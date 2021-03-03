covid daily 3.3.21

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Wednesday it’s changing the way it reports COVID-19 deaths in an effort to show a “more timely” picture of the virus’ impact in the state.

From here on out, OSDH will include the Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, provided by CDC/NCHS in its daily situation update reports.

Investigating epidemiologists began encountering larger numbers of incomplete records that required in-depth investigations as cases increased toward the end of last year as cases increased, causing a difference with the OSDH death count.

Thorough COVID-19 death investigations will continue along with reporting the Provisional Deaths Count, according to OSDH.

“In the long run, our numbers will more closely align with the CDC’s,” OSDH said.

On Wednesday, the Provisional Death Count was 7,035.

Daily update

Oklahoma reported 747, a 0.2% increase, new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases to 425,746 according to OSDH.

Of the overall cases reported Wednesday by OSDH, 12,248 remained active, a single-day decrease of 283, with 408,963 recovered, including 1,029 since Tuesday’s report.

OSDH reported no deaths were reported on Wednesday, keeping the total of deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor in the state at 4,534, 1.1% of total cases.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 24,064 Wednesday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 404 currently are hospitalized, with 118 in ICU, according to OSDH’s Executive Report released Wednesday afternoon.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating one COVID-19 patient and had no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had four patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County increased by two for a total of 7,589, with 192 active and 7,319, or 96.4%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,710, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 183 active cases and 6,457 recovered.

Of the county’s 78 deaths, 70 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 69 deaths.

There have been 2,937 cases, with 2,809 recovered and 37 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,683 cases, with 3,565 recovered and 32 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 39 cases with 38 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Wednesday included three in Noble, two in Kingfisher and one each in Alfalfa, Grant, Major and Woodward. No cases were reported in Blaine and Woods counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,087 cases, 2,998 recovered, 71 active and 18 deaths, 12 from Woodward, three from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,989 cases, 1,919 recovered, 46 active and 24 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, seven from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,350 cases, 1,288 recovered, 49 active and 13 deaths, including eight from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,185 cases, 1,155 recovered, 19 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,149 cases, 1,134 recovered, 10 active and five deaths, though city data shows seven: two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee.

