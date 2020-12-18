Dec. 18 COVID-19 Orange

All 77 Oklahoma counties remain in "orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System as of Dec. 18, according to OSDH. Oklahoma reported 3,556 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths on Dec. 18

 From OSDH

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma reported 3,556 new cases and 17 deaths on Dec. 18, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

All 77 Oklahoma counties remain in the "orange" moderate-risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System this week, according to OSDH's Friday report.

The 1.4% increase in cases brought the overall total to 251,760, with 32,065 active, a single-day increase of 295, and 217,534 recovered, a single-day increase of 3,244, according to the OSDH.

There have been 2,161 total deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, the OSDH reported.

Of the 17 deaths from Friday's OSDH report, 12 were in the 65 and older age group: one man in Caddo County, one woman in Craig County, one man in McCurtain County, one man in Nowata County, one woman in Oklahoma County, one man in Rogers County and three women and three men in Tulsa County.

Four deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one woman in Canadian County, one man in Muskogee County, one man in Oklahoma County and one man in Tulsa County. One death was in the 36-49 age group: one woman in Oklahoma County, the OSDH reported.

In Enid on Friday, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 15 COVID-19-positive patients, and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 16 patients positive for the virus.

Garfield County gained 12 new cases Friday for a total of 4,761, with 419 active and 4,301 recovered, according to the OSDH. Of the total cases, 4,282 have been in Enid, with 366 active and 3,877 recovered.

Northwest Oklahoma county increases on Friday also included 11 in Woodward, nine in Kingfisher, seven in Noble, 18 in Woods, five in Major, eight in Alfalfa, 10 in Blaine and two in Grant.

State update

There have been 132,444 Oklahoma women and 119,188 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH as of Friday. There were 128 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 4,620 in the 0-4 age group, 26,623 in the 5-17 age group, 81,264 in the 18-35 age group, 54,841 in the 36-49 age group, 48,099 in the 50-64 age group and 36,286 in the 65 and older age group. There were 27 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 2,161 deaths in the state, 1,740 have been 65 and older and 332 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.88% of the total. There have been 69 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 19 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,210, than women, 951, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.

Data shows deaths in 74 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 393 in Oklahoma; 338 in Tulsa; 141 in Cleveland; 78 in Rogers; 57 in Creek; 52 in Washington; 50 in Comanche and MCCurtain; 46 in Muskogee; 45 in Canadian; 42 in Delaware; 41 each in Wagoner and Garfield; 38 in Caddo; 35 in Jackson; 33 in Grady; 30 in Lincoln; 28 in LeFlore; 27 in Kay; 26 each in Bryan and Pottawatomie; 25 each in Ottawa, Custer and Okmulgee; 24 in Payne; 23 in Pittsburg; 22 in Mayes; 21 in Osage; 20 each in McClain and Stephens; 19 in Beckham; 18 in Garvin; 16 each in Carter, Pontotoc and Sequoyah; 15 each in Okfuskee, Texas and Seminole; 14 each in McIntosh and Cherokee; 13 in Adair; 10 in Kiowa; nine each in Pawnee and Greer; eight each in Hughes, Tillman, Kingfisher, Nowata and Woodward; seven each in Cotton and Haskell; six each in Choctaw, Murray, Pushmataha and Roger Mills; five each in Grant, Johnston, Logan, Craig and Noble; four each in Latimer, Major and Marshall; three each in Coal, Washita, Harper and Woods; two each in Atoka, Alfalfa, Beaver, Blaine, Dewey and Jefferson; and one in Love.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,227 cases, 2,068 recovered, 151 active and eight deaths, five from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,168 cases, 1,059 recovered, 101 active and eight deaths.

• Noble with 810 cases, 662 recovered, 143 active and five deaths, including a Billings man.

• Woods with 751 cases, 659 recovered, 89 active and three deaths from Alva.

• Major with 637 cases, 592 recovered, 41 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 824 cases, 568 recovered, 254 active and two deaths, one from Aline and a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate in Helena.

• Blaine with 561 cases, 486 recovered, 73 active and two deaths, both from Canton.

