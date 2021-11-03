ENID, Okla. — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Enid over the past week as the number of active COVID-19 cases in Garfield County decreases, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
In the past week, cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 10,312 — a weekly increase of 112 — with 138 active and 9,962, or 96.6%, recovered, according to OSDH.
The majority of cases — 9,156, or 88.8% — have been in Enid, which reported 126 active cases and 8,833 recovered.
The total number of deaths in Garfield County increased from 206 to 212. Of those, 197 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with six in Lahoma, two in Waukomis, one each in Covington, Drummond, Fairmont, Garber and Hunter and two not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 195 deaths.
There have been 4,072 cases, with 3,900 recovered and 101 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,973 cases, with 4,823 recovered and 94 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 48 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 60 in Woodward, 18 in Kingfisher, 15 in Major, 13 in Alfalfa, 12 in Blaine, 10 in Woods, eight in Noble and five in Grant. County death increases included two in Blaine and one in Woods.
OSDH showed 646,136 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 631 from Wednesday, and 645,352 total cases, a weekly increase of 4,301, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 6,398 active, a decrease of 1,467 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.
The Health Department’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 10,879 confirmed deaths, an increase of 169 in the past week. The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count — which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number — places the overall count in Oklahoma at 11,409 deaths, a weekly increase of 158, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, there have been 232 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 36,654 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 425 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 16 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 169 since last week. Of those, 146 are in the ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 12 with three in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had two confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, both of whom are in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center also reported two patients on Wednesday with none in the ICU.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were 11 ICU beds, or 52.4% of the total, and 129 adult inpatient beds, or 43.6% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
COVID-19-positive cases among both students and staff at Enid Public Schools increased slightly over the past week, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.
Enid High School currently has three students and two staff members in isolation after testing positive. Emerson Middle School has one student in isolation, and Waller Middle School has three students and two staff members in isolation.
Only six student cases were reported among the elementary schools: Two each at Adams and Hoover and one each at Garfield and McKinley. No staff members tested positive for COVID-19 among the elementary schools.
In total, there were 13 COVID-19-positive cases among students and four among staff members.
No cases were reported from Chisholm Public Schools in the past week.
Autry Technology Center reported one COVID-19-positive case on its main campus in the past week. The individual was in the southeast hallway between 7:30 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Oct. 21, and received a positive test result on Saturday, Oct. 23.
One Northern Oklahoma College Enid student tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday. One is also quarantining for possible exposure.
Of NOC’s 322 total cases, 284 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported four total active student cases as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Epidemiology report
According to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Oct. 24-29, 4,301 COVID-19 cases were reported.
OSDH said in the report that due to a change in data processing, this week’s report only includes six days worth of data. Therefore, the percent change was not calculated this week.
In that time period, 4,301 cases were reported, which is 1,303 less than the week before, Oct. 17-23, which had 5,604. The number of deaths this week was 169.
Over the last seven days, 12,172 specimens were tested for COVID-19, though the report states that recent testing data was not available within the most current CDC data. In total, 4,964, or 8.2%, were positive, the report states.
In the last 30 days, 270 of 1,613 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 62.9% of people 12 and older have received the first dose along with 89.4% of people 65 and older, while 53.9% of people 12 and older and 79.8% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH.
Overall in Oklahoma, 58.9% of residents have had at least one dose. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 49.7%.
From Oct. 26 through Nov. 1, 83,119 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 26,433 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,705,264 with 1,671,321 fully vaccinated.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 3,899 cases, 3,769 recovered, 79 active and 51 deaths, 42 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,612 cases, 2,530 recovered, 28 active and 54 deaths, 26 from Kingfisher, 16 from Hennessey, six from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover, one from Cashion, which Kingfisher shares with Logan County, and three not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,903 cases, 1,860 recovered, 13 active and 30 deaths, including 20 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,655 cases, 1,617 recovered, 12 active and 26 deaths, 23 from Alva, one from Freedom and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,322 cases, 1,297 recovered, 16 active and nine deaths, with city data listing three each from Aline and Carmen, two from Helena and one each from Cherokee, Goltry and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,516 cases, 1,468 recovered, 18 active and 30 deaths, seven from Watonga, six from Okeene, three from Canton and one from Longdale. Ten are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and eight are listed in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 1,293 cases, 1,238 recovered, 23 active and 32 deaths, 22 from Fairview, three each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and four not listed by town.
