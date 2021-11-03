covid risk level 11.3.21

According to the OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 48 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, including Garfield County, are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level; 27 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level; and two, Cimarron and Greer, are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level this week.

 From OSDH

ENID, Okla. — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Enid over the past week as the number of active COVID-19 cases in Garfield County decreases, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

In the past week, cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 10,312 — a weekly increase of 112 — with 138 active and 9,962, or 96.6%, recovered, according to OSDH.

The majority of cases — 9,156, or 88.8% — have been in Enid, which reported 126 active cases and 8,833 recovered.

The total number of deaths in Garfield County increased from 206 to 212. Of those, 197 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with six in Lahoma, two in Waukomis, one each in Covington, Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Hunter and two not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 195 deaths.

There have been 4,072 cases, with 3,900 recovered and 101 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,973 cases, with 4,823 recovered and 94 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 48 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 60 in Woodward, 18 in Kingfisher, 15 in Major, 13 in Alfalfa, 12 in Blaine, 10 in Woods, eight in Noble and five in Grant. County death increases included two in Blaine and one in Woods.

OSDH showed 646,136 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 631 from Wednesday, and 645,352 total cases, a weekly increase of 4,301, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 6,398 active, a decrease of 1,467 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.

The Health Department’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 10,879 confirmed deaths, an increase of 169 in the past week. The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count — which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number — places the overall count in Oklahoma at 11,409 deaths, a weekly increase of 158, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

Hospitalizations

Statewide, there have been 232 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 36,654 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 425 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 16 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 169 since last week. Of those, 146 are in the ICU across the state.

The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 12 with three in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had two confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, both of whom are in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center also reported two patients on Wednesday with none in the ICU.

OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were 11 ICU beds, or 52.4% of the total, and 129 adult inpatient beds, or 43.6% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.

Schools

COVID-19-positive cases among both students and staff at Enid Public Schools increased slightly over the past week, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.

Enid High School currently has three students and two staff members in isolation after testing positive. Emerson Middle School has one student in isolation, and Waller Middle School has three students and two staff members in isolation.

Only six student cases were reported among the elementary schools: Two each at Adams and Hoover and one each at Garfield and McKinley. No staff members tested positive for COVID-19 among the elementary schools.

In total, there were 13 COVID-19-positive cases among students and four among staff members.

No cases were reported from Chisholm Public Schools in the past week.

Autry Technology Center reported one COVID-19-positive case on its main campus in the past week. The individual was in the southeast hallway between 7:30 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Oct. 21, and received a positive test result on Saturday, Oct. 23.

One Northern Oklahoma College Enid student tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday. One is also quarantining for possible exposure.

Of NOC’s 322 total cases, 284 individuals have been physically present on campus.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported four total active student cases as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.

Download PDF weekly epi report 11.3.21

Epidemiology report

According to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Oct. 24-29, 4,301 COVID-19 cases were reported.

OSDH said in the report that due to a change in data processing, this week’s report only includes six days worth of data. Therefore, the percent change was not calculated this week.

In that time period, 4,301 cases were reported, which is 1,303 less than the week before, Oct. 17-23, which had 5,604. The number of deaths this week was 169.

Over the last seven days, 12,172 specimens were tested for COVID-19, though the report states that recent testing data was not available within the most current CDC data. In total, 4,964, or 8.2%, were positive, the report states.

In the last 30 days, 270 of 1,613 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 62.9% of people 12 and older have received the first dose along with 89.4% of people 65 and older, while 53.9% of people 12 and older and 79.8% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.

Overall in Oklahoma, 58.9% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 49.7%.

From Oct. 26 through Nov. 1, 83,119 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 26,433 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,705,264 with 1,671,321 fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:

• Woodward with 3,899 cases, 3,769 recovered, 79 active and 51 deaths, 42 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,612 cases, 2,530 recovered, 28 active and 54 deaths, 26 from Kingfisher, 16 from Hennessey, six from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover, one from Cashion, which Kingfisher shares with Logan County, and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,903 cases, 1,860 recovered, 13 active and 30 deaths, including 20 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,655 cases, 1,617 recovered, 12 active and 26 deaths, 23 from Alva, one from Freedom and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,322 cases, 1,297 recovered, 16 active and nine deaths, with city data listing three each from Aline and Carmen, two from Helena and one each from Cherokee, Goltry and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,516 cases, 1,468 recovered, 18 active and 30 deaths, seven from Watonga, six from Okeene, three from Canton and one from Longdale. Ten are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and eight are listed in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 1,293 cases, 1,238 recovered, 23 active and 32 deaths, 22 from Fairview, three each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and four not listed by town.

