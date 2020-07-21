The Oklahoma State Department of Health website — https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ — that releases new case numbers at about 11 a.m. daily has not yet been updated today.
OSDH says a press conference is planned for this afternoon (exact time TBA) at which recent technical and "other issues" will be addressed.
Department officials said Monday, "Due to technical difficulties related to data automation, case counts for Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20 are low and do not reflect real-time data. The same technical glitch occurred on June 5 and June 18 and the issue was resolved on both occasions within 24 hours."