• Grant with 304 cases, 247 recovered, 52 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

In Enid, there have been 2,010 cases, with 1,820 recovered and 25 deaths from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 2,216 cases, with 2,011 recovered and 13 deaths from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 28 cases with 25 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base at www.united stateszip codes.org/.

There have been 41 deaths in Garfield County, with 39 from Enid and three from Lahoma. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dated the Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

DOC Update

The number of inmates with COVID-19 was at 253 Friday, with 97 COVID-19-positive Department of Corrections employees, across the state, according to the DOC website.

In Northwest Oklahoma, current inmate positives included 160 at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena and two at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply. There were no active cases among inmates at Enid Community Corrections Center or at Charles E “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine included 218 and 566, respectively, at James Crabtree and two and four at William S Key, according to the DOC website.

Oklahoma per county 12.18.20

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA 51811 393 44507 2020-12-18
TULSA 41816 338 36560 2020-12-18
CLEVELAND 16579 141 14336 2020-12-18
CANADIAN 9272 45 8194 2020-12-18
COMANCHE 6118 50 5443 2020-12-18
MUSKOGEE 5638 46 4675 2020-12-18
ROGERS 5499 78 4640 2020-12-18
PAYNE 5222 24 4640 2020-12-18
GARFIELD 4761 41 4301 2020-12-18
POTTAWATOMIE 4675 26 4086 2020-12-18
WAGONER 3672 41 3117 2020-12-18
BRYAN 3442 26 2952 2020-12-18
CREEK 3419 57 2949 2020-12-18
GRADY 3408 33 3069 2020-12-18
MCCLAIN 3121 20 2739 2020-12-18
CHEROKEE 3119 14 2465 2020-12-18
LE FLORE 3090 28 2730 2020-12-18
TEXAS 2777 15 2584 2020-12-18
WASHINGTON 2729 52 2352 2020-12-18
KAY 2635 27 2162 2020-12-18
MCCURTAIN 2595 50 2287 2020-12-18
CUSTER 2579 25 2288 2020-12-18
PONTOTOC 2566 16 2186 2020-12-18
OSAGE 2526 21 2234 2020-12-18
DELAWARE 2508 42 2070 2020-12-18
CADDO 2466 38 2162 2020-12-18
PITTSBURG 2451 23 2079 2020-12-18
STEPHENS 2391 20 2001 2020-12-18
OTTAWA 2263 25 1940 2020-12-18
CARTER 2261 16 1924 2020-12-18
WOODWARD 2227 8 2068 2020-12-18
OKMULGEE 2216 25 1885 2020-12-18
JACKSON 2204 35 1998 2020-12-18
SEQUOYAH 2165 16 1864 2020-12-18
LOGAN 2114 5 1791 2020-12-18
MAYES 2113 22 1745 2020-12-18
GARVIN 1949 18 1697 2020-12-18
LINCOLN 1816 30 1549 2020-12-18
BECKHAM 1680 19 1490 2020-12-18
ADAIR 1586 13 1246 2020-12-18
SEMINOLE 1545 15 1304 2020-12-18
CRAIG 1277 5 1056 2020-12-18
OKFUSKEE 1247 15 1070 2020-12-18
KINGFISHER 1168 8 1059 2020-12-18
ATOKA 1114 2 942 2020-12-18
MCINTOSH 1108 14 885 2020-12-18
MARSHALL 992 4 888 2020-12-18
MURRAY 932 6 764 2020-12-18
CHOCTAW 908 6 776 2020-12-18
PAWNEE 853 9 685 2020-12-18
ALFALFA 824 2 568 2020-12-18
NOBLE 810 5 662 2020-12-18
LOVE 771 1 683 2020-12-18
WOODS 751 3 659 2020-12-18
HASKELL 738 7 652 2020-12-18
HUGHES 706 8 607 2020-12-18
JOHNSTON 698 5 584 2020-12-18
MAJOR 637 4 592 2020-12-18
WASHITA 626 3 520 2020-12-18
NOWATA 562 8 459 2020-12-18
BLAINE 561 2 486 2020-12-18
PUSHMATAHA 501 6 441 2020-12-18
KIOWA 485 10 433 2020-12-18
TILLMAN 468 8 413 2020-12-18
LATIMER 411 4 336 2020-12-18
COAL 395 3 323 2020-12-18
COTTON 363 7 306 2020-12-18
DEWEY 361 2 302 2020-12-18
JEFFERSON 340 2 288 2020-12-18
GREER 336 9 301 2020-12-18
HARPER 322 3 293 2020-12-18
GRANT 304 5 247 2020-12-18
ELLIS 283 0 244 2020-12-18
BEAVER 281 2 248 2020-12-18
ROGER MILLS 235 6 187 2020-12-18
HARMON 193 0 152 2020-12-18
CIMARRON 101 0 93 2020-12-18
74 0 21 2020-12-18