• Grant with 701 cases, 687 recovered, six active and eight deaths, four from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per city 11.03.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 91322 1526 89133 2021-11-03
TULSA 65171 1068 63431 2021-11-03
EDMOND 24390 274 23894 2021-11-03
BROKEN ARROW 23701 335 23111 2021-11-03
NORMAN 19591 249 19153 2021-11-03
OTHER*** 17253 177 16911 2021-11-03
LAWTON 13085 257 12750 2021-11-03
YUKON 12997 136 12746 2021-11-03
MOORE 9788 105 9595 2021-11-03
ENID 9156 197 8833 2021-11-03
CLAREMORE 8886 176 8606 2021-11-03
STILLWATER 8445 67 8312 2021-11-03
MUSKOGEE 7991 190 7703 2021-11-03
OWASSO 7968 131 7735 2021-11-03
SHAWNEE 7425 127 7196 2021-11-03
ARDMORE 6796 134 6587 2021-11-03
BARTLESVILLE 6570 155 6368 2021-11-03
TAHLEQUAH 6284 76 6167 2021-11-03
ADA 5667 84 5516 2021-11-03
BIXBY 5366 57 5253 2021-11-03
PONCA CITY 5347 106 5127 2021-11-03
DURANT 5231 58 5107 2021-11-03
SAND SPRINGS 5152 104 4982 2021-11-03
SAPULPA 5115 108 4931 2021-11-03
DUNCAN 4911 89 4779 2021-11-03
MCALESTER 4672 107 4520 2021-11-03
MUSTANG 4030 70 3925 2021-11-03
JENKS 4006 42 3915 2021-11-03
GUTHRIE 3726 84 3626 2021-11-03
COLLINSVILLE 3726 58 3632 2021-11-03
CHOCTAW 3457 61 3358 2021-11-03
BLANCHARD 3392 48 3323 2021-11-03
MIAMI 3360 49 3295 2021-11-03
CHICKASHA 3331 106 3178 2021-11-03
ALTUS 3255 76 3139 2021-11-03
EL RENO 3202 60 3113 2021-11-03
STILWELL 3201 43 3135 2021-11-03
GUYMON 3073 37 2995 2021-11-03
COWETA 3020 53 2928 2021-11-03
BETHANY 2953 52 2882 2021-11-03
PRYOR CREEK 2694 54 2611 2021-11-03
GROVE 2617 86 2505 2021-11-03
SALLISAW 2589 34 2536 2021-11-03
SKIATOOK 2561 32 2492 2021-11-03
GLENPOOL 2503 41 2441 2021-11-03
OKMULGEE 2488 63 2392 2021-11-03
WOODWARD 2473 42 2362 2021-11-03
WAGONER 2451 56 2368 2021-11-03
VINITA 2322 27 2267 2021-11-03
WEATHERFORD 2292 43 2217 2021-11-03
POTEAU 2243 28 2194 2021-11-03
ELK CITY 2192 45 2085 2021-11-03
ATOKA 2167 26 2112 2021-11-03
SEMINOLE 2162 49 2090 2021-11-03
CLINTON 2114 76 2017 2021-11-03
NOBLE 2029 32 1955 2021-11-03
BROKEN BOW 2009 57 1943 2021-11-03
TUTTLE 1992 35 1949 2021-11-03
CUSHING 1982 31 1942 2021-11-03
PURCELL 1939 38 1890 2021-11-03
TECUMSEH 1934 28 1884 2021-11-03
HARRAH 1905 36 1853 2021-11-03
MULDROW 1813 16 1790 2021-11-03
NEWCASTLE 1798 17 1756 2021-11-03
IDABEL 1797 34 1751 2021-11-03
ANADARKO 1790 46 1730 2021-11-03
PIEDMONT 1757 13 1725 2021-11-03
JAY 1750 31 1705 2021-11-03
MCLOUD 1740 29 1695 2021-11-03
TAFT 1705 5 1698 2021-11-03
LEXINGTON 1637 35 1588 2021-11-03
PAULS VALLEY 1632 39 1580 2021-11-03