• Grant with 701 cases, 687 recovered, six active and eight deaths, four from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per city 11.03.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|91322
|1526
|89133
|2021-11-03
|TULSA
|65171
|1068
|63431
|2021-11-03
|EDMOND
|24390
|274
|23894
|2021-11-03
|BROKEN ARROW
|23701
|335
|23111
|2021-11-03
|NORMAN
|19591
|249
|19153
|2021-11-03
|OTHER***
|17253
|177
|16911
|2021-11-03
|LAWTON
|13085
|257
|12750
|2021-11-03
|YUKON
|12997
|136
|12746
|2021-11-03
|MOORE
|9788
|105
|9595
|2021-11-03
|ENID
|9156
|197
|8833
|2021-11-03
|CLAREMORE
|8886
|176
|8606
|2021-11-03
|STILLWATER
|8445
|67
|8312
|2021-11-03
|MUSKOGEE
|7991
|190
|7703
|2021-11-03
|OWASSO
|7968
|131
|7735
|2021-11-03
|SHAWNEE
|7425
|127
|7196
|2021-11-03
|ARDMORE
|6796
|134
|6587
|2021-11-03
|BARTLESVILLE
|6570
|155
|6368
|2021-11-03
|TAHLEQUAH
|6284
|76
|6167
|2021-11-03
|ADA
|5667
|84
|5516
|2021-11-03
|BIXBY
|5366
|57
|5253
|2021-11-03
|PONCA CITY
|5347
|106
|5127
|2021-11-03
|DURANT
|5231
|58
|5107
|2021-11-03
|SAND SPRINGS
|5152
|104
|4982
|2021-11-03
|SAPULPA
|5115
|108
|4931
|2021-11-03
|DUNCAN
|4911
|89
|4779
|2021-11-03
|MCALESTER
|4672
|107
|4520
|2021-11-03
|MUSTANG
|4030
|70
|3925
|2021-11-03
|JENKS
|4006
|42
|3915
|2021-11-03
|GUTHRIE
|3726
|84
|3626
|2021-11-03
|COLLINSVILLE
|3726
|58
|3632
|2021-11-03
|CHOCTAW
|3457
|61
|3358
|2021-11-03
|BLANCHARD
|3392
|48
|3323
|2021-11-03
|MIAMI
|3360
|49
|3295
|2021-11-03
|CHICKASHA
|3331
|106
|3178
|2021-11-03
|ALTUS
|3255
|76
|3139
|2021-11-03
|EL RENO
|3202
|60
|3113
|2021-11-03
|STILWELL
|3201
|43
|3135
|2021-11-03
|GUYMON
|3073
|37
|2995
|2021-11-03
|COWETA
|3020
|53
|2928
|2021-11-03
|BETHANY
|2953
|52
|2882
|2021-11-03
|PRYOR CREEK
|2694
|54
|2611
|2021-11-03
|GROVE
|2617
|86
|2505
|2021-11-03
|SALLISAW
|2589
|34
|2536
|2021-11-03
|SKIATOOK
|2561
|32
|2492
|2021-11-03
|GLENPOOL
|2503
|41
|2441
|2021-11-03
|OKMULGEE
|2488
|63
|2392
|2021-11-03
|WOODWARD
|2473
|42
|2362
|2021-11-03
|WAGONER
|2451
|56
|2368
|2021-11-03
|VINITA
|2322
|27
|2267
|2021-11-03
|WEATHERFORD
|2292
|43
|2217
|2021-11-03
|POTEAU
|2243
|28
|2194
|2021-11-03
|ELK CITY
|2192
|45
|2085
|2021-11-03
|ATOKA
|2167
|26
|2112
|2021-11-03
|SEMINOLE
|2162
|49
|2090
|2021-11-03
|CLINTON
|2114
|76
|2017
|2021-11-03
|NOBLE
|2029
|32
|1955
|2021-11-03
|BROKEN BOW
|2009
|57
|1943
|2021-11-03
|TUTTLE
|1992
|35
|1949
|2021-11-03
|CUSHING
|1982
|31
|1942
|2021-11-03
|PURCELL
|1939
|38
|1890
|2021-11-03
|TECUMSEH
|1934
|28
|1884
|2021-11-03
|HARRAH
|1905
|36
|1853
|2021-11-03
|MULDROW
|1813
|16
|1790