Oklahoma per city 12.18.20

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. SOURCE: OSDH

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 39225 310 33814 2020-12-18
TULSA 25448 217 22454 2020-12-18
EDMOND 9799 57 8399 2020-12-18
BROKEN ARROW 8699 73 7471 2020-12-18
NORMAN 8313 78 7290 2020-12-18
OTHER*** 5127 29 4384 2020-12-18
YUKON 4933 16 4304 2020-12-18
ENID 4282 39 3877 2020-12-18
LAWTON 4148 38 3663 2020-12-18
STILLWATER 3953 12 3582 2020-12-18
MOORE 3594 23 3055 2020-12-18
CLAREMORE 3372 63 2825 2020-12-18
SHAWNEE 2885 21 2517 2020-12-18
OWASSO 2774 9 2388 2020-12-18
MUSKOGEE 2767 36 2170 2020-12-18
TAHLEQUAH 2259 8 1775 2020-12-18
BARTLESVILLE 2198 45 1900 2020-12-18
ADA 2121 11 1810 2020-12-18
GUYMON 2083 15 1942 2020-12-18
DURANT 2048 14 1755 2020-12-18
PONCA CITY 1936 14 1598 2020-12-18
ALTUS 1860 33 1699 2020-12-18
BIXBY 1823 11 1587 2020-12-18
ARDMORE 1750 11 1481 2020-12-18
MCALESTER 1735 21 1484 2020-12-18
SAND SPRINGS 1683 17 1480 2020-12-18
EL RENO 1649 11 1514 2020-12-18
JENKS 1644 14 1464 2020-12-18
SAPULPA 1597 24 1408 2020-12-18
MUSTANG 1563 13 1385 2020-12-18
TAFT 1554 2 1503 2020-12-18
CHICKASHA 1506 19 1361 2020-12-18
DUNCAN 1490 12 1259 2020-12-18
GUTHRIE 1301 2 1091 2020-12-18
MIAMI 1292 17 1117 2020-12-18
CHOCTAW 1271 9 1098 2020-12-18
BLANCHARD 1269 7 1103 2020-12-18
BETHANY 1267 11 1085 2020-12-18
CLINTON 1222 12 1075 2020-12-18
COLLINSVILLE 1211 5 1014 2020-12-18
WOODWARD 1097 5 972 2020-12-18
STILWELL 1087 11 826 2020-12-18
WEATHERFORD 1071 10 954 2020-12-18
VINITA 1017 4 871 2020-12-18
COWETA 980 15 807 2020-12-18
ELK CITY 977 8 845 2020-12-18
GROVE 937 30 792 2020-12-18
BROKEN BOW 935 27 823 2020-12-18
SKIATOOK 920 8 793 2020-12-18
FORT SUPPLY 917 2 908 2020-12-18
POTEAU 910 7 819 2020-12-18
IDABEL 897 14 791 2020-12-18
OKMULGEE 894 13 737 2020-12-18
SALLISAW 892 6 764 2020-12-18
GLENPOOL 872 8 752 2020-12-18
PURCELL 870 9 767 2020-12-18
ATOKA 865 1 749 2020-12-18
ANADARKO 855 15 744 2020-12-18
LEXINGTON 829 7 719 2020-12-18
TUTTLE 823 6 741 2020-12-18
SEMINOLE 809 9 684 2020-12-18
PRYOR CREEK 773 11 635 2020-12-18
NEWCASTLE 765 5 675 2020-12-18
TECUMSEH 692 1 601 2020-12-18
MCLOUD 687 3 620 2020-12-18
NOBLE 681 7 563 2020-12-18
PAULS VALLEY 673 5 583 2020-12-18
ALVA 673 3 598 2020-12-18
CUSHING 669 4 555 2020-12-18
WAGONER 647 9 549 2020-12-18
PIEDMONT 645 5 559 2020-12-18
MADILL 630 2 575 2020-12-18
HARRAH 619 5 497 2020-12-18
