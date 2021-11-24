ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 5,646 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
According to OSDH’s Situation Update, the weekly increase 5,885, including 545 from Wednesday, brought the overall statewide total to 662,220. There are 8,730 active cases, an increase of 514 since last week.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 11,847 deaths, a weekly increase of 139, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
In the past week, cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 10,512 — a weekly increase of 53, according to OSDH. The number of cases over the past 30 days in Garfield County is 307.
The number of total cases in Enid is 9,328, with 90 active cases, 9,037 recovered and 201 deaths, according to OSDH community data. Carrier has had 36 cases; Covington has had 85; Douglas has had 33; Drummond has had 92; Fairmont has had 64; Garber has had 176; Hillsdale has had 25; Kremlin has had 71; Lahoma has had 173 with six deaths; and Waukomis has had 273 cases with five active.
As of Monday, 73.2% of Oklahomans ages 12 and older had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,027,351 people statewide have been fully vaccinated, according to OSDH. In total, 4,797,399 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state.
Hospitalizations
OSDH reported a three-day average of 442 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 13 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 41 since last week. Of those, 144 are in the ICU across the state.
The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 25 with eight in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had four confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with none in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported seven confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with four in the ICU on Wednesday.
OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were 10 ICU beds, or 35.7% of the total, and 201 adult inpatient beds, or 50.5% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.
Schools
Enid Public Schools’ Thanksgiving break is this week, so the number of COVID-19-positive cases among students and staff at Enid Public Schools has not changed since last Wednesday.
According to the district’s case count regularly updated online, there had been a total of 11 COVID-19-positive cases among students and one among staff members on Nov. 17.
No cases were reported from Chisholm Public Schools, which also is on Thanksgiving break, in the past week.
Autry Technology Center did not report any new cases in the past week.
One Northern Oklahoma College Enid student tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday. There were a total of seven positive test isolations and six primary contact quarantines in effect among students and staff on the NOC Tonkawa and Stillwater campuses.
Of NOC’s 339 total cases, 299 individuals have been physically present on campus.
Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported two active cases among students and one staff member as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.
Northwest Oklahoma
Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:
• Woodward with 4,024 cases, an increase of 41. There have been 45 deaths in Woodward and six in Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 2,659, an increase of 16. There have been 28 deaths in Kingfisher, 16 in Hennessey and six in Okarche.
• Noble with 1,949 cases, an increase of 11. There have been 21 deaths in Perry.
• Woods with 1,688, an increase of 13. There have been 26 deaths in Alva.
• Alfalfa with 1,371 cases, an increase of 18.
• Blaine with 1,596 cases, an increase of 23. There have been 11 deaths in Hydro, nine in Geary, eight in Watonga and six from Okeene.
• Major with 1,397 cases, an increase of 34. There have been 23 deaths in Fairview.
• Grant with 713 cases, an increase of four.