|2021-11-03
|NEWCASTLE
|1798
|17
|1756
|2021-11-03
|IDABEL
|1797
|34
|1751
|2021-11-03
|ANADARKO
|1790
|46
|1730
|2021-11-03
|PIEDMONT
|1757
|13
|1725
|2021-11-03
|JAY
|1750
|31
|1705
|2021-11-03
|MCLOUD
|1740
|29
|1695
|2021-11-03
|TAFT
|1705
|5
|1698
|2021-11-03
|LEXINGTON
|1637
|35
|1588
|2021-11-03
|PAULS VALLEY
|1632
|39
|1580
|2021-11-03
|FORT GIBSON
|1618
|26
|1580
|2021-11-03
|SULPHUR
|1615
|32
|1575
|2021-11-03
|MARLOW
|1586
|29
|1536
|2021-11-03
|HUGO
|1544
|35
|1505
|2021-11-03
|BRISTOW
|1530
|48
|1464
|2021-11-03
|MADILL
|1475
|13
|1453
|2021-11-03
|EUFAULA
|1411
|55
|1342
|2021-11-03
|HENRYETTA
|1407
|49
|1332
|2021-11-03
|ALVA
|1382
|23
|1350
|2021-11-03
|CHECOTAH
|1360
|40
|1307
|2021-11-03
|MARIETTA
|1318
|23
|1287
|2021-11-03
|KINGSTON
|1274
|14
|1250
|2021-11-03
|CATOOSA
|1240
|25
|1193
|2021-11-03
|LOCUST GROVE
|1222
|13
|1188
|2021-11-03
|CLEVELAND
|1215
|26
|1170
|2021-11-03
|MANNFORD
|1205
|35
|1153
|2021-11-03
|ELGIN
|1191
|16
|1171
|2021-11-03
|STIGLER
|1130
|20
|1101
|2021-11-03
|MOUNDS
|1127
|21
|1090
|2021-11-03
|CALERA
|1115
|16
|1090
|2021-11-03
|INOLA
|1107
|17
|1080
|2021-11-03
|OKEMAH
|1102
|22
|1061
|2021-11-03
|KINGFISHER
|1086
|26
|1043
|2021-11-03
|LINDSAY
|1082
|22
|1052
|2021-11-03
|NOWATA
|1080
|17
|1056
|2021-11-03
|SPIRO
|1047
|4
|1032
|2021-11-03
|CHANDLER
|1047
|26
|1012
|2021-11-03
|PERRY
|1044
|20
|1015
|2021-11-03
|CHELSEA
|1041
|22
|1005
|2021-11-03
|HOMINY
|1012
|9
|1000
|2021-11-03
|SAYRE
|1009
|21
|977
|2021-11-03
|SALINA
|1002
|17
|976
|2021-11-03
|WESTVILLE
|999
|7
|980
|2021-11-03
|CACHE
|992
|14
|969
|2021-11-03
|AFTON
|976
|13
|948
|2021-11-03
|ANTLERS
|972
|24
|944
|2021-11-03
|BLACKWELL
|951
|40
|892
|2021-11-03
|FORT SUPPLY
|943
|2
|941
|2021-11-03
|SPERRY
|938
|6
|918
|2021-11-03
|HOLDENVILLE
|934
|25
|900
|2021-11-03
|DAVIS
|928
|18
|892
|2021-11-03
|HEAVENER
|917
|13
|893
|2021-11-03
|WEWOKA
|916
|35
|877
|2021-11-03
|HASKELL
|905
|16
|872
|2021-11-03
|SPENCER
|900
|25
|864
|2021-11-03
|JONES
|890
|21
|862
|2021-11-03
|HULBERT
|885
|12
|870
|2021-11-03
|WILBURTON
|879
|16
|859
|2021-11-03
|DEWEY
|879
|22
|856
|2021-11-03
|DEL CITY
|872
|26
|839
|2021-11-03
|TISHOMINGO
|871
|27
|834
|2021-11-03
|COMANCHE
|862
|24
|827
|2021-11-03
|WARR ACRES
|856
|8
|842
|2021-11-03
|VIAN
|838
|19
|815
|2021-11-03
|PERKINS
|837
|6
|814
|2021-11-03
|HENNESSEY
|807
|16
|784
|2021-11-03
|CHOUTEAU
|805
|28
|769
|2021-11-03
|COALGATE
|799
|17
|775
|2021-11-03
|PRAGUE
|796
|14
|774
|2021-11-03
|MIDWEST CITY
|794
|22
|764
|2021-11-03
|PAWHUSKA
|789
|15
|764
|2021-11-03
|COLCORD
|773
|10
|753