• Blaine with 998 cases, 955 recovered, 35 active and eight deaths, two from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 939 cases, 910 recovered, 17 active and 12 deaths, eight from Fairview, one each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 536 cases, 521 recovered, eight active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 03.03.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, March 3, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 81082 758 78056 2021-03-03
TULSA 71105 723 68987 2021-03-03
CLEVELAND 28758 274 27471 2021-03-03
CANADIAN 15965 97 15514 2021-03-03
COMANCHE 12091 140 11362 2021-03-03
ROGERS 9911 119 9544 2021-03-03
MUSKOGEE 9104 106 8594 2021-03-03
PAYNE 8380 47 8142 2021-03-03
POTTAWATOMIE 7892 79 7620 2021-03-03
WAGONER 7713 83 7433 2021-03-03
GARFIELD 7589 78 7319 2021-03-03
CREEK 6549 117 6283 2021-03-03
BRYAN 5917 56 5600 2021-03-03
CARTER 5732 60 5482 2021-03-03
GRADY 5654 76 5438 2021-03-03
CHEROKEE 5431 44 5143 2021-03-03
LE FLORE 5349 44 5182 2021-03-03
KAY 5087 81 4855 2021-03-03
MCCLAIN 5040 50 4816 2021-03-03
PONTOTOC 4950 48 4718 2021-03-03
WASHINGTON 4795 89 4568 2021-03-03
STEPHENS 4683 68 4510 2021-03-03
OSAGE 4490 52 4325 2021-03-03
PITTSBURG 4423 39 4268 2021-03-03
DELAWARE 4374 62 4185 2021-03-03
MAYES 4012 38 3821 2021-03-03
CUSTER 4008 72 3851 2021-03-03
LOGAN 3985 28 3824 2021-03-03
SEQUOYAH 3917 31 3759 2021-03-03
CADDO 3815 58 3613 2021-03-03
MCCURTAIN 3799 64 3552 2021-03-03
OKMULGEE 3629 50 3501 2021-03-03
OTTAWA 3628 46 3506 2021-03-03
GARVIN 3468 52 3311 2021-03-03
TEXAS 3448 24 3357 2021-03-03
ADAIR 3097 25 2931 2021-03-03
WOODWARD 3087 18 2998 2021-03-03
LINCOLN 3064 54 2927 2021-03-03
JACKSON 2925 44 2766 2021-03-03
BECKHAM 2759 37 2634 2021-03-03
SEMINOLE 2753 39 2613 2021-03-03
KINGFISHER 1989 24 1919 2021-03-03
MCINTOSH 1926 35 1790 2021-03-03
MURRAY 1920 22 1843 2021-03-03
CRAIG 1893 11 1827 2021-03-03
MARSHALL 1865 12 1814 2021-03-03
ATOKA 1767 13 1698 2021-03-03
OKFUSKEE 1746 20 1688 2021-03-03
PAWNEE 1709 33 1624 2021-03-03
CHOCTAW 1554 14 1469 2021-03-03
LOVE 1427 12 1377 2021-03-03
NOBLE 1350 13 1288 2021-03-03
JOHNSTON 1332 20 1257 2021-03-03
HASKELL 1214 11 1150 2021-03-03
WOODS 1185 11 1155 2021-03-03
HUGHES 1161 17 1087 2021-03-03
ALFALFA 1149 5 1134 2021-03-03
NOWATA 1101 16 1049 2021-03-03
WASHITA 1055 9 1015 2021-03-03
BLAINE 998 8 955 2021-03-03
PUSHMATAHA 987 14 925 2021-03-03
MAJOR 939 12 910 2021-03-03
LATIMER 804 9 770 2021-03-03
KIOWA 793 16 740 2021-03-03
TILLMAN 750 14 709 2021-03-03
COAL 683 14 652 2021-03-03
JEFFERSON 672 12 644 2021-03-03
COTTON 652 13 602 2021-03-03
GRANT 536 7 521 2021-03-03
DEWEY 534 6 510 2021-03-03
GREER 533 17 504 2021-03-03
BEAVER 440 6 417 2021-03-03
HARPER 408 4 394 2021-03-03
ROGER MILLS 383 7 360 2021-03-03
ELLIS 351 3 335 2021-03-03
HARMON 290 3 268 2021-03-03
CIMARRON 190 1 184 2021-03-03
2 0 0 2021-03-03

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

Oklahoma per city 03.02.21 (copy)