HOMINY 617 2 584 2020-12-18
HENRYETTA 612 9 529 2020-12-18
HELENA 612 1 389 2020-12-18
SULPHUR 603 5 501 2020-12-18
SAYRE 589 10 547 2020-12-18
MARLOW 584 3 468 2020-12-18
HUGO 583 5 504 2020-12-18
JAY 575 3 472 2020-12-18
BOLEY 548 7 528 2020-12-18
MARIETTA 538 0 474 2020-12-18
CHECOTAH 533 6 431 2020-12-18
EUFAULA 517 8 403 2020-12-18
FORT GIBSON 513 7 391 2020-12-18
BRISTOW 503 11 412 2020-12-18
KINGFISHER 471 1 422 2020-12-18
STIGLER 462 6 402 2020-12-18
MULDROW 462 3 397 2020-12-18
HOLDENVILLE 443 4 395 2020-12-18
HEAVENER 437 8 374 2020-12-18
OKEMAH 432 5 327 2020-12-18
LINDSAY 429 4 379 2020-12-18
CATOOSA 429 6 370 2020-12-18
CHANDLER 422 12 362 2020-12-18
CALERA 420 1 361 2020-12-18
SPIRO 409 1 367 2020-12-18
WARR ACRES 401 1 341 2020-12-18
WEWOKA 394 3 333 2020-12-18
HENNESSEY 391 2 362 2020-12-18
FAIRVIEW 391 2 371 2020-12-18
SPENCER 387 5 324 2020-12-18
LOCUST GROVE 386 0 323 2020-12-18
AFTON 376 2 318 2020-12-18
ELGIN 372 4 327 2020-12-18
CLEVELAND 371 5 307 2020-12-18
PERRY 369 3 269 2020-12-18
MIDWEST CITY 368 9 308 2020-12-18
CACHE 360 2 319 2020-12-18
KINGSTON 352 2 305 2020-12-18
JONES 349 3 293 2020-12-18
PRAGUE 347 1 297 2020-12-18
HINTON 342 0 324 2020-12-18
MOUNDS 341 6 284 2020-12-18
CHELSEA 338 5 289 2020-12-18
MANNFORD 336 6 294 2020-12-18
TISHOMINGO 328 3 273 2020-12-18
SPERRY 325 2 272 2020-12-18
MEEKER 325 13 270 2020-12-18
INOLA 323 3 259 2020-12-18
NOWATA 323 6 271 2020-12-18
SALINA 320 2 264 2020-12-18
DEL CITY 320 1 268 2020-12-18
BLACKWELL 310 4 252 2020-12-18
PERKINS 308 3 249 2020-12-18
VIAN 306 3 271 2020-12-18
FREDERICK 306 7 269 2020-12-18
COALGATE 299 3 245 2020-12-18
DAVIS 296 0 234 2020-12-18
WYNNEWOOD 293 2 238 2020-12-18
PAWNEE 290 1 220 2020-12-18
PAWHUSKA 287 3 246 2020-12-18
CARNEGIE 283 5 232 2020-12-18
CHOUTEAU 282 7 234 2020-12-18
HULBERT 280 2 229 2020-12-18
ANTLERS 278 6 239 2020-12-18
WASHINGTON 274 0 255 2020-12-18
OOLOGAH 270 2 238 2020-12-18
DEWEY 267 2 239 2020-12-18
APACHE 266 2 209 2020-12-18
WESTVILLE 261 2 225 2020-12-18
HASKELL 260 1 209 2020-12-18
STRATFORD 247 0 222 2020-12-18
HOOKER 246 0 219 2020-12-18
NICHOLS HILLS 242 0 212 2020-12-18
ROLAND 237 1 216 2020-12-18
COLCORD 235 1 187 2020-12-18
COMANCHE 234 4 196 2020-12-18
MANGUM 233 9 211 2020-12-18
TALIHINA 230 6 189 2020-12-18
POCOLA 229 3 205 2020-12-18
WISTER 227 1 199 2020-12-18
NEWKIRK 226 1 183 2020-12-18
WATONGA 223 0 184 2020-12-18