|2021-11-03
|OOLOGAH
|770
|10
|755
|2021-11-03
|ROLAND
|758
|7
|750
|2021-11-03
|HELENA
|747
|2
|740
|2021-11-03
|LONE GROVE
|712
|14
|687
|2021-11-03
|MEEKER
|702
|24
|671
|2021-11-03
|BEGGS
|700
|7
|686
|2021-11-03
|FAIRVIEW
|696
|22
|659
|2021-11-03
|WYNNEWOOD
|690
|16
|661
|2021-11-03
|TALIHINA
|685
|20
|662
|2021-11-03
|APACHE
|680
|10
|665
|2021-11-03
|PAWNEE
|673
|26
|646
|2021-11-03
|STROUD
|655
|16
|639
|2021-11-03
|WATONGA
|650
|7
|628
|2021-11-03
|WISTER
|640
|2
|634
|2021-11-03
|POCOLA
|633
|5
|625
|2021-11-03
|WELLSTON
|621
|16
|596
|2021-11-03
|NEWKIRK
|621
|9
|588
|2021-11-03
|WILSON
|621
|18
|595
|2021-11-03
|KANSAS
|610
|8
|600
|2021-11-03
|WALTERS
|605
|11
|592
|2021-11-03
|HINTON
|601
|4
|596
|2021-11-03
|WYANDOTTE
|594
|10
|584
|2021-11-03
|CARNEGIE
|592
|29
|563
|2021-11-03
|STRATFORD
|590
|13
|571
|2021-11-03
|FREDERICK
|588
|17
|566
|2021-11-03
|LUTHER
|582
|10
|567
|2021-11-03
|BOLEY
|576
|11
|565
|2021-11-03
|WASHINGTON
|555
|6
|548
|2021-11-03
|VALLIANT
|553
|11
|540
|2021-11-03
|MORRIS
|540
|12
|519
|2021-11-03
|DRUMRIGHT
|535
|15
|509
|2021-11-03
|TONKAWA
|535
|18
|507
|2021-11-03
|HEALDTON
|533
|20
|509
|2021-11-03
|MEAD
|530
|7
|511
|2021-11-03
|HARTSHORNE
|529
|22
|507
|2021-11-03
|COMMERCE
|524
|12
|509
|2021-11-03
|KONAWA
|522
|15
|505
|2021-11-03
|KIEFER
|521
|7
|508
|2021-11-03
|COLBERT
|521
|12
|505
|2021-11-03
|HOBART
|517
|18
|490
|2021-11-03
|QUAPAW
|514
|16
|498
|2021-11-03
|NICHOLS HILLS
|506
|3
|497
|2021-11-03
|MANGUM
|504
|16
|487
|2021-11-03
|FAIRLAND
|502
|7
|482
|2021-11-03
|NEW CORDELL
|501
|9
|479
|2021-11-03
|PORTER
|498
|15
|481
|2021-11-03
|FLETCHER
|497
|5
|489
|2021-11-03
|KELLYVILLE
|485
|7
|465
|2021-11-03
|CADDO
|472
|4
|463
|2021-11-03
|GORE
|472
|10
|455
|2021-11-03
|WARNER
|466
|11
|450
|2021-11-03
|MINCO
|457
|5
|450
|2021-11-03
|TALALA
|455
|5
|439
|2021-11-03
|ADAIR
|448
|4
|443
|2021-11-03
|ELMORE CITY
|439
|6
|430
|2021-11-03
|ARCADIA
|433
|2
|427
|2021-11-03
|HOWE
|429
|3
|425
|2021-11-03
|BOSWELL
|427
|5
|414
|2021-11-03
|PORUM
|420
|7
|412
|2021-11-03
|STONEWALL
|407
|5
|391
|2021-11-03
|CRESCENT
|399
|6
|387
|2021-11-03
|WATTS
|398
|10
|377
|2021-11-03
|HOOKER
|392
|0
|387
|2021-11-03
|RUSH SPRINGS
|388
|5
|380
|2021-11-03
|BOKCHITO
|388
|3
|378
|2021-11-03
|WAURIKA
|384
|9
|370
|2021-11-03
|OCHELATA
|372
|9
|360
|2021-11-03
|BARNSDALL
|370
|10
|360
|2021-11-03
|RAMONA
|363
|9
|347
|2021-11-03
|CAMERON
|362
|2
|354
|2021-11-03
|WAYNE
|359
|6
|350
|2021-11-03
|KEOTA
|357
|0
|353
|2021-11-03
|YALE
|353
|10
|341
|2021-11-03
|EARLSBORO
|351
|5
|339
|2021-11-03