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, March 3, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 61753 602 59338 2021-03-03
TULSA 42395 477 40992 2021-03-03
EDMOND 16577 104 16095 2021-03-03
BROKEN ARROW 15618 140 15219 2021-03-03
NORMAN 13284 139 12720 2021-03-03
OTHER*** 9896 64 9520 2021-03-03
YUKON 8804 45 8575 2021-03-03
LAWTON 7929 113 7321 2021-03-03
ENID 6710 70 6457 2021-03-03
MOORE 6151 43 5883 2021-03-03
STILLWATER 5989 24 5835 2021-03-03
CLAREMORE 5708 83 5460 2021-03-03
OWASSO 5147 43 5012 2021-03-03
MUSKOGEE 5072 82 4705 2021-03-03
SHAWNEE 4864 58 4703 2021-03-03
ARDMORE 4304 36 4128 2021-03-03
ADA 4068 39 3874 2021-03-03
TAHLEQUAH 3831 31 3621 2021-03-03
BARTLESVILLE 3765 74 3575 2021-03-03
PONCA CITY 3725 47 3571 2021-03-03
DURANT 3491 30 3310 2021-03-03
BIXBY 3484 24 3412 2021-03-03
SAND SPRINGS 3154 41 3049 2021-03-03
MCALESTER 3057 26 2958 2021-03-03
DUNCAN 2969 40 2854 2021-03-03
SAPULPA 2944 48 2836 2021-03-03
JENKS 2873 18 2811 2021-03-03
MUSTANG 2657 23 2581 2021-03-03
GUYMON 2559 23 2490 2021-03-03
ALTUS 2438 41 2312 2021-03-03
EL RENO 2425 20 2341 2021-03-03
GUTHRIE 2374 22 2256 2021-03-03
CHICKASHA 2334 45 2221 2021-03-03
COLLINSVILLE 2291 14 2235 2021-03-03
CHOCTAW 2263 21 2188 2021-03-03
BLANCHARD 2144 14 2061 2021-03-03
STILWELL 2093 19 1959 2021-03-03
MIAMI 2059 25 1990 2021-03-03
BETHANY 1929 20 1859 2021-03-03
WOODWARD 1801 12 1730 2021-03-03
COWETA 1788 26 1723 2021-03-03
WEATHERFORD 1780 22 1729 2021-03-03
CLINTON 1704 47 1606 2021-03-03
ELK CITY 1677 21 1593 2021-03-03
SKIATOOK 1654 10 1615 2021-03-03
PRYOR CREEK 1583 18 1520 2021-03-03
TAFT 1574 3 1555 2021-03-03
GLENPOOL 1561 17 1512 2021-03-03
POTEAU 1545 14 1495 2021-03-03
GROVE 1525 36 1444 2021-03-03
OKMULGEE 1492 29 1428 2021-03-03
VINITA 1473 8 1417 2021-03-03
SALLISAW 1462 14 1397 2021-03-03
SEMINOLE 1458 21 1385 2021-03-03
TUTTLE 1450 12 1406 2021-03-03
WAGONER 1401 17 1326 2021-03-03
PURCELL 1394 21 1318 2021-03-03
ATOKA 1374 9 1312 2021-03-03
CUSHING 1363 13 1310 2021-03-03
BROKEN BOW 1362 29 1268 2021-03-03
ANADARKO 1341 22 1260 2021-03-03
NOBLE 1240 17 1174 2021-03-03
PAULS VALLEY 1238 21 1186 2021-03-03
SULPHUR 1220 13 1184 2021-03-03
IDABEL 1220 18 1145 2021-03-03
NEWCASTLE 1216 8 1175 2021-03-03
LEXINGTON 1193 14 1104 2021-03-03
HARRAH 1170 12 1119 2021-03-03
TECUMSEH 1170 10 1132 2021-03-03
FORT GIBSON 1140 13 1088 2021-03-03
PIEDMONT 1138 6 1109 2021-03-03
MCLOUD 1087 5 1050 2021-03-03
MADILL 1048 6 1029 2021-03-03
MULDROW 1032 4 991 2021-03-03
MARLOW 997 12 965 2021-03-03
ALVA 990 9 968 2021-03-03
JAY 987 11 952 2021-03-03
MARIETTA 960 10 924 2021-03-03
CHECOTAH 958 16 899 2021-03-03
FORT SUPPLY 928 2 922 2021-03-03
HENRYETTA 916 13 880 2021-03-03
HUGO 907 11 854 2021-03-03
BRISTOW 905 24 860 2021-03-03
EUFAULA 878 19 805 2021-03-03
SAYRE 830 14 799 2021-03-03
KINGSTON 807 6 774 2021-03-03
HOMINY 799 3 782 2021-03-03
KINGFISHER 795 11 763 2021-03-03
CLEVELAND 757 14 730 2021-03-03
STIGLER 751 10 705 2021-03-03
MANNFORD 740 13 711 2021-03-03
OKEMAH 740 7 715 2021-03-03
CATOOSA 737 11 715 2021-03-03
HELENA 729 2 721 2021-03-03
ELGIN 729 8 701 2021-03-03