FORT GIBSON 1618 26 1580 2021-11-03
SULPHUR 1615 32 1575 2021-11-03
MARLOW 1586 29 1536 2021-11-03
HUGO 1544 35 1505 2021-11-03
BRISTOW 1530 48 1464 2021-11-03
MADILL 1475 13 1453 2021-11-03
EUFAULA 1411 55 1342 2021-11-03
HENRYETTA 1407 49 1332 2021-11-03
ALVA 1382 23 1350 2021-11-03
CHECOTAH 1360 40 1307 2021-11-03
MARIETTA 1318 23 1287 2021-11-03
KINGSTON 1274 14 1250 2021-11-03
CATOOSA 1240 25 1193 2021-11-03
LOCUST GROVE 1222 13 1188 2021-11-03
CLEVELAND 1215 26 1170 2021-11-03
MANNFORD 1205 35 1153 2021-11-03
ELGIN 1191 16 1171 2021-11-03
STIGLER 1130 20 1101 2021-11-03
MOUNDS 1127 21 1090 2021-11-03
CALERA 1115 16 1090 2021-11-03
INOLA 1107 17 1080 2021-11-03
OKEMAH 1102 22 1061 2021-11-03
KINGFISHER 1086 26 1043 2021-11-03
LINDSAY 1082 22 1052 2021-11-03
NOWATA 1080 17 1056 2021-11-03
SPIRO 1047 4 1032 2021-11-03
CHANDLER 1047 26 1012 2021-11-03
PERRY 1044 20 1015 2021-11-03
CHELSEA 1041 22 1005 2021-11-03
HOMINY 1012 9 1000 2021-11-03
SAYRE 1009 21 977 2021-11-03
SALINA 1002 17 976 2021-11-03
WESTVILLE 999 7 980 2021-11-03
CACHE 992 14 969 2021-11-03
AFTON 976 13 948 2021-11-03
ANTLERS 972 24 944 2021-11-03
BLACKWELL 951 40 892 2021-11-03
FORT SUPPLY 943 2 941 2021-11-03
SPERRY 938 6 918 2021-11-03
HOLDENVILLE 934 25 900 2021-11-03
DAVIS 928 18 892 2021-11-03
HEAVENER 917 13 893 2021-11-03
WEWOKA 916 35 877 2021-11-03
HASKELL 905 16 872 2021-11-03
SPENCER 900 25 864 2021-11-03
JONES 890 21 862 2021-11-03
HULBERT 885 12 870 2021-11-03
WILBURTON 879 16 859 2021-11-03
DEWEY 879 22 856 2021-11-03
DEL CITY 872 26 839 2021-11-03
TISHOMINGO 871 27 834 2021-11-03
COMANCHE 862 24 827 2021-11-03
WARR ACRES 856 8 842 2021-11-03
VIAN 838 19 815 2021-11-03
PERKINS 837 6 814 2021-11-03
HENNESSEY 807 16 784 2021-11-03
CHOUTEAU 805 28 769 2021-11-03
COALGATE 799 17 775 2021-11-03
PRAGUE 796 14 774 2021-11-03
MIDWEST CITY 794 22 764 2021-11-03
PAWHUSKA 789 15 764 2021-11-03
COLCORD 773 10 753 2021-11-03
OOLOGAH 770 10 755 2021-11-03
ROLAND 758 7 750 2021-11-03
HELENA 747 2 740 2021-11-03
LONE GROVE 712 14 687 2021-11-03
MEEKER 702 24 671 2021-11-03
BEGGS 700 7 686 2021-11-03
FAIRVIEW 696 22 659 2021-11-03
WYNNEWOOD 690 16 661 2021-11-03
TALIHINA 685 20 662 2021-11-03
APACHE 680 10 665 2021-11-03
PAWNEE 673 26 646 2021-11-03
STROUD 655 16 639 2021-11-03
WATONGA 650 7 628 2021-11-03
WISTER 640 2 634 2021-11-03
POCOLA 633 5 625 2021-11-03
WELLSTON 621 16 596 2021-11-03
NEWKIRK 621 9 588 2021-11-03
WILSON 621 18 595 2021-11-03
KANSAS 610 8 600 2021-11-03
WALTERS 605 11 592 2021-11-03
HINTON 601 4 596 2021-11-03
WYANDOTTE 594 10 584 2021-11-03