|MAYSVILLE
|349
|9
|337
|2021-11-03
|RINGLING
|343
|3
|337
|2021-11-03
|ALLEN
|341
|4
|336
|2021-11-03
|BIG CABIN
|334
|5
|326
|2021-11-03
|WETUMKA
|334
|6
|326
|2021-11-03
|HAWORTH
|329
|5
|317
|2021-11-03
|HOLLIS
|328
|7
|318
|2021-11-03
|BOKOSHE
|323
|5
|315
|2021-11-03
|GERONIMO
|320
|4
|315
|2021-11-03
|WRIGHT CITY
|319
|4
|314
|2021-11-03
|JENNINGS
|318
|5
|312
|2021-11-03
|CASHION
|318
|1
|314
|2021-11-03
|BLAIR
|311
|5
|306
|2021-11-03
|CEMENT
|308
|1
|305
|2021-11-03
|HYDRO
|306
|10
|294
|2021-11-03
|OKARCHE
|304
|6
|295
|2021-11-03
|GLENCOE
|301
|4
|294
|2021-11-03
|PADEN
|300
|4
|296
|2021-11-03
|QUINTON
|298
|7
|286
|2021-11-03
|MAUD
|292
|1
|288
|2021-11-03
|ROFF
|289
|3
|285
|2021-11-03
|FORT COBB
|286
|4
|282
|2021-11-03
|WELCH
|284
|4
|278
|2021-11-03
|MOORELAND
|281
|6
|268
|2021-11-03
|CHEROKEE
|280
|1
|275
|2021-11-03
|SHADY POINT
|280
|1
|271
|2021-11-03
|FAIRFAX
|280
|13
|264
|2021-11-03
|FORT TOWSON
|274
|5
|266
|2021-11-03
|CLAYTON
|273
|6
|267
|2021-11-03
|WAUKOMIS
|273
|2
|270
|2021-11-03
|CYRIL
|271
|4
|267
|2021-11-03
|BEAVER
|270
|6
|264
|2021-11-03
|RED OAK
|269
|2
|267
|2021-11-03
|GEARY
|269
|8
|260
|2021-11-03
|BINGER
|268
|15
|252
|2021-11-03
|WELEETKA
|267
|8
|256
|2021-11-03
|PAOLI
|266
|2
|252
|2021-11-03
|LAVERNE
|262
|3
|256
|2021-11-03
|MORRISON
|261
|1
|259
|2021-11-03
|COPAN
|255
|7
|243
|2021-11-03
|TERLTON
|254
|4
|248
|2021-11-03
|SPAVINAW
|253
|3
|234
|2021-11-03
|OKEENE
|251
|6
|245
|2021-11-03
|OKTAHA
|250
|7
|241
|2021-11-03
|DEPEW
|248
|5
|242
|2021-11-03
|NINNEKAH
|247
|4
|235
|2021-11-03
|BENNINGTON
|244
|4
|236
|2021-11-03
|RINGWOOD
|244
|3
|238
|2021-11-03
|INDIAHOMA
|243
|5
|236
|2021-11-03
|PANAMA
|242
|3
|238
|2021-11-03
|SHATTUCK
|236
|2
|219
|2021-11-03
|TEMPLE
|235
|10
|225
|2021-11-03
|CHEYENNE
|235
|4
|228
|2021-11-03
|THACKERVILLE
|234
|2
|230
|2021-11-03
|ARKOMA
|232
|2
|228
|2021-11-03
|MEDFORD
|230
|1
|226
|2021-11-03
|SNYDER
|229
|15
|213
|2021-11-03
|TEXHOMA
|228
|0
|225
|2021-11-03
|THOMAS
|227
|2
|219
|2021-11-03
|WEBBERS FALLS
|226
|2
|222
|2021-11-03
|KREBS
|225
|7
|217
|2021-11-03
|BLUEJACKET
|225
|1
|218
|2021-11-03
|BOISE CITY
|223
|1
|222
|2021-11-03
|SOPER
|221
|1
|219
|2021-11-03
|WANETTE
|220
|1
|217
|2021-11-03
|SEILING
|216
|10
|205
|2021-11-03
|BILLINGS
|215
|4
|211
|2021-11-03
|MILBURN
|214
|4
|209
|2021-11-03
|RED ROCK
|212
|2
|208
|2021-11-03
|ARAPAHO
|212
|5
|207
|2021-11-03
|MANNSVILLE
|209
|5
|201
|2021-11-03
|KIOWA
|209
|3
|203
|2021-11-03
|CANTON
|204
|3
|198
|2021-11-03
|BURNS FLAT
|202
|3
|194
|2021-11-03
|GRACEMONT
|198
|6
|191