STROUD 223 2 198 2020-12-18
MORRIS 222 0 204 2020-12-18
BEGGS 218 3 191 2020-12-18
KONAWA 215 2 175 2020-12-18
VALLIANT 215 3 188 2020-12-18
KANSAS 214 5 170 2020-12-18
WALTERS 211 2 177 2020-12-18
WILBURTON 209 2 162 2020-12-18
GORE 205 3 159 2020-12-18
COMMERCE 201 2 170 2020-12-18
LUTHER 201 3 168 2020-12-18
MEAD 200 1 165 2020-12-18
HOBART 192 5 170 2020-12-18
WYANDOTTE 189 1 166 2020-12-18
MINCO 188 0 171 2020-12-18
NEW CORDELL 186 0 161 2020-12-18
CADDO 185 1 170 2020-12-18
LONE GROVE 183 1 161 2020-12-18
FAIRLAND 182 1 163 2020-12-18
COLBERT 181 7 146 2020-12-18
WARNER 181 0 124 2020-12-18
TONKAWA 181 6 142 2020-12-18
ARCADIA 181 0 148 2020-12-18
HOWE 179 0 162 2020-12-18
WELLSTON 175 0 152 2020-12-18
HARTSHORNE 170 0 145 2020-12-18
HOLLIS 168 0 131 2020-12-18
PORUM 166 2 119 2020-12-18
LAVERNE 166 1 150 2020-12-18
QUAPAW 165 2 133 2020-12-18
BILLINGS 164 1 161 2020-12-18
BOKCHITO 163 1 146 2020-12-18
ELMORE CITY 160 3 141 2020-12-18
WAURIKA 160 0 131 2020-12-18
BLAIR 159 0 142 2020-12-18
FLETCHER 158 2 138 2020-12-18
KIEFER 154 1 140 2020-12-18
WILSON 152 1 139 2020-12-18
MAYSVILLE 150 4 129 2020-12-18
ADAIR 148 1 118 2020-12-18
PADEN 148 0 115 2020-12-18
TALALA 147 1 116 2020-12-18
PORTER 145 1 122 2020-12-18
KELLYVILLE 145 2 122 2020-12-18
BEAVER 144 1 130 2020-12-18
TEXHOMA 144 0 136 2020-12-18
HAWORTH 144 3 132 2020-12-18
HYDRO 143 2 126 2020-12-18
KEOTA 143 0 130 2020-12-18
OKARCHE 141 4 132 2020-12-18
BARNSDALL 141 3 121 2020-12-18
WAYNE 141 1 112 2020-12-18
DRUMRIGHT 140 2 113 2020-12-18
CASHION 138 0 107 2020-12-18
SHATTUCK 138 0 123 2020-12-18
ALLEN 137 2 107 2020-12-18
BINGER 137 10 118 2020-12-18
EARLSBORO 137 0 117 2020-12-18
FORT COBB 133 0 123 2020-12-18
STONEWALL 133 1 114 2020-12-18
WRIGHT CITY 133 0 113 2020-12-18
GOODWELL 129 0 124 2020-12-18
CRESCENT 126 1 108 2020-12-18
MOORELAND 123 1 104 2020-12-18
BOSWELL 123 1 97 2020-12-18
RUSH SPRINGS 121 0 107 2020-12-18
CAMERON 121 0 110 2020-12-18
BUFFALO 121 2 111 2020-12-18
YALE 120 3 97 2020-12-18
CYRIL 120 2 107 2020-12-18
RED ROCK 120 1 105 2020-12-18
WAUKOMIS 117 0 100 2020-12-18
CEMENT 116 0 104 2020-12-18
SEILING 114 1 91 2020-12-18
BOKOSHE 111 0 97 2020-12-18
BIG CABIN 110 2 85 2020-12-18
THOMAS 109 0 100 2020-12-18
ROFF 108 1 94 2020-12-18
WELCH 107 1 77 2020-12-18
GERONIMO 107 1 88 2020-12-18
WETUMKA 106 1 85 2020-12-18
GEARY 104 0 98 2020-12-18
PAOLI 104 1 95 2020-12-18
NINNEKAH 104 1 90 2020-12-18
