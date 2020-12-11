ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 3,900 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning as well as 27 additional deaths, bringing the death total to 2,007, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
All 77 counties in Oklahoma are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System, according to OSDH. The COVID-19 Risk Level System is updated at 11 a.m. every Friday.
The total overall cases of COVID-19 increased by 1.7% Friday, bringing the statewide total to 229,353, with 31,703 active, a single-day increase of 2,459, and 195,643 recovered, a single-day increase of 1,414, OSDH said Friday.
There are 2,007 total deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reporter.
Of the 27 deaths from OSDH's Friday report, 23 were in the 65 or older age group: one woman in Canadian County, one woman in Comanche County, one woman in Kay County, two women in Muskogee County, one woman and four men in Oklahoma County, one man in Payne County, two women in Rogers County, one man in Sequoyah County, five women and three men in Tulsa County and one woman in Wagoner County.
The other four deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one woman and one man in Muskogee County, one woman in Osage County and one woman in Rogers county, OSDH reported.
Garfield County gained 43 new cases for a total of 4,471, with 492 active cases, a single-day increase of 30, and 3,942 recovered, according to OSDH. Of the overall cases, 4,032 have been in Enid with 431 active, an increase of 27, and 3,566 have recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county cases increases on on Friday also included 23 in Woodward, five in Kingfisher, three in Woods, 19 in Noble, two in Major, 13 in Blaine and four in Grant, OSDH reported. Alfalfa County reported zero new cases.
State update
There have been 120,644 Oklahoma women and 108,558 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Friday. There were 151 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,203 in the 0-4 age group, 23,869 in the 5-17 age group, 74,622 in the 18-35 age group, 49,982 in the 36-49 age group, 43,584 in the 50-64 age group and 33,063 in the 65 and older age group. There were 30 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,007 deaths in the state, 1,620 have been 65 and older and 306 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.97% of the total. There have been 62 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 18 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,126, than women, 880, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,101 cases, 1,927 recovered, 166 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,072 cases, 952 recovered, 113 active and seven deaths, four from Okarche, two from Hennessey and one from Kingfisher.
• Woods with 683 cases, 542 recovered, 138 active and three deaths from Alva.
• Noble with 712 cases, 559 recovered, 149 active and four deaths, including a Billings man.
• Major with 611 cases, 515 recovered, 92 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 573 cases, 391 recovered, 181 active and one death, a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.
• Blaine with 511 cases, 419 recovered, 90 active and two deaths, both from Canton.
• Grant with 253 cases, 214 recovered, 34 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 1,900 cases, with 1,687 recovered and 23 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,080 cases, with 1,833 recovered and 12 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday.
There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 in Enid and three in Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as county numbers, more widely shared, are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC update
The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 331 Friday, with 99 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.
In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 150 at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. There were no inmate cases at Enid Community Corrections Center, Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center in Alva or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 150 and 669, respectively, at James Crabtree and zero and 37 at Bill Johnson, according to the DOC website.