|2021-11-03
|BUFFALO
|196
|7
|179
|2021-11-03
|DELAWARE
|191
|4
|187
|2021-11-03
|GRANITE
|189
|8
|179
|2021-11-03
|GOODWELL
|189
|1
|188
|2021-11-03
|ASHER
|186
|3
|183
|2021-11-03
|CALUMET
|184
|3
|181
|2021-11-03
|OILTON
|183
|6
|176
|2021-11-03
|BRAGGS
|182
|3
|179
|2021-11-03
|ALEX
|177
|5
|172
|2021-11-03
|LAHOMA
|177
|6
|170
|2021-11-03
|POND CREEK
|174
|0
|173
|2021-11-03
|GARVIN
|174
|1
|173
|2021-11-03
|GARBER
|174
|1
|172
|2021-11-03
|UNION CITY
|172
|2
|169
|2021-11-03
|GANS
|172
|2
|169
|2021-11-03
|CANUTE
|172
|3
|164
|2021-11-03
|COUNCIL HILL
|170
|5
|164
|2021-11-03
|AGRA
|168
|2
|166
|2021-11-03
|VICI
|168
|2
|164
|2021-11-03
|ERICK
|164
|4
|158
|2021-11-03
|CANEY
|162
|2
|157
|2021-11-03
|TIPTON
|160
|4
|156
|2021-11-03
|MCCURTAIN
|155
|2
|153
|2021-11-03
|HAMMON
|155
|2
|148
|2021-11-03
|SENTINEL
|154
|3
|147
|2021-11-03
|GRANDFIELD
|153
|2
|151
|2021-11-03
|LEEDEY
|153
|6
|147
|2021-11-03
|DAVENPORT
|151
|0
|150
|2021-11-03
|RATLIFF CITY
|150
|2
|144
|2021-11-03
|OAKS
|147
|4
|143
|2021-11-03
|STUART
|146
|4
|142
|2021-11-03
|RIPLEY
|145
|2
|142
|2021-11-03
|MILL CREEK
|144
|2
|139
|2021-11-03
|CHATTANOOGA
|144
|3
|140
|2021-11-03
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|143
|5
|138
|2021-11-03
|TUPELO
|143
|2
|138
|2021-11-03
|BYARS
|142
|1
|141
|2021-11-03
|RYAN
|142
|3
|139
|2021-11-03
|VELMA
|140
|3
|137
|2021-11-03
|WANN
|140
|4
|135
|2021-11-03
|WAYNOKA
|140
|0
|139
|2021-11-03
|SPRINGER
|139
|4
|134
|2021-11-03
|TRYON
|138
|1
|131
|2021-11-03
|MULHALL
|136
|0
|135
|2021-11-03
|AMBER
|136
|7
|129
|2021-11-03
|SASAKWA
|135
|1
|134
|2021-11-03
|FOSS
|134
|1
|130
|2021-11-03
|CARNEY
|134
|3
|130
|2021-11-03
|STRINGTOWN
|133
|3
|127
|2021-11-03
|RATTAN
|132
|1
|128
|2021-11-03
|CANADIAN
|132
|3
|128
|2021-11-03
|DOVER
|131
|2
|129
|2021-11-03
|TYRONE
|128
|0
|128
|2021-11-03
|STERLING
|125
|4
|121
|2021-11-03
|LANGLEY
|125
|2
|122
|2021-11-03
|RAVIA
|124
|4
|118
|2021-11-03
|SAVANNA
|123
|4
|119
|2021-11-03
|KINTA
|121
|5
|115
|2021-11-03
|OLUSTEE
|121
|0
|116
|2021-11-03
|DEWAR
|121
|1
|120
|2021-11-03
|VERDEN
|121
|1
|119
|2021-11-03
|SAWYER
|120
|2
|116
|2021-11-03
|COYLE
|118
|0
|112
|2021-11-03
|LOOKEBA
|116
|5
|110
|2021-11-03
|HAILEYVILLE
|115
|1
|113
|2021-11-03
|PITTSBURG
|111
|2
|107
|2021-11-03
|LONGDALE
|108
|1
|107
|2021-11-03
|DUSTIN
|104
|5
|99
|2021-11-03
|KAW CITY
|104
|3
|100
|2021-11-03
|LENAPAH
|102
|0
|102
|2021-11-03
|MARBLE CITY
|102
|1
|100
|2021-11-03
|CUSTER CITY
|102
|4
|96
|2021-11-03
|KENEFIC
|101
|1
|96
|2021-11-03
|WAPANUCKA
|101
|2
|99
|2021-11-03
|DILL CITY