LINDSAY 721 11 690 2021-03-03
LOCUST GROVE 720 1 684 2021-03-03
CALERA 710 6 678 2021-03-03
CHANDLER 686 16 648 2021-03-03
HOLDENVILLE 679 11 632 2021-03-03
PERRY 679 8 643 2021-03-03
INOLA 677 6 654 2021-03-03
WEWOKA 677 9 638 2021-03-03
NOWATA 666 11 638 2021-03-03
HEAVENER 664 10 642 2021-03-03
MOUNDS 657 9 624 2021-03-03
SPIRO 657 1 643 2021-03-03
BLACKWELL 643 18 597 2021-03-03
CACHE 640 8 598 2021-03-03
HENNESSEY 640 7 623 2021-03-03
DAVIS 631 7 595 2021-03-03
SALINA 609 5 566 2021-03-03
AFTON 604 3 588 2021-03-03
SPERRY 596 2 584 2021-03-03
CHELSEA 594 10 572 2021-03-03
TISHOMINGO 590 9 562 2021-03-03
SPENCER 577 12 540 2021-03-03
WESTVILLE 568 4 551 2021-03-03
BOLEY 565 8 548 2021-03-03
JONES 564 6 536 2021-03-03
PERKINS 558 4 542 2021-03-03
WARR ACRES 558 1 537 2021-03-03
COMANCHE 542 14 518 2021-03-03
PRAGUE 532 6 516 2021-03-03
DEL CITY 527 9 490 2021-03-03
MIDWEST CITY 527 13 482 2021-03-03
ANTLERS 521 9 488 2021-03-03
WYNNEWOOD 513 4 486 2021-03-03
DEWEY 506 6 492 2021-03-03
FAIRVIEW 503 8 484 2021-03-03
PAWNEE 503 14 467 2021-03-03
HULBERT 501 4 479 2021-03-03
COALGATE 499 10 473 2021-03-03
VIAN 498 7 476 2021-03-03
OOLOGAH 491 4 474 2021-03-03
PAWHUSKA 488 8 464 2021-03-03
COLCORD 484 3 470 2021-03-03
WILBURTON 484 7 459 2021-03-03
HASKELL 480 3 466 2021-03-03
ROLAND 479 2 469 2021-03-03
CHOUTEAU 474 10 447 2021-03-03
HINTON 466 1 461 2021-03-03
APACHE 463 6 436 2021-03-03
MEEKER 462 19 436 2021-03-03
STRATFORD 437 6 421 2021-03-03
LONE GROVE 435 6 417 2021-03-03
WISTER 434 2 423 2021-03-03
FREDERICK 433 10 408 2021-03-03
NEWKIRK 427 3 411 2021-03-03
CARNEGIE 414 9 382 2021-03-03
WILSON 409 9 388 2021-03-03
POCOLA 409 3 397 2021-03-03
TALIHINA 405 10 387 2021-03-03
WALTERS 405 3 379 2021-03-03
STROUD 403 4 386 2021-03-03
KANSAS 398 6 381 2021-03-03
BEGGS 396 4 387 2021-03-03
NICHOLS HILLS 394 1 387 2021-03-03
WASHINGTON 387 4 373 2021-03-03
KONAWA 387 6 365 2021-03-03
WATONGA 386 1 369 2021-03-03
LUTHER 378 8 363 2021-03-03
COLBERT 365 9 336 2021-03-03
MANGUM 364 12 343 2021-03-03
TONKAWA 355 14 332 2021-03-03
HARTSHORNE 351 7 336 2021-03-03
VALLIANT 346 5 329 2021-03-03
MINCO 342 0 338 2021-03-03
WELLSTON 341 4 330 2021-03-03
MORRIS 333 4 327 2021-03-03
HOOKER 326 0 319 2021-03-03
HOBART 325 9 305 2021-03-03
NEW CORDELL 324 1 314 2021-03-03
FLETCHER 324 2 315 2021-03-03
MEAD 323 3 303 2021-03-03
WYANDOTTE 323 4 311 2021-03-03
COMMERCE 321 3 311 2021-03-03
CADDO 319 2 306 2021-03-03
HEALDTON 315 6 291 2021-03-03
GORE 314 4 295 2021-03-03
PORUM 305 4 291 2021-03-03
HOWE 303 0 298 2021-03-03
PORTER 301 6 284 2021-03-03
ELMORE CITY 299 3 285 2021-03-03
QUAPAW 297 9 283 2021-03-03
FAIRLAND 294 3 287 2021-03-03
DRUMRIGHT 292 7 271 2021-03-03
WARNER 288 2 269 2021-03-03
STONEWALL 286 2 276 2021-03-03
KIEFER 282 1 272 2021-03-03
ARCADIA 278 0 275 2021-03-03
BOKCHITO 273 2 262 2021-03-03
KELLYVILLE 271 4 260 2021-03-03
TALALA 269 3 261 2021-03-03
ADAIR 264 3 249 2021-03-03
BARNSDALL 263 6 248 2021-03-03
WAURIKA 262 6 253 2021-03-03
CRESCENT 262 3 254 2021-03-03
HOLLIS 259 3 238 2021-03-03
RINGLING 257 1 244 2021-03-03
ALLEN 256 3 246 2021-03-03
MAYSVILLE 252 8 235 2021-03-03