CARNEGIE 592 29 563 2021-11-03
STRATFORD 590 13 571 2021-11-03
FREDERICK 588 17 566 2021-11-03
LUTHER 582 10 567 2021-11-03
BOLEY 576 11 565 2021-11-03
WASHINGTON 555 6 548 2021-11-03
VALLIANT 553 11 540 2021-11-03
MORRIS 540 12 519 2021-11-03
DRUMRIGHT 535 15 509 2021-11-03
TONKAWA 535 18 507 2021-11-03
HEALDTON 533 20 509 2021-11-03
MEAD 530 7 511 2021-11-03
HARTSHORNE 529 22 507 2021-11-03
COMMERCE 524 12 509 2021-11-03
KONAWA 522 15 505 2021-11-03
KIEFER 521 7 508 2021-11-03
COLBERT 521 12 505 2021-11-03
HOBART 517 18 490 2021-11-03
QUAPAW 514 16 498 2021-11-03
NICHOLS HILLS 506 3 497 2021-11-03
MANGUM 504 16 487 2021-11-03
FAIRLAND 502 7 482 2021-11-03
NEW CORDELL 501 9 479 2021-11-03
PORTER 498 15 481 2021-11-03
FLETCHER 497 5 489 2021-11-03
KELLYVILLE 485 7 465 2021-11-03
CADDO 472 4 463 2021-11-03
GORE 472 10 455 2021-11-03
WARNER 466 11 450 2021-11-03
MINCO 457 5 450 2021-11-03
TALALA 455 5 439 2021-11-03
ADAIR 448 4 443 2021-11-03
ELMORE CITY 439 6 430 2021-11-03
ARCADIA 433 2 427 2021-11-03
HOWE 429 3 425 2021-11-03
BOSWELL 427 5 414 2021-11-03
PORUM 420 7 412 2021-11-03
STONEWALL 407 5 391 2021-11-03
CRESCENT 399 6 387 2021-11-03
WATTS 398 10 377 2021-11-03
HOOKER 392 0 387 2021-11-03
RUSH SPRINGS 388 5 380 2021-11-03
BOKCHITO 388 3 378 2021-11-03
WAURIKA 384 9 370 2021-11-03
OCHELATA 372 9 360 2021-11-03
BARNSDALL 370 10 360 2021-11-03
RAMONA 363 9 347 2021-11-03
CAMERON 362 2 354 2021-11-03
WAYNE 359 6 350 2021-11-03
KEOTA 357 0 353 2021-11-03
YALE 353 10 341 2021-11-03
EARLSBORO 351 5 339 2021-11-03
MAYSVILLE 349 9 337 2021-11-03
RINGLING 343 3 337 2021-11-03
ALLEN 341 4 336 2021-11-03
BIG CABIN 334 5 326 2021-11-03
WETUMKA 334 6 326 2021-11-03
HAWORTH 329 5 317 2021-11-03
HOLLIS 328 7 318 2021-11-03
BOKOSHE 323 5 315 2021-11-03
GERONIMO 320 4 315 2021-11-03
WRIGHT CITY 319 4 314 2021-11-03
JENNINGS 318 5 312 2021-11-03
CASHION 318 1 314 2021-11-03
BLAIR 311 5 306 2021-11-03
CEMENT 308 1 305 2021-11-03
HYDRO 306 10 294 2021-11-03
OKARCHE 304 6 295 2021-11-03
GLENCOE 301 4 294 2021-11-03
PADEN 300 4 296 2021-11-03
QUINTON 298 7 286 2021-11-03
MAUD 292 1 288 2021-11-03
ROFF 289 3 285 2021-11-03
FORT COBB 286 4 282 2021-11-03
WELCH 284 4 278 2021-11-03
MOORELAND 281 6 268 2021-11-03
CHEROKEE 280 1 275 2021-11-03
SHADY POINT 280 1 271 2021-11-03
FAIRFAX 280 13 264 2021-11-03
FORT TOWSON 274 5 266 2021-11-03
CLAYTON 273 6 267 2021-11-03
WAUKOMIS 273 2 270 2021-11-03
CYRIL 271 4 267 2021-11-03
BEAVER 270 6 264 2021-11-03
RED OAK 269 2 267 2021-11-03
GEARY 269 8 260 2021-11-03
BINGER 268 15 252 2021-11-03