|99
|3
|95
|2021-11-03
|BOYNTON
|98
|2
|94
|2021-11-03
|CALVIN
|97
|2
|95
|2021-11-03
|KETCHUM
|96
|3
|92
|2021-11-03
|SHIDLER
|92
|1
|90
|2021-11-03
|OKAY
|92
|2
|87
|2021-11-03
|DRUMMOND
|92
|1
|85
|2021-11-03
|POCASSET
|90
|2
|87
|2021-11-03
|ARNETT
|90
|2
|85
|2021-11-03
|INDIANOLA
|90
|0
|89
|2021-11-03
|LAMONT
|89
|1
|88
|2021-11-03
|RANDLETT
|88
|2
|85
|2021-11-03
|SPARKS
|87
|2
|84
|2021-11-03
|FARGO
|87
|1
|86
|2021-11-03
|CLEO SPRINGS
|86
|3
|81
|2021-11-03
|COVINGTON
|85
|1
|84
|2021-11-03
|CROWDER
|84
|0
|83
|2021-11-03
|CORN
|84
|5
|78
|2021-11-03
|ORLANDO
|84
|1
|82
|2021-11-03
|PRUE
|82
|2
|79
|2021-11-03
|WYNONA
|82
|3
|78
|2021-11-03
|MARLAND
|80
|3
|76
|2021-11-03
|LONE WOLF
|80
|0
|79
|2021-11-03
|LEHIGH
|80
|0
|80
|2021-11-03
|LANGSTON
|79
|1
|77
|2021-11-03
|ACHILLE
|78
|2
|76
|2021-11-03
|ALINE
|77
|3
|72
|2021-11-03
|LOCO
|77
|1
|75
|2021-11-03
|CASTLE
|77
|1
|73
|2021-11-03
|GAGE
|77
|1
|69
|2021-11-03
|FOSTER
|75
|0
|75
|2021-11-03
|HASTINGS
|73
|1
|72
|2021-11-03
|NASH
|72
|1
|70
|2021-11-03
|TERRAL
|71
|3
|68
|2021-11-03
|REYDON
|71
|2
|69
|2021-11-03
|KREMLIN
|71
|0
|71
|2021-11-03
|AMES
|70
|0
|70
|2021-11-03
|FORGAN
|69
|1
|64
|2021-11-03
|CARTER
|68
|2
|66
|2021-11-03
|OSAGE
|68
|1
|66
|2021-11-03
|WAKITA
|68
|4
|64
|2021-11-03
|WHITEFIELD
|68
|1
|67
|2021-11-03
|RALSTON
|67
|2
|65
|2021-11-03
|MENO
|67
|0
|66
|2021-11-03
|ROCKY
|66
|0
|66
|2021-11-03
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|66
|1
|65
|2021-11-03
|BURBANK
|65
|0
|62
|2021-11-03
|BERNICE
|65
|1
|63
|2021-11-03
|SHARON
|65
|1
|61
|2021-11-03
|FAIRMONT
|64
|1
|63
|2021-11-03
|JET
|64
|1
|62
|2021-11-03
|FAXON
|63
|0
|63
|2021-11-03
|FREEDOM
|62
|1
|60
|2021-11-03
|ROOSEVELT
|62
|1
|61
|2021-11-03
|TALOGA
|60
|0
|59
|2021-11-03
|COLONY
|59
|2
|55
|2021-11-03
|SCHULTER
|57
|0
|55
|2021-11-03
|CARMEN
|56
|3
|52
|2021-11-03
|AVANT
|56
|2
|53
|2021-11-03
|NICOMA PARK
|56
|2
|52
|2021-11-03
|EAKLY
|55
|2
|53
|2021-11-03
|FRANCIS
|55
|1
|54
|2021-11-03
|NORTH MIAMI
|54
|0
|54
|2021-11-03
|HANNA
|54
|0
|54
|2021-11-03
|HARDESTY
|54
|0
|51
|2021-11-03
|KEYES
|54
|0
|53
|2021-11-03
|DISNEY
|53
|1
|52
|2021-11-03
|DEVOL
|53
|0
|53
|2021-11-03
|MARSHALL
|51
|2
|49
|2021-11-03
|ELDORADO
|51
|2
|49
|2021-11-03
|DEER CREEK
|51
|1
|49
|2021-11-03
|BUTLER
|50
|0
|49
|2021-11-03
|GOLTRY
|49
|1
|48
|2021-11-03
|BRADLEY
|47
|1
|46
|2021-11-03
|BESSIE
|47
|1
|44
|2021-11-03
|BRAMAN
|46
|2
|44
|2021-11-03
|ALDERSON
|46
|1
|42
|2021-11-03
|MILLERTON
|44
|2
|41
|2021-11-03
|GOLDSBY
|44
|0
|44
|2021-11-03
|BURLINGTON
|44
|0
|41
|2021-11-03
