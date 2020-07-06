The number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma rose by 434, including three in Garfield County, with one additional death recorded Monday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Overall since early March, the state has seen 16,362 cases of COVID-19.
Garfield County has seen a total of 82 cases, according to OSDH, with 79 of those in Enid. Of those cases, 62 have recovered, and 18 active cases remain in Enid.
Woodward had two additional cases and Kingfisher had one additional case Monday, according to OSDH.
State numbers
The number of active cases in the state topped hit 3,531 Monday, according to OSDH numbers. Those recovering from the virus saw a single day increase of 186, for a total of 12, 432 since the virus was first confirmed in the state in early March.
The 18-36 age group continues to see the largest growth in cases, with 35.94% of cases coming from that age group. Currently, 1.86% of cases are reported in the 0-4 years old category, 6.39% of cases in 5-17, 22.33% of cases in 36-49, 17.79% of cases in 50-64 and 15.68% of cases in 65 years old and older.
Of those testing positive, 1,758 have been female, 1,716 have been male and 57 are listed in the “unknown” category. Of those, 204 men and 195 women have succumbed to the virus.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data released Monday for Northwest Oklahoma counties shows Garfield with 82 confirmed cases, 62 recovered and two deaths, a woman in the 36-49 age group in June and an 86-year-old from Garfield County in April; Noble with 47 cases, 33 recovered and one death; Kingfisher with 33 cases, 23 deaths; Blaine with 17 cases, 15 deaths; Woodward with 15 cases, 11 recovered; Major with eight cases, seven recovered and one death, a woman in the 18-35 age group in April; Woods with six cases, five recovered; Grant with two cases; and Alfalfa with one recovered case.