OKARCHE 245 4 233 2021-03-03
WAYNE 245 2 228 2021-03-03
CASHION 240 0 234 2021-03-03
EARLSBORO 240 2 229 2021-03-03
BOSWELL 238 1 227 2021-03-03
HYDRO 230 5 222 2021-03-03
RUSH SPRINGS 230 3 223 2021-03-03
PADEN 228 2 220 2021-03-03
BLAIR 225 1 210 2021-03-03
WRIGHT CITY 225 2 202 2021-03-03
WATTS 224 1 218 2021-03-03
FORT COBB 222 2 209 2021-03-03
CAMERON 222 0 218 2021-03-03
BEAVER 217 4 204 2021-03-03
HAWORTH 217 3 205 2021-03-03
YALE 216 5 204 2021-03-03
MOORELAND 215 3 205 2021-03-03
ROFF 215 1 204 2021-03-03
WAUKOMIS 213 0 210 2021-03-03
MAUD 211 0 202 2021-03-03
CHEROKEE 210 1 206 2021-03-03
LAVERNE 209 1 203 2021-03-03
PAOLI 209 2 205 2021-03-03
KEOTA 208 0 205 2021-03-03
CEMENT 204 0 196 2021-03-03
GERONIMO 203 2 190 2021-03-03
BILLINGS 202 1 198 2021-03-03
OKEENE 199 0 198 2021-03-03
BINGER 198 10 181 2021-03-03
GLENCOE 196 2 188 2021-03-03
WETUMKA 196 3 183 2021-03-03
BOKOSHE 196 0 187 2021-03-03
TEXHOMA 190 0 189 2021-03-03
QUINTON 190 1 175 2021-03-03
BIG CABIN 189 2 180 2021-03-03
FAIRFAX 189 2 181 2021-03-03
JENNINGS 186 2 177 2021-03-03
RINGWOOD 185 1 182 2021-03-03
OCHELATA 181 3 173 2021-03-03
CYRIL 180 2 172 2021-03-03
ARAPAHO 179 4 174 2021-03-03
MORRISON 178 1 173 2021-03-03
WELCH 174 2 171 2021-03-03
THOMAS 174 0 173 2021-03-03
SHATTUCK 173 1 167 2021-03-03
CHEYENNE 172 2 165 2021-03-03
NINNEKAH 170 1 163 2021-03-03
RED ROCK 170 2 161 2021-03-03
MEDFORD 168 1 166 2021-03-03
GEARY 167 2 164 2021-03-03
OKTAHA 167 0 161 2021-03-03
RAMONA 167 4 160 2021-03-03
INDIAHOMA 165 1 158 2021-03-03
SHADY POINT 162 1 158 2021-03-03
SEILING 161 2 155 2021-03-03
FORT TOWSON 160 0 155 2021-03-03
BUFFALO 160 3 153 2021-03-03
GOODWELL 159 1 155 2021-03-03
WELEETKA 157 3 149 2021-03-03
SNYDER 156 5 145 2021-03-03
THACKERVILLE 155 1 154 2021-03-03
RED OAK 153 0 150 2021-03-03
CALUMET 153 0 153 2021-03-03
DEPEW 152 2 148 2021-03-03
GRACEMONT 151 3 144 2021-03-03
PANAMA 151 1 143 2021-03-03
CANTON 147 2 135 2021-03-03
BENNINGTON 146 2 139 2021-03-03
KREBS 144 2 135 2021-03-03
COPAN 144 2 136 2021-03-03
UNION CITY 143 1 140 2021-03-03
BURNS FLAT 143 1 138 2021-03-03
TEMPLE 141 9 122 2021-03-03
CLAYTON 140 1 128 2021-03-03
TERLTON 139 1 135 2021-03-03
MILBURN 138 3 127 2021-03-03
POND CREEK 138 0 135 2021-03-03
BLUEJACKET 136 1 132 2021-03-03
WANETTE 136 0 132 2021-03-03
WEBBERS FALLS 133 0 125 2021-03-03
MANNSVILLE 133 3 126 2021-03-03
VICI 133 1 127 2021-03-03
ARKOMA 132 1 129 2021-03-03
GRANITE 132 5 125 2021-03-03
CANUTE 132 0 124 2021-03-03
KIOWA 128 2 123 2021-03-03
GARBER 127 1 126 2021-03-03
ALEX 125 5 113 2021-03-03
HAMMON 125 2 117 2021-03-03
BOISE CITY 125 0 123 2021-03-03
ASHER 124 0 118 2021-03-03
SPAVINAW 124 1 115 2021-03-03
LAHOMA 123 5 117 2021-03-03
TIPTON 122 3 117 2021-03-03
MOUNTAIN VIEW 122 1 109 2021-03-03
LEEDEY 121 4 114 2021-03-03
GRANDFIELD 120 1 114 2021-03-03
CHATTANOOGA 118 2 115 2021-03-03
DAVENPORT 115 0 111 2021-03-03
VELMA 114 2 111 2021-03-03
ERICK 113 1 109 2021-03-03
COUNCIL HILL 112 2 107 2021-03-03
SOPER 112 1 106 2021-03-03
SENTINEL 110 1 106 2021-03-03
AGRA 109 1 104 2021-03-03
RYAN 109 1 105 2021-03-03
MULHALL 109 0 106 2021-03-03
OAKS 107 2 103 2021-03-03