SNYDER 102 4 92 2020-12-18
RINGWOOD 102 0 97 2020-12-18
WATTS 102 0 89 2020-12-18
QUINTON 102 0 92 2020-12-18
GLENCOE 100 2 80 2020-12-18
MEDFORD 100 1 71 2020-12-18
INDIAHOMA 99 1 90 2020-12-18
ARAPAHO 99 2 90 2020-12-18
JENNINGS 96 1 77 2020-12-18
WEBBERS FALLS 96 0 72 2020-12-18
BLUEJACKET 96 1 65 2020-12-18
FAIRFAX 95 1 80 2020-12-18
RINGLING 94 1 78 2020-12-18
LEEDEY 94 1 84 2020-12-18
CANTON 94 2 76 2020-12-18
MORRISON 94 0 78 2020-12-18
HEALDTON 93 2 71 2020-12-18
CHEROKEE 93 0 70 2020-12-18
OKTAHA 93 0 77 2020-12-18
OCHELATA 93 1 76 2020-12-18
WELEETKA 92 3 79 2020-12-18
ALEX 92 2 83 2020-12-18
TEMPLE 89 5 70 2020-12-18
FORT TOWSON 89 0 77 2020-12-18
RAMONA 89 3 76 2020-12-18
SHADY POINT 89 0 78 2020-12-18
MAUD 89 0 72 2020-12-18
POND CREEK 89 0 80 2020-12-18
CANUTE 88 0 76 2020-12-18
BENNINGTON 87 1 78 2020-12-18
CALUMET 87 0 81 2020-12-18
PANAMA 87 1 80 2020-12-18
GRANITE 84 0 72 2020-12-18
GRACEMONT 84 1 77 2020-12-18
HAMMON 84 2 77 2020-12-18
LAHOMA 84 3 74 2020-12-18
VICI 83 0 68 2020-12-18
THACKERVILLE 83 0 77 2020-12-18
OKEENE 82 0 76 2020-12-18
CHEYENNE 81 1 64 2020-12-18
TYRONE 81 0 73 2020-12-18
COPAN 78 1 67 2020-12-18
BURNS FLAT 78 1 63 2020-12-18
MOUNTAIN VIEW 74 1 64 2020-12-18
GARBER 74 0 68 2020-12-18
BOISE CITY 73 0 71 2020-12-18
UNION CITY 71 0 62 2020-12-18
DEPEW 71 1 57 2020-12-18
RED OAK 70 0 57 2020-12-18
DOVER 69 1 61 2020-12-18
SENTINEL 69 0 57 2020-12-18
DELAWARE 68 1 57 2020-12-18
ASHER 68 0 57 2020-12-18
KIOWA 68 1 52 2020-12-18
CANEY 68 0 56 2020-12-18
KREBS 65 1 52 2020-12-18
WANETTE 65 0 60 2020-12-18
COUNCIL HILL 64 1 52 2020-12-18
ARKOMA 64 1 50 2020-12-18
LOOKEBA 64 2 57 2020-12-18
SPAVINAW 64 0 44 2020-12-18
TIPTON 63 0 53 2020-12-18
DAVENPORT 63 0 59 2020-12-18
AMBER 63 0 62 2020-12-18
ERICK 61 1 55 2020-12-18
BRAGGS 61 1 48 2020-12-18
SOPER 61 0 53 2020-12-18
GARVIN 61 0 55 2020-12-18
GRANDFIELD 60 1 56 2020-12-18
MANNSVILLE 60 0 55 2020-12-18
TERLTON 60 1 53 2020-12-18
SASAKWA 59 0 57 2020-12-18
DEWAR 59 0 47 2020-12-18
CLAYTON 59 0 56 2020-12-18
VERDEN 58 1 52 2020-12-18
ARNETT 58 0 48 2020-12-18
FARGO 57 0 52 2020-12-18
CHATTANOOGA 57 1 54 2020-12-18
MCCURTAIN 56 1 52 2020-12-18
VELMA 56 1 50 2020-12-18
STRINGTOWN 55 1 32 2020-12-18
MILBURN 55 1 48 2020-12-18
OLUSTEE 54 0 48 2020-12-18
MILL CREEK 54 0 43 2020-12-18
OILTON 54 1 47 2020-12-18
FOSS 53 0 44 2020-12-18
RYAN 53 0 46 2020-12-18
SAVANNA 51 0 33 2020-12-18