WELEETKA 267 8 256 2021-11-03
PAOLI 266 2 252 2021-11-03
LAVERNE 262 3 256 2021-11-03
MORRISON 261 1 259 2021-11-03
COPAN 255 7 243 2021-11-03
TERLTON 254 4 248 2021-11-03
SPAVINAW 253 3 234 2021-11-03
OKEENE 251 6 245 2021-11-03
OKTAHA 250 7 241 2021-11-03
DEPEW 248 5 242 2021-11-03
NINNEKAH 247 4 235 2021-11-03
BENNINGTON 244 4 236 2021-11-03
RINGWOOD 244 3 238 2021-11-03
INDIAHOMA 243 5 236 2021-11-03
PANAMA 242 3 238 2021-11-03
SHATTUCK 236 2 219 2021-11-03
TEMPLE 235 10 225 2021-11-03
CHEYENNE 235 4 228 2021-11-03
THACKERVILLE 234 2 230 2021-11-03
ARKOMA 232 2 228 2021-11-03
MEDFORD 230 1 226 2021-11-03
SNYDER 229 15 213 2021-11-03
TEXHOMA 228 0 225 2021-11-03
THOMAS 227 2 219 2021-11-03
WEBBERS FALLS 226 2 222 2021-11-03
KREBS 225 7 217 2021-11-03
BLUEJACKET 225 1 218 2021-11-03
BOISE CITY 223 1 222 2021-11-03
SOPER 221 1 219 2021-11-03
WANETTE 220 1 217 2021-11-03
SEILING 216 10 205 2021-11-03
BILLINGS 215 4 211 2021-11-03
MILBURN 214 4 209 2021-11-03
RED ROCK 212 2 208 2021-11-03
ARAPAHO 212 5 207 2021-11-03
MANNSVILLE 209 5 201 2021-11-03
KIOWA 209 3 203 2021-11-03
CANTON 204 3 198 2021-11-03
BURNS FLAT 202 3 194 2021-11-03
GRACEMONT 198 6 191 2021-11-03
BUFFALO 196 7 179 2021-11-03
DELAWARE 191 4 187 2021-11-03
GRANITE 189 8 179 2021-11-03
GOODWELL 189 1 188 2021-11-03
ASHER 186 3 183 2021-11-03
CALUMET 184 3 181 2021-11-03
OILTON 183 6 176 2021-11-03
BRAGGS 182 3 179 2021-11-03
ALEX 177 5 172 2021-11-03
LAHOMA 177 6 170 2021-11-03
POND CREEK 174 0 173 2021-11-03
GARVIN 174 1 173 2021-11-03
GARBER 174 1 172 2021-11-03
UNION CITY 172 2 169 2021-11-03
GANS 172 2 169 2021-11-03
CANUTE 172 3 164 2021-11-03
COUNCIL HILL 170 5 164 2021-11-03
AGRA 168 2 166 2021-11-03
VICI 168 2 164 2021-11-03
ERICK 164 4 158 2021-11-03
CANEY 162 2 157 2021-11-03
TIPTON 160 4 156 2021-11-03
MCCURTAIN 155 2 153 2021-11-03
HAMMON 155 2 148 2021-11-03
SENTINEL 154 3 147 2021-11-03
GRANDFIELD 153 2 151 2021-11-03
LEEDEY 153 6 147 2021-11-03
DAVENPORT 151 0 150 2021-11-03
RATLIFF CITY 150 2 144 2021-11-03
OAKS 147 4 143 2021-11-03
STUART 146 4 142 2021-11-03
RIPLEY 145 2 142 2021-11-03
MILL CREEK 144 2 139 2021-11-03
CHATTANOOGA 144 3 140 2021-11-03
MOUNTAIN VIEW 143 5 138 2021-11-03
TUPELO 143 2 138 2021-11-03
BYARS 142 1 141 2021-11-03
RYAN 142 3 139 2021-11-03
VELMA 140 3 137 2021-11-03
WANN 140 4 135 2021-11-03
WAYNOKA 140 0 139 2021-11-03
SPRINGER 139 4 134 2021-11-03
TRYON 138 1 131 2021-11-03
MULHALL 136 0 135 2021-11-03
AMBER 136 7 129 2021-11-03
SASAKWA 135 1 134 2021-11-03
FOSS 134 1 130 2021-11-03
CARNEY 134 3 130 2021-11-03
