ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 3,556 new cases and 17 deaths on Dec. 18, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
All 77 Oklahoma counties remain in the "orange" moderate-risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System this week, according to OSDH's Friday report.
The 1.4% increase in cases brought the overall total to 251,760, with 32,065 active, a single-day increase of 295, and 217,534 recovered, a single-day increase of 3,244, according to the OSDH.
There have been 2,161 total deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.
Of the 17 deaths from Friday's OSDH report, 12 were in the 65 and older age group: one man in Caddo County, one woman in Craig County, one man in McCurtain County, one man in Nowata County, one woman in Oklahoma County, one man in Rogers County and three women and three men in Tulsa County.
Four deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one woman in Canadian County, one man in Muskogee County, one man in Oklahoma County and one man in Tulsa County. One death was in the 36-49 age group: one woman in Oklahoma County, the OSDH reported.
In Enid on Friday, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 15 COVID-19-positive patients, and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 16 patients positive for the virus.
Garfield County gained 12 new cases Friday for a total of 4,761, with 419 active and 4,301 recovered, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 4,282 have been in Enid, with 366 active and 3,877 recovered.
Northwest Oklahoma county increases on Friday also included 11 in Woodward, nine in Kingfisher, seven in Noble, 18 in Woods, five in Major, eight in Alfalfa, 10 in Blaine and two in Grant.
State update
There have been 132,444 Oklahoma women and 119,188 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Friday. There were 128 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,620 in the 0-4 age group, 26,623 in the 5-17 age group, 81,264 in the 18-35 age group, 54,841 in the 36-49 age group, 48,099 in the 50-64 age group and 36,286 in the 65 and older age group. There were 27 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 2,161 deaths in the state, 1,740 have been 65 and older and 332 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.88% of the total. There have been 69 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 19 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,210, than women, 951, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.
Data shows deaths in 74 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 393 in Oklahoma; 338 in Tulsa; 141 in Cleveland; 78 in Rogers; 57 in Creek; 52 in Washington; 50 in Comanche and MCCurtain; 46 in Muskogee; 45 in Canadian; 42 in Delaware; 41 each in Wagoner and Garfield; 38 in Caddo; 35 in Jackson; 33 in Grady; 30 in Lincoln; 28 in LeFlore; 27 in Kay; 26 each in Bryan and Pottawatomie; 25 each in Ottawa, Custer and Okmulgee; 24 in Payne; 23 in Pittsburg; 22 in Mayes; 21 in Osage; 20 each in McClain and Stephens; 19 in Beckham; 18 in Garvin; 16 each in Carter, Pontotoc and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee, Texas and Seminole; 14 each in McIntosh and Cherokee; 13 in Adair; 10 in Kiowa; nine each in Pawnee and Greer; eight each in Hughes, Tillman, Kingfisher, Nowata and Woodward; seven each in Cotton and Haskell; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston, Logan, Craig and Noble; four each in Latimer, Major and Marshall; three each in Coal, Washita, Harper and Woods; two each in Atoka, Alfalfa, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Jefferson; and one in Love.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 2,227 cases, 2,068 recovered, 151 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.
• Kingfisher with 1,168 cases, 1,059 recovered, 101 active and eight deaths.
• Noble with 810 cases, 662 recovered, 143 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.
• Woods with 751 cases, 659 recovered, 89 active and three deaths from Alva.
• Major with 637 cases, 592 recovered, 41 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 824 cases, 568 recovered, 254 active and two deaths, one from Aline and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.
• Blaine with 561 cases, 486 recovered, 73 active and two deaths, both from Canton.
• Grant with 304 cases, 247 recovered, 52 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.
In Enid, there have been 2,010 cases, with 1,820 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,216 cases, with 2,011 recovered and 13 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 28 cases with 25 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.united stateszip codes.org/.
There have been 41 deaths in Garfield County, with 39 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.
DOC Update
The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 253 Friday, with 97 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.
In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 160 at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena and two at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center or at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center in Alva.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 218 and 566, respectively, at James Crabtree and two and four at William S Key, according to the DOC website.