|HUNTER
|43
|1
|42
|2021-11-03
|WILLOW
|42
|0
|42
|2021-11-03
|MEDICINE PARK
|41
|2
|39
|2021-11-03
|BROMIDE
|40
|1
|39
|2021-11-03
|DACOMA
|38
|0
|38
|2021-11-03
|FITZHUGH
|38
|0
|38
|2021-11-03
|DAVIDSON
|36
|0
|36
|2021-11-03
|LAMAR
|35
|1
|34
|2021-11-03
|DIBBLE
|35
|0
|35
|2021-11-03
|HITCHCOCK
|35
|0
|35
|2021-11-03
|CAMARGO
|34
|0
|33
|2021-11-03
|FOYIL
|34
|2
|32
|2021-11-03
|GOTEBO
|34
|1
|33
|2021-11-03
|OPTIMA
|34
|0
|34
|2021-11-03
|DOUGHERTY
|32
|0
|32
|2021-11-03
|MARTHA
|30
|2
|26
|2021-11-03
|WAINWRIGHT
|30
|0
|30
|2021-11-03
|GOULD
|29
|0
|29
|2021-11-03
|VERA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-11-03
|CROMWELL
|27
|2
|25
|2021-11-03
|BOWLEGS
|25
|1
|24
|2021-11-03
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|25
|1
|24
|2021-11-03
|HILLSDALE
|25
|0
|25
|2021-11-03
|MANITOU
|23
|0
|23
|2021-11-03
|ALBION
|19
|0
|19
|2021-11-03
|FANSHAWE
|16
|0
|16
|2021-11-03
|SLICK
|16
|1
|15
|2021-11-03
|TATUMS
|15
|0
|15
|2021-11-03
|GENE AUTRY
|15
|0
|15
|2021-11-03
|PEORIA
|15
|0
|15
|2021-11-03
|HALLETT
|15
|0
|14
|2021-11-03
|REDBIRD
|15
|0
|15
|2021-11-03
|ADDINGTON
|14
|0
|14
|2021-11-03
|TULLAHASSEE
|12
|0
|12
|2021-11-03
|THE VILLAGE
|12
|0
|11
|2021-11-03
|KEMP
|10
|0
|10
|2021-11-03
|BLACKBURN
|9
|0
|9
|2021-11-03
|MOFFETT
|7
|0
|7
|2021-11-03
|RENTIESVILLE
|6
|0
|6
|2021-11-03
|BYNG
|4
|0
|4
|2021-11-03
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-11-03
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-11-03
|VERDIGRIS
|2
|0
|2
|2021-11-03
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|2
|0
|2
|2021-11-03
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-11-03
|HOFFMAN
|2
|0
|2
|2021-11-03
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-11-03
|BRIDGEPORT
|2
|0
|2
|2021-11-03
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-11-03
|OAKLAND
|2
|0
|2
|2021-11-03
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-11-03
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-11-03
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-11-03
|WEST SILOAM SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-11-03
|PENSACOLA
|1
|0
|1
|2021-11-03
|BEARDEN
|1
|0
|1
|2021-11-03
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-11-03
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-11-03
|COWLINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-11-03
|FOREST PARK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-11-03
|ST. LOUIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-11-03
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-11-03