STRINGTOWN 133 3 127 2021-11-03
RATTAN 132 1 128 2021-11-03
CANADIAN 132 3 128 2021-11-03
DOVER 131 2 129 2021-11-03
TYRONE 128 0 128 2021-11-03
STERLING 125 4 121 2021-11-03
LANGLEY 125 2 122 2021-11-03
RAVIA 124 4 118 2021-11-03
SAVANNA 123 4 119 2021-11-03
KINTA 121 5 115 2021-11-03
OLUSTEE 121 0 116 2021-11-03
DEWAR 121 1 120 2021-11-03
VERDEN 121 1 119 2021-11-03
SAWYER 120 2 116 2021-11-03
COYLE 118 0 112 2021-11-03
LOOKEBA 116 5 110 2021-11-03
HAILEYVILLE 115 1 113 2021-11-03
PITTSBURG 111 2 107 2021-11-03
LONGDALE 108 1 107 2021-11-03
DUSTIN 104 5 99 2021-11-03
KAW CITY 104 3 100 2021-11-03
LENAPAH 102 0 102 2021-11-03
MARBLE CITY 102 1 100 2021-11-03
CUSTER CITY 102 4 96 2021-11-03
KENEFIC 101 1 96 2021-11-03
WAPANUCKA 101 2 99 2021-11-03
DILL CITY 99 3 95 2021-11-03
BOYNTON 98 2 94 2021-11-03
CALVIN 97 2 95 2021-11-03
KETCHUM 96 3 92 2021-11-03
SHIDLER 92 1 90 2021-11-03
OKAY 92 2 87 2021-11-03
DRUMMOND 92 1 85 2021-11-03
POCASSET 90 2 87 2021-11-03
ARNETT 90 2 85 2021-11-03
INDIANOLA 90 0 89 2021-11-03
LAMONT 89 1 88 2021-11-03
RANDLETT 88 2 85 2021-11-03
SPARKS 87 2 84 2021-11-03
FARGO 87 1 86 2021-11-03
CLEO SPRINGS 86 3 81 2021-11-03
COVINGTON 85 1 84 2021-11-03
CROWDER 84 0 83 2021-11-03
CORN 84 5 78 2021-11-03
ORLANDO 84 1 82 2021-11-03
PRUE 82 2 79 2021-11-03
WYNONA 82 3 78 2021-11-03
MARLAND 80 3 76 2021-11-03
LONE WOLF 80 0 79 2021-11-03
LEHIGH 80 0 80 2021-11-03
LANGSTON 79 1 77 2021-11-03
ACHILLE 78 2 76 2021-11-03
ALINE 77 3 72 2021-11-03
LOCO 77 1 75 2021-11-03
CASTLE 77 1 73 2021-11-03
GAGE 77 1 69 2021-11-03
FOSTER 75 0 75 2021-11-03
HASTINGS 73 1 72 2021-11-03
NASH 72 1 70 2021-11-03
TERRAL 71 3 68 2021-11-03
REYDON 71 2 69 2021-11-03
KREMLIN 71 0 71 2021-11-03
AMES 70 0 70 2021-11-03
FORGAN 69 1 64 2021-11-03
CARTER 68 2 66 2021-11-03
OSAGE 68 1 66 2021-11-03
WAKITA 68 4 64 2021-11-03
WHITEFIELD 68 1 67 2021-11-03
RALSTON 67 2 65 2021-11-03
MENO 67 0 66 2021-11-03
ROCKY 66 0 66 2021-11-03
MOUNTAIN PARK 66 1 65 2021-11-03
BURBANK 65 0 62 2021-11-03
BERNICE 65 1 63 2021-11-03
SHARON 65 1 61 2021-11-03
FAIRMONT 64 1 63 2021-11-03
JET 64 1 62 2021-11-03
FAXON 63 0 63 2021-11-03
FREEDOM 62 1 60 2021-11-03
ROOSEVELT 62 1 61 2021-11-03
TALOGA 60 0 59 2021-11-03
COLONY 59 2 55 2021-11-03
SCHULTER 57 0 55 2021-11-03
CARMEN 56 3 52 2021-11-03
AVANT 56 2 53 2021-11-03
NICOMA PARK 56 2 52 2021-11-03
EAKLY 55 2 53 2021-11-03
FRANCIS 55 1 54 2021-11-03
NORTH MIAMI 54 0 54 2021-11-03
HANNA 54 0 54 2021-11-03
HARDESTY 54 0 51 2021-11-03
KEYES 54 0 53 2021-11-03
DISNEY 53 1 52 2021-11-03
DEVOL 53 0 53 2021-11-03