BYARS 51 0 45 2020-12-18
AGRA 50 1 40 2020-12-18
TRYON 49 0 40 2020-12-18
GANS 47 0 43 2020-12-18
DUSTIN 45 1 40 2020-12-18
MULHALL 45 0 33 2020-12-18
REYDON 45 0 31 2020-12-18
PITTSBURG 44 0 38 2020-12-18
OAKS 44 1 24 2020-12-18
RATTAN 44 0 40 2020-12-18
RAVIA 44 0 36 2020-12-18
CARNEY 43 0 41 2020-12-18
CLEO SPRINGS 43 0 36 2020-12-18
CORN 43 1 35 2020-12-18
WANN 42 1 32 2020-12-18
CANADIAN 42 0 33 2020-12-18
LEHIGH 41 0 36 2020-12-18
POCASSET 41 0 36 2020-12-18
RIPLEY 40 1 35 2020-12-18
STERLING 40 0 35 2020-12-18
GAGE 40 0 33 2020-12-18
TUPELO 39 0 28 2020-12-18
RANDLETT 38 0 34 2020-12-18
SHIDLER 38 0 35 2020-12-18
KETCHUM 37 0 27 2020-12-18
LENAPAH 37 0 24 2020-12-18
LONGDALE 36 0 32 2020-12-18
STUART 36 0 32 2020-12-18
KAW CITY 36 1 32 2020-12-18
SPRINGER 35 1 30 2020-12-18
WAYNOKA 35 0 28 2020-12-18
HAILEYVILLE 35 0 32 2020-12-18
DILL CITY 35 0 24 2020-12-18
ALINE 35 1 30 2020-12-18
WHITEFIELD 35 0 33 2020-12-18
KINTA 35 0 30 2020-12-18
LANGLEY 34 0 29 2020-12-18
CROWDER 34 0 27 2020-12-18
BOYNTON 34 0 30 2020-12-18
MENO 34 0 32 2020-12-18
COYLE 34 0 30 2020-12-18
MARBLE CITY 34 0 27 2020-12-18
INDIANOLA 34 0 31 2020-12-18
NASH 33 0 26 2020-12-18
KENEFIC 33 0 30 2020-12-18
KREMLIN 33 0 28 2020-12-18
BUTLER 32 0 30 2020-12-18
TALOGA 32 0 28 2020-12-18
COVINGTON 32 0 28 2020-12-18
LONE WOLF 32 0 26 2020-12-18
SPARKS 32 0 21 2020-12-18
DRUMMOND 31 0 25 2020-12-18
ORLANDO 31 0 28 2020-12-18
SAWYER 31 0 23 2020-12-18
CALVIN 31 1 26 2020-12-18
AMES 31 0 28 2020-12-18
WAPANUCKA 31 1 23 2020-12-18
RALSTON 30 1 18 2020-12-18
ACHILLE 30 0 25 2020-12-18
CASTLE 30 0 23 2020-12-18
SCHULTER 30 0 21 2020-12-18
ELDORADO 29 0 26 2020-12-18
MARLAND 29 0 26 2020-12-18
FORGAN 29 0 26 2020-12-18
LOCO 28 0 25 2020-12-18
CUSTER CITY 28 0 25 2020-12-18
HARDESTY 28 0 28 2020-12-18
RATLIFF CITY 28 0 23 2020-12-18
ROOSEVELT 27 0 24 2020-12-18
CARTER 27 0 22 2020-12-18
GOLDSBY 27 0 26 2020-12-18
BURBANK 27 0 25 2020-12-18
LAMONT 26 1 19 2020-12-18
WYNONA 26 0 20 2020-12-18
WAKITA 26 2 24 2020-12-18
FOSTER 25 0 21 2020-12-18
GOULD 25 0 20 2020-12-18
BERNICE 25 0 21 2020-12-18
FAXON 25 0 23 2020-12-18
LANGSTON 25 0 23 2020-12-18
SHARON 24 0 22 2020-12-18
MOUNTAIN PARK 24 0 24 2020-12-18
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2020-12-18
ROCKY 24 0 22 2020-12-18
JET 23 0 22 2020-12-18
FAIRMONT 23 0 20 2020-12-18
HANNA 23 0 21 2020-12-18
DAVIDSON 22 0 19 2020-12-18
PRUE 22 0 20 2020-12-18