CANEY 107 1 105 2021-03-03
MILL CREEK 106 0 104 2021-03-03
TUPELO 105 2 103 2021-03-03
DELAWARE 105 2 103 2021-03-03
TYRONE 104 0 97 2021-03-03
SASAKWA 103 0 101 2021-03-03
BRAGGS 102 1 98 2021-03-03
WAYNOKA 102 0 98 2021-03-03
DOVER 99 2 95 2021-03-03
MCCURTAIN 99 1 93 2021-03-03
RATLIFF CITY 98 0 94 2021-03-03
BYARS 97 1 96 2021-03-03
OILTON 95 3 90 2021-03-03
AMBER 95 3 92 2021-03-03
GARVIN 94 0 89 2021-03-03
GANS 94 0 91 2021-03-03
VERDEN 93 1 90 2021-03-03
LOOKEBA 90 2 86 2021-03-03
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-03-03
SPRINGER 86 1 82 2021-03-03
WANN 84 2 76 2021-03-03
STRINGTOWN 84 2 80 2021-03-03
STERLING 83 1 81 2021-03-03
STUART 82 0 80 2021-03-03
RATTAN 82 1 77 2021-03-03
RAVIA 81 2 75 2021-03-03
DEWAR 80 0 75 2021-03-03
CUSTER CITY 80 0 80 2021-03-03
TRYON 79 0 77 2021-03-03
KINTA 79 0 74 2021-03-03
SAVANNA 79 0 77 2021-03-03
OLUSTEE 78 0 72 2021-03-03
RIPLEY 75 1 74 2021-03-03
PITTSBURG 75 1 73 2021-03-03
COYLE 74 0 73 2021-03-03
CARNEY 74 2 71 2021-03-03
CANADIAN 72 0 70 2021-03-03
CORN 71 3 67 2021-03-03
DUSTIN 70 1 68 2021-03-03
COVINGTON 70 1 69 2021-03-03
ARNETT 69 0 66 2021-03-03
LAMONT 69 1 68 2021-03-03
FARGO 68 1 67 2021-03-03
HAILEYVILLE 68 0 66 2021-03-03
LONGDALE 66 0 63 2021-03-03
POCASSET 66 1 65 2021-03-03
WAPANUCKA 66 1 60 2021-03-03
DRUMMOND 65 0 63 2021-03-03
DILL CITY 64 0 62 2021-03-03
SAWYER 64 1 58 2021-03-03
ORLANDO 64 0 63 2021-03-03
NASH 64 1 60 2021-03-03
KREMLIN 63 0 62 2021-03-03
KAW CITY 62 1 61 2021-03-03
LENAPAH 62 0 55 2021-03-03
MARBLE CITY 62 0 59 2021-03-03
BOYNTON 61 0 58 2021-03-03
KETCHUM 61 1 58 2021-03-03
RANDLETT 60 1 57 2021-03-03
CLEO SPRINGS 59 1 56 2021-03-03
SHIDLER 58 0 57 2021-03-03
CASTLE 58 0 57 2021-03-03
REYDON 57 0 53 2021-03-03
AMES 57 0 57 2021-03-03
KENEFIC 57 1 53 2021-03-03
LANGLEY 56 0 54 2021-03-03
CROWDER 55 0 52 2021-03-03
WHITEFIELD 55 0 53 2021-03-03
ALINE 54 2 51 2021-03-03
INDIANOLA 54 0 53 2021-03-03
FAIRMONT 54 1 52 2021-03-03
CALVIN 53 1 51 2021-03-03
OKAY 53 1 47 2021-03-03
WYNONA 53 2 49 2021-03-03
CARTER 52 0 50 2021-03-03
MARLAND 52 1 50 2021-03-03
LONE WOLF 52 0 51 2021-03-03
LEHIGH 52 0 51 2021-03-03
FAXON 50 0 50 2021-03-03
MENO 50 0 49 2021-03-03
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-03-03
GAGE 49 1 44 2021-03-03
FORGAN 48 1 46 2021-03-03
PRUE 48 1 47 2021-03-03
ACHILLE 47 0 43 2021-03-03
WAKITA 47 3 44 2021-03-03
TALOGA 47 0 46 2021-03-03
MOUNTAIN PARK 46 1 42 2021-03-03
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-03-03
CARMEN 46 2 44 2021-03-03
HASTINGS 45 1 44 2021-03-03
BURBANK 44 0 43 2021-03-03
RALSTON 43 2 41 2021-03-03
SHARON 43 1 40 2021-03-03
ROOSEVELT 42 0 39 2021-03-03
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-03-03
BUTLER 41 0 39 2021-03-03
SPARKS 41 1 38 2021-03-03
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-03-03
COLONY 40 1 39 2021-03-03
GOLTRY 39 0 38 2021-03-03
HARDESTY 39 0 39 2021-03-03
DEER CREEK 39 1 37 2021-03-03
JET 39 0 39 2021-03-03
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-03-03
OSAGE 38 0 38 2021-03-03
ROCKY 37 0 36 2021-03-03
GOLDSBY 37 0 35 2021-03-03
DEVOL 37 0 36 2021-03-03