MARSHALL 51 2 49 2021-11-03
ELDORADO 51 2 49 2021-11-03
DEER CREEK 51 1 49 2021-11-03
BUTLER 50 0 49 2021-11-03
GOLTRY 49 1 48 2021-11-03
BRADLEY 47 1 46 2021-11-03
BESSIE 47 1 44 2021-11-03
BRAMAN 46 2 44 2021-11-03
ALDERSON 46 1 42 2021-11-03
MILLERTON 44 2 41 2021-11-03
GOLDSBY 44 0 44 2021-11-03
BURLINGTON 44 0 41 2021-11-03
HUNTER 43 1 42 2021-11-03
WILLOW 42 0 42 2021-11-03
MEDICINE PARK 41 2 39 2021-11-03
BROMIDE 40 1 39 2021-11-03
DACOMA 38 0 38 2021-11-03
FITZHUGH 38 0 38 2021-11-03
DAVIDSON 36 0 36 2021-11-03
LAMAR 35 1 34 2021-11-03
DIBBLE 35 0 35 2021-11-03
HITCHCOCK 35 0 35 2021-11-03
CAMARGO 34 0 33 2021-11-03
FOYIL 34 2 32 2021-11-03
GOTEBO 34 1 33 2021-11-03
OPTIMA 34 0 34 2021-11-03
DOUGHERTY 32 0 32 2021-11-03
MARTHA 30 2 26 2021-11-03
WAINWRIGHT 30 0 30 2021-11-03
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-11-03
VERA 27 0 27 2021-11-03
CROMWELL 27 2 25 2021-11-03
BOWLEGS 25 1 24 2021-11-03
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 25 1 24 2021-11-03
HILLSDALE 25 0 25 2021-11-03
MANITOU 23 0 23 2021-11-03
ALBION 19 0 19 2021-11-03
FANSHAWE 16 0 16 2021-11-03
SLICK 16 1 15 2021-11-03
TATUMS 15 0 15 2021-11-03
GENE AUTRY 15 0 15 2021-11-03
PEORIA 15 0 15 2021-11-03
HALLETT 15 0 14 2021-11-03
REDBIRD 15 0 15 2021-11-03
ADDINGTON 14 0 14 2021-11-03
TULLAHASSEE 12 0 12 2021-11-03
THE VILLAGE 12 0 11 2021-11-03
KEMP 10 0 10 2021-11-03
BLACKBURN 9 0 9 2021-11-03
MOFFETT 7 0 7 2021-11-03
RENTIESVILLE 6 0 6 2021-11-03
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-11-03
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-11-03
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-11-03
VERDIGRIS 2 0 2 2021-11-03
SPORTSMEN ACRES 2 0 2 2021-11-03
PINK 2 0 2 2021-11-03
HOFFMAN 2 0 2 2021-11-03
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-11-03
BRIDGEPORT 2 0 2 2021-11-03
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-11-03
OAKLAND 2 0 2 2021-11-03
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-11-03
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-11-03
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-11-03
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS 1 0 1 2021-11-03
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-11-03
BEARDEN 1 0 1 2021-11-03
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-11-03
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-11-03
COWLINGTON 1 0 1 2021-11-03
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-11-03
ST. LOUIS 1 0 1 2021-11-03
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-11-03

