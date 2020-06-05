OKLAHOMA CITY — New COVID-19 cases rose by 8% in the first days of more relaxed restrictions adopted Monday in the state, while the number of those recovering and associated deaths fell based on a week-to-week comparison, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Oklahoma entered Phase 3 of the COVID-19 recovery on Monday, June 1, allowing businesses to resume unrestricted staffing at worksites with social distancing practices, as well as less stringent regulations for summer camps, health care facilities and churches, among other areas. Visitation at nursing homes and long-term care facilities remain suspended — except for end-of-life situations in Phase 3.
There were 637 confirmed cases of the virus reported by OSDH from May 29 to June 4, according to the state’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report released Friday, June 5, 2020. That compares to 590 the week of May 22-28, when stricter regulations were in place.
Recovered cases during the past week totaled 545, a 37.7% decrease compared to the 875 listed as recovered during prior week. A COVID-19 patient is considered recovered if he or she is not “currently hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report,” according to OSDH.
There were 18 deaths this past week, compared to 22 deaths May 22-28, an 18.2% decrease, according to OSDH data. Those Oklahomans who are 50 and older have made up 97% of the deaths of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 46% of the cases, according to the report.
The state ranks 39th of all states and the District of Columbia in the number of reported COVID-19 cases and 35th in reported COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, the end of the report’s timeframe, according to OSDH.
OSDH cites technical difficulties in releasing daily COVID-19 data
The Oklahoma Department of Health has cited "technical difficulties" as the reason for a delay in reporting the COVID-19 numbers on Friday, June 5, 2020.
The agency, which said in an email released around noon — the time it normally releases its daily report — it plans to resume releasing COVID-19 data on city and zip-code levels again today and that updated data will be available on the OSDH's dashboard at coronavirus.health.ok.gov as soon as the issues are resolved.
Numbers still were not available as of 2:15 p.m. The number of cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma was 6,907 as of Thursday, according to the OSDH. The first case known in Oklahoma was announced March 6, 2020.
OSDH also plans to report COVID-19 data by nursing home or long-term care facility, providing an aggregated number of staff and residents who have tested positive for the virus. The information will be published in the executive report released in late afternoon Monday through Friday by the OSDH.
Health department officials stopped reporting some data Sunday, May 31, when the emergency declaration put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic expired. Officials said the agency was working with the governor's office to find a way to continue reporting the data without violating federal HIPPA regulations, which the emergency declaration allowed them to override.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said earlier this week that the Health Department could continue releasing the data because there were no identifying factors included.
