLE 74 1 73 2021-10-27
HASTINGS 73 1 72 2021-10-27
TERRAL 72 3 69 2021-10-27
GAGE 72 1 66 2021-10-27
REYDON 71 2 67 2021-10-27
NASH 71 1 70 2021-10-27
KREMLIN 71 0 71 2021-10-27
AMES 70 0 70 2021-10-27
WAKITA 69 4 65 2021-10-27
WHITEFIELD 68 1 67 2021-10-27
CARTER 68 2 66 2021-10-27
OSAGE 67 1 65 2021-10-27
FORGAN 67 1 62 2021-10-27
RALSTON 67 2 65 2021-10-27
ROCKY 66 0 61 2021-10-27
MOUNTAIN PARK 66 1 64 2021-10-27
MENO 65 0 63 2021-10-27
FAIRMONT 64 1 63 2021-10-27
BURBANK 64 0 61 2021-10-27
BERNICE 64 1 63 2021-10-27
JET 63 1 59 2021-10-27
FAXON 63 0 63 2021-10-27
SHARON 63 1 60 2021-10-27
FREEDOM 62 0 59 2021-10-27
ROOSEVELT 62 1 61 2021-10-27
TALOGA 59 0 58 2021-10-27
COLONY 59 2 54 2021-10-27
SCHULTER 57 0 54 2021-10-27
CARMEN 55 3 52 2021-10-27
EAKLY 55 2 52 2021-10-27
AVANT 55 2 52 2021-10-27
FRANCIS 55 1 54 2021-10-27
NORTH MIAMI 54 0 54 2021-10-27
KEYES 54 0 50 2021-10-27
HANNA 54 0 53 2021-10-27
NICOMA PARK 54 2 51 2021-10-27
DEVOL 53 0 51 2021-10-27
DISNEY 53 1 52 2021-10-27
HARDESTY 52 0 50 2021-10-27
MARSHALL 51 2 48 2021-10-27
ELDORADO 51 2 48 2021-10-27
DEER CREEK 50 1 49 2021-10-27
BUTLER 50 0 49 2021-10-27
GOLTRY 49 1 47 2021-10-27
BRADLEY 47 1 46 2021-10-27
BRAMAN 46 2 43 2021-10-27
BESSIE 46 1 42 2021-10-27
GOLDSBY 44 0 43 2021-10-27
ALDERSON 44 1 41 2021-10-27
WILLOW 43 0 43 2021-10-27
HUNTER 43 1 42 2021-10-27
MILLERTON 43 2 41 2021-10-27
BURLINGTON 42 0 41 2021-10-27
MEDICINE PARK 41 2 38 2021-10-27
BROMIDE 40 1 38 2021-10-27
FITZHUGH 38 0 38 2021-10-27
DACOMA 38 0 38 2021-10-27
DAVIDSON 37 0 36 2021-10-27
LAMAR 35 1 32 2021-10-27
HITCHCOCK 35 0 35 2021-10-27
DIBBLE 35 0 35 2021-10-27
GOTEBO 34 1 33 2021-10-27
OPTIMA 34 0 34 2021-10-27
FOYIL 34 2 32 2021-10-27
CAMARGO 33 0 33 2021-10-27
DOUGHERTY 31 0 31 2021-10-27
WAINWRIGHT 30 0 30 2021-10-27
MARTHA 30 2 26 2021-10-27
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-10-27
CROMWELL 27 2 25 2021-10-27
VERA 27 0 26 2021-10-27
HILLSDALE 25 0 25 2021-10-27
BOWLEGS 25 1 24 2021-10-27
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 25 1 24 2021-10-27
MANITOU 23 0 23 2021-10-27
ALBION 19 0 19 2021-10-27
FANSHAWE 16 0 16 2021-10-27
SLICK 16 1 15 2021-10-27
TATUMS 15 0 15 2021-10-27
REDBIRD 15 0 15 2021-10-27
PEORIA 15 0 15 2021-10-27
HALLETT 15 0 14 2021-10-27
GENE AUTRY 15 0 15 2021-10-27
ADDINGTON 14 0 14 2021-10-27
TULLAHASSEE 12 0 12 2021-10-27
THE VILLAGE 11 0 11 2021-10-27
KEMP 10 0 9 2021-10-27
BLACKBURN 9 0 9 2021-10-27
MOFFETT 7 0 7 2021-10-27
RENTIESVILLE 6 0 5 2021-10-27
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-10-27
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-10-27
PINK 2 0 2 2021-10-27
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-10-27
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-10-27
HOFFMAN 2 0 2 2021-10-27
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-10-27
OAKLAND 2 0 2 2021-10-27
SPORTSMEN ACRES 2 0 2 2021-10-27
BRIDGEPORT 2 0 2 2021-10-27
VERDIGRIS 2 0 2 2021-10-27
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS 1 0 1 2021-10-27
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-10-27
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-10-27