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.

Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.

•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.

•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Oklahoma per county 11.03.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 120077 1887 117263 2021-11-03
TULSA 108272 1694 105438 2021-11-03
CLEVELAND 43708 609 42663 2021-11-03
CANADIAN 23345 295 22835 2021-11-03
COMANCHE 21260 311 20831 2021-11-03
ROGERS 15892 293 15404 2021-11-03
MUSKOGEE 13528 262 13126 2021-11-03
WAGONER 12813 207 12454 2021-11-03
POTTAWATOMIE 12281 195 11925 2021-11-03
PAYNE 12015 117 11799 2021-11-03
CREEK 11277 263 10865 2021-11-03
GARFIELD 10312 212 9962 2021-11-03
CARTER 9082 193 8786 2021-11-03
CHEROKEE 9052 118 8876 2021-11-03
BRYAN 8977 108 8758 2021-11-03
WASHINGTON 8488 200 8216 2021-11-03
GRADY 8137 185 7870 2021-11-03
LE FLORE 8064 89 7903 2021-11-03
STEPHENS 7617 144 7399 2021-11-03
MCCLAIN 7480 106 7326 2021-11-03
KAY 7389 166 7062 2021-11-03
DELAWARE 7368 161 7135 2021-11-03
OSAGE 6945 127 6740 2021-11-03
PONTOTOC 6891 101 6708 2021-11-03
MAYES 6823 126 6612 2021-11-03
PITTSBURG 6818 158 6593 2021-11-03
SEQUOYAH 6727 89 6598 2021-11-03
LOGAN 6118 115 5956 2021-11-03
OTTAWA 6081 101 5940 2021-11-03
OKMULGEE 5985 141 5754 2021-11-03
MCCURTAIN 5742 129 5576 2021-11-03
CADDO 5213 132 5055 2021-11-03
CUSTER 5075 129 4882 2021-11-03
LINCOLN 4913 112 4757 2021-11-03
ADAIR 4901 62 4793 2021-11-03
GARVIN 4773 100 4616 2021-11-03
TEXAS 4141 39 4049 2021-11-03
JACKSON 3949 86 3814 2021-11-03
SEMINOLE 3910 105 3771 2021-11-03
WOODWARD 3899 51 3769 2021-11-03
BECKHAM 3544 75 3391 2021-11-03
CRAIG 3032 33 2962 2021-11-03
MCINTOSH 2899 94 2781 2021-11-03
ATOKA 2790 35 2717 2021-11-03
MARSHALL 2758 28 2711 2021-11-03
CHOCTAW 2756 51 2688 2021-11-03
PAWNEE 2665 66 2571 2021-11-03
MURRAY 2635 53 2555 2021-11-03
KINGFISHER 2612 54 2530 2021-11-03
OKFUSKEE 2321 47 2251 2021-11-03
LOVE 2001 29 1958 2021-11-03
JOHNSTON 1975 47 1903 2021-11-03
NOBLE 1903 30 1860 2021-11-03
HASKELL 1859 29 1816 2021-11-03
PUSHMATAHA 1805 40 1753 2021-11-03
NOWATA 1789 29 1752 2021-11-03
HUGHES 1744 44 1688 2021-11-03
WOODS 1655 26 1617 2021-11-03
WASHITA 1533 31 1466 2021-11-03
BLAINE 1516 30 1468 2021-11-03
LATIMER 1484 23 1453 2021-11-03
ALFALFA 1322 9 1297 2021-11-03
MAJOR 1293 32 1238 2021-11-03
KIOWA 1149 41 1098 2021-11-03
COAL 1063 20 1031 2021-11-03
TILLMAN 993 24 964 2021-11-03
COTTON 991 23 965 2021-11-03
JEFFERSON 940 20 914 2021-11-03
GREER 748 25 719 2021-11-03
GRANT 701 8 687 2021-11-03
DEWEY 687 19 661 2021-11-03
BEAVER 574 9 561 2021-11-03
ROGER MILLS 509 12 486 2021-11-03
HARPER 503 10 479 2021-11-03
ELLIS 486 6 455 2021-11-03
HARMON 363 7 353 2021-11-03
CIMARRON 329 2 326 2021-11-03
87 0 71 2021-11-03

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you