HANNA 36 0 32 2021-03-03
FRANCIS 36 1 32 2021-03-03
MARSHALL 36 0 35 2021-03-03
BERNICE 36 0 34 2021-03-03
FREEDOM 35 0 35 2021-03-03
EAKLY 34 0 33 2021-03-03
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-03-03
NICOMA PARK 32 1 30 2021-03-03
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-03-03
AVANT 31 0 30 2021-03-03
FITZHUGH 30 0 30 2021-03-03
DAVIDSON 30 0 27 2021-03-03
WILLOW 30 0 29 2021-03-03
BESSIE 30 1 28 2021-03-03
KEYES 30 0 28 2021-03-03
GOTEBO 30 0 30 2021-03-03
HUNTER 29 0 29 2021-03-03
GOULD 29 0 27 2021-03-03
MEDICINE PARK 28 0 28 2021-03-03
CAMARGO 27 0 27 2021-03-03
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-03-03
OPTIMA 26 0 26 2021-03-03
MILLERTON 26 2 23 2021-03-03
HITCHCOCK 25 0 25 2021-03-03
DISNEY 25 0 25 2021-03-03
DIBBLE 25 0 24 2021-03-03
NORTH MIAMI 24 0 22 2021-03-03
BRADLEY 24 1 22 2021-03-03
BRAMAN 22 1 20 2021-03-03
MARTHA 21 1 18 2021-03-03
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-03-03
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-03-03
BROMIDE 20 1 18 2021-03-03
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-03-03
WAINWRIGHT 19 0 14 2021-03-03
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-03-03
CROMWELL 19 1 17 2021-03-03
ALDERSON 18 0 18 2021-03-03
DOUGHERTY 16 0 15 2021-03-03
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-03-03
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 14 1 13 2021-03-03
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-03-03
FANSHAWE 12 0 12 2021-03-03
HALLETT 10 0 9 2021-03-03
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-03-03
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-03-03
VERA 8 0 8 2021-03-03
THE VILLAGE 8 0 7 2021-03-03
GENE AUTRY 7 0 7 2021-03-03
TATUMS 6 0 6 2021-03-03
REDBIRD 6 0 5 2021-03-03
KEMP 5 0 5 2021-03-03
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-03-03
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-03-03
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-03-03
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-03-03
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-03-03
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-03-03
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-03-03
PINK 2 0 2 2021-03-03
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-03-03
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-03-03
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-03-03
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-03-03
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-03-03
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-03-03
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-03-03
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-03-03
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-03-03
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-03-03
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-03-03
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-03-03
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-03-03
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-03-03
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-03-03

