ENID, Okla. — COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in Oklahoma.
According to Oklahoma State Department of Health, the overall total of COVID-19 cases went from 1,065,714 on June 30 to 1,073,197 on Thursday. From June 19-25, 6,366 new COVID-19 cases were reported, and there’s a seven-day average of 909.
The number of active cases went from 9,265 on June 23 to 11,872 on Thursday.
CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count places the overall number of COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma at 15,441 in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
The three-day average for hospitalizations across the state was 194, with 43 in the ICU.
Overall in Oklahoma, 71.7% of residents have have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number of residents statewide who have been fully vaccinated is 57.0%, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report.
From June 22-28, 10,971 vaccine doses were administered in the state. The total number of vaccines administered was 4,930,393 with 1,900,551 fully vaccinated.
Garfield County's total number of COVID-19 cases was 15,444. The majority of the cases, 13,684, have been in Enid, with 71 active, 269 deaths and 13,344 recovered, according to OSDH community data as of Sunday. Eight deaths have been reported in Lahoma.
In Garfield County, 64.3% of people 5 and older have had at least one dose, along with 95% of people 65 and older, while 54.7% of people 5 and older and 83.8% of those 65 and older have completed the series, according to OSDH.
COVID-19 case totals in other Northwest Oklahoma counties are 5,288 in Woodward, with 33 active in Woodward; 3,102 in Noble, with seven active in Morrison and 14 in Perry; 4,230 in Kingfisher, with five each active in Hennessey and Okarche and nine in Kingfisher; 2,502 in Major, with 16 active in Fairview; 2,392 in Woods, with 15 active in Alva; 2,483 in Blaine, with six active in Longdale and five in Watonga; 1,051 in Grant; and 1,727 in Alfalfa.
There have been eight deaths in Mooreland and 61 in Woodward; 22 in Hennessey, 33 in Kingfisher and seven in Okarche; 26 in Perry; 33 in Alva; six in Canton, 10 in Geary, 12 in Hydro, six in Okeene and 15 in Watonga; six in Wakita; and 27 in Fairview.