OKAY 22 0 14 2020-12-18
DEER CREEK 22 1 18 2020-12-18
DEVOL 22 0 21 2020-12-18
BURLINGTON 21 0 19 2020-12-18
TERRAL 20 1 19 2020-12-18
OSAGE 20 0 18 2020-12-18
CARMEN 20 0 15 2020-12-18
GOLTRY 19 0 19 2020-12-18
FRANCIS 19 1 17 2020-12-18
MARSHALL 19 0 16 2020-12-18
COLONY 19 0 13 2020-12-18
AVANT 19 0 18 2020-12-18
FREEDOM 18 0 14 2020-12-18
HASTINGS 17 0 16 2020-12-18
NORTH MIAMI 17 0 16 2020-12-18
BESSIE 17 1 16 2020-12-18
GOTEBO 16 0 16 2020-12-18
FOYIL 16 0 13 2020-12-18
DIBBLE 16 0 14 2020-12-18
MILLERTON 16 0 16 2020-12-18
WILLOW 16 0 16 2020-12-18
NICOMA PARK 15 0 12 2020-12-18
KEYES 14 0 13 2020-12-18
ALDERSON 14 0 10 2020-12-18
MARTHA 14 1 12 2020-12-18
LAMAR 13 0 8 2020-12-18
DISNEY 13 0 12 2020-12-18
DACOMA 12 0 10 2020-12-18
HUNTER 12 0 11 2020-12-18
FITZHUGH 12 0 12 2020-12-18
EAKLY 12 0 11 2020-12-18
BRADLEY 12 0 11 2020-12-18
CAMARGO 11 0 10 2020-12-18
WAINWRIGHT 10 0 6 2020-12-18
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 10 0 8 2020-12-18
MEDICINE PARK 9 0 9 2020-12-18
BRAMAN 9 0 8 2020-12-18
HITCHCOCK 9 0 8 2020-12-18
BROMIDE 9 0 8 2020-12-18
BOWLEGS 9 0 9 2020-12-18
HILLSDALE 8 0 8 2020-12-18
CROMWELL 6 0 3 2020-12-18
PEORIA 6 0 6 2020-12-18
ALBION 6 0 6 2020-12-18
ADDINGTON 5 0 5 2020-12-18
MANITOU 5 0 4 2020-12-18
THE VILLAGE 4 0 4 2020-12-18
DOUGHERTY 4 0 3 2020-12-18
VERA 4 0 3 2020-12-18
FANSHAWE 3 0 3 2020-12-18
SLICK 3 0 3 2020-12-18
REDBIRD 3 0 2 2020-12-18
HALLETT 3 0 3 2020-12-18
BYNG 3 0 3 2020-12-18
GENE AUTRY 2 0 2 2020-12-18
NORGE 2 0 2 2020-12-18
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2020-12-18
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-18
TULLAHASSEE 2 0 0 2020-12-18
RENTIESVILLE 2 0 2 2020-12-18
MOFFETT 2 0 2 2020-12-18
KEMP 2 0 2 2020-12-18
BRAY 1 0 1 2020-12-18
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2020-12-18
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2020-12-18
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-18
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2020-12-18
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2020-12-18
TATUMS 1 0 0 2020-12-18
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2020-12-18
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2020-12-18
BLACKBURN 1 0 1 2020-12-18
PINK 1 0 1 2020-12-18
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2020-12-18
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2020-12-18