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-10-27
BEARDEN 1 0 1 2021-10-27
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-10-27
COWLINGTON 1 0 1 2021-10-27
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-10-27
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-10-27
ST. LOUIS 1 0 1 2021-10-27
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-10-27
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-10-27

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per county 10.27.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 119447 1854 116375 2021-10-27
TULSA 107493 1669 104509 2021-10-27
CLEVELAND 43446 605 42252 2021-10-27
CANADIAN 23177 288 22597 2021-10-27
COMANCHE 21133 302 20693 2021-10-27
ROGERS 15748 289 15257 2021-10-27
MUSKOGEE 13440 261 13001 2021-10-27
WAGONER 12735 204 12325 2021-10-27
POTTAWATOMIE 12194 190 11765 2021-10-27
PAYNE 11949 114 11719 2021-10-27
CREEK 11185 258 10741 2021-10-27
GARFIELD 10200 206 9814 2021-10-27
CARTER 9034 191 8712 2021-10-27
CHEROKEE 9020 115 8822 2021-10-27
BRYAN 8852 108 8559 2021-10-27
WASHINGTON 8413 196 8147 2021-10-27
GRADY 8073 184 7805 2021-10-27
LE FLORE 8018 89 7850 2021-10-27
STEPHENS 7582 142 7310 2021-10-27
MCCLAIN 7449 104 7258 2021-10-27
DELAWARE 7327 160 7084 2021-10-27
KAY 7280 164 6950 2021-10-27
OSAGE 6877 124 6678 2021-10-27
PONTOTOC 6834 97 6638 2021-10-27
PITTSBURG 6775 157 6524 2021-10-27
MAYES 6768 124 6561 2021-10-27
SEQUOYAH 6710 87 6557 2021-10-27
LOGAN 6087 111 5925 2021-10-27
OTTAWA 6069 101 5926 2021-10-27
OKMULGEE 5931 141 5691 2021-10-27
MCCURTAIN 5694 125 5530 2021-10-27
CADDO 5198 129 5017 2021-10-27
CUSTER 5026 128 4840 2021-10-27
LINCOLN 4887 110 4698 2021-10-27
ADAIR 4878 61 4771 2021-10-27
GARVIN 4726 100 4581 2021-10-27
TEXAS 4105 39 3991 2021-10-27
JACKSON 3928 86 3787 2021-10-27
SEMINOLE 3895 102 3741 2021-10-27
WOODWARD 3839 51 3716 2021-10-27
BECKHAM 3500 75 3340 2021-10-27
CRAIG 3011 32 2951 2021-10-27
MCINTOSH 2880 92 2757 2021-10-27
ATOKA 2748 34 2689 2021-10-27
CHOCTAW 2746 50 2676 2021-10-27
MARSHALL 2723 27 2680 2021-10-27
PAWNEE 2647 66 2557 2021-10-27
MURRAY 2614 53 2539 2021-10-27
KINGFISHER 2594 54 2519 2021-10-27
OKFUSKEE 2302 45 2246 2021-10-27
LOVE 1995 29 1951 2021-10-27
JOHNSTON 1958 47 1881 2021-10-27
NOBLE 1895 30 1847 2021-10-27
HASKELL 1850 28 1811 2021-10-27
PUSHMATAHA 1781 38 1728 2021-10-27
NOWATA 1781 28 1746 2021-10-27
HUGHES 1731 44 1660 2021-10-27
WOODS 1645 25 1592 2021-10-27
WASHITA 1517 31 1443 2021-10-27
BLAINE 1504 28 1462 2021-10-27
LATIMER 1477 21 1445 2021-10-27
ALFALFA 1309 9 1290 2021-10-27
MAJOR 1278 32 1204 2021-10-27
KIOWA 1141 41 1092 2021-10-27
COAL 1060 20 1022 2021-10-27
TILLMAN 991 24 960 2021-10-27
COTTON 990 23 949 2021-10-27
JEFFERSON 936 20 910 2021-10-27
GREER 748 25 717 2021-10-27
GRANT 696 8 684 2021-10-27
DEWEY 678 19 649 2021-10-27
BEAVER 571 9 552 2021-10-27
ROGER MILLS 506 12 479 2021-10-27
HARPER 493 10 476 2021-10-27
ELLIS 470 6 440 2021-10-27
HARMON 361 7 354 2021-10-27
CIMARRON 329 2 313 2021-10-27
173 0 148 2021-10-27

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you