Oklahoma per county 12.18.20
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|ReportDate
|OKLAHOMA
|51811
|393
|44507
|2020-12-18
|TULSA
|41816
|338
|36560
|2020-12-18
|CLEVELAND
|16579
|141
|14336
|2020-12-18
|CANADIAN
|9272
|45
|8194
|2020-12-18
|COMANCHE
|6118
|50
|5443
|2020-12-18
|MUSKOGEE
|5638
|46
|4675
|2020-12-18
|ROGERS
|5499
|78
|4640
|2020-12-18
|PAYNE
|5222
|24
|4640
|2020-12-18
|GARFIELD
|4761
|41
|4301
|2020-12-18
|POTTAWATOMIE
|4675
|26
|4086
|2020-12-18
|WAGONER
|3672
|41
|3117
|2020-12-18
|BRYAN
|3442
|26
|2952
|2020-12-18
|CREEK
|3419
|57
|2949
|2020-12-18
|GRADY
|3408
|33
|3069
|2020-12-18
|MCCLAIN
|3121
|20
|2739
|2020-12-18
|CHEROKEE
|3119
|14
|2465
|2020-12-18
|LE FLORE
|3090
|28
|2730
|2020-12-18
|TEXAS
|2777
|15
|2584
|2020-12-18
|WASHINGTON
|2729
|52
|2352
|2020-12-18
|KAY
|2635
|27
|2162
|2020-12-18
|MCCURTAIN
|2595
|50
|2287
|2020-12-18
|CUSTER
|2579
|25
|2288
|2020-12-18
|PONTOTOC
|2566
|16
|2186
|2020-12-18
|OSAGE
|2526
|21
|2234
|2020-12-18
|DELAWARE
|2508
|42
|2070
|2020-12-18
|CADDO
|2466
|38
|2162
|2020-12-18
|PITTSBURG
|2451
|23
|2079
|2020-12-18
|STEPHENS
|2391
|20
|2001
|2020-12-18
|OTTAWA
|2263
|25
|1940
|2020-12-18
|CARTER
|2261
|16
|1924
|2020-12-18
|WOODWARD
|2227
|8
|2068
|2020-12-18
|OKMULGEE
|2216
|25
|1885
|2020-12-18
|JACKSON
|2204
|35
|1998
|2020-12-18
|SEQUOYAH
|2165
|16
|1864
|2020-12-18
|LOGAN
|2114
|5
|1791
|2020-12-18
|MAYES
|2113
|22
|1745
|2020-12-18
|GARVIN
|1949
|18
|1697
|2020-12-18
|LINCOLN
|1816
|30
|1549
|2020-12-18
|BECKHAM
|1680
|19
|1490
|2020-12-18
|ADAIR
|1586
|13
|1246
|2020-12-18
|SEMINOLE
|1545
|15
|1304
|2020-12-18
|CRAIG
|1277
|5
|1056
|2020-12-18
|OKFUSKEE
|1247
|15
|1070
|2020-12-18
|KINGFISHER
|1168
|8
|1059
|2020-12-18
|ATOKA
|1114
|2
|942
|2020-12-18
|MCINTOSH
|1108
|14
|885
|2020-12-18
|MARSHALL
|992
|4
|888
|2020-12-18
|MURRAY
|932
|6
|764
|2020-12-18
|CHOCTAW
|908
|6
|776
|2020-12-18
|PAWNEE
|853
|9
|685
|2020-12-18
|ALFALFA
|824
|2
|568
|2020-12-18
|NOBLE
|810
|5
|662
|2020-12-18
|LOVE
|771
|1
|683
|2020-12-18
|WOODS
|751
|3
|659
|2020-12-18
|HASKELL
|738
|7
|652
|2020-12-18
|HUGHES
|706
|8
|607
|2020-12-18
|JOHNSTON
|698
|5
|584
|2020-12-18
|MAJOR
|637
|4
|592
|2020-12-18
|WASHITA
|626
|3
|520
|2020-12-18
|NOWATA
|562
|8
|459
|2020-12-18
|BLAINE
|561
|2
|486
|2020-12-18
|PUSHMATAHA
|501
|6
|441
|2020-12-18
|KIOWA
|485
|10
|433
|2020-12-18
|TILLMAN
|468
|8
|413
|2020-12-18
|LATIMER
|411
|4
|336
|2020-12-18
|COAL
|395
|3
|323
|2020-12-18
|COTTON
|363
|7
|306
|2020-12-18
|DEWEY
|361
|2
|302
|2020-12-18
|JEFFERSON
|340
|2
|288
|2020-12-18
|GREER
|336
|9
|301
|2020-12-18
|HARPER
|322
|3
|293
|2020-12-18
|GRANT
|304
|5
|247
|2020-12-18
|ELLIS
|283
|0
|244
|2020-12-18
|BEAVER
|281
|2
|248
|2020-12-18
|ROGER MILLS
|235
|6
|187
|2020-12-18
|HARMON
|193
|0
|152
|2020-12-18
|CIMARRON
|101
|0
|93
|2020-12-18
|74
|0
|21
|2020-12-18
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.