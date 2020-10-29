The state’s COVID-19 cases climbed by 1,041 and 20 more deaths were reported due to the pandemic, according to information released Thursday afternoon by Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The .9% increase took the state’s total cases of the virus to 120,193 since it was confirmed in Oklahoma in March, with 14,968 of those active, a single-day decrease of 106, and 103,912 recovered, including 1,127 since Wednesday’s OSDH report. There have been a total of 1,306 deaths in the state.
Deaths reported Thursday were 16 men and four women, with 15 in the 65 and older, four in the 50-64 and one in the 36-49 age groups, according to OSDH. Counties of residence were six in Ottawa, three in Okmulgee, two each in Creek and Tulsa and one each in Cleveland, Harper, Hughes, Pittsburg, Mayes, Murray and Sequoyah.
As of Thursday, Garfield County had 2,475 cases since the start of the pandemic — a one-day increase of 20 cases — including 317 active cases. There have been 28 deaths, all in Enid.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases on Thursday were 10 in Kingfisher, five in Major, four in Grant, two each in Alfalfa and Woodward and one in Blaine.
Adult ICU beds in Oklahoma remained at 14% available Thursday — close to the seven-day average of about 12% available.
While active cases dropped slightly in Oklahoma, they climbed by 0.9% in the nation, up 47,513 in one day, to more than 5.1 million active cases.
For more information, visit the OSDH coronavirus information page at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
School numbers
The number of Enid Public Schools students and staff members quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 rose Thursday Monday, as did the number of positive cases.
The district reported 276 people were in close-contact quarantine or positive-case isolation on Thursday, up from 193 reported on Monday, according to figures posted on the district’s website.
The number of positive cases rose to 21, up from 18 Monday.
Longfellow Middle School has the most positive cases with five, two students and three staff members. Enid High School has three, two students and one staff member, while Glenwood Elementary School also has three, all students.
Other schools with positive cases are Hayes Elementary School, two students; Waller Middle School, one student; Adams Elementary School, one student; Eisenhower Elementary School, one student; McKinley Elementary School, one student; and Monroe Elementary School, one staff member.
The district's transportation department has two staff members who tested positive, and the Administrative Services Center has one staff member as